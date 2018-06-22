WASHINGTON — A pregnant woman miscarried after being attacked on a Washington Metrobus earlier this week, and another woman has been arrested.

The Washington Post reports 37-year-old Tameeka Barker is charged with aggravated assault while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon. She was ordered Friday to undergo a mental evaluation.

Citing court documents, the newspaper reports Barker boarded a bus Thursday in northeast Washington and began striking passengers. Documents say one victim tried to exit and Barker began punching and kicking her.

They say the victim called out for help and another passenger tried to assist her. But Barker continued to attack the woman with an umbrella and bottle of vodka. The victim was later taken to a hospital where she miscarried. D.C. police say the women didn’t know each other.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

