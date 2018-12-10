Home Sales

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Beech Lane, 17930-Emanuel Inc. to Michael Andrew and Taylor Finochio, $235,000.

Cover Lane, 607-Bank of New York to Antoine Pringle and Wilma Taylor, $393,000.

Saint James Rd., 1609-St. James Haverford Construction Partners to Patricia D. Revell, $683,630.

ADELPHI AREA

Keokee St., 1807-HSBC Bank and Deutsche Alt-A Securities Inc. to Max and Sandra Rueda, $117,337.

Riggs Rd., 7967, No. 8-Raymond A. Stancill to Pao Ping Chang and Hui Cong Chen, $65,500.

14th Ave., 8416-Isaac W. Kadiam to Bisrat Hallemeskel, $355,410.

AQUASCO AREA

Aquasco Rd., 21405-Sean E. Lockerby to Arnuifo Alvayero Membreno, $270,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Alloway Lane, 7708-Omid Land Group Corp. to David K. Misoi and Beatrice C. Ngenoh, $470,000.

Calico Rock Landing., 7336-Calantic Group Inc. to Jason P. Novak, $328,495.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11230-Andrew H. and Patricia A. Saikin to Pedro Antonio Zelaya Gonzalez and Maira Arely Zelaya, $134,000.

Montgomery Rd., 11539-Gustavo A. and Ivon Nadia Cruz to Eduardo Hidalgo Quinonez, $360,000.

Stoconga Dr., 4002-Cheryl June McBride to Rajendra Prasad and Deepshikha Sarin, $365,000.

BOWIE AREA

Elm Ave., 8810-Deutsche Bank and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Latoya S. Kess, $416,325.

Hammermill Field Dr., 13812-NVR Inc. to Aminata K. Mansaray, $613,425.

Madonna Lane, 3503-David Richard and Nancy A. Honeyford to Robert Gay, $340,000.

Old Stage Rd., 14504-Frank M. and Taiwanna Lucienne to Emebet and James Booker, $435,000.

Saint James Sanctuary Dr., 13210-Frederick L. and Claretha Joiner to Marcia M. Blagrove, $410,000.

Westport Dr., 11227-Regina Larley to Ezenwa Okolie, $235,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Elite St., 3927-Federal National Mortgage Association to Ian Brooks and Kahlilah Davidson, $292,000.

Hideout Lane, 2003-Jeremah C. Ward to Garth E. and Margaret Salb Stotsky, $575,000.

Palm Lane, 1314-Kostas S. Krousaniotakis to Brian R. and Yelena S. Post, $368,600.

Pleasant Hill Lane, 825-Spar Corp. to Yetunde Bosede Fatuksi and Boyode Akinola Okotore, $310,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Bryantown Lane, 7511-NVR Inc. to Gerrick V. and Ursha Evette Pinkney, $597,770.

Springfield Rd. S., 14103-Malinda Helen and Kevin Anthony Chambers to Tamiki and Raynard Jackson, $277,500.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Parkwood Ct., 4018-Christine C. and James H. Lockett to Ben Hailu, $134,000.

40th Pl., 3313-Ramar Realty & Investments Corp. to Herik Chavez, $249,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Addison Rd., 5934-Andre M. Long to Albert and Joanne Williams, $196,000.

Balboa Ave., 1213-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Clyde J. Wellman, $139,000.

Clovis Ave., 1218-Castellanos Investments Corp. to Arily Estela Velasquez, $270,000.

Daimler Dr., 78-Wells Fargo Bank to Fahad Kaleem Lodhi, $125,000.

Falkland Pl., 5714-U.S. Bank to Kathleen Moore and Tareatha Epps, $215,000.

Glacier Ave., 1123-Ascension Homes Corp. to Hadja A. Ndoye, $250,000.

Gunther St., 5041-TWZ Properties Inc. to Lucille and Betty L. Washington, $240,000.

Possum Ct., 472-Pamela Petty John to Ahmad George, $215,000.

Seat Pleasant Dr., 6108-Federal National Mortgage Association to Eric M. Price, $200,000.

Shell St., 4104-Bah Capital Corp. to Ronald and Dominque Davis, $269,000.

Vine St., 4013-Joshua Properties Corp. to Cary M. Robinson, $275,000.

68th Pl., 118-Toye and Lloyd Hobday to Robert Robinson, $270,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Belle Haven Ct., 7422-NVR Inc. to Cameron Patterson and Oluchi Maxine Okezie, $418,750.

Kent Village Dr., 2304-Charlie Burgess and Lonnie McKelvy to Glynda Walker, $115,000.

Muncy Rd., 7700-7 Realty Corp. to Jose U. Ventura and Ana D. Bonilla, $189,900.

Ridge Dr. E., 7100-New Funding Resources Corp. to Ana M. Hernandez and Arecely Y. Salvador, $260,000.

Stoddert Lane, 6912-SM Landover Corp. to Getnet and Hiwot Bayou, $384,355.

Vermont Ct., 6709-Robyn D. Marbray to Genaro M. Romero, $201,500.

CLINTON AREA

Accolade Ct., 11400-William K. and Yvonne V. Dorsey to Joseph and Lashawn Freeman, $350,000.

Beverly Ave., 9711-Cross Country Equity Corp. to Delesky Davis and April M. Capehart Richardson, $305,000.

Boniwood Turn W., 5259-C and C Design and Remodeling Corp. to Angela M.P. Coleman, $329,500.

Dorian Lane, 8703-Frederick J. Turner to Steven Lawrence, $426,000.

Garden Dr., 5903-Charles E. Morrison III to James and Audrey Oliver, $410,000.

Malcolm Rd., 7902-Briggett B. and Jean A. Allen to Pedro Pintor, Margarita Pintor and Silvestre Perez Martinez, $250,000.

Stecoah Dr., 4605-Ursula P. Martin to Paul and Auriel Sellers, $375,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Blackfoot Rd., 4703-Randall T. Elliott and Roberta F. Palestine to Aleck A. Fulcar Montero, $292,800.

Edmonston Rd., 7314-July Investment Corp. to Moustafa Ahmed, $491,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 9514-Steven B. Gross to Kenneth Lee and Jennifer Marie Gayles, $519,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 11-1411-Devika Persaud Hymwatte and Thakoor Dyal Persaud to Karen Manel and Larry Antosch, $137,000.

51st Ave., 9208-Heather M. Negus to Michael Arthur Sumner, $281,155.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Cedar Post Dr., 6026-ADG Investments Corp. to Monica Danelle Goldie, $273,000.

Forest Run Dr., 3125-Potomac Mills Investment Group Corp. to Valerie Jean Bond Johnson, $255,000.

Jordan Park Blvd., 8106-Rao Webster Real Estate Corp. to Charlene Mahoney, $249,000.

Lakehurst Ave., 2504-Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development to Joao Manuel and Isabelle M. Pereira, $157,040.

Ritchboro Rd., 8511-Shekeita Chavis to Angela Gallman, $230,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Aragona Dr., 217-Wells Fargo Bank and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Janae Tillery, $230,391.

Dania Dr., 1500-Caruso Builder Hunters Mill Corp. to Catherine R. Knox, $472,490.

Fort Washington Rd., 12012-Devinder S. and Karen A. Mohindroo to Rosio and Sofiene Kouraichi, $385,000.

Heather Cir., 12904-Robert L. Diggs and estate of Michael Ellsworth Diggs to Michele L. Wiggins, $275,000.

Mariner Dr., 10910-Seymour M. Selig to Harold Johnson, $240,000.

Pats Pl., 8100-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Christopher E. Brooks, $280,000.

Riverview Rd., 12208-Beechtree Rei Corp. to Abigail P. and Ian C. Crowe, $394,900.

Taurus Dr., 405-Why Realty Corp. to Victoria Lynn Ignacio, $300,000.

Wills Lane, 7719-Estate of Victor E. Blakey to Theodore Turner, $389,900.

GLENN DALE AREA

Glenshire Dr., 10808-U.S. Bank and Adjustable Rate Mortgage Trust to Elmer Rodriguez and Mercy Rodriguez Alvarenga, $442,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Miner St., 8144-NVR Inc. to Debra McGriff, $349,990.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Oglethorpe St., 4410, No. 617-Strategic Realty Fund Corp. to Brenda Y. Handy, $149,900.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Fowler Lane, 9124-A. and B. Services Corp. to Ferdinand and Jennifer Joseph, $365,000.

Haddon Dr., 5601-Neva Davis to Victor Villalobos, $296,000.

Patterson St., 7221-Laverne W. and Jerome Randolph Branche to Vilma L. Diaz Alarcon and Wendell A. Bowman, $267,000.

Storch Cir., 6930-Suhail S. Chaudhry to Cedric Jones and Ashley Larkin Eason, $276,500.

Trotter Park Lane, 2705-D.R. Horton Inc. to Brian C. and Chikara J. Fiddermon, $575,000.

Wood Edge Way, 9803-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Norman T. Brown II, $399,391.

Woodside Dr., 7011-Julia Smith and Mark V. Ruiz to Azezatu Olaleve and Adrian Hayles, $335,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Altair Lane, 3310-David and Thomasene Curry to Cisse Ousmane, $347,000.

Branch Dr. W., 11506-Anausee 1 Corp. to Kevin M. Johnson, $420,000.

Cameron Grove Blvd., 2, No. 209-Swain Holdings Corp. to Debra Padgett, $204,900.

College Station Dr., 204-Troy Clair to Larry Gerald McCan, $269,999.

Dormansville Blvd., 14212-Selene Finance Corp. to Richard Worley Shelton, $606,000.

Hunterton St., 12204-William J. and Melanie L. Henson to Bernard Royal, $270,000.

Kettering Cir., 11302-Barbara A. Asante to Claudia B. Jones, $220,000.

Lenox Dr., 11202-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jermaine O. Galloway, $260,000.

Missoula Ct., 13604-Joyce D. Craig and estate of Hermine Blount to Bernadette T. Vaughn Farley, $299,000.

Ring Bill Loop, 1214-Clint A. Gerdine to Adesoji Idowu Taylor, $319,900.

Sunningdale Pl., 15525-NVR Inc. to Marjorie Warren, $440,590.

Turleygreen Pl., 2000-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Denise Erskine Meusa, $556,750.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Ct., 7609-Paulette and Robert Delapenha to Justin R. Mabry, $163,000.

Belle Chasse Blvd., 13601, No. 212-Estate of Ann Marie Inazna to Zachary B. and Carolyn A. Nesbitt, $240,000.

Cambridge Cir., 14517-Alice Diminic and Joseph Shonga to Janet Elliott, $300,000.

Lauren Lane, 14113A-HSBC Bank and Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors to Jin Chen, $94,500.

Mulberry St., 8609-Terry Sullivan to Rene Perez Duque, $219,000.

Roblynn Rd., 6210-Linda D. Youngman to Adam C. Powell, $375,000.

Ward St., 1021-Dionicio H. Hernandez and Juan D. Argueta to Jose R. Esquivel, $303,000.

12th St., 1122-Grove Investment Properties Inc. to Saul D. Vanlentin Flores and J.B. Valentin, $349,500.

MONTPELIER AREA

Bovelder Dr., 8805-Bank of America to Prakash Sankurathri, $321,177.

Oak Stream Dr., 8405-Sophie J. Allshouse to Robin Cadell and Tiffany Requel Cook, $344,900.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

31st St., 4303-Kay A. and Charles E. Dennison to Richard A. Scerbo and Christopher S. Wilson, $357,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Garrison Rd., 7719-Fine Restorations Co. to Johanna Gorski, $309,000.

Leahy Rd., 7415-Teofilo De Jesus Macedo to Thomas J. Scheraa and Maria C. Orellana, $375,000.

Westbrook Dr., 6215-Sue Ellen Sloca to Doris Morales and Luis A. Denegri Rios, $285,000.

71st Ave., 4113-Martha L. Zuniga to Brenden R. and Jerry M. Clark, $288,000.

84th Ave., 6116-Swan Properties Inc. to Timothy Ryan Allard and Darylle Lorraine Sheehan, $323,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Lindsay Rd., 1006-Dobie Dwight and Jennifer Patrice Godbee to Abel A. Salvador Palacios, $199,000.

Regents Sq., 876-Kortin Realty Corp. to Phyllis T. McKinney, $545,000.

Virginia Lane, 5634-Sonya L. Morehead to Wendy Lavena Josey, $235,000.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 544, No. 17-Federal National Mortgage Association to Heath Bourne, $64,900.

RIVERDALE AREA

Nicholson St., 4711-Nancy Igelsisa to Wesley W. and Katherine Dohe, $335,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Offut Dr., 4305-Carroll and Lashanda Shumpert to David White, $210,000.

Wyngate Rd., 2212-RLP Investments Corp. to Kyle and Olivia Rachelle Thompson, $220,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Anvil Lane N., 2128-April Joy to Clifton Stone, $250,000.

Claridge Rd., 6104-Amerian United Construction Corp. to Margaret Cunningham and Linwood Fobbs, $325,000.

Keppler Rd., 5808-Appraisal Continent Inc. to Reina L. and Yonis Canales, $335,000.

Riviera St., 3602-Vision and Creation Homes Corp. to Erica Lynne Hudson, $285,900.

23rd Pl., 4320-Debbie and Sandra Kay McArthur to Shannon V. Jones, $189,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Enquirer St., 6204-NVR Inc. to Alexis Wade, $480,095.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Castle Dr., 9533-Estate of Thomas Earl Jones Sr. to Elias O. Bautist Corvera and Rosa C. Lopez Cornejo, $200,000.

Colonel Contee Pl., 4924-Donna Goods to Bernard L. and Darla M. Humbles, $325,000.

Dappled Grey Way, 10921-Toll MD V Partnership to Andrew D. and Shona Chandon Cooke, $458,618.

Dressage Dr., 10218-NVR Inc. to Sharmaine N. and Ronald W. Walker, $488,870.

Federal Ct., 5705-James T. Denison and Amanda Bair S. Denison to Michael Neil and Traci Fisenberg Rayburn, $760,000.

Halloway Pl., 3708-Nova Partners Corp. to Travis Joy, $290,000.

Jumping Way, 11006-Toll MD V Partnership to Weldon E. and Denisa Y. Gilchrist, $516,492.

Lord Baltimore Pl., 13547-Gene Santiago to Tracy L. Jackson, $258,000.

Lord Marlborough Pl., 14000-Prince William Realty Inc. to Bigzad Zabiullah, $117,000.

Marlboro Ridge Rd., 11313-Toll MD V Partnership to Ranjit S. and Amandeep K. Hundal, $931,725.

Mount Calvert Rd., 14904-Sandra A. and Francis Maurice Holland to Trinda Humphries, $390,000.

Old Marlboro Pike., 14401-Behrooz Javadpour to Tanja B. Hammond, $278,900.

Roblee Dr., 5210-Jack Thomas and estate of Mark D. Thomas to Martin Camacho Vazquez, $265,000.

Sudan Pl., 9930-Juan Argueta to Angela D. Collick, $400,000.

Waynesford Dr., 14307-Estate of Emma R. Mapp to Anthony R. and Dianne D. Taylor, $620,000.

Woodspring Lane, 4202-Mab of Parkside Towns Corp. to William Pannell III, $456,546.

Woodyard Rd., 5600-HWR Corp. to John C. and Elizabeth M. Proctor, $433,300.

Woodyard Rd., 5610-HWR Corp. to Joann Sierra Taylor and Eugene Isaac Williams, $432,670.

Woodyard Rd., 6610-James B. Bland III and Carol L. Hamilton to Lavoisier and Shonte Drakeford, $190,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Dawn Ct., 14600-Dennis W. and Angela R. Pullin to Uzoamaka and Protus Ukeomah, $670,000.

Faraway Ct., 734-Gabriel R. Duncan and Benice J. Murphy Jr. to Ronnie Earl Murphy, $210,000.

Waesche Ct., 1804-Constance J. Peters to Rosemary Nkechi Okparaeke, $415,000.