Prince George's County

These were among incidents reported by the Prince George’s County Police Department. For information, call 301-772-4710.

District 1

HQ: Hyattsville

301-699-2630

ASSAULTS

Carroll Ave., 7600 block, March 16.

Chillum Rd., 500 block, March 17.

University Blvd., 1400 block, March 20. Weapon reported.

University Blvd., 2300 block, March 15.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

52nd Ave., 3000 block, March 20.

Baltimore Ave., 8400 block, March 18.

Elson St., 1600 block, March 15.

Lewisdale Dr., 2200 block, March 20.

Newton St., 5500 block, March 16.

Oglethorpe St., 2000 block, March 21.

BREAK-INS

Kenilworth Ave., 3000 block, March 15.

Kenilworth Ave., 3000 block, March 19.

Mustang Dr., 6000 block, March 21. Residential.

Southern Ave., 4100 block, March 16. Residential.

THEFTS

8th Ave., 6500 block, March 16. From auto.

15th Ave., 7900 block, March 15. From auto.

76th Ct., 5400 block, March 21. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 9600 block, March 15. From auto.

Beechwood Rd., 2000 block, March 19. From auto.

Cool Spring Rd., 2600 block, March 15. From auto.

Fox St., 1900 block, March 20. From auto.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, March 16. From auto.

New Hampshire Ave., 8100 block, March 18. From auto.

Norwich Rd., 4600 block, March 15. From auto.

Old Landover Rd., 6400 block, March 17. From auto.

Riggs Rd., 5800 block, March 19. From auto.

Riggs Rd., 7400 block, March 16. From auto.

Riggs Rd., 7400 block, March 21. From auto.

Rolander St., 2100 block, March 19. From auto.

Saratoga Dr., 1900 block, March 19. From auto.

Standish Dr., 6800 block, March 15. From auto.

Toledo Terr., 3300 block, March 19. From auto.

West Park Dr., 7600 block, March 21. From auto.

Westchester Park Dr., 5900 block, March 19. From auto.

Woodlawn Dr., 4800 block, March 20. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Chillum Rd., 1000 block, March 17. Stolen vehicle.

Riggs Manor Dr., 6800 block, March 19. Stolen vehicle.

Southern Ave., 4100 block, March 18. Stolen vehicle.

West Park Dr., 7600 block, March 21. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

23rd Ave., 6600 block, March 17.

Barton Rd., 6800 block, March 18.

Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, March 16.

Nantucket Rd., 5000 block, March 16.

Redoak Dr., 1900 block, March 19.

Saranac St., 2100 block, March 17.

District 2

HQ: Bowie

301-390-2100

HOMICIDE

Alcona St., 9200 block, March 17.

ASSAULTS

Annapolis Rd., 9300 block, March 17.

Joyceton Terr., Unit block, March 21.

Lake Arbor Way, 10200 block, March 19.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annapolis Rd., 9300 block, March 17.

Ardwick Ardmore Rd., 10000 block, March 18.

Barker Pl., 5400 block, March 18.

Campus Way S., 10400 block, March 18.

Campus Way S., 10400 block, March 19.

Chrysler Dr., 15400 block, March 21.

Duvall St., 10700 block, March 17.

Good Luck Rd., 9700 block, March 16.

Lanham Severn Rd., 9400 block, March 17.

Lanham Severn Rd., 9400 block, March 19.

Largo Center Dr., 900 block, March 16.

Largo Rd., 1000 block, March 18.

Locust Dale Ct., 11700 block, March 19.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 10300 block, March 16.

Sky Bridge Dr., 700 block, March 18.

Woodwalk Terr., 12300 block, March 16.

BREAK-IN

Chester Grove Terr., 8900 block, March 16. Residential.

THEFTS

Argos Pl., 14600 block, March 21. From auto.

Briarley Pl., 14700 block, March 21. From auto.

Canary Ct., 9700 block, March 20. From auto.

Captain Covington Pl., 4600 block, March 17. From auto.

Garden Gate Lane, 100 block, March 20. From auto.

Good Luck Rd., 9800 block, March 21. From auto.

Kingshill St., 1500 block, March 15. From auto.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 10500 block, March 17. From auto.

New Kent Dr., 4700 block, March 18. From auto.

Oxbridge Way, 9700 block, March 20. From auto.

Sheridan St., 9400 block, March 19. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Dubarry St., 9900 block, March 15. Stolen vehicle.

Harry S Truman Dr., 100 block, March 19. Stolen vehicle.

Prospect Hill Rd., 10800 block, March 15. Stolen vehicle.

Rigoli Lane, 6300 block, March 16. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Campus Way S., 10300 block, March 20.

Captain Marbury Lane, 13700 block, March 17.

Harry S Truman Dr., 100 block, March 16.

Princess Garden Pkwy., 5900 block, March 20.

District 3

HQ: Palmer Park

301-772-4900

ASSAULTS

Addison Rd., 5200 block, March 16.

Landover Rd., 8200 block, March 18.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 7200 block, March 15.

Pennsylvania Ave., 6500 block, March 19.

Ritchie Rd., 2300 block, March 21.

Silver Hill Ct., 5000 block, March 20. Weapon reported.

Silver Hill Rd., 4800 block, March 17.

ROBBERY

Virginia Ave., 2300 block, March 20.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Altamont Pl., 1800 block, March 19.

Barlowe Rd., 7800 block, March 16.

Central Ave., 7400 block, March 21.

Hampton Park Blvd., Unit block, March 21.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, March 15.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, March 19.

Victory Lane, 3000 block, March 20.

BREAK-INS

Ballinger Ave., 1500 block, March 16. Residential.

Benning Rd., 1200 block, March 21. Residential.

Brooke Rd., 700 block, March 19.

Nova Ave., 1500 block, March 19. Residential.

THEFTS

Cryden Way, 8100 block, March 18. From auto.

Dent St., 3900 block, March 18. From auto.

Lorring Dr., 2700 block, March 15. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, March 17. From auto.

Minna Ave., 1000 block, March 16. From auto.

Rainswood Dr., 8500 block, March 20. From auto.

Stoney Meadow Dr., 5300 block, March 17. From auto.

Whitney Ave., 7000 block, March 15. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Central Ave., 8300 block, March 19. Stolen vehicle.

Continental Pl., 8900 block, March 17. Stolen vehicle.

Garden City Dr., 4200 block, March 19. Stolen vehicle.

Kentucky Ave., 5900 block, March 16. Stolen vehicle.

Marlboro Pike, 5200 block, March 17. Stolen vehicle.

Marlboro Pike, 7800 block, March 18. Stolen vehicle.

Nova Ave., 1500 block, March 20. Stolen vehicle.

Oak Glen Way, 2500 block, March 17. Stolen vehicle.

Rainswood Dr., 8500 block, March 18. Stolen vehicle.

Rainswood Dr., 8500 block, March 20. Stolen vehicle.

Ritchie Rd., 2800 block, March 17. Stolen vehicle.

Sunset Lane, 3000 block, March 21. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Brightseat Rd., 900 block, March 19.

Donnell Dr., 3700 block, March 20.

Elfin Ave., 900 block, March 18.

Irma Ct., 3000 block, March 16.

Lee Jay Ct., 5000 block, March 19.

Lorring Dr., 2700 block, March 21.

District 4

HQ: Oxon Hill

301-749-4900

ASSAULTS

Deal Dr., 5100 block, March 17. Shooting reported.

Foley Terr., 4900 block, March 16.

Southern Ave., 1300 block, March 18.

ROBBERY

Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, March 17. Commercial.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alice Ave., 2200 block, March 19.

Apple Orchard Ct., 4100 block, March 18.

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, March 16.

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, March 17.

Livingston Rd., 9100 block, March 21.

Maury Ave., 800 block, March 17.

MGM National Ave., 100 block, March 17.

National Plaza, 100 block, March 16.

Neptune Ave., 800 block, March 19.

Owens Rd., 1300 block, March 17.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, March 16.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, March 17.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, March 20.

Oxon Hill Rd., 8200 block, March 20.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4800 block, March 16.

Southview Dr., 1300 block, March 17.

Spring Forest Way, 11000 block, March 15.

BREAK-INS

Anvil Lane, 2200 block, March 18. Residential.

Ashleys Crossing Ct., 6800 block, March 16. Residential.

Livingston Rd., 6900 block, March 15. Residential.

Long View Rd., 4800 block, March 16. Residential.

Maxwell Dr., 6300 block, March 18. Residential.

THEFTS

Beech Rd., 4400 block, March 21. From auto.

Curtis Dr., 3400 block, March 17. From auto.

Maxwell Dr., 6200 block, March 21. From auto.

Rena Rd., 4400 block, March 19. From auto.

Summerhill Rd., 6700 block, March 19. From auto.

Trowbridge Pl., 6700 block, March 21. From auto.

Waterfront St., 200 block, March 16. From auto.

Winthrop St., 4900 block, March 18. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

25th Pl., 3500 block, March 20. Stolen vehicle.

Coach Lane, 3900 block, March 20. Stolen vehicle.

Larry Ave., 2500 block, March 17. Stolen vehicle.

Maidstone Pl., 4100 block, March 20. Stolen vehicle.

Middleton Lane, 5700 block, March 18. Stolen vehicle.

Old Silver Hill Rd., 3600 block, March 18. Stolen vehicle.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3800 block, March 20. Stolen vehicle.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4800 block, March 15. Stolen vehicle.

Southview Dr., 1100 block, March 16. Stolen vehicle.

Stamp Rd., 4700 block, March 19. Stolen vehicle.

Wesson Dr., 6100 block, March 15. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Kenton Pl., 2400 block, March 20.

Wandering Way, 4400 block, March 20.

District 5

HQ: Clinton

301-856-3130

ASSAULTS

Kirby Rd., 5800 block, March 19.

Malcolm Rd., 7800 block, March 20. Weapon reported.

Sand Cherry Way, 6900 block, March 16.

Surratts Rd., 7500 block, March 19.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cherry Tree Crossing Rd., 13200 block, March 16.

Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, March 15.

BREAK-IN

Brandywine Rd., 15900 block, March 17. Residential.

THEFTS

Cleveland Ct., 4900 block, March 17. From auto.

Goosecreek Ct., 10200 block, March 16. From auto.

Heathermore Blvd., 8800 block, March 21. From auto.

Huckleberry Ct., 7100 block, March 16. From auto.

Old Branch Ave., 7900 block, March 18. From auto.

Varus Pl., 9700 block, March 21. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Baymar Ct., 9500 block, March 20. Stolen vehicle.

Branch Ave., 7900 block, March 19. Stolen vehicle.

Grand View Ct., 13100 block, March 15. Stolen vehicle.

Huckleberry Ct., 7100 block, March 16. Stolen vehicle.

Mezmer Lane, 7600 block, March 21. Stolen vehicle.

Surratts Rd., 7400 block, March 19. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Megan Dr., 4900 block, March 19.

District 6

HQ: Beltsville

301-937-0910

ASSAULT

Frost Pl., 6100 block, March 21.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 10400 block, March 20.

Brickyard Blvd., 12400 block, March 19.

Van Dusen Rd., 7300 block, March 19.

BREAK-INS

Lakehouse Rd., 3900 block, March 20. Residential.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 14300 block, March 18. Residential.

Powder Mill Rd., 3500 block, March 15. Residential.

THEFTS

Baltimore Ave., 10700 block, March 20. From auto.

Chestnut Ridge Dr., 8600 block, March 18. From auto.

Howard Ave., 4700 block, March 17. From auto.

Howard Ave., 4800 block, March 17. From auto.

Manheim Ave., 5000 block, March 16. From auto.

Muirkirk Rd., 9500 block, March 16. From auto.

Quimby Ave., 5000 block, March 16. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Dunnington Rd., 3200 block, March 15. Stolen vehicle.

Emack Rd., 11100 block, March 18. Stolen vehicle.

Hunting Lane, 8800 block, March 18. Stolen vehicle.

Lakehouse Rd., 3900 block, March 16. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Cannock Chse, 14400 block, March 15.

Hunting Lane, 8800 block, March 18.

District 7

HQ: Fort Washington

301-292-5300

ASSAULTS

Blackwater Rd., 3800 block, March 21.

Livingston Rd., 15700 block, March 17.

THEFTS

Flaim Lane, 200 block, March 16. From auto.

Fort Washington Rd., 11100 block, March 16. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

North Star Dr., 11400 block, March 21. Stolen vehicle.

Rose Valley Dr., 3000 block, March 19. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Tove Rd., 12500 block, March 17.

Greenbelt

These were among incidents reported by the Greenbelt Police Department. For information, call 301-474-7200.

ASSAULTS

Edmonston Rd., 9200 block, March 17.

Good Luck Rd., 8100 block, March 15.

Greenbelt Rd., 7500 block, March 14.

Greenbelt Rd., 7600 block, March 18.

Hanover Pkwy., 7700 block, March 18.

Hanover Pkwy., 7700 block, March 18.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Breezewood Dr., 6200 block, March 16.

Cherrywood Lane, 5800 block, March 16.

Crescent Rd., Unit block, March 18.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, March 14.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, March 15.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, March 19.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, March 15. Shoplifting.

Lakeside Dr., 200 block, March 16.

Miner St., 8100 block, March 14.

Miner St., 8100 block, March 14.

VANDALISM

Breezewood Dr., 6000 block, March 14. Malicious destruction.

Cherrywood Lane, 5800 block, March 16. Malicious destruction.

Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, March 18. Malicious destruction.

Cloister Pl., 7700 block, March 18. Malicious destruction.

Hyattsville

These were among incidents reported by Hyattsville police. For information, call 301-985-5060.

HOMICIDE

Belcrest Rd., 6200 block, March 12. Person shot and killed during drug deal. Suspect arrested.

ASSAULTS

Am00 At Blvd. and Freedom Way, March 14. Two people charged with assault following fight.

Hamilton St., 2900 block, March 12. Person was assaulted.

ROBBERY

Nicholson St., 2700 block, March 12. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belcrest Rd., 6500 block, March 11. Trespassing.

Gallatin St., 3600 block, March 14. Subject arrested after he broke into vacant apartment.

Hamilton St., 2900 block, March 17. Trespassing.

West Hwy. E., 3300 block, March 16. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 3300 block, March 16. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 3300 block, March 17. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, Feb. 20. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, March 7. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, March 14. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, March 15. Shoplifting.

THEFTS

Baltimore Ave., 4800 block, March 13. From auto.

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, March 17. From auto.

VEHICLE THEFT

Queens Chapel Rd., 5300 block, March 15. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

31st Ave., 5800 block, March 17.

42nd Ave., 6100 block, March 10.

43rd Ave., 5100 block, March 16. Property damage.

Laurel

These were among incidents reported by Laurel police. For information, call 301-498-0092.

ROBBERIES

Baltimore Ave., 15100 block, March 16. Robbery reported.

Cherry Lane, 8000 block, March 14. Robbery reported.

Eighth St., 800 block, March 14. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashford Blvd., 8300 block, March 12.

Baltimore Ave., 14600 block, March 18.

Courtland Pl., 15000 block, March 12.

Laurel Oaks Lane, 14900 block, March 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Millbrook Lane, 15800 block, March 17.

Washington Blvd., 900 block, March 18.