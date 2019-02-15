CLOSED EVERYWHERE Banks Federal government offices Post offices Courts Most No mail delivery except

for Express Mail Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District VARIED RESTRICTIONS District Maryland Virginia Traffic, parking No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar line. No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at National Harbor, New Carrollton lots and the Prince George’s Dept. of Corrections. HOV restrictions lifted. Meters not enforced in Arlington and the City of Alexandria. Trash, recycling No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Ft. Totten Transfer Station closed. No collections in Montgomery; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. In Prince George’s, yard trim collections only. Regular county collections elsewhere. Landfills open except in Anne Arundel. Montgomery Transfer Station open. Regular county collections in Fairfax and Arlington. No collections in Alexandria and Fairfax City; Monday pickups are on Tuesday. Landfills open. Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Montgomery County ABC stores are open. Open elsewhere at owner’s discretion. Open. Schools Closed. Closed except in Calvert. Closed. Libraries One branch open in each ward; go to dclibrary.org. Closed except in Anne Arundel and Frederick. Closed. Local government offices Closed. Closed except in Frederick. Closed.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

●Metrorail runs from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on a Saturday schedule with off-peak fares. Metrobus is on a Saturday supplemental schedule with some post-midnight trips canceled. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.

●Ride On is on a special modified holiday schedule.

●DASH has Saturday service.

●CUE has modified weekday service.

●Fairfax Connector has holiday weekday service.

●ART is running routes 41, 42, 43, 45, 51, 77 and 87 only on a Saturday schedule.

●The Bus (Prince George’s) has regular service.

●Loudoun Bus has significantly reduced service.

●MARC is running the Penn and Camden lines only on a R schedule.

●MTA Commuter bus is running Route 201 only on a weekend/holiday schedule.

●PRTC Omiride and VRE are not running.