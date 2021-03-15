Neighboring Montgomery County had already entered Phase 1C.
Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said Monday that individuals who live or work in Prince George’s and have preregistered with the health department will begin to receive appointments Monday.
She said seniors 75 and older will continue to be prioritized.
“Our vaccination rates have increased significantly over the past several weeks, and I’m encouraging everyone who is in Phase 1C to make sure you’re preregistered,” Alsobrooks said in a statement.
Walk-ups are not accepted at health department clinics. People in Phases 2 and 3 of eligibility can also fill out the county’s preregistration form and will be contacted when Prince George’s enters those phases.
Prince Georgians have been vaccinated at the lowest rate in the state, obtaining just 11 percent of the vaccine appointments at Six Flags between Feb. 5 and 27, according to a state analysis, even though the amusement park is in the county.
Just 10.7 percent of residents in Prince George’s, a suburb of nearly 1 million that is 84 percent Black and Latino, had received their first shot as of last week, compared with 18 percent of all Maryland residents.