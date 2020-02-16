|
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
Traffic, parking
|Rush-hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar line.
|No parking fees in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at the New Carrollton lots, National Harbor and the Prince George’s Department of Corrections.
|HOV restrictions lifted on Interstates 66 and 395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and Alexandria.
Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week.
|
|Regular collections in Anne Arundel, Howard and Prince George’s. No collections in Montgomery; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station open.
|
|Regular collections in Fairfax and Arlington counties. No pickups in Alexandria; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. No pickup in Fairfax City. Landfills open.
Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Montgomery ABC stores open until 6 p.m.; open elsewhere at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
Schools
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
Libraries
|One library open in each ward; go to dclibrary.org
|Closed except in Anne Arundel and Frederick.
|Closed except in Prince William.
Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed except in Frederick.
|Closed.