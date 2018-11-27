Rob Roy Lane, 18009-Carderock Enterprises Corp. to Alma Richardson Scott, $400,500.
Green Forest Dr., 10009-GF Properties Corp. to Inmar Flores Cruz and Oneida Yamilet Flores Gonzalez, $434,900.
Tonbridge Terr., 8907-Lilian Lopez to Brenda Mayuka, $475,000.
25th Ave., 7633-Madrilyn D. Cooley to Jose Sical Toj and Nolbia B. Garcia De Sical, $255,000.
Alcott Ct., 6263-Lakeisha D. Small and Lakeisha D. Page to Damon Leon and Shaneeka Ieesha Cortez, $269,000.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11218-Fulton Bank to Eskinder Afework, $110,000.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11378, No. 1-L-Robert Webster Osteen Jr. to Padma V. Ramnani, $112,000.
Shoal Creek Terr., 12608-Monika T. and Bernard W. Greenhow to Josianne J. Jean Francois and Tedsa Joanisse, $510,000.
Newton St., 4912-Asha Ali Ahmed to Carlos Henry Quispe, $185,000.
Begonia Dr., 4307-Jacina R. Hayes to Aril Lynn Woodfork, $274,000.
Cimmaron Greenfields Dr., 4700-SK Homes at Fairwood Corp. and Goodier Builders at Fairwood Corp. to Ruby Christina and Christopher Noah Osby, $454,200.
Deepwood Ct., 4645-Angela B. Holmes to Anthony James Walker and Lisa Thomas, $161,000.
Gallery St., 6103-Harvey and Zanetta Baker to Tawnya Brown, $465,000.
Kinship Turn, 12404-Ronald Casimer and Mary C. Moskal to Lamont Ragsdale, $300,000.
London Lane, 14930-Milton S. Walker to Jesus Villa Leon and Jessica Bernice Villa Vazquez, $278,000.
Old Chapel Rd., 13319-CPG Investment Group Series 100 Corp. to Lindsey Brooke Dial, $349,900.
Quixote Ct., 7413-Michael G. Gatti to Sebastian Montalvo Velez and Yronelys Aurileysi Moronta, $450,000.
Rosalies Progress Ct., 13103-Tichi Property Corp. to Otuseyi O. Eko, $470,000.
Sylvan Dr., 16518-Erik H. and Cathy E. Nyce to Stephanie Maria and Elizabeth King Aduso, $499,000.
Westport Dr., 11218-Joshua S. Elesinmogun to Sheavaun M. Howard, $274,500.
Yorktown Dr., 13401-Betty A. Myles to Annette Hamilton, $400,000.
Alson Way, 16203-Gary Curtis and Silvia Molinllo Corral to David A. and Mary I. Picco, $353,500.
Estonia Dr., 3436-Chase Capital Corp. Inc. to Jules I. and Nala M. Cormier, $360,000.
Norwegian Ct., 15509-Rena Stevens Suggs to Timothy T. and Arinola B. Oyeyiola, $230,000.
Accokeek Rd., 5925-Carl F. Pratt to Michael N. Anis, $145,000.
Bronze Back Ct., 13502-HWR Corp. to Natasha Brown, $770,505.
Lafayette Hill Ct., 12906-Savannah Investore 2 Inc. to John D. and Theresa D. Wood, $573,088.
Lawrence St., 4311-Christopher W. Daley to Khurrum and Erum I. Ali, $380,000.
Addison Rd., 5203-Hoa Tram to Stanley, Beverly E. and Beverly E. Sample, $210,000.
Daimler Dr., 18, No. 63-Ipmd Corp. to Phyllis Morris, $168,000.
Esslog St., 6713-Cambridge Estate Corp. to Annakay M. Williamson, $269,000.
Glacier Ave., 1024-Viadislav Pilipuchuk and Behraz Taher to James O. and Tanesia Nelson, $200,000.
Mountain Lake Pl., 6709-Potomac Mills Investments Group Corp. to Latarsha Walker, $255,000.
70th Pl., 506-Germaine Thomas to Adam V. Marroquin Vasquez, $250,000.
Columbia Pl., 2113-Auriel Young to Alejandro Ramirez Fernandez and Alejandra Sanchez De Ramirez, $205,000.
Lockwood Rd., 5902-Seven Brick Road Corp. to Sean and Ratna Talati Hilscher, $422,000.
Muncy Rd., 7629-Terry L. Rich to Jose A. Bustillo Reyes and Rosa Elena Cruz Aguilar, $190,000.
Stoddert Lane, 6908-SM Landover Corp. to Mukasa Osuehukwu, $376,325.
Valley Way, 2428-Underwood Group Corp. to Kristin and David Thomas Van Meerbeke, $411,000.
59th Ave., 2411-Yemane A. and Elsa A. Weldemariam to Suman Lama, $337,000.
Cedarview Ct., 8301-Christy and Terence Robinson to Darius J. and Lea C. Gould, $402,050.
Dixon Dr., 9107-Ricardo Guel Sosa to Dorethea McCallum, $275,000.
Friendship Rd., 6901-Mary M. Norris to Gerard Webb, $302,000.
Natahala Dr., 4400-Jasibi Crews and Husani T. West to Luis E. Ruiz Jacquez and Elizabeth Sanchez Urrutia, $380,000.
Woodley Rd., 6303-Bernard L. McKoy to Jeremiah Alonte M. Williams, $309,000.
Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 1014-Sandra L. Barnes to Wallace and Paula J. Williams, $170,000.
49th Pl., 9021-Paula M. Farmer and estate of Robert P. Farmer Sr. to Celso N. Melara, $319,000.
Barkley Pl., 2306-Sheldon A. and Nichole L. Noel to Darrick Moore, $210,000.
Darkwood Ct., 6722-Gerard J. and Jennifer L. Dupree to Latoya M. Washington, $247,000.
Donnell Pl., 7216-Kevin L. Berry to Anthony L. Neale, $33,000.
Halleck St., 6904-Alice M. Smith to Alice Yeku, $253,000.
Iron Forge Rd., 1202-Betty H. Armwood to Ra’Adia Cloyd, $290,000.
Kirtland Ave., 3005-Emmanuel R. Iglesias to Shakenya I. Humphries, $300,000.
Regency Pkwy., 3413-Asm2 Corp. to Alexis Sanders, $257,000.
Allentown Rd., 8301-Hernan De Los Reves to Martin J. Messiah, $284,500.
Bion Dr., 12019-Zadoc Leen N. and Leslie A. Kekuewa to Geoffrey Scott Williams and Jodie M. Jawor, $480,000.
Broad Creek Dr., 620-Federal National Mortgage Association to Romeny F. Garcia Hernandez, $215,000.
Grasmere Ct., 8740-Claudia M.L. Ortiz to Rassel Jan Orallo Buenio, $165,000.
Jacqueline Dr., 9605-Premium Homes Corp. to Jessica Nance and Roman Mouthon Perry, $340,000.
Lumar Dr., 3515-Courtney Eugene Payne and Tracy Payne Wilson to Angelina and Preston McGriff, $309,000.
Reid Cir., 13407-Dap Homes Corp. to Benjamin and Tracey D. Jean Charles, $405,000.
Tucker Rd., 3217-Donald A. Jones to Angel F. Sanchez, $225,000.
Greenbelt Rd., 8405-Daniel and Christopher Stein to Raviv Levy, $64,000.
Hedgewood Dr., 122-Arel Properties Corp. to Sarah Schram and Scott Borg, $392,000.
Miner St., 8142-NVR Inc. to Ge Liu and Mei Huang, $384,990.
Edmonston Rd., 5013-Julian J. Miguel to Agustin Robles Ruiz, $275,000.
Lustine St., 5800-Michael M. and Sandra J. Quinn to Ofir N. Nevo, $480,000.
48th Ave., 4805-Adora Onwumechili to Eric R. Argueta Diaz, Celia A. Zavala Pineda and Glenda Zavala Pineda, $260,000.
60th Ave., 5102-George H. and Jennifer S. Flores to Tiffanie Love Rivers, $286,000.
Forbes Blvd., 7013-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Ikechukwu Akabudike, $188,500.
Good Luck Rd., 9107-Joanne Tucker to Edenilsa Blanco and Walter Caceres Fuentes, $299,500.
Johnson Ave., 7917-Marina Holdings Corp. to James Howard Lamb, $245,000.
Smithview Pl., 9511-D.R. Horton Inc. to Donald and Jennifer L. Mann, $399,990.
96th Pl., 7016-Maria D. Romero Ramos to Ruth M., Carmen L. and Ruth Marlenis Bustillo, $324,900.
Bowden Ct., 5-Juliette Murdoch to Richard D. Bachman and Sharon Mitchell Boyt, $359,900.
Cameron Grove Blvd., 2, No. 103-Elsie W. Suggs to Mildred Ellis, $210,000.
Firethorn Ct., 138-Roland and Carmen St. Paul to Donald Wilson, $210,000.
Lake Forest Dr., 1904-Nathaniel and Robin Goodwyn to Talia Crawley, $582,000.
Leeland Rd., 15800-Dino Fasce to Thomas L. Wellons III, $280,000.
Medwick Rd., 14410-Ethel Coleman to Harry L. Marshall, $439,900.
New Pointe Dr., 9901-NVR Inc. to Latoya and Grady Armstrong, $440,000.
Pritchard Lane, 415-Anita Properties Management Corp. to Itaeyen Nkang, $310,000.
Rexford Way, 714-NVR Inc. to George and Kellye Winkey, $625,610.
Sunningdale Pl., 15523-NVR Inc. to Garry Hester and Rhonda Summey, $419,310.
Winterbourne Dr., 2904-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to John M. Temple and Lucille V. Allen, $479,834.
Belle Ami Dr., 14950-Modern Real Estate Corp. to Yosseline J. Castellanos and Magda Castellanos Hernandez, $195,000.
Breckenridge St., 7328-Jonathan and Jordyn Warren to Victor M. Babalola and Jasmine Royster, $380,000.
Dorset Rd., 15607-Rama Rajaie to Cydney D. Gobourne, $125,000.
Montgomery St., 606-Jessica and Ciaran Finn to Maria T. Godov, $280,000.
Philip Powers Dr., 1029-William F. Kennedy Jr. to Emily J. Farness, $205,000.
Snowden Rd., 10211-Thomas James Carlin to William Vongboupha and Sumantha Shubhra Halder, $365,000.
Freeport St., 6911-Richard Rivera to Cesar Lemus and Patricia Lemus Amaya, $240,000.
Leahy Rd., 7410-Josephine and Alex P. Moluski to Sharon A. Keyser, $362,000.
Riverdale Rd., 7515, No. 1912-MCM Capital Partners Corp. and Ventures Trust to David R. Gwinn, $68,000.
Dunwoody Ave., 1516-Colleen Fullerton to Tania D. Conterras, $235,000.
Leyte Pl., 712-Equity Trust Co. and Joseph Gonzalez to Ashley Nicholson, $265,000.
Carters Lane, 5502-Don H. and Jeanne C. Trice to Angelica M. Vasquez and Jose A. Sorto, $265,000.
Morton Pl., 5402-Tammy Stanton and estate of Daisy P. Stanton to Carlos A. Ferman, $220,000.
66th Ave., 5716-Lourdes M. Nunez to Andrea Oliver, $271,000.
Auth Way, 5516-John D. Davis to Alicia Thomas, $205,000.
Lanier Ave., 5701-Burt W. Sledge and Jaime V. Higgins Sledge to Lordana D. Thompson, $313,500.
Stone Gate Dr., 3926-Felicia D. Wiggins to Tony Crews, $65,000.
Walton Ave., 5910-Sara Atala Ore to Rachel A. Taggart and Matthew Phillips, $258,000.
Anvil Lane N., 2019-Secured Improvements Corp. to Ashley Monor, $255,000.
Reiner Ct., 3101-Teodoro Millan to Kentish R. Samuel, $250,000.
Temple Hill Rd., 5285-Jose A. and Angela Robles Hernandez to Tilenna L. and Raheen L. Robinson, $310,000.
Wilkins Dr., 5111-Margaret Meserole and Ronald Scott Weathers to Gloria T. and Jose Perez Cupe, $285,000.
Chillum Rd., 1009, No. 212-Federal National Mortgage Association to Maria House, $75,000.
Ray Rd., 1316-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Adrian E. Mendiola Quintanilla, $300,000.
30th Ave., 5614-SE Property I Corp. to Meghan Meros, $349,900.
Ashford Pl., 4908-Kelvin P. and Bernadine McCormick to Luigi J. Mora Perez, $460,000.
Captain Duval Dr., 4520-Dione Shelton to Tahir H. Johnson, $250,000.
Chancelsors Dr., 3602-Cariso Builder Balmoral Corp. to Jeffrey C. and Maria Nasy Blakely, $669,809.
Crystal Pond Ct., 12413-Nicole T. and John H. Stonburg to Charese Lynn Kendricks, $418,000.
Dressage Dr., 10216-NVR Inc. to Charles and Edina Carter, $499,000.
Furlong Ct., 11108-Toll MD V to Charisse Shipp, $866,277.
Halloway Pl., 3707-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Glenn Warson, $180,050.
Jumping Way, 11005-Toll MD V to William P. and Tonya P. Proctor, $541,799.
Lord Loudoun Ct., 4484-Re&T Management Corp. to Jin Chen, $108,500.
Molly Berry Rd., 13010-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Lionel Matthew and Ashley Nicole Chapman, $199,900.
Old Marlboro Pike., 14100-Joseph B. Cooper to Chad A. and Takeasha C. Grinder, $214,850.
Rising Castle Ct., 15604-Caruso Builder Balmoral Corp. to Sharon A. Archibald, $635,000.
Timberline Dr., 10804-Maishia Gillman to Yvonne M. Gaffney, $320,000.
Waverton Ct., 5310-Marcilus and Eboni Stanley Jolly to Bernice R. Lowe, $501,000.
Woodspring Lane, 4200-Mab of Parkside Towns Corp. to Kurtis B. Kinard and Karen M. Lumbu, $449,250.
Woodyard Cir., 9819-Latonua Nimmons to Cynthia E. and Anthony R. Stancil, $268,000.
Woodyard Rd., 5608-HWR Corp. to Kevin Paul Peynado, $385,360.
Woodyard Rd., 5634-HWR Corp. to Willie J. Broadnax Jr., $417,920.
Jennings Lane, 15316-Robert F. and Diane M. Freeman to Walter N. Asah, $430,000.
Margary Timbers Ct., 2704-PWE Corp. to Tracey D. Lagroom, $660,000.