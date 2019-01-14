Auburn Rd. W., 14911-Nathan E. and Laurie Shannon Lyon to Robert E. Jagger II and Julia C. Paajanen, $490,000.
Ellingwood Dr., 1213-Jack D. and Heather D. Hunt to Ernesto Moises Sanchez, Benedicto Medina Hernandez, Deymi Larissa Villalta and Romel Armando Hernandez Osorio, $278,000.
Lelani Way, 3403-NVR Inc. to Manique E. Smith, $407,815.
Wendells Lane, 3402-1st Choice Homes Corp. to Dennis and Ashley Woodbine, $455,000.
Avenel Rd., 2009-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Franklin T. and Jenifer F. Quiah, $290,000.
Edwards Way, 9200, No. 1009-U.S. Bank National Association and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Hongyan Wu, $74,984.
Osage Terr., 8310-Frank R. Campbell and James S. Teal to Lihong Li and Fubing Yang, $437,000.
Wooded Way, 2009-Algimantas Bartkus and estate of Frank Ventriglio to Oyome D. Akonawe, $429,999.
Calico Rock Landing Rd., 7334-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Patricia Craigie, $348,570.
Green Ash Lane, 10815-Linh Phuong Nguyen to Jennifer Mendoza, $426,000.
Oriole Dr., 13125-Fred J. and Deborah J. Bush to Jerome and Verlinda Willis, $395,900.
Silver Thorn Way, 7230-Cameron and Matthew Dupuis to Lindsay S. Ameyaw, $342,000.
Bartlett Lane, 2709-Frank and Maria Clese to Jonathan and Jeanna Kasel, $345,000.
Belair Dr., 2907-Jacob Azhdam to Vilma Sales De Guzman, $335,000.
Deepwood Ct., 4621, No. 109C-Daniel L. and Amy L. Boawn to Quantina Gibson, $240,000.
Glydon Ct., 6405-Ian Reeves to Alexander J. and Anne E. Kersey, $475,000.
Kimberwick Dr., 14811-Wayne L. and Michelle A. Thornhill to Julia Wrenn and Mark Anthony Ruiz, $490,000.
Marquette Lane, 13031-Robert J. and John R. Mignogna to Huong Giang Than, Bao H. Nguyen and John Than, $255,000.
Orchard Park Way, 7928-Patrick M. and Lynn A. Rohal to Donna Whyte and Anthony Stephen Stewart, $475,000.
Quill Point Dr., 8276-Christopher D. Kernan to Fredericka Kioko Harris, $325,000.
Rolling Hill Lane, 12218-Chartwell Inc. to Kafi A. Lewis and Gregory Kendall Simons, $377,000.
Windflower Way, 4007-Stephanie R. Miller to Aissata Oumar Bah and Bakary Diarra, $330,000.
Youngwood Turn, 13522-John D. and Margaret H. Bannan to Kristoff K. and Kimberly D. Taylor Davies, $344,000.
Ebony Ct., 15725-U.S. Bank to Joseph A. Miller, $167,500.
Emily Ct., 15201-Vincent A. and Heather A. Francis to Cynthia D. Colson, $315,000.
Nemo Ct., 2620-Melanie J. Gray Pantoja to Trevon M. Reid, $235,000.
Palantine Pl., 800-Chenequa Adams to Joann Marie Walker, $305,000.
Pinecroft Lane, 15819-Daisy Rickert Avelar to Carlette Parker Daye, $345,000.
General Lafayette Blvd., 15216-DR Horton Inc. to Jasmine Renee Davis and Andrew Thomas Dill, $319,990.
Kennett Square Way, 15310-La Tricia and Reginald Pratt Smith to Latrese Y. Marshall, $329,000.
Lady Lauren Lane, 15209-DR Horton Inc. to Sade Helen Parker and Lamont Fitzgerald Heading Jr., $319,990.
Old Liberty Lane, 13102-Savannah Investors Inc. and Mid Atlantic Builders Inc. to Erica Love Beckett and Karl F. Bell Jr., $503,990.
Pulaski Rd., 15319-Tammy D. Lawrence to Anthony T. and Crystal D. Baton Hinton, $389,000.
Steam Mill Farm Dr., 12916-Caruso Bowie 11 Corp. to Eric and Kysha Watson, $569,533.
Lawrence St., 4316-Derk Willemstijn to Lucy B. and Ann G. Martin, $255,000.
Brooke Rd., 700-Logiko Investments Corp. to Victor R. Holems Jr., $288,000.
Carmody Hills Dr., 334-Kirk Hopkins to Veronica Baldwin, $220,000.
Crown St., 5904-Lanekn Investments Corp. to Monique McGill, $265,000.
Edgewick Ave., 1402-Jacqulin M. and Thomas C. Draughn to Segundo Lazo Fuentes and Yessica E. Medrano, $227,000.
Fernleaf Ave., 620-Staton Realty Solunons Corp. to Janyce C. Jackson, $238,700.
62nd Pl., 605-DP Capital Corp. to Christopher Wren Mills and Grace Catherine Flores, $235,374.
Belgravia Lane, 7410-Joseph N. and Anna S. Ngu to Minyahil Kifetew and Meaza Abegaz, $287,900.
Columbia Park Rd., 7118-Bank of New York Mellon to George Mformem, $322,000.
Forest Terr., 6901-Wadi Gaitan to Daniel A. Matamoros Flores, $210,000.
Ohio Ave., 2106-Home Sellers Solution Corp. to Brian E. and Roshelyn S. Hernandez, $288,500.
Pinebrook Rd., 2705, No. 403-SM Landover Corp. to Christopher Jackson, $340,930.
Pinebrook Rd., 2716-SM Landover Corp. to Nesetari A. Robinson, $353,524.
Stoddert Lane, 6906-SM Landover Corp. to Yasimina A. Jackson, $355,910.
Virginia Ave., 2311-Mariam Z. Noah to Pedro Juarez Moguel, $186,000.
Canberra Dr., 8700-Brian Carlo Santiago to Crystal C. Robinson, $335,000.
Dangerfield Pl., 8908-Global Investments and Trading Corp. to Sandra Glover, $419,900.
Harry St., 10501-Christiana Trust and Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Elias Guzman Gonzalez, $239,000.
Linhurst Dr., 9319-April C. and Norman J. Pryde to Jose H. Ramirez, $335,000.
Pacella Ct., 7306-Janet N. and Brian C. Maus to Alton Rouse, $250,000.
San Juan Dr., 5604-Lamont E. and Lakita Ayers to Oscar Noel M. Manzano, $210,000.
Natasha Dr., 5915-Bradley S. and Cheryl A. Jewitt to Esther Parker, $339,900.
Osage St., 5613-John Jordan Bush to Guangwei Fu, $345,242.
Seminole Pl., 6221-Arthur K. and Lori D. Balajthy to Andrew Joseph Chora, $285,600.
Barkley Pl., 2345-Logiko Investments Corp. to Dwayne Curtis Jr., $260,000.
Forest Run Dr., 3133-Pamela T. Nicholson Flora to Tonielle Pickard, $247,000.
Marion St., 7307-Ani Real Estate Investments Corp. to Luis Orlando Estrada Padilla and Tatiana Celement Estrada, $229,500.
Overdale Pl., 2607-Tina L. Thomas to Darlene Wise and Tidisha Dean, $220,000.
Selkirk Ct., 8205-Hassan A. Phillips to Olusegun V. Akanbi, $295,000.
Tracy Lane, 3000-Shawneque Tanyette Gartling Miller and Jacquita Williams to Kenneth Henry, $200,000.
Whittaker Ct., 2008-Robert A. and Chaloris Lewis to Miltina T. Hunter, $300,000.
Barrowfield Rd., 2003-Stratos Holdings Corp. to Robert J. Fourcade Jr., $360,000.
Border Dr., 2108-Julie Y. and Winona Meyer to Virginia H. Arujo, $305,000.
Crafford Pl., 7303-Roslyn L. Jackson to Maura A. Mauriel Nava, $140,000.
Fort Foote Terr. E., 8716-Cory J. Fecko to Mina M. Jafari and Hesam Mostafavi, $225,000.
Livingston Rd., 12511-Dwight K. Daniels to Cinthya Melissa Huayta, Hannyel Amalia Benavidez Vargas and Antonio Timoteo Huayta Rodriguez, $387,000.
Montezuma Dr., 1001-Paula Y. and Raythion Fields to Jose Luis and Martha Elizabeth Galo, $290,000.
Parkton St., 12700-C and C Design and Remodeling Corp. to Monica J. Cayanong, $358,000.
Swan Creek Rd. E., 502-Barbara A. and Floyd L. Pugh to Henry J. Daniel, $285,000.
Franklin Ave. E., 10113-Wells Fargo Bank and Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II to Raul Enrique Armuelles and Montserrat Lopez Garcia, $342,000.
Damsel Ct., 6823-Gordon V. Berg to Alexandro Chavez Martinez, $305,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 6920, No. 300-Wilmington Trust and National Mortgage Corp. to Taher Billal and Hasina Ruma, $102,331.
Lake Park Dr., 6612-Ayodeji and Titilola Taiwo to Henry Unobukwu, $199,999.
Decatur St., 5502-Ronald A. Urbina Barners to Jorge A. Perdomo and Yoselin Estefani Martinez, $300,000.
Oglethorpe St., 4410, No. 407-Edward Tuchman to Ian Thorne, $111,650.
59th Ave., 5111-Pinehills Properties Corp. to Amelia Aurora Kampen, $225,000.
Duchaine Dr., 5520-Oscar and Tomasita Sanchez to Juan C. Torres and Silvia Y. Realegeno, $270,000.
Magnolia Dr., 8500-Leodan and Joe E. Andrade to Elizabeth Guevara Reyes and Yolin S. Guevara, $312,000.
Sheridan St., 9517-Claudia Carlina Robles Lozano and Fredy A. Barrera to Walter Canales, $290,000.
Wood Meadow Way, 7415-Timberlake Cheltenham Glenn Corp. to Tevin Fair, $369,024.
Bibury Aly., 15602-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Jennifer Hamilton and Dyamond A. McClaine, $425,940.
Campus Way S., 10109, No. 70-Roseline Lawal to Ahliba A. Toffa, $206,000.
Cedarhollow Lane, 9708-Dolores Crowder to Efemwonyi Frank Jesuorobo, $345,000.
Dauntly St., 214-Ahuruezenma and Enyioma Anyatonwu to Sabrina Jones Pointer, $355,000.
Fernwood Dr., 1713-Jamelle Berry to Wayne Anthony Jr. and Danielle R. Luckett, $320,000.
Hilda Ct., 12604-Olujide Michael Olawale to Noe Torillo Flores, Maria Juana Guevara Portillo and Maria V. Rivas, $310,000.
Lake Forest Dr., 1914-Eric Pierce to Patricia Lloyd Jones, $534,511.
Lonsdale Ct., 421-Matthew L. Ambs to Everette and Latrena Turner, $541,750.
New Acadia Lane, 14040, No. 406-Bonita E. Conti Lawrence and William A. Conti to Constance J. Peters, $206,000.
Old Enterprise Rd., 194, No. 160-Maryland Cash House Buyers Corp. to Dana Hill, $180,000.
Prince Pl., 10241, No. 27-302-Detra E. Battle to Nicole J. Collins, $75,000.
Redbud Ct., 1705-YWZ Properties Inc. to Fredrick C. Carter III, $266,000.
Shannock Lane, 13803-NVR Inc. to Eukali and Vicker McClain and Mae Henson, $502,235.
Sutton Ct., 18-Tristar Holdings Corp. to Loretta Gamble, $365,000.
Town Center Cir., 8961, No. 1-101-Tracey A. Carswell Wright to Shalvin and Bhavia Banker, $150,000.
Water Fowl Way, 13212-Jake P. and Erma Fullen to Annie R. Reid, $375,000.
Wood Branch Ct., 1010, No. 405-Meikenjar I Corp. to Eucklan Matthews, $205,000.
Belle Chasse Blvd., 13851, No. 415-Gilbert M. and Paula E. Feldman to Kelly D. Mitchell, $285,000.
Carissa Lane, 7904-Chinedu N. and Oluwabunmi Cecilia Amadife to Vanessa Braxton and Lesley Romero, $276,000.
Crows Nest Ct., 7903, No. 9112-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Irlene E. Santos, $140,000.
Dorset Rd., 15712, No. 202-U.S. Bank to Subba Reddy, $93,984.
Killbarron Dr., 7707-William B. and Lia B. Simmons to Abdul Zahir Nur, $489,000.
Mayfair Dr., 14522-U.S. Bank and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Noe Cruz and Yesly S. Nataren Ayala, $249,900.
Vista Dr., 14032, No. 73-Amadou M. Cisse to Gabrielle Parson, $172,000.
Westside Ridge Dr., 14210-NVR Inc. to Cheikhna H. Aidara and Fatimetou Seck, $431,335.
Creekview Dr., 9322-David W. and Cheryl L. Hall to Sherwin and Oronda Lewis, $382,000.
Greenview Dr., 14303-Eric and Shona Pascarello to Kevin and Sara Bell, $345,000.
Montague Ct., 9104-Conover Black Jr. to Leslie C. Johnson, $360,000.
31st St., 4116-William Townshend and Arianna Caldwell to Colin Jobson Mosher and Jolie Beth Myers, $403,000.
Jodie St., 6525-Lewis and Maxione Adkins to Robyn A. Barnhart, $302,000.
89th Ave., 5908-Marilyn Ramalho and William Thomas to Joseph and Donna Nicholas, $302,000.
Barnaby Run Dr., 5103-Mycompu Com Inc. to Jamel S. Collins, $335,000.
Deep Gorge Ct., 1404-Oun Meng to Florent I. Tabora, $243,000.
Fair Winds Way, 702-IHMW Potomac Overlook V. Corp. to Gabriel O. and Wendi S. Bewley, $684,990.
Fleet St., 157, No. 1113-Oakmont Properties Corp. to Wendy Washington, $390,000.
Longfellow St., 5808-Arlene D. Richardson to Esther Castor and Jean Kesny Germain, $244,000.
Rittenhouse St., 5008-Fernando and Ubalod Morales to Carlos N. and Vilma Rodriguez Martinez, $310,000.
Somerset Rd., 6104-Neal Forman to Miguel Pantaleon and Edgar Pantaleon Gonzalez, $240,000.
59th Ave., 5226-Deborah L. Fontana and estate of Robert F. Coughlin to Maria L. Paz and Rosa Haydee Bustillo, $190,000.
Dowell Lane, 4623-James A. Brown Jr. to Marquita Ebron, $210,000.
Larkspur Rd., 6708-Michael G. Topping Sr. to Deborah Lynne Jackson, $240,000.
Silver Valley Way, 5004-Debra R. Johnson to Oscar R. Castro and Fidelicia Vasquez, $251,000.
Huntley Square Dr., 3335-Lena T. Lane to Deirdre Reid, $95,000.
21st Ave., 4409-Frentiss R. and Sharelle I. Gates to William A. Hernandez Montoya and Jose A. Hernandez, $291,500.
Beechwood Rd., 3904-Eric and Jo Hannah Hurtt to Brad R. Conrad and Jenna K. Osborn, $390,000.
Gazette Way, 3509-NVR Inc. to Charika Tolliver, $469,795.
Sheridan St., 2214-Bogdan Bazyluk to So and Shui Yu Cheng, $378,000.
Tribune Ct., 3114-NVR Inc. to Rodney and Deborah L. Dendy, $502,175.
Woodberry St., 4115-Richard L. Whelton Jr. to Vernon R. Boyd, $320,441.
35th Pl., 5824-Tsegai Haile Debas and Eden T. Tesfamichael to Goitom Berhe, $252,500.
Amberfield Ct., 13816-Popular Ventures Corp. to Angela Prophet, $260,000.
Arrowhead Dr., 7111-Patricia A. Brandon to Kelly Erin and Rodney Keith Wagner, $410,000.
Brentwood Dr., 7016-Marvalee Mattrasingh and Olan Rodriguez to Christopher P. Grey, $620,000.
Clairfield Lane, 17206-Mark T. Taylor to Santos Gutierrez and Alma L. Flores De Granados, $313,000.
Crockett Pl., 9216-Rene D. Cooper to Cardella Turner and Bridjett Lavett, $400,000.
Dressage Dr., 10132-NVR Inc. to Cherie Nichols, $441,590.
Endsley Pl., 3617-JLG Investments Corp. to Brenda K. Smoot, $320,000.
Furlong Ct., 11106-Toll V Partnership to Gary Walter and Earnesten Lanette Chase, $626,140.
Grazing Way, 4607-Toll V Partnership to Byron Mathias and Deborah Lanette Lee, $667,527.
Healy Pl., 7514-Johnie H. Washington to Tamara Bobo, $276,000.
King John Way, 4848, No. 272-RLP Investments Group to Cortine J. Lomax, $219,000.
Lily Green Way, 12307-18 Armatho-Nesty Group Corp. to Cadike Edwards and Shawn Silcott, $450,000.
Marlboro Ridge Rd., 11309-Toll V Partnership to Kamani Karandhan and Jay Perera, $798,000.
Midstock Lane, 13004-Keishua N. and David Ritter to Stevenson Abraham, $225,000.
Pegasus Ct., 11515-Toll V Partnership to Derrick P. and Roshaunda Ingram Harvey, $1.11 million.
Rhodenda Ave., 10711-Marty C. Windsor to Lela Celene Bumbry, $205,000.
Rolling Paddock Dr., 4108-Toll V Partnership to Serge U. Perpignan, $643,512.
Sir Edwards Dr., 15615-Michael W. and Wanetta V. Wigglesworth to Olatunji B. Umaru and Antonette P. Price, $515,000.
Swindon Terr., 4331-Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development to Reginald Derrickson II and Ashley N. Jenkins, $257,000.
Victoria Dr., 9424-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Deysi O. Flores Villeda and Raul Rene Colindres, $245,000.
Bald Hill Rd., 10302-John M. and Wanda Chin Soho to Michael A. Wilson and Catherine A. Wray, $325,000.
Deep Hollow Way, 3808-Robert S. and Rebecca L. Reason Hammond to Anoucha Charelle Ondias Souna and Yao Kouadio Kouame, $740,000.
Dunwood Crossing Dr., 3312-Wells Fargo Bank and Bank of America Alternative Loan Trust to Darryl and Alison Gardner, $573,300.
Fitzgibbon Ct., 10610-Howard Realty Corp. to Setondji Carmand Dega, $305,000.
James Ridge Rd., 710-Olusegun and Annette Dawn Bartley Satuyi to Chidi Amuzie and Cecilia A. Iroakazi, $520,000.
Saint Michaels Dr., 965-Dena M. Scott and Walter Dewey Williams to Uchenna A. Aginam, $183,000.
Vittoria Ct., 2161, No. 46-Sylvia and Andre D. Williams to Nora Elizabeth Coaxum, $345,000.