Barney Dr., 18500-Artimon Investments Corp. to Derrick T. and Aisha E. Butler, $415,000.
Maple Dr., 15709-A&M Homebuyers Inc. to Carmen L. Cestero and Manuel Morales, $247,000.
Avalon Pl., 2507-Pinehills Properties Corp. and Homeberry Investments Corp. to Jose N. Herrera and Wendy Vanessa Romano, $328,000.
Edwards Way, 9250, No. 207-A-Gregory G. and Linda J. Smith to Holy Bible Church of Realty Deliverance, $56,000.
Laguna Rd., 1903-Floyed J. Mitchell to Alex R. and Meyby M. Gomes, $220,000.
Ray Rd., 930-Sharon L. Dunmore and Dolores Greene to Colleen Susan Archer, $370,000.
Eighth Ave., 6524-U.S. Bank N. to Adishiwot Cayano, $293,000.
Blueridge Dr., 11503-JP Atlantic Capital Corp. to Jason M. Osheroff, $375,000.
Odell Rd., 5508-Gladys M. Williams and Gwendolyn Williams Templeman to Efrain and Catalina Cruz, $210,000.
Rustic Rock Lane, 12811-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Rowena Particia Stevens Ross, $433,000.
53rd St., 4002-Mark W. and Vickey Ann Lewis to Saint Michael Eritrean Orthodox Church, $290,000.
Booth Bay Way, 11311-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Okon Akpan, $182,000.
Gold Cup Lane, 8117-Devin T. and Shannon M. Finn to Antonio and Loretta Graham, $405,000.
Kilbourne Lane, 12509-Min Hu and Khanh Nguyen to Pamela C. Williams, $344,000.
Memphis Lane, 3418-Gerald R. and Bonnie Krum to Grace Mbonde, $385,000.
Quilt Patch Lane, 12308-Lourdes Missun to Karen J. Gooden, $325,000.
Sadler Lane, 12420-Joseph M. and Kimberly A. Cavallaro to John M. and Beth A. Bauer, $350,000.
Shamrocks Delight Dr., 5113-Felicia King Turner and Felicia King to Randall Smith, $290,000.
Tribute Greenfields Dr., 13205-Deborah S. Cannady and Deborah C. Karp to Bolaji G. Igbaroola, $460,000.
Yorktown Dr., 13413-Richard Joseph and Deborah Marie Gue to Mia Russell, $350,000.
Heming Lane, 12636-Dorothy Ann Walker to Robert Francis Morse, $290,000.
November Ct., 2925-Oluwatoyin S. Gafaar and Oluloa Opeyemi Oye to Terry Christopher Anistead, $185,000.
Pegg Ct., 15403-Brenton and Kathleen Lange Klik to Khary Scott, $310,000.
Colmar Manor Way, 7306-William Cole to Mareice Bivins, $439,000.
Dyson Rd., 9502-Timothy P. Noonan to Woodley J. and Yashieka J. Somerville, $275,000.
Woodreed Dr., 3919-CitiBank N. A. and One West Bank N. to Ericka T. Harley, $420,000.
Birchleaf Ave., 617-Maxine Lovelace Burrell to Robertta J. Harris, $194,000.
Dent St., 4004-Metro DC I. Corp. to Trisha L. Waddell, $249,900.
Gethsemane Way, 1717-Jacqueline Wilcher to Symone Smith, $208,000.
Opus Ave., 626-Timothy P. Ryan to Frank K. and Ramonda P. Reed, $295,000.
Possum Ct., 349-Aaron J. Easton to Wanda R. Ford, $195,000.
Rollins Ave., 1513-U S. Bank to Ismar and Maurico Loaytes, $127,575.
Allendale Dr., 8130-Residential Value Corp. to Hector A. and Judith Baires Gonzalez, $207,000.
Central Hills Lane, 902-Kevin T. Waller to Charlotte Sabrina Jenkins, $240,000.
Endzone Way, 8000-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Candcie Spencer, $300,000.
Java Pl., 1208-Titina C. and Hope A. Eason to Jorge H. Rodas, Jose T. Servellon and Gustavo A. Servellon, $250,000.
Old Landover Rd., 6695-Antonia B. Hawkins and Deirdre M. Wallace to Marcellus F. and Marcellus F. Stuck, $336,000.
Virginia Ave., 2200-Robert and Joyce Palmer to Lauren J. and Maria D. Daley, $299,000.
Alan Dr., 5705-John E. and Sharon M. Dickson to Stephen A. Drazin, $394,600.
Chris Mar Ave., 6021-Wells Fargo Bank NA to Eric Baldwin, $182,000.
Edward Dr., 6105-Samuel D. and Linda M. Oliver to Lorenzo Miller, $275,000.
Huckleberry Ct., 7103-Shauna Benson and Shauna J. Strange to Jonya T. Smalls, $268,000.
Padmar Lane, 6603-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Stanley M. and Antoinette L. Powe, $521,392.
Simmons Lane, 6904-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Kimberly Bailey, $372,000.
Temple Hill Rd., 8220-Ems Real Estate Servies Corp. to Edwin O. Frufino Benites and Jose A. Mendoza Argueta, $272,500.
Kenesaw St., 5116-BX Real Estate Partners Corp. to Hong Sun and Anqi Ye, $336,000.
Mineola Rd., 5110-DNJH Corp. to Emelyn Vicente Lucero, Moises Vicente and Manuela Lucero De Vicente, $317,000.
48th Ave., 8413-Brian A. Ballard and David C. Eyvazzadeh to Thomas A. and Elizabeth A. Bzael, $411,000.
Crestwick Pl., 2812-Diplomat Property Manager Corp. and Servicing Corp. to Crystal Ed Smart and Terry D. Anderson, $214,900.
Foster St., 6414-Navy Federal Credit Union to Mary A. McDuffie, $243,000.
Hansford St., 6501-Accurate Angle Investments Corp. to Samuel Moore, $270,000.
Jo Ann Ct., 6703-Lancaster and Tonya Steveson to Tholes Desrosiers, $152,000.
Marlboro Pike., 7800-Galen R. and Carol A. Kimble to Aramndo Oseguera and Maria I. Alvarenga, $245,000.
Mount Forest Terr., 7000-Brian and David Crump to William O. Nino Estraa, $300,000.
Regency Pkwy., 3443-RLP Investment Group Corp. to Lakeisha Linda Shaw, $225,000.
Tulip Ave., 1642-Shanlyn and Shanyln B. Arnett to Juan Luis Nunez, $233,000.
Allentown Rd., 9201-David Archie King to Walter Guillermo Vazquez, $40,000.
Bella Vista Ct., 8307-Louise G. and Milton E. Jenne to Dustin and Gwendolyn Deneal, $412,000.
Den Meade Ave., 7709-TQ Property Investment Corp. to Marlene Ellis and Gail Allen, $325,000.
Gullane Ct., 8305-Fitzgerald and Annie Walton to Sdhalandqaa Webb, $535,300.
Messina Dr., 9301-Wells Fargo Bank NA and 2004 Place Securities Inc. to Jacson Moscoso, $171,000.
Old Drummer Boy Lane, 1708- Belinda G. Sanders and Crystal N. Major to Angela Gaymon and Mark Wilson, $400,000.
P
Rusland Ct., 8921-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Frank Berche, $107,000.
Swan Creek Rd. E., 509-Bank of America N. to Hedayatulla Ayuby, $277,449.
Tucker Rd., 2302-Gregory A. and Gloria D. Hodge to Fortunato Vasquez Medrano, $230,000.
Wood Hollow Terr., 7312-Jerome Bouchard to Collin Orizu, $175,000.
Northbrook Dr., 12127-Stephen Phillip and Jeanna Marie Lee to Xandrea A. Wood and Wendy P. Gutierrez, $425,000.
Center Dr. N., 5356-NVR Inc. to Robert McCoy and Natsuko Kato, $451,780.
Empire Pl., 12-John R. and Linda A. Osterfield to Elisabeth Djane Walker and David Charles Doughty III, $315,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 7802, No. 277-Erin L. and Daniel D. Danaher to Mohammed A. Aubu Hamed, $116,000.
Lakecrest Dr., 7762-Mary L. Dotson and Angela Adlington to Yiyun Cui, $229,900.
Mandan Terr., 8113-Gina C. Brown and Gina C. Brown Mayberry to Marco Antonio Fernandez, $270,000.
Settling Pond Lane, 5305-NVR Inc. to Carlos and Zenette K. Wright, $439,990.
Gallatin Pl., 5612-GM Property Ventures Corp. to Pedro Figueroa Aguilar and Ana G. Figueroa, $289,000.
43rd Pl., 5506-Robert P. and Amy V. Hryczaniuk to Devin C. Gallagher and Allison U. Kole, $408,000.
Brays St., 6418-Ocean Holdings Corp. to Ekanem E. Okpo Ene and Samuel O. Arogbodo, $330,000.
Grant Dr., 7902-Denise S. Myers to Karla Yanira Turcios Garcia and Pablo Salvador Turcios, $270,000.
Hubble Dr., 7602-NVR Inc. to Christina Lavarez and Jennyfer Russe Alverez, $399,990.
Orbit Lane, 9007-Juby Ray Taylor and Lee Vaughn Ray to Alfredo Perez and Jesica Patricia Andradez, $273,000.
Seasons Way, 8605-Cartolin Bright Jagha to Yolmda A. Sheltyon, $140,000.
Wood Meadow Way, 7200-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Jamie L. Carter and Lemont J. Allen, $392,320.
99th Ave., 6806-Renee Marie and Sidney Clarence Harris to Victoria Isabella Alvarado, $335,000.
Belton St., 11011-Aisha N. Hilliard to Tamara James, $305,000.
Briarley Pl., 14708-Saul and Rosario Japson to James A. and Jacqueline R. Williams, $390,000.
Campus Way S., 10429-Sheri Wiggins and Sheri W. Gutrick to Angela Gordon, $223,000.
Coffren Pl., 715-William L. and Deneen M. Spruill to Christopher K. Pooler and Regina L. Lewis, $675,000.
Easingwold Lane, 15704-Wells Fargo Bank NA to Stephanie and Stephen James Hill, $510,000.
Fernwood Dr., 1741-Dion R. Cole to Ji Min Park, $342,000.
Francisco Ct., 8916-Carolyn A. Robinson to La Tarsha D. Gordon and Christopher Gordon, $230,000.
Hancock Ct., 12703-Stephen D. and Camille K. Haylock to Olubukola and William F. Stamper, $366,000.
Lochton St., 11207-Fleming Realty Enterprises Corp. and JBN Realty Investments Inc. to Richard Edmund Spencer and Dynell Kimber Riley, $335,000.
Medstead Lane, 2802-NVR Inc. to Darrell Fenton, $400,675.
Snow Drop Ct., 11403-11403 Snow Drop Corp. to Getrude J. Manyaka, $477,000.
Treeland Way, 1043-Owb Reo Corp. to Ronald Compton, $215,000.
Arbory Ct., 7676-Deutshe Bank National Trust and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Carlos Flores, $170,700.
Bayshore Dr., 7902-Wendell and Vivian L. Walker to Tatiana N. Bowie, $180,000.
Chadsworth Terr., 13932-Christopher M. and Jaclyn B. Gifford to Kevin Milliner, $515,000.
Dorset Rd., 15609-Terrence Lee Hannon to Lauren Lucas, $100,000.
Londonderry Ct., 8121-HSBC Bank USA NA and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Zhengwu Lu and Jiangtian Fang, $189,500.
Millbrook Lane, 15702-Wells Fargo Bank NA to David Wu, $140,000.
Northview Ct., 8204-Dien Vu Pham and Hong Thi Nguyen to May L. Kennedy and Douglas G. Tilley, $300,000.
Redmiles Rd., 7110-Walter A. Pineda and Virginia E. Cerrotios Pineda to Sean and Jacqueline Fouriner, $380,000.
Sandy Spring Rd., 5900-Darlene Elizabeth Castle and the John Edward V. and Doris E. Castle Jr. to Edwin A. Ramirez, $285,000.
Briarchip St., 9123-Matthew and Allison Ellis to Gerber and Junior E. Villatoro, $385,000.
Snowden Oaks Pl., 8338-Erik L. and Michelle A. Brown to Andrew S. and Tedro C. Long, $245,000.
Annapolis Rd., 7112-Donato Argueta and Estela Barrera to Estela Barrera, $65,712.
Emerson Rd., 7724-Kristen Kidwell and John L. Kidwell to Rigoberto and Blanca Lopez, $180,000.
Kaslo Ct., 6410-Living Colors Corp. to Aaron Lopez and Fatima Esperanza Ornelas, $284,000.
73rd Ave., 4018-Ojose Manuel Cruz Rayes to Scott B. Goldschein, $125,099.
Colony Rd., 1421-American United Construction Corp. to Denise Jordan Williams, $249,900.
Livingston Rd., 7914-Ailsa R. White and Trinidad G. Requidan to Maria Merlinda Turcios Saravia and Jose Faustino Turcios, $25,000.
Wilson Bridge Dr., 570, No. 20-Louis P. Jenkins Jr. to Kevin M. King, $40,000.
Kenilworth Ave., 6409-KW Properties to Evelyn Caberra and Jim Kelly Tinen, $364,000.
Patterson St., 6319-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Angelene E. and John C. Bradshaw, $198,000.
Riverdale Rd., 4712-Boundas Appraisal Services to Melanie Lynn Mecarty and Travis Ray Hammond, $475,000.
Beauford Rd., 4712-V&R Investment Corp. to Alejaudro Ordonez, $238,000.
Gaylord Dr., 2211-Cambridge Estates Corp. to Charlotte L. Gayden, $208,600.
Medford Ave., 5412-Tiffany L. Weekes and Tiffany Dale to Sivi Holmes, $260,000.
Silver Park Terr., 4057-Bennie L. and Cynthia McKelvin Wheeler to Anita D. Miles, $245,000.
Birch Lane, 6802-Forrest S. and Sylvia M. Hall to Therman M. and Felicia D. Johnson, $340,000.
Joyce Dr., 6308-Karton E. Robinson to Maya Callender, $255,000.
Lorraine Dr., 5216-Linda Plummer and Linda Byrd Wells to Christopher and Sabrina Keeys, $125,000.
Temple Hill Rd., 4929-Oto Osoro Carrera to Miguel A. Valasquez, $250,000.
Bulletin Way, 3101-NVR Inc. to Suong Vong, $489,010.
Chronicle St., 6100-NVR Inc. to Amy Gonzalez, $495,620.
Jamestown Rd., 6021-Marlon Almedia and Cole Liff to Barnbas and Mousumi G. Rozario, $340,000.
Annette Ct., 5407-Juliana and Leslie Kombe to Lewis I. and Joan E. Iruafemi, $359,000.
Churchville Dr., 13815-Valerie Inge to Abirami Shanmugam, $172,000.
Dorval Ave., 9817-Betty Chambers to Ellen Denise Cunigham, $280,000.
Galena Lane, 10524-NVR Inc. to Marc and Jacqueline Michelle Baker, $406,606.
Goldenwood Ct., 10000-Gwendolyn Simpson Gaines to Phyllis Jones Stukes and James E. Jones Jr., $245,000.
Mapleshade Lane W., 5300-Harry N. and Harry Norman Scott to Anthony F. Beverly, $210,000.
Mount Calvert Rd., 16404-Appaisal Continent Inc. to Harold M. Manor, $449,900.
Perrywood Rd., 7405-Micahel A. Howard and Paula H. Price to Foster and Danielle Epps, $416,000.
Salford Terr., 13002-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Marina B. Ross and Henry Augustine, $256,500.
Sunningdale Pl., 15501-NVR Inc. to Karlton and Debbie Terrell, $472,460.
Sunningdale Pl., 15628-D. R. Horton Inc. to Ricky A. Marzett II, $399,990.
Sweet Rose Ct., 8812-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. and Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Inc. to Hodge Wokoma, $337,990.
Wood Sorrel Ct., 10311-Darrell J. and Deborah H. Davis to Dominique J. and Desmond J. Davis, $375,000.
Barrington Ct., 1711-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Eddy C. and Mimi L. Nkwepo, $262,000.
Danube Lane, 14502-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Christiana Trust to Thue Van Vu and Hong Hoa Thi Nguyen, $385,000.
Jenkins Ridge Rd., 14908-Lawrence and Bonnie P. Brown to Ahuruezenma and Enyioma B. Anyatonwu, $385,000.
Lake Shore Dr., 916-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Lauren M. Moody, $259,900.
Pepperidge Dr., 15000-Christopher D. and Kristine T. Kizzie to Manuel S. Brown, $430,000.
Upshire Ct., 2005-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Vestina Jones Lucas, $269,000.