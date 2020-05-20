Shortly after graduating from the University of Maryland at College Park, she went to work at the health department in Prince George’s County, where she had grown up.

It was at work that her family believes she contracted covid-19. She died May 11 at Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center. She was 44.

“It was the first and only job she had,” said Aric Mack, who flew with his wife from Texas to see his sister in the hospital. His sister had been admitted April 14 because she was struggling to breathe. “I have no idea why they were still going to work,” Aric Mack said.

Chantee Mack, who lived in Laurel, worked in the health department’s sexually transmitted disease clinic, informing people of their test results. Roland Mack said it was work that should have been done remotely once the pandemic started.

Prince George’s County Health Officer Ernest L. Carter announced the death of an employee in the health department at a news conference Thursday but did not name Chantee Mack.

“She was an excellent employee — she stepped up to the plate,” he said, appearing choked up.

Mack was one of more than 100 clinical staff who the county “deemed essential to assist with the county’s unprecedented efforts in March to scale up our response to COVID-19, which included standing up our community screening and testing operations and other critical functions,” Carter later said in a statement.

“She was a dedicated public health professional who made a difference in the health and well-being of Prince Georgians,” he said.

Chantee Mack’s family remembered her as smart and caring. She was quiet but strong, Aric Mack said. She loved the Washington Redskins, watching tennis and going to the movies with her younger brother. She was passionate about helping others, said her sister-in-law, Renee Mack, who is a nurse. She said Chantee Mack told her a few months ago that she was interested in training to be a nurse.

Growing up, she was like a second mother, said Roland Mack, remembering that she often took care of him when their mother was working.

Roland Mack said that his sister was extremely close with their mother, Sue Ann Mack, who raised them as a single mom. After their mom died in 2010, Chantee Mack was never quite the same, he said.

Mack will be buried next to her mother in Clinton.