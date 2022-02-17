Varied restrictions
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|Rush hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar line.
|Meters not enforced in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at National Harbor and the Prince George’s Department of Corrections.
|HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and City of Alexandria.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections. Pickups slide one day to the end of the week.
|In Anne Arundel and Howard, regular collections. In Montgomery, no collections. Pickups slide one day to the end of the week. In Prince George’s, organics collections only. Landfill closed in Anne Arundel. Open elsewhere. Montgomery Transfer Station open.
|Regular county collections in Arlington and Fairfax. In the cities of Fairfax and Alexandria, Monday collections are made on Tuesday. Landfills open.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Montgomery ABC stores open until 6 p.m. Elsewhere at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Open in Howard. Closed elsewhere.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|Open.
|Open in Anne Arundel and Frederick. Cosed elsewhere.
|Open in Prince William. Closed elsewhere.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
Transportation services
●Metrorail is on a Saturday schedule from 5 a.m. to midnight with off-peak fares in effect. Because of track work on the Yellow and Blue lines, the six stations south of Reagan National Airport are closed but serviced by free shuttle buses. Metrobus is on a Saturday supplemental schedule. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are cancelled. For information, go to wmata.com.
●Ride-On and Loudoun Bus are on reduced schedules.
●DASH is on a Saturday schedule.
●CUE is on a modified weekday schedule.
●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.
●ART is running routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 only on a Sunday schedule.
●The Bus (Prince George’s) is on a regular schedule.
●PRTC OmniRide is on a regular schedule but OmniRide Express is not running.
●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a weekend holiday schedule.
●MARC is running an “R” schedule on all three lines.
●VRE is not running.