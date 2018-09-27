These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit go to washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Barney Dr., 18207-Anthony T. and Margaret Turkson to Jamie Alan Jackson, $350,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Cox Ave., 817-Juan J. Artola and Fidel A. Pineda to Juan J. Artola, $120,624.

22nd Ave., 7003-Elmer A. Aguilar Campos and Aleybis Rubio Paz to Ernesto Umanzor, $345,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Beltsville Dr., 12177-Daniel E. Wilson to Daniel R. Ragheb and Teegan A. Dellibovi Ragheb, $295,000.

Narrow Trail Terr., 11309-Caroll V. Huntley to Pedro A. and Glenda V. Amores, $267,000.

BOWIE AREA

Brierdale Lane, 2907-David and Kristen Luther to John and Joann Webster, $292,000.

Chelmont Lane, 4104-Federal Home Loan Mortage Corp. to Lizardo A. Gonzalez Pineda, $279,000.

Kennet Lane, 2502-SMC Realty Investment Corp. to Alexander B. and Catherine A. Richards, $326,000.

Lavender Lane, 4315-Leslie Summers to Blessing and Daiel C.N. Nweke, $325,000.

London Lane, 14711-Perparim Thaqi to Shekitta P. Dennis, $225,000.

Old Barn Rd., 7900-Ameer M. Abdullah to Daniel V. Schrot and Kenya N. Mewborn, $395,000.

Overbrook Lane, 13443-Michael L. White to Gregory James Meier, $275,000.

River Field Ct., 8006-Aleck H. Che-Mponda Jr. and Dauphine A. Williams to Harvey and Lydia Davis, $510,000.

Smithwick Lane, 4904-Hartley S. and Gwendolyn Abraham to Beverly and Emanuel Chandler, $410,000.

Wilmont Turn, 12128-Estate of Anne T. Tonrey to Junile Young II, $329,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Elenoir Ct., 3404-Anthony Christopher Reene to Troy J. Reyes, $212,000.

Everglade Lane, 15608-Luis H. Arellano Jr. to Helen L. Martin, $150,000.

New Coach Lane, 3200-Kenneth and Amanda Blakeley to Rose Queen, $375,000.

Pointer Ridge Dr., 15754-Scott K. and Saloua Hyman to Michael and Tamar Barnaba, $124,850.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Britens Way, 7134-Israaiyl Muhammed Flowers to Tamara R. Owens, $360,000.

Lusbys Lane, 12702-12702 Lusbys Lane Corp. to Luis A. Fernandez Perdomo and Wendy G. Morales Turcios, $400,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Billings Ave., 1911-Ziyad Shalabi to Kadijat Olayemi Oladiran, $285,000.

Clinglog St., 6604-Manuel A. Duarte to Sandra M. Ortez Alfaro and Ortez Alfaro, $244,000.

Crown St., 5916-Shahayra Walcott to Melvin and Octavious McCullough, $292,000.

Dutton Way, 1102-William H. Green to Rootuja Ghatge, $147,000.

Foyer Ave., 1214-Alex and Willette Baker to Souki Alsaskir, $75,000.

Hanbury Ct., 1002-Ebed Community Improvement Inc. to Narae D. Wright, $206,000.

Hedgeleaf Ave., 606-Michael Stone to Richard H. and Velma R. Lewis, $220,000.

Mentor Ave., 712-Khang Nguyen to Gennyn W. Urbina Majano, $239,900.

Pepper Mill Dr., 113-Irving W. Jones Sr. to Nathaniel Joy, $92,000.

Saint Margarets Dr., 410-U.S. Bank to Gary J. Wu and Julie Qiang Zhu, $181,100.

Shamrock Ave., 1608-Amt Homes Corp. to Delsie Naomi Edwards, $254,900.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Blackstone Ave., 10408-U.S. Bank and Bank of America to Phillip Bishop, $282,975.

Starboard Ct., 9604-Insource East Properties Inc. to Keith D. and Alexis Thompson, $395,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Crest Ave., 2615-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jacinto Garcia, $255,000.

Hillview Rd., 8404-Deutsche Bank to Peace U. Daniels, $338,000.

Mary Scot Dr., 7405-Barbara Duncan to Richard C. and Constantine Lewko, $360,000.

Otis St., 6111-Akrami Real Estate Inc. to Enrique Afsar, $190,000.

Sport View Rd., 8104-Paramount Investments Corp. to Robert A. Lacko, $340,000.

CLINTON AREA

Applecross Dr., 12408-Professional Home Inspectors Corp. to Indiara Walker, $285,000.

Canberra Dr., 8804-Carole Jones to Olmar S. Cordova, $220,000.

Cosca Park Pl., 11501-Akrami Real Estate Inc. to Jessica M. Gunn, $249,900.

Deegan Ct., 8416-Ruth Graves to Justin T. Holmes, $349,900.

Hale Dr., 9501-Melvin J. and Paula M. Martin to Shondale Day, $312,500.

Libation Ct., 10401-Brady C. and Priscilla Harvey Reed to Idowu Alade Olumaseyi and Folashade Oluremi Borokinni, $287,000.

Mimosa Ave., 8501-M. Villa Investments Inc. to Melvin Jones, $265,000.

Parkview Lane, 6111-Professional Home Inspectors Corp. to Robert H. and Brenda F. Briggs, $325,000.

Pumpkin St., 2710-Andrei Avdeev to Richard Condit and Claire Riley, $470,000.

Serenade Cir., 7618-U.S. Bank to Antonio Tyler, $190,000.

Spruce Dr., 5610-Rosa and Manuel Baciao to Chaplin Clarke, $260,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Hollywood Rd., 4801-Daniel Canotti to Rosa I. Saavedra Ramirez and Nelson Noel Ramirez Alay, $330,000.

Seminole St., 5711-Robert A. and Paulette Delapenha to Su Liang and Xia Pau, $253,904.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 1206-Robert Ross to Shirin Ali Wilkerson, $125,000.

58th Ave., 8403-Russell T. Ricketts to Jose Dolores Pacheco Loyola, $55,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Brewton St., 2005-Frank Hicks Jr. to Samuel Lee Martin Jr., $212,000.

Donnell Pl., 7219, No. AA-7-Xander Harcourt to Abdul Rahman, $57,000.

Hil Mar Cir. N., 6027-Bobby A. and Mattie E. Billie to Mary A. Watford, $230,000.

Lacona St., 6512-LNV Corp. to Ravneet Sooch, $192,000.

Millvale Ave., 2515-Jas Holdings Corp. to Brandon E. Rich, $220,000.

Tulip Ave., 1671-Miriam Mickel to Lesley C. Newman, $225,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Autumnwood Lane, 12103-Stella S. Pla and estate of Raymond Albert Pla to Jennifer Regan McDonnell and Donald Wayne Hammond, $380,000.

Brava Ct., 4706-Deirdre D. Blue to Ian Emmanuel Taitano, $325,000.

Calvert Lane, 700-Denali Properties Corp. to Claudia Mendoza, $350,000.

Fort Foote Rd., 8420-Cynthia Holland to Jose Israel Zavala, $298,000.

Harrison Ave., 13501-Ani Real Estate Investments Corp. to Hector A. Escobar, Kerry S. Ordonez De Escobar and Samuel Escobar, $255,000.

Kerby Pkwy., 502-Bernard B. Young to Leon K. and Tanya M. Fuller, $320,000.

Ltc William Hewlett Ct., 7004-Dan Ryan Builders to Jonathan Jay Maskin and Nicholas A. Miller, $479,990.

Sandy Creek Rd., 9219-SD Homes Corp. to Karla Montano, Anabel Montano and Thalia Montano Vargas, $456,000.

Thornknoll Dr., 2012-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Kwabena E. and Dominique C. Asomani, $367,500.

GLENN DALE AREA

Guinevere Pl., 12123-Marie Lambert to Mariama Akinlolu, $445,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Center Dr. N., 5368-NVR Inc. to Lin Chen, $474,885.

Jacobs Dr., 7825-Bank of New York Mellon to Adeseye A. Adegoke, $250,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Emerson St., 4101-Bounds Appraisal Services Inc. to Jeannie M. Hill, $455,000.

Oglethorpe St., 4230-Betty L. Manders and estate of Thomas E. Houchens Jr. to Shane Stryzinski, $247,500.

54th Pl., 5024-Ideal House Corp. to Jason Anthony Toner and Brittany Walsh, $270,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Bandera St., 9318-Joseph and Elizabeth J. Lancon to Andrew Leinemann, $200,000.

Fiske Ave., 7804-Lacothia Garcia and Anthony R. Datcher to Ramon Alverto Ramirez Santana and Candy Mercedes Hernandez Gonzalez, $230,000.

Geaton Park Pl., 9417, No. 90-D.R. Horton Inc. to Tunicia Williams, $319,990.

Lamont Dr., 6727-David A. Fustich and estate of Barbara T. Fustich to Hiwot H. Ayele and Fitsum T. Hadge, $310,000.

Piedmont Ave., 7939-Oluwafunke Dabiri to Zaki O. Woodyard, $300,000.

Princess Garden Pkwy., 6554-Jamiudeen Olukayode and Tawakalitu Temitope Sunmola to Odate E. Teke, $300,000.

Standifer Pl., 2504-D.R. Horton Inc. to Adeshola Adeosun and Oluremi Ayoh, $499,990.

Venton Pl., 4513-Wells Fargo Bank to Dedi Zheng, $211,000.

Wood Edge Way, 9817-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Mary Childs and Natasha Lowe, $351,518.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Bannington Dr., 13-Vip Home Investment to Michael J. Bellamy, $359,900.

Butterfly Lane, 9704-Ranzeno Barnes and estate of Sharon D. Fletcher to Francisco R. Hernandez, $310,000.

Campus Way S., 10725-Cederic L. and Dominie Jackson to John I. and Elizabeth A. Gordon McNeill, $268,500.

Fernwood Dr., 1631-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Jevon Jeanette Johnson, $383,550.

Harry S Truman Dr., 652-Le Realty Corp. to Vanesia Kofele and Galidore Ngapeth, $262,000.

King James Rd., 227-Dwayne T. Haines to Christopher R. and Carol Ann Woodhead, $464,000.

Moores Plains Blvd., 2500-National Residential Assets Corp. and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Jomel and Dandria Clark, $425,000.

Ring Bill Loop, 1105-Teresa A. Culmer and Teresa Mozie to Eddy Isango, $319,900.

Symondsbury Way, 15524-Sophia H. Boyette and estate of Timothy Boyette Sr. to Geneine L. Bugg, $547,500.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Ct. E., 7645-Real Estate Fund Corp. to Sorena Eaddy, $224,000.

Bradford Dr., 15709-Kathleen I. Melendez to Chika U. Azih, $350,000.

Cherrywood Dr., 15005-Sonja Green Porter to Audreanna C. Pegram, $195,700.

Jib St., 14233, No. 7442-Avionne Hill to Thomas S. Carbajal, $158,000.

Malcolm Dr., 16100-Lawrence J. and Anne M. Karpman to Carlos R. Andrade, Hector S. Sagatizado and Edwin S. Andrade, $355,000.

Split Rail Lane, 7312-Kevin Michael Daniels and Jenny Lee Afkinich to Anthony M. Payton, $159,000.

Ninth St., 612-William Francis Miler to Guixian Xu, $110,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Amblewood Dr., 12211-Rebecca Anne Batts Legg and Jim B. Legg to Ana Roxana Rodriguez and Selvin Ariel Juarez Rodriguez, $299,000.

Golden Oak Dr., 13102-Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley Home Equity Loan Trust to Bogumil Bazyluk, $257,220.

Old Cistern Lane, 11205-Amber M. Perry to Everton and Lucy K. Davis, $425,000.

Snowden Oaks Pl., 8441-Joseph D. Hampstead II to Anthonio Josiah, $255,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

31st St., 4104-Christopher R. Jason and Ivy R. Thompson to Rage Abdirizak Mohamud, $350,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Arehart Dr., 7701, No. 1316-Olasupo Olusi to Antonie Trowers, $96,000.

Fontainebleau Dr., 7615, No. 2124-Joseph R. and Eric M. Pregosin to Natasha A. Tennessee, $58,000.

Ingalls Ave., 3710-Jes International Corp. to Kazeem Adermi Najeem and Modinat Omola Awoyele, $288,000.

Legation Rd., 8204-8204 Legation Road Corp. to Guillaume F. Vignaux and Aurelia Vergeade, $369,990.

Otis St., 6444-Juan C.B. Morales to Agustin and Felix O. Fernandez, $303,000.

Sara St., 7316-Sharon Simpson Howard to Neba Jude Folem, $310,000.

68th Pl., 4607-Santos A. Rodriguez to Osmin A. Manzanares, $312,000.

74th Ave., 4003-Chert Blair Susslin and Sarah Marie Gantz to James and Nadia Binyam Campbell, $255,000.

87th Ave., 5809-Crystal P. and Gloria S. Yancey to Victor Oyehisi, $335,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Danby Ave., 5405-Patricia A. and Kermit Leon Pullum to Candida I. Rivera, $262,000.

Huron Dr. N., 120-Metro I DC Corp. to Bertha Ann Colbert and Andre Baker Jr., $230,000.

Maury Ave., 637-Joy A. Haskins and estate of Joyce M.R. Jones to Stanley Bernard Wiggins, $155,000.

Quayside Ct., 701-Demek Adams and Kimberly Green to Ann Marie R. and Kevin H. Massenberg, $750,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Auburn Ave., 6508-Danielle T. and Aaron Herbert to Delmi Y.P. Moscoso, Delfino Leonidas S. Calderon, Dora E. Villeda Lemus and Jessica E. Herrera Sandoval, $309,900.

Kenilworth Ave., 6407-Rafael Matos Joaquin and Leonela B. Perez Minaya to Cubping Qiu, $340,000.

Ravenswood Rd., 5014-Cody Degroat and Marcus Starich to Taylor Rinehart and Eleanor Lomax, $315,000.

59th Ave., 5223-Phaon Bonds to Antoinette Charles Aqui, $154,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Bromley Ave., 4639-Fine Restorations Corp. to Adrienne Coleman, $265,000.

Randall Rd., 3309-Roger Rojas to Kiona Bullock, $224,000.

Suitland Rd., 5797-Gary L. and Sally J. Givhan to Crystal C. Banton, $215,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Gull Rd., 3805-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Aleksandar Dlacic, $220,000.

Kirby Dr., 2325-Samuel and Mary Davis to Bryce A. Carrington, $204,000.

Northam Rd., 6708-Jose J. Flores Rodriguez and Marta L. Martinez Contreras to Sherard L. Clark, $289,900.

Summerhill Rd., 6202-James R. and Carolyn M. Miles to Christal K. Washington, $307,000.

24th Pl., 4100-RGS Residential Inc. to Nicole S. Sheppard, $184,900.

28th Ave., 4127-Althomas and Ramon Alonzo Kirby to Leisa and Raymond P. Holland, $229,500.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

America Blvd., 6506, No. 414-Danielle M. Johnson to Morteza Emadi Astrarabadi, $198,000.

31st Ave., 5806-Wilbert Clark to Alex R. and Meyby M. Gomez, $226,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Brookmeadow Lane, 17207-Leon Eugene and Deloris C. Beard to Latoya Robert, $244,000.

Churchville Dr., 13810-Adg Investments Corp. to Brittani S. Hawkins, $259,900.

Crystal Brook Ct., 10300-Jerrold L. and Sharon M. Burgess Anderson to Phoebe V. Chongong, $440,000.

Dower House Rd., 6525-Arthur Dymond and Angela Cunningham to Adam Masterson Bradshaw, $248,000.

Forest Pines Dr., 5002-Dan Ryan Builders to Stacey Gladney, $379,470.

Forest Pines Dr., 5027-Dan Ryan Builders to Chishing and Lailuen Wong, $365,000.

Green Apple Turn, 9621-Abner McLean to Tracey Sheri Rosa Pinero, $329,000.

Hampshire Hall Ct., 14304-Nex Ventures Realty Inc. to Kierra Bell, $196,000.

King Richard Dr., 7206-MP Green Corp. to Cheryll L. Kemp, $360,000.

Paragon Ct., 8531-Patrick M. and Lynn Anne Rohal to Charlyne Ivory, $230,000.

Pine Meadows Lane, 10204-Avis R. Eichelberger and Vida L. Devaughn to Alfreda V. Davis, $358,000.

Thoroughbred Dr., 4318-Toll MD V to Andrea L. Cousin and Edward K. Nesmith, $432,178.

William Beanes Rd., 12207-Christopher R. and Maria G. Smith to Yong Fu and Alice Shao, $650,000.

Woodyard Rd., 5601-NVR Inc. to George Moton and Keith Skelton, $377,385.

Woodyard Rd., 5626-HWR Corp. to Tanea M. Bynum, $332,290.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Elders Hollow Dr., 10424-Deutsche Bank and Realhomes Services and to Ling Ye and Ruohong Liu, $201,666.

Hallandale Terr., 12033-Monae L. Petty Owens to Devon G. Lewis and Memunatu Kamara, $240,000.

Lake Arbor Way, 10708-Realty Properties Corp. to Hollis E. and Constance A. Reese, $430,000.

Prospect Landing., 12307-Ophnell A. and Vivian D. Cumberbatch to John L. and Brette M. Riley, $580,000.

Woodshade Ct., 1915-Zina C. Pierre to Carolyn B. Palmer, $365,000.