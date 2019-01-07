Prince George's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Hidden Forest Dr., 14302-NVR Inc. to Jeffery and Patrice Watford, $480,190.

Merino Dr., 18111-Jing Ke to Tameka L. Edwards, $459,900.

Wendells Lane, 3208-Donald R. Hawkins and Darlene Tymes to Dawn and Michael Johnson, $435,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Amherst Rd., 2201-Nancy Rhodes Hernick and Monica Shavatt to Aristides Melendez, $334,900.

22nd Pl., 8607-Osvaldo Leonel Gonzales to Tesfamariam A. Berhane and Lettenegus A. Engeda, $350,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Barrberry Lane, 7207-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Betty and Solomon Kuntoh, $364,990.

Calico Rock Lndg Rd., 7318-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Fatmata Hadjayei Barrie, $339,990.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11216, No. 213-Vincent Paul Broglio and John A. Gianneti Jr. to Billy Ray Guye, $64,294.

Ingleside Dr., 13016-Paulette Mascoe and Erith L. Bennett to Deysi A. Padilla Reyes, $385,000.

Quimby Ave., 4911-Douglas R. Warden to Jorge H. Aleman Viera and Damaris E. Flores Fuentes, $235,000.

Shenandoah Dr., 3627-Douglas J. and Marie S. Bolt to Haneesha and Hazel Wyche, $372,400.

BOWIE AREA

Bar Harbor Pl., 4217-Tiffany Verne and Aaron Tinch to Johnson O. and Temitope Bukola Orimoyegun, $275,000.

Beaverdale Lane, 12906-Iris S. Hirst to Leah C. and Justin Campbell, $339,900.

Brunswick Lane, 12914-Mary M. Wooten to Braden William Rochon and Meagen Leanne Knott, $290,000.

Cory Dr., 8509-Pratul C. and Bhaswati Bhattacharya to Deborah A. Jackson, $425,000.

Gladys Retreat Cir., 12728, No. 71-Laurela Stephenson to Kellie M. Shannon, $328,000.

Kensington Lane, 12522-John S. and Mira I. Panek to Thomas and Lauren A. Williams, $314,000.

London Lane, 14824-Comprehensive Properties Corp. to Kim White, $234,750.

River Park Rd., 8310-Juanita F. and James E. Roberts to James C. and Peggy Williams Carlton, $520,000.

Silver Maple Ct., 13031-Dorothy A. Mihill to Marcia M. Blagrove, $290,000.

Yorktown Dr., 13406-Tessa Haiden to Gloria Kay B. Pengosro, $320,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Ann Arbor Lane, 2525-Stonetrust Homes Corp. to Jasmin Mastalic and Mersija Becirovic, $423,000.

Eaves Lane, 3835, No. 151-Wilmington Trust National Association and Citibank to Gail Hogg, $241,500.

Everglade Lane, 15602, No. 2-104-David Clyburn III to Muhammad Nader Taha, $170,000.

Nemo Ct., 2614-Miriam Collins to Oluwatosin Ogunkoya, $237,500.

BRANDYWINE AREA

General Lafayette Blvd., 15214-D.R. Horton Inc. to Sharon Legall, $320,000.

Hampton Village Way, 8105-Gregory F. and Angela M. Chisley to Maureen Rose, $424,900.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15120-DR Horton Inc. to Kimberly Renee Pierce Pratt, $336,000.

Little Wynn Ct., 14600-Helen R. Jackson and Edwin Lugardo to David S. Jones, $280,000.

Steam Mill Farm Dr., 12912-Caruso Bowie 11 Corp. to Elease Hunt, $524,157.

BRENTWOOD AREA

37th Ave., 3708-Luis and Julio Chevez to Tyes Marie and Richard Alan Cook, $365,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Adeline Way, 1224-Aky Enterprises Corp. to Mia Ervin Dean, $209,900.

Birchleaf Ave., 705-Neil Investments Corp. to Christine L. Parker, $211,000.

Cranmer Way, 5104-Mark S. Baker to Kia L. Coleman, $219,900.

Fernleaf Ave., 617-JC Remodeling & Builders Limited Company to Salvador A. Zamora Munoz, $200,000.

Larson Ct., 5611, No. 15-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jonathan D. Wilson, $79,000.

Mornington Pl., 1006-Kelly D. Mitchell to Cameron J. Thames, $217,500.

Nova Ave., 505-Willie Mae Miller to Steven L. McKenzie, $201,000.

Possum Ct., 294-Brenda A. and Melvin A. Cross to Luvenia Toye, $183,000.

Quid Ct., 1300-Jeffrey D. Franklin and Jennifer F. Johnson to Shewanesh T. Gooden, $206,000.

Torque St., 4312-Armando A. Vasquez to Ideisy Ayala Lopez and Angie L. Alvarenga, $256,000.

70th St., 300-Courtney McCrae to Beth M. and Patrick N. Bwebya, $168,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Asset Dr., 6604-Prakash Sankurathri to Oscar Martinez and Dania P. Leonardo, $380,000.

Columbia Ave., 2200-Vincent D. and David M. McCraw to Mario S. Reyes, $240,000.

Forest Terr., 6820-Tiffany Alexander to Evelyn B. Moscoso Chacon, $185,000.

Pinebrook Rd., 2703, No. 402-SM Landover Corp. to Markia Yates, $297,735.

Pinebrook Rd., 2713, No. 407-SM Landover Corp. to Mark Potter, $334,425.

Stoddert Lane, 6904-SM Landover Corp. to Viola A. Alexander, $365,455.

Tuemmler Ave., 2203-Yaudi Prado Lindo and Alirio Jordan Carrera to Rony Fernando Jacome and Ledvia Amparo Perez Osorio, $170,000.

62nd Pl., 3703-Edna C. Jenkins to Michelle Hart and Earl J. Montgomery Jr., $325,000.

CLINTON AREA

Black Gum Ct., 8008-Edward N. Greenhill to Hong Ou Lin, $345,000.

Butlers Branch Rd., 11719-Huamei Investment Corp. to Frankie and Kim Pelham, $316,500.

Cosca Park Pl., 11542-Charles W. and Dianne Coombs to Anntwanette R. Mooney, $240,000.

Hardesty Dr., 9087-Lisa Maria Farrar to Tiffany C. Poindexter, $260,000.

Kittama Dr., 8710-Timberlake Cheltenham Corp. to Aria N. and Jasmine R. Porter, $649,134.

Oak Leaf Pl., 9500-William and Jeretta M. Jones to Jose J. Hernandez Roque and Eleazar A. Hernandez Roque, $340,000.

Poplar Hill Dr., 8205-Cheri S. and Edward Allen to Ibrahim and Titty Tarawally, $699,900.

Small Dr., 9406-Bennett Team Properties Corp. to James Ennis, $315,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Cunningham Dr., 8406-Andrew Riseon and Kathryn Ruslander to Jason Anthony Michel and Jill Marie Manasco, $339,900.

Fox St., 4818-Ian S. Obligin to Sandra M. Flores and Alcides Napoleon Romano Garcia, $345,000.

Keota Terr., 5119-Jeffrey S. Chrabaszcz to Mariela N. Miranda, $252,000.

Muskogee St., 4916-Bank of New York Melon and the CWALT Inc. Loan Trust to Regina Chen, $280,000.

Ruatan St., 5709-Pamela S. Chase to Elizabeth T. Reid, $285,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Addison Rd. S., 1717-Ronald R. Riley to Theodore Woods, $99,500.

Barkley Pl., 2327-Kys Properties Corp. to Derone Francois Ferdinand, $260,000.

Chapparal Dr., 7108-Bernadette M. Gadson and estate of Barbara J. Gadson to Patricia Denise Bailey, $300,000.

Forest Park Dr., 1836-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to David C. Neal, $199,900.

Logan St., 2900-James W. Dula and estate of Stephanie P. Dula to Damien T. Savage and Tanicia L. Bethea, $280,000.

Millvale Ave., 2902-Cambridge Estates Corp. to Mihai Vasile Psederski, $264,000.

Rose Bay Dr., 6118-Donna C. Stroman to Elgebae Damonra Amen, $259,900.

Round Hill Lane, 3505-Garry L. Hester to Regina Washington, $240,000.

Shady Glen Dr., 1410-Peggie Feaster to James M. Opara, $294,000.

Viceroy Ave., 3012-Seacrest Homes Corp. to Ola and Marcia Tilghman, $297,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Bock Rd., 7804-Audrienne M. Thompson to Wendy M. Beltran Tamayo and Saul Beltran, $259,000.

Calvert Lane, 705-Ladonya D. Christopher to Juanita Burns, $290,000.

Coldwater Dr., 13503-Susan J. Feist and Bradford F. Bartlett to Robin L. Barbee, $300,000.

Everhart Pl., 5702-Caliber Real Estate Investment Corp. to William E. and Jasmine T. Walker, $289,900.

Fort Foote Rd., 9571-Lynnelle J. and Eldridge W. Paige to Manuel Julle Lambert, $288,000.

Grange Hall Dr., 7502-Michael and Jeanna Lamb to Antoinette Carey, $276,000.

Livingston Rd., 11201-Unique and Mordern Home Corp. to Pedro I. Navarrete, $283,000.

Oaklawn Rd., 3411-New Beginnings Renovations Corp. to Daniel Herrarte and Sara Privado Roriguez, $315,000.

Tioga Rd., 1700-TWZ Properties Inc. to Nakia N. Avans and Richard D. Jones Jr., $295,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Dubarry St., 10037-Janel E. Cousins Harvey to Roman Ramos Martinez, $300,000.

Wynfield Ct., 10706-Jose N. Lemus and Glendy A. Lobos Ruano to Erick B. Cabrera Romero and Yancy G. Berrios, $410,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8679, No. 102-Michelle Laverne Fleming to Carlos Aranguren, $52,500.

Lake Park Dr., 6510, No. BO-Aziza Sayed to Udim Sunday Isang and Adam Wesley Snowden, $200,000.

Mandan Terr., 8157-Samantha Sotkes to Gregoire B. Lacroix, $280,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Aerospace Rd., 10206-NVR Inc. to Edgina C. Sherman and Sean A. Porter, $386,150.

Good Luck Rd., 7114-Residential Value Corp. to Jose O. Perez Majano, Ines Fuentes De Perez and Carlos D. Perez Fuentes, $286,500.

Lincoln Ave., 5527-Christopher A. Mason to Darwin A. Fuentes, $290,000.

Seasons Way, 8587, No. 4-Susanne Latney to Xainab R. Allie, $170,000.

Wood Meadow Way, 7403-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Aminat R. Muritala, $399,000.

Wyatt Dr., 9325-Zainab Samura to Abu Bakarr Conteh, $250,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Amanda Ct., 2007-Tandica N. Beckford to Ovidio Garcia Larios and Keyrill Brisseth Rodriguez, $280,000.

Beech Orchard Lane, 2700-Sean O. and Mika P. Gunter to Tara Eggleston and Brian C. Stewart, $620,000.

Campus Way S., 10093, No. 78-Kenneth and Acquanette House to Chukwuemeka and Lorraine Nnacheta, $196,500.

Darlenen St., 12636-Lois M. Swan to Paul E. and Loretta Lanham, $265,000.

Edwards St., 3525-Pamela R. Vestal to Darryl A. and Kellie A. Lambert, $245,000.

George Hilleary Terr., 2916-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Beverly Reddick, $472,433.

Lemontree Lane, 2513-David A. and Brenda F. Streat to Vincent D. Smith, $280,000.

New Acadia Lane, 13310-Denise Jenkins and estate of Mary Tinch to Diane P. Reid, $135,000.

Presidential Golf Dr., 3107-Brian Bryant to Allicia R. Smith, $420,000.

Sunningdale Pl., 15614-DR Horton Inc. to Tonya M. Harris, $379,990.

Winterbourne Dr., 3009-NVR Inc. to Alex Vermoer, $469,990.

LAUREL AREA

Belle Chasse Blvd., 13601, No. 410-Habib M. and Corazon Latiri to Margaret E. Jackson, $282,000.

Briston St., 14011, No. 11D-Patrick M. Robinson to Louela D. and Robert Patrick D. Mil, $133,000.

Cambridge Cir., 14638-DMV Real Estate Investments Group Corp. to Lisa Johsnon, $325,000.

Corunna Ct., 14106-Pheroze and Armaity Bharucha to Tahir M. and Qamarunnisa Khan, $528,945.

Dorset Rd., 15706, No. 162-Hussani and Fauzia Dilshad to Zachary Paul Blake, $158,000.

Mayfair Dr., 14308-Arnaldo Rosado to Tatiana Reyes Rodriguez, Martha Efigenia Rodriguez Perez and Paul William Scaborough Rodriguez, $295,000.

Montrose Ave., 809-Cesar J. Visurraga to Rondel Khan and Christina Cheong, $380,000.

Vista Dr., 14018, No. 54-Daniel Berdiel to Michael B. Hart, $90,000.

Westside Ridge Dr., 14208-NVR Inc. to Sergio Borda, $434,410.

Wilshire Ct., 14302-Brenda E. Williams Brown to Pooja Shah, $615,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Dove Cir., 12153-Tita D. Aznar to Richard and Xiao Xian Zhang, $250,000.

Greenview Dr., 14106-Traevonne Natise McLean Abebe to Kevin J. Holmes, $375,000.

Laurelwalk Dr., 11541-Helena C. Lawson to Leonor and Daisy Noel, $135,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

28th St., 4207-Frey Funding Corp. to Christian and Lacey Hunter, $469,000.

34th St., 4121-Sara and Steven P. Cardello to Maureen O’Keefe and John Ray Hoke III, $536,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Emerson St., 7001-Z. Investments Inc. to Oneyda M. Rivera Rodriguez and Julio C. Morales, $275,000.

Glenoak Rd., 4819-New Ways Investment Co. to Jorge Antonio Lazo Jimenez, $328,000.

Landing Way, 6508-Melissa Lynette Pierre to Bernard Feujio and Marthe Matsa Epse Feujio, $270,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Alice Ave., 2000-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Aboje and Rosemary Ameh, $110,000.

Esther Dr., 7903-HSBC Bank USA National Association and Wells Fargo Home Equity to Maroun Jabbour Koubayati, $206,000.

Fleet St., 157, No. 907-Sharrod V. Ford to Leslie Taylor, $535,000.

Virginia Lane, 5764, No. 59-KCE Inc. to Duyen Do, $254,500.

Winterberry Lane, 4661-Nex Ventures Realty Inc. to Trina A. Gerald, $200,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Freeport St., 6605-Sandra D. Mitchell to Jose M. Hernandez Galan, $270,000.

Kennedy St., 6210-Jose Corral Rendon to Milton J. Mejia, $247,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 6641-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Tia Bennett, $447,990.

Somerset Rd., 4705-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Jamie Marcelion and Juan Carlos Mendez and Pastor Ovidio Alvarez Lazo, $285,000.

Van Buren St., 4710-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Carlyle Spencer and Lwendo Moonzwe Davis, $619,845.

SUITLAND AREA

Apple Orchard Lane, 4324, No. 1-Gail Jeter to Patrice M. Douglas, $189,000.

Deming Dr., 3721-Marie B. Collins and estate of Mackie Brun Gran Sr. to Guillermo E. Barrera, $239,000.

Keir Ct., 4900-John Henry and Cynthia H. Francis to Emilio Pacheco Mateo and Asela De La Luz, $305,000.

Lanier Ave., 5705-John T. Littlejohn to Bartees L. and Donna C. Mitchell Cox, $315,000.

Meadowview Dr., 4020-Barbara O. Smith and Robert Marion Elliott to Rashaun Humpherey Wall, $252,500.

Silver Park Terr., 4113-Gia E. Moore to Tamik Fitzgerald, $233,400.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Anvil Lane N., 2014-GMWB Corp. to Keaya Purdie, $254,000.

Brinkley Rd., 4708-ARA Construction Corp. to Nathan and Tierra Tate, $315,000.

Easy St., 7306-Jason C. Livernois to Brian K. and Quesjanee R. Bobo, $350,000.

Gateway Dr., 2904-William Lee Mack Jr. and Ricci Monique Speight Browner to Victor A. Rosales and Lorena J. Bonilla, $270,000.

Huntley Square Dr., 3332, No. T1-Iflip Corp. to Wayne L. Brooks, $103,000.

Linda Lane, 5715-S. Maxine and Clarence Johnson to Ronnie McFadden, $255,000.

Temple Hill Rd., 6602-Carrie M. Ward and Howard N. Bierman to Edward and Letizia Fariss, $288,000.

21st Ave., 4210-Marsha Van Fleet to John A. Davis, $252,500.

26th Ave., 3841-KCE Inc. to Ali Shaya Alasmari, $85,000.

28th Ave., 4003-ASM2 Corp. to Myrlyn W. Woodard, $245,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Adelphi Rd., 7215-Jessica Marrouquin to Brian Scot Burns, $387,900.

East West Hwy., 4308-Carla M. Wilson to Jameson O’Neill, $400,000.

Tribune Ct., 3112-NVR Inc. to Sandra Barnes and Kenneth Garner, $421,655.

Wells Pkwy., 7107-Marc and Edith Cordone to Thomas E. and Helen B. Kaiser, $640,000.

35th Pl., 5607-Ricky and Sonora Munks to Oswaldo A. Ruano, $391,000.

41st Ave., 6706-Ronald G. Beckman to Phyllis Renee Moore, $398,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Aquinas Ave., 7200-Marcus and Erica Pearson to Michael Odell and Shameka Williams, $257,000.

Captain Bayne Ct., 4722-Federal National Mortgage Association to Andrea Walton, $245,000.

Dappah Ct., 10102-Reggie and Michelle Cox to Connie M. and Angela N. Trafton, $510,000.

Flying Change Ct., 10716-Toll V Partnership to Shantell D. Campbell, $422,325.

Grandhaven Ave., 8424-Nova Partners Corp. to Annie Michelle Alston and Robert Bennett, $365,000.

King John Way, 4708, No. 192-Gail Sneed to Gwendetta Rayborn Norwood, $220,000.

Lariat Way, 10810-Toll V Partnership to La Tasha Phelps and Ronald Germaine Branch, $531,600.

Lord Sterling Pl., 13705-Donita Jo Marsh to Patricia A. and Andrea Harris, $216,000.

Mary Carroll Ct., 10607-NRZ Reo V2 Corp. to Camellia Moore and Kimberly Jackson, $280,000.

Rectory Lane, 14108-Monte and Nancy Elswick to Jonathan M. and Nora H. Hicks, $243,000.

Swindon Terr., 4305-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Melissa Pimble and Corey Baskerville, $260,000.

Varus Pl., 9601-Rashad J. and Tonya M. Harris to Curtis Mathia Rustin III, $465,000.

Wyld Dr., 10400-Darnell Nash and estate of Gilser Nash to Arlene Mei Pinpin and Malcom Stevens, $376,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Dunrobin Dr., 2205-Steven Feazell and Latanya Catron to Mohin Uddin and Marjahan Akter, $505,000.

Faraway Ct., 707-Matthew Francis and Janeth Diaz to Gabriella Bellegarde and Johnny Washington, $299,900.

Hallandale Terr., 12071-Patrick Idoye and Oluseun Ogunfowokan to Cesar Ruben Claros and Elizabeth Saorio Vargas, $226,000.

Plane Tree Way, 1711-Vernon Young and Alvin Bratton to Adewale A. Mustapha and Chanel R. Cryer, $363,600.

Tulip Tree Dr., 9503-Monique A. Hunter to Ernestine Mayi, $315,000.

Vittoria Ct., 2109, No. 20-Ernest and Alice Marie Reed to Cesar Augusto and Rhonda Quintanilla, $360,000.