These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Hardy Tavern Dr., 14300-NVR Inc. to Abdul K. Karim Jr. and Miranda C. Leblanc Karim, $549,610.

Medinah Ridge Rd., 2312-Pennymac Loan Services Corp. to Gregory and Antonio Lamont Kave, $445,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Bornedale Dr., 10910-Michael and Ashley A. Kniss to Roberta Kaein and David E. Sawyer, $360,000.

Floral Dr., 10411-Wilmington Trust to Roberto Sarmiento, $291,654.

Lewisdale Dr., 2204-Jose Raul Pereira to Ramon Estrada and Samuel A. Quintana, $320,000.

Riggs Rd., 7959, No. 5-Federal National Mortgage Association to Santos Emilio Reys Salvador, $54,700.

AQUASCO AREA

Aquasco Rd., 19620-Shelley M. Baden to Antonio Williams, $525,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Briggs Chaney Rd., 4108-Gregory Stewart Brent to Krissia J. Sanchez Reyesr and Manuelj D. Lino Parada, $338,000.

Daisey Creek Terr., 4925-Kenneth T. Redman and Marcia S. Feaster to Chetan S., Sandhya and Pradhuman S. Parihar, $560,000.

Long Feather Ct., 11411-Pamela J. Beverly to Roseanna Thompson, $253,000.

Sequoia Terr., 7109-Aubrey G. and Carlene S. Callwood to Rutendo, Cleophas and Yemurai Tsokodayi, $414,000.

BOWIE AREA

Canfield Lane, 12413-Ernesto Muniz to Erlin Bustillo, $297,000.

Forge Lane, 12109-Beor Fun 1 Corp. to Sinh Troung Vu, $215,000.

Hammermill Field Dr., 13910-NVR Inc. to Casey Michael Hughes and Bethany Lee Natoli, $610,434.

Oaklyn Lane, 4517-Susanne Gilmer to Alon Pichler, $231,000.

Rockingham Lane, 4800-Michael J. and Barbara A. Sampson to Reginald Wayne Booth, $360,000.

Starlight Lane, 12500-Joseph E. Heverly and Heather R. Brown to Kierstern Natasha Vagas and Prince Peter Anthony Vargas, $340,000.

Vista Gardens Dr., 10703-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Richard Olawale Olayinka, $240,000.

12th St., 13115-Douglas E. and Bonnie Carroll to James Michael Burns, $370,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Everglade Lane, 15613-Wells Fargo Bank to Tanuja Gudiseva, $175,000.

Nebraska Lane, 15015-Logiko Investments Corp. and Yihong Sun to Iburkun P. Akinbobla, $331,000.

Patriot Lane, 1121-Denise Meadows Miles and Denise M. Meadows to Zachary T. Dabbs, $225,000.

Pennant Lane, 15907-Michael N. Bulter to Juan and Katherine Laander, $321,900.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Dorado Terr., 8011-Kathleen Wiggins to Narcisse Tsaba, $415,000.

Floral Park Rd., 3202-Edith F. Roberts to Christopher Tyma, $219,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Newton St., 4101-Federal National Mortgage Association to Eric Eduardo Osorio Lopez, $250,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Akin Ave., 18-Marneice Bivins to Christine Klepper and Alessandro Russo, $227,900.

Carrington Ave., 1127-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Veronica Crowder, $225,000.

Pistachio Lane, 4608-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Kathleen Akers, $215,000.

R St., 4318-4318 R Street Corp. to Leneta Smithen, $265,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Burnside Rd., 7852-CMG Corp. to Gilma E. Hernandez, $208,000.

Hawthorne St., 7510-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christina Trtust to Jose M. Solloso, $130,000.

Old Landover Rd., 6312-Jose and Jose Ruben Garcia to Juan Hernandez, Emely Carranza Montiel and Marina Comnception Montiel, $200,000.

Pinebrook Rd., 27080-SM Landover Corp. to Amica O. Conner, $323,630.

Sheriff Rd., 7940-Scott Construction Group Corp. to Karen Bowen and Sienna Burchell, $204,000.

Tremont Ave., 3003-Tammy M. O’Rourke to Kouble E. Ngaaje and Jazmin Albarran, $299,000.

CLINTON AREA

Boniwood Turn W., 5265-Dennis P. Settles to Pamela R. Vaughn, $300,000.

Drawbridge Ct., 9205-Cynthia D. Stafford to Lloyd Jerome Hawkins III, $319,725.

Hardesty Dr., 8836-Shawn H. Jackson to Robert D. Brown, $259,000.

Massie Dr., 9601-Tracie M. Dean and Conrad to Marilyn Lindo, $172,000.

Piscataway Rd., 9505-C. Yvonne Lee Inc. to Julius Dauiels Lee, $177,000.

Schultz Rd., 8227-Barbara A. and James D. McElrath to Tony Hawkkins, $255,000.

Tellico Pl., 9605-Jeffrey W. and Yvonne M. Harmon to Antwan D. Jordan, $387,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Cree Lane, 5007-Janet L. Miller to Dulce Maria Leon, $321,000.

Milestone Way, 9631-Paul Mark Bomgardner and Loretta Gale Bitner to Kevon Wen Shen Hsu and Shuting Jiang, $492,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Berry Pl., 7807-Minnie L. Washington to Miguel Quiroz and Janell Grooms, $255,000.

Gateway Blvd., 7106-Bess Jennings to Wanda D. Short, $180,000.

Insey St., 6503-Yolanda Y. Jamison to Lenworth Brown, $243,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Allentown Rd., 9013-Deutsche Bank to Tina Ta and Alan Bui, $171,000.

Bogota Dr., 311-Marian M. Romero to Alvaro L. Mendez, $340,000.

Den Meade Ave., 7709-TQ Property Investment Corp. to Marlene Ellis and Gail Allen, $320,000.

Gullane Ct., 8305-Fitzgerald and Annie Walton to Sdhalandqaa Webb, $535,300.

Messina Dr., 9301-Wells Fargo Bank to Jacson Moscoso, $171,000.

Old Drummer Boy Lane, 1708-Belinda G. Sanders and Crystal N. Major to Angela Gaymon and Mark Wilson, $400,000.

Swan Creek Rd. E., 509-Bank of America to Hedayatulla Ayuby, $277,449.

Tucker Rd., 2302-Gregory A. and Gloria D. Hodge to Fortunato Vasquez Medrano, $230,000.

Wood Hollow Terr., 7312-Jerome Bouchard to Collin Orizu, $175,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Pine Valley Dr., 6909-Rafid Mohammed and Amel Alkhafaji to Fredy J. Mendez Pacheco and Karla L. Marin Ramos, $310,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Center Dr. N., 5364-NVR Inc. to Hongwei Zhu, $476,410.

Greenknolls Pl., 4-Margaret McKenney to Andrew J. McKeney, $315,000.

Morrison Dr., 7215-Ronald Z. and Clarissa N. Punzalan to Ashley C. Maher, $290,000.

Stream Bank Lane, 5202-Greenbelt Station Corp. to Rui Leng and Wenli Huang, $380,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Kennedy St., 4328-Silvia Maria Dipaolo Singh and Silvia Dipaolo to Mariel Elise Alper, $450,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Copernicus Dr., 9314-John R. and Patricia R. Miller to Rosalia Seho Ahiable and Hope Worlai Seho Ahiable, $392,000.

Finns Lane, 7320-John Wayne Allen to Joel Chieas Amaya, $225,000.

Glen Ave., 5511-Rhonda M. Lewis and Frank L. Mayo to Roy Gertz, $200,000.

Hubble Dr., 7600-NVR Iunc to Marcus Green, $394,990.

Washington Blvd., 9504-Martha Osborn and Michael E. Shomaker to Marselo Emilio Salemeron, $275,000.

99th Ave., 6806-Renee Marie and Sidney Clarence Harris to Victoria Lsabella Alvarado, $335,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Belton St., 11011-Aisha N. Hilliard to Tamara James, $305,000.

Briarley Pl., 14708-Saul and Rosario Japson to James A. and Jacqueline R. Williams, $390,000.

Campus Way S., 10429-Sheri Wiggins and Sheri W. Gutrick to Angela Gordon, $223,000.

Coffren Pl., 715-William L. and Deneen M. Spruill to Christopher K. Pooler and Regina L. Lewis, $675,000.

Easingwold Lane, 15704-Wells Fargo Bank to Stephanie and Stephen James Hill, $510,000.

Fernwood Dr., 1741-Dion R. Cole to Ji Min Park, $342,000.

Francisco Ct., 8916-Carolyn A. Robinson to La Tarsha D. Gordon and Christopher Gordon, $230,000.

Hancock Ct., 12703-Stephen D. and Camille K. Haylock to Olubukola and William F. Stamper, $366,000.

Lochton St., 11207-Fleming Realty Enterprises Corp. and JBN Realty Investments Inc. to Richard Edmund Spencer and Dynell Kimber Riley, $335,000.

Medstead Lane, 2806-NMVR Inc. to Joi Hawkins, $419,845.

Prairie Ct., 308-Behrooz Javadpour to Denise and Roland Hayes, $449,000.

Sacramento St., 1509-Jason Seong to Carita M. and Donald Lee Harrison, $385,000.

Southern Springs Lane, 1511-Phillip Bishop to Dwayne Folkes, Rockelle Folkes and Vivlyn Hylton, $450,000.

Turner Wootton Pkwy., 14710-Jerry and Veniceza Critton to Steven L. and Cynthia F. Whittenburg, $690,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Ct. E., 7664-Bank of New York Mellon and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Tsega Habtemariam, $169,589.

Beall Pl., 1102-Patricia A. Mguire to Astrid Alcira Sagastume Avalos and Nestor J. Flores Castillo, $305,000.

Chapel Cove Dr., 7832-Rustin Properties Corp. to Denitra M. Henry, $265,000.

Ironbridge Lane, 6813-U.S. Bank to Thomas D. Broadwater, $480,000.

Maple Ave., 816-Siva Investments Corp. to Miguel A. Ramirez, $274,000.

Millbrook Lane, 15764-Kenneth Leslie and Kenenth Leslie Smouse to Matthew Hostetler, $150,000.

Northview Ct., 8225-Stacey Dempps Barrett to Leshawn Black, $334,900.

Ridge View Lane, 14305-NVR Inc. to Wenhao Xiong and Yiming Chen, $431,300.

MONTPELIER AREA

Laurelwalk Dr., 11398-Darlene A. Parker to Ayana A. Walcott and Octavia T. Peoples, $170,000.

Snowden Oaks Pl., 8463-Haikun Dong to Juan G. Amar, $275,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Landing Way, 6422-Lamon F. and Mugure K. Craford to Ayuk Manda Aryk Areey and Darryl B. Oruh, $255,000.

69th Pl., 4836-4836 Farhill Corp. to Rosalio Martinez, $250,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Crisfield Dr., 1311-1311 Chrisield Drive Corp. to Jose Alfredo Reyes Herrera, $229,000.

Neptune Ave., 848-Nation Styar to Global Talanet, $120,000.

Rosecroft Village Cir. E., 2401-Machelle Robinson to Keniece Kirk, $203,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Auburn Ave., 6617-Maureen A. Gaffney to Chanmonkol Srey and Sophea Lim, $295,000.

Powhatan St., 6605-Audrey Monsato to Transito Sanchez Gonzalez, $210,000.

Woodberry St., 4716-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Fatima Senghore, $559,900.

SUITLAND AREA

Crab Apple Ct., 4140-William L. Kemp Jr. to Briana Nicole Deneal Findley, $189,900.

Pine Grove Dr., 6716-Zenith Investing Corp. to Jonas L. Hand, $285,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Anvil Lane N., 2140-Una Lewis to Cathy A. Parker, $230,000.

Callaway St., 1902-Carmela Ditommasi to Yachica M. Benson, $295,000.

Joyce Dr., 6308-Karton E. Robinson to Maya Callender, $255,000.

Maxwells Grant Ct., 7108-Department of Veterans Affairs to Pamela S. and Carlton N. Jones, $370,000.

Temple Hill Rd., 5000-Sonia N. Disu and Sonia N. Ross to Raymond M. Reeves, $207,000.

25th Ave., 3403-Park Real Estate Holdings Corp. to Esmelis and Tomas Osorio, $290,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

America Blvd., 6506, No. 806-Hao Yu to Robert R. and Misti H. Yang, $265,000.

Chillum Rd., 908-908 Chillum Road Corp. to Fairda Akbar, $389,900.

Chronicle St., 6104-NVR Inc. to Matthew Michel, $468,075.

25th Ave., 6720-Gloria Gedrich to Gilberto G. and Tracey S. Rivas, $265,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Aquinas Ave., 7112-Jacqueline Diane Adona to James Mhoon, $254,900.

Colonels Choice, 14645-Kim R. Colbert and Kim R. Jefferson to Kamilya Nichele Walker, $265,000.

Galena Lane, 10516-NVR Inc. to Aminatu Thomas, $324,804.

Gohagen Rd., 17010-Van S. and Gwendolyn A. Long to Kenneth Carpenter, $293,000.

Medstead Lane, 2800-NVR Inc. to Chicita Nickins and Ditmar L. Becton, $452,410.

Old Burton Cir., 9110-Whitney and Tresa Robinson to Jamall R. and Soane C. Brooks, $299,000.

Ripon Pl., 13166-Monica Jones to Tasha Williams, $199,000.

Sunningdale Pl., 15505-NVR Inc. to Madye Henson, $460,260.

Sweet Rose Ct., 8810-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Shaketa Teague, $337,990.

Timberline Dr., 10600-Sheila Springs to Christopher J. Oliver and Sabrae Ardene Demby, $320,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Balsam Poplar Pl., 10203-Evonne L. and Jason C. Crump to Gareth Anthony Adams and Zoeann Michelle Finzi Adams, $305,000.

Elgin Cir., 10109-Barbara Paul Mcrae and Barbara Paul to Jin Ying You and Ji Ming Lin, $485,000.

Jackson Valley Ct., 805-George and Shearldene Stewart to Shelley M. and Ronald E. Umphress, $449,000.

Lake Arbor Way, 10704-Sydney C. Paskel to Dangustard E. Palle and Anna A. Ndim, $415,000.

Pepperidge Ct., 1703-U.S. Bank to Katrina N. McDow, $290,000.

Sunflower Cir., 3905-Cynthia E. Ray to Henry and Juan A. Sosa, $410,000.