Prince George's County

These were among incidents reported by the Prince George’s County Police Department. For information, call 301-772-4710.

District 1

HQ: Hyattsville

301-699-2630

ASSAULTS

66th Ave., 6000 block, June 3.

Edwards Way, 9200 block, June 5.

New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, June 1.

University Blvd., 1400 block, June 10.

ROBBERIES

15th Ave., 7900 block, June 5.

Annapolis Rd., 5400 block, June 3. Commercial.

Erie St., 1900 block, June 12.

Fairwood Rd., 7000 block, June 2.

New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, June 11.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

68th Pl., 4400 block, June 4.

78th Ave., 4900 block, June 7.

Amherst Rd., 4500 block, June 14.

Baltimore Ave., 7300 block, June 10.

Baltimore Ave., 9000 block, June 4.

Buck Lodge Rd., 2500 block, June 6.

Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, June 8.

Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, June 14.

Chillum Rd., 1300 block, June 5.

East-West Hwy., 1800 block, May 29.

Ellin Rd., 4200 block, June 6.

Indian Lane, 4800 block, June 6.

Kenesaw St., 5000 block, June 2.

New Hampshire Ave., 8500 block, June 5.

Powhatan St., 7300 block, June 6.

Queens Chapel Rd., 2600 block, June 4.

Riggs Rd., 6700 block, June 2.

Terra Alta Dr., 6700 block, June 1.

Toledo Terr., 3400 block, June 12.

BREAK-INS

67th Ct., 6200 block, June 4. Residential.

Annapolis Rd., 7500 block, June 3. Commercial.

Jeffrey Ave., 5600 block, June 6.

Landing Way, 6400 block, June 7. Residential.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, June 7. Commercial.

Toledo Terr., 3300 block, June 7. Commercial.

THEFTS

16th Ave., 5700 block, June 1. From auto.

19th Ave., 9300 block, June 5. From auto.

20th Ave., 6500 block, June 2. From auto.

26th Ave., 9800 block, June 3. From auto.

55th Ave., 3400 block, June 4. From auto.

67th Ave., 4800 block, June 5. From auto.

68th Pl., 4700 block, June 6. From auto.

Belcrest Rd., 6700 block, June 2. From auto.

Carleton Terr., 6900 block, June 3. From auto.

Cherokee St., 2400 block, June 2. From auto.

Chillum Rd., 1000 block, June 2. From auto.

Fairoak Ave., 800 block, June 12. From auto.

Longfellow St., 5800 block, June 2. From auto.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, June 8. From auto.

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, June 2. From auto.

New Hampshire Ave., 8000 block, June 1. From auto.

Paducah Rd., 5000 block, June 5. From auto.

Quincy Pl., 5300 block, June 9. From auto.

Quincy St., 5300 block, June 12. From auto.

Rosedale Dr., 6000 block, June 1. From auto.

Sargent Rd., 5600 block, June 6. From auto.

Somerset Pl., 900 block, June 4. From auto.

Southern Ave., 4100 block, June 12. From auto.

Stewart Ct., 5000 block, June 5. From auto.

Toledo Pl., 3200 block, June 1. From auto.

Toledo Terr., 3400 block, June 1. From auto.

Toledo Terr., 3400 block, June 1. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Annapolis Rd., 6500 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.

Baltimore Ave., 8100 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.

Erie St., 1900 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

Macbeth St., 5400 block, June 5. Stolen vehicle.

Marywood St., 7200 block, June 13. Stolen vehicle.

Nicholson St., 5500 block, June 13. Stolen vehicle.

Osage Terr., 8300 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.

Patterson Rd., 5600 block, June 9. Stolen vehicle.

Riverdale Rd., 6800 block, June 3. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

68th Ave., 4700 block, June 8.

68th Ave., 4800 block, June 9.

Carters Lane, 5400 block, June 6.

Carters Lane, 5400 block, June 6.

Crittenden St., 5300 block, May 29.

Edgewood Rd., 4900 block, June 7.

Fordham Pl., 2400 block, June 3.

Mustang Dr., 6000 block, June 7.

Redfield Ave., 6700 block, June 11.

Stanton Rd., 6600 block, June 10.

University Blvd., 2000 block, June 8.

District 2

HQ: Bowie

301-390-2100

ASSAULTS

Campus Way N., 1300 block, June 1.

Crain Hwy., 6200 block, June 4.

Largo Center Dr., 500 block, June 5.

ROBBERY

Annapolis Rd., 9400 block, June 4. Commercial.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alexis Dr., 6500 block, June 4.

Apollo Dr., 9800 block, June 4.

Ardwick Ardmore Rd., 10000 block, June 12.

Black Cherry Ct., 12700 block, June 1.

Campus Way N., 2400 block, June 12.

Campus Way S., 10500 block, June 6.

Clerklee Way, 2300 block, June 1.

Doubletree Lane, 9800 block, June 1.

Doubletree Lane, 9800 block, June 4.

Good Luck Rd., 9700 block, June 6.

Herrington Dr., Unit block, June 12.

Lanham Severn Rd., 11000 block, June 4.

Largo Rd., 300 block, June 7.

Naval Ave., 6100 block, June 3.

Philadelphia Way, 5100 block, June 1.

Sea Pines Dr., 10300 block, June 2.

Staton Dr., 100 block, June 5.

Stilton Ct., 4800 block, June 7.

Whitfield Chapel Rd., 5600 block, June 7.

BREAK-INS

Crain Hwy. NW, 800 block, June 5. Commercial.

Governors Bridge Rd., 16600 block, June 8. Commercial.

Hanover Pkwy., 7100 block, June 1. Residential.

Kings Tree Dr., 1000 block, June 8.

Marlboro Pike, 15100 block, June 6. Commercial.

Steeplechase Way, 100 block, June 1. Residential.

Stilton Ct., 4800 block, June 1. Residential.

THEFTS

Fourth St., 9300 block, June 1. From auto.

Annapolis Rd., 12100 block, June 6. From auto.

Bishopmill Dr., 4300 block, June 2. From auto.

Burton Lane, 8400 block, June 7. From auto.

Commerce Dr., 600 block, June 5. From auto.

Eddington Dr., 13200 block, June 1. From auto.

Falcon Dr., 800 block, June 2. From auto.

Gohagen Rd., 17000 block, June 1. From auto.

Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, June 3. From auto.

Honeysuckle Ct., 11400 block, June 5. From auto.

Kencrest Ct., 3900 block, June 1. From auto.

Lord Loudoun Ct., 4500 block, June 5. From auto.

Lottsford Rd., 9300 block, June 4. From auto.

Lottsford Rd., 9300 block, June 4. From auto.

Lottsford Rd., 9300 block, June 4. From auto.

Lottsford Rd., 9300 block, June 4. From auto.

Lottsford Rd., 9300 block, June 6. From auto.

Main St., 6100 block, June 11. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 15000 block, May 30. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 15000 block, June 11. From auto.

Woodlawn Blvd., 11000 block, June 5. From auto.

Woodstream Cir., 6800 block, June 5. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bannington Dr., Unit block, June 5. Stolen vehicle.

Bishopmill Dr., 4200 block, June 1. Stolen vehicle.

Eugenia Park St., 9500 block, June 3. Stolen vehicle.

Fairlakes Pl., 1500 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.

Kettering Cir., 11300 block, June 3. Stolen vehicle.

Mount Lubentia Ct., 500 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

Mount Oak Rd., 14400 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

Patuxent Riding Lane, 5000 block, June 3. Stolen vehicle.

Ritchie Marlboro Rd., 4900 block, June 13. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Annapolis Rd., 9400 block, June 2.

Good Luck Rd., 9700 block, June 5.

John Rogers Blvd., 4700 block, June 3.

Shadystone Terr., 11800 block, June 6.

District 3

HQ: Palmer Park

301-772-4900

ASSAULTS

Brightseat Rd., 1500 block, June 5.

Cindy Lane, Unit block, June 2. Weapon reported.

Hil Mar Dr., 6500 block, May 30.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, June 1. Weapon reported.

Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 6700 block, June 6.

Napier Dr., 1800 block, June 4.

Sheriff Rd., 7800 block, June 2. Shooting reported.

Silver Hill Ct., 5000 block, June 4.

Silver Hill Rd., 5200 block, June 5.

Stretford Way, 600 block, June 5.

ROBBERIES

Bradmoore Dr., 1700 block, June 12.

Central Ave., 7400 block, June 2. Commercial.

Silver Hill Rd., 4800 block, June 9. Vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alaking Ct., 9100 block, May 27.

Alaking Ct., 9200 block, June 1.

Ardwick Ardmore Rd., 8400 block, June 12.

Landover Rd., 7700 block, June 5.

Landover Rd., 8500 block, June 4.

Landover Rd., 8500 block, June 5.

Limerick Way, 500 block, June 9.

Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 8600 block, June 3.

Plaza Dr., 2800 block, June 1.

Shady Glen Terr., 7400 block, June 12.

Silver Hill Rd., 4700 block, June 5.

Silver Hill Rd., 5500 block, June 2.

Silver Hill Rd., 5500 block, June 2.

Southern Ave., 4100 block, June 2.

Suitland Rd., 3900 block, June 13.

Tayside Way, 400 block, June 5.

Walters Lane, 3300 block, June 6.

BREAK-INS

Arcadia Ave., 1900 block, June 5.

Belle Haven Dr., 1900 block, June 2. Residential.

Donnell Dr., 3400 block, June 8.

Donnell Dr., 3700 block, June 4. Residential.

Eastern Ave., 1400 block, June 2. Commercial.

Kirtland Ave., 2800 block, May 31. Residential.

Marlboro Pike, 6700 block, June 1. Commercial.

Newglen Ave., 2700 block, June 1. Residential.

Shady Glen Dr., 1300 block, June 3.

Stretford Way, 700 block, June 5. Residential.

Warfield Dr., 400 block, June 1. Residential.

Warfield Dr., 400 block, June 6. Residential.

THEFTS

75th Ave., 3200 block, June 14. From auto.

Addison Rd., 4900 block, June 6. From auto.

Brooks Dr., 2100 block, June 1. From auto.

Ewing Ave., 2500 block, June 8. From auto.

Glen Willow Dr., 1000 block, June 4. From auto.

Hampton Park Blvd., 100 block, June 6. From auto.

Hawthorne St., 7200 block, June 2. From auto.

Hawthorne St., 7300 block, May 31. From auto.

Parkland Ct., 6000 block, June 7. From auto.

Parston Dr., 7900 block, June 7. From auto.

Pennsy Dr., 3600 block, June 7. From auto.

Regency Pkwy., 3400 block, June 5. From auto.

Rochell Ave., 1900 block, June 1. From auto.

Rochell Ave., 1900 block, June 4. From auto.

Silver Hill Ct., 5000 block, June 8. From auto.

Timbercrest Dr., 2700 block, June 11. From auto.

Tulip Ave., 1600 block, June 5. From auto.

Tulip Ave., 1700 block, June 1. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bromley Ave., 4600 block, June 2. Stolen vehicle.

Brooks Dr., 1900 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

Central Ave., 8300 block, May 26. Stolen vehicle.

East Ave., 2900 block, June 10. Stolen vehicle.

Ewing Ave., 2500 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Landover Rd., 7200 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.

Ritchboro Rd., 8700 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

Suitland Rd., 4100 block, June 1. Stolen vehicle.

Walters Lane, 2800 block, June 5. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Charredwood Ct., 2900 block, June 2.

Kirtland Ave., 2700 block, June 4.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, June 14.

Newglen Ave., 2700 block, June 2.

North Holly Springs Dr., 5800 block, June 4.

Shady Glen Dr., 1000 block, June 3.

Surrey Square Lane, 6100 block, June 3.

District 4

HQ: Oxon Hill

301-749-4900

HOMICIDE

Maxwell Dr., 6200 block, June 2.

ASSAULTS

Audrey Lane, 600 block, June 2.

Auth Rd., 5500 block, June 11.

Fairlawn St., 2900 block, June 14. Weapon reported.

Indian Head Hwy., 4900 block, June 5.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, June 5.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, June 2.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 5400 block, June 2.

Saint Clair Dr., 2400 block, June 9.

ROBBERIES

25th Ave., 3400 block, June 7. Vehicle.

Branch Ave., 3200 block, June 6.

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, June 11. Commercial.

Portabello Ct., 1200 block, May 28.

Raleigh Rd., 4700 block, June 7.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Branch Ave., 3600 block, June 7.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, June 2.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, June 4.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, June 4.

Curtis Dr., 3200 block, June 7.

Deep Gorge Ct., 1500 block, June 1.

Den Meade Ave., 7800 block, June 3.

Indian Head Hwy., 7900 block, May 25.

BREAK-INS

23rd Pkwy., 3900 block, May 26. Residential.

Allentown Rd., 5600 block, June 3. Commercial.

Auth Rd., 6200 block, June 2. Residential.

Auth Way, 5000 block, June 6. Commercial.

Carlton Ave., 3200 block, June 4. Residential.

Livingston Rd., 9100 block, June 2. Commercial.

Lyons St., 4400 block, June 7. Residential.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 5500 block, June 2. Residential.

Southview Dr., 1100 block, June 5. Residential.

THEFTS

23rd Pkwy., 3500 block, June 4. From auto.

23rd Pkwy., 4300 block, June 5. From auto.

Alice Ave., 2200 block, June 7. From auto.

Allentown Rd., 4700 block, June 8. From auto.

Allentown Rd., 4800 block, June 4. From auto.

Allentown Rd., 4900 block, June 3. From auto.

Audrey Lane, 600 block, June 6. From auto.

Auth Rd., 5400 block, June 6. From auto.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, June 7. From auto.

Branch Ave., 4400 block, June 6. From auto.

Brinkley Rd., 3400 block, June 5. From auto.

Carswell Ave., 5200 block, June 10. From auto.

Corning Ave., 2400 block, June 4. From auto.

Corning Ave., 2400 block, June 4. From auto.

Corning Ave., 2500 block, June 7. From auto.

Dallas Pl., 4600 block, June 7. From auto.

Fernandes Dr., 3500 block, June 7. From auto.

Gaither St., 2800 block, June 7. From auto.

Huntley Square Dr., 3300 block, May 28. From auto.

Huntley Square Dr., 3300 block, June 4. From auto.

Jaywick Ave., 7200 block, June 6. From auto.

Kennebec St., 1100 block, June 1. From auto.

Livingston Rd., 6300 block, June 7. From auto.

Livingston Rd., 6400 block, June 9. From auto.

Lumar Dr., 3600 block, June 7. From auto.

Marcy Ave., 800 block, June 5. From auto.

MGM National Ave., 100 block, June 6. From auto.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, June 7. From auto.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6400 block, June 3. From auto.

Palmer Rd., 900 block, May 29. From auto.

Southview Dr., 1100 block, June 3. From auto.

Southview Dr., 1100 block, June 6. From auto.

Southview Dr., 1200 block, June 3. From auto.

Stag Way, 900 block, June 2. From auto.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 500 block, June 7. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Alice Ave., 2000 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, June 1. Stolen vehicle.

Copperville Way, 3800 block, May 25. Stolen vehicle.

Irvington St., 700 block, June 1. Stolen vehicle.

Keating St., 2600 block, June 2. Stolen vehicle.

Livingston Rd., 6100 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

Livingston Rd., 7400 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

Marcy Ave., 1100 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Sayan Ct., 2100 block, June 3. Stolen vehicle.

Southview Dr., 1100 block, May 28. Stolen vehicle.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 500 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

28th Ave., 3800 block, June 3.

Brinkley Rd., 2600 block, June 3.

Colebrooke Dr., 2400 block, June 4.

Crafford Pl., 7200 block, June 6.

Irvington St., 700 block, June 7.

Lyons St., 4300 block, June 2.

Rena Rd., 4500 block, June 6.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4400 block, June 1.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4700 block, June 1.

Saint Clair Dr., 2700 block, June 6.

Snowflower Blvd., 4600 block, June 2.

District 5

HQ: Clinton

301-856-3130

ASSAULT

Barbara Lane, 7600 block, June 4.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allentown Rd., 7000 block, June 3.

Groveton Dr., 6700 block, June 7.

Le Fevre Dr., 10100 block, June 8.

Marlton Center Dr., 12600 block, June 7.

Missouri Ave., 13600 block, June 4.

Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 6900 block, June 6.

Old Branch Ave., 7800 block, June 14.

West Boniwood Turn, 5200 block, June 1.

Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, June 5.

BREAK-INS

Bellefonte Lane, 8300 block, June 5.

Killarney St., 6600 block, June 7. Residential.

Marilyn Ivy Ct., 9600 block, June 1. Residential.

Rosaryville Rd., 9800 block, May 29. Residential.

Terence Dr., 5800 block, June 6. Residential.

Woody Terr., 9000 block, June 4. Commercial.

Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, June 4. Commercial.

THEFTS

Atleigh Lane, 9400 block, June 2. From auto.

Brightfield Lane, 10500 block, June 5. From auto.

Clayton Lane, 8800 block, June 5. From auto.

Clayton Lane, 8900 block, June 5. From auto.

Foxley Rd., 6600 block, June 6. From auto.

Huckleberry Ct., 7100 block, June 4. From auto.

Mike Shapiro Dr., 8500 block, June 8. From auto.

Northgate Pkwy., 6700 block, June 1. From auto.

Richmanor Terr., 6100 block, June 4. From auto.

Surratts Manor Dr., 9400 block, June 9. From auto.

Tall Cedar Lane, 8800 block, June 5. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bellefonte Pl., 7900 block, June 14. Stolen vehicle.

Briarcliff Dr., 6700 block, June 3. Stolen vehicle.

Concord Dr., 9500 block, June 1. Stolen vehicle.

Crain Hwy. SE, 7600 block, June 7. Stolen vehicle.

Marlboro Pike, 9800 block, June 14. Stolen vehicle.

Old Branch Ave., 7600 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Cleveland Ct., 4900 block, June 9.

Old Branch Ave., 8900 block, June 4.

Old Colony Dr. N., 12400 block, June 6.

Shannan Dr., 8900 block, June 3.

Topaz Ct., 8500 block, June 13.

District 6

HQ: Beltsville

301-937-0910

HOMICIDE

Haynes Rd., 15700 block, June 10.

ASSAULT

Evans Trail, 11300 block, June 3.

ROBBERY

Laurel Bowie Rd., 13600 block, June 1.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 11000 block, June 5.

Beltsville Dr., 11700 block, June 2.

Beltsville Dr., 11700 block, June 6.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11400 block, June 4.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11400 block, June 7.

BREAK-INS

46th Ave., 10400 block, June 1.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11300 block, June 4. Residential.

Powder Mill Rd., 3500 block, June 7. Residential.

Snowden Pond Rd., 11200 block, June 12. Residential.

South Laurel Dr., 11600 block, June 5. Residential.

THEFTS

Arden Way, 13300 block, June 3. From auto.

Briarwood Dr., 13800 block, June 4. From auto.

Haynes Rd., 15700 block, June 1. From auto.

Hunting Lane, 8800 block, June 4. From auto.

Ingleside Dr., 13200 block, June 4. From auto.

Merrill Lane, 8900 block, June 2. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bramble Ct., 14100 block, May 28. Stolen vehicle.

East Maple Ave., 11600 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.

Muirkirk Rd., 9400 block, June 2. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Clayburn Dr., 15500 block, June 4.

Mid Cities Ave., 6700 block, June 9.

Mulberry St., 8600 block, June 1.

Old Gunpowder Rd., 14600 block, May 29.

Pheasant Run Dr., 11900 block, June 5.

South Laurel Dr., 11700 block, June 2.

District 7

HQ: Fort Washington

301-292-5300

ASSAULT

Livingston Rd., 11700 block, June 2.

BREAK-IN

Autumnwood Lane, 12000 block, May 26. Residential.

THEFTS

Berry Rd., 7000 block, June 7. From auto.

McKendree Rd., 16400 block, June 2. From auto.

North Jenkins Ct., 15000 block, June 6. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Fillmore Rd., 1400 block, May 29. Stolen vehicle.

Greenbelt

No incidents were reported by the Greenbelt Police Department. For information, call 301-474-7200.

Hyattsville

These were among incidents reported by Hyattsville police. For information, call 301-985-5060.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, June 14. Shoplifting.

THEFTS

Baltimore Ave., 5700 block, June 12. From auto.

Belcrest Rd., 6500 block, June 11. From auto.

Gallatin St., 3600 block, June 2. From auto.

Hamilton Manor Dr., 5600 block, June 12. From auto.

Jefferson St., 3700 block, June 12. From auto.

Nicholson St., 2700 block, June 15. From auto.

42nd Ave., 6000 block, June 15. From auto.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Hamilton St., 4000 block, June 16. Stolen vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, June 15. Stolen vehicle.

42nd Pl., 4700 block, June 14. Stolen vehicle.

42nd Pl., 6100 block, June 15. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Baltimore Ave., 5500 block, June 10. Property damage.

Kirkwood Pl., 2700 block, June 13. Property damage.

Oliver St., 4100 block, June 15.

33rd Pl., 5800 block, June 17.

42nd Ave., 5300 block, June 15.

42nd Ave., 6000 block, June 13.

Laurel

These were among incidents reported by Laurel police. For information, call 301-498-0092.

ROBBERY

Lexington Ave., 7600 block, June 15.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 14100 block, June 15. From building.

Baltimore Ave., 14300 block, June 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baltimore Ave., 14400 block, June 13.

Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, June 15.

Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, June 18.

Baltimore Ave., 14800 block, June 21. Burglary with forced entry.

Baltimore Ave., 15100 block, June 15.

Dorset Rd., 15600 block, June 15.

Haines Ct., 7600 block, June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nichols Dr., 900 block, June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ninth St., 100 block, June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ninth St., 600 block, June 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sandy Spring Rd., 400 block, June 18.

Seventh St., 500 block, June 20.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, June 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Fifth St., 800 block, June 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.