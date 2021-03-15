Please Note

Prince George’s County announced Monday that it will begin vaccinating people in the state’s 1C category at its county-run sites.

Those eligible in 1C include individuals 65-74 and essential workers at high risk of exposure, including grocery store, Postal Service and public transit employees. They were already eligible to get the vaccine according to state guidelines, which means they could seek appointments at hospitals in Prince George’s and at the mass vaccination clinic at Six Flags in Upper Marlboro. But now they can get appointments at country-run clinics too.

Neighboring Montgomery County had already entered Phase 1C.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said Monday that individuals who live or work in Prince George’s and have preregistered with the health department will begin to receive appointments Monday.

She said seniors 75 and older will continue to be prioritized.

“Our vaccination rates have increased significantly over the past several weeks, and I’m encouraging everyone who is in Phase 1C to make sure you’re preregistered,” Alsobrooks said in a statement.

Walk-ups are not accepted at health department clinics. People in Phases 2 and 3 of eligibility can also fill out the county’s preregistration form and will be contacted when Prince George’s enters those phases.

Prince Georgians have been vaccinated at the lowest rate in the state, obtaining just 11 percent of the vaccine appointments at Six Flags between Feb. 5 and 27, according to a state analysis, even though the amusement park is in the county.

Just 10.7 percent of residents in Prince George’s, a suburb of nearly 1 million that is 84 percent Black and Latino, had received their first shot as of last week, compared with 18 percent of all Maryland residents.