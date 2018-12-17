Prince George's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Livingston Rd., 15209-James McBride to Diante M. Jones, $290,000.

Mannington Rd., 16615-Lisa T. Ngo to William S. Shelton, $385,000.

Spring Grove Dr., 2000-Juan Lopez and Pablo E.G. Lopez to Areyon C. Butler, $280,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Ruatan St., 2012-PSB Maryland United Corp. to Amanda J. and Brian M. Roberson, $335,000.

17th Pl., 8111-Jonathan L. Taylor and Megan L. Dominy to Rosa N. Villatoro Pleytez and Jose M. Hernandez, $360,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Blackwood Rd., 4615-Sohail Akhter and Khalda J. Khan to Comfort Ncheawah, $385,000.

Calverton Blvd., 3112-Alberto E. and Martha E. Altamar to Rosibel Ventura, Heidi E. Campos Mercado and Brenda Y. Campos Mercado, $375,000.

Dunnington Rd., 3503-Eric J. Sutula to Guy Andrew Raphael, $362,500.

Hawk Ridge Ct., 11416-Bank of New York Mellon and the Bank of New York to Marvin A. Rubio, $262,500.

Powder Mill Rd., 4107-Anolia and Avilio P. Arias to Gustavo and Katie Ramos, $375,000.

Samar St., 4502-Kirkland J. Murray to Margarita Terrones Abrego and Cesar Alcides Abrego Garcia, $385,000.

Weeping Willow Lane, 10809-Pacific Union Financial Corp. to Paula Willmann Dos Santos and Patrick Carmo De Oliveira, $330,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Spring Rd., 5421-US Granite Marble Inc. to Craig L. and Jamie R. Peacock, $330,000.

BOWIE AREA

Bates Dr., 8418-Trevor A. Subero to Gustavo A. and Ivon Nadia Cruz, $452,000.

Booth Bay Way, 11311-Okon Akpan to Fatima Sesay, $293,000.

Fleming Lane, 12219-Zandreia M. Green Keys to Michael L. and Lisa S. Klein, $375,000.

Gosling Pl., 7303-Bing Lee to Richard O. and Crystal M. McFarlane, $520,000.

Kayhill Lane, 2513-Myra L. Moody and Leigha McGuin to Winston Severino and Antonia Liriano, $290,000.

Kinderbrook Lane, 2601-Alicia D. Wagner and Kimberly Dawn Wagner Donaldson to Amber L. Comer, $296,000.

London Lane, 14524-Vision Investments Corp. to Semere Teklu Hailemichael, $274,500.

Midnights Delight Dr., 12913-Sylvia Y. Robinson Tibbs to Debra A. Matthews and Donna M. Hull, $319,990.

Richardsons Endeavor Dr., 5403-Matthew Bando and Leslie M. Brown Bando to Adegbenga B. and Folajomi T. Kiladejo, $470,000.

Savoy Lane, 3007-David A. and Heidi E. Buerger to Brian and Sara Chang, $335,000.

Welling Lane, 12313-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. and Champion Mortgage Co. to Derek and Bridget Campbell, $285,000.

Wipkey Ct., 9015-Deutsche Bank and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Kadiatu U. Massaquol and Amara Kamara, $400,050.

Youngwood Turn, 13542-Trefor Griffeth and Julia Evans to Shannon R. Sankar, $360,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Parkington Lane, 1217-Doris M. Gormley to Richard L. Keller Jr., $345,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Charm Ct., 8807-Daniel E. Wilson to Andru S. and Elizabeth S. Vandiver, $359,900.

General Lafayette Blvd., 15200-DR Horton Inc. to Franklin Jerome and Rhonda Ronita Sims, $329,990.

Gillmore Greens Ct., 15629-Department of Veterans Affairs to Tamika W. Douglas, $337,000.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15321-DR Horton Inc. to Jarman G. Gantt, $330,000.

Lord Howe Way, 15108-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Sharon D. Jones, $384,830.

Owings Ave., 14416-NVR Inc. to Christopher Q. and Kimberly M. Lee, $515,935.

Shelby Lane E., 12900-Aisha Rogers to Diane Ford, $325,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Allison St., 3919-Benjamin and Barbara Doggett to Misty Ann Hynes, $375,000.

Shepherd St., 4101-Kevin Lester to Gladis E. and Julia M. Ruiz Vanegas, $339,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Addison Rd., 5934-Marcel Martin to John Wesley and Annabel M. Felder, $240,000.

Cedar Heights Dr., 1025-Latoya McLean to Biruk B. Jembere, $170,000.

Clinglog St., 6605-JLG Investments Corp. to Stacey Ann Jerome, $227,000.

Doppler St., 5217-101 Geneva Corp. to Juantia T. Ware, $196,000.

Foote St., 6314-Linda Lenore Gunter to Elmer A. Canales and Silvia Rivas, $109,000.

Gunther St., 4701-Simply the Best Construction Home Improv to Lea V. and Odowd Fleming, $255,000.

Newington Ct., 929-Briana Charmaine Butts to Elizabeth Holzapple, $210,000.

Omaha St., 4602-PSS Homes Corp. to Lucie H. Mbete Nadjindigimel and Oumarou Nadjindigimel, $279,000.

Seat Pleasant Dr., 6318-Zenith Investing Corp. to Latonya Gary, $249,700.

Shamrock Ave., 1606-Babette and Leon R. Edwards to Errick Alexander Grandos Romero and Maria Romero Ramos, $187,000.

Walker Mill Rd., 5505-Robert D. Gonzalez to Angel R. Escobar, $237,000.

65th Ave., 708-Citibank to Zoubida Benhamida, $119,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Dunbar Ave., 8409-Carlos I. Guevara Campos to Oaide O. Ogbe, $325,000.

Flagstaff St., 6712-Rodney Wooten to Regina and Diane Taylor, $205,000.

Hawthorne St., 6736-U.S. Bank to Karl D. and Charisma Harmon, $142,900.

Hillview Rd., 8307-U.S. Bank to Cory Garcell, $332,901.

Kilmer St., 6209-Joel A. Boyer to Latreece Johnson Wade, $455,000.

Parkway, 2810-Wilma M. Mitchell to Guillaume R. Debar and Justine D. Jensen, $315,000.

Pinebrook Rd., 2709, No. 405-SM Landover Corp. to Katrina V. and Cassandra Thompson, $332,780.

Pinebrook Rd., 2902-SM Landover Corp. to Shaneequa Latoya Godfrey, $336,800.

Suiter Way, 7814-Beczak and Associates Inc. to Roderick L. and Yudelkys Rush, $248,500.

CLINTON AREA

Birchview Dr., 11944-Rhonda K. Jackson to Medalyn F. and Joel H. Diomampo, $310,000.

Buckler Rd., 6110-Brian D. Callicott to Lakeisha M. McCormick, $218,000.

Clayton Lane, 8908-Thaddeus Hoyt to Megan L. and Lawrence I. Frostbutter, $257,550.

Eldon Dr., 9208-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Darrow J. Johnson and Carolyn C. Bentley, $309,900.

Hermitt St., 11411-Maggie L. White to Hilario A. Avalos and Maria Y. Rubio, $289,000.

Paul Dr., 9416-Blakeney Enterprises Inc. to Alexandre and Vivian Noirie, $340,000.

Weimar Ct., 8504-Wells Fargo Bank to Prakash Sankurathri, $177,177.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Branchville Rd., 5040-Meixia Deng and Wei Huang to Emma Odilia Santis, $245,900.

Edmonston Rd., 8714-Dennis E. and Elizabeth A. Webb to Sandra Ascencio, $279,000.

Marlbrough Ct., 3404-Jimmy K. Ngoke to Lixin Shen, $241,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Asheville Rd., 1309-John E. Driscoll and Sara K. Turner to Richard Salas, $175,500.

Dynasty Dr., 3127-Global Investments and Trading Corp. to Jeremy J. Battle, $250,000.

Gould Dr., 1507-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Prakash Sankurathri and Thach Nguyen, $203,732.

Lansdale St., 6900-Esther M. Brown and estate of Thomas A. Brown to R.A. Pacheco Velasquez, $150,000.

Milltown Ct., 6845-Keisha Y. Slayton to Kim Kelly and Leon McLeod, $136,000.

Roslyn Ave., 2206-Brian L. and Michael R. Marshall to Babette B. and Leon R. Edwards, $285,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Amer Dr., 714-DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. and Selene Finance to Tue Vu and Diem Quynh Le, $470,000.

Blanchard Dr., 9302-Caruso Homes to Claude J. Louis Charles, $682,825.

Brodkin Ave., 3019-Arnulfo Caneza Bonilla to Edna A. Jordan, $300,000.

Chalfont Ave., 13103-Rosemary H. Venable to Dwight D. Hayes, $290,000.

Dias Dr., 402-Carrie M. Ward and Howard N. Bierman to Karen Kelly, $213,000.

Gemini Lane, 11501-U.S. Bank to Raymond and Alicia A. Smith, $335,000.

Loudon Dr., 7713-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jose Manuel and Gloria C. Hernandez, $249,000.

Neon Rd., 11539-Caruso Homes/Washington Acres Corp. to Sonya H. Gaston, $550,090.

Potomac Heights Dr., 1468, No. 125-Paula Y. Marshal to Edward Jackson, $150,000.

Tantallon Dr. E., 313-Aptus Capital Group Corp. to Stephen Quinn Dornbos and Margaret Lee Fraiser, $350,000.

Thornton Dr., 1815-U.S. Bank and Lasalle Bank to Paris Pearsall, $195,000.

Vernon Dr., 7906-Nadeem and Shama N. Tariq to Paul Droke, $365,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Dolby Ave., 10009-U.S. Bank to Pascal J. Elouna, $415,000.

Ransom Ct., 12502-Bank of New York Mellon and the Bank of New York to Ronnie Fairley, $259,200.

GREENBELT AREA

Lastner Lane, 244-Joe L. Gathers to Ming Jer Lee, $382,500.

Orange Ct., 5-CBA Investment Group Corp. to Erin E. Moody and Matthew Michael Severon, $423,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Aerospace Rd., 10202-NVR Inc. to Keely R. Zeigler, $407,108.

Everley Terr., 10208-Juliana and John Fasusi to Adeola Folorunso, $378,000.

Kinmount Rd., 4526-Bah Capital Corp. to Aldrina Ezra and Michael C. Cabrera, $329,990.

Newburg Dr., 7403-Adrian A. White to John and Kate Chigbu, $330,000.

Riverdale Rd., 7302-Brightstar Capital Corp. to Yin Cai, $319,800.

Smithview Pl., 9525-DR Horton Inc. to Deaundria Chimon Mason, $350,000.

Wood Edge Way, 9807-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Adedayo J. and Oluwaremilekun M. Ajayi, $343,519.

Wood Meadow Way, 7429-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Frank Lee and Rebecca D. Culbertson, $422,754.

100th Ave., 6909-Darlene S. Baldwin to Vanessa Mitzel Smith and Freddy Jareich Salcedo Lara, $285,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Camberley Pl., 15303-Brenda E. Edmond to Temitope M. Akinyode, $400,750.

Campus Way S., 10753-Lindsey E. Johnson and estate of Francis Eugene Johnson Sr. to Cherise M. Duncan, $266,500.

Castleton Way, 10717-Yonatan Sertsu and Dagmawit Mengesha to Josephine Ocheni, $265,000.

Chiddingstone Cir., 15504-NVR Inc. to Lawrence Wiggington, $463,530.

Fittleworth Terr., 1913-Garold M. Hamilton to Sherri Johnson and Marshall Boykins, $528,000.

Lake Forest Dr., 3012-Kenneth J. and Michelle C. Braggs to Imari R. and Raquel Martinez Niles, $574,900.

Mary Ann Dr., 13912-James and Earlene P. Whitaker to Walta N. Nji and Linda A. Che, $415,000.

Mount Lubentia Ct. E., 538-Erik Rodriguez to Priscilla Adjei Baffour, $256,500.

New Pointe Dr., 9905-NVR Inc. to Jeremy Isenberg and Ariadna Figueredo, $380,000.

Polaris Dr., 11411-U.S. Bank and Wilmington Trust Co. to Ifeoluwa James Awelewa and Omolara Afolabi, $264,600.

Queen Anne Bridge Rd., 15-Ralph W. Powers Jr. to Joseph J. Green, $41,000.

Sunningdale Pl., 15533-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Kimberly Lewis, $406,000.

Symondsbury Way, 15434-Anthony C. and Benita S. Yanora to Michael C. Chance, $552,000.

Tyrol Dr., 3629-Natalie A. Reeves to Kurt Aldridge B. Taguba, $328,000.

Wesbourne Dr., 9614-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Latoya J. Smith, $395,000.

Whiteholm Dr., 13102-Elroy G. and Jolynn Christiansen to Janique Stephanie Parrott Gaffney and Caldwell J. Gaffney, $330,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Lane S., 7637, No. 357-Ashley Bansal to Lorain V. Santo, $193,000.

Bowsprit Lane, 14119, No. 312-Federal National Mortgage Association to Ariel Watkins, $110,000.

Brooklyn Bridge Rd., 7601-Alberto Jimenez Arenas to G.A. Corea III, $205,000.

Cherrywood Dr., 15040, No. 3-Citibank to Mary Lynn Forghani, $147,000.

Haynes Rd., 15700-Timothy M. and Jennifer Smith to Jerson Lemuel Lopez Jr., $317,500.

Oxford Dr., 14240-Terrence T. and Caroline M. Maulana to Christian and Emily Avelar, $295,000.

Split Rail Lane, 7105-Valerie B. Coleman to Arian Derrel Smith, $231,750.

Westside Ridge Dr., 14200-NVR Inc. to Laronna Colbert, $476,115.

Westside Ridge Dr., 14214-NVR Inc. to Lindsay Christopher, $451,610.

11th St., 212-David J. and Marilynn G. Patterson to Duc Pham Minh Vo and Ngoc Minh Pham, $315,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Ethan Ct., 9203-Claudio Gonzalez to Denise A. Baumeister, $399,900.

Laurelwalk Dr., 11399-Nadine Raquel Muir to Gene O. Johnson II and Courtney E. Daley, $175,000.

Oxwell Lane, 8709-John and Jessica Buchtel to Gregory Shearer, $369,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Fontainebleau Dr., 7611, No. 2220-MTGLQ Investors to Marie Charlotin and Issac Paul Macarthy, $46,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Abbington Dr., 7546-Gregory O. and Charri Ann Patton to Cesar Gallardo and Zuzigna Soto Rodriguez, $245,000.

Colony Rd., 1415-Phoenix Property Developers to Alejandra Y. Parades, Jesus E. Arevalo Velasquez and Catalana Velasquez Cortez, $339,000.

Fleet St., 157, No. 404-Melissa A. Space to Daniel L. Winfield, $439,000.

Haven Ave., 6800-Kce Inc. to Raquel E. Redondo Diaz, $221,000.

Norlinda Ct., 2004-Joanne B. Ingram to Khalid Majeed, $210,000.

Rolph Dr., 130-Z&E Homes Corp. to Ritter M. Pena, $193,500.

RIVERDALE AREA

Rosalie Lane, 6402-Joseph M. Wray III to Abdul Karim and Aminata S. Turay, $439,500.

Tuckerman St., 5714-NT Properties Corp. to Terrence C. and Brenda F. McGuinness, $392,836.

SUITLAND AREA

Auth Rd., 6215-Christina Hudack to Oyewumi Dada, $210,000.

Hartfield Ave., 5509-Deron E. Davis to Anitra C. Cannon, $302,000.

Maria Ave., 6022-Dwight F. Holloway Jr. and estate of Ruth F. Holloway to Norma V. Johnson, $292,000.

Navy Day Dr., 3407-Siham Roy and Shazia Irfan to Maria B. and Christopher E. Earley, $260,000.

Peggyanne Ct., 6113-Federal National Mortgage Association to Pete Sofiyea, $275,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Catskill St., 2124-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Lalika E. Gerald, $235,247.

Crystal Lane, 3701-Hector Garcia Ibarra to Alphonzo St. Fleur, $255,000.

Hope Dr., 6005-Vision Investments Corp. to Cynthia Nicole Johnson, $335,200.

Kirby Dr., 2315-Statewide Real Estate Discounters Corp. to Ebone Newman, $260,000.

Purdun Dr., 6003-Flora C. and Eugene C. Nivera to Caudette McCluney Hall, $315,000.

White Pine Ct., 2801-Melvin K. and Thomasina Williams to Maria E. Ruiz and Gloria E. Ruiz Campos, $200,000.

24th Ave., 4220-Metro Investments Group Corp. to Ryan Allen, $255,000.

28th Pkwy., 3612-U.S. Bank and Lehman XS Trust to Ramon Vicente Sagstume Guerra and Rosa Mirian Salguero Sagstume, $238,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Chillum Rd., 1001, No. 117-Pauline Johnson and estate of Hollis Bradford Johnson to Luis Alonzo Lovo, $81,999.

Claymore Ave., 7104-Lucky and Shaheed Haroon to Charlotte A. and Bin Hu, $445,800.

Tuckerman St., 4406-Thomas D. Ashcraft and Georgia L. Deal to Jo Hannah and Eric Benjamin Hurtt, $585,000.

31st Ave., 5706-Rosibel Fuentes and Yesenia Fuentes Guzman to Edwin Escobar Grijalva and Alida H. Padilla, $350,000.

40th Ave., 6810-Rosh Development Corp. to Allen G. Lai and Sherry T. Liu, $492,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Biscayne Ct., 8532-Lashawn Taylor to Devin N. Hunter Jr. and Jesica Zenezel, $261,500.

Fillys Ford Crossing, 11015-Toll MD V Partnership to Yvette M. Coleman, $680,794.

Halloran Ct., 4708-Peter J. and Catherine D. Maida to Eugene Arnold and Sharron Artis, $425,000.

Jumping Way, 11011-Toll MD V Partnership to Erica D. Gaddy, $566,408.

Lord Fairfax Pl., 13919-Jeffrey R. and Marisol Burnett to Saleem Lewis, $315,000.

Manor Park Dr., 5513-Mab of WTC Corp. to Derek Anthony and Lakeisha Tashan Steele, $456,657.

Marlton Center Dr., 12915-Shamelle N. Lyles to A.L. Alexander, $290,000.

Piaffe Cir., 9506-Mab of Canter Creek Corp. to Oliver A. and Courtney F. Cain, $597,479.

Richmond Run, 3808-SM Parkside Corp. to Lori Ann S. McKenzie Henry, $468,425.

Sand Wedge Lane, 12114-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Glendi A. Contreras Cruz, $407,000.

Stockport Way, 4334-Lea Janet Rawls Nelson to Lika N. Hypolite, $255,000.

Woodspring Lane, 4208-Mab of Parkside Towns Corp. to Hannah and Mitchell Osborne, $425,369.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Brookeville Landing Ct., 11803-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Dianne Young, $421,000.

Doveheart Lane, 15201-HSBC Bank to Yolandita M. and Aldyth A. Jackson James, $500,000.

Saint Josephs Dr., 2104-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland Corp. to Desha Antoinette Butler, $375,000.

Streamside Dr., 728-Diane Young to Edward Bwalya, $290,000.

Vista Linda Dr., 10620-Kenneth F. and Pamela Harris to Juan and Samira Broadnax, $445,000.

Woodsong Lane, 12507-U.S. Bank and GSR Mortgage Loan Trust to Faron and Michelle Paramore, $545,000.