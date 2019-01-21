These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Glover Ct., 18100-Thomas and Pansy Waters to Dierdre Shawnee Andrews, $390,000.

Mannington Rd., 16600-Raymond C. and Ngozi A. Ihegbe to Marcus Darrell and Adrienne Mack, $449,800.

Saint James Rd., 1614-St. James Haverford Construction Partners to Kia Maria Jones and Herbert Louis Mitchell Jr., $640,900.

ADELPHI AREA

Greenspire Terr., 8231-Karl and Rebecca A. Guyot to Daniel Ngamegni, $325,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 521-Dusan Bogomirovic to Susan W. Kiarie, $95,000.

Riggs Rd., 7981, No. 2-Wilmer Antonio Duarte to Marvin Rodas Garcia and Orfelinda Ruano Sandoval, $44,200.

Eighth Ave., 6524-Adishiwot C. Ayano to Byron N. Vasquez Lopez, $389,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Beltsville Dr., 11917-George and Nicholas G. Tsoukleris to Victor A. Arroyo Zuniga, Margarita Leonor Quijada De Arroyo and Wendy Magaly Schwab, $295,000.

Calico Rock Landing, 7338-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Jessica N. Foster, $338,570.

Greenmount Ave., 13117-Andrew L. and Gale P. White to Carlos A. Romero Torres and Sonia V. Bonilla Rivera, $350,000.

Rustic Rock Lane, 12606-Herbert Raymond to George and Jennifer Flores, $374,000.

Stoconga Dr., 3914-Betty J. Penn and Michael R. Jones to Robin J. James and Tedesia L. Edwards, $330,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Newton St., 5219, No. 302-Raymundo Flores and Alida Arely Mendez to Kevin Lester, $90,000.

BOWIE AREA

Bartlett Lane, 2710-Eleanor L. Clearwater to Anna P. Davis, $347,500.

Birchmere Terr., 5115-Susanah P. and Andrew W. Long to Jeffery L. Butler and Chantel Evans, $480,000.

Chalford Lane, 12513-Jeremy J. Easter to Loren Marie Mercedes, $362,500.

Driscoll Dr., 8404-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Ruth Mbakwe, $336,900.

Goodloes Promise Dr., 12701-Garland and Sandra Hill to Yvonne M. Gayle, $564,900.

Heather Glen Way, 10611-Anouche Charelle Ondias Souna to Elaine Rhem, $325,000.

Kincaid Lane, 12707-Vincent P. Tbayan to Allison L. and Jonathan D. Evans, $345,000.

Lode St., 12801-Santos Rodriguez to Daniel N. Miller, $399,900.

Memphis Lane, 3416-John J. and Nancy C. O’Neill to Stephen William Lebair, $325,000.

Ovalstone Lane, 13111-Christina Tyson to Golda Fajardo and Ronald Marquez, $310,000.

Quoting Poet Ct., 12613-Rey Alberto and Katherine L. Velez to Jada Daniel, $649,000.

Stonybrook Dr., 2807-Karen L. O’Connor to Arthur and Agnes Blanda, $345,000.

Vista Gardens Dr., 10419-Mia C. and Lanile R. Dalcour to Ifeoma A. Anekwe, $335,000.

Youngwood Turn, 13541-M. Ann S. Moyer to Rebecca Germain, $310,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Atlantis Dr., 15802-Tiffany S. Burrell to Jaime R. and Jaime Amaya, $411,000.

Elan Ct., 3922-Cheryl M. Hepp and Cheryl S. Myers to Berney Williams Jr., $240,000.

Nemo Ct. N., 15511-Amanda E. Andrew to Nkem Nnanedu, $240,000.

Palm Lane, 1320-James A. and Patricia L. Finney to Benjamin and Jocelyn Sparks, $372,000.

Perrell Lane, 1801-Visiono Investments Corp. to Michelle Lennon, $349,900.

BRANDYWINE AREA

General Lafayette Blvd., 15322-DR Horton Inc. to Tyreik Montre Leary, $314,990.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15214-DR Horton Inc. to Taurus McGhee, $319,930.

Lord Howe Way, 15100-Tyrone J. Chappelle to Renia S. Coley, $399,900.

Owings Ave., 14414-NVR Inc. to Ernestine E. and Tyrone Mitchell, $553,225.

Richard Ct., 8302-Nova Partners Corp. to Jasmine Walker and Venkat Ratnam Motupalli, $490,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Allison St., 3803-Ricardo A. Escobar Galdamez and Maria D. Romero to Akeya Young, $354,900.

Monroe St., 4315-Carlos J. Vazquez to Nanci Maribel Caballero Lopez and Ronald Alberto Portillo, $225,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Elfin Ave., 1003-Residential Value Corp. to Brittany Tabron, $265,000.

Maryland Park Dr., 14-Bryan Harrod Sr. to Orville Dean Yohan Fairweather, $198,000.

Nova Ave., 1914-Estate of Walter T. Coates to Clinton Dana and Brittney J. Moore, $187,500.

Quarry Ave., 298-Christine Fodouop and estate of Paulin Tatissong to Nelly M. Fonseca and Patrick A. Reid, $255,000.

Shamrock Ave., 1515-Poriya Mozzami and Zamzam Ghoreishi to Katoya Johnson, $254,900.

Urn St., 4304-Ming Qui Lu to Feng Fang Liu and Su Ai Li, $230,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Blackstone Ave., 10415-Sandra M. Lyles to Kevin and Helen Jones and Shawnte Howard, $425,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Countrywood Ct., 1727-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Lawrence E. Joy Sr., $152,000.

Englewood Dr. N., 5111-Sheryl L. Prue and Gregory Haskins to Rosa Linda Arriaga Eustaquio, $131,500.

Hawthorne St., 5611-Gay Ojugbana to Jan Lee Austin and James D. McNair III, $360,000.

Hillview Rd., 8305-Thomas P. Dore and Mark S. Devan to Richard Salas, $221,000.

Kent Village Pl., 2432-Allyson Shaffier Smith to Tara Houser, $187,500.

Oxman Rd., 7724-Neeknaum Corp. and Barma Corp. to Luis Garcia, $210,000.

Pinebrook Rd., 2707, No. 404-SM Landover Corp. to Michael Edward Coles, $273,105.

Pinebrook Rd., 2719, No. 410-LC Landover Corp. to Maya Elaine Mitchell, $296,520.

Stoddert Lane, 6910-SM Landover Corp. to Anthony William Mathis, $353,920.

Willow Hill Dr., 7716-U.S. Bank National Association and TBW Mortgage Backed Trust to Elisabeth Johnson, $292,950.

63rd Pl., 2811-Christopher William and Monique Melissa Russell to Marelis M. Sanchez Perdomo, $342,000.

CLINTON AREA

Brand Ct., 8603-Capital Companies Corp. to Rochelle Bakare, $318,000.

Cinema Ct., 8413-Archie and Beverly Turner to Zainau Olayiwola and Omowunmi Tom Alli, $320,000.

Goosecreek Ct., 10201-Isaac Tyrone and Shelby Patrice Jackson to Laurean Teresa Pope, $275,000.

Hermitt St., 11400-Steven C. Lucas to Kedesha R. Chaplin and Jermaine G. McDonald, $300,000.

Natahala Dr., 4441-Yolanda Guerzon and estate of Betty P. Hoocker to Moriah Washington, $270,000.

Stream Valley Lane, 9304-Fine Living Care Group Corp. to Joan Annett Jackson, $467,250.

Wade Ave., 6900-Paul A. and Whitney L. Blackman to Glennard V. and Leslie Walker, $420,000.

Wynnwood Dr., 7912-Kenneth Watts to Carlota A. Iraheta Marvilla, Cesar D. Iraheta and Felicita D. Maravilla, $275,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Edgewood Rd., 5219-Farid Ahmed and Fahmida Rahman to Sumaya Naorin and Jakir Hossain, $215,000.

Harvard Rd., 4608-Scott and Cynthia Rebecca McCabe to Thomas E. and Rachel R. Benz, $520,000.

Travis Lane, 8007-Barbara Saenz to Qiyu Liang, $427,450.

48th Ave., 9511-Jane M. Mack to Hannah Hazel Penn, $295,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Lakehurst Ave., 3105-Wen Rong Chen to Khalyl Kadeem Burns and Shanee Level Joyce Collins, $274,800.

Roslyn Ave., 2136-Glennard V. and Leslie Walker to Richard H. and Bennetta G. Porter, $270,000.

Seton Way, 2221-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Lauretta M. and Robert T. Martin, $209,900.

Tulip Ave., 1636-Shawn A. Willimas to Jerome Smith, $217,500.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Allentown Farm Ct., 7800-HSBC Bank and Ace Securities Corp. Homes Equity Loan Trust to Eric P. and Natalie J. Walker, $450,000.

Beech St., 502-Maira Carolina Guevara Fuentes to Margarita Alvarez Merino and Christian Ariel Rubio, $320,000.

Bricker Dr., 606-Tyson E. and Patricia L. Stephens to Sattina D. Parrish, $420,000.

Captains View Lane, 11101-Nicole Chin Wing to Alejandro Flores and Aruni Flores Jimenez, $372,000.

Haxall Ct., 12502-JES International Corp. to Jonathan L. and Zarah M. Kimble, $715,000.

Lost Lake Cir., 12808-SAFA Investments Corp. to Karrah H. Foster and Patricia A. Paxton, $410,000.

Monticello Ct., 2104-Caruso Builder Washington Overlook Corp. to Yenersis Fajardo Brito and Amegnon Assilamehoo, $614,990.

Old Fort Rd., 9900-Roosevelt Lafontant to Stephen D. and Elizabeth Skopowski, $342,000.

Ponca Pl., 9607-Roy B. Brown to Jose Donis Gomez and Lilia Mondragon Mejia, $315,000.

Sentry Lane, 517-Prestige Group Inc. to Emperatriz C. Saragoza, $236,000.

Taylor Ave., 1815-Simone Smith Hampton and Julia M. Hooper to Walter H. and Elizabeth Menjivar and Miguel A. Godines, $258,000.

Tucker Rd., 2920-Mary B. Proctor and Danny R. Swann to Carlos A. Bonilla, $205,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Glenn Dale Woods Ct., 5115-Jacqueline R. and Corey L. Smalls to Estella T. and Agbor B. Etta, $299,900.

GREENBELT AREA

Green Crescent Ct., 6801-Mile Homes Corp. to Gertrude Macauley and Emmanuel G. Nwana Galega, $425,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7802, No. 273-Kimberly E. Gregory and estate of Sara Diaz to Aaron Credle, $160,000.

Lake Park Dr., 6620, No. 2F-Thomas Schraa and Maria C. Orellana to Donna Y. Rucker, $199,900.

Miner St., 8208-NVR Inc. Corp. to Angela Dixon, $442,068.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

42nd Ave., 5319-Jeanne Jones and Gary Peller to Sonora J. and Ricky Munks, $625,000.

60th Ave., 5207-Stacey Turner to Rosalinda Orozco and Mario Orozco Martinez, $232,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Brightlea Dr., 6442-Mopelola S. Adelotan to Keith T. Hail, $325,000.

Ellerbie St., 5501-Dave H. and Kook Mo Kim to Carlos Estrada Villalta, $300,000.

Nashville Rd., 7002-A & A Builders Corp. to Burchell Bryan and Lorna Wellington, $350,000.

Wood Meadow Way, 7427-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Adjete Wilson, $358,741.

Sixth St., 9100-Clara Luz Dominguez and Helen D. Mejia to Luis A. Valasquez Bonilla, $286,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Baikal Loop, 2403-Wilmington Trust National Association and First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust to Jasmine Duke, $239,400.

Bibury Alley, 15604-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Kevin L. Thurman, $421,650.

Campus Way S., 10110, No. 202-8A-Dwayne Logan to Dorothy Eric Williams, $61,000.

Castleton Pl., 200-Thomas L. Wimbish to Babatunde O. Olamilehin, $249,000.

Firethorn Ct., 105-William Ashe to Kaceya T. Sistare, $168,000.

Hobart St., 9108-Tharol A. Douglas to Alexis Isaac Cerna Lizama and Estefany Natali Romero, $215,000.

Lake Forest Dr., 2302-Major Scott and Angela Screen Galloway to Angel and Josefina Almaraz, $675,000.

Manor House Dr., 900-WFC Flagship Corp. to Stephen M. and Davetta L. Williamson, $470,000.

Moores Plains Blvd., 2812-Westphalia Row Properties Corp. to Lakesha C. Jackson, $418,000.

New Orchard Dr., 9602-Alexandra George and Andre C. Parker to Michael A. and Carla Stubbs Jacobs, $305,000.

Prince Pl., 10214, No. 8-201-Reginald E. Thomas to Germaine A. Porter, $130,000.

Pritchard Lane, 416-Santos Martinez Garcia to Eke Ebulu Orji, $315,000.

Rexford Way, 707-NVR Inc. to Dominique and Gail T. McCree, $530,345.

Shannock Lane, 13809-NVR Inc. to Terance A. and Ericka Howell, $589,075.

Symondsbury Way, 15423-Grafton Jeremy and Kristen N. Burley to Tracey L. and Fredrick E. Dooley, $539,900.

Whistling Duck Dr., 1818-Leopold Loga to Ruqayya Davis, $280,000.

LAUREL AREA

Mayfair Rd., 6911-Delores Bromley Oakes to Anametemfiok E. Akpan, $312,000.

Oakpointe Dr., 14240-Margaret Baez Al Mallaha to Guy Tobet and Aline Nzouetap Sayou, $305,000.

Ridge View Lane, 14304-NVR Inc. to Adeatude Baptiste, $440,840.

Westmeath Dr., 14004-Citibank and Wilmington Trust to Hager Yeboah, $438,000.

Westside Ridge Dr., 14212-NVR Inc. to Djuro Karanovic, $439,055.

Woodbine Dr., 7655-Rodell D. Surgeon and Kimberly R. Ames to Alis Freeman, $225,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Briardale Lane, 8801-Barry Neale and Bettijoyce Breen to Zygmunt Jozwiak, $240,000.

Dove Cir., 12103-Brightstar Capital Corp. to Baozhu Sun, $230,000.

Mount Pleasant Dr., 12314-Lawrence and Bernice Goodwin to Alisa M. and Christopher C. Williams, $312,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

31st St., 4404-James and Kimberly J. Stevens to Christopher Harper, $320,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Buchanan St., 7109-Victor Abel Pineda to Herber E. and Ana Z. Leiva Pacas, $281,000.

Nicholson Ct., 8305-Terri Jackson to Luis R. Mejia, $329,900.

Verona Dr., 8312-8312 Verona Corp. and Ryan Studner to Veronica E. Summers and Maria E. Marshal, $320,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Fenwood Ave., 1620-Odell J. and Daniel Wallace Cooper to Jose A. Sanchez Perez and Lourdes Xiomara Solorzano, $200,000.

Norlinda Cir., 5404-Samuel Walter and Marlene F. Dillon to Rockea Lawson, $331,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Nicholson St., 4709-Jose Abel Castro and Jose Oscar Silva to Marilyn Ramalho and William Thomas, $419,900.

Riverdale Rd., 4604-Laura Ann Vacante to Stephen K. Savage and Alison Clune, $435,000.

Tennyson St., 5711-NT Properties to Qin Zhang and Yufeng Zhu, $393,530.

62nd Pl., 6111-Keith T. Hall to Eder Salmeron, $275,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Elmendorf Dr., 6001-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and American Home Mortgage Investment Trust to Tonee A. McCarden and Yolanda E. Dews, $200,550.

Lewis Ave., 2406-Upshot Realty Corp. to Lewis S. and Maria D. Green, $240,000.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3835, No. T201-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Jasmine Espinoza, $74,900.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Carozza Ct., 4114-Kathy Nha Tran to Audrey W. Mason and Phillip T. Horne, $308,888.

Edgemere Dr., 6723-Linda M. Richardson and Carrance E. Newsome to Evander Spinks Belk, $230,000.

Henderson Rd., 4813-Flagship Investments Corp. and Steven Bildman to Todd Hughes, $310,000.

26th Ave., 3911-Fletcher and Karmila Blackmon to Christopher Brooks, $75,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Beechwood Rd., 4013-Linda B. Ning and Bill B. Cai to Ann E. Smith Williams, $363,000.

Clagett Rd., 4302-Ideal House Corp. to Katherine Shields Jackson, $640,000.

Sheridan St., 4311-Sean W. and Emily M. Sunturn to Jillian Suzanne Holbrook and Matthew Stephen Cheetham, $503,250.

Tuckerman St., 4307-Wayland J. Radin to Marilyn Siegel, $555,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Amberfield Dr., 4710-Baer Development Inc. to Tosharo Brown, $269,000.

Bending Brook Way, 10204-Federal National Mortgage Association to Charles Workman, $320,000.

Brookes Reserve Rd., 10900-James L. and Karen W. Beall to Terrence R. and Robin Winston, $550,000.

Clairfield Lane, 17310-Charity O. Russell to Chinyere Ochulor Duru, $227,000.

Dunbarton Dr., 14608-Clifford W. Teal to Doria B. Brooks, $370,000.

Grazing Way, 4613-Toll V Partnership to Alfred L. Brown, $643,750.

Heartwood Lane, 7908-Nova Partners Corp. to Andre T. and Malaika Sams, $324,000.

James St., 8314-Cecelia Williams to Tawanna M. Glover, $280,000.

King Patrick Way, 4904, No. 204-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Oladipo Rowaiye, $135,000.

Lord Dunbore Pl., 13440-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Keena C. Howse, $125,000.

Manor Park Dr., 5501-Mab of WTC Corp. to Fredric and Lauren Friend Howze, $475,599.

Marlborough Cir., 14505-Candace Boston to Travis J. and Jessica Roney, $219,900.

Penzance Pl., 4637-Kenneth Okogi to Tiffany Gibson, $260,000.

Richmond Run, 3806-SM Parkside Corp. to Anthony Bernard and Towanda A. Bullock, $413,005.

Salford Terr., 13099-Bank of New York Mellon to Traci Dionne Williams, $217,876.

Starting Gate Dr., 5202-Lifetime Enterprises Corp. to Christopher and Anne Johnson Kelly, $414,950.

Village Dr. W., 17018-Shirley and Esmeralda Daniels to Phillip L. Higgins II, $215,000.

Winding Waters Terr., 4117-Parkside Townes Corp. to Jeremy R. and Carmelita George, $435,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Bermondsey Ct., 13211-U.S. Bank and BNC Mortgage Loan Trust to Daniel Bullock, $315,000.

Dew Dr., 14503-Sarmad N. and Saba T. Rizvi to Julius Ngole and Angela Besinge, $665,000.

Dunwood Valley Dr., 14209-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Tharol Douglas, $457,275.

Garden Grove Lane, 2106-K. Hovnanian Homes Maryland Corp. to Rafael Segovia, $375,000.

Lake Overlook Pl., 11230-Shelly M. Smith Turner to Yinka Flora Akindolle Ashin, $280,000.

Shadystone Terr., 11807-Clara Mae Lewis to Dionne and Lenwood Clemons, $376,000.

Tulson Lane, 2205-John E. Kendrick to Golda and Theophil Samuel, $492,000.

Westridge Dr., 10301-Bridgette J. Williams Davis to William Garcia, $117,000.