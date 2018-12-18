President Trump issued an order Tuesday that closes all executive branch agencies of federal government on Christmas Eve.

The order reads: “all executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Monday, December 24, 2018, the day before Christmas Day.”

The order stipulates that officials of various agencies and departments may determine that certain offices must remain open, with employees of those agencies required to work in cases of national security or defense or public need.