These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit go to washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Farmhouse Rd., 305-Zebib Tegenu to Teffri A. Hagos, $345,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Evansdale Dr., 2009-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jose C. Umanzor, $307,000.

Purdue St., 3415-Timothy H. Preira to John B. and Deborah L. Emerson, $315,120.

Stanford St., 3302-Thomas P. Dore and Mark S. Devan to Xiaojing Sang and Yang Li, $204,000.

23rd Ave., 9709-Home Renovations 17 Corp. to Alan and Emma Cunningham, $399,900.

AQUASCO AREA

Neck Rd., 23615-Joy M. Richards to Ricky L. Goad, $1 million.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Big Creek Dr., 11520-Binbin Chen to Israel Esan and Rita Oluchi Ebinum, $275,000.

Cherry Hill Ct., 3431-Gregory N. Britto to Susan and Eli Yimin Chao, $198,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11328, No. II-M-Barbara Jane Burke to Mohan and Kamlesh Hemnani, $68,000.

Odell Rd., 5600-Timothy A. Odesina to Mary C. Roary, $310,000.

Romlon St., 4503-Stephen C. and Janeen Burd to Rowena R. Hatamosa and Jim F. Logan, $122,000.

BOWIE AREA

Croydon Lane, 3905-Michael D. and Connie Brochu to Milton Aparicio and Ana Loshett Osorio Alvarez, $273,100.

Ivy Hill Lane, 3710-Mathew J. and Melissa A. Bitter to Shaylah J. McKinney Jones and Dyan T. Jones, $308,000.

Lanham Severn Rd., 12430-Brendan Webb to Christine F. Pichler, $218,000.

River Valley Way, 4802-Roxanna H. Kingston to Elmer Alexander and Maria Estela Gonzalez, $200,000.

Stonehaven Lane, 12319-Dana O. Spurgeon to Kenneth C.F. and Kathleen G. Hopkins, $145,000.

Welling Lane, 12306-Susan P. Nelson to Kelvin J. Massie, $325,000.

10th St., 13225-Rachel Schei to Ashley N. Harris, $205,999.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Eldbridge Terr., 3705-Mark Anthony Douglas to Kimberly Marie, $250,000.

Essington Ct., 3511-Torrin A. Smith and Joye A. Robinson Smith to Abeeb Adeola Kazeem, $270,000.

Nomad Ct. W., 2800-Ethlyn Dodson Carroll to Louis E. Naylor Jr., $250,000.

Weary Creek Ct., 2617-K&P. Holdings Corp. to Marc T. Bailey, $702,302.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Baden Naylor Rd., 16010-David Vern and Pamela Michelle Cutler to Phyllis A. Randall, $235,000.

General Lafayette Blvd., 15210-DR Horton Inc. to Phillip T. Barrett Jr., $319,990.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15302-DR Horton Inc. to Hyun Tae and Sae Hee Kim, $305,000.

Owings Ave., 14331-NVR Inc. to Yolanda V. and Christopher S. White, $629,510.

Timothy Rd., 8713-Mary A. Foster to Donald J. Ward Jr., $263,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

38th Pl., 4507-Lori Lynne and Lester A. Gregory to Juan Rodriguez Martinez, $260,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Addison Rd., 5108-Moseley Corp. to Rodney S. Brookins, $170,000.

Arenas Ct., 10-Jorge and Kristie Espinal to Dichant and Karuna Khadka, $315,000.

Calder Dr., 7407-Denise E. Zimmerman to Charles Bush, $165,250.

Clark St., 4000-Jasmin Melvin and Elon Hudson to Phyllis Hickey, $264,900.

Dade St., 5713-Tom Fulgham and estate of Tonya R. Fulgham to P.L. and Diane E. Woody, $230,000.

Dewitt Ave., 1801-Sheketia William to Linda Yazlenie Torres and Gabriel Antonio Flores, $237,000.

Englewood Dr. N., 5010-Blessed R.E. Investments Corp. to Joyce Stroman, $247,499.

Goldleaf Ave., 601-Hilary Vanderlinden to Alexander Berry, $243,000.

Heath St., 4608-Helpful Investing Corp. to Tiffany N. Davis, $269,000.

K St., 6102-Ske Investment Corp. to Melvin O. Lopez Valdez, $280,000.

Omaha St., 4606-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Louvenia D. Moore, $270,000.

Pepper Mill Dr., 103-First Mountain Land Corp. to David Porter and Gerald Joseph, $290,000.

Rollins Ave., 905-Crystal D. Moss to Emerson J. Morales Maldonado, $237,000.

Shady Glen Terr., 7317-Trina N. Bell to Pamela Blackwell, $221,000.

63rd Pl., 610-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jarreau Barnes, $101,000.

69th St., 133-Alvin B. and Dorothy C. Williams to Oscar A. Jandres, $259,900.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Allendale Dr., 7817-Khadijah Camp to Iris Askew, $180,000.

Central Hills Lane, 980-Nova Partners Corp. to Angelica Alicia Nottage, $250,000.

Countrywood Ct., 1765-Crystal M. and Ricardo O. McFarlane to Wanda R. Gilbert, $245,000.

Greymont St., 7719-Bank of New York Mellon and the Bank of New York to Alexander Dixon, $124,000.

Sport View Rd., 8019-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. to James York, $299,450.

Wilson Pl. E., 2109-Nicole M. Webber and Robert A. Dixon to Lascelles George Wheeler and Beverley M. Elizabeth Wheeler, $240,000.

CLINTON AREA

Becky Ct., 10402-Nova Partners Corp. to Jacqueline and Rosemary McClendon and Ujelani Blassingame, $450,000.

Firebrush Ct., 7100-Federal National Mortgage Association to James Christian York, $200,114.

Piscataway Rd., 13009-Appraisal Continents Inc. and state of Maryland to Leona M. Pugh and Lona Dancy, $342,000.

Vienna Dr., 5209-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Dorothy K. and Robert A. Adams, $200,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Metzerott Rd., 3502-Theresa Marron and Milton A. Grodsky to Sachin G. Gokhale, $310,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Hil Mar Cir. S., 5757-Potomac Mills Investments Group Corp. to Rashuan Gibson, $250,000.

Marlboro Pike., 6511-Sami Homes Corp. to Angel Guerra, $301,000.

Red Maple Ct., 6843-Anuradha Gupta to Nicole M. Harris, $259,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Bentree Rd., 7411-Ericka L. Plater to Griselda E. Argueta and Emmett Diggs, $170,000.

Chandler Dr., 3702-Brooke Givens and Valerie S. Love to Adan A. Hernandez Mancia, $250,000.

Eaglewing Lane, 6504-Samuel L. and Debra L. Cooley to Richardo A. and Kelly X. Salvador, $315,000.

Grasmere Ct., 8715-Cassandra Strachan to Abebe Tafesse, $105,000.

Indian Queen Point Rd., 9815-101 Geneva Corp. to Imran Raza Sandila, $655,000.

Neville Pl., 8113-Valerie Langham to Ricardo James and Vashti Tanise Simon, $310,000.

Radburn Pl., 12713-Beletschachew Mengistu and Wayne Scott to Cassandra Adams, $286,000.

Swan Creek Rd., 99-HSBC Bank and SG Mortgage Securities Trust to Yousef Nooshin, $251,400.

Tuckaway Terr., 902-Basilio M. Pimentil to Jimmy Blanco Amurrio, $270,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Brett Pl., 8002-Christine M. and Ludwig H. Ullrich to Katrina Marie and Tamara Fowler, $392,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7726, No. 198-Charles Edward Gardenhour to Carlos M. Beato, $159,000.

Mandan Rd., 8009, No. 489-Natasha Loiseau to Breanna McKenley, $137,500.

Miner St., 8152-NVR Inc. to Richard Morrissey, $384,990.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Edmonston Rd., 4708-Marketpro South Inc. to Fei Wang, $175,000.

Longfellow St., 4558-Matthew T. and Scott T. Wolfe to Tushara Ekanayake, $414,900.

48th Ave., 4804-Bank of New York Mellon and the Bank of New York to Jianrong Yin, $148,575.

56th Ave., 5211-Rodolfo Cruz to Juan A. Garcia Osorio, $335,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Finns Lane, 7502-William G. and Annette D. Hodges to William Antonio Magana Platero and Blanca Gladis Reyes, $300,000.

Hubble Dr., 8012-Dan Ryan Buiders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Ashok Sookdeo, $504,203.

Smithview Pl., 9501-DR Horton Inc. Corp. to Cheryl Manns, $399,990.

Terra Alta Dr., 6723-Kalonji N. Morrison and Deidra C. Deidra Holmes to Edwin A. Reyes Guzman and Yessenia C. Hernandez Rosa, $325,000.

Woodberry St., 9319-Woodberry Tree Land Trust to Noel Alonso Reyes Martinez and Evelin Reyes, $360,000.

Seventh St., 1508-Rene W. Moscoso Portillo and Gladis J. Guevara Ruiz to David Lopez Perez, $268,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Bibury Aly., 15600-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to April R. and Adam R. Dorsey, $454,105.

Camberley Pl., 15309-Keisha Matthews Berry to Charles Nwachukwu, $362,000.

Ferndown Way, 3609-NVR Inc. to Karen Gaskin and Leslie Queen, $597,585.

Heidi Lane, 3503-S100 Inc. to Henry Frazier III, $343,500.

Joyceton Terr., 146-Lundy S. Taylor III to Ayanna F. Thompson, $282,000.

Layton St., 10909-Floyd C. and Rosa L. Hayes to Haslyn E. Cadogan, $300,000.

Medstead Lane, 2807-DR Horton Corp. to Tunde E. and Bukola Oboh, $369,990.

New Orchard Dr., 9902-Wilmington Trust and Citibank to Jing Ke and Zhishou Zhang, $193,725.

Presidential Golf Dr., 3008-NVR Inc. to Lisa Stidham, $480,821.

Sunningdale Pl., 15519-NVR Inc. to Nerissa Adams, $425,000.

Whiteholm Dr., 13216-Nex Ventrers Realty Inc. to Robin S. Banks, $369,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Lane S., 7649-Adrianne Swalls Troilo to Heather M. Williams, $212,000.

Bradford Dr., 15812-David A. Estrada to Aldo, Toribio E. and Gilda Mesa, and Angel Garcia, $330,000.

Compton Ave., 324-Thomas Charles and Mallory Leimone to Bryan F. Rezende and Natasha Martinez, $310,000.

Mill Creek Ct., 7205-U.S. Bank to Jeffrey Dowtin, $170,000.

Misty Pine Rd., 15404-Ronald D. and Kimberlee B. Dawkins to Mai Tu and Duy Ngo Nguyen, $500,000.

Winterfield Terr., 7218-Florence G. Lane and Herman W. Edward Jr. to Patricia A. and Andre Myers, $370,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Bignonia Dr., 10109-Realty American Investments Corp. to Chikki Darling Baldovino, $369,900.

Golden Oak Dr., 13003-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Traevonne N. McLean Abebe, $350,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

73rd Ave., 4202-Ab Construction and Development Inc. to Thomas J. Wells, $200,000.

89th Ave., 5926-Jose Rigoberto Osori and Iris E. Omartinez to Jose E. and Maria A. Hernandez, $358,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Arapahoe Dr., 5600-Dominique Cherie Asomani Shackelford to Mark Deluca, $285,000.

Dundalk Dr., 5619-Walter Burnett and Patricia A. Isaacs to Richard Aly Martinez Moreno, $245,000.

Iverson St., 1700-Stephani R. King to Rusty Gundayao, $334,000.

National Harbor Blvd., 49-Potomac Overlook VIII Corp. to Bradley and Cheryl Jewitt, $695,571.

Tecumseh Dr., 9-Citigroup Inc. and US Bank to Nabil Moharram, $205,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Queensbury Rd., 4903-Mary Cummings and Judy Griffin to Joshua Adam Spann and Jamie M. Burnett, $350,000.

59th Ave., 6311-Miladis Del Carmen Diaz to Norma M. Hernandez and Inmer D. Renderos Lovato, $287,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Medora Dr., 4702-Luc Nguyen to William Anthony Jackson and Anita Sherrell Hooker Jackson, $260,000.

Walnut Lane, 3905-Gwendolyn Brown and estate of Barbara D. Johnson to Jerry Keith Buggie, $263,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Acorn Dr., 5203-CMB Elite Properties Corp. to Mary Grace Elumba, $329,000.

Anvil Lane, 2293-Mountain Prime 2017 Corp. to Omar Pierre and Saniyyah Muhee, $249,995.

Blacksnake Dr., 4215-Andre M. Lipford Sr. to Angela J. James, $335,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Chillum Rd., 1001, No. 312-Wells Fargo Bank to Cornelius Brown, $49,000.

Legation Rd., 1307-Hollee Gritz to Patrick T. Marasco, $380,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Bishopmill Cir., 4505-Ani Real Estate Investments Corp. to Arnetta and Kamal Sabir, $264,900.

Candy Hill Rd., 14559-Deutsche Bank and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Brandon Watson, $333,375.

Central Park Dr., 9720-SM Parkside Corp. to Corey Artis, $430,000.

Colonel Ashton Pl., 4729-Shaunta P. Dudley Johnson to Omeka J. Polk, $277,000.

Croom Rd., 9524-Bruce E. Marshall Jr. and Ayana Adafih Goddard Marshall to Danny E. Flores Montoya and Sandra Elizabeth Luna, $300,000.

Eastland Cir., 10714-HWR Corp. to Malek Matar, $361,190.

Furlong Ct., 11104-Toll MD V Partnership to Michael R. and Jeanna L. Lamb, $597,863.

Gold Yarrow Lane, 6508-Priscilla A. Chatman and Richard E. Jackson Jr. to Patricia Omondi and Boureima Sanfo, $495,000.

Grazing Way, 4609-Toll MD V Partnership to Patrice Walker, $603,844.

Imperial Oaks Lane, 4702-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Jante Charee Turner, $515,945.

King Henry Way, 5119-Gail D. Hogg to Carl Welch, $220,100.

Mapleshade Lane W., 5206-Richard A. Tucker and Jennifer Windsor to Justin and Debra Burbank, $213,000.

Mathew Ct., 8211-Fulton Bank to Leela Oudit, $214,000.

Parkmont Lane, 4808-Ani Real Estate Investment Corp. to Carl M. Johnson, $300,500.

Piaffe Cir., 9502-Mab of Canter Creek Corp. to Manel Coleanu, $607,363.

Thornberry Dr. E., 8426-Versa Tech Services Corp. to Angela D. and Anthony Ramos, $340,000.

Waco Dr., 10714-Guadalupe Bonilla to Wanda Govan Jenkins, $330,000.

Woodyard Rd., 5606-HWR Corp. to Monique D. Parrish, $363,190.

Woodyard Rd., 5620-HWR Corp. to Christopher A. and Tamara V. Culbreath, $361,990.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Cypress Point Cir., 913-Department of Veterans Affairs to Chenoki R. Wood, $285,000.

Lake Arbor Way, 10504-Beverly Kamara and Yvonne Jack to Adsuwa Yaduat, $340,000.

Saint Michaels Dr., 711-National Mortgage Corp. to Edison Duncan, $189,000.

Woodsong Lane, 12513-Lisa Marie Brown to Bonaventure Mbella and Dilys Ekeme, $585,000.