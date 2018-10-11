These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit go to washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Brighton Knoll Ct., 109-Mahmood Nawaz to Uduak Obotette, $550,000.

Maple Lane, 1812-Carl E. Andersen III to Kristy Unangst, $270,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Tullymore Dr., 10421-Loretta and Cleveland Morrison to Evon Rose David, $300,000.

23rd Ave., 7313-Justo E. and Mercedes Rosario to Xiao Yan Lin, $320,000.

AQUASCO AREA

Saint Phillips Rd., 16200-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Wei Kai Chang, $135,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Brickyard Blvd., 12719-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Yunxiu He, $389,990.

Calico Rock Landing., 7326-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Gabrielle Glenn, $337,575.

Edmonston Rd., 11483-Dario Carl Willard and Fordile Desriveaux to Sung Van Pham, $300,000.

Ingleside Dr., 13032-Donna L. Farnsworth to Taye Demisse and Banchayehu Feissa, $380,000.

Odell Farms Ct., 11218-Carlos Y. Reyes and Jose B. Turcios to Ken Hui and Erica Newland, $460,000.

BOWIE AREA

Belair Dr., 2907-Jacob Azhdam to Vilma Sales De Guzman, $335,000.

Chelton Lane, 12511-Brian T. Dressel and Nichole M. Lopez Dressel to Rachel and Dominik Benedetto, $375,000.

Felter Lane, 2716-Andrew and Megan Welter to Alexis Flangan, $315,000.

Jordans Endeavor Dr., 13101-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Ndidiamaka E. Mbakpuo, $475,000.

Kimberwick Dr., 14816-Benjamin H. and Amber E. Emory to Ashley Rae Drapeau, $489,900.

Lisborough Rd., 12101-John and Anthony De Leonibus to Hartley S. and Gwendolyn Abraham, $575,000.

Old Chapel Dr., 7403-Jane Lochner and Michael Loroy Zabel to Kimberly D. Humphries, $475,000.

Quantum Leap Lane, 7201-Residential Value Corp. to Dwayne D. and Crystal B. Johnson, $495,100.

River Park Rd., 8117-Abigale Bruce Watson and Delores Pittman to Kenneth S. Quashie, $502,000.

Teak Lane, 3007-Douglas Realty Investments Group Corp. to Daniel Louie and Andrea Trujillo, $373,000.

Wakefield Lane, 4012-Rebecca B. Musser to Nina and Brandon Boston, $320,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Audubon Lane, 16105-Milton A. Chabla to Phillip and Sarah Govan, $330,000.

Eckhart Rd., 16110-Carl and Sundrie Brown to Donald Castro, $393,500.

Emblem Cor., 3907-Deutsche Bank to Bing Xu, $196,221.

Holiday Lane, 12848-Danielle M. Darby to James A. and Rhonda Kay Dindino, $360,000.

Norwalk Ct., 15405-Edward S. Cohn and Stephen N. Goldberg to Perparim Thaqi, $161,000.

Nutwood Lane, 3043-C. Daniel Stubbs to Stephanie Gray, $320,000.

Passaie Lane, 15609-Ifedayo and Oludolapo Lofinamakin to Jestina N. Shearin Nichols, $339,990.

Platte Ct. N., 15414-Adeola J. Kolajo to Racquel D. Dove, $220,000.

Portland Lane, 1604-Bank of New York to Tim Ryan, $252,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Chestnut Oak Lane, 13806-Christopher Gordon and Alesha Lewis to Justice M. and Olivia A. Sakvi, $670,000.

General Lafayette Blvd., 15218-DR Horton Inc. to Wanda Faye Allen Ford, $329,990.

Kennett Square Way, 15314-Monique Estelle Pyatt Pollard and Ricardo Robert Pollard to Alem Sertse, $286,000.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15319-DR Horton Inc. to Tia K. Walker, $325,000.

Orme Rd., 13712-Christiana Trust and Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust to Jamil and Johnesha Renay Harrison, $614,500.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Allison St., 3401-Charles Brian International Corp. to Bradley G. Fowler, $390,000.

Webster St., 3914-Sami Homes Corp. to Nelkin E. Rincon Cubilete and Petya Balevska, $310,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Alton St., 4010-Gary Jackson to Marie A. Lambert, $226,000.

Balboa Ave., 508-Shamere Jones and estate of Diane L. Jones to Rashida S. Toy, $258,000.

Carrington Ct., 6328-Ocean Wealth Corp. to Virginia Buchanan, $210,000.

Dutton Way, 1115-Baer Development Inc. to Delonte Egwuatu, $221,000.

Fairford Way, 1016-Moseley Corp. to Antonio Andre Richie, $189,000.

Goldleaf Ave., 608-Franette Roschuni to Brian William Morton Solely, $249,000.

Minna Ave., 909-Lashonda C. Henderson to Darwin N. Casco Carbajal, $175,000.

Walbridge St., 6322-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Giancarlos Perez and Aidan K. Marrero, $285,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Allendale Dr., 8005-Shouki Alsakir to Rocio Castillo, $224,000.

Bender Ct., 1901-Gaf2 Corp. to Thu and Cherry Phan, $209,000.

Columbia Terr., 6504-Tierra S. Thomas to Victor Giron, $200,000.

Parkway, 2811-SMC Realty Investments Corp. to Joyce and Jennifer Himelboch Tsepas, $410,000.

Sheriff Rd., 8208-Jkba Properties Corp. to Linda D. Williams, $195,000.

63rd Pl., 2821-Folorunso Ljiti to Jaclyn C. Elsberg and George F. Stallings, $329,000.

CLINTON AREA

Blackwater Rd., 3701-John R. and Ok Kyong Hekdrick to Denis A. Floes Baca, $240,000.

Dunnigan Dr., 7000-Hamid and Janelle Dawkins to Jesse Wilson, $262,000.

Gwynndale Dr., 9611-Kingsley Achiken to La Tonya Williams, $313,000.

Lantern Lane, 8602-Icon Exim Inc. to Tyler Atkinson, $267,500.

Northgate Pkwy., 6708-Dean and Sons Corp. to Melvin Prailow, $289,900.

Plata St., 5815-Viviono Investments Corp. to Anila Gjoni, $340,000.

Sheila Lane, 7315-Wells Fargo Bank to Quanita Cross, $155,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Berwyn Rd., 5904-John J. and Janice L. Brahm to Teresa J. Boring, $253,700.

Mangum Rd., 5020-DNJH Corp. to Jocelyn E. and William C. Skinner, $355,000.

Potomac Ave., 8408-Nigel M. Asquith to Eric M. and Michelle F. Schwelling, $210,000.

Seminole St., 6104-Sandra X. Alborta and James Hudson to Amir and Yaseer Labib, $323,600.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 1409-Edward Holland to Emanuel A. Mijangos, $133,900.

48th Pl., 9704-MCM Capital Partners Corp. to Eric Robert Mantz, $300,000.

60th Ave., 8501-William L. Swain to Yoni Yaasu, $292,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Kirtland Ave., 2608-Kimberly A. Wildoner and estate of William Lawrence Majores to Russell O. Sanders, $156,000.

Lakehurst Ave., 2618-Residential Value Corp. to Sola J. Akinsanya and Natasha Lee Vilgrain, $235,000.

Melrose Ave., 3701-Angelique Paulina Woodson to Luis Barrero Martinez, $199,000.

Phelps Ave., 2609-Princeton Tree Corp. to Azeez Lanre Ashubiojo and Bukola Oladipudo, $260,000.

Ramblewood Dr., 2413-Ani Real Estate Investment Corp. to Sharron C. Randolph, $250,900.

Tulip Ave., 1820-Ray Orr Jr. to Clarence H. Franklin, $205,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Allentown Rd., 8314-Jesitna Benson to Daniel Mwavua, $180,000.

Asbury Dr., 12300-Paramont Investments Corp. to Jonathan B. and Leslee V. Foote, $309,700.

Cedar Rd., 408-Detusche Bank to Joseph Megas, $384,300.

Dias Dr., 305-Gladys R. and Kenneth M. Cambell to Edgar Borromeo and Francisca Delao, $299,000.

Indian Queen Point Rd., 9910-Artis and Shelby C. Weaver to Jannie Powell Thurman, $275,000.

Kingsway Ct., 3105-Broad Street Funding Trust 1 to Richard Kouenkam, $270,750.

Merva Ct., 3013-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Elvin Omar Sabillon Rodrigues, $300,000.

Ponca Pl., 9610-Federal National Mortgage Association to Marquesha Moore, $250,000.

Trowbridge Pl., 6712-Workcontrol Corp. to Daniel A. Hernandez Trejos and Blanca Munoz Trejos, $326,000.

Whitwell Ct., 6427-Dana Armstrong to Tonya and Donnisha J. Peacock, $209,900.

GLENN DALE AREA

James Madison Lane, 12215-Ada F. Centeno and Anthony Jiminez to Assou and Nicole A. Afambo, $480,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Green Crescent Ct., 6808-Bank of New York to Angela Peralta De Lopez, $397,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 6952-Bank of New York to Arun Saxena, $115,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Decatur St., 4710-Peter Charles Turner to D.S. Jorey and Andrew Alan Marquesen, $453,750.

Kennedy St., 4301-Billy G. Demont Jr. to Michael Joseph Cemprola Jr. and Katie E. Ambacher, $370,000.

43rd Ave., 5808-Capital Investment Group Corp. to Shaun Patrick Riley and Leigh Fairchild Honecker, $620,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Buena Vista Ave., 9406-Sheila Yvette McDuffie to Juan A. Tobar, $270,000.

Dellwood Ave., 7807-Modi and Associates Inc. to Angel E. and America Martinez, $299,999.

Piedmont Ave., 7908-Residential Value Corp. to Elba, Jose and Karen Salmeron, $285,000.

Smithview Pl., 9509-DR Horton Inc. to Berhane B. Araia, $415,000.

Smithview Pl., 9533-DR Horton Inc. to John N. Chisman, $399,990.

Woodstream Terr., 7036-Michelle Simpson to Karen Vanessa Jones, $253,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Altair Lane, 3308-Anil Kumar Sareen to Anderson Kehbuma Sibedwo and Halima M. Buhari Sibedwo, $410,000.

Blue Wing Terr., 1106-Maria A. Wood and Leo Bishop III to Henry J. Ochoa, $302,500.

Burford Lane, 15622-US Home Corp. to Charnise C. Carter, $426,490.

Central Ave., 9708-SM Parkside Corp. to Selwyn J. Smith, $430,000.

Crain Hwy., 2318-Pine Valley Construction Inc. to Robert K. and Kim B. Elling, $525,000.

Harry S Truman Dr., 258-Marcia G. Knight to Anand and Camille Jagessar, $117,500.

Joyceton Dr., 11549-Phyllis B. Byrd to Dena Brewer Spain, $197,000.

Presidential Golf Dr., 3702-Quintin and Latonja Ware to James Kevin McIntyre, $596,000.

Shekhar Ct., 3202-JLG Invesments Corp. to Marlen Clemmons Giles, $415,000.

Sunningdale Pl., 15517-NVR Inc. to Oyinlola A. Afolabi, $447,830.

Sunningdale Pl., 15621-DR Horton Inc. to Richard C. Kogoworola, $409,990.

Sunningdale Pl., 15632-DR. Horton Inc. to Korrin D. Kim, $365,000.

Whistling Duck Dr., 1500-MTGLQ Investors and New Penn Financial Corp. to Chris Charles Brown and Nontobeko Nokwazi Shezi, $337,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Ct., 7620-Kayed Haddad to Paul F. Rodriguez, $225,000.

Beall Rd., 7702-Rosemary Almarez to Loren N. Kargbo, $449,900.

Chestnut Ct., 14017-Antonio M. and Sandra Ventura to Babafemi Akerele, $262,800.

Oxford Dr., 14008-James R. and Nina C. Bice to James L. Dent, $275,000.

Saratoga Ave., 13907-Joseph M. and Deborah R. Nelson to Thierry Njiena Ngassa and Germaine S. De Mbangue, $370,000.

Summerwind Cir., 7331-Catherine Khandagle and Lily Isaac to Ina Goocharan, $240,000.

Westside Ridge Dr., 14222-NVR Inc. to Ayushi Singh and Umang Vipul, $428,985.

MONTPELIER AREA

Farm Pond Rd., 9818-Dwight Yoder to Suleimon Bello, $475,000.

Oak Stream Dr., 8421-Department of Veterans Affairs to Jose A. Coicca, $271,500.

Tuscany Dr., 11711-Christopher L. Spathelf and Claire A. Festa to Trung Tan Hoang, Allison Ali Lam Hoang, Hien Lam and Thuy Van Thi Huynh, $305,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

34th St., 4207-Stephen L. Stewart to Meghan Raham, $360,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Emerson Rd., 7715-Q.P. Realty Corp. to Fidel A. Pineda, $309,000.

Ingraham St., 7525-John E. Driscoll III and Sara K. Turner to Xiong Hui, $190,000.

Riverdale Rd., 7519, No. 1947-Donna Gedeon to John Shen, $43,000.

73rd Ave., 4213-Neeknaum Corp. to Talmesha Annette Richards, $325,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Furness Ave., 6908-Padilla and Associates Corp. to Dina E. Ascencio, $274,900.

Maury Ave., 732-Pennsylvania Avenue 2006 Corp. to Jonathan Antonio Silva, $296,255.

Owens Rd., 801-Moonerah Lao to Otilia Perez and Johny Flores Olivera, $425,000.

Rolph Dr., 114-Jose L. Ramos to Sonia Yujra Palli and Jhonny Antezana Loza, $270,000.

Westfield Dr., 1125-Kevin Spears to Yoni Alberto Manzanarez Ferrufino, $237,000.

Winterberry Lane, 4665-Robert Taylor Jr. to Michael Johnson, $180,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Rhode Island Ave., 6637-Waterford Estates Corp. to Isaac J. Munene and Karen Jill Irby, $557,355.

Van Buren St., 4706-Waterford Estates Corp. to Matthew J. Eckler and Seema E. Marshi, $502,040.

51st Ave., 6508-Zigrida and Stephen M. Schmidlin to Alejandro Aparicio Gomez Garcia, $278,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3849-US Bank to Amelia Iriarte, $82,100.

Silver Park Terr., 4103-Voltic Associates Inc. to Johnny Wiliams Jr., $247,000.

White Owl Way, 2319-Sherice Claton to Latasia M. Simms, $240,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Anvil Lane S., 2023-Eddie Lesueur to Catheryn Vanessa Hawkins, $217,000.

Iverson St., 2622-David and Eilene Gilmore to Scot C. Moore, $50,000.

Middleton Lane, 6205-Focusworks Corp. to Floyd Woodfork, $280,000.

20th Pl., 4007-JLG Investments Corp. to Irish L. and Wanda C. Williams, $313,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Chillum Rd., 1009, No. 201-Santos Sifredo Romero Garcia to Bernard K. and Martha Jackson Jarvis, $100,000.

Jamestown Rd., 2905-Ik Services Inc. to Felix L. Amador Rivera, $360,000.

Partridge Pl., 7007-Cynthia L. Williamson and Kim D. Fedor to Albert A. Hummel, $425,000.

Sentinel Dr., 6206-NVR Inc. to Brette Fishman, $471,520.

23rd Ave., 6313-Harutai Kamnodsri to Jose L. Velis Cerritos and Sandra D. Garcia Iglesias, $262,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Bridle Ridge Rd., 4408-Carolyn J. Wallace to Robert F. and Sophia S. Carter, $575,000.

Central Park Dr., 9722-SM Parkside Corp. to Genet Begashaw and Admasu Haile, $392,000.

Grandhaven Ave., 9109-Deutsche Bank and Harbor View Mortgage Loan Trust to Sonia and Jatinder Sharma, $233,100.

Hillary St., 3602-Henry F. and Theresa D. Robinson to Shunnae Anntonette Baker, $431,500.

King Henry Way, 5121-Vaughn Properties Corp. to Mosina C. Kendrick, $222,000.

Lilly Pond Ct., 13300-JLG Investments Corp. to Jamil K. and Crystal A. Jones, $412,500.

Observatory Pl., 10501-NVR Inc. to Maurice E. and Michelle V. Howard, $423,185.

Reverend Boucher Pl., 14041-Russell Barker to Aaron M. Lattimore, $271,000.

Spring Branch Dr., 14102-Bank of New York to Vanessa Coleman, $176,000.

Sunningdale Pl., 15636-DR Horton Inc. to Nedra H. Joyner, $394,990.

Sybaris Dr., 7214-Edward S. Cohn to Barry Kinsey, $289,900.

Town Center Way, 12811-Linda O. Cunningham and Terry L. Hargett to Aaron Elliott Alexander, $260,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Alta Vista Dr., 3803-Sherrie Bryant Howell to Robert L. Massenburg Jr., $315,000.

Dunleigh Dr., 14814-U.S. Bank to Marques and April Young, $412,000.

Enterprise Rd., 3801-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Francisco J. Gonzalez Rodriguez, $330,000.

Hall Station Dr., 951-Latoya M. and James O. Weldon to Brionna R. Williams, $357,500.

Kings Tree Dr., 1227-Lovell H. Richardson III to John N. Epie, $335,000.

Lazy Day Lane, 10641-Adams Street Builders Corp. to Chivon A. Fahie, $287,000.

Saint Josephs Dr., 2100-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Berhanu T. Bulcha, $399,990.