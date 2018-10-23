These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit go to washingtonpost.com.

ADELPHI AREA

Edwards Way, 9200, No. 203-Enrique and Hilda V. Diaz to Massimo and Jing Zhao Vazzana, $78,000.

Hannon St., 2264-Deutsche Bank to Hector G. Espana Morales and Blanca Dina Morales De Sespana, $307,650.

25th Ave., 7105-Debra C. and Jerome Dexter Morgan to Andrea X. Mayorga, $250,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Brickyard Blvd., 12813-Calatlantic Group Inc. to James Neal, $419,900.

Green Ash Ct., 3715-Joseph A. Tyndall to Ebba Abdi and Meseret Fufa, $435,000.

Lincoln Ave., 4619-Federal National Mortgage Association to Ada M. Arias De Flores and Pedron N. Flores Arias, $305,000.

Taunton Dr., 4101-Freddie L. Jeffries to Jose R. Marquez Henriquez and Marlo Caldimir Henriquez, $451,000.

BOWIE AREA

Backus Dr., 12102-Wells Fargo Bank to Prakash Sankurathri, $275,820.

Booth Bay Way, 11325-Stephanie M. Faison to Alisha P. Alston, $285,000.

Day Lily Dr., 4303-Shirley Dianne to Raphael Rahmon Muhammad, $291,000.

Folsom Lane, 2808-Scott C. Troncle and estate of Leroy Louis Wiseman Jr. to Emefa K. Gbedemah, $317,500.

Kayhill Lane, 2508-Charles and Kathleen A. Crossed to Mario Mendez Reyes and Yancy Y. Rojas, $315,000.

Kennison Lane, 2603-Embrace Home Loans Inc. to Raymond Slack, $220,376.

Lake Victoria Lane, 11017-Jimmie N. and Lorraine Lyons to Uchechi J. Princewill and Uloma Ibe, $554,000.

Malec Lane, 3516-Mohammad Azhar to Gary Lloyd, $337,000.

My Mollies Pride Dr., 12713-Donnell T. and Kimberly Brown to Michael and Jill Oliver, $570,000.

Old Fletchertown Rd., 12925-Gary L. and Alice J. Ward to Annette and Michael Norton, $545,000.

Saint James Sanctuary Dr., 13124-Nicole G. Green to Jennifer R. Moon, $410,400.

Vanessa Ave., 13305-Ruth and Yared Tadse to Nathalia Kwenah, Nuwoe Kwenah and Millicent Bekor, $386,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alconbury Dr., 16405-Federal National Mortgage Association to Richard J. and Monica Coley, $436,000.

Everglade Lane, 15605, No. A002-Justin McVicker to Evelyn Anthony, $175,000.

Norway Pl., 15007-Barbara Brooks Garner to Vincent G. Laubach, $315,000.

Paramont Lane, 15702-Chase Capital Corp. to Veronica Sarah Gerson, $315,000.

Peachwood Lane, 1210-Kenyatta Leone and Jana Demera Lee to Luis A. Perla and Rosalina Soto, $349,000.

Pennsbury Way, 16333-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Ricardo A. Williams, $240,000.

Pleasant Hill Ct., 16411-Daniela Arapu to Kazeem O. Ameen, $295,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Floral Park Rd., 3410-Charles H. Padgett to Ellias Antonio Garrido Ramos and Glenda Elizabeth Valladares, $250,000.

General Lafayette Blvd., 15224-D.R. Horton Inc. to Niccole Radford, $309,990.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15216-D.R. Horton Inc. to Anthony J. and Melquia M. Gary, $309,990.

Owens Way, 8406-Alonzo K. and Sandra L. Jackson to Nathan O. and Lucy K. Dixon, $440,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Bunker Hill Rd., 4303-Adonal Foyle to Erin E. Murphy Snedecor and Matthew W. Dixon, $275,000.

40th Pl., 3709-Mabel Hailes and Ameri Funding Sources Corp. to Zahira Rawi, $250,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Addison Rd., 5018-Jacqueline M. Crowell to Jose Richardo and Karla B. Bonilla Hernandez, $140,000.

Applegarth Pl., 5916-Rubina Raja to Emily F. Schreiner, $210,000.

Drum Ave., 515-Jamaal Properties Corp. to Kathleen Marie and Roya Darvishian, $249,000.

Malachite Pl., 6933-Wilbert Lee and Dona Muhammad Broadie to Laynetta L. Walker, $255,000.

Rollins Ave., 400-Evan J. Krame and Ernest J. Burroughs to Carroll David Adams, $130,999.

Seat Pleasant Dr., 6621-Kusam L. and Raj P. Sharma to Jose Rodrigo Portillo, $224,999.

Urn St., 4333-Veronica Baylor to Kwami, Anna and Marie Charlotte Amegah and Tekogan Mensah-Neglokpe, $300,000.

60th Pl., 615-615 60th Pl Corp. to Keiara Butler, $320,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Garden Valley Ct., 10105-Esker Jay and Jamie Beck Farris to Terry G. and Beola Moore, $410,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Allendale Cir., 7628-Housing Initiative Partnership Inc. to Anthony J. Padilla, $209,000.

Burnside Rd., 7738-Patricia Akinyede to Bernard N. Ugwu, $213,000.

Continental Pl., 8906-Diane Ford to Christal Jean Ralph, $236,000.

Garrett A Morgan Blvd., 570-Federal National Mortgage Association to Lauren S. Jones, $269,500.

Homefield Dr., 7923-James Thomas Smith III and Tori Danielle Rhoulac to Neilett, Regenault D. and Debra J. Wright, $320,000.

Peacock Dr., 535-Kecia N. Hamilton to Angel S. Reynolds Johnson, $215,000.

Romney Ct., 2314-Edwin Anderson to Carlos M. Gonzalez Fuentes and S.G. Herrera Carmona, $205,990.

CLINTON AREA

Autumn Way, 8410-Department of Veterans Affairs to Yoni O. Velasquez and Yanci D. Urrutia, $220,000.

Boniwood Turn E., 5808-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Dere Marlowe Ivy, $249,900.

Brandywine Rd., 11324-Federal National Mortgage Association to Abdol Amir Seraji, $195,700.

Dewdrop Way, 7008-Latarsha Taylor to Anita Capies, $255,000.

Friendship Rd., 7100-Deutsche Bank to Qiao Jiang, $266,000.

Laren Lane, 10409-DNJH Corp. to Joeann, Yolanda and Corronda Farmer, $319,900.

Minnehan Ct., 12504-Michael G. Wolfe and Brandie D. Valentine to Laverne Durham, $373,333.

Reilly Dr., 4802-Shirley M. Logan to Octavi Marius Taho, $242,251.

Springbrook Lane, 6700-Kimberly M. and Mark E. Barnes to Reynaldo Aguilar Estrada, $230,000.

Tall Woods Way, 6500-Tarsha Lewis to Rudolph Tate, $439,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Hartwick Rd., 4330, No. 507-Hong Chen to Tom and Emmy Lee Young, $206,000.

Muskogee St., 4717-Wesley F. Silver to Shani Daniel, $220,000.

Ruatan St., 6106-Janice A. Mitchell to Carolyn Braus, $312,500.

Sweetbriar Dr., 7519-Lewin Vicioso to Erick Alexander and Maria Elena Escobar, $359,000.

48th Ave., 8125, No. 112A-Michael and Denyse Malden to Zhijing and Gerald Liu, $140,000.

52nd Ave., 10129-Pinehills Asset Management Corp. to Brian T. Connor and Vilay Senthep, $345,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Addison Rd. S., 1979-Kai Fay and Kai Chel Yee to Anthony Thompson, $80,000.

Cedar Post Dr., 6021-Fuda Group Corp. to Shaneika L. Sanders, $260,000.

Diamond Ct., 6900-Anthony B. Clark to Ganzie A. and Rocheta T. Lockler, $260,000.

East Ave., 2914-Girado O. Smith to James Evans, $269,000.

Jordan Park Blvd., 8001-Rui Domingues to Luis A. Rodas, $200,000.

Lacona St., 6510-SJE International Corp. to Tammy V. Herbert, $268,000.

Marlboro Pike., 7419-Sandra M. Ortez Alfaro to Jose O. Andrade and Adonai Barahona, $199,999.

Ritchboro Rd., 8537-Candace McPherson to Tanita Dinkens, $238,000.

Springdale Ave., 3410-Dareen Maurine Willis to Charey Robinson, $175,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Aragona Dr., 206-Loudell M. and Henry C. Kennedy Jr. to Brady Woods, $324,000.

Bellefield Ave., 7405-DNJH Corp. to Juliette L. Walker, $310,000.

Cleveland Lane, 13305-Berkley Enterprises Corp. to Mikayla Chase and Jasmine Williams, $285,000.

High Timber Rd., 1917-Clara G. and John T. Washington to Robert Allen, $250,000.

Jefferson Rd., 1300-Braunilyn K. Fletcher to Chiriquit Delarosa Gutierrez, $245,000.

Latham Ave., 7602-Brittany Favatella to Jose Ramon Arias, $245,000.

Palmer Rd., 1800-Jeannette Cephas and estate of Shirley C. Butler to Mary J. Goodwin, $199,000.

Pendleton St., 13303-Carla P. Dunwell to Shane O. Waston, $290,000.

Prestwick Dr., 12624-New Horizon Investments Corp. to Ciro A. and Marina R. Salamanca, $356,800.

Round Table Dr., 301-Susana D. and Alfonso R. Baes to Donnell Pointer, $320,000.

Star Dr. N., 11604-Diane Tucker Brown to Juanita Marie Batiste, $411,075.

Van Buren Dr., 1206-Linda E. Moten to Wilson Tirado Marrero and Jose S. Sorino Saravia, $244,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Glenn Dale Rd., 5214-Sidney Salazar to Antonio A. Rodriguez and Emerita Del Carmen Lovo, $436,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Hanover Pkwy., 6982, No. 101-Debra Rosales Konipka to Gustina Darper and Kenneth A. Hill, $95,000.

Lake Park Dr., 6520-Suzanne M. and Meredith A. Yuskiw to Diane A. Brooks, $186,000.

Settling Pond Lane, 5309-NVR Inc. to Qian Zhang, $459,135.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Gallatin Pl., 5602-Z&E Homes Corp. to Isolda Maria Coulson, $278,900.

Longfellow St., 4217-Ralph J. Pickup III to Nathaniel and Kristin Ann Hurd, $389,900.

52nd Ave., 4808-Eileen H. Cheung to Karla L. Ramos Ramirez, $295,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Cipriano Rd., 6818-Juan R. Cordova to Roberto A. Reyes Zelaya, Carolina Moran Reyes and Jaime Noe Ramirez Moran, $302,000.

Edgerton Dr., 6522-Jun J. and Min W. Zhang to Corlinas Palle and Adeline N. Ntungwe, $344,000.

Heidelburg Ct., 7404-Jae Yun and Myung Ok Lee to Cindy Yafreisy Puesan Montas, $190,000.

Lois Lane, 7301-Agustin Leonel Cisneros to Kishorkumar V. Gohil, $301,611.

Newburg Dr., 7508-Joel Hans Elder and estate of John Arthur Elder Sr. to Elicia M. Brown, $215,000.

Riverdale Rd., 7002-Kingsley Achikeh to Adedayo and Temilade Adewole, $349,999.

Sir Michael Pl., 2509-D.R. Horton Inc. to Robin F. Teasley, $509,990.

Smithview Pl., 9517-D.R. Horton Inc. to Rachel Bishop and David O’Donnell, $360,000.

Varnum St., 9016-Charlotte R. and Lina E. Bowers to Zack Simmons, $265,000.

Wood Edge Way, 9819-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Terrence C. Tell and Dion K. Young, $418,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Ambler Lane, 9807-O.S. Consulting Corp. and Olivier Spaenle to Ruth Charles, $297,000.

Bibury Aly., 15520-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Donna M. Kirkpatrick and Geoffrey A. Gehrke, $418,980.

Campus Way S., 10153-U.S. Bank to Frederick Makinde, $173,250.

Donovan Way, 404-Rodney R. and Etta S. Rice to Helen Mills, $415,000.

Garden Gate Lane, 102-Karen Jean Kelly to Karen G. and Anthony L. Short, $575,000.

Honeysuckle Ct., 11440-Annette R. Athy and Robert McCarthy to Jerry L. Harris, $185,000.

Kettering Pl., 11219-VIP Home Investment Corp. to Antoinette Michelle Morant, $257,000.

Medstead Lane, 2809-D.R. Horton Inc. to Danielle Solomon, $365,000.

Nancy Gibbons Terr., 15015-Talia Crawley to Da Verne Evans, $395,000.

Prince Pl., 10216, No. 9-Olamide Anibaba to Adebola Margaret Adeoye and Mary Imo, $125,000.

Rollys Ridge Ave., 12432-Kelisha C. Taylor to Beverly Williams, $258,000.

Southern Springs Lane, 1405-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Osiris Medina, $429,900.

Sunningdale Pl., 15612-D.R. Horton Inc. to Darius G. and Brittany A. Davis, $404,990.

Sunningdale Pl., 15624-D.R. Horton Inc. to Veronica E. Davis Shivers, $409,000.

Switchgrass Ct., 304-Bernard and Lavonne Snowden to Troy D. and Dana R. Campbell, $473,500.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Way N., 7620- Wanda C. Brame to Deborah Pierce, $215,000.

Justin Way, 14005E-Olasupo Olusi to B.A. and Nathalie M. Evers, $161,000.

Oakpointe Dr., 14227-Joseph E. Zeilah to Patrick Guyah, $290,000.

Prince George St., 405-John D. Andrew to Andrew N. and Hayley Browne, $241,000.

Westside Ridge Dr., 14226-NVR Inc. to Solomon and Camille Murrell, $424,430.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Accokeek Rd., 1502-Emanuel Inc. to Edvin E. Lopez, $210,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Laurelwalk Dr., 11397-Yosef Sayyad and Yasmina Quteb to Earl T. Somerville, $184,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Taylor St., 3003-MT Homes Corp. to Catherine Cullen and Daniel George, $535,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Darby Rd., 6739-David T. Felder to Nancy Chavarria Guzman, $268,000.

71st Ave., 4214-Vianka Magali Austin Daily to Moises Arispe Cruz, $140,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Choctaw Dr., 5905-Paula D. and James F. Ware to Gaylya A. Ford, $215,000.

Galloway Dr., 5808-Leticia Castrence to Guillermo I. Guevara and Rosa P. Villatoro Castro, $280,000.

Maury Ave., 716-Pennsylvanie Ave 2006 Corp. to Michesa Vernia Lawson, $291,550.

Maury Ave., 736-Pennsylvania Ave 2006 Corp. to Khris Hutson, $303,520.

Woodland Dr., 5703-Fidel A. Gonzalez to Mirna Y. Reyes Torrez, $180,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Sheridan St., 6018-Emilia Bautista King to Adelmo Vasquez, $180,000.

47th Ave., 5709-Estate of Edla C. Bromley to Noah M. Collins, $280,000.

61st Pl., 6313-Franklin and Nelly D. Durana to Claudia V. Cornejo, $174,500.

SUITLAND AREA

Glenn Dr., 3407-James D. and Sharon C. Goldie to Katarina D. Marzullo, $142,000.

Lakewood St., 2104-Khang Nguyen to Silvia Akeesha Dickey, $290,000.

Maple Rd., 4500-Edward Womer and Cathleen Rae Johnson to Nelson Noe Lopez Hernandez, $250,000.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3861, No. T2-Ronald Glen and Addie Mae Drayton to Gary Plummer, $85,000.

Suitland Rd., 5805-Ocean Wealth Corp. to Yolanda Jackson, $219,500.

Wood Creek Dr., 3514-Lunette D. Warner to Theresa Hayes, $248,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Barnaby Lane N., 4809-Marion and Lilly Cieplak to Robert A. Wentzel, $262,000.

Carriage Dr., 4214-Borens Inc. to Aileen Billie and Diego Contreras, $300,000.

Dawn Lane, 2236-Bertram Andrews to Ebonee Rice, $203,500.

Huntley Square Dr., 3336, No. B-Stanley L. Snowden and Deitra Snowden Hill to Edward G. Petty, $60,000.

Keating St., 2820-Oscar Isaac Chavarria Vasquez to Hien Thi Chau Le, $79,000.

24th Ave., 3607-Jarell Williams to Anthony R. Ricketts, $335,000.

26th Ave., 3515-Neil Investement Corp. to Hector A. Reyes and Belarmino Rodriguez, $286,900.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Chillum Rd., 1001, No. 204-Kimbery M. Harris to Michael Dunn, $104,000.

Clagett Pine Way, 4318-Justin F. and Owen J. Blye to Gunita Singh and Mathieu Andrew Greenwood, $610,000.

Manorwood Dr., 3533-Estate of Bryson S. Couvillon to Apinya Khorsakul, $159,558.

Queensbury Rd., 4005-Sandra Dominey to Matthew J. Doherty, $475,000.

Sheridan St., 4304-Scott A. and Julie P. Bridges to Julie E. McEnery, $502,000.

20th Ave., 6109-6109 20th Avenue Industries Corp. to Sayeda L. Nahar and Mohammed Rashedul Alam, $288,000.

32nd Ave., 5804-Cecilia E. and Patrick B. Uwah to Lazaro Casas and Ramiro Casas Contreras, $295,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Back Stretch Blvd., 5105-Kiley Property Group Corp. to Kyle Wright and Samantha Cuba Gajda, $395,000.

Captain Covington Pl., 4613-Martha Lizeth Alvarado to Tameka C. Edwards, $270,000.

Colonel Contee Pl., 4909-Dianne Bolden to Abimbola Fowokan, $350,000.

Jousting Lane, 9106-Jose O. Aguilar to Yetunde and Olufemi Oluwatimi, $379,900.

Midland Turn, 9117-Cheryl Anne Baker Ralon and estate of Mary Anne Warner Baker to Matthew E. Geibig and Emily D. Zientara Harvey, $219,149.

Observatory Pl., 10505-NVR Inc. and to Zaneta Hardy, $318,835.

Rolling Glen Way, 11623-Kevin F. Kelly and Kathleen A. Newman to Jay Lloyd and Angie Lynn Nolt, $555,000.

Stockport Way, 4326-Antionette Lyles to Karen Latrice Spruill, $255,000.

Sweet Rose Ct., 8801-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Unique L. Feliciana, $330,000.

Tam O Shanter Dr., 9702-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Perla Marsiel Ramirez Soto, $310,000.

Tyre St., 11612-Catherine M. Flowers and Joseph R. Spalding to Charles A. Smith, $274,900.

Woodstock Dr. W., 8900-Timothy S. and Tracy P. Jones to Sherletta Barrow, $225,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Caribon St., 4059-Sharon D. Ligston to Davon D. and Camille S. Woodward, $365,000.

Dunstable Ct., 14406-Brian Kolovich to Adam H. and Joanna E. Levi, $594,000.

Jarvis Crest Ct., 607-Bank of America to Prakash Sankirathi, $315,000.

Kitchener Ct., 10747-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Behailu Berhe, $201,000.

Mount Oak Rd., 14312-Abdullah Jijazi to Carol Ann Dickerson, $302,000.

Saint Josephs Dr., 2203-Carlos R. and Tashiba M. Peoples to Brian L. Rahaman, $535,000.

Vittoria Ct., 2156-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Michael Foster, $255,000.