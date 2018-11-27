These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit go to washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Rob Roy Lane, 18009-Carderock Enterprises Corp. to Alma Richardson Scott, $400,500.

ADELPHI AREA

Green Forest Dr., 10009-GF Properties Corp. to Inmar Flores Cruz and Oneida Yamilet Flores Gonzalez, $434,900.

Tonbridge Terr., 8907-Lilian Lopez to Brenda Mayuka, $475,000.

25th Ave., 7633-Madrilyn D. Cooley to Jose Sical Toj and Nolbia B. Garcia De Sical, $255,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Alcott Ct., 6263-Lakeisha D. Small and Lakeisha D. Page to Damon Leon and Shaneeka Ieesha Cortez, $269,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11218-Fulton Bank to Eskinder Afework, $110,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11378, No. 1-L-Robert Webster Osteen Jr. to Padma V. Ramnani, $112,000.

Shoal Creek Terr., 12608-Monika T. and Bernard W. Greenhow to Josianne J. Jean Francois and Tedsa Joanisse, $510,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Newton St., 4912-Asha Ali Ahmed to Carlos Henry Quispe, $185,000.

BOWIE AREA

Begonia Dr., 4307-Jacina R. Hayes to Aril Lynn Woodfork, $274,000.

Cimmaron Greenfields Dr., 4700-SK Homes at Fairwood Corp. and Goodier Builders at Fairwood Corp. to Ruby Christina and Christopher Noah Osby, $454,200.

Deepwood Ct., 4645-Angela B. Holmes to Anthony James Walker and Lisa Thomas, $161,000.

Gallery St., 6103-Harvey and Zanetta Baker to Tawnya Brown, $465,000.

Kinship Turn, 12404-Ronald Casimer and Mary C. Moskal to Lamont Ragsdale, $300,000.

London Lane, 14930-Milton S. Walker to Jesus Villa Leon and Jessica Bernice Villa Vazquez, $278,000.

Old Chapel Rd., 13319-CPG Investment Group Series 100 Corp. to Lindsey Brooke Dial, $349,900.

Quixote Ct., 7413-Michael G. Gatti to Sebastian Montalvo Velez and Yronelys Aurileysi Moronta, $450,000.

Rosalies Progress Ct., 13103-Tichi Property Corp. to Otuseyi O. Eko, $470,000.

Sylvan Dr., 16518-Erik H. and Cathy E. Nyce to Stephanie Maria and Elizabeth King Aduso, $499,000.

Westport Dr., 11218-Joshua S. Elesinmogun to Sheavaun M. Howard, $274,500.

Yorktown Dr., 13401-Betty A. Myles to Annette Hamilton, $400,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alson Way, 16203-Gary Curtis and Silvia Molinllo Corral to David A. and Mary I. Picco, $353,500.

Estonia Dr., 3436-Chase Capital Corp. Inc. to Jules I. and Nala M. Cormier, $360,000.

Norwegian Ct., 15509-Rena Stevens Suggs to Timothy T. and Arinola B. Oyeyiola, $230,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Accokeek Rd., 5925-Carl F. Pratt to Michael N. Anis, $145,000.

Bronze Back Ct., 13502-HWR Corp. to Natasha Brown, $770,505.

Lafayette Hill Ct., 12906-Savannah Investore 2 Inc. to John D. and Theresa D. Wood, $573,088.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Lawrence St., 4311-Christopher W. Daley to Khurrum and Erum I. Ali, $380,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Addison Rd., 5203-Hoa Tram to Stanley, Beverly E. and Beverly E. Sample, $210,000.

Daimler Dr., 18, No. 63-Ipmd Corp. to Phyllis Morris, $168,000.

Esslog St., 6713-Cambridge Estate Corp. to Annakay M. Williamson, $269,000.

Glacier Ave., 1024-Viadislav Pilipuchuk and Behraz Taher to James O. and Tanesia Nelson, $200,000.

Mountain Lake Pl., 6709-Potomac Mills Investments Group Corp. to Latarsha Walker, $255,000.

70th Pl., 506-Germaine Thomas to Adam V. Marroquin Vasquez, $250,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Columbia Pl., 2113-Auriel Young to Alejandro Ramirez Fernandez and Alejandra Sanchez De Ramirez, $205,000.

Lockwood Rd., 5902-Seven Brick Road Corp. to Sean and Ratna Talati Hilscher, $422,000.

Muncy Rd., 7629-Terry L. Rich to Jose A. Bustillo Reyes and Rosa Elena Cruz Aguilar, $190,000.

Stoddert Lane, 6908-SM Landover Corp. to Mukasa Osuehukwu, $376,325.

Valley Way, 2428-Underwood Group Corp. to Kristin and David Thomas Van Meerbeke, $411,000.

59th Ave., 2411-Yemane A. and Elsa A. Weldemariam to Suman Lama, $337,000.

CLINTON AREA

Cedarview Ct., 8301-Christy and Terence Robinson to Darius J. and Lea C. Gould, $402,050.

Dixon Dr., 9107-Ricardo Guel Sosa to Dorethea McCallum, $275,000.

Friendship Rd., 6901-Mary M. Norris to Gerard Webb, $302,000.

Natahala Dr., 4400-Jasibi Crews and Husani T. West to Luis E. Ruiz Jacquez and Elizabeth Sanchez Urrutia, $380,000.

Woodley Rd., 6303-Bernard L. McKoy to Jeremiah Alonte M. Williams, $309,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 1014-Sandra L. Barnes to Wallace and Paula J. Williams, $170,000.

49th Pl., 9021-Paula M. Farmer and estate of Robert P. Farmer Sr. to Celso N. Melara, $319,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Barkley Pl., 2306-Sheldon A. and Nichole L. Noel to Darrick Moore, $210,000.

Darkwood Ct., 6722-Gerard J. and Jennifer L. Dupree to Latoya M. Washington, $247,000.

Donnell Pl., 7216-Kevin L. Berry to Anthony L. Neale, $33,000.

Halleck St., 6904-Alice M. Smith to Alice Yeku, $253,000.

Iron Forge Rd., 1202-Betty H. Armwood to Ra’Adia Cloyd, $290,000.

Kirtland Ave., 3005-Emmanuel R. Iglesias to Shakenya I. Humphries, $300,000.

Regency Pkwy., 3413-Asm2 Corp. to Alexis Sanders, $257,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Allentown Rd., 8301-Hernan De Los Reves to Martin J. Messiah, $284,500.

Bion Dr., 12019-Zadoc Leen N. and Leslie A. Kekuewa to Geoffrey Scott Williams and Jodie M. Jawor, $480,000.

Broad Creek Dr., 620-Federal National Mortgage Association to Romeny F. Garcia Hernandez, $215,000.

Grasmere Ct., 8740-Claudia M.L. Ortiz to Rassel Jan Orallo Buenio, $165,000.

Jacqueline Dr., 9605-Premium Homes Corp. to Jessica Nance and Roman Mouthon Perry, $340,000.

Lumar Dr., 3515-Courtney Eugene Payne and Tracy Payne Wilson to Angelina and Preston McGriff, $309,000.

Reid Cir., 13407-Dap Homes Corp. to Benjamin and Tracey D. Jean Charles, $405,000.

Tucker Rd., 3217-Donald A. Jones to Angel F. Sanchez, $225,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8405-Daniel and Christopher Stein to Raviv Levy, $64,000.

Hedgewood Dr., 122-Arel Properties Corp. to Sarah Schram and Scott Borg, $392,000.

Miner St., 8142-NVR Inc. to Ge Liu and Mei Huang, $384,990.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Edmonston Rd., 5013-Julian J. Miguel to Agustin Robles Ruiz, $275,000.

Lustine St., 5800-Michael M. and Sandra J. Quinn to Ofir N. Nevo, $480,000.

48th Ave., 4805-Adora Onwumechili to Eric R. Argueta Diaz, Celia A. Zavala Pineda and Glenda Zavala Pineda, $260,000.

60th Ave., 5102-George H. and Jennifer S. Flores to Tiffanie Love Rivers, $286,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Forbes Blvd., 7013-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Ikechukwu Akabudike, $188,500.

Good Luck Rd., 9107-Joanne Tucker to Edenilsa Blanco and Walter Caceres Fuentes, $299,500.

Johnson Ave., 7917-Marina Holdings Corp. to James Howard Lamb, $245,000.

Smithview Pl., 9511-D.R. Horton Inc. to Donald and Jennifer L. Mann, $399,990.

96th Pl., 7016-Maria D. Romero Ramos to Ruth M., Carmen L. and Ruth Marlenis Bustillo, $324,900.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Bowden Ct., 5-Juliette Murdoch to Richard D. Bachman and Sharon Mitchell Boyt, $359,900.

Cameron Grove Blvd., 2, No. 103-Elsie W. Suggs to Mildred Ellis, $210,000.

Firethorn Ct., 138-Roland and Carmen St. Paul to Donald Wilson, $210,000.

Lake Forest Dr., 1904-Nathaniel and Robin Goodwyn to Talia Crawley, $582,000.

Leeland Rd., 15800-Dino Fasce to Thomas L. Wellons III, $280,000.

Medwick Rd., 14410-Ethel Coleman to Harry L. Marshall, $439,900.

New Pointe Dr., 9901-NVR Inc. to Latoya and Grady Armstrong, $440,000.

Pritchard Lane, 415-Anita Properties Management Corp. to Itaeyen Nkang, $310,000.

Rexford Way, 714-NVR Inc. to George and Kellye Winkey, $625,610.

Sunningdale Pl., 15523-NVR Inc. to Garry Hester and Rhonda Summey, $419,310.

Winterbourne Dr., 2904-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to John M. Temple and Lucille V. Allen, $479,834.

LAUREL AREA

Belle Ami Dr., 14950-Modern Real Estate Corp. to Yosseline J. Castellanos and Magda Castellanos Hernandez, $195,000.

Breckenridge St., 7328-Jonathan and Jordyn Warren to Victor M. Babalola and Jasmine Royster, $380,000.

Dorset Rd., 15607-Rama Rajaie to Cydney D. Gobourne, $125,000.

Montgomery St., 606-Jessica and Ciaran Finn to Maria T. Godov, $280,000.

Philip Powers Dr., 1029-William F. Kennedy Jr. to Emily J. Farness, $205,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Snowden Rd., 10211-Thomas James Carlin to William Vongboupha and Sumantha Shubhra Halder, $365,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Freeport St., 6911-Richard Rivera to Cesar Lemus and Patricia Lemus Amaya, $240,000.

Leahy Rd., 7410-Josephine and Alex P. Moluski to Sharon A. Keyser, $362,000.

Riverdale Rd., 7515, No. 1912-MCM Capital Partners Corp. and Ventures Trust to David R. Gwinn, $68,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Dunwoody Ave., 1516-Colleen Fullerton to Tania D. Conterras, $235,000.

Leyte Pl., 712-Equity Trust Co. and Joseph Gonzalez to Ashley Nicholson, $265,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Carters Lane, 5502-Don H. and Jeanne C. Trice to Angelica M. Vasquez and Jose A. Sorto, $265,000.

Morton Pl., 5402-Tammy Stanton and estate of Daisy P. Stanton to Carlos A. Ferman, $220,000.

66th Ave., 5716-Lourdes M. Nunez to Andrea Oliver, $271,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Auth Way, 5516-John D. Davis to Alicia Thomas, $205,000.

Lanier Ave., 5701-Burt W. Sledge and Jaime V. Higgins Sledge to Lordana D. Thompson, $313,500.

Stone Gate Dr., 3926-Felicia D. Wiggins to Tony Crews, $65,000.

Walton Ave., 5910-Sara Atala Ore to Rachel A. Taggart and Matthew Phillips, $258,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Anvil Lane N., 2019-Secured Improvements Corp. to Ashley Monor, $255,000.

Reiner Ct., 3101-Teodoro Millan to Kentish R. Samuel, $250,000.

Temple Hill Rd., 5285-Jose A. and Angela Robles Hernandez to Tilenna L. and Raheen L. Robinson, $310,000.

Wilkins Dr., 5111-Margaret Meserole and Ronald Scott Weathers to Gloria T. and Jose Perez Cupe, $285,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Chillum Rd., 1009, No. 212-Federal National Mortgage Association to Maria House, $75,000.

Ray Rd., 1316-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Adrian E. Mendiola Quintanilla, $300,000.

30th Ave., 5614-SE Property I Corp. to Meghan Meros, $349,900.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Ashford Pl., 4908-Kelvin P. and Bernadine McCormick to Luigi J. Mora Perez, $460,000.

Captain Duval Dr., 4520-Dione Shelton to Tahir H. Johnson, $250,000.

Chancelsors Dr., 3602-Cariso Builder Balmoral Corp. to Jeffrey C. and Maria Nasy Blakely, $669,809.

Crystal Pond Ct., 12413-Nicole T. and John H. Stonburg to Charese Lynn Kendricks, $418,000.

Dressage Dr., 10216-NVR Inc. to Charles and Edina Carter, $499,000.

Furlong Ct., 11108-Toll MD V to Charisse Shipp, $866,277.

Halloway Pl., 3707-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Glenn Warson, $180,050.

Jumping Way, 11005-Toll MD V to William P. and Tonya P. Proctor, $541,799.

Lord Loudoun Ct., 4484-Re&T Management Corp. to Jin Chen, $108,500.

Molly Berry Rd., 13010-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Lionel Matthew and Ashley Nicole Chapman, $199,900.

Old Marlboro Pike., 14100-Joseph B. Cooper to Chad A. and Takeasha C. Grinder, $214,850.

Rising Castle Ct., 15604-Caruso Builder Balmoral Corp. to Sharon A. Archibald, $635,000.

Timberline Dr., 10804-Maishia Gillman to Yvonne M. Gaffney, $320,000.

Waverton Ct., 5310-Marcilus and Eboni Stanley Jolly to Bernice R. Lowe, $501,000.

Woodspring Lane, 4200-Mab of Parkside Towns Corp. to Kurtis B. Kinard and Karen M. Lumbu, $449,250.

Woodyard Cir., 9819-Latonua Nimmons to Cynthia E. and Anthony R. Stancil, $268,000.

Woodyard Rd., 5608-HWR Corp. to Kevin Paul Peynado, $385,360.

Woodyard Rd., 5634-HWR Corp. to Willie J. Broadnax Jr., $417,920.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Jennings Lane, 15316-Robert F. and Diane M. Freeman to Walter N. Asah, $430,000.

Margary Timbers Ct., 2704-PWE Corp. to Tracey D. Lagroom, $660,000.