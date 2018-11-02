Ellingwood Dr., 1118-Moos Corp. to Adriana T. Clavijo, $280,000.
Merino Dr., 18208-Aisha Zakiya Cort and Jarod Lloyd Bullock to John C. and Ramana M. Hutchins, $499,000.
Medwick Dr., 6517-Katherin M. Linares Gohring to Jose S. Melgar Martinez and Rigoberto A. Melgar Martinez, $320,000.
Raydale Ct., 1205-Janice Diane Pope and John McKinley Wiser to Marcos A. Navarro, Ana M. Diaz De Navarro and Erick A. Diaz De Navarro, $350,000.
Rutgers St., 3423-Ruffin Nichols and Joan Woodard to Esmeralda C., Jose A. and Wendy J. Romero, $300,000.
26th Ave., 8312-Montenegro Investment Corp. to Jose Anthony Alvardo, $345,000.
Birmingham Pl., 4309-Samuel R. and Nora A. Whitmore to Jaime Villanueva and Nataly Gordillo Romero, $315,000.
Briggs Chaney Rd., 4200-Wayne C. Matheson to Juan Carlos Rodriguez Roque and Sandra Veronica Ramirez, $392,500.
Cherryvale Ct., 10908-Earl M. Williams and Blossom M. Taylor Williams to Jose M. Reyes Alvarez and Eneida Acevedo, $440,000.
Harbour Town Dr., 4406-Alice R. Fernandes to Leah W. and James A. Falade, $550,000.
Naples Ave., 4823-George E. and Gladys Brackett to Kuan Huang and Jihua Shi, $152,500.
Taylor St., 5433-Ginger Robinson to Glenda S. Avila and Jesus E. Espinal Gutierrrez, $270,000.
Baker Lane, 2805-Sanchez A. and Jherilyn L. Kannon to Trude Jackson, $280,000.
Brierdale Lane, 2910-Mark R. Bittner and Patricia M. Leffson to Alexander Martin Bobowiec and Kristin Marie Burneston Bobowiec, $360,000.
Doctor Beans Legacy Cir., 4507-Pratima Lele to David J. Hinton and Lorraine Gloster, $400,000.
Fredericks Bequest Ct., 5002-Keith Allen and Sharon H. Bennett to Brian P. and Jessica K. Larkin, $688,000.
Hillmeade Rd., 5905-John M. and Akeisha Danielle Guy to David E. Craig, $285,000.
Kemmerton Lane, 12605-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Dion Caracciolo, $240,000.
Largo Pl., 2701-Lawrence J. and Deborah L. Anderson to Justin Michael and Rachel Dyan Lambert, $343,000.
Manor Field Dr., 4303-NVR Inc. to Raffaels L. and Nicole A. Simpson, $603,195.
Myrtle Ave., 9305-Krupesh and Jaymini Patel to Vinod Kumar, $405,000.
Old Stage Rd., 14413-William and Joie Garcia to Jacques Chevalier and Carolyn Renee Godfrey Chevalier, $420,000.
Quintette Lane, 12208-Obai and Beatrice Williams to Aimee Desiree Griffin, $380,000.
Seabury Lane, 12402-David Dell Clark and estate of Anne L. Clark to William Gollsneider and Katherine Thompson, $350,000.
Stonehaven Lane, 12327-Mark P. and Mildred H. Richards to Kevin and Donna Hopkins, $340,000.
Vista Gardens Dr., 10422-David Barney to Gerald R. and Elizabeth D. Gomes, $296,000.
Winchester Lane, 3806-Jean Pierre Erick Mbei to Norvi F. and Dwight Oliver Saunders, $309,000.
Norwegian Ct., 15504-Aaron E. Waters to Kelsey Clark and Derrick T. Banks Sr., $230,500.
Princess Anne Ct., 2106-Omari J. Saunders to Angela Y. Smith, $235,000.
Belding Ct., 8411-Yvette Cooper to Stephanie Miller and Francis Carroll Jr., $270,000.
Four Gardens Rd., 7403-DR Horton Inc. to Nannie Ruth Lewis, $312,500.
General Lafayette Blvd., 15226-DR Horton Inc. to Victor Frances and Bridget Bassey, $309,990.
Lady Lauren Lane, 15309-DR Horton Inc. to Lashawn Demetris Toon, $309,990.
Oak Barrel Ct., 9610-Clarence E. and Veronica E. Scott to Richard Mapp, $429,000.
Newton St., 4105-Oretha Jones to Kirkland P. Moats, $200,000.
Akin Ave., 8-Ejis Corp. to Yingada Li, $255,000.
Booker Terr., 1261-Eduardo Villalobos to Rabbiyah A. Muhammad, $200,000.
Capitol Heights Blvd., 122-Orlando C. Barnes to Eleazer Gutierrez, $220,000.
Central Ave., 7004-Roman Group Inc. to Damita and Eugene White, $299,900.
Iago Ave., 1008-1008 Iago Corp. to Diane S. Contreras and Omar Antonio Aleman, $242,500.
Karen Blvd., 1321-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Ashley Nikia Dorsey, $110,000.
Malvern Way, 5607-Wilmington Saving Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Kenice B. McDermon, $195,000.
Nova Ave., 712-Gregory Wayne and Megan Connelly Fletcher to Michael A. Ware, $224,500.
Onyx Ct., 7003-Subba Reddy to Feyisayo Adefabi, $270,000.
Pepper Mill Dr., 111-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Iver W. and Hilda D. Lara, $270,000.
Ronald Rd., 6567-House Buyers of America to Chastity M. Ryce, $256,000.
Marlboro Woods Dr., 10212-Margaret A. Haywood to James Eugene and Tamika Lashawn Morgan, $355,000.
Belgravia Lane, 7406-Luther B. Glenn III to Kokia Tarik, $257,000.
Continental Pl., 9053-Melvin O. Lopez Valdez to Asmun Washington and Marisa Ayodele Jagne Shaw, $219,000.
Kent Village Dr., 2316-Precision Mortgage Corp. to Ruben J. Castro and Sandra C. Galvez Castro, $207,000.
Oregon Ave., 2200-Ana Elizabeth Guzman to Juan Carlos Rivas, $120,000.
Vauxhall Rd., 903-Flay V. Gray to Michael Keith Sedgwick, $265,000.
Beechwood Lane, 8303-James Reed Jones to Madison and Tina Lumpkin, $535,000.
Goblet Ct., 7217-Latisha Jones Battle to Tjuan Evans, $215,000.
Mullikin Dr., 10502-Saundra Brown Asante to Algia L. Toliver, $278,100.
Reilly Dr., 4814-House Buyers of America Inc. to Roberta T. Cooper, $350,000.
Stonefence Ct., 6306-JLG Invesmtents Corp. to Randall Howard Williamson, $400,000.
Kenesaw St., 5205-Mid Atlantic Corp. to Thomas Michael and Adlai Straus Anstine, $255,500.
Ruatan St., 6201-Stefen James Doucette and Larry Rice to Xiong Hui, $298,800.
Westchester Park Dr., 6000-Jeremy Lutsman and Hall Epstein to Austin Hicks, $114,900.
48th Ave., 8125, No. 414A-Harry Guey and Lily Y. Lee to Gino and Natalie Marchand, $175,000.
56th Ave., 8914-Nationwide Investments Cor p.to Aaron D. and Danielle Herbert, $429,900.
Alpine St., 6213-Rejineta Wilson Carroll to Patricia Ann Williams, $227,000.
Crestwick Pl., 2818-Lakeisha R. Battle to Erica M. Taylor, $245,000.
Kenova St., 6501-Angle Investment Corp. to Omobolanle A. and Oluwaseun A. Akinsola, $280,000.
Millvale Ave., 2503-Juliette L. Walker to Mayra E. Ruiz and Raul A. Funes, $212,000.
Roslyn Ave., 2310-Hallowway Holdings Corp. to Valencia C. Parker, $290,000.
Steve Dr., 7901-Visiono Investments Corp. to Heather Ann Galbreath, $310,000.
West Ave., 2907-Barbara Perry to Jose Herman Sanchez Chavez, $210,000.
Browns Lane, 2109-Joan R. Lyle and David A. Stryker to Jose Guzman, $193,226.
Joe Klutsch Dr., 6520-Valenica Real Property Corp. to Sharnise Harris, $285,000.
Marquis Dr., 3206-Federal National Mortgage Association to Melvey Brown, $280,000.
Park Terr., 915-Richard P. McCoy to Douglas and Meaghan Tuttle, $329,000.
Pine Rd., 606-Mary Ellen Fleck Kleiman to Kizzy W. Penn and Courtney L. Avery, $389,000.
Steuben Ave., 2210-Yesenia Rivera to Abelino Garcia, Wilber E. Garcia and Blanca Diaz, $250,000.
Taylor Ave., 1900-Richard F. Tusing and estate of Mary E. Tusing to Steven W., Darlene E. and Susan Otim Neal, $370,000.
Warburton Dr., 13215-Overland Drive Properties Corp. to Brenda L.E. Forestcosby, $340,000.
Wood Hollow Terr., 7209-Residential Value Corp. to Taylor C. Blackman, $185,000.
Center Dr. S., 5207-NVR Inc. to Fei Liu and Sijie Yu, $485,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 6994-Robert and Lorna Miller to Thomas Brent Stephens, $108,000.
Oglethorpe St., 4410, No. 408-John Wiseman to Jessica C. Forbes, $190,000.
Copernicus Dr., 9404-Ufo Eric Atuanya to Minh Quan Vo and Anh Tar Van Truong, $439,000.
Elbrook Rd., 6910-Dennis B. and Celia E. Pickett to Luis Fernando Gutierrez, $288,000.
Hobblebush Ct., 2967-Federal National Mortgage Association to Thanh and Quyen Thi Huynh, $258,500.
Lyngate Ct., 5704-DRRF II Reo Owner Corp. to Samuel Pough Jr., $469,900.
Ogden Pl., 9301-James R. Beckham and estate of Josephine R. Beckham to Zhanmin Yan and Xiu Yan Quin, $210,000.
Ruby Lockhart Blvd., 9100-DR Horton Inc. to Davida D. McCray and Javier A. Foard, $331,000.
Smithview Pl., 9500-DR Horton Inc. to Veronica A. Jones, $400,000.
Smithview Pl., 9523-DR Horton Inc. to Oumou H. Anderson, $410,000.
Walkerton Dr., 8924-Joseph E. Gray and John T. Fowler to Kwana Felton, $300,000.
Woodstream Lane, 6929-Ingrid E. Awong to Komivi M. Zidah and Mana A. Anyomi, $229,000.
Seventh St., 1525-Xie Xing Realty Corp. to Karen D. Bravo Loaeza, $309,000.
Azalea Ct., 150-Jomo L. Farquharson to Monica Logan, $180,000.
Birdie Lane, 10009-HSBC Bank and Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Inc. to James Daniel and Shanice McClelland, $376,499.
Campus Way S., 10573-Carol Ann Fletcher to Ebony S. Fletcher, $250,000.
Cedar Way, 3206-Georgina Christophersen to Oscar A. Barrera Ogaldez, $217,800.
Chippenham Terr., 15806-Angeline J. Bryant to Jamal and Keisha Berry, $550,000.
Dornoch Way, 2002-Khadijah A. Camp to Sidney J. Cargle Jr., $380,000.
Easingwold Lane, 15607-Rei Management Corp. to Tamara Jolly Washington, $475,000.
Kettering Pl., 11235-RGS Residential Inc. to Keren P. Kellier, $230,000.
Minnesota Way, 1319-Home Rescues Corp. and David Miles to Adimu Jua Fluellen and Kanika Harris, $450,000.
Pickering Cir., 1216-Ffi Holdings Corp. to Rasheed H. Ali, $320,000.
Prince Pl., 10224, No. 12-Carrie M. Ward and Howard N. Bierman to Bobby Henry, $51,000.
Sunningdale Pl., 15511-NVR Inc. to Wanda M. Brown, $426,050.
Sunningdale Pl., 15616-DR Horton Inc. to Dominique and Bachman Dewel, $365,000.
Sunningdale Pl., 15626-DR Horton Inc. to Lavern O. Reid, $369,955.
Westerdale Dr., 9508-Raymond Lamont Coley to Enith E. Hickman, $365,000.
Wood Ember Dr., 13611-Larry and Felicia Colbert to Samantha Minor, $575,500.
Autumn End Terr., 13500-Jane F. Butler to David A. and Nancy C. Brewer, $375,000.
Brown Branch Rd., 13802-Huong Nguyen to Leah Miller and Marwan Battles, $407,500.
Cherrywood Dr., 14906-U.S. Bank and Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Inc. to Hector G. Ineda Velasquez, $144,000.
Fitzpatrick Dr., 7015-Donny Robert Judd to Dail S. Fuller and Wanda Brame Dennis, $400,000.
Prince George St., 505-Tracie Quill and estate of Elizabeth Phelps Quill to Marvin G. and Sulema A. Hernandez, $110,000.
Straughn Dr., 15411-Dorothy Joan and William Denikos to Jessica L. and Bart Johnson, $390,000.
Westside Ridge Dr., 14218-NVR Inc. to Hailemicahel Azerefegn, $435,080.
Westside Ridge Dr., 14228-NVR Inc. to Enrique M. Caballero Marrero and Jennifer A. Sandoval Casas, $440,085.
Accokeek Rd., 2905-Michael Architzel and Emily Melissa Canavan to Ian Straub and Mairead N. O’Sullivan, $240,000.
Dove Cir., 12012-Glynda E. Walker to Basil and Petreena Brown, $234,000.
Madronawood Dr., 10008-Darryl E. Lockridge to Audra Pearl Morrow, $348,000.
Snowden Oaks Pl., 8457-Sandra Elena Castro to Alexandra M. Penate, $259,500.
Leahy Rd., 7402-Gerald Alan and Jennifer Burroughs to Sunny L. Brown and Glenn R. Parker, $285,000.
Riverdale Rd., 7501, No. 2010-Robert W. Lewis to Eric A. Ramirez Jimenz, $65,000.
69th Pl., 5011-Q&P Realty Corp. to Jonathan Evan Parrilla and Vilma De Los Angeles Parrilla, $309,900.
71st Ave., 4922-Patricia L. Baumgartner to Fortunato Jose Juan Cruz, Leyda Yerenia Cruz Vivar and Edith R. Cruz Vivar, $310,000.
Claudia Dr., 7916-Vella K. Holmes to Cornell Riley, $322,000.
Livingston Rd., 6027-Gloria J. Tucker to Yong Zhi Yao, $170,000.
Maury Ave., 718-Pennsylvia Avenue 2006 Corp. to Latrelle S. Moore, $305,355.
Potomac Passage, 155, No. 523-Valley C. Walters to Cassandra K. Ward, $337,500.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 6629-Michelle Thompson Archer to Vladimir Ochoa and Teresa Roman, and Leonel H. Mondocorre and Pamela Roman, $211,000.
Wilson Bridge Dr., 503, No. A6702-Brookside Park Condo Inc. to Jose Arnulfo Coreas, $40,000.
Winslow Rd., 405-Pingora Loan Servicing Corp. to Belgacem Mkaddem, $139,500.
Auburn Ave., 6511-Bank of America to Rose L. and Rose Lemnwu Shu, $310,000.
Patterson St., 5406-Berry Louise Manoers to Luis C. Ramirez and Dalton J. Cargo, $265,000.
Somerset Rd., 4907-Katherine S. King to Zachary A. Ellis and Ranchel W. Gammons, $425,000.
47th Ave., 6600-SM Waterford Estate Corp. to Carl V. Hill, $576,365.
62nd Ave., 5303-Estate of Joyce O. Dungee and Tanya Brown to Antonio De Leon Mateo and Dulce Maria Mateo De Leon, $216,000.
Andover Pl., 3309-Frances B. Brown and estate of Aileen Brown Jones to Samrawi T. Haile, $213,750.
Braymer Ave., 4907-Curtis D. Coleman and estate of Luella Saunders to Gloria Grant, $275,000.
Hartfield Ave., 5634-Loneryl C. Burns to Chanel D. Dickerson, $310,000.
Lanier Ave., 5565-Camille Pilgrim Williams to Lisa R. and Tonya Kornegay, $210,000.
Milledge Blvd., 4204-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Kia A. Hali, $228,999.
Shadyside Ave., 2211-Regina R. Maphanyane to Tiffany Henderson Thomas, $230,000.
Sunset Lane, 3043-Kce Inc. to Tahira Delaine, $217,000.
Walnut Lane, 3707-DNJH Corp. to Antonette M. Smith and Anthony J. Guyton Jr., $285,000.
Alcon Dr., 4619-Joseph Niosi to Hayward Pretice, $323,000.
Beechwood Dr., 6523-Memoms Southern Cafe Corp. to Reginald L. Forbes, $100,000.
Faith Crossing Ct., 4802-Department of Veterans Affairs to Melvin and Latisha Bittle, $407,700.
Enquirer St., 6200-NVR Inc. to Efstratios Gonithellis, $516,835.
Oliver St., 3604-Kristen McLauglin McCutchan to Larry Bernard Williams Jr. and Mark Edwin Swartz, $391,000.
Sligo Pkwy., 6411-Wells Fargo Bank to David Mingfei Wu, $165,000.
20th Ave., 6314-Juan and Hidena Cortez to Marc Avissar, $283,000.
33rd Pl., 5836-JLG Investments Corp. to Rodrigo Enrique Blanco, $278,000.
Barnwell Pl., 12901-Pinehills Properties Corp. to Ashley Jensen, $325,000.
Bishopmill Ct., 16903-PHH Mortgage Corp. to Gregory L. and Stacy Butler, $195,000.
Brookshire Ct., 3303-Vhe Investment Grup Corp. to Rose Kuria, $255,000.
Colonel Fenwick Pl., 4606-Urline M. Richardson to Jonelle F. Miles Kirk and Jefferson Kirk, $265,000.
Governor Sprigg Pl., 14527-Visiono Investment Corp. and Tianhui Briggs to Antoinette Gartrell, $285,000.
Lord Sterling Pl., 13526-B. Winnifred Cazeau Edwards to Rahul and Manish Singh, $75,000.
Muirfield Dr., 9607-Richard K. Thompson to Jacson Moscoso, $195,000.
Observatory Pl., 10507-NVR Inc. to Kiana Trent, $330,450.
Rosaryville Rd., 9930-Sharon C. Farmer and estate of Gloria C.L. Brown to Luis A. Ferman, $220,000.
Thomas Sim Lee Terr., 5426-William M. Pitts to Tammy Shenora Mims, $280,000.
Village Dr. W., 16707-Fredonia Investment Group Corp. to Rodrek A. Golden, $335,000.
Woodyard Rd., 5630-HWR Corp. to Felix U. Ukeh, $379,990.
Beacon Ridge Dr., 10405-Edward L. Lorick to Keon Malvern Savory, $108,000.
Dolbrook Lane, 14508-Federal National Mortgage Association to Christopher Williams, $402,000.
Oxbridge Way, 10012-David A. and Shannon R. Goodwin to Richard O. Hutchinson, $572,500.
Stourbridge Ct., 1745-Stephen L. Douglas to Lauren E. Berndel, $308,500.
Waesche Dr., 11443-Eileen R. McCall to Stephanie M. Faison, $370,000.