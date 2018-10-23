Edwards Way, 9200, No. 203-Enrique and Hilda V. Diaz to Massimo and Jing Zhao Vazzana, $78,000.
Hannon St., 2264-Deutsche Bank to Hector G. Espana Morales and Blanca Dina Morales De Sespana, $307,650.
25th Ave., 7105-Debra C. and Jerome Dexter Morgan to Andrea X. Mayorga, $250,000.
Brickyard Blvd., 12813-Calatlantic Group Inc. to James Neal, $419,900.
Green Ash Ct., 3715-Joseph A. Tyndall to Ebba Abdi and Meseret Fufa, $435,000.
Lincoln Ave., 4619-Federal National Mortgage Association to Ada M. Arias De Flores and Pedron N. Flores Arias, $305,000.
Taunton Dr., 4101-Freddie L. Jeffries to Jose R. Marquez Henriquez and Marlo Caldimir Henriquez, $451,000.
Backus Dr., 12102-Wells Fargo Bank to Prakash Sankurathri, $275,820.
Booth Bay Way, 11325-Stephanie M. Faison to Alisha P. Alston, $285,000.
Day Lily Dr., 4303-Shirley Dianne to Raphael Rahmon Muhammad, $291,000.
Folsom Lane, 2808-Scott C. Troncle and estate of Leroy Louis Wiseman Jr. to Emefa K. Gbedemah, $317,500.
Kayhill Lane, 2508-Charles and Kathleen A. Crossed to Mario Mendez Reyes and Yancy Y. Rojas, $315,000.
Kennison Lane, 2603-Embrace Home Loans Inc. to Raymond Slack, $220,376.
Lake Victoria Lane, 11017-Jimmie N. and Lorraine Lyons to Uchechi J. Princewill and Uloma Ibe, $554,000.
Malec Lane, 3516-Mohammad Azhar to Gary Lloyd, $337,000.
My Mollies Pride Dr., 12713-Donnell T. and Kimberly Brown to Michael and Jill Oliver, $570,000.
Old Fletchertown Rd., 12925-Gary L. and Alice J. Ward to Annette and Michael Norton, $545,000.
Saint James Sanctuary Dr., 13124-Nicole G. Green to Jennifer R. Moon, $410,400.
Vanessa Ave., 13305-Ruth and Yared Tadse to Nathalia Kwenah, Nuwoe Kwenah and Millicent Bekor, $386,000.
Alconbury Dr., 16405-Federal National Mortgage Association to Richard J. and Monica Coley, $436,000.
Everglade Lane, 15605, No. A002-Justin McVicker to Evelyn Anthony, $175,000.
Norway Pl., 15007-Barbara Brooks Garner to Vincent G. Laubach, $315,000.
Paramont Lane, 15702-Chase Capital Corp. to Veronica Sarah Gerson, $315,000.
Peachwood Lane, 1210-Kenyatta Leone and Jana Demera Lee to Luis A. Perla and Rosalina Soto, $349,000.
Pennsbury Way, 16333-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Ricardo A. Williams, $240,000.
Pleasant Hill Ct., 16411-Daniela Arapu to Kazeem O. Ameen, $295,000.
Floral Park Rd., 3410-Charles H. Padgett to Ellias Antonio Garrido Ramos and Glenda Elizabeth Valladares, $250,000.
General Lafayette Blvd., 15224-D.R. Horton Inc. to Niccole Radford, $309,990.
Lady Lauren Lane, 15216-D.R. Horton Inc. to Anthony J. and Melquia M. Gary, $309,990.
Owens Way, 8406-Alonzo K. and Sandra L. Jackson to Nathan O. and Lucy K. Dixon, $440,000.
Bunker Hill Rd., 4303-Adonal Foyle to Erin E. Murphy Snedecor and Matthew W. Dixon, $275,000.
40th Pl., 3709-Mabel Hailes and Ameri Funding Sources Corp. to Zahira Rawi, $250,000.
Addison Rd., 5018-Jacqueline M. Crowell to Jose Richardo and Karla B. Bonilla Hernandez, $140,000.
Applegarth Pl., 5916-Rubina Raja to Emily F. Schreiner, $210,000.
Drum Ave., 515-Jamaal Properties Corp. to Kathleen Marie and Roya Darvishian, $249,000.
Malachite Pl., 6933-Wilbert Lee and Dona Muhammad Broadie to Laynetta L. Walker, $255,000.
Rollins Ave., 400-Evan J. Krame and Ernest J. Burroughs to Carroll David Adams, $130,999.
Seat Pleasant Dr., 6621-Kusam L. and Raj P. Sharma to Jose Rodrigo Portillo, $224,999.
Urn St., 4333-Veronica Baylor to Kwami, Anna and Marie Charlotte Amegah and Tekogan Mensah-Neglokpe, $300,000.
60th Pl., 615-615 60th Pl Corp. to Keiara Butler, $320,000.
Garden Valley Ct., 10105-Esker Jay and Jamie Beck Farris to Terry G. and Beola Moore, $410,000.
Allendale Cir., 7628-Housing Initiative Partnership Inc. to Anthony J. Padilla, $209,000.
Burnside Rd., 7738-Patricia Akinyede to Bernard N. Ugwu, $213,000.
Continental Pl., 8906-Diane Ford to Christal Jean Ralph, $236,000.
Garrett A Morgan Blvd., 570-Federal National Mortgage Association to Lauren S. Jones, $269,500.
Homefield Dr., 7923-James Thomas Smith III and Tori Danielle Rhoulac to Neilett, Regenault D. and Debra J. Wright, $320,000.
Peacock Dr., 535-Kecia N. Hamilton to Angel S. Reynolds Johnson, $215,000.
Romney Ct., 2314-Edwin Anderson to Carlos M. Gonzalez Fuentes and S.G. Herrera Carmona, $205,990.
Autumn Way, 8410-Department of Veterans Affairs to Yoni O. Velasquez and Yanci D. Urrutia, $220,000.
Boniwood Turn E., 5808-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Dere Marlowe Ivy, $249,900.
Brandywine Rd., 11324-Federal National Mortgage Association to Abdol Amir Seraji, $195,700.
Dewdrop Way, 7008-Latarsha Taylor to Anita Capies, $255,000.
Friendship Rd., 7100-Deutsche Bank to Qiao Jiang, $266,000.
Laren Lane, 10409-DNJH Corp. to Joeann, Yolanda and Corronda Farmer, $319,900.
Minnehan Ct., 12504-Michael G. Wolfe and Brandie D. Valentine to Laverne Durham, $373,333.
Reilly Dr., 4802-Shirley M. Logan to Octavi Marius Taho, $242,251.
Springbrook Lane, 6700-Kimberly M. and Mark E. Barnes to Reynaldo Aguilar Estrada, $230,000.
Tall Woods Way, 6500-Tarsha Lewis to Rudolph Tate, $439,000.
Hartwick Rd., 4330, No. 507-Hong Chen to Tom and Emmy Lee Young, $206,000.
Muskogee St., 4717-Wesley F. Silver to Shani Daniel, $220,000.
Ruatan St., 6106-Janice A. Mitchell to Carolyn Braus, $312,500.
Sweetbriar Dr., 7519-Lewin Vicioso to Erick Alexander and Maria Elena Escobar, $359,000.
48th Ave., 8125, No. 112A-Michael and Denyse Malden to Zhijing and Gerald Liu, $140,000.
52nd Ave., 10129-Pinehills Asset Management Corp. to Brian T. Connor and Vilay Senthep, $345,000.
Addison Rd. S., 1979-Kai Fay and Kai Chel Yee to Anthony Thompson, $80,000.
Cedar Post Dr., 6021-Fuda Group Corp. to Shaneika L. Sanders, $260,000.
Diamond Ct., 6900-Anthony B. Clark to Ganzie A. and Rocheta T. Lockler, $260,000.
East Ave., 2914-Girado O. Smith to James Evans, $269,000.
Jordan Park Blvd., 8001-Rui Domingues to Luis A. Rodas, $200,000.
Lacona St., 6510-SJE International Corp. to Tammy V. Herbert, $268,000.
Marlboro Pike., 7419-Sandra M. Ortez Alfaro to Jose O. Andrade and Adonai Barahona, $199,999.
Ritchboro Rd., 8537-Candace McPherson to Tanita Dinkens, $238,000.
Springdale Ave., 3410-Dareen Maurine Willis to Charey Robinson, $175,000.
Aragona Dr., 206-Loudell M. and Henry C. Kennedy Jr. to Brady Woods, $324,000.
Bellefield Ave., 7405-DNJH Corp. to Juliette L. Walker, $310,000.
Cleveland Lane, 13305-Berkley Enterprises Corp. to Mikayla Chase and Jasmine Williams, $285,000.
High Timber Rd., 1917-Clara G. and John T. Washington to Robert Allen, $250,000.
Jefferson Rd., 1300-Braunilyn K. Fletcher to Chiriquit Delarosa Gutierrez, $245,000.
Latham Ave., 7602-Brittany Favatella to Jose Ramon Arias, $245,000.
Palmer Rd., 1800-Jeannette Cephas and estate of Shirley C. Butler to Mary J. Goodwin, $199,000.
Pendleton St., 13303-Carla P. Dunwell to Shane O. Waston, $290,000.
Prestwick Dr., 12624-New Horizon Investments Corp. to Ciro A. and Marina R. Salamanca, $356,800.
Round Table Dr., 301-Susana D. and Alfonso R. Baes to Donnell Pointer, $320,000.
Star Dr. N., 11604-Diane Tucker Brown to Juanita Marie Batiste, $411,075.
Van Buren Dr., 1206-Linda E. Moten to Wilson Tirado Marrero and Jose S. Sorino Saravia, $244,000.
Glenn Dale Rd., 5214-Sidney Salazar to Antonio A. Rodriguez and Emerita Del Carmen Lovo, $436,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 6982, No. 101-Debra Rosales Konipka to Gustina Darper and Kenneth A. Hill, $95,000.
Lake Park Dr., 6520-Suzanne M. and Meredith A. Yuskiw to Diane A. Brooks, $186,000.
Settling Pond Lane, 5309-NVR Inc. to Qian Zhang, $459,135.
Gallatin Pl., 5602-Z&E Homes Corp. to Isolda Maria Coulson, $278,900.
Longfellow St., 4217-Ralph J. Pickup III to Nathaniel and Kristin Ann Hurd, $389,900.
52nd Ave., 4808-Eileen H. Cheung to Karla L. Ramos Ramirez, $295,000.
Cipriano Rd., 6818-Juan R. Cordova to Roberto A. Reyes Zelaya, Carolina Moran Reyes and Jaime Noe Ramirez Moran, $302,000.
Edgerton Dr., 6522-Jun J. and Min W. Zhang to Corlinas Palle and Adeline N. Ntungwe, $344,000.
Heidelburg Ct., 7404-Jae Yun and Myung Ok Lee to Cindy Yafreisy Puesan Montas, $190,000.
Lois Lane, 7301-Agustin Leonel Cisneros to Kishorkumar V. Gohil, $301,611.
Newburg Dr., 7508-Joel Hans Elder and estate of John Arthur Elder Sr. to Elicia M. Brown, $215,000.
Riverdale Rd., 7002-Kingsley Achikeh to Adedayo and Temilade Adewole, $349,999.
Sir Michael Pl., 2509-D.R. Horton Inc. to Robin F. Teasley, $509,990.
Smithview Pl., 9517-D.R. Horton Inc. to Rachel Bishop and David O’Donnell, $360,000.
Varnum St., 9016-Charlotte R. and Lina E. Bowers to Zack Simmons, $265,000.
Wood Edge Way, 9819-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Terrence C. Tell and Dion K. Young, $418,000.
Ambler Lane, 9807-O.S. Consulting Corp. and Olivier Spaenle to Ruth Charles, $297,000.
Bibury Aly., 15520-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Donna M. Kirkpatrick and Geoffrey A. Gehrke, $418,980.
Campus Way S., 10153-U.S. Bank to Frederick Makinde, $173,250.
Donovan Way, 404-Rodney R. and Etta S. Rice to Helen Mills, $415,000.
Garden Gate Lane, 102-Karen Jean Kelly to Karen G. and Anthony L. Short, $575,000.
Honeysuckle Ct., 11440-Annette R. Athy and Robert McCarthy to Jerry L. Harris, $185,000.
Kettering Pl., 11219-VIP Home Investment Corp. to Antoinette Michelle Morant, $257,000.
Medstead Lane, 2809-D.R. Horton Inc. to Danielle Solomon, $365,000.
Nancy Gibbons Terr., 15015-Talia Crawley to Da Verne Evans, $395,000.
Prince Pl., 10216, No. 9-Olamide Anibaba to Adebola Margaret Adeoye and Mary Imo, $125,000.
Rollys Ridge Ave., 12432-Kelisha C. Taylor to Beverly Williams, $258,000.
Southern Springs Lane, 1405-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Osiris Medina, $429,900.
Sunningdale Pl., 15612-D.R. Horton Inc. to Darius G. and Brittany A. Davis, $404,990.
Sunningdale Pl., 15624-D.R. Horton Inc. to Veronica E. Davis Shivers, $409,000.
Switchgrass Ct., 304-Bernard and Lavonne Snowden to Troy D. and Dana R. Campbell, $473,500.
Arbory Way N., 7620- Wanda C. Brame to Deborah Pierce, $215,000.
Justin Way, 14005E-Olasupo Olusi to B.A. and Nathalie M. Evers, $161,000.
Oakpointe Dr., 14227-Joseph E. Zeilah to Patrick Guyah, $290,000.
Prince George St., 405-John D. Andrew to Andrew N. and Hayley Browne, $241,000.
Westside Ridge Dr., 14226-NVR Inc. to Solomon and Camille Murrell, $424,430.
Accokeek Rd., 1502-Emanuel Inc. to Edvin E. Lopez, $210,000.
Laurelwalk Dr., 11397-Yosef Sayyad and Yasmina Quteb to Earl T. Somerville, $184,000.
Taylor St., 3003-MT Homes Corp. to Catherine Cullen and Daniel George, $535,000.
Darby Rd., 6739-David T. Felder to Nancy Chavarria Guzman, $268,000.
71st Ave., 4214-Vianka Magali Austin Daily to Moises Arispe Cruz, $140,000.
Choctaw Dr., 5905-Paula D. and James F. Ware to Gaylya A. Ford, $215,000.
Galloway Dr., 5808-Leticia Castrence to Guillermo I. Guevara and Rosa P. Villatoro Castro, $280,000.
Maury Ave., 716-Pennsylvanie Ave 2006 Corp. to Michesa Vernia Lawson, $291,550.
Maury Ave., 736-Pennsylvania Ave 2006 Corp. to Khris Hutson, $303,520.
Woodland Dr., 5703-Fidel A. Gonzalez to Mirna Y. Reyes Torrez, $180,000.
Sheridan St., 6018-Emilia Bautista King to Adelmo Vasquez, $180,000.
47th Ave., 5709-Estate of Edla C. Bromley to Noah M. Collins, $280,000.
61st Pl., 6313-Franklin and Nelly D. Durana to Claudia V. Cornejo, $174,500.
Glenn Dr., 3407-James D. and Sharon C. Goldie to Katarina D. Marzullo, $142,000.
Lakewood St., 2104-Khang Nguyen to Silvia Akeesha Dickey, $290,000.
Maple Rd., 4500-Edward Womer and Cathleen Rae Johnson to Nelson Noe Lopez Hernandez, $250,000.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 3861, No. T2-Ronald Glen and Addie Mae Drayton to Gary Plummer, $85,000.
Suitland Rd., 5805-Ocean Wealth Corp. to Yolanda Jackson, $219,500.
Wood Creek Dr., 3514-Lunette D. Warner to Theresa Hayes, $248,000.
Barnaby Lane N., 4809-Marion and Lilly Cieplak to Robert A. Wentzel, $262,000.
Carriage Dr., 4214-Borens Inc. to Aileen Billie and Diego Contreras, $300,000.
Dawn Lane, 2236-Bertram Andrews to Ebonee Rice, $203,500.
Huntley Square Dr., 3336, No. B-Stanley L. Snowden and Deitra Snowden Hill to Edward G. Petty, $60,000.
Keating St., 2820-Oscar Isaac Chavarria Vasquez to Hien Thi Chau Le, $79,000.
24th Ave., 3607-Jarell Williams to Anthony R. Ricketts, $335,000.
26th Ave., 3515-Neil Investement Corp. to Hector A. Reyes and Belarmino Rodriguez, $286,900.
Chillum Rd., 1001, No. 204-Kimbery M. Harris to Michael Dunn, $104,000.
Clagett Pine Way, 4318-Justin F. and Owen J. Blye to Gunita Singh and Mathieu Andrew Greenwood, $610,000.
Manorwood Dr., 3533-Estate of Bryson S. Couvillon to Apinya Khorsakul, $159,558.
Queensbury Rd., 4005-Sandra Dominey to Matthew J. Doherty, $475,000.
Sheridan St., 4304-Scott A. and Julie P. Bridges to Julie E. McEnery, $502,000.
20th Ave., 6109-6109 20th Avenue Industries Corp. to Sayeda L. Nahar and Mohammed Rashedul Alam, $288,000.
32nd Ave., 5804-Cecilia E. and Patrick B. Uwah to Lazaro Casas and Ramiro Casas Contreras, $295,000.
Back Stretch Blvd., 5105-Kiley Property Group Corp. to Kyle Wright and Samantha Cuba Gajda, $395,000.
Captain Covington Pl., 4613-Martha Lizeth Alvarado to Tameka C. Edwards, $270,000.
Colonel Contee Pl., 4909-Dianne Bolden to Abimbola Fowokan, $350,000.
Jousting Lane, 9106-Jose O. Aguilar to Yetunde and Olufemi Oluwatimi, $379,900.
Midland Turn, 9117-Cheryl Anne Baker Ralon and estate of Mary Anne Warner Baker to Matthew E. Geibig and Emily D. Zientara Harvey, $219,149.
Observatory Pl., 10505-NVR Inc. and to Zaneta Hardy, $318,835.
Rolling Glen Way, 11623-Kevin F. Kelly and Kathleen A. Newman to Jay Lloyd and Angie Lynn Nolt, $555,000.
Stockport Way, 4326-Antionette Lyles to Karen Latrice Spruill, $255,000.
Sweet Rose Ct., 8801-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Unique L. Feliciana, $330,000.
Tam O Shanter Dr., 9702-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Perla Marsiel Ramirez Soto, $310,000.
Tyre St., 11612-Catherine M. Flowers and Joseph R. Spalding to Charles A. Smith, $274,900.
Woodstock Dr. W., 8900-Timothy S. and Tracy P. Jones to Sherletta Barrow, $225,000.
Caribon St., 4059-Sharon D. Ligston to Davon D. and Camille S. Woodward, $365,000.
Dunstable Ct., 14406-Brian Kolovich to Adam H. and Joanna E. Levi, $594,000.
Jarvis Crest Ct., 607-Bank of America to Prakash Sankirathi, $315,000.
Kitchener Ct., 10747-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Behailu Berhe, $201,000.
Mount Oak Rd., 14312-Abdullah Jijazi to Carol Ann Dickerson, $302,000.
Saint Josephs Dr., 2203-Carlos R. and Tashiba M. Peoples to Brian L. Rahaman, $535,000.
Vittoria Ct., 2156-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Michael Foster, $255,000.