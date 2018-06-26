These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit go to washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Barney Dr., 18500-Artimon Investments Corp. to Derrick T. and Aisha E. Butler, $415,000.

Maple Dr., 15709-A&M Homebuyers Inc. to Carmen L. Cestero and Manuel Morales, $247,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Avalon Pl., 2507-Pinehills Properties Corp. and Homeberry Investments Corp. to Jose N. Herrera and Wendy Vanessa Romano, $328,000.

Edwards Way, 9250, No. 207-A-Gregory G. and Linda J. Smith to Holy Bible Church of Realty Deliverance, $56,000.

Laguna Rd., 1903-Floyed J. Mitchell to Alex R. and Meyby M. Gomes, $220,000.

Ray Rd., 930-Sharon L. Dunmore and Dolores Greene to Colleen Susan Archer, $370,000.

Eighth Ave., 6524-U.S. Bank N. to Adishiwot Cayano, $293,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Blueridge Dr., 11503-JP Atlantic Capital Corp. to Jason M. Osheroff, $375,000.

Odell Rd., 5508-Gladys M. Williams and Gwendolyn Williams Templeman to Efrain and Catalina Cruz, $210,000.

Rustic Rock Lane, 12811-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Rowena Particia Stevens Ross, $433,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

53rd St., 4002-Mark W. and Vickey Ann Lewis to Saint Michael Eritrean Orthodox Church, $290,000.

BOWIE AREA

Booth Bay Way, 11311-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Okon Akpan, $182,000.

Gold Cup Lane, 8117-Devin T. and Shannon M. Finn to Antonio and Loretta Graham, $405,000.

Kilbourne Lane, 12509-Min Hu and Khanh Nguyen to Pamela C. Williams, $344,000.

Memphis Lane, 3418-Gerald R. and Bonnie Krum to Grace Mbonde, $385,000.

Quilt Patch Lane, 12308-Lourdes Missun to Karen J. Gooden, $325,000.

Sadler Lane, 12420-Joseph M. and Kimberly A. Cavallaro to John M. and Beth A. Bauer, $350,000.

Shamrocks Delight Dr., 5113-Felicia King Turner and Felicia King to Randall Smith, $290,000.

Tribute Greenfields Dr., 13205-Deborah S. Cannady and Deborah C. Karp to Bolaji G. Igbaroola, $460,000.

Yorktown Dr., 13413-Richard Joseph and Deborah Marie Gue to Mia Russell, $350,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Heming Lane, 12636-Dorothy Ann Walker to Robert Francis Morse, $290,000.

November Ct., 2925-Oluwatoyin S. Gafaar and Oluloa Opeyemi Oye to Terry Christopher Anistead, $185,000.

Pegg Ct., 15403-Brenton and Kathleen Lange Klik to Khary Scott, $310,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Colmar Manor Way, 7306-William Cole to Mareice Bivins, $439,000.

Dyson Rd., 9502-Timothy P. Noonan to Woodley J. and Yashieka J. Somerville, $275,000.

Woodreed Dr., 3919-CitiBank N. A. and One West Bank N. to Ericka T. Harley, $420,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Birchleaf Ave., 617-Maxine Lovelace Burrell to Robertta J. Harris, $194,000.

Dent St., 4004-Metro DC I. Corp. to Trisha L. Waddell, $249,900.

Gethsemane Way, 1717-Jacqueline Wilcher to Symone Smith, $208,000.

Opus Ave., 626-Timothy P. Ryan to Frank K. and Ramonda P. Reed, $295,000.

Possum Ct., 349-Aaron J. Easton to Wanda R. Ford, $195,000.

Rollins Ave., 1513-U S. Bank to Ismar and Maurico Loaytes, $127,575.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Allendale Dr., 8130-Residential Value Corp. to Hector A. and Judith Baires Gonzalez, $207,000.

Central Hills Lane, 902-Kevin T. Waller to Charlotte Sabrina Jenkins, $240,000.

Endzone Way, 8000-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Candcie Spencer, $300,000.

Java Pl., 1208-Titina C. and Hope A. Eason to Jorge H. Rodas, Jose T. Servellon and Gustavo A. Servellon, $250,000.

Old Landover Rd., 6695-Antonia B. Hawkins and Deirdre M. Wallace to Marcellus F. and Marcellus F. Stuck, $336,000.

Virginia Ave., 2200-Robert and Joyce Palmer to Lauren J. and Maria D. Daley, $299,000.

CLINTON AREA

Alan Dr., 5705-John E. and Sharon M. Dickson to Stephen A. Drazin, $394,600.

Chris Mar Ave., 6021-Wells Fargo Bank NA to Eric Baldwin, $182,000.

Edward Dr., 6105-Samuel D. and Linda M. Oliver to Lorenzo Miller, $275,000.

Huckleberry Ct., 7103-Shauna Benson and Shauna J. Strange to Jonya T. Smalls, $268,000.

Padmar Lane, 6603-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Stanley M. and Antoinette L. Powe, $521,392.

Simmons Lane, 6904-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Kimberly Bailey, $372,000.

Temple Hill Rd., 8220-Ems Real Estate Servies Corp. to Edwin O. Frufino Benites and Jose A. Mendoza Argueta, $272,500.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Kenesaw St., 5116-BX Real Estate Partners Corp. to Hong Sun and Anqi Ye, $336,000.

Mineola Rd., 5110-DNJH Corp. to Emelyn Vicente Lucero, Moises Vicente and Manuela Lucero De Vicente, $317,000.

48th Ave., 8413-Brian A. Ballard and David C. Eyvazzadeh to Thomas A. and Elizabeth A. Bzael, $411,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Crestwick Pl., 2812-Diplomat Property Manager Corp. and Servicing Corp. to Crystal Ed Smart and Terry D. Anderson, $214,900.

Foster St., 6414-Navy Federal Credit Union to Mary A. McDuffie, $243,000.

Hansford St., 6501-Accurate Angle Investments Corp. to Samuel Moore, $270,000.

Jo Ann Ct., 6703-Lancaster and Tonya Steveson to Tholes Desrosiers, $152,000.

Marlboro Pike., 7800-Galen R. and Carol A. Kimble to Aramndo Oseguera and Maria I. Alvarenga, $245,000.

Mount Forest Terr., 7000-Brian and David Crump to William O. Nino Estraa, $300,000.

Regency Pkwy., 3443-RLP Investment Group Corp. to Lakeisha Linda Shaw, $225,000.

Tulip Ave., 1642-Shanlyn and Shanyln B. Arnett to Juan Luis Nunez, $233,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Allentown Rd., 9201-David Archie King to Walter Guillermo Vazquez, $40,000.

Bella Vista Ct., 8307-Louise G. and Milton E. Jenne to Dustin and Gwendolyn Deneal, $412,000.

Den Meade Ave., 7709-TQ Property Investment Corp. to Marlene Ellis and Gail Allen, $325,000.

Gullane Ct., 8305-Fitzgerald and Annie Walton to Sdhalandqaa Webb, $535,300.

Messina Dr., 9301-Wells Fargo Bank NA and 2004 Place Securities Inc. to Jacson Moscoso, $171,000.

Old Drummer Boy Lane, 1708- Belinda G. Sanders and Crystal N. Major to Angela Gaymon and Mark Wilson, $400,000.

Rusland Ct., 8921-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Frank Berche, $107,000.

Swan Creek Rd. E., 509-Bank of America N. to Hedayatulla Ayuby, $277,449.

Tucker Rd., 2302-Gregory A. and Gloria D. Hodge to Fortunato Vasquez Medrano, $230,000.

Wood Hollow Terr., 7312-Jerome Bouchard to Collin Orizu, $175,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Northbrook Dr., 12127-Stephen Phillip and Jeanna Marie Lee to Xandrea A. Wood and Wendy P. Gutierrez, $425,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Center Dr. N., 5356-NVR Inc. to Robert McCoy and Natsuko Kato, $451,780.

Empire Pl., 12-John R. and Linda A. Osterfield to Elisabeth Djane Walker and David Charles Doughty III, $315,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7802, No. 277-Erin L. and Daniel D. Danaher to Mohammed A. Aubu Hamed, $116,000.

Lakecrest Dr., 7762-Mary L. Dotson and Angela Adlington to Yiyun Cui, $229,900.

Mandan Terr., 8113-Gina C. Brown and Gina C. Brown Mayberry to Marco Antonio Fernandez, $270,000.

Settling Pond Lane, 5305-NVR Inc. to Carlos and Zenette K. Wright, $439,990.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Gallatin Pl., 5612-GM Property Ventures Corp. to Pedro Figueroa Aguilar and Ana G. Figueroa, $289,000.

43rd Pl., 5506-Robert P. and Amy V. Hryczaniuk to Devin C. Gallagher and Allison U. Kole, $408,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Brays St., 6418-Ocean Holdings Corp. to Ekanem E. Okpo Ene and Samuel O. Arogbodo, $330,000.

Grant Dr., 7902-Denise S. Myers to Karla Yanira Turcios Garcia and Pablo Salvador Turcios, $270,000.

Hubble Dr., 7602-NVR Inc. to Christina Lavarez and Jennyfer Russe Alverez, $399,990.

Orbit Lane, 9007-Juby Ray Taylor and Lee Vaughn Ray to Alfredo Perez and Jesica Patricia Andradez, $273,000.

Seasons Way, 8605-Cartolin Bright Jagha to Yolmda A. Sheltyon, $140,000.

Wood Meadow Way, 7200-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Jamie L. Carter and Lemont J. Allen, $392,320.

99th Ave., 6806-Renee Marie and Sidney Clarence Harris to Victoria Isabella Alvarado, $335,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Belton St., 11011-Aisha N. Hilliard to Tamara James, $305,000.

Briarley Pl., 14708-Saul and Rosario Japson to James A. and Jacqueline R. Williams, $390,000.

Campus Way S., 10429-Sheri Wiggins and Sheri W. Gutrick to Angela Gordon, $223,000.

Coffren Pl., 715-William L. and Deneen M. Spruill to Christopher K. Pooler and Regina L. Lewis, $675,000.

Easingwold Lane, 15704-Wells Fargo Bank NA to Stephanie and Stephen James Hill, $510,000.

Fernwood Dr., 1741-Dion R. Cole to Ji Min Park, $342,000.

Francisco Ct., 8916-Carolyn A. Robinson to La Tarsha D. Gordon and Christopher Gordon, $230,000.

Hancock Ct., 12703-Stephen D. and Camille K. Haylock to Olubukola and William F. Stamper, $366,000.

Lochton St., 11207-Fleming Realty Enterprises Corp. and JBN Realty Investments Inc. to Richard Edmund Spencer and Dynell Kimber Riley, $335,000.

Medstead Lane, 2802-NVR Inc. to Darrell Fenton, $400,675.

Snow Drop Ct., 11403-11403 Snow Drop Corp. to Getrude J. Manyaka, $477,000.

Treeland Way, 1043-Owb Reo Corp. to Ronald Compton, $215,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Ct., 7676-Deutshe Bank National Trust and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Carlos Flores, $170,700.

Bayshore Dr., 7902-Wendell and Vivian L. Walker to Tatiana N. Bowie, $180,000.

Chadsworth Terr., 13932-Christopher M. and Jaclyn B. Gifford to Kevin Milliner, $515,000.

Dorset Rd., 15609-Terrence Lee Hannon to Lauren Lucas, $100,000.

Londonderry Ct., 8121-HSBC Bank USA NA and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Zhengwu Lu and Jiangtian Fang, $189,500.

Millbrook Lane, 15702-Wells Fargo Bank NA to David Wu, $140,000.

Northview Ct., 8204-Dien Vu Pham and Hong Thi Nguyen to May L. Kennedy and Douglas G. Tilley, $300,000.

Redmiles Rd., 7110-Walter A. Pineda and Virginia E. Cerrotios Pineda to Sean and Jacqueline Fouriner, $380,000.

Sandy Spring Rd., 5900-Darlene Elizabeth Castle and the John Edward V. and Doris E. Castle Jr. to Edwin A. Ramirez, $285,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Briarchip St., 9123-Matthew and Allison Ellis to Gerber and Junior E. Villatoro, $385,000.

Snowden Oaks Pl., 8338-Erik L. and Michelle A. Brown to Andrew S. and Tedro C. Long, $245,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Annapolis Rd., 7112-Donato Argueta and Estela Barrera to Estela Barrera, $65,712.

Emerson Rd., 7724-Kristen Kidwell and John L. Kidwell to Rigoberto and Blanca Lopez, $180,000.

Kaslo Ct., 6410-Living Colors Corp. to Aaron Lopez and Fatima Esperanza Ornelas, $284,000.

73rd Ave., 4018-Ojose Manuel Cruz Rayes to Scott B. Goldschein, $125,099.

OXON HILL AREA

Colony Rd., 1421-American United Construction Corp. to Denise Jordan Williams, $249,900.

Livingston Rd., 7914-Ailsa R. White and Trinidad G. Requidan to Maria Merlinda Turcios Saravia and Jose Faustino Turcios, $25,000.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 570, No. 20-Louis P. Jenkins Jr. to Kevin M. King, $40,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Kenilworth Ave., 6409-KW Properties to Evelyn Caberra and Jim Kelly Tinen, $364,000.

Patterson St., 6319-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Angelene E. and John C. Bradshaw, $198,000.

Riverdale Rd., 4712-Boundas Appraisal Services to Melanie Lynn Mecarty and Travis Ray Hammond, $475,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Beauford Rd., 4712-V&R Investment Corp. to Alejaudro Ordonez, $238,000.

Gaylord Dr., 2211-Cambridge Estates Corp. to Charlotte L. Gayden, $208,600.

Medford Ave., 5412-Tiffany L. Weekes and Tiffany Dale to Sivi Holmes, $260,000.

Silver Park Terr., 4057-Bennie L. and Cynthia McKelvin Wheeler to Anita D. Miles, $245,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Birch Lane, 6802-Forrest S. and Sylvia M. Hall to Therman M. and Felicia D. Johnson, $340,000.

Joyce Dr., 6308-Karton E. Robinson to Maya Callender, $255,000.

Lorraine Dr., 5216-Linda Plummer and Linda Byrd Wells to Christopher and Sabrina Keeys, $125,000.

Temple Hill Rd., 4929-Oto Osoro Carrera to Miguel A. Valasquez, $250,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Bulletin Way, 3101-NVR Inc. to Suong Vong, $489,010.

Chronicle St., 6100-NVR Inc. to Amy Gonzalez, $495,620.

Jamestown Rd., 6021-Marlon Almedia and Cole Liff to Barnbas and Mousumi G. Rozario, $340,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Annette Ct., 5407-Juliana and Leslie Kombe to Lewis I. and Joan E. Iruafemi, $359,000.

Churchville Dr., 13815-Valerie Inge to Abirami Shanmugam, $172,000.

Dorval Ave., 9817-Betty Chambers to Ellen Denise Cunigham, $280,000.

Galena Lane, 10524-NVR Inc. to Marc and Jacqueline Michelle Baker, $406,606.

Goldenwood Ct., 10000-Gwendolyn Simpson Gaines to Phyllis Jones Stukes and James E. Jones Jr., $245,000.

Mapleshade Lane W., 5300-Harry N. and Harry Norman Scott to Anthony F. Beverly, $210,000.

Mount Calvert Rd., 16404-Appaisal Continent Inc. to Harold M. Manor, $449,900.

Perrywood Rd., 7405-Micahel A. Howard and Paula H. Price to Foster and Danielle Epps, $416,000.

Salford Terr., 13002-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Marina B. Ross and Henry Augustine, $256,500.

Sunningdale Pl., 15501-NVR Inc. to Karlton and Debbie Terrell, $472,460.

Sunningdale Pl., 15628-D. R. Horton Inc. to Ricky A. Marzett II, $399,990.

Sweet Rose Ct., 8812-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. and Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Inc. to Hodge Wokoma, $337,990.

Wood Sorrel Ct., 10311-Darrell J. and Deborah H. Davis to Dominique J. and Desmond J. Davis, $375,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Barrington Ct., 1711-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Eddy C. and Mimi L. Nkwepo, $262,000.

Danube Lane, 14502-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Christiana Trust to Thue Van Vu and Hong Hoa Thi Nguyen, $385,000.

Jenkins Ridge Rd., 14908-Lawrence and Bonnie P. Brown to Ahuruezenma and Enyioma B. Anyatonwu, $385,000.

Lake Shore Dr., 916-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Lauren M. Moody, $259,900.

Pepperidge Dr., 15000-Christopher D. and Kristine T. Kizzie to Manuel S. Brown, $430,000.

Upshire Ct., 2005-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Vestina Jones Lucas, $269,000.