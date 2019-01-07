Hidden Forest Dr., 14302-NVR Inc. to Jeffery and Patrice Watford, $480,190.
Merino Dr., 18111-Jing Ke to Tameka L. Edwards, $459,900.
Wendells Lane, 3208-Donald R. Hawkins and Darlene Tymes to Dawn and Michael Johnson, $435,000.
Amherst Rd., 2201-Nancy Rhodes Hernick and Monica Shavatt to Aristides Melendez, $334,900.
22nd Pl., 8607-Osvaldo Leonel Gonzales to Tesfamariam A. Berhane and Lettenegus A. Engeda, $350,000.
Barrberry Lane, 7207-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Betty and Solomon Kuntoh, $364,990.
Calico Rock Lndg Rd., 7318-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Fatmata Hadjayei Barrie, $339,990.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11216, No. 213-Vincent Paul Broglio and John A. Gianneti Jr. to Billy Ray Guye, $64,294.
Ingleside Dr., 13016-Paulette Mascoe and Erith L. Bennett to Deysi A. Padilla Reyes, $385,000.
Quimby Ave., 4911-Douglas R. Warden to Jorge H. Aleman Viera and Damaris E. Flores Fuentes, $235,000.
Shenandoah Dr., 3627-Douglas J. and Marie S. Bolt to Haneesha and Hazel Wyche, $372,400.
Bar Harbor Pl., 4217-Tiffany Verne and Aaron Tinch to Johnson O. and Temitope Bukola Orimoyegun, $275,000.
Beaverdale Lane, 12906-Iris S. Hirst to Leah C. and Justin Campbell, $339,900.
Brunswick Lane, 12914-Mary M. Wooten to Braden William Rochon and Meagen Leanne Knott, $290,000.
Cory Dr., 8509-Pratul C. and Bhaswati Bhattacharya to Deborah A. Jackson, $425,000.
Gladys Retreat Cir., 12728, No. 71-Laurela Stephenson to Kellie M. Shannon, $328,000.
Kensington Lane, 12522-John S. and Mira I. Panek to Thomas and Lauren A. Williams, $314,000.
London Lane, 14824-Comprehensive Properties Corp. to Kim White, $234,750.
River Park Rd., 8310-Juanita F. and James E. Roberts to James C. and Peggy Williams Carlton, $520,000.
Silver Maple Ct., 13031-Dorothy A. Mihill to Marcia M. Blagrove, $290,000.
Yorktown Dr., 13406-Tessa Haiden to Gloria Kay B. Pengosro, $320,000.
Ann Arbor Lane, 2525-Stonetrust Homes Corp. to Jasmin Mastalic and Mersija Becirovic, $423,000.
Eaves Lane, 3835, No. 151-Wilmington Trust National Association and Citibank to Gail Hogg, $241,500.
Everglade Lane, 15602, No. 2-104-David Clyburn III to Muhammad Nader Taha, $170,000.
Nemo Ct., 2614-Miriam Collins to Oluwatosin Ogunkoya, $237,500.
General Lafayette Blvd., 15214-D.R. Horton Inc. to Sharon Legall, $320,000.
Hampton Village Way, 8105-Gregory F. and Angela M. Chisley to Maureen Rose, $424,900.
Lady Lauren Lane, 15120-DR Horton Inc. to Kimberly Renee Pierce Pratt, $336,000.
Little Wynn Ct., 14600-Helen R. Jackson and Edwin Lugardo to David S. Jones, $280,000.
Steam Mill Farm Dr., 12912-Caruso Bowie 11 Corp. to Elease Hunt, $524,157.
37th Ave., 3708-Luis and Julio Chevez to Tyes Marie and Richard Alan Cook, $365,000.
Adeline Way, 1224-Aky Enterprises Corp. to Mia Ervin Dean, $209,900.
Birchleaf Ave., 705-Neil Investments Corp. to Christine L. Parker, $211,000.
Cranmer Way, 5104-Mark S. Baker to Kia L. Coleman, $219,900.
Fernleaf Ave., 617-JC Remodeling & Builders Limited Company to Salvador A. Zamora Munoz, $200,000.
Larson Ct., 5611, No. 15-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jonathan D. Wilson, $79,000.
Mornington Pl., 1006-Kelly D. Mitchell to Cameron J. Thames, $217,500.
Nova Ave., 505-Willie Mae Miller to Steven L. McKenzie, $201,000.
Possum Ct., 294-Brenda A. and Melvin A. Cross to Luvenia Toye, $183,000.
Quid Ct., 1300-Jeffrey D. Franklin and Jennifer F. Johnson to Shewanesh T. Gooden, $206,000.
Torque St., 4312-Armando A. Vasquez to Ideisy Ayala Lopez and Angie L. Alvarenga, $256,000.
70th St., 300-Courtney McCrae to Beth M. and Patrick N. Bwebya, $168,000.
Asset Dr., 6604-Prakash Sankurathri to Oscar Martinez and Dania P. Leonardo, $380,000.
Columbia Ave., 2200-Vincent D. and David M. McCraw to Mario S. Reyes, $240,000.
Forest Terr., 6820-Tiffany Alexander to Evelyn B. Moscoso Chacon, $185,000.
Pinebrook Rd., 2703, No. 402-SM Landover Corp. to Markia Yates, $297,735.
Pinebrook Rd., 2713, No. 407-SM Landover Corp. to Mark Potter, $334,425.
Stoddert Lane, 6904-SM Landover Corp. to Viola A. Alexander, $365,455.
Tuemmler Ave., 2203-Yaudi Prado Lindo and Alirio Jordan Carrera to Rony Fernando Jacome and Ledvia Amparo Perez Osorio, $170,000.
62nd Pl., 3703-Edna C. Jenkins to Michelle Hart and Earl J. Montgomery Jr., $325,000.
Black Gum Ct., 8008-Edward N. Greenhill to Hong Ou Lin, $345,000.
Butlers Branch Rd., 11719-Huamei Investment Corp. to Frankie and Kim Pelham, $316,500.
Cosca Park Pl., 11542-Charles W. and Dianne Coombs to Anntwanette R. Mooney, $240,000.
Hardesty Dr., 9087-Lisa Maria Farrar to Tiffany C. Poindexter, $260,000.
Kittama Dr., 8710-Timberlake Cheltenham Corp. to Aria N. and Jasmine R. Porter, $649,134.
Oak Leaf Pl., 9500-William and Jeretta M. Jones to Jose J. Hernandez Roque and Eleazar A. Hernandez Roque, $340,000.
Poplar Hill Dr., 8205-Cheri S. and Edward Allen to Ibrahim and Titty Tarawally, $699,900.
Small Dr., 9406-Bennett Team Properties Corp. to James Ennis, $315,000.
Cunningham Dr., 8406-Andrew Riseon and Kathryn Ruslander to Jason Anthony Michel and Jill Marie Manasco, $339,900.
Fox St., 4818-Ian S. Obligin to Sandra M. Flores and Alcides Napoleon Romano Garcia, $345,000.
Keota Terr., 5119-Jeffrey S. Chrabaszcz to Mariela N. Miranda, $252,000.
Muskogee St., 4916-Bank of New York Melon and the CWALT Inc. Loan Trust to Regina Chen, $280,000.
Ruatan St., 5709-Pamela S. Chase to Elizabeth T. Reid, $285,000.
Addison Rd. S., 1717-Ronald R. Riley to Theodore Woods, $99,500.
Barkley Pl., 2327-Kys Properties Corp. to Derone Francois Ferdinand, $260,000.
Chapparal Dr., 7108-Bernadette M. Gadson and estate of Barbara J. Gadson to Patricia Denise Bailey, $300,000.
Forest Park Dr., 1836-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to David C. Neal, $199,900.
Logan St., 2900-James W. Dula and estate of Stephanie P. Dula to Damien T. Savage and Tanicia L. Bethea, $280,000.
Millvale Ave., 2902-Cambridge Estates Corp. to Mihai Vasile Psederski, $264,000.
Rose Bay Dr., 6118-Donna C. Stroman to Elgebae Damonra Amen, $259,900.
Round Hill Lane, 3505-Garry L. Hester to Regina Washington, $240,000.
Shady Glen Dr., 1410-Peggie Feaster to James M. Opara, $294,000.
Viceroy Ave., 3012-Seacrest Homes Corp. to Ola and Marcia Tilghman, $297,000.
Bock Rd., 7804-Audrienne M. Thompson to Wendy M. Beltran Tamayo and Saul Beltran, $259,000.
Calvert Lane, 705-Ladonya D. Christopher to Juanita Burns, $290,000.
Coldwater Dr., 13503-Susan J. Feist and Bradford F. Bartlett to Robin L. Barbee, $300,000.
Everhart Pl., 5702-Caliber Real Estate Investment Corp. to William E. and Jasmine T. Walker, $289,900.
Fort Foote Rd., 9571-Lynnelle J. and Eldridge W. Paige to Manuel Julle Lambert, $288,000.
Grange Hall Dr., 7502-Michael and Jeanna Lamb to Antoinette Carey, $276,000.
Livingston Rd., 11201-Unique and Mordern Home Corp. to Pedro I. Navarrete, $283,000.
Oaklawn Rd., 3411-New Beginnings Renovations Corp. to Daniel Herrarte and Sara Privado Roriguez, $315,000.
Tioga Rd., 1700-TWZ Properties Inc. to Nakia N. Avans and Richard D. Jones Jr., $295,000.
Dubarry St., 10037-Janel E. Cousins Harvey to Roman Ramos Martinez, $300,000.
Wynfield Ct., 10706-Jose N. Lemus and Glendy A. Lobos Ruano to Erick B. Cabrera Romero and Yancy G. Berrios, $410,000.
Greenbelt Rd., 8679, No. 102-Michelle Laverne Fleming to Carlos Aranguren, $52,500.
Lake Park Dr., 6510, No. BO-Aziza Sayed to Udim Sunday Isang and Adam Wesley Snowden, $200,000.
Mandan Terr., 8157-Samantha Sotkes to Gregoire B. Lacroix, $280,000.
Aerospace Rd., 10206-NVR Inc. to Edgina C. Sherman and Sean A. Porter, $386,150.
Good Luck Rd., 7114-Residential Value Corp. to Jose O. Perez Majano, Ines Fuentes De Perez and Carlos D. Perez Fuentes, $286,500.
Lincoln Ave., 5527-Christopher A. Mason to Darwin A. Fuentes, $290,000.
Seasons Way, 8587, No. 4-Susanne Latney to Xainab R. Allie, $170,000.
Wood Meadow Way, 7403-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Aminat R. Muritala, $399,000.
Wyatt Dr., 9325-Zainab Samura to Abu Bakarr Conteh, $250,000.
Amanda Ct., 2007-Tandica N. Beckford to Ovidio Garcia Larios and Keyrill Brisseth Rodriguez, $280,000.
Beech Orchard Lane, 2700-Sean O. and Mika P. Gunter to Tara Eggleston and Brian C. Stewart, $620,000.
Campus Way S., 10093, No. 78-Kenneth and Acquanette House to Chukwuemeka and Lorraine Nnacheta, $196,500.
Darlenen St., 12636-Lois M. Swan to Paul E. and Loretta Lanham, $265,000.
Edwards St., 3525-Pamela R. Vestal to Darryl A. and Kellie A. Lambert, $245,000.
George Hilleary Terr., 2916-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Beverly Reddick, $472,433.
Lemontree Lane, 2513-David A. and Brenda F. Streat to Vincent D. Smith, $280,000.
New Acadia Lane, 13310-Denise Jenkins and estate of Mary Tinch to Diane P. Reid, $135,000.
Presidential Golf Dr., 3107-Brian Bryant to Allicia R. Smith, $420,000.
Sunningdale Pl., 15614-DR Horton Inc. to Tonya M. Harris, $379,990.
Winterbourne Dr., 3009-NVR Inc. to Alex Vermoer, $469,990.
Belle Chasse Blvd., 13601, No. 410-Habib M. and Corazon Latiri to Margaret E. Jackson, $282,000.
Briston St., 14011, No. 11D-Patrick M. Robinson to Louela D. and Robert Patrick D. Mil, $133,000.
Cambridge Cir., 14638-DMV Real Estate Investments Group Corp. to Lisa Johsnon, $325,000.
Corunna Ct., 14106-Pheroze and Armaity Bharucha to Tahir M. and Qamarunnisa Khan, $528,945.
Dorset Rd., 15706, No. 162-Hussani and Fauzia Dilshad to Zachary Paul Blake, $158,000.
Mayfair Dr., 14308-Arnaldo Rosado to Tatiana Reyes Rodriguez, Martha Efigenia Rodriguez Perez and Paul William Scaborough Rodriguez, $295,000.
Montrose Ave., 809-Cesar J. Visurraga to Rondel Khan and Christina Cheong, $380,000.
Vista Dr., 14018, No. 54-Daniel Berdiel to Michael B. Hart, $90,000.
Westside Ridge Dr., 14208-NVR Inc. to Sergio Borda, $434,410.
Wilshire Ct., 14302-Brenda E. Williams Brown to Pooja Shah, $615,000.
Dove Cir., 12153-Tita D. Aznar to Richard and Xiao Xian Zhang, $250,000.
Greenview Dr., 14106-Traevonne Natise McLean Abebe to Kevin J. Holmes, $375,000.
Laurelwalk Dr., 11541-Helena C. Lawson to Leonor and Daisy Noel, $135,000.
28th St., 4207-Frey Funding Corp. to Christian and Lacey Hunter, $469,000.
34th St., 4121-Sara and Steven P. Cardello to Maureen O’Keefe and John Ray Hoke III, $536,000.
Emerson St., 7001-Z. Investments Inc. to Oneyda M. Rivera Rodriguez and Julio C. Morales, $275,000.
Glenoak Rd., 4819-New Ways Investment Co. to Jorge Antonio Lazo Jimenez, $328,000.
Landing Way, 6508-Melissa Lynette Pierre to Bernard Feujio and Marthe Matsa Epse Feujio, $270,000.
Alice Ave., 2000-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Aboje and Rosemary Ameh, $110,000.
Esther Dr., 7903-HSBC Bank USA National Association and Wells Fargo Home Equity to Maroun Jabbour Koubayati, $206,000.
Fleet St., 157, No. 907-Sharrod V. Ford to Leslie Taylor, $535,000.
Virginia Lane, 5764, No. 59-KCE Inc. to Duyen Do, $254,500.
Winterberry Lane, 4661-Nex Ventures Realty Inc. to Trina A. Gerald, $200,000.
Freeport St., 6605-Sandra D. Mitchell to Jose M. Hernandez Galan, $270,000.
Kennedy St., 6210-Jose Corral Rendon to Milton J. Mejia, $247,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 6641-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Tia Bennett, $447,990.
Somerset Rd., 4705-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Jamie Marcelion and Juan Carlos Mendez and Pastor Ovidio Alvarez Lazo, $285,000.
Van Buren St., 4710-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Carlyle Spencer and Lwendo Moonzwe Davis, $619,845.
Apple Orchard Lane, 4324, No. 1-Gail Jeter to Patrice M. Douglas, $189,000.
Deming Dr., 3721-Marie B. Collins and estate of Mackie Brun Gran Sr. to Guillermo E. Barrera, $239,000.
Keir Ct., 4900-John Henry and Cynthia H. Francis to Emilio Pacheco Mateo and Asela De La Luz, $305,000.
Lanier Ave., 5705-John T. Littlejohn to Bartees L. and Donna C. Mitchell Cox, $315,000.
Meadowview Dr., 4020-Barbara O. Smith and Robert Marion Elliott to Rashaun Humpherey Wall, $252,500.
Silver Park Terr., 4113-Gia E. Moore to Tamik Fitzgerald, $233,400.
Anvil Lane N., 2014-GMWB Corp. to Keaya Purdie, $254,000.
Brinkley Rd., 4708-ARA Construction Corp. to Nathan and Tierra Tate, $315,000.
Easy St., 7306-Jason C. Livernois to Brian K. and Quesjanee R. Bobo, $350,000.
Gateway Dr., 2904-William Lee Mack Jr. and Ricci Monique Speight Browner to Victor A. Rosales and Lorena J. Bonilla, $270,000.
Huntley Square Dr., 3332, No. T1-Iflip Corp. to Wayne L. Brooks, $103,000.
Linda Lane, 5715-S. Maxine and Clarence Johnson to Ronnie McFadden, $255,000.
Temple Hill Rd., 6602-Carrie M. Ward and Howard N. Bierman to Edward and Letizia Fariss, $288,000.
21st Ave., 4210-Marsha Van Fleet to John A. Davis, $252,500.
26th Ave., 3841-KCE Inc. to Ali Shaya Alasmari, $85,000.
28th Ave., 4003-ASM2 Corp. to Myrlyn W. Woodard, $245,000.
Adelphi Rd., 7215-Jessica Marrouquin to Brian Scot Burns, $387,900.
East West Hwy., 4308-Carla M. Wilson to Jameson O’Neill, $400,000.
Tribune Ct., 3112-NVR Inc. to Sandra Barnes and Kenneth Garner, $421,655.
Wells Pkwy., 7107-Marc and Edith Cordone to Thomas E. and Helen B. Kaiser, $640,000.
35th Pl., 5607-Ricky and Sonora Munks to Oswaldo A. Ruano, $391,000.
41st Ave., 6706-Ronald G. Beckman to Phyllis Renee Moore, $398,000.
Aquinas Ave., 7200-Marcus and Erica Pearson to Michael Odell and Shameka Williams, $257,000.
Captain Bayne Ct., 4722-Federal National Mortgage Association to Andrea Walton, $245,000.
Dappah Ct., 10102-Reggie and Michelle Cox to Connie M. and Angela N. Trafton, $510,000.
Flying Change Ct., 10716-Toll V Partnership to Shantell D. Campbell, $422,325.
Grandhaven Ave., 8424-Nova Partners Corp. to Annie Michelle Alston and Robert Bennett, $365,000.
King John Way, 4708, No. 192-Gail Sneed to Gwendetta Rayborn Norwood, $220,000.
Lariat Way, 10810-Toll V Partnership to La Tasha Phelps and Ronald Germaine Branch, $531,600.
Lord Sterling Pl., 13705-Donita Jo Marsh to Patricia A. and Andrea Harris, $216,000.
Mary Carroll Ct., 10607-NRZ Reo V2 Corp. to Camellia Moore and Kimberly Jackson, $280,000.
Rectory Lane, 14108-Monte and Nancy Elswick to Jonathan M. and Nora H. Hicks, $243,000.
Swindon Terr., 4305-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Melissa Pimble and Corey Baskerville, $260,000.
Varus Pl., 9601-Rashad J. and Tonya M. Harris to Curtis Mathia Rustin III, $465,000.
Wyld Dr., 10400-Darnell Nash and estate of Gilser Nash to Arlene Mei Pinpin and Malcom Stevens, $376,000.
Dunrobin Dr., 2205-Steven Feazell and Latanya Catron to Mohin Uddin and Marjahan Akter, $505,000.
Faraway Ct., 707-Matthew Francis and Janeth Diaz to Gabriella Bellegarde and Johnny Washington, $299,900.
Hallandale Terr., 12071-Patrick Idoye and Oluseun Ogunfowokan to Cesar Ruben Claros and Elizabeth Saorio Vargas, $226,000.
Plane Tree Way, 1711-Vernon Young and Alvin Bratton to Adewale A. Mustapha and Chanel R. Cryer, $363,600.
Tulip Tree Dr., 9503-Monique A. Hunter to Ernestine Mayi, $315,000.
Vittoria Ct., 2109, No. 20-Ernest and Alice Marie Reed to Cesar Augusto and Rhonda Quintanilla, $360,000.