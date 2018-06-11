These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit go to washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Beech Lane, 18108-Mary Vrazsity Gingell and Margaret Vrazsity to Rashid Bundu, $289,900.

Huron St., 16704-John D. Ryon and Betty Ann Ryon to Osia and Debra McFadden Olds, $239,900.

Livingston Rd., 15619-Lawrence E. Cain Jr. to Martha A. and Cristian Enrique Benavidez, $190,000.

Old Cabin Pl., 16605-Capital Companies Corp. to Kristen Hayes, $299,900.

Summerwood Lane, 17303-Sheldon C. Croft Sr. to Stuart and Carrie D. Davis, $490,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Lackawanna St., 2617-Myrtle E. Arthur and Sheila Madeline Arthur to Jeannette Dove, $335,000.

Riggs Rd., 7957, No. 4-Guechenno Laborde and Leonel Alvarez Villatoro to Mauricio Escobar Villatoro and Maria Del Carmen Benitez Rubio, $110,000.

Rutland Pl., 10404-Patricia A. Reed to Luis G. Rivera, Carlos A. Ochoa Alvarado and Marta C. Ochoa D. Rivera, $335,000.

17th Ave., 7400-Alfredo Guevara and Fermina C. Martinez to Maria N. Nunesz De Lizardo, Visairo N. Lizardo Nunez and Jhoanny Hernandez, $315,000.

23rd Ave., 6903-Shirlety M. Schmitt and Mary H. McClery to Jonathan and Maria Yesenia Jimenz, $318,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Greenmount Ave., 13205-Virginia Louise Howell to Juliana A. Danso, $385,000.

Howard Rd., 4221-Margaret L. Washburn to Aris A. Ignacio, $357,500.

Loughborough Pl., 7705-Wells Fargo Bank to Lal Ro Puia, $385,000.

Naples Ave., 5015-Christy E. Tomlins to Jose A. Artega Gonzalez and Martha C. Artega, $170,000.

Tonquil Pl., 4401-Julie M. and John E. Iversen to Gristian O. and Nancy O. Pozo, $335,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Tilden Rd., 5311-Richard Gray Jr. to Dora E. Acevedo Ramos and Reynaldo Alberto Ramos, $260,000.

BOWIE AREA

Bates Dr., 8305-Merla M. Drew and Leslie F. Homes to Ndah C. Anoh, $303,000.

Blackwell Lane, 12608-Patrick M. and Jericho M. Biggs to Patrick J. and Diane Campbell, $320,000.

Cliffe Pl., 12302-Christina M. Sheehan to Michael Alan and Daniel Clayton Jaindl, $325,000.

Cowan Ave., 8412-Omid Land Group Corp. to Queen J. Mbanuzue, $309,900.

Garth St., 6805-Thomas M. Wheeler to Stephen T. Atkins and Yayoua Thao, $415,000.

Gresham Ct., 13602-Ingrid M. Turner to Abdulhamed Adetokunbo Oriolowo, $349,000.

Kingsfield Lane, 12703-Allen and Christine Fowler to Israel U. Cruz and Milagro Uceda, $285,000.

Lavender Lane, 4310-Philip James and Christine Marie Layfield to Pierre Ledoux Tekem Noumbi, $300,000.

London Lane, 14719-Pedro Alfonso Salisrup Zayas and Nadia Rocio Rolon Rivera to Olugbenga M. and Abiodun A. Oshungkoya, $270,000.

Maple Reach Ct., 14206-NVR Inc. to Tanzania Davis, $558,008.

Ockford Lane, 4406-John D. and Caron R. Milsted to Levi D. Chawk, $299,900.

Quiet Owl Lane, 12303-Mohammad S. Koolaee and Lobat Mohajeri to Alvin M. Fall, $304,900.

Rambling Lane, 12312-Carl Louis and Gia L. Dimuzio to Danato Anthony Corvelli, $276,500.

Willow Creek Rd., 6702-Ronte and Jashaun Britton to Olaimatu Deen, $295,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Enders Lane, 4006-Fire Strategic Partners Corp. to Vanessa Scotland, $280,000.

Everette Dr., 3437-Emmanuel O. Moses to Solomon O. Nwosa, $320,000.

Pennsbury Dr., 16406-E. Tradie Bank to Montese Henson, $197,000.

Pleasant Hill Lane, 817-Roxanne Rush to Avion Sobers, $282,800.

Weary Creek Ct., 2802-K&P Holdings Corp. to Oswald N. Parkin and Maradna C. Jackson Parkin, $681,618.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Chaddsford Lake Dr., 15420-Yolanda White and Yolanda V. Urquhart to Sehree M. Mickel, $332,000.

General Lafayette Blvd., 15302-D.R. Horton Inc. to Victoria N. Steptoe, $317,000.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15313-D.R. Horton Inc. to Marcello and Eyanna C. Coleman, $304,990.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15326-D.R. Horton Inc. to Crystal L. Cockrell, $300,000.

Owings Ave., 14333-NVR Inc. to Kenneth Battle and Caneice Childs, $517,205.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Capitol Heights Blvd., 615-Ires Md. Corp. to Amanda Elleman, $237,000.

Huntsworth Ct., 1007-TWZ Properties Inc. to Christine Morsell, $219,000.

Jefferson Heights Dr., 5606-Sami Homes Corp. to Oluwasegun Smith Akinyele, $200,000.

Mill Ave. W., 203-Sharifa White to Darwin Garcia Oliva, $266,000.

Seat Pleasant Dr., 6703-Willis and Minnie Ruth Moore to Carlos Quijano, $155,000.

Willow Hill Dr., 7102-Ulysses and Lareese Brooks to Renae L. Bairad, $360,000.

60th Ave., 1006-Capital One and Altisource Solutions Inc. to Troy Bynum, $196,759.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Furling Ct., 10506-Patrick B. and Wanda Covington to Chase N. Hardy and Elaine G. Bannon, $410,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Allendale Dr., 8158-8158V Allendale Dr. Corp. to Jennifer Johns, $195,000.

Belleview Ave., 3312-SMC Realty Investments Corp. to Shelby Lane Callaway and Stephanie Elizabeth Stillo, $410,000.

Continental Pl., 9037-Khanh Le to Nichole N. Williams and Kevin M. Jones, $230,000.

Englewood Dr. N., 5205-LZ Investments Corp. to Jose Medina, $237,000.

Greenleaf Rd., 7701-Kof and Nana Osei to Jennyfer Mishell Garcia Lopez, $213,000.

Kent Village Pl., 2421-Pressiec Pope and Cyndi Y. Bentez Vasquez to Cyndi Y. Benitez Vasquez, $175,000.

Reicher St., 8604-PSB Maryland United Corp. to Cafiann D. and Paulette A. Morgan, $332,500.

Tailgate Terr., 516-Robert Wesley and Cherie Camille Harris to Shea J. Brown, $350,000.

Willowwood Ct., 1668-Denise Brown to Kerwin Heywood and Annessa Guevara Bruce, $230,000.

CLINTON AREA

Boniwood Turn W., 5279-GMC Properties Corp. to Chris S. Turner, $289,000.

Don Dr., 7701-Adam S. Johnson and Shaunte M. Turner to Laverne J. Thomas, $289,900.

Hillantrae Dr., 12208-Christopher Dwight Allen to Kenneth K. and Alicia M. Mercer, $475,000.

Mardella Blvd., 6006-Prince George to Luis P. Vasquez, $174,000.

Miller Ct., 9405-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Yvonne and Witherspoon Ricks, $166,000.

Padmar Lane, 6605-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Bernardo R. and Sharon Brown, $484,854.

Plata St., 5510-Donald R. and Janet Sue Hanshaw to Jasmine Davis, Shemroy Shaw and Shemroy Shaw, $278,000.

Sylvia Dr., 11831-Dana A. and William Smith Prince to Alva D. Kelly, $249,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Rhode Island Ave., 9108-John Chain to Joe A. Chain, $147,500.

Wichita Ave., 9717-Alvin Jenkins to Keyvan Yousefie, $340,000.

52nd Ave., 9732-9732 52nd Ave Corp. to Celso Rubio, $320,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Crestwick Pl., 2710-L&C Consulting Corp. to Dionne Williams, $240,000.

Dynasty Dr., 3208-Jeri L. Murray to Candrisse L. Watkins, $215,000.

Jo Ann Ct., 6703-Lancaster and Tonya Stevenson to Tholes Desrosiers, $152,000.

Lorring Pl., 7212-Tholes Desrosiers to Jerome Archibald, $280,000.

Norman Dr., 2805-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jose Diaz Gomez, $198,000.

Stoney Meadows Dr., 5516-Sabrina A. Loving to Ryan T. Chubbs, $203,000.

Waterford Dr., 1105-HSBC Bank to Julio C. Melgar, $158,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Allentown Rd., 7209-Delveonte Collins to Negusu H. Ali and Ruhii J. Sultan, $429,000.

Asbury Dr., 12005-Walter B. Buckner to Dennise Vasquez and Arian Jimenez Martinez, $314,000.

Bentree Rd., 7602-New Funding Resources Corp. to Kenneth Jerome and Yvonne Decarlo Mock, $274,900.

Bonhill Dr., 610-Raport Irvin Corp. to Marvin Bonilla Garcia and Nancy Romero Fuentes, $499,000.

Dania Dr., 1915-Alphonso L. Wilkins to Guid Baldelomar Fernandez, $230,000.

Hickory Dr., 11604-Robert T. and Lauren R. White to Kimberly R. Davis, $399,900.

Poling Terr., 9713-Jose Richard Soutions Corp. to Vicki Butler, $450,000.

Rosier Rd., 428-61 Properties Inc. to Harold Stallworth and Sarah Sarah Ciapponi Godfrey, $395,000.

Sandy Creek Rd., 9422-Natividad B. and Mamerto C. Sevilla to Joseph Greenfield, $315,000.

Stoney Harbor Dr., 9504-Ocean Holdings Corp. to Brittany Renee Allen, $549,875.

GLENN DALE AREA

Glenn Dale Blvd., 12011-Steven C. Doulis to Godlove Mancho, $555,000.

Lake Glen Dr., 7603-Angelo T. Dannessa to Reginald M. Anderson Exum and Perri C. Exum, $480,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Lake Park Dr., 6702, No. 1-Alexander N. Ontero to Francia S. Prince, $175,000.

Mandan Rd., 8005, No. 600-Glady M. Ichile to David F. Williams Jr., $125,000.

Pinecrest Ct., 1-Holly Ann Bumham and Theodore W. Kowaluk to Scott Maslow, $430,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Emerson St., 5107-Werrlein Properties Corp. to Maheni John, $579,900.

42nd Pl., 5218-William E. Kotwas and Frank Romano to Mary S. Ellsworth, $435,000.

56th Ave., 5020-Gordon Lewis and Chon Ki Still to Fatima Madei Romero Pacas and Jose Luis Miguel Cruz, $180,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Brightlea Dr., 6423-Tamara M. and Thoams L. Rhodes to Claudia J. Gonzalez Aldana, $305,000.

Copernicus Dr., 9412-Bola Rodoye to Adeleye Funsho Fatokini, $380,000.

Geaton Park Pl., 9431-D.R. Horon to Lakisha Ridley, $320,000.

Heidelburg Rd., 6911-Raul R. Stephenson and Donna K. Gormetta to Manuel Orellana Rivas, $298,000.

Red Oak Lane, 2724-Ocean Holdings Corp. to Josue Abel Joge and Luis Angel Carrillo Anaya, $240,000.

St. Nicholas Way, 2406-D.R. Horton Inc. to Sandra Henry, $673,000.

Smithview Pl., 9529-D.R. Horton Inc. to Tinesha C. Williams, $374,585.

Standifer Pl., 2547-D.R. Horton Inc. to Linda I. Mitchell Bess, $349,990.

Tuckerman St., 9500-Somd Reip 2015 Corp. to Margaret Barriteau, $365,000.

Wood Glen Terr., 9805-Timberklake Wood Glen Corp. to Rebekah J. Kim, $350,288.

Wood Meadow Way, 7411-Timberklake Wood Glen Corp. to Willie J. Stover III, $380,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Berwick Lane N., 15228-Shaneka and David Simmons to Walter B. Green, $390,000.

Bottsford Ave., 217-NVR to Felicia Shonekan, $517,691.

Cannon Pl., 13000-Patrice Rice and Archie W. Rice to Sarah L. Anderson, $320,900.

Edwards St., 3609-Jasper A. Ford and Stanley C. Ford Sr. to Kaliq Sallant McGee, $164,405.

Geaton Dr., 3200-Vivian Siggal and Robert E. Woodard to Victor M. and Karen C. Smith, $403,500.

Kettering Pl., 11250-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Kaneisha J. Washington, $180,000.

Open View Lane, 12300-Kimberly D. Rogers to April Mitchell, $165,000.

Parev Way, 723-Ngozichkwu C. Niemanze and Nkcchinyere Anadu to Sharity W. Bannerman, $320,000.

Ringneck Ct., 13103-Reginald L. and Denise Price Harper to Kevin Wormley Sr., $290,000.

Staton Dr., 205-Timothy and Angela M. McRae to Lillye Berry, $335,000.

Swanson Rd., 16905-NSP Residential Corp. to Chantice M. and William G. Cotten, $477,737.

Whiteholm Dr., 13100-Abiodum Salisu to Ade O. and Tiffany J. Henry, $359,000.

LAUREL AREA

Bayshore Dr., 7902-Pamela V. Chang to Patricia A. Wright and Tuwauna R. Reid, $151,000.

Darwin Rd., 6422-Terry D. Gallion to Anne Walker Harry and Karen Busch Walker, $351,000.

Hardcastle St., 14810-Naima Jackson to Sandra L. Mobley, $399,999.

Jib St., 14237-Melissa L. Brown and Melissa L. Edwards to Harold L. Mohn II, $145,000.

Kerr Rd., 15813-Andre T. and Malaika S. Sams to Robin M. Beads, $340,000.

Locust Grove Dr., 8507-Swan Properties Inc. to Wilfredo Portillo, $315,000.

Northlake Ct., 8208-Modi and Associate Inc. to Alvin Antwi, $340,000.

Roblynn Rd., 6212-Gary Kevelson and Robyn K. Burnside to Kazaine K. and Elizabeth L. Massiah, $390,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Apache Tears Cir., 12204-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Dorene A. Bolden, $267,000.

Dove Cir., 12133-Tewodros Adnew to Sandra Mejia, $253,000.

Laurelwalk Dr., 11299-Isiabeth Calderon and Eduardo Reyes to Nurudeen Adedayo Adeniyi and Adebowale Oluwaseun Lawal, $180,000.

Pheasant Run Ct., 9803-Stanley R. and Stanley R. Longsworth to Steven A. Taylor and Sandy D. Raysor Taylor, $440,000.

Snowden Woods Rd., 12212-Felix C. Valentin Torres and Justy Valentin to Sean J. and Heidi Gerondakis, $420,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Shepherd St., 3205-Helpful Investing Corp. to Daniel and Kylie Grainger, $458,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Leahy Rd., 7415-Mark S. Devan and Thomas P. Dore to Teofilo De Jesus Macedo, $239,000.

Meadow Trail Lane, 3807-Savio and Rina Gomes to Maria Rene Zabala, $180,000.

Riverdale Rd., 7507, No. 2051-Michelle D. Greene to Daniela Hurtado and Marcela Hurtado Villa, $65,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Livingston Rd., 6614-Daniel C. MacDougall to Sahukat A. Tahir, $245,000.

Mystic Ave., 1703-Richard C. and Antoinett Smith to Jose D. Rivera Mendez, Bblanca Dina Cisneros Pena and Blanca Dina Cisneros Pena, $299,000.

Panorama Dr., 125-Keith D. and Jean G. Tucker to Pedro and Cecilia Rivera, $372,000.

Rampart Way, 500-Laura Lynn Hickman to Wayman Thomas and Jacqueline Dunmore Griffith, $825,000.

Vinson St., 1105-Ocean Wealth Corp. to Guido Alejandro Madde and Mayaly Suarez Tineo, $280,000.

Wealding Way, 4916-Denise V. Jones Rice to Brittany Graham, $200,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Mustang Dr., 6033-Juanita M. and Charles D. Smith to Gloria Isabel De Gavidia and Jose Samuel Gavidia Jr., $282,000.

Patterson St., 6702-Guadalupe L. and Richard Lucero to Lucila Chino, $270,000.

Tuckerman St., 4512-4512 Tuckerman Street Corp. to Juen E. Kranich, $485,900.

Woodberry St., 4636-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Lynn Nashorn, $493,256.

Woodberry St., 4710-SM Warterford Estates Corp. to Darryl D. Collins, $492,265.

64th Pl., 5707-Sje International Corp. to Edras Cruz Melgar and Ingrid E. Flores Reyes, $283,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Coach Lane, 3912-Richard Boateng to Earl and Shirley L. Justbuddy, $177,500.

Forest Glade Lane, 2206-Sivad Properties Inc. to Joseph R. Davidson, $265,000.

Meadowview Dr., 3791-Robert Pearson Jr. and Latisha N. Blackmon to Bosede Bolanle Adeoye and Temitope Aina, $199,900.

Suitland Rd., 5815-Eunice Jackson and Natika Cromer to Keenan A. Blake, $187,000.

Vernon Way, 5502-Lenora Middleton and Lenora Middleton to Azeb Misgina Measho, $207,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Atmore Pl., 4105-Gusmer Herbas to Sidney C. Jackson, $230,000.

Blacksnake Dr., 4108-Traci Lynn Ross to Rhonda C. Shaffer, $305,000.

Buckingham Ct., 5502-Edward E. and Marureen Balkely to Calrs Ramirez Zapata and Julia S. Jimenez, $275,000.

Dawn Lane, 2218-Baer Development Inc. to Curtis L. Inabinet Jr., $190,000.

Hemlock Pl., 3800-Yolanda Bennette and Harold Bennette to Milagro and Leroy Williams, $260,000.

Iverson St., 2211-Gloria Solomon to Mary E. Gross, $292,000.

Temple Hill Rd., 5083-D.O.D. Renvatuins Corp. to L. Persette Wakefield, $265,000.

23rd Pkwy., 4302-Chenetta P. Holoman to Latoya L. Arnold, $245,051.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Bulletin Way, 3111-NVR Inc. to Herbert Tyler, $484,990.

East West Hwy., 4416-Junru He and Xinhong Feng to Richard Sookramsingh, $303,000.

Rosedale Dr., 6000-Anne S. and Theodore Edley to Zoey and Yong Chen, $280,000.

Sligo Pkwy., 6413-Antonio P. Morales and Elsa J. Marquez to Erito A. Barrientos Pacheco, $260,000.

Van Buren St., 2000-Cristino Gonzalez Mejia to Hugo Giron Quintanilla, $362,000.

33rd Ave., 5810-Tristan Hubsch and Juliane T. Kanozsay to Tristan Hubsch and Francisca Lenis, $353,000.

40th Ave., 6514-Jes International Corp. to Mariann M. and Stephen D. Salisbury, $565,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Barton Oaks Ct., 9501-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Robert A. and Patricia M. Scott, $634,531.

Brooke Lane, 12401-Craug and Sherry West to Mario Olivero and Kendra McGaha, $360,000.

Carlene Ct., 3202-Malica L. and Raleigh Evans to Laique Alhassan, $415,000.

Colonel Darnell Pl., 4718-Ivy D. and Eugene Patrick O’Neil to Jason L. and Caria J. Ricks, $305,000.

Connaught Ct., 6211-Joseph and Theresa Rhine to Betty Warren, $570,000.

Dario Rd., 4410-Prominent Real Estate Corp. to Nechell Alleenna Jenkins, $272,000.

Eastland Cir., 10606-HWR Corp. to David J. Cook, $366,500.

Fareham Lane, 13910-Carolyn Jackson to Joenika Laney, $245,000.

Galena Lane, 10514-NVR Inc. to Dupree A. and Julieta Monk, $419,435.

Governor Kent Ct., 4627-Archie D. Smith to Williams N. White II, $273,200.

Green Tee Turn, 11901-Raymond Wilson to Philip Lucas, $385,000.

Hines Ct., 9103-21st Mortgage Corp. to Kiya S. Perrin, $400,000.

Lariat Way, 10912-Toll MD V. Partnership to Nicole M. Wilson, $411,866.

Marlboro Pike., 16005-Steamboat Road Corp. to Roberto Aguilar Quijaada and Blanca E. Guillen De Aguilar, $180,000.

Piaffe Cir., 9503-NVR Inc. to Courtney Spence, $466,615.

Risen Star Dr., 9702-Ahren E. Dains to Crystal Enika Perry, $469,000.

Sir Edwards Dr., 15600-Michael B. and Michael B. Thomas to Letonia D. Fykes, $488,750.

Six Forks Dr., 4804-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Jan M. Serrano Gutierrez, $353,047.

Sturdee Dr., 12208-Peggy A. Miller to Penelope Maxine and Everett Jackson Richardson, $255,000.

Sunningdale Pl., 15514-NVR Inc. to Bradford Lewis, $399,520.

Thrush Pl., 12605-Richard W. Boger to Willie and Yolanda Longshore, $311,000.

Woodyard Rd., 5628-HWR Corp. to Awawu and Halimat Ojikutu, $370,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Connor Ct., 2005, No. 702K-Hazel C. Campbell to Rose Anderson, $169,000.

Garden Grove Lane, 2101-K. Hovananin Homes of Maryland Corp. to David Michael White, $416,000.

Grayvine Lane, 3412-Triagle Homes Corp. to Michale A. and Sandra Hernandez, $230,000.

Johnsberg Lane, 103-Mark L. Hopkins to Anthony E. Jiminez, $450,451.

Kitchener Ct., 10707-Tavoia A. Wilson to Sumba S. and Olasbisi E. Yamu, $279,900.

Lisle Dr., 702-Jared Orr to Olubunmi Kassim, $281,000.

Sahara Lane, 1805-Mary E. McEachern to Tosin Adeyeri, $401,000.

St. Regis Way, 2900-James G. Samuels to Raymond S. Singh and Sharyn E. Tenn, $890,000.

Sunflower Cir., 3800-Aslan Real Estate Investments to Geoffrey and Josephine Auguste, $400,000.