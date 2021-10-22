Wilian says Maria didn’t know she had delivered the baby. She had been in and out of consciousness for more than a month, unaware of much of what was happening around her. She was unaware of how her toddler was spending his days. She was unaware that her newborn shared his older brother’s straight, dark hair. She was unaware that Wilian was trying hard to stay positive, even as he put his savings toward their bills and his days visiting a newborn he worried he might have to raise alone.