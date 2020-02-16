CLOSED EVERYWHERE

Banks Federal government offices Post offices Courts
Most. No mail delivery except
for Express Mail.		 Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District.

VARIED RESTRICTIONS

District Maryland Virginia
Traffic, parking Rush-hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar line. No parking fees in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at the New Carrollton lots, National Harbor and the Prince George’s Department of Corrections. HOV restrictions lifted on Interstates 66 and 395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and Alexandria.
Trash, recycling No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Regular collections in Anne Arundel, Howard and Prince George’s. No collections in Montgomery; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station open. Regular collections in Fairfax and Arlington counties. No pickups in Alexandria; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. No pickup in Fairfax City. Landfills open.
Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Montgomery ABC stores open until 6 p.m.; open elsewhere at owner’s discretion. Open.
Schools Closed. Closed. Closed.
Libraries One library open in each ward; go to dclibrary.org Closed except in Anne Arundel and Frederick. Closed except in Prince William.
Local government offices Closed. Closed except in Frederick. Closed.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

●Metrorail is running from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on a Saturday schedule; off-peak fares are in effect. Due to Red line track work, shuttle buses replace trains between Fort Totten and Glenmont. Metrobus is running on a Saturday supplemental schedule with some late-night (after midnight) route cancellations. MetroAccess has regular service, but subscription trips are canceled.

●Ride On is on a special modified holiday schedule.

●DASH has Saturday service.

●CUE has modified weekday service.

●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.

●ART is running routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 only on a Saturday schedule.

●The Bus (Prince George’s) has regular service.

●PRTC has regular service, but no Omniride Express.

●Loudoun Bus has reduced service.

●MARC has R schedule on all three lines.

●VRE is not running.

●MTA Commuter Bus has Route 201 only on a weekend schedule.