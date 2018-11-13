These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit go to washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Alhambra Ave., 1109-James S. Davis Jr. to Gennice Anderson, $279,900.

Catherine Fran Dr., 1813-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and New Penn Financial Corp. to Anthony Taylor and Faye Phommavongsa, $292,500.

Ellingwood Dr., 1100-Angelo Flaim to Brandon Richard Hill and Jennifer Hughes, $389,900.

Hidden Forest Dr., 14304-NVR Inc. to Regan M. and Kenneth B. Marshall, $491,045.

Medinah Ridge Rd., 2503-Omar Ayuby to Maria C. Coreas and Hendrix A. Chavez, $400,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Beechwood Rd., 2210-Hector De Leon to Esgar R. De Leon Maldonado and Griselda Y. De Leon Cristales, $346,000.

East West Hwy., 1415-Pedro B. Urias and Juana S. Diaz Hernandez to Douglas Kebengwa, $280,000.

22nd Pl., 8602-Gonzalo and Maria L. Cruz to Mario R. and Wanda Saavedra, $286,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Chase Terr., 3603-Deutsche Bank to Augusto A. Calles Andrade, $290,000.

Garrett Ave., 4702-Massoud and Saeid Allafi to Jose Marino Lora, $270,000.

Nevis Dr., 11506-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Rafael Romero, $308,350.

Romlon St., 4409, No. 3-Huan C. Zheng to Heber G. Chevez and Dixie Westmorelaned, $96,000.

43rd Ave., 10401-HSBC Bank to Yi Zhao, $286,125.

BOWIE AREA

Camelot Field Dr., 13700-NVR Inc. to Wilton K. Martin, $526,285.

Irongate Lane, 3804-Ronald E. Justin to Mariah E. and Donald S. Murray, $334,000.

Kilbourne Lane, 12507-Melanie Dent and estate of Genevieve Dent to Sarah Frances Beck Hill and Michael Robert Hill, $266,000.

Lakeford Lane, 5508-Patrick C. and Ronald Wan to Jean Luc and Agathe Kramo, $490,000.

Pleasant View Dr., 14219-Terry L. and Cynthia M. Murphee to Thierry F. Guillotel, $360,000.

Rising Lane, 4509-Jamie Smith to Michael Joseph and Mary A. Woodard, $365,000.

Stanfield Ct., 12211-JLG Investments Corp. to Santos S. Romero Garcia, $445,000.

Seventh St., 12902-Maria D. Cabieses to Alma Y. Calcano Tirado and Mark A. Zaatra, $337,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Emperor Ct., 3513-Anuradha Gupta to Taniqua R. Brumfield, $295,000.

Excalibur Ct., 3708-Brittney N. Timmons to Franklin O. and Nathalie A. Solomon, $178,000.

Nighthawk Lane, 14903-Thomas and Robin Berger to Juan Antonio Dominguez and Bryan Alexander Aguilar Alas, $344,000.

Prince Of Wales Ct., 2263-Omid Land Group Corp. to Tiara R. Thomas, $239,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Accokeek Rd., 6208-William Malone to Danielle Renee White, $220,000.

Chadds Ford Dr., 7010-Wilson Chang to Dominique Lashae Jordan, $247,900.

Kingsmill Rd., 8002-Federal National Mortgage Association to Niyazi Kuerban and Gulinuer Wusiman, $354,900.

Owings Ave., 14326-NVR Inc. to Devere R. and Tamela T. Patton, $573,885.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Cabin Branch Rd., 205-Daniel Wilson to Jose Mauricio Amaay Ramos, $229,900.

Dewitt Ave., 1601-Samantha Scheddel to Tracy D. Mapp, $228,000.

Foyer Ave., 1216-U.S. Bank to Juan Tames, $130,000.

Gladstone Way, 5751-Diplomat Property Manager Corp. to Haritha and Jagdish Velaga, $149,000.

K St., 5710-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Andi A. Herrera Gonzalez and Celia M. Gonzalez Ramos, $200,000.

Mill Ave. W., 117-Branford G. Majors and Roshawn Keeviette Washington to Brian Baltimore, $265,000.

Oakford Rd., 5702-U.S. Bank and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Hilda Marquez, $117,000.

Rail St., 4240-GMC Properties Corp. to Percy Alexander Lamar III, $166,000.

Shady Glen Dr., 422-Ronald A. and Kelvin Brown to Nona and Leonard Austin, $179,000.

Sweetway Terr., 5710-Rodney and Denise Mealy to Andrea Ardila, $190,000.

61st Ave., 716-Leonard Musta to Sinclair Fouejeo, $195,000.

68th Pl., 504-D & D. Capital Inc. to Kingsley Achikeh, $90,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Blackstone Ave., 10608-Adrian C. and Nancy M. Coates to Nelson P. Bond, $341,497.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Allendale Dr., 7601-Kenneth Kelley to Nery Estrada Calderas and Altagracia Del Carmen Trejo, $220,000.

Cedar St., 6509-Ryan M. and Ian G. Alexander to Loren and Katherine Hall, $385,000.

Countrywood Ct., 1736-Adeola Folorunso to Devon L. Clarke, $205,000.

Greenleaf Rd., 7617-Freddy Culebro to Beverly Gaskins, $224,000.

Inwood St. E., 7107-Annie Vera Stubbs Hopper to Lewis A. Harvey Jr., $199,900.

Lake Ave., 2422-Julianne M. Schrom to Shannon Lucia Griswold and Timothy John Gilmore Fothergill, $301,275.

Sport View Rd., 8007-Miles J. and Chayla D. Daniels to Neil M. Green and Eunsil Kim, $320,000.

Tola Ct., 711-Jamel D. McLaughlin and Angela R. Williams to Uchechukwu Amadi and Grace Egbujor, $230,000.

CLINTON AREA

Blackwater Rd., 3608-Dennis M. Armstrong to Chrishelle Monique Lawrence, $255,900.

Engelhardt Ct., 12806-Gus Jackson to Carlos L. Watson and Bertha Harvell, $434,000.

Gwynndale Dr., 9500-Elizabeth C. Dement and Walter Alan Clark to Maysi Elaine Pratt Hill, $275,000.

Springbrook Lane, 6329-Hong Michelle Au and Andy Zuo to Edward Lee Ruffner and Marion Delores Sanders, $299,000.

Sylvia Ct., 5905-U.S. Bank and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Jing Ke, $220,542.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Davidson St., 9202-Charles T. and Tasha M. Ivey to Erick Coronel, $424,000.

48th Ave., 8125, No. 611B-Cheryl Regan to Jean Claude Zenklusen and Ana Robles, $190,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Cedar Post Dr., 6206-US Bank to Jean Davis, $135,000.

District Heights Pkwy., 7107-Izaak J. Spriggs to Tanja A. Depaul, $229,900.

Gateway Blvd., 6318-LZ Investments Corp. to Rory N. Thomas and Chanel S. Marshall, $275,000.

Phelps Ave., 2606-Cornel M. Harris to Kendra Durant, $257,000.

Tilghman Lane, 6201-Wilmington Savings and Stanwich Mortage Loan Trust to Kazeem O. Olambamidle and Abdulsalam Jimoh, $430,500.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Bella Vista Terr., 8508-Bobby A. and Mattie E. Billie to Yoseph Tilahun Tadesse, $315,000.

Burgess Lane, 7507-RNP Investment Corp. to Joseph Thomas Aldridge and Susan Catherine Alarcon, $275,000.

Devon Hills Dr., 8668-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Lloyd Mizell, $117,000.

High Timber Rd., 1914-Clayton Smith to Jose S. Granados Cabrera, $278,000.

Potomac Heights Dr., 1320-Dolores F. Ruskie and estate of Howard E. Ruskie to Hugo A. Navia Echeverria and Rosalia Echverria Village, $150,000.

Shagbark Ct., 7005-Deutsche Bank to Rasheed Olatokunbo Sanni, $319,000.

Taylor Ave., 1627-JLG Investments Corp. to Tsegaye T. Mirach, $320,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Prospect Hill Ct., 7410-Phillip Bishop to Aita Marche Dulin, $629,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Mandan Rd., 7754-Naila Idris to Dinesh Kumar, $245,000.

Miner St., 8150-NVR Inc. to Bianca Clansy, $349,990.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Emerson St., 5406-Wells Fargo Bank to Edwin Escobar Romero, $210,000.

55th Ave., 4907-William A. and Kimi L. Raspanti to Kevin and Jody N. Munson O’Brien, $208,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Nashville Rd., 6941-Brightstar Capital Corp. to Mickey Hua and Michelle Pingchen Young, $322,000.

Powhatan St., 7308-Dolphine Investment Corp. to Ikanke Edem, $324,750.

Storch Dr., 10405-Ashley Monique Powell and estate of Elaine J. Powell to Leslie P. Halsey, $245,000.

Wellington St., 9320-Berlin Brown and Mildred R. Witig to Isela and Ismael Vidals, $342,000.

Wood Meadow Way, 7417-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Daren and Nicoles Jacobs, $393,597.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Ardmore Rd., 9002-Sonja M. Jackson to Daniel Alexis and Joe Jesus Rincon, $227,000.

Bathurst St., 306-Mary L. Cross and Velma Hart to Henry T. and June L. Arrington, $340,000.

Carol St., 9402-ML Home Repair Enterprise Corp. to Diane C. Crawford, $488,500.

Crusher Ct., 508-Deutsche Bank and Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investment Trust to Ayana Rache Shani Crawford, $232,575.

Harry S Truman Dr., 522-Federal National Mortgage Association to Bojan Peovski, $165,000.

Jones Bridge Rd., 14112-Darren G. and Tina G. Hollis to Deleep and Amber Nair, $647,000.

Manor House Dr., 821-Lucy J. Blythe to Constance A. and Cletus C. Acho, $433,000.

New Acadia Lane, 13804-Zachary B. and Carolyn Nesbitt to Lemuel W. Moore, $336,900.

Presidential Golf Dr., 3002-NVR Inc. to Geraldine Campbell, $491,945.

Rexford Way, 702-NVR Inc. to Roderick and Maria Richardson, $659,990.

Town Center Cir., 8921-Miriam Chastine to Brittany Dukes, $160,000.

West Grove, 2915-2915 West Grove Corp. to Willa Jean Joe, $253,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Ct. E., 7611-Suntrust Mortgage Inc. to Oscar Alonso Rayo Usme and Alexandra Montano Bueno, $160,000.

Bonnett Lane, 14409-Jason Seong to Emath A. Kargbo, $279,000.

Down Ct., 7700-Amy Hollan to Jerry Stafford Follot, $539,000.

Nichols Dr., 911-Christopher A. Bartoli to Elle Brandue, $275,000.

Westmeath Dr., 14202-US Bank to Dario C. Villard and Fordile Desriveaux, $476,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Balsamwood Terr., 11711-Carlos A. Pereira and Jose Gustavo Alvarez to Samuel A. Morris, $350,000.

Fairlane Pl., 9201-Bronia K. Noy to Andria Pryce, $317,000.

Oxwell Lane, 8785-Diversified Asset Management Corp. to Richard Patrick and Kari Beth Wade, $421,400.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

29th St., 4225-Mackie Homes Corp. to Deidre Robyn Lee, $399,999.

35th St., 4028-Lydia Carson Watts to Kathryn Elizabeth Davey and Alec Austin Muller, $370,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Monroe St., 5608-Celina E. Orudiakumo to Joaquin Claros, $185,000.

56th Pl., 3517-Luis Gustavo to Gustavo Quinteros and Navjot Kaur, $200,000.

85th Ave., 6120-Jacques and Carolyn Chevalier to Fontengwan J. Abeh, $315,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Woodland Blvd., 5103-Tam Properties Corp. to John Santistevan, $350,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Hillwood Dr., 6509-Carrie N.M. Ward and Howard N. Bierman to Shangxian Gao, $278,600.

58th Pl., 6313-Diana and Charles William Lineback to Mercy X. Cruz and Erick S. Abad, $278,100.

SUITLAND AREA

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3819, No. 103-Elvis Nina to Vanikwa R. Cooper, $90,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Brinkley Rd., 4408-JLG Investments to Essence Cooper, $297,500.

Henderson Rd., 4414-Xclusive Corp. to Dara T. and Stephan R. Mathis, $331,000.

John Adams Dr., 5900-Joan and Johnny Williams to Mario Pena Cardona and Brenda M. Rivera, $269,000.

Leslie Ave., 3206-Reliance Group Corp. to Cidalia Paola Arriola and Edia R. Lopez Gonzalez, $165,000.

Oxon Run Ct., 3009-JHP Investments Corp. to Nicole A. Henry, $268,000.

Weldon Dr., 4316-Melvin and Ethel N. Jacobs to Olvin Recarte Lara Mejia and Lesly Nohemy Reyes Pineda, $316,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Jamestown Rd., 2807-Federal National Mortgage Association to Teddy Jackson, Peter Tatchell and David J. Jackson Handy, $181,000.

23rd Ave., 6629-Metro Home Buyers Corp. to Xiu Mei Zhang, $305,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Berrybrook Terr., 12000-Benjamin Coleman to William and Vonetta Ellerbe, $345,000.

Buggy Path, 11011-Dakota C. Poppe and Bobbi Lee Young to Cedric Kurt and Joyce Ann Maybank, $475,000.

Copper Creek Ct., 9507-Calatlantic Group Inc. and Ryland Group Inc. to Darryl Webb, $490,223.

Eastland Cir., 10712-HWR Corp. to Derek J. Taylor, $382,740.

Forest Pines Dr., 5200-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Rita Nyongkah Yeba, $359,990.

Georgian Lane, 10100-Deutsche Bank to Fatima O. Deyemi, $355,950.

Lord Fairfax Pl., 13827-Shauna R. Cooper to Ronald Exum, $244,900.

Old Colony Dr. S., 8419-Before Sales Corp. to Shanita Felton, $300,000.

Parkmont Lane, 4800-Federal National Mortgage Association to Wayne Taylor, $263,000.

Persimmon Rd., 12439-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Christina Spain, $165,000.

Wesbourne Dr., 9618-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Emeisha Bailey, $400,290.

Woodspring Lane, 4210-Mab of Parkside Towns Corp. to Delores Cullins, $464,939.

Woodyard Rd., 5604-HWR Corp. to Janel Denise Harper, $377,000.

Woodyard Rd., 5614-HWR Corp. to Chastity A. Richard, $392,480.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Connor Ct., 2001, No. 704H-US Bank and First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust to Curtis A. Young, $157,500.

Doral Ct., 1712-Diana D. and Michael P. Crudup to Anthony D. Fountain, $195,000.

Jackson Valley Ct., 906-Westvue NPL Trust to Daniel Korondo, $437,500.

Lady Grove Rd., 2615-D.R. Horton Inc. to Promise I. Okafor, $480,000.

Lake Overlook Pl., 11222-Prakash Sankurathri to Monique Katrice Bratton, $299,000.

Northern Dancer Rd., 3001-Citibank and Lehman XS Trust to Eric Chapman, $522,900.

Woodmore Oaks Ct., 14405-Michael G. Wolff to Stacy Monique Brown, $855,000.