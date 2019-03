THE DISTRICT

Priest rejects plea deal in assault case

A Catholic priest who is charged with sexually assaulting three members of his Northwest Washington parish rejected a plea offer from prosecutors Friday and agreed to go to trial.

Urbano Vazquez, 46, was arrested in November and charged with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl, a then 15-year-old girl and a woman, all of whom were members of the Shrine of the Sacred Heart. Vazquez served as the church’s assistant pastor.

Vazquez was charged with two counts of felony second degree child abuse and one count of misdemeanor sexual abuse.

In court Friday, Vazquez, through his attorney Robert Bonsib, rejected a plea deal by prosecutors. Prosecutors offered Vazquez a deal that included him pleading guilty to one felony count of second degree child sexual abuse and two counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse. If he had agreed, prosecutors would have dropped other charges.

According to a court filing, if convicted without the plea deal, Vazquez could face as much as 13 years in prison. With the plea deal, Vazquez could face about half that time.

— Keith L. Alexander

MARYLAND

Montgomery finance director leaving post

Montgomery County Finance Director Alexandre Espinosa is leaving the suburban Maryland jurisdiction to become the chief financial officer for Stafford County, Va., according to county officials.

Espinosa, a 21-year county employee, has held the top role at the finance department since August 2016. He was one of the department heads County Executive Marc Elrich (D) announced in December he was keeping in his new administration.

Espinosa earned an annual salary of $200,000 in 2018, according to Montgomery County employee records. It is unclear what his salary will be in Virginia.

Espinosa’s last day with the county will be April 5.

— Jennifer Barrios

Men charged with murder in 2013 slaying

Police said they have linked three men to a five-year-old homicide in Maryland.

Montgomery County police said Alexander Benson Buie, 34, was killed Nov. 6, 2013, at a home in Rockville, after three suspects — one with a gun — knocked on the door and forced their way into the home.

They confronted three other men who were inside, including Buie, and a struggle ensued, according to police. Buie was shot.

On Thursday, police said, they had arrested two men in connection to Buie’s killing — Trevon Derick Davis, 28, of Hyattsville, and Bryan Donte Byrd, 28, of Northeast Washington. They have been charged with first-degree murder and other counts.

Officials also issued an arrest warrant for Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 28, of Hagerstown, on charges of armed robbery and first-degree murder. Bellamy is in jail for an unrelated homicide, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Two charged in fatal shooting during robbery

Two men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a woman during a drug robbery, police said.

Alexander Maskiewicz, 21, of Aberdeen, and Shelton Holt III, 26, of Reisterstown, have been charged with murder in the killing of Salina Rivera, 27, of Hyattsville, according to Prince George’s County police.

Hyattsville police responded to a shooting at around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road and found Rivera in a walkway, police said. She was pronounced dead.

Maskiewicz shot Rivera while trying to rob her during a drug sale, police said.

— Lynh Bui

