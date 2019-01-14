Prince George's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Auburn Rd. W., 14911-Nathan E. and Laurie Shannon Lyon to Robert E. Jagger II and Julia C. Paajanen, $490,000.

Ellingwood Dr., 1213-Jack D. and Heather D. Hunt to Ernesto Moises Sanchez, Benedicto Medina Hernandez, Deymi Larissa Villalta and Romel Armando Hernandez Osorio, $278,000.

Lelani Way, 3403-NVR Inc. to Manique E. Smith, $407,815.

Wendells Lane, 3402-1st Choice Homes Corp. to Dennis and Ashley Woodbine, $455,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Avenel Rd., 2009-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Franklin T. and Jenifer F. Quiah, $290,000.

Edwards Way, 9200, No. 1009-U.S. Bank National Association and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Hongyan Wu, $74,984.

Osage Terr., 8310-Frank R. Campbell and James S. Teal to Lihong Li and Fubing Yang, $437,000.

Wooded Way, 2009-Algimantas Bartkus and estate of Frank Ventriglio to Oyome D. Akonawe, $429,999.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Calico Rock Landing Rd., 7334-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Patricia Craigie, $348,570.

Green Ash Lane, 10815-Linh Phuong Nguyen to Jennifer Mendoza, $426,000.

Oriole Dr., 13125-Fred J. and Deborah J. Bush to Jerome and Verlinda Willis, $395,900.

Silver Thorn Way, 7230-Cameron and Matthew Dupuis to Lindsay S. Ameyaw, $342,000.

BOWIE AREA

Bartlett Lane, 2709-Frank and Maria Clese to Jonathan and Jeanna Kasel, $345,000.

Belair Dr., 2907-Jacob Azhdam to Vilma Sales De Guzman, $335,000.

Deepwood Ct., 4621, No. 109C-Daniel L. and Amy L. Boawn to Quantina Gibson, $240,000.

Glydon Ct., 6405-Ian Reeves to Alexander J. and Anne E. Kersey, $475,000.

Kimberwick Dr., 14811-Wayne L. and Michelle A. Thornhill to Julia Wrenn and Mark Anthony Ruiz, $490,000.

Marquette Lane, 13031-Robert J. and John R. Mignogna to Huong Giang Than, Bao H. Nguyen and John Than, $255,000.

Orchard Park Way, 7928-Patrick M. and Lynn A. Rohal to Donna Whyte and Anthony Stephen Stewart, $475,000.

Quill Point Dr., 8276-Christopher D. Kernan to Fredericka Kioko Harris, $325,000.

Rolling Hill Lane, 12218-Chartwell Inc. to Kafi A. Lewis and Gregory Kendall Simons, $377,000.

Windflower Way, 4007-Stephanie R. Miller to Aissata Oumar Bah and Bakary Diarra, $330,000.

Youngwood Turn, 13522-John D. and Margaret H. Bannan to Kristoff K. and Kimberly D. Taylor Davies, $344,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Ebony Ct., 15725-U.S. Bank to Joseph A. Miller, $167,500.

Emily Ct., 15201-Vincent A. and Heather A. Francis to Cynthia D. Colson, $315,000.

Nemo Ct., 2620-Melanie J. Gray Pantoja to Trevon M. Reid, $235,000.

Palantine Pl., 800-Chenequa Adams to Joann Marie Walker, $305,000.

Pinecroft Lane, 15819-Daisy Rickert Avelar to Carlette Parker Daye, $345,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

General Lafayette Blvd., 15216-DR Horton Inc. to Jasmine Renee Davis and Andrew Thomas Dill, $319,990.

Kennett Square Way, 15310-La Tricia and Reginald Pratt Smith to Latrese Y. Marshall, $329,000.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15209-DR Horton Inc. to Sade Helen Parker and Lamont Fitzgerald Heading Jr., $319,990.

Old Liberty Lane, 13102-Savannah Investors Inc. and Mid Atlantic Builders Inc. to Erica Love Beckett and Karl F. Bell Jr., $503,990.

Pulaski Rd., 15319-Tammy D. Lawrence to Anthony T. and Crystal D. Baton Hinton, $389,000.

Steam Mill Farm Dr., 12916-Caruso Bowie 11 Corp. to Eric and Kysha Watson, $569,533.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Lawrence St., 4316-Derk Willemstijn to Lucy B. and Ann G. Martin, $255,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Brooke Rd., 700-Logiko Investments Corp. to Victor R. Holems Jr., $288,000.

Carmody Hills Dr., 334-Kirk Hopkins to Veronica Baldwin, $220,000.

Crown St., 5904-Lanekn Investments Corp. to Monique McGill, $265,000.

Edgewick Ave., 1402-Jacqulin M. and Thomas C. Draughn to Segundo Lazo Fuentes and Yessica E. Medrano, $227,000.

Fernleaf Ave., 620-Staton Realty Solunons Corp. to Janyce C. Jackson, $238,700.

62nd Pl., 605-DP Capital Corp. to Christopher Wren Mills and Grace Catherine Flores, $235,374.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Belgravia Lane, 7410-Joseph N. and Anna S. Ngu to Minyahil Kifetew and Meaza Abegaz, $287,900.

Columbia Park Rd., 7118-Bank of New York Mellon to George Mformem, $322,000.

Forest Terr., 6901-Wadi Gaitan to Daniel A. Matamoros Flores, $210,000.

Ohio Ave., 2106-Home Sellers Solution Corp. to Brian E. and Roshelyn S. Hernandez, $288,500.

Pinebrook Rd., 2705, No. 403-SM Landover Corp. to Christopher Jackson, $340,930.

Pinebrook Rd., 2716-SM Landover Corp. to Nesetari A. Robinson, $353,524.

Stoddert Lane, 6906-SM Landover Corp. to Yasimina A. Jackson, $355,910.

Virginia Ave., 2311-Mariam Z. Noah to Pedro Juarez Moguel, $186,000.

CLINTON AREA

Canberra Dr., 8700-Brian Carlo Santiago to Crystal C. Robinson, $335,000.

Dangerfield Pl., 8908-Global Investments and Trading Corp. to Sandra Glover, $419,900.

Harry St., 10501-Christiana Trust and Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Elias Guzman Gonzalez, $239,000.

Linhurst Dr., 9319-April C. and Norman J. Pryde to Jose H. Ramirez, $335,000.

Pacella Ct., 7306-Janet N. and Brian C. Maus to Alton Rouse, $250,000.

San Juan Dr., 5604-Lamont E. and Lakita Ayers to Oscar Noel M. Manzano, $210,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Natasha Dr., 5915-Bradley S. and Cheryl A. Jewitt to Esther Parker, $339,900.

Osage St., 5613-John Jordan Bush to Guangwei Fu, $345,242.

Seminole Pl., 6221-Arthur K. and Lori D. Balajthy to Andrew Joseph Chora, $285,600.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Barkley Pl., 2345-Logiko Investments Corp. to Dwayne Curtis Jr., $260,000.

Forest Run Dr., 3133-Pamela T. Nicholson Flora to Tonielle Pickard, $247,000.

Marion St., 7307-Ani Real Estate Investments Corp. to Luis Orlando Estrada Padilla and Tatiana Celement Estrada, $229,500.

Overdale Pl., 2607-Tina L. Thomas to Darlene Wise and Tidisha Dean, $220,000.

Selkirk Ct., 8205-Hassan A. Phillips to Olusegun V. Akanbi, $295,000.

Tracy Lane, 3000-Shawneque Tanyette Gartling Miller and Jacquita Williams to Kenneth Henry, $200,000.

Whittaker Ct., 2008-Robert A. and Chaloris Lewis to Miltina T. Hunter, $300,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Barrowfield Rd., 2003-Stratos Holdings Corp. to Robert J. Fourcade Jr., $360,000.

Border Dr., 2108-Julie Y. and Winona Meyer to Virginia H. Arujo, $305,000.

Crafford Pl., 7303-Roslyn L. Jackson to Maura A. Mauriel Nava, $140,000.

Fort Foote Terr. E., 8716-Cory J. Fecko to Mina M. Jafari and Hesam Mostafavi, $225,000.

Livingston Rd., 12511-Dwight K. Daniels to Cinthya Melissa Huayta, Hannyel Amalia Benavidez Vargas and Antonio Timoteo Huayta Rodriguez, $387,000.

Montezuma Dr., 1001-Paula Y. and Raythion Fields to Jose Luis and Martha Elizabeth Galo, $290,000.

Parkton St., 12700-C and C Design and Remodeling Corp. to Monica J. Cayanong, $358,000.

Swan Creek Rd. E., 502-Barbara A. and Floyd L. Pugh to Henry J. Daniel, $285,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Franklin Ave. E., 10113-Wells Fargo Bank and Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II to Raul Enrique Armuelles and Montserrat Lopez Garcia, $342,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Damsel Ct., 6823-Gordon V. Berg to Alexandro Chavez Martinez, $305,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 6920, No. 300-Wilmington Trust and National Mortgage Corp. to Taher Billal and Hasina Ruma, $102,331.

Lake Park Dr., 6612-Ayodeji and Titilola Taiwo to Henry Unobukwu, $199,999.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Decatur St., 5502-Ronald A. Urbina Barners to Jorge A. Perdomo and Yoselin Estefani Martinez, $300,000.

Oglethorpe St., 4410, No. 407-Edward Tuchman to Ian Thorne, $111,650.

59th Ave., 5111-Pinehills Properties Corp. to Amelia Aurora Kampen, $225,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Duchaine Dr., 5520-Oscar and Tomasita Sanchez to Juan C. Torres and Silvia Y. Realegeno, $270,000.

Magnolia Dr., 8500-Leodan and Joe E. Andrade to Elizabeth Guevara Reyes and Yolin S. Guevara, $312,000.

Sheridan St., 9517-Claudia Carlina Robles Lozano and Fredy A. Barrera to Walter Canales, $290,000.

Wood Meadow Way, 7415-Timberlake Cheltenham Glenn Corp. to Tevin Fair, $369,024.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Bibury Aly., 15602-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Jennifer Hamilton and Dyamond A. McClaine, $425,940.

Campus Way S., 10109, No. 70-Roseline Lawal to Ahliba A. Toffa, $206,000.

Cedarhollow Lane, 9708-Dolores Crowder to Efemwonyi Frank Jesuorobo, $345,000.

Dauntly St., 214-Ahuruezenma and Enyioma Anyatonwu to Sabrina Jones Pointer, $355,000.

Fernwood Dr., 1713-Jamelle Berry to Wayne Anthony Jr. and Danielle R. Luckett, $320,000.

Hilda Ct., 12604-Olujide Michael Olawale to Noe Torillo Flores, Maria Juana Guevara Portillo and Maria V. Rivas, $310,000.

Lake Forest Dr., 1914-Eric Pierce to Patricia Lloyd Jones, $534,511.

Lonsdale Ct., 421-Matthew L. Ambs to Everette and Latrena Turner, $541,750.

New Acadia Lane, 14040, No. 406-Bonita E. Conti Lawrence and William A. Conti to Constance J. Peters, $206,000.

Old Enterprise Rd., 194, No. 160-Maryland Cash House Buyers Corp. to Dana Hill, $180,000.

Prince Pl., 10241, No. 27-302-Detra E. Battle to Nicole J. Collins, $75,000.

Redbud Ct., 1705-YWZ Properties Inc. to Fredrick C. Carter III, $266,000.

Shannock Lane, 13803-NVR Inc. to Eukali and Vicker McClain and Mae Henson, $502,235.

Sutton Ct., 18-Tristar Holdings Corp. to Loretta Gamble, $365,000.

Town Center Cir., 8961, No. 1-101-Tracey A. Carswell Wright to Shalvin and Bhavia Banker, $150,000.

Water Fowl Way, 13212-Jake P. and Erma Fullen to Annie R. Reid, $375,000.

Wood Branch Ct., 1010, No. 405-Meikenjar I Corp. to Eucklan Matthews, $205,000.

LAUREL AREA

Belle Chasse Blvd., 13851, No. 415-Gilbert M. and Paula E. Feldman to Kelly D. Mitchell, $285,000.

Carissa Lane, 7904-Chinedu N. and Oluwabunmi Cecilia Amadife to Vanessa Braxton and Lesley Romero, $276,000.

Crows Nest Ct., 7903, No. 9112-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Irlene E. Santos, $140,000.

Dorset Rd., 15712, No. 202-U.S. Bank to Subba Reddy, $93,984.

Killbarron Dr., 7707-William B. and Lia B. Simmons to Abdul Zahir Nur, $489,000.

Mayfair Dr., 14522-U.S. Bank and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Noe Cruz and Yesly S. Nataren Ayala, $249,900.

Vista Dr., 14032, No. 73-Amadou M. Cisse to Gabrielle Parson, $172,000.

Westside Ridge Dr., 14210-NVR Inc. to Cheikhna H. Aidara and Fatimetou Seck, $431,335.

MONTPELIER AREA

Creekview Dr., 9322-David W. and Cheryl L. Hall to Sherwin and Oronda Lewis, $382,000.

Greenview Dr., 14303-Eric and Shona Pascarello to Kevin and Sara Bell, $345,000.

Montague Ct., 9104-Conover Black Jr. to Leslie C. Johnson, $360,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

31st St., 4116-William Townshend and Arianna Caldwell to Colin Jobson Mosher and Jolie Beth Myers, $403,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Jodie St., 6525-Lewis and Maxione Adkins to Robyn A. Barnhart, $302,000.

89th Ave., 5908-Marilyn Ramalho and William Thomas to Joseph and Donna Nicholas, $302,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Barnaby Run Dr., 5103-Mycompu Com Inc. to Jamel S. Collins, $335,000.

Deep Gorge Ct., 1404-Oun Meng to Florent I. Tabora, $243,000.

Fair Winds Way, 702-IHMW Potomac Overlook V. Corp. to Gabriel O. and Wendi S. Bewley, $684,990.

Fleet St., 157, No. 1113-Oakmont Properties Corp. to Wendy Washington, $390,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Longfellow St., 5808-Arlene D. Richardson to Esther Castor and Jean Kesny Germain, $244,000.

Rittenhouse St., 5008-Fernando and Ubalod Morales to Carlos N. and Vilma Rodriguez Martinez, $310,000.

Somerset Rd., 6104-Neal Forman to Miguel Pantaleon and Edgar Pantaleon Gonzalez, $240,000.

59th Ave., 5226-Deborah L. Fontana and estate of Robert F. Coughlin to Maria L. Paz and Rosa Haydee Bustillo, $190,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Dowell Lane, 4623-James A. Brown Jr. to Marquita Ebron, $210,000.

Larkspur Rd., 6708-Michael G. Topping Sr. to Deborah Lynne Jackson, $240,000.

Silver Valley Way, 5004-Debra R. Johnson to Oscar R. Castro and Fidelicia Vasquez, $251,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Huntley Square Dr., 3335-Lena T. Lane to Deirdre Reid, $95,000.

21st Ave., 4409-Frentiss R. and Sharelle I. Gates to William A. Hernandez Montoya and Jose A. Hernandez, $291,500.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Beechwood Rd., 3904-Eric and Jo Hannah Hurtt to Brad R. Conrad and Jenna K. Osborn, $390,000.

Gazette Way, 3509-NVR Inc. to Charika Tolliver, $469,795.

Sheridan St., 2214-Bogdan Bazyluk to So and Shui Yu Cheng, $378,000.

Tribune Ct., 3114-NVR Inc. to Rodney and Deborah L. Dendy, $502,175.

Woodberry St., 4115-Richard L. Whelton Jr. to Vernon R. Boyd, $320,441.

35th Pl., 5824-Tsegai Haile Debas and Eden T. Tesfamichael to Goitom Berhe, $252,500.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Amberfield Ct., 13816-Popular Ventures Corp. to Angela Prophet, $260,000.

Arrowhead Dr., 7111-Patricia A. Brandon to Kelly Erin and Rodney Keith Wagner, $410,000.

Brentwood Dr., 7016-Marvalee Mattrasingh and Olan Rodriguez to Christopher P. Grey, $620,000.

Clairfield Lane, 17206-Mark T. Taylor to Santos Gutierrez and Alma L. Flores De Granados, $313,000.

Crockett Pl., 9216-Rene D. Cooper to Cardella Turner and Bridjett Lavett, $400,000.

Dressage Dr., 10132-NVR Inc. to Cherie Nichols, $441,590.

Endsley Pl., 3617-JLG Investments Corp. to Brenda K. Smoot, $320,000.

Furlong Ct., 11106-Toll V Partnership to Gary Walter and Earnesten Lanette Chase, $626,140.

Grazing Way, 4607-Toll V Partnership to Byron Mathias and Deborah Lanette Lee, $667,527.

Healy Pl., 7514-Johnie H. Washington to Tamara Bobo, $276,000.

King John Way, 4848, No. 272-RLP Investments Group to Cortine J. Lomax, $219,000.

Lily Green Way, 12307-18 Armatho-Nesty Group Corp. to Cadike Edwards and Shawn Silcott, $450,000.

Marlboro Ridge Rd., 11309-Toll V Partnership to Kamani Karandhan and Jay Perera, $798,000.

Midstock Lane, 13004-Keishua N. and David Ritter to Stevenson Abraham, $225,000.

Pegasus Ct., 11515-Toll V Partnership to Derrick P. and Roshaunda Ingram Harvey, $1.11 million.

Rhodenda Ave., 10711-Marty C. Windsor to Lela Celene Bumbry, $205,000.

Rolling Paddock Dr., 4108-Toll V Partnership to Serge U. Perpignan, $643,512.

Sir Edwards Dr., 15615-Michael W. and Wanetta V. Wigglesworth to Olatunji B. Umaru and Antonette P. Price, $515,000.

Swindon Terr., 4331-Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development to Reginald Derrickson II and Ashley N. Jenkins, $257,000.

Victoria Dr., 9424-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Deysi O. Flores Villeda and Raul Rene Colindres, $245,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Bald Hill Rd., 10302-John M. and Wanda Chin Soho to Michael A. Wilson and Catherine A. Wray, $325,000.

Deep Hollow Way, 3808-Robert S. and Rebecca L. Reason Hammond to Anoucha Charelle Ondias Souna and Yao Kouadio Kouame, $740,000.

Dunwood Crossing Dr., 3312-Wells Fargo Bank and Bank of America Alternative Loan Trust to Darryl and Alison Gardner, $573,300.

Fitzgibbon Ct., 10610-Howard Realty Corp. to Setondji Carmand Dega, $305,000.

James Ridge Rd., 710-Olusegun and Annette Dawn Bartley Satuyi to Chidi Amuzie and Cecilia A. Iroakazi, $520,000.

Saint Michaels Dr., 965-Dena M. Scott and Walter Dewey Williams to Uchenna A. Aginam, $183,000.

Vittoria Ct., 2161, No. 46-Sylvia and Andre D. Williams to Nora Elizabeth Coaxum, $345,000.