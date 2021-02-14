Varied restrictions
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|Rush-hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar route.
|No parking fees in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at New Carrollton, National Harbor and the Prince George’s Dept. Of Corrections.
|HOV restrictions lifted on Interstates 66 and 395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and Alexandria.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week.
|Regular collections in Anne Arundel and Howard. No collections in Montgomery; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. No bulk collections in Prince George’s; yard trim and organics collections only. Landfills open except in Anne Arundel. Montgomery County Transfer Station open.
|Regular collections in Fairfax and Arlington counties. No pickups in the cities of Alexandria and Fairfax; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills open.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Montgomery ABC Stores open from 12 to 5 p.m.; open elsewhere at owner’s discretion.
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Open in Arlington for curbside pickup only. Closed elsewhere.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
Transportation services
●Metrorail runs from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on a modified schedule with off-peak fares; no Blue Line service. Buses replace trains between Braddock Road and Reagan National Airport on the Yellow Line. Franconia-Springfield, Van Dorn Street, Addison Road and Arlington Cemetery stations closed. Free shuttle buses provided. Metrobus is on a Saturday schedule. MetroAccess has regular service, but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.
●Ride On is on a weekday schedule.
●DASH is on a Saturday schedule.
●CUE is on a modified weekday schedule.
●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.
●ART is running routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 only on a Saturday schedule.
●TheBus (Prince George’s) is on a regular schedule.
●Loudoun Bus has regular services on its local bus lines, but Commuter and Metro Connection lines are not running.
●MARC is on an enhanced R schedule on all three lines, except Brunswick Line trains 872 and 877 are not running.
●VRE is not running.
●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a weekend/holiday schedule.