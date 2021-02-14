Presidents’ Day closings

Closed everywhere

Banks: Most open but closing early

Federal government offices

Post offices: No mail delivery except for Express Mail

Courts: Closed except for adult arraignments, juvenile referrals in the District

Varied restrictions

District Maryland Virginia
Traffic, parking Rush-hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar route. No parking fees in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at New Carrollton, National Harbor and the Prince George’s Dept. Of Corrections. HOV restrictions lifted on Interstates 66 and 395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and Alexandria.
Trash, recycling No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Regular collections in Anne Arundel and Howard. No collections in Montgomery; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. No bulk collections in Prince George’s; yard trim and organics collections only. Landfills open except in Anne Arundel. Montgomery County Transfer Station open. Regular collections in Fairfax and Arlington counties. No pickups in the cities of Alexandria and Fairfax; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills open.
Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Montgomery ABC Stores open from 12 to 5 p.m.; open elsewhere at owner’s discretion. Open at owner’s discretion.
Schools Closed. Closed. Closed.
Libraries Closed. Closed. Open in Arlington for curbside pickup only. Closed elsewhere.
Local government offices Closed. Closed. Closed.

Transportation services

●Metrorail runs from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on a modified schedule with off-peak fares; no Blue Line service. Buses replace trains between Braddock Road and Reagan National Airport on the Yellow Line.  Franconia-Springfield, Van Dorn Street, Addison Road and Arlington Cemetery stations closed. Free shuttle buses provided. Metrobus is on a Saturday schedule. MetroAccess has regular service, but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.

●Ride On is on a weekday schedule.

●DASH is on a Saturday schedule.

●CUE is on a modified weekday schedule.

●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.

●ART is running routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 only on a Saturday schedule.

●TheBus (Prince George’s) is on a regular schedule.

●Loudoun Bus has regular services on its local bus lines, but Commuter and Metro Connection lines are not running.

●MARC is on an enhanced R schedule on all three lines, except Brunswick Line trains 872 and 877 are not running. 

●VRE is not running.

●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a weekend/holiday schedule.