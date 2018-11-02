These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit go to washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Ellingwood Dr., 1118-Moos Corp. to Adriana T. Clavijo, $280,000.

Merino Dr., 18208-Aisha Zakiya Cort and Jarod Lloyd Bullock to John C. and Ramana M. Hutchins, $499,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Medwick Dr., 6517-Katherin M. Linares Gohring to Jose S. Melgar Martinez and Rigoberto A. Melgar Martinez, $320,000.

Raydale Ct., 1205-Janice Diane Pope and John McKinley Wiser to Marcos A. Navarro, Ana M. Diaz De Navarro and Erick A. Diaz De Navarro, $350,000.

Rutgers St., 3423-Ruffin Nichols and Joan Woodard to Esmeralda C., Jose A. and Wendy J. Romero, $300,000.

26th Ave., 8312-Montenegro Investment Corp. to Jose Anthony Alvardo, $345,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Birmingham Pl., 4309-Samuel R. and Nora A. Whitmore to Jaime Villanueva and Nataly Gordillo Romero, $315,000.

Briggs Chaney Rd., 4200-Wayne C. Matheson to Juan Carlos Rodriguez Roque and Sandra Veronica Ramirez, $392,500.

Cherryvale Ct., 10908-Earl M. Williams and Blossom M. Taylor Williams to Jose M. Reyes Alvarez and Eneida Acevedo, $440,000.

Harbour Town Dr., 4406-Alice R. Fernandes to Leah W. and James A. Falade, $550,000.

Naples Ave., 4823-George E. and Gladys Brackett to Kuan Huang and Jihua Shi, $152,500.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Taylor St., 5433-Ginger Robinson to Glenda S. Avila and Jesus E. Espinal Gutierrrez, $270,000.

BOWIE AREA

Baker Lane, 2805-Sanchez A. and Jherilyn L. Kannon to Trude Jackson, $280,000.

Brierdale Lane, 2910-Mark R. Bittner and Patricia M. Leffson to Alexander Martin Bobowiec and Kristin Marie Burneston Bobowiec, $360,000.

Doctor Beans Legacy Cir., 4507-Pratima Lele to David J. Hinton and Lorraine Gloster, $400,000.

Fredericks Bequest Ct., 5002-Keith Allen and Sharon H. Bennett to Brian P. and Jessica K. Larkin, $688,000.

Hillmeade Rd., 5905-John M. and Akeisha Danielle Guy to David E. Craig, $285,000.

Kemmerton Lane, 12605-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Dion Caracciolo, $240,000.

Largo Pl., 2701-Lawrence J. and Deborah L. Anderson to Justin Michael and Rachel Dyan Lambert, $343,000.

Manor Field Dr., 4303-NVR Inc. to Raffaels L. and Nicole A. Simpson, $603,195.

Myrtle Ave., 9305-Krupesh and Jaymini Patel to Vinod Kumar, $405,000.

Old Stage Rd., 14413-William and Joie Garcia to Jacques Chevalier and Carolyn Renee Godfrey Chevalier, $420,000.

Quintette Lane, 12208-Obai and Beatrice Williams to Aimee Desiree Griffin, $380,000.

Seabury Lane, 12402-David Dell Clark and estate of Anne L. Clark to William Gollsneider and Katherine Thompson, $350,000.

Stonehaven Lane, 12327-Mark P. and Mildred H. Richards to Kevin and Donna Hopkins, $340,000.

Vista Gardens Dr., 10422-David Barney to Gerald R. and Elizabeth D. Gomes, $296,000.

Winchester Lane, 3806-Jean Pierre Erick Mbei to Norvi F. and Dwight Oliver Saunders, $309,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Norwegian Ct., 15504-Aaron E. Waters to Kelsey Clark and Derrick T. Banks Sr., $230,500.

Princess Anne Ct., 2106-Omari J. Saunders to Angela Y. Smith, $235,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Belding Ct., 8411-Yvette Cooper to Stephanie Miller and Francis Carroll Jr., $270,000.

Four Gardens Rd., 7403-DR Horton Inc. to Nannie Ruth Lewis, $312,500.

General Lafayette Blvd., 15226-DR Horton Inc. to Victor Frances and Bridget Bassey, $309,990.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15309-DR Horton Inc. to Lashawn Demetris Toon, $309,990.

Oak Barrel Ct., 9610-Clarence E. and Veronica E. Scott to Richard Mapp, $429,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Newton St., 4105-Oretha Jones to Kirkland P. Moats, $200,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Akin Ave., 8-Ejis Corp. to Yingada Li, $255,000.

Booker Terr., 1261-Eduardo Villalobos to Rabbiyah A. Muhammad, $200,000.

Capitol Heights Blvd., 122-Orlando C. Barnes to Eleazer Gutierrez, $220,000.

Central Ave., 7004-Roman Group Inc. to Damita and Eugene White, $299,900.

Iago Ave., 1008-1008 Iago Corp. to Diane S. Contreras and Omar Antonio Aleman, $242,500.

Karen Blvd., 1321-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Ashley Nikia Dorsey, $110,000.

Malvern Way, 5607-Wilmington Saving Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Kenice B. McDermon, $195,000.

Nova Ave., 712-Gregory Wayne and Megan Connelly Fletcher to Michael A. Ware, $224,500.

Onyx Ct., 7003-Subba Reddy to Feyisayo Adefabi, $270,000.

Pepper Mill Dr., 111-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Iver W. and Hilda D. Lara, $270,000.

Ronald Rd., 6567-House Buyers of America to Chastity M. Ryce, $256,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Marlboro Woods Dr., 10212-Margaret A. Haywood to James Eugene and Tamika Lashawn Morgan, $355,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Belgravia Lane, 7406-Luther B. Glenn III to Kokia Tarik, $257,000.

Continental Pl., 9053-Melvin O. Lopez Valdez to Asmun Washington and Marisa Ayodele Jagne Shaw, $219,000.

Kent Village Dr., 2316-Precision Mortgage Corp. to Ruben J. Castro and Sandra C. Galvez Castro, $207,000.

Oregon Ave., 2200-Ana Elizabeth Guzman to Juan Carlos Rivas, $120,000.

Vauxhall Rd., 903-Flay V. Gray to Michael Keith Sedgwick, $265,000.

CLINTON AREA

Beechwood Lane, 8303-James Reed Jones to Madison and Tina Lumpkin, $535,000.

Goblet Ct., 7217-Latisha Jones Battle to Tjuan Evans, $215,000.

Mullikin Dr., 10502-Saundra Brown Asante to Algia L. Toliver, $278,100.

Reilly Dr., 4814-House Buyers of America Inc. to Roberta T. Cooper, $350,000.

Stonefence Ct., 6306-JLG Invesmtents Corp. to Randall Howard Williamson, $400,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Kenesaw St., 5205-Mid Atlantic Corp. to Thomas Michael and Adlai Straus Anstine, $255,500.

Ruatan St., 6201-Stefen James Doucette and Larry Rice to Xiong Hui, $298,800.

Westchester Park Dr., 6000-Jeremy Lutsman and Hall Epstein to Austin Hicks, $114,900.

48th Ave., 8125, No. 414A-Harry Guey and Lily Y. Lee to Gino and Natalie Marchand, $175,000.

56th Ave., 8914-Nationwide Investments Cor p.to Aaron D. and Danielle Herbert, $429,900.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Alpine St., 6213-Rejineta Wilson Carroll to Patricia Ann Williams, $227,000.

Crestwick Pl., 2818-Lakeisha R. Battle to Erica M. Taylor, $245,000.

Kenova St., 6501-Angle Investment Corp. to Omobolanle A. and Oluwaseun A. Akinsola, $280,000.

Millvale Ave., 2503-Juliette L. Walker to Mayra E. Ruiz and Raul A. Funes, $212,000.

Roslyn Ave., 2310-Hallowway Holdings Corp. to Valencia C. Parker, $290,000.

Steve Dr., 7901-Visiono Investments Corp. to Heather Ann Galbreath, $310,000.

West Ave., 2907-Barbara Perry to Jose Herman Sanchez Chavez, $210,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Browns Lane, 2109-Joan R. Lyle and David A. Stryker to Jose Guzman, $193,226.

Joe Klutsch Dr., 6520-Valenica Real Property Corp. to Sharnise Harris, $285,000.

Marquis Dr., 3206-Federal National Mortgage Association to Melvey Brown, $280,000.

Park Terr., 915-Richard P. McCoy to Douglas and Meaghan Tuttle, $329,000.

Pine Rd., 606-Mary Ellen Fleck Kleiman to Kizzy W. Penn and Courtney L. Avery, $389,000.

Steuben Ave., 2210-Yesenia Rivera to Abelino Garcia, Wilber E. Garcia and Blanca Diaz, $250,000.

Taylor Ave., 1900-Richard F. Tusing and estate of Mary E. Tusing to Steven W., Darlene E. and Susan Otim Neal, $370,000.

Warburton Dr., 13215-Overland Drive Properties Corp. to Brenda L.E. Forestcosby, $340,000.

Wood Hollow Terr., 7209-Residential Value Corp. to Taylor C. Blackman, $185,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Center Dr. S., 5207-NVR Inc. to Fei Liu and Sijie Yu, $485,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 6994-Robert and Lorna Miller to Thomas Brent Stephens, $108,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Oglethorpe St., 4410, No. 408-John Wiseman to Jessica C. Forbes, $190,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Copernicus Dr., 9404-Ufo Eric Atuanya to Minh Quan Vo and Anh Tar Van Truong, $439,000.

Elbrook Rd., 6910-Dennis B. and Celia E. Pickett to Luis Fernando Gutierrez, $288,000.

Hobblebush Ct., 2967-Federal National Mortgage Association to Thanh and Quyen Thi Huynh, $258,500.

Lyngate Ct., 5704-DRRF II Reo Owner Corp. to Samuel Pough Jr., $469,900.

Ogden Pl., 9301-James R. Beckham and estate of Josephine R. Beckham to Zhanmin Yan and Xiu Yan Quin, $210,000.

Ruby Lockhart Blvd., 9100-DR Horton Inc. to Davida D. McCray and Javier A. Foard, $331,000.

Smithview Pl., 9500-DR Horton Inc. to Veronica A. Jones, $400,000.

Smithview Pl., 9523-DR Horton Inc. to Oumou H. Anderson, $410,000.

Walkerton Dr., 8924-Joseph E. Gray and John T. Fowler to Kwana Felton, $300,000.

Woodstream Lane, 6929-Ingrid E. Awong to Komivi M. Zidah and Mana A. Anyomi, $229,000.

Seventh St., 1525-Xie Xing Realty Corp. to Karen D. Bravo Loaeza, $309,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Azalea Ct., 150-Jomo L. Farquharson to Monica Logan, $180,000.

Birdie Lane, 10009-HSBC Bank and Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Inc. to James Daniel and Shanice McClelland, $376,499.

Campus Way S., 10573-Carol Ann Fletcher to Ebony S. Fletcher, $250,000.

Cedar Way, 3206-Georgina Christophersen to Oscar A. Barrera Ogaldez, $217,800.

Chippenham Terr., 15806-Angeline J. Bryant to Jamal and Keisha Berry, $550,000.

Dornoch Way, 2002-Khadijah A. Camp to Sidney J. Cargle Jr., $380,000.

Easingwold Lane, 15607-Rei Management Corp. to Tamara Jolly Washington, $475,000.

Kettering Pl., 11235-RGS Residential Inc. to Keren P. Kellier, $230,000.

Minnesota Way, 1319-Home Rescues Corp. and David Miles to Adimu Jua Fluellen and Kanika Harris, $450,000.

Pickering Cir., 1216-Ffi Holdings Corp. to Rasheed H. Ali, $320,000.

Prince Pl., 10224, No. 12-Carrie M. Ward and Howard N. Bierman to Bobby Henry, $51,000.

Sunningdale Pl., 15511-NVR Inc. to Wanda M. Brown, $426,050.

Sunningdale Pl., 15616-DR Horton Inc. to Dominique and Bachman Dewel, $365,000.

Sunningdale Pl., 15626-DR Horton Inc. to Lavern O. Reid, $369,955.

Westerdale Dr., 9508-Raymond Lamont Coley to Enith E. Hickman, $365,000.

Wood Ember Dr., 13611-Larry and Felicia Colbert to Samantha Minor, $575,500.

LAUREL AREA

Autumn End Terr., 13500-Jane F. Butler to David A. and Nancy C. Brewer, $375,000.

Brown Branch Rd., 13802-Huong Nguyen to Leah Miller and Marwan Battles, $407,500.

Cherrywood Dr., 14906-U.S. Bank and Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Inc. to Hector G. Ineda Velasquez, $144,000.

Fitzpatrick Dr., 7015-Donny Robert Judd to Dail S. Fuller and Wanda Brame Dennis, $400,000.

Prince George St., 505-Tracie Quill and estate of Elizabeth Phelps Quill to Marvin G. and Sulema A. Hernandez, $110,000.

Straughn Dr., 15411-Dorothy Joan and William Denikos to Jessica L. and Bart Johnson, $390,000.

Westside Ridge Dr., 14218-NVR Inc. to Hailemicahel Azerefegn, $435,080.

Westside Ridge Dr., 14228-NVR Inc. to Enrique M. Caballero Marrero and Jennifer A. Sandoval Casas, $440,085.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Accokeek Rd., 2905-Michael Architzel and Emily Melissa Canavan to Ian Straub and Mairead N. O’Sullivan, $240,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Dove Cir., 12012-Glynda E. Walker to Basil and Petreena Brown, $234,000.

Madronawood Dr., 10008-Darryl E. Lockridge to Audra Pearl Morrow, $348,000.

Snowden Oaks Pl., 8457-Sandra Elena Castro to Alexandra M. Penate, $259,500.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Leahy Rd., 7402-Gerald Alan and Jennifer Burroughs to Sunny L. Brown and Glenn R. Parker, $285,000.

Riverdale Rd., 7501, No. 2010-Robert W. Lewis to Eric A. Ramirez Jimenz, $65,000.

69th Pl., 5011-Q&P Realty Corp. to Jonathan Evan Parrilla and Vilma De Los Angeles Parrilla, $309,900.

71st Ave., 4922-Patricia L. Baumgartner to Fortunato Jose Juan Cruz, Leyda Yerenia Cruz Vivar and Edith R. Cruz Vivar, $310,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Claudia Dr., 7916-Vella K. Holmes to Cornell Riley, $322,000.

Livingston Rd., 6027-Gloria J. Tucker to Yong Zhi Yao, $170,000.

Maury Ave., 718-Pennsylvia Avenue 2006 Corp. to Latrelle S. Moore, $305,355.

Potomac Passage, 155, No. 523-Valley C. Walters to Cassandra K. Ward, $337,500.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 6629-Michelle Thompson Archer to Vladimir Ochoa and Teresa Roman, and Leonel H. Mondocorre and Pamela Roman, $211,000.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 503, No. A6702-Brookside Park Condo Inc. to Jose Arnulfo Coreas, $40,000.

Winslow Rd., 405-Pingora Loan Servicing Corp. to Belgacem Mkaddem, $139,500.

RIVERDALE AREA

Auburn Ave., 6511-Bank of America to Rose L. and Rose Lemnwu Shu, $310,000.

Patterson St., 5406-Berry Louise Manoers to Luis C. Ramirez and Dalton J. Cargo, $265,000.

Somerset Rd., 4907-Katherine S. King to Zachary A. Ellis and Ranchel W. Gammons, $425,000.

47th Ave., 6600-SM Waterford Estate Corp. to Carl V. Hill, $576,365.

62nd Ave., 5303-Estate of Joyce O. Dungee and Tanya Brown to Antonio De Leon Mateo and Dulce Maria Mateo De Leon, $216,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Andover Pl., 3309-Frances B. Brown and estate of Aileen Brown Jones to Samrawi T. Haile, $213,750.

Braymer Ave., 4907-Curtis D. Coleman and estate of Luella Saunders to Gloria Grant, $275,000.

Hartfield Ave., 5634-Loneryl C. Burns to Chanel D. Dickerson, $310,000.

Lanier Ave., 5565-Camille Pilgrim Williams to Lisa R. and Tonya Kornegay, $210,000.

Milledge Blvd., 4204-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Kia A. Hali, $228,999.

Shadyside Ave., 2211-Regina R. Maphanyane to Tiffany Henderson Thomas, $230,000.

Sunset Lane, 3043-Kce Inc. to Tahira Delaine, $217,000.

Walnut Lane, 3707-DNJH Corp. to Antonette M. Smith and Anthony J. Guyton Jr., $285,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Alcon Dr., 4619-Joseph Niosi to Hayward Pretice, $323,000.

Beechwood Dr., 6523-Memoms Southern Cafe Corp. to Reginald L. Forbes, $100,000.

Faith Crossing Ct., 4802-Department of Veterans Affairs to Melvin and Latisha Bittle, $407,700.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Enquirer St., 6200-NVR Inc. to Efstratios Gonithellis, $516,835.

Oliver St., 3604-Kristen McLauglin McCutchan to Larry Bernard Williams Jr. and Mark Edwin Swartz, $391,000.

Sligo Pkwy., 6411-Wells Fargo Bank to David Mingfei Wu, $165,000.

20th Ave., 6314-Juan and Hidena Cortez to Marc Avissar, $283,000.

33rd Pl., 5836-JLG Investments Corp. to Rodrigo Enrique Blanco, $278,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Barnwell Pl., 12901-Pinehills Properties Corp. to Ashley Jensen, $325,000.

Bishopmill Ct., 16903-PHH Mortgage Corp. to Gregory L. and Stacy Butler, $195,000.

Brookshire Ct., 3303-Vhe Investment Grup Corp. to Rose Kuria, $255,000.

Colonel Fenwick Pl., 4606-Urline M. Richardson to Jonelle F. Miles Kirk and Jefferson Kirk, $265,000.

Governor Sprigg Pl., 14527-Visiono Investment Corp. and Tianhui Briggs to Antoinette Gartrell, $285,000.

Lord Sterling Pl., 13526-B. Winnifred Cazeau Edwards to Rahul and Manish Singh, $75,000.

Muirfield Dr., 9607-Richard K. Thompson to Jacson Moscoso, $195,000.

Observatory Pl., 10507-NVR Inc. to Kiana Trent, $330,450.

Rosaryville Rd., 9930-Sharon C. Farmer and estate of Gloria C.L. Brown to Luis A. Ferman, $220,000.

Thomas Sim Lee Terr., 5426-William M. Pitts to Tammy Shenora Mims, $280,000.

Village Dr. W., 16707-Fredonia Investment Group Corp. to Rodrek A. Golden, $335,000.

Woodyard Rd., 5630-HWR Corp. to Felix U. Ukeh, $379,990.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Beacon Ridge Dr., 10405-Edward L. Lorick to Keon Malvern Savory, $108,000.

Dolbrook Lane, 14508-Federal National Mortgage Association to Christopher Williams, $402,000.

Oxbridge Way, 10012-David A. and Shannon R. Goodwin to Richard O. Hutchinson, $572,500.

Stourbridge Ct., 1745-Stephen L. Douglas to Lauren E. Berndel, $308,500.

Waesche Dr., 11443-Eileen R. McCall to Stephanie M. Faison, $370,000.