These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit go to washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Madrillon Way, 17311-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. to Felita Hinds, $375,000.

Vintage Lane, 14008-Jeffrey A. Bolton to Crystal A. Brown, $439,900.

ADELPHI AREA

Avalon Pl., 2507-Pinehills Properties Corp. and Homeberry Investments Corp. to Jose N. Herrera Herrera and Wendy Vanessa Romano, $328,000.

Laguna Rd., 1903-Floyed J. Mitchell to Alex R. and Meyby M. Gomes, $220,000.

Ray Rd., 930-Sharon L. Dunmore and Dolores Greene to Colleen Susan Archer, $370,000.

Eighth Ave., 6524-U.S. Bank to Adishiwot Cayano, $293,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Blueridge Dr., 11503-JP Atlantic Capital Corp. to Jason M. Osheroff, $375,000.

Odell Rd., 5508-Gladys M. Williams and Gwendolyn Williams Templeman to Efrain and Catalina Cruz, $210,000.

Rustic Rock Lane, 12811-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Rowena Particia Stevens Ross, $433,000.

BOWIE AREA

Booth Bay Way, 11311-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Okon Akpan, $182,000.

Gold Cup Lane, 8117-Devin T. and Shannon M. Finn to Antonio and Loretta Graham, $405,000.

Kilbourne Lane, 12509-Min Hu and Khanh Nguyen to Pamela C. Williams, $344,000.

Memphis Lane, 3418-Geroald R. and Bonnie Krum to Grace Mbonde, $385,000.

Quilt Patch Lane, 12308-Lourdes Missun to Karen J. Gooden, $325,000.

Sadler Lane, 12420-Joseph M. and Kimberly A. Cavallaro to John M. and Beth A. Bauer, $350,000.

Shamrocks Delight Dr., 5113-Felicia King Turner and Felicia King to Randall Smith, $290,000.

Tribute Greenfields Dr., 13205-Deborah S. Cannady and Deborah C. Karp to Bolaji G. Igbaroola, $460,000.

Yorktown Dr., 13413-Richard Joseph and Debroah Marie Gue to Mia Russell, $350,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Heming Lane, 12636-Dorothy Ann Walker to Robert Francis Morse, $290,000.

November Ct., 2925-Oluwatoyin S. Gafaar and Oluloa Opeyemi Oye to Terry Christopher Anistead, $185,000.

Pegg Ct., 15403-Brenton and Kathleen Lange Klik to Khary Scott, $310,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Colmar Manor Way, 7306-William Cole to Mareice Bivins, $439,000.

Earnshaw Dr., 7505-Cvincent and Jesccia Andrew to Stephanie M. Neslon, $289,900.

Hampton Farm Lane, 13220-Kelley N. Bodie Masih and Talib Barkat Mashih to Crystal Erica Frderick, $449,900.

Old Indian Head Rd., 13607-Happiness Is Today Corp. to Leonard Murphy, $192,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Allison St., 3806-Mystic House Corp. to Jose S. Bautista, $241,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Abel Ave., 1215-Zelaya Homes Corp. to Crissy D. Artis, $179,900.

Banister Way, 1013-Melvona D. Walker to Kisha L. Weldon, $189,000.

Brenner St., 5513-Raymond Nwadiuko to Dikoko Luma, $260,000.

Capitol Heights Blvd., 532-Lee Clemon Dowtin to Aida Del Carmen Martienz, $230,000.

Dateleaf Ave., 409-Aaa Homes Realty Corp. to Oluwayemisi T. Olurebi, $266,667.

Drumlea Rd., 7426-SC Real Estate Corp. to Tiffani M. and Gregory C. Bolden, $237,000.

Falkland Pl., 5703-Deatra M. Norman to Edward E. and April D. Harris, $210,950.

Ingleboro Ct., 5405-Jeryl J. Carson to Jasmine Cooper, $170,000.

Nova Ave., 911-Enio Lemus Quinones to Whitney M. Bailery Edmondson, $205,897.

Quarry Ct., 7103-Vip Home Investment Corp. to Michelle and Anthony Turner, $289,900.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Flagstaff St., 6900-Teniecia D. Robinson and Teniecia D. Lee to Nathaniel McGill Sr., $125,000.

Green Willow Ct., 7604-Mohammed Khan to Adeola T. Salako, $233,000.

Jutewood Ave., 1601-Christine Wu and Fubon Development Corp. to Jessica Jamilet Umanzor and Julio A. Febus, $300,000.

Ray Leonard Rd., 1908-Dave A. and Avril G. Jarvis to Leslie Y. Davis, $150,000.

Swan Terr., 7711-Swan River Corp. to Eudora L. Harvey, $218,500.

63rd Ave., 2809-SMC Realty Investments Corp. to Larry E. Pratt, $390,000.

CLINTON AREA

Briarcliff Dr., 6821-Debra O. and Ralph W. Benton to Joyce Timmons, $299,900.

Kittama Dr., 8511-Timberlake Cheltenham Corp. to Preston and Pamela Proctor, $671,220.

Windbrook Dr., 12509-Homer A. and Evelyn B. Davison to Elsy Velasquez and Katherine P. Cruz Velasquez, $249,900.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Laguna Rd., 5021-Alexandra L. Walkers and Cody A. Faulker to Yenifer E. Flores Flores and Josue N. Rodriguez Canales, $279,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 5924-Carl Williams and Janis Grace Lomax to Weihao Tang, $222,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Dynasty Dr., 3138-Bruce K. Daniels to Jamillah H. Moss, $212,000.

Kipling Pkwy., 7617-Grorge E. and Judith A. Whetzel to Tom B. Tran, $135,000.

Newglen Ave., 2516-Joshua J.C. Harrison to Olga Lericia Herrera, $225,000.

Ritchie Rd., 1998-Carlos R. Contreras and Reina A. Valle to Jacquone Miller, $380,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Amer Dr., 800-Zoya Investments Corp. to Fred and Paula Miles, $525,000.

Beverly Ct., 302-Sharon Clark to Jesus A. Congona Fierro, $275,000.

Cross Bow Rd., 9301-Jemica A. Jones to Kimberly Brooks, $295,000.

Hunters Mill Ave., 1601-Warren A. and Berthell F. Epes to Amett Spencer, $322,495.

Pendleton St., 13501-Sonia Blue Jones to Manoj K. Shah, $265,000.

Proxmire Dr., 12507-Bobby R. and Latrese Y. Marshall to Thomas L. and Cornelin A. Corbett, $250,000.

Stonewain Ct., 6341-Angela R. Gaymon to Vynetria A. Adams, $204,000.

Webster Lane, 7901-Sean A. Stewart and Natalie Y. Tingle Stewart to Nausheen Javed and Fahad Khalid, $485,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Green Ct., 12008-Vista Health Soultions Inc. to Godiwn Anmanaya, $360,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Center Dr. N., 5356-NVR Inc. to Robert McCoy and Natsuko Kato, $451,780.

Empire Pl., 12-John R. and Linda A. Osterfield to Elisabeth Djane Walker and David Charles Doughty III, $315,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7802, No. 277-Erin L. and Daniel D. Danaher to Mohammed A. Aubu Hamed, $116,000.

Lakecrest Dr., 7762-Mary L. Dotson and Angela Adlington to Yiyun Cui, $229,900.

Mandan Terr., 8113-Gina C. Brown and Gina C. Brown Mayberry to Marco Antonio Fernandez, $270,000.

Settling Pond Lane, 5305-NVR Inc. to Carlos and Zenette K. Wright, $439,990.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Gallatin Pl., 5612-GM Property Ventures Corp. to Pedro Figueroa Aguilar and Ana G. Figueroa, $289,000.

43rd Pl., 5506-Robert P. and Amy V. Hryczaniuk to Devin C. Gallagher and Allison U. Kole, $408,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Brays St., 6418-Ocean Holdings Corp. to Ekanem E. Okpo Ene and Samuel O. Arogbodo, $330,000.

Dorsey Lane, 10169-NVR Inc. to Phillip and Victoria McCloskey, $406,115.

Galaxy View Lane, 10300-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Wanda Wesley Major, $495,000.

Hickory Hill Ave., 8920-Lisa M. Godette to Michael Ewesor and Adebimpe Ogunsemore, $345,000.

Kinzer St., 9107-U.S. Bank and JPMorgan Mortgage to Walter Ramirez, $240,000.

Fifth St., 9201-Chandrawattie Deonarine and Deoram Singh Deonarine to Beatrice E. Nyam, $300,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Bold St., 8914-Rodney Lewis to Sheldon Gill, $225,000.

Camberley Pl., 15316-Robert L. and Steven C. Payton to Toya L. Evans and Ralph S. Parker, $397,000.

Copper Beech Dr., 15601-Takeisha R. Presson to Adedayo A. and Katryce L. Pedro, $540,000.

Esmond Pl., 410-Federal National Mortgage Association to Dianna Coley, $375,000.

Fox Bow Dr., 12916-Wilmington Trust and ARLP Securitization Trust to William J. and Marvella Smith, $142,419.

George Hilleary Terr., 2904-U.S. Bank Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Mieka S. and Garylord K. Cartlon, $501,750.

Joyceton Dr., 11243-Manjing Zeng and Dongquan Zhang to Oyedeji V. Agunbiade, $195,000.

Mary Bowie Pkwy., 13904-Sherelle Renee Williams to Demian G. and Cleopatra J. Hyman, $635,000.

Prince Pl., 10244, No. 21-Lillian Rollins to Ryan Allexander, $125,000.

Shannock Lane, 13912-NVR Inc. to Charles and Delores Snow, $654,120.

Stoney Ridge Rd., 9405-Princeton Tree Corp. to Beth Biggs James, $369,900.

Winter Park Ct., 3218-Kevin N. Ngugi and Pauline N. Maina to Javis E. Nkong and Valmy N. Fotendong, $387,500.

LAUREL AREA

Ashford Pl., 14849-Nkongchu Julius and Linda E. Nkemamin to Sadija Fields, $267,000.

Philip Powers Dr., 1013-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Lanita G. Collins, $172,500.

Sandy Ridge Lane, 14421-NVR Inc. to Shahjahan and Shalzad Rana, $442,675.

Turney Ave., 1013-Livre Corp. to Xiomara Orquinda Padilla Ramos and Jose L. Sorto, $335,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Bovelder Dr., 8805-Vanessa L. Scott to Dave Vach, $304,000.

Imperial Dr., 8514-Phillip J. Gilmore to Zenobia B. Bingham, $409,000.

Portsmouth Dr., 8512-Trrence O. Vyfhuis to Dianne R. Richards, $346,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

35th St., 3800-April M. Lasker to Thomas Peter Crehan, $375,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Newport Rd., 6611-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christina Trust to Alejandro De La Puente, $310,000.

56th Pl., 3502-Q&P Realty Corp. to Latosha Diane Richardson, $310,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Dumfries St., 1104-Derrick and Kristen Ahn Jones to Alvaro B. Felipe Morales, $255,000.

Livingston Rd., 7914-Ailsa R. White and Trinidad G. Requidan to Maria Merlinda Turcios Saravia and Jose Faustino Turcios, $250,000.

Vista Terr., 104-Lisa E. Braden and Christina L. Eberly to Matthew W. Niles, $442,000.

Winterberry Lane, 4600-Tulip Realty Corp. to Keun Huh, $185,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Longfellow St., 5806-Jacquline Kaye Thomas to Mostefa Boussouf, $136,000.

Somerset Rd., 5011-Ana G. Altiery and Ana M. Castrello to Xioqian Zhou, $250,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Cable Ave., 5917-Dorothy L. Wells to Thuy Nguyen, $169,000.

Hill Way, 5524-Hema Investments Corp. to Vincent L. and Shantal A. James, $345,000.

Medora Dr., 4719-Michael Scott Williams and Said Nancy G. Williams to Jose M. Ayala and Maria Del Transito Romero De Ayala, $225,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Long View Rd., 4875-Karen Forriest to Sheron Riddick and Ronald S. Johnson, $149,936.

Sharon Rd., 4906-Michael G. Sweda and Mercedes Wilsoln Dallas to Ned and Melissa Johnson, $349,900.

Thuman Dr., 5006-Betty Jean and William M. Tilery to Parris Alexander IV, $215,000.

24th Ave., 3614-Remember Corp. to Eric Ruffin, $330,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Bulletin Way, 3101-NVR Inc. to Suong Vong, $489,010.

Chronicle St., 6100-NVR Inc. to Amy Gonzalez, $495,620.

Jamestown Rd., 6021-Marlon Almedia and Cole Lliff to Barnbas and Mousumi G. Rozario, $340,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Annette Ct., 5407-Juliana and Leslie Kombe to Lewis I. and Joan E. Iruafemi, $359,000.

Churchville Dr., 13815-Valerie Inge to Abirami Shanmugam, $172,000.

Dorval Ave., 9817-Betty Chambers to Ellen Denise Cunigham, $280,000.

Galena Lane, 10524-NVR Inc. to Marc and Jacqueline Michelle Baker, $406,606.

Goldenwood Ct., 10000-Gwendolyn Simpson Gaines to Phyllis Jones Stukes and James E. Jones Jr., $245,000.

Mapleshade Lane W., 5300-Harry N. and Harry Norman Scott to Anthony F. Beverly, $210,000.

Perrywood Rd., 7405-Micahel A. Howard and Paula H. Price to Foster and Danielle Epps, $416,000.

Salford Terr., 13002-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Marina B. Ross and Henry Augustine, $256,500.

Sunningdale Pl., 15501-NVR Inc. to Karlton and Debbie Terrell, $472,460.

Sweet Rose Ct., 8805-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Del Jim Baxter and Ashleigh Irene Mayo, $365,149.

Tyrone Dr., 10713-Reliance Group Corp. to Johnny and Kenisha Beal Dickey, $345,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Autumn Ridge Ct., 10120-Obi R. Ekezic to Roderick L. McDonald, $397,000.

Dawn Whistle Way, 14306-Collighbrok Development Corp. to Romy Senta Scott and Aaron Keith Bell, $649,990.

Garden Grove Lane, 2114-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Monique Caruth, $409,999.

Juniper Dr., 10000-Severa Williams to Mecca L. Wright, $317,000.

Shadowrock Lane, 1910-McDonald and Sylvia Peoples to Bruce and Deborah Goode, $549,000.

Woodwalk Terr., 12301-Charlene D. Johnson to Dian Marner and Joseph McLaren, $370,500.