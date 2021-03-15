In neighboring Prince George’s County, officials said county-run vaccination clinics were expanding eligibility as of Monday to include senior citizens aged 65-74 and some additional categories of essential workers.

The District also announced the lifting of some restrictions on gatherings, activities and entertainment, as the number of deaths and hospitalizations from coronavirus continue to decline.

Outdoor gatherings can include 50 people, up from 25, while indoor events are still capped at 10.

As of Monday, some high school sports can resume, along with indoor fitness classes, capped at 10 people. Professional sports can also resume with a waiver, and can apply to host fans after March 22.

Bars in the District can serve alcohol until midnight, and movie theaters can reopen at 25 percent capacity or hosting 25 moviegoers, whichever is lower.

After March 29, 18 D.C. public libraries will resume indoor operations, such as computer access.

The District will host socially distant camps for children ages 3 to 13 this summer with registration opening March 22.

High schools can also host extracurriculars like band and choir, Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said, but she recommends 10 feet of distance during such activities since singing is a strong spreader of the coronavirus.

On Monday, the region reported 1,859 new cases of the virus: 1,130 in Virginia, 617 in Maryland and 112 in D.C. The reported death toll climbed to 19,157, with 41 new deaths in Virginia, seven in Maryland and one in the District.

The expanded vaccine eligibility in Prince George’s County includes high-risk essential workers, such as grocery store, Postal Service and public transit employees, in addition to people aged 65-74. Those groups were already eligible to get the vaccine according to state guidelines, which means they could seek appointments at hospitals in Prince George’s and at the mass vaccination clinic at Six Flags in Upper Marlboro. But now they can get appointments at country-run clinics too.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said Monday that individuals who live or work in Prince George’s and have preregistered with the health department will begin to receive appointments Monday. She said seniors 75 and older will continue to be prioritized.

“Our vaccination rates have increased significantly over the past several weeks, and I’m encouraging everyone who is in Phase 1C to make sure you’re preregistered,” Alsobrooks said in a statement.

Walk-ups are not accepted at health department clinics. People in Phases 2 and 3 of eligibility can also fill out the county’s preregistration form and will be contacted when Prince George’s enters those phases.

Prince Georgians have been vaccinated at the lowest rate in the state, obtaining just 11 percent of the vaccine appointments at Six Flags between Feb. 5 and 27, according to a state analysis, even though the amusement park is in the county.

Just 10.7 percent of residents in Prince George’s, a suburb of nearly 1 million that is 84 percent Black and Latino, had received their first shot as of last week, compared with 18 percent of all Maryland residents.

The state of Maryland announced Monday that it would begin setting aside thousands of appointments at its large-scale vaccination sites for people who live in those communities.

The set-aside — 2,100 shots per week at each location — could grow larger if supply increases. Appointments must be scheduled by using the state’s preregistration system.

Prince George’s residents can access the appointments at the Six Flags location, which was announced last week. Baltimore City residents can secure the appointments at M & T Bank Stadium. Residents in multiple counties surrounding the sites in Waldorf, Salisbury and Hagerstown can access those appointments.

There’s no set-aside for residents of Montgomery County, the state’s most populous and home to the highest number of coronavirus deaths. Local officials have been pressuring the state to launch a mass vaccination site there. Montgomery’s county-run clinics have entered the first tier of Phase 1C, which includes seniors aged 65 to 74 but no additional categories of essential workers.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.