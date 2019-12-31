Wrong, wrong, wrong.

I had a poor year, with only 4 out of 10 correct. In my defense, I said I was making the quiz more challenging after a suspiciously strong performance in the preceding year.

I also take some satisfaction in having prognosticated correctly the timing of the end of the federal government shutdown (remember that?), the election of Jeff C. McKay (D-Lee) as chairman of the Fairfax Board of Supervisors, and which local pro sports teams would make the playoffs (Caps and Nats but not Redskins or Wizards).

I’m not making it any easier for 2020, but I am hoping for more clairvoyance. As always, the format is a multiple-choice questionnaire, with my selections at the end.

1. The Democrats’ takeover of the Virginia legislature will mean passage of which of the following (check all that apply):

A. Passage of the U.S. Equal Rights Amendment.

B. Universal background checks for gun sales.

C. Prohibition on purchase of assault rifles.

D. Paid family leave.

E. Gasoline tax increase to pay for transportation.

F. Repeal of anti-union right-to-work law.

2. In negotiations in Maryland over the Kirwan Commission plan to increase K-12 school funding by $4 billion a year by 2030, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and the Democratic-controlled legislature will:

A. Deadlock and postpone a decision, as Hogan rejects any tax increases and Montgomery County objects to paying more than its fair share.

B. Agree to the plan in principle but only partially fund it.

C. Agree to the plan and fully fund it.

3. D.C. Council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) will:

A. Remain on the D.C. Council, as he persuades at least three of its members to back him and thus block his expulsion for ethics violations.

B. Be expelled by the D.C. Council but not indicted by the U.S. attorney.

C. Be expelled and indicted by the U.S. attorney, and reach a plea agreement to settle the charges.

D. Be expelled and indicted but choose to fight the charges.

4. In the November congressional elections in Virginia, vulnerable Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria will fare as follows:

A. Both Spanberger and Luria lose because of GOP backlash against their votes to impeach Trump.

B. Spanberger wins, helped by strong grass-roots campaign, but Luria loses.

C. Spanberger loses, but Luria wins because her district is somewhat less red.

D. Both Spanberger and Luria are reelected on strength of continuing anti-Trump wave.

5. In Maryland, Hogan’s plan to add tolled express lanes to the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270, and rebuild the American Legion bridge, will:

A. Stall early in the year as Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) withdraws his support for fear it will cost him his party’s nomination for governor in 2022.

B. Go forward with Franchot’s support after Hogan makes concessions, so the state is close to finalizing construction contracts by the end of 2020.

C. Go forward with Franchot’s support but stall later in the year because of lawsuits and roadblocks created by the legislature and Montgomery County government.

6. Congress will act on D.C. statehood as follows:

A. Both the House and Senate approve statehood.

B. The House approves statehood, but the Senate rejects it.

C. The House approves statehood, but the Senate doesn’t take it up.

D. The House postpones a vote on statehood until 2021.

7. The already-delayed Phase 2 of the Silver Line, which will extend Metro to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County, will begin passenger service:

A. By the end of summer, as now planned.

B. By the end of 2020.

C. By the end of March 2021.

D. After March 2021.

8. The winner of a special election in Baltimore to pick a successor to the late representative Elijah E. Cummings (D) will be:

A. His widow and former state Democratic Party chair, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings.

B. Former NAACP leader and ex-Rep. Kweisi Mfume.

C. Somebody else.

9. The following pro sports teams will make the playoffs. (Apologies to fans of other local teams, which I don’t follow closely enough to venture a forecast.)

A. Redskins.

B. Nationals.

C. Wizards.

D. Capitals.

10. Finally, although this feature focuses on the D.C. region, I can’t resist asking for the most important prediction of all. The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be:

A. Donald Trump (or another Republican nominee, in the unlikely case that Trump is out).

B. The Democratic nominee.

My picks: 1. A, B, D and E; 2. B; 3. B; 4. D; 5. C; 6. C; 7. C; 8. B; 9. B and D; 10. B. Happy New Year!

