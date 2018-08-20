These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Britfield Ct., 17208-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Tammy D. Washington Riley, $381,100.

Jamies Way, 15430-Prakash Sankurathri to Sean M. and Ashi Yvonne Babocok, $439,000.

Reserve Rd., 14800-Joseph and Margaret Mary Destefanis to John David and Dale Arlin Bruce, $440,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Elliott Pl., 6402-Guido Villarroel to Edgardo A. Ayala, $350,000.

Linwood St., 906-M&E Realty Corp. to Joyce Johnson Coker, $360,000.

Purdue St., 3410-Leonor Margarita Chaves to Saswathi Natta, $379,900.

Rutgers St., 3417-3417 Rutgers Street Corp. to Guarionez G. Yil, $400,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Calico Rock Landing, 7350-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Cassandra A. Garner, $308,259.

Hawk Ridge Ct., 11413-Larry E. and Joan E. Hartzell to Sattis Seasay, $250,000.

Melclare Dr., 11333-Kazys A. and Gena B. Vasaitis to Negassi W. and Timnet M. Gabriel, $360,000.

Rustic Rock Lane, 12710-Calantalic Group Inc. to Muhammad and Sumbal Buttar, $352,990.

BOWIE AREA

Arrowwood Lane, 13503-Roger D. Feldman and Millie F. Gambrell to Teri L. Weathers, $419,900.

Big Cedar Lane, 13307-Deutsche Bank and Securitized Asset Backed Receivables Corp. to Esther A. Nwaigwe, $576,094.

Chesney Lane, 12705-Gerald S. and Paula Taylor to Michael Lawrence and Kelli L. Porter, $345,000.

Deepwood Ct., 4627-Wells Fargo Bank to Prosper Osei Wusu, $147,500.

Flint Lane, 12102-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Latoya R. Keeling, $280,000.

Gladys Retreat Cir., 12818-Wendy Morton Huddleston to Eden Ge Amanuel, $340,000.

Malec Lane, 3517-Barbara I. and James P. Rooney to David C. and Eleanor C. Heiss, $305,000.

Memphis Lane, 3408-Chistine Kirk to Catina R. Lattimore, $340,000.

Orlan Lane, 4411-Agnes M. and Frank S. Cheri to Lawrence and Courtney Dolan, $278,500.

River Field Ct., 8014-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Michael and Kameko Jenkins, $463,000.

Rockport Lane, 4321-Kanithia and Robin Felder to Keyona L. Howerton, $220,000.

Stonehaven Lane, 12319-Linda and Linda S. Wight to Carolyn Day, $147,000.

Viewpoint Lane, 13004-Brian P. and Kathleen M. Cooke to Chinwendu Ezeoru, $385,000.

Willow Creek Rd., 6605-Philip Laviscount to Oghenevhede Agoreyo, $360,000.

Fifth St., 13107-Edgan Placido and Karen D. Castillo to Marlene Mari Peral and Amelito B. Pera, $345,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Applegate Terr., 3108-Mark A. Mann and Dionne M. Spriggens to Vincent A. and Heather A. Francis, $408,300.

Ettrick Ct., 3925-Aria M. Ham to Christine Marie Carson, $225,000.

Neman Dr., 15415-Okeibuno P. Iwugo and Tiffany S. Clayton to Finita Allen, $205,000.

Parkington Lane, 1216-Honey Cutt Residential Solutions Corp. to Zachary Thomas and Alejanera Nchooe Kerins, $372,000.

Pewter Lane, 16315-Alita Theresa Corbett to Bosede A. Ogunbanwo, $200,000.

Price Lane, 1813-Home Rescues Corp. to Nichole S. Obey Williams and Ervin E. Williams, $369,900.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Brandywine Rd., 14330-Habib M. Latiri to Leunea D. Myers, $390,000.

Chicamuxen Ct., 7303-Emit J. Newsome to Russell T. and Wanda Edwards, $449,500.

Four Gardens Rd., 7407-D.R. Horton Inc. to Lasharn Monroe, $319,990.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15315-D.R. Horton Inc. to Tinnelle Tawana Luck, $300,000.

Redwood Dr. E., 11705-Amt Homes Corp. to Amanda, Michael and Aran Castillo Knoch, $378,000.

Woodreed Dr., 4101-HWR Corp. to Patrick and Gloria Cuffe, $666,960.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Chance Pl., 604-Safiatu K. Mojidi to Michael O. Pruitt, $325,000.

Daimler Dr., 184-Prosper D. Oseiwusu to Steven Johnson Sr., $173,000.

Fairford Way, 1002-Donald L. Wilson to Donella Miller, $159,000.

Jadeleaf Ave., 512-Reo5 Corp. to Marleni De Jesus, $253,000.

Nova Ave., 1807-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Bekre A. Kassegn, $180,000.

Ruston Ave., 1607-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Jozette V. Johnson and Dallas R. Adams, $250,000.

Walker Mill Rd., 5524-Deutsche Bank and Novastar Mortgage Funding Trust to Gloria Rwaramba, $184,000.

60th Ave., 912-Saundra M. Wade to Leroy S. Johnson, $142,800.

71st Ave., 408-Federal National Mortgage Association to Gusmer Herbas, $160,100.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Marlboro Woods Dr., 10317-Idx Inc. to Kathryne Dadmun, $415,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Forest Rd., 5902-Lamar Hunter Ford and Barbara L. Flowers to Michelle Nelson, $249,000.

Hawthorne St., 6816-Tolulope O. Jegede to Lorenzo Rivas Potillo, $196,000.

Muncy Rd., 7746-Osmin C. Valasquez Escobar and Rosa Gutierrez to Jose A. Sosa, $105,000.

Pinebrook Rd., 2700-SM Landover Corp. to Kalani Hornbeak and Louis Brown, $345,081.

Pinebrook Rd., 2714-SM Landover Corp. to Shawn Maurice Madison, $324,920.

Stevenson Lane, 308-Milton We Sona to Alexander Kellogg Miller and Sarah Kathleen Braun, $299,900.

CLINTON AREA

Arbroath Dr., 5905-Patrica and Francis J. Crteamer to Daniel Enrique Calderon and Ada Filomena Ortega Valasquez, $275,000.

Branchwood Dr., 7110-Frederick Johnson to Nicole Bowman and Charles Smih, $260,000.

Clinton Manor Dr., 6604-John E. Driscoll III and Sara K. Turner to Richard Salas, $126,000.

Gwynndale Dr., 9305-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Yery Camacho Reyes, $191,000.

Junaluska Terr., 8813-Shirley M. Wair to Ashley E. Ali, $275,000.

Natahala Dr., 4422-Regina A. Buckley to Maurice and Jeena Watson, $343,000.

Richardson Rd., 8306-Maurice M. Walker and Lavette A. Howard Smith to Buenerge Nolasco and Ana Portillo, $208,000.

Sonar Rd., 8201-David and Kena N. Cranford to Santiago Solis, $235,000.

Summersweet Dr., 6200-Terry R. Dogan to Karen A. Dent, $438,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Niagara Rd., 5021-David Ruleman and Fred A. Ruleman to James Ruleman, $238,500.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Insey St., 6516-Jerome Banks and Rochelle Hill Banks to April Lindsay, $260,000.

Martha St., 7516-Barbara M. Mason to Randi Majors, $190,000.

Romona Dr., 2500-Cabin Branch Investments Corp. to Joseph Anthony Wright, $269,000.

Springdale Ave., 3500-Oladipo A. Akodu to Alfredo Cruz Serrano, $235,000.

Walters Lane, 3404-Kellen Michael Alexander to David C. and Whitney Anderson, $265,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Allentown Rd., 7309-Charles G. Mansfield Jr. to Hin Manuel Intriago Valero, $307,000.

Beatrice Ct., 1115-Zoya Investments Corp. to Rafael De Jesus Lopez Quintanilla and Fatima Del Rosario Gomez Segovia, $379,999.

Dania Dr., 1311-Caruso Builder Hunters Mill Corp. to Tamara E. Smith and Trenaton D. Muse, $530,432.

Fort Foote Rd., 8415-Thelma Holloway to Mark Sandoe, $375,000.

Gable Lane, 12210-Denali Properties Corp. to Zulma Y. Pineda Gallegos and Gloria E. Pineda, $349,999.

Hatton Point Rd., 12301-Anthony P. Interdonato and Theresa A. Connell to James H. Kittrell, $875,000.

Hickory St., 5-Blanca Iris Salazar Davila and Mayron Davila to Balanca Iris Davila and Blanca Iris Salazar Davila, $276,664.

Kimberly Woods Lane, 11802-Maria Alanis and Guillermo Caireli to Vance Simmons, $375,000.

Longbow Rd., 9004-9004 Longbow Corp. to Mauricio Antezana Zeballos, Juan P. Antezana Zeballos and Juan Walter Antezana Frias, $360,000.

Murray Hill Dr., 8103-Ralph and Bridget V. Peterson to Abrehet Abraha, $265,000.

Payne Dr., 4216-James E. and Barabara A. Royster to Maxine and Michael Artis, $280,000.

Rhame Dr., 13100-A&M Homebuyer Inc. to Amanda and William Barnhill, $355,000.

Rose Valley Dr., 2710-Suntrust Bank to Darius Stephen Lester II, $220,000.

Shagbark Ct., 7001-Ronald C. and Denise Partee Hayes to Eric and Foster Konohia, $484,500.

Van Buren Dr., 1237-Angela M. Lippitt to Charles Griffin, $229,500.

GLENN DALE AREA

Worrell Ave., 10017-Jose N. Vasquez to Fritz Gerald Pierre, $330,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Lastner Lane, 202-Robert and Elly Oudemans to Jorge Ricardo Troncoso Ramirez and Maria A. Roldan Vasquez, $378,000.

Olivewood Ct., 3-Nancy and Timothy Feresten to Parthasarathi Rajagopalakrishnan and Sangeetha Rajagopal, $458,000.

Vanity Fair Dr., 7821-Deutsche Bank and American Home Mortgage Investments to Atinuke Ogumolawa, $255,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Farragut St., 5503-Omnius Corp. to Jessica Del Socorro Quiroz Vallejos and Casi York, $350,000.

Longfellow St., 4411-Mary Ajetunmobi to Robert Logan and Jessica Prol Smith, $443,000.

44th Ave., 6004-Espidia Valderrama Vargas to Cameryn L. Miller, $475,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Dorsey Lane, 10173-NVR Inc. to Carlos Espaillat and Yomery Espinal, $418,860.

Franklin Ave., 9614-D. Andrew and David Lee Hammersla to Xiaoyu Cai, $124,000.

Glenarden Pkwy., 9202-Manvell E. Lessane and Darren T. Gibson to Jamestina Watta Diop, $550,000.

Hornbeam Ct., 2816-Beverly V. Giles and Minnie L. James to Veronique Dodson, $243,000.

Kimbark Ave., 9314-Azell and Denise Silver to Irma G. Guzman and Laura R. Hernandez, $267,000.

Palamar Terr., 7035-Nigisty Lulu to Stacey Pearson, $249,900.

Smithview Pl., 9526-D.R. Horton Inc. to Rafreeq Farooq, $355,990.

Storch Cir., 6930-Janice H. Thomas and Deborah H. Henderson to Suhail S. Chaudhry, $212,000.

Wilhelm Dr., 7516-Jeffrey C. and Janet E. Thornton to Ebenezer A. Adereti, $300,000.

93rd Ave., 6314-U.S. Bank and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Elmer Vasquez, $151,100.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Ardonia Terr., 705-Melvia L. Wallace to Donald A. King Sr., $630,000.

Boyden St., 403-Emmitt Smith to Suzanna King, $484,900.

Cambleton Dr., 12601-Vivian Welco to Ishioma E. Opia Edemenya and Chukwunalu Edemenya, $325,000.

Essenton Dr., 103-Michael L. and Twaneisha S. Speis to Jose Amilcar Osorio Rodas, Ingrid Erenia Flories Flores and Angel Fernando Sosio Rodas, $277,000.

Fox Bow Dr., 12900-Angenette M. Washington and Gordon H. Wood to Stephen K. and Gloria J. Loudermilk, $210,000.

Kaine Pl., 10610-Yvonne Ingram and Yvonne Seward to Nicholas Rodriguez and Laquitta Wirght, $250,000.

Open View Lane, 12135-Natasha Pillow to Stanley Henderson, $206,000.

Southern Springs Lane, 1318-Neasean P. and Tanya M. Quinn to Roger K. Lyons, $474,900.

Sunningdale Pl., 15611-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Valerie A. Hines, $444,763.

Tree Leaf Ct., 13702-HSBC Bank to Darien and Derron Parris, $477,043.

Water Fowl Way, 13117-First Hand Land Corp. to Denise Owens Butler and Ella Jean Williams, $320,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Ct. E., 7601-Praful D. and Raj Patel to Gerard D. Spivey, $154,900.

Bramblebush Terr., 7316-Charlene R. and Barthomew Haffner to John and Stacey Lundquist, $375,000.

Marton St., 1044-Bruce B. Ridgely to Carlos Canas and Jose Serrano, $222,000.

Northview Ct., 8232-Jan B. and Sandra G. Newman to Morenike S. Odebiyi, $260,000.

Ridge View Lane, 14302-NVR Inc. to Alejandro Mendez, $430,065.

Shannon Ave., 13915-Janelle T. Miley and Janelle T. Graves to Vincent Nkomeshya and Addis Berek, $379,900.

Seventh St., 912-Duet Enterprises Corp. to Kenneth Alan and Olga Quiros Blumenstock, $140,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Basswood Terr., 11221-David D. and Norma G. Hornbeck to Jonathan Arend and Claire Ellen, $400,000.

Montague Ct., 9101-Dominic J. and Sisca N. Guimont to Michael Alan and Veronica Dawn Metz, $375,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Windom Rd., 3109-Mark A. Johnson and Richard J. Concepcion to Rebecca A. Menso, $375,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Cathedral Ave., 8416-Johnnie M. Richardson to Deneane Blocker, $255,000.

Fairborn Terr., 6405-Merrick Edwin and Roney T. Shawe to Edwin O. Ortega and Gabrieela M. Ortega Herrera, $296,000.

Leahy Rd., 7423-Lucille J. Otero and Joseph L. Otero to Esther V. Otero, $255,000.

Quentin St., 8219-Charles E. and Janet M. Johnson to Erllin O. Carcache, $320,000.

68th Pl., 4704-Emery Ngansi Ngansi to Douglas and Oscar Nunez, $275,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Forest Dr. S., 922-Christopher Saulsberry and Estatof Milton Smoot Saulsberry to Maxima Copa Fernandez, $260,000.

Iverson St., 1729-Dorothy Collins Collins and Joseph Todd to Norma Elbia Acevedo, $190,000.

Virginia Lane, 5664-Andre N. Prue to Mekra S. Mack, $229,000.

Winterberry Lane, 4657-Taryn U. Adams and Taryn McNeil to Jimmie K. and Kelley L. Kim, $120,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Greenvale Pkwy., 6617-Nain and Maria A. Quijada to Luz M. Perez Perez and Domingo A. Encarnacion, $300,000.

Woodberry St., 4642-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Thomas R. and Julie A. Mahoney, $464,415.

59th Ave., 5304-Tchiko Ngbichi Moore to Jose Reynaldo Romero and Blanca Rosa Martinez De Uutrera, $203,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Applegate Ct., 4135-Moshe Zemach and Samuel Messeca to Anthony W. Dyer and Cheryl A. Dyer Hines, $170,000.

Brookfield Dr., 4609-Baltimore Investors Corp. to Dustin E. Eaddy, $210,000.

Fairhill Ct., 3011-Haniz Investment Corp. and Haniz Investment Ltd. Liability Co. to Leroy White Jr., $302,000.

Hartfield Ave., 5613-Jared Williams to Simone D. Williams, $235,000.

Spaulding Ave., 2108-Prosperity Capital Corp. to Tashinna Dilahunt, $278,900.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Easy St., 7305-Elgin and Michelle Y. Cooper to Juana Esmeralda Rubio Villatoro and Manuel Ricardo Ayala Castro, $325,000.

Gaither St., 2110-Corlis V. Alston to Frances M. Featherstone and Lan Moo, $310,000.

Henderson Rd., 5005-Perry T. Ford Sr. to Michelle E. Long, $395,000.

Murdock St., 4109-Marva Harris and Tisha Taylor to R. Bishop Herring and Eula F. Herring Livi, $115,164.

Springwood Dr., 5201-Meca Enterprises Corp. to Derrik M. and Abigail L. Arthur, $256,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Clagett Rd., 4310-Chgirtopher and Angela Wilkinsonb to Robert H. and Georgina A. Stark, $525,000.

Jefferson St., 1303-Carturne M. Gary and the R.A. Gray to Joseph R. and Susan D. Burge, $240,000.

Parker House Terr., 5601-Mukesh K. and Mayur M. Thaker to Asnake Giorgis, $80,000.

Sligo Pkwy., 6225-RT Realty Corp. to Ramon A. and Luis Urena Santana, $270,000.

36th Ave., 5606-Ednamae Jewell to Kevin Joseph Oriani and Sophie Miriam Gorman Oriani, $245,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Brookmead Ct., 16231-Richard F. Lyon to Sarah Sanya, $146,000.

Carousel Ct., 12819-Deirdre C. Allen to Traon R. Boykin, $250,000.

Dappled Grey Way, 10909-Toll MD Partnershiip to Veronica L. Bates, $428,694.

Eastland Cir., 10702-HWR Corp. to Belinda Aurelia Hazel, $336,700.

Forest Pines Dr., 5204-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Resfaye and Demitu Gari, $359,990.

Glover Park Dr., 5504-NVR Inc. to Anthony Day, $324,290.

Lariat Way, 10910-Toll MD Partnership to Audrea B. Sherman and James Gailmah, $425,290.

Marwood Blvd. N., 5609-Federal National Mortgage Association to Rose M. and Rose Mary Ferguson, $199,000.

Muirfield Dr., 10004-Darin and Toni Lovings to Diana E. Vargas and Bernardo Rodiguez Ontiveros, $278,000.

Parkstone Dr., 9600-SM Parkside Corp. to Terrence Keels and Savanna Williams, $420,000.

Ricker Rd., 12807-Dan Ryan Builder Corp. and Dan Ryan Builder Mid Atlantic Inc. to Michelle and Fabian Fleetwood, $341,000.

Sweet Rose Ct., 8713-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. and Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Inc. to Marcel and Angel Newman, $360,000.

Sweet Rose Ct., 8815-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. and Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Inc. to Udean Clark, $365,000.

Tealbriar Dr., 9707-SM Parkside Corp. to Latoya C. Coleman, $284,315.

Trumps Hill Rd., 8811-William P. Warden to Sara Marie Harding, $445,000.

Winding Waters Terr., 4032-Mab of Parkside Towns Corp. to Lamous D. and Anna M. Hall, $443,028.

Woodyard Rd., 5622-HWR Corp. to Yvette Carolyn and Tyrif Monroe Overton, $377,040.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Bald Hill Rd., 10111-Genevieve W. and Portia A. Strahan to Isatu Wurie, $350,000.

Dolphin Way, 14602-Adrienne Alsop to Michael D. and Carole R. Webb, $635,000.

Lake Arbor Way, 11108-Jeffrey and Linda M. Horton to Temitope Ekiran and Olufemi Adetola Oshiyoye, $390,000.

Millponds Ct., 945-Kolawaole E. Sunkiow to Michael M. Kolani, $309,000.

Sea Pines Dr., 10320-Ryan Wilson to Lakesia Robinson, $410,000.

Streamside Dr., 704-William and Teri Lyn Weathers to Rachele F. Amzat, $290,000.