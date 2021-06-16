Thornton said she has head, neck and back injuries from the crash and was also told she needed to deliver the baby, who was due July 4. She gave birth to a healthy girl on Tuesday. Everything looked normal at her appointment last week, but Thornton said doctors did not tell her if this change was due to the accident.
Mark Tenia of the Richmond Ambulance Authority said they are short staffed and have just half of the emergency drivers needed. At the time of the crash, all other manned ambulances were at or on the way to a hospital or on the scene of another call, he said.
Jim Nolan, a spokesperson from the mayor’s office, said in a statement that it “should not have happened,” but officials are thankful that police and fire departments were there in minutes to render first aid until an ambulance arrived. The first responding agencies will meet with the ambulance authority to figure out what happened in this case, he said.