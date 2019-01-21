Glover Ct., 18100-Thomas and Pansy Waters to Dierdre Shawnee Andrews, $390,000.
Mannington Rd., 16600-Raymond C. and Ngozi A. Ihegbe to Marcus Darrell and Adrienne Mack, $449,800.
Saint James Rd., 1614-St. James Haverford Construction Partners to Kia Maria Jones and Herbert Louis Mitchell Jr., $640,900.
Greenspire Terr., 8231-Karl and Rebecca A. Guyot to Daniel Ngamegni, $325,000.
Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 521-Dusan Bogomirovic to Susan W. Kiarie, $95,000.
Riggs Rd., 7981, No. 2-Wilmer Antonio Duarte to Marvin Rodas Garcia and Orfelinda Ruano Sandoval, $44,200.
Eighth Ave., 6524-Adishiwot C. Ayano to Byron N. Vasquez Lopez, $389,000.
Beltsville Dr., 11917-George and Nicholas G. Tsoukleris to Victor A. Arroyo Zuniga, Margarita Leonor Quijada De Arroyo and Wendy Magaly Schwab, $295,000.
Calico Rock Landing, 7338-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Jessica N. Foster, $338,570.
Greenmount Ave., 13117-Andrew L. and Gale P. White to Carlos A. Romero Torres and Sonia V. Bonilla Rivera, $350,000.
Rustic Rock Lane, 12606-Herbert Raymond to George and Jennifer Flores, $374,000.
Stoconga Dr., 3914-Betty J. Penn and Michael R. Jones to Robin J. James and Tedesia L. Edwards, $330,000.
Newton St., 5219, No. 302-Raymundo Flores and Alida Arely Mendez to Kevin Lester, $90,000.
Bartlett Lane, 2710-Eleanor L. Clearwater to Anna P. Davis, $347,500.
Birchmere Terr., 5115-Susanah P. and Andrew W. Long to Jeffery L. Butler and Chantel Evans, $480,000.
Chalford Lane, 12513-Jeremy J. Easter to Loren Marie Mercedes, $362,500.
Driscoll Dr., 8404-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Ruth Mbakwe, $336,900.
Goodloes Promise Dr., 12701-Garland and Sandra Hill to Yvonne M. Gayle, $564,900.
Heather Glen Way, 10611-Anouche Charelle Ondias Souna to Elaine Rhem, $325,000.
Kincaid Lane, 12707-Vincent P. Tbayan to Allison L. and Jonathan D. Evans, $345,000.
Lode St., 12801-Santos Rodriguez to Daniel N. Miller, $399,900.
Memphis Lane, 3416-John J. and Nancy C. O’Neill to Stephen William Lebair, $325,000.
Ovalstone Lane, 13111-Christina Tyson to Golda Fajardo and Ronald Marquez, $310,000.
Quoting Poet Ct., 12613-Rey Alberto and Katherine L. Velez to Jada Daniel, $649,000.
Stonybrook Dr., 2807-Karen L. O’Connor to Arthur and Agnes Blanda, $345,000.
Vista Gardens Dr., 10419-Mia C. and Lanile R. Dalcour to Ifeoma A. Anekwe, $335,000.
Youngwood Turn, 13541-M. Ann S. Moyer to Rebecca Germain, $310,000.
Atlantis Dr., 15802-Tiffany S. Burrell to Jaime R. and Jaime Amaya, $411,000.
Elan Ct., 3922-Cheryl M. Hepp and Cheryl S. Myers to Berney Williams Jr., $240,000.
Nemo Ct. N., 15511-Amanda E. Andrew to Nkem Nnanedu, $240,000.
Palm Lane, 1320-James A. and Patricia L. Finney to Benjamin and Jocelyn Sparks, $372,000.
Perrell Lane, 1801-Visiono Investments Corp. to Michelle Lennon, $349,900.
General Lafayette Blvd., 15322-DR Horton Inc. to Tyreik Montre Leary, $314,990.
Lady Lauren Lane, 15214-DR Horton Inc. to Taurus McGhee, $319,930.
Lord Howe Way, 15100-Tyrone J. Chappelle to Renia S. Coley, $399,900.
Owings Ave., 14414-NVR Inc. to Ernestine E. and Tyrone Mitchell, $553,225.
Richard Ct., 8302-Nova Partners Corp. to Jasmine Walker and Venkat Ratnam Motupalli, $490,000.
Allison St., 3803-Ricardo A. Escobar Galdamez and Maria D. Romero to Akeya Young, $354,900.
Monroe St., 4315-Carlos J. Vazquez to Nanci Maribel Caballero Lopez and Ronald Alberto Portillo, $225,000.
Elfin Ave., 1003-Residential Value Corp. to Brittany Tabron, $265,000.
Maryland Park Dr., 14-Bryan Harrod Sr. to Orville Dean Yohan Fairweather, $198,000.
Nova Ave., 1914-Estate of Walter T. Coates to Clinton Dana and Brittney J. Moore, $187,500.
Quarry Ave., 298-Christine Fodouop and estate of Paulin Tatissong to Nelly M. Fonseca and Patrick A. Reid, $255,000.
Shamrock Ave., 1515-Poriya Mozzami and Zamzam Ghoreishi to Katoya Johnson, $254,900.
Urn St., 4304-Ming Qui Lu to Feng Fang Liu and Su Ai Li, $230,000.
Blackstone Ave., 10415-Sandra M. Lyles to Kevin and Helen Jones and Shawnte Howard, $425,000.
Countrywood Ct., 1727-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Lawrence E. Joy Sr., $152,000.
Englewood Dr. N., 5111-Sheryl L. Prue and Gregory Haskins to Rosa Linda Arriaga Eustaquio, $131,500.
Hawthorne St., 5611-Gay Ojugbana to Jan Lee Austin and James D. McNair III, $360,000.
Hillview Rd., 8305-Thomas P. Dore and Mark S. Devan to Richard Salas, $221,000.
Kent Village Pl., 2432-Allyson Shaffier Smith to Tara Houser, $187,500.
Oxman Rd., 7724-Neeknaum Corp. and Barma Corp. to Luis Garcia, $210,000.
Pinebrook Rd., 2707, No. 404-SM Landover Corp. to Michael Edward Coles, $273,105.
Pinebrook Rd., 2719, No. 410-LC Landover Corp. to Maya Elaine Mitchell, $296,520.
Stoddert Lane, 6910-SM Landover Corp. to Anthony William Mathis, $353,920.
Willow Hill Dr., 7716-U.S. Bank National Association and TBW Mortgage Backed Trust to Elisabeth Johnson, $292,950.
63rd Pl., 2811-Christopher William and Monique Melissa Russell to Marelis M. Sanchez Perdomo, $342,000.
Brand Ct., 8603-Capital Companies Corp. to Rochelle Bakare, $318,000.
Cinema Ct., 8413-Archie and Beverly Turner to Zainau Olayiwola and Omowunmi Tom Alli, $320,000.
Goosecreek Ct., 10201-Isaac Tyrone and Shelby Patrice Jackson to Laurean Teresa Pope, $275,000.
Hermitt St., 11400-Steven C. Lucas to Kedesha R. Chaplin and Jermaine G. McDonald, $300,000.
Natahala Dr., 4441-Yolanda Guerzon and estate of Betty P. Hoocker to Moriah Washington, $270,000.
Stream Valley Lane, 9304-Fine Living Care Group Corp. to Joan Annett Jackson, $467,250.
Wade Ave., 6900-Paul A. and Whitney L. Blackman to Glennard V. and Leslie Walker, $420,000.
Wynnwood Dr., 7912-Kenneth Watts to Carlota A. Iraheta Marvilla, Cesar D. Iraheta and Felicita D. Maravilla, $275,000.
Edgewood Rd., 5219-Farid Ahmed and Fahmida Rahman to Sumaya Naorin and Jakir Hossain, $215,000.
Harvard Rd., 4608-Scott and Cynthia Rebecca McCabe to Thomas E. and Rachel R. Benz, $520,000.
Travis Lane, 8007-Barbara Saenz to Qiyu Liang, $427,450.
48th Ave., 9511-Jane M. Mack to Hannah Hazel Penn, $295,000.
Lakehurst Ave., 3105-Wen Rong Chen to Khalyl Kadeem Burns and Shanee Level Joyce Collins, $274,800.
Roslyn Ave., 2136-Glennard V. and Leslie Walker to Richard H. and Bennetta G. Porter, $270,000.
Seton Way, 2221-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Lauretta M. and Robert T. Martin, $209,900.
Tulip Ave., 1636-Shawn A. Willimas to Jerome Smith, $217,500.
Allentown Farm Ct., 7800-HSBC Bank and Ace Securities Corp. Homes Equity Loan Trust to Eric P. and Natalie J. Walker, $450,000.
Beech St., 502-Maira Carolina Guevara Fuentes to Margarita Alvarez Merino and Christian Ariel Rubio, $320,000.
Bricker Dr., 606-Tyson E. and Patricia L. Stephens to Sattina D. Parrish, $420,000.
Captains View Lane, 11101-Nicole Chin Wing to Alejandro Flores and Aruni Flores Jimenez, $372,000.
Haxall Ct., 12502-JES International Corp. to Jonathan L. and Zarah M. Kimble, $715,000.
Lost Lake Cir., 12808-SAFA Investments Corp. to Karrah H. Foster and Patricia A. Paxton, $410,000.
Monticello Ct., 2104-Caruso Builder Washington Overlook Corp. to Yenersis Fajardo Brito and Amegnon Assilamehoo, $614,990.
Old Fort Rd., 9900-Roosevelt Lafontant to Stephen D. and Elizabeth Skopowski, $342,000.
Ponca Pl., 9607-Roy B. Brown to Jose Donis Gomez and Lilia Mondragon Mejia, $315,000.
Sentry Lane, 517-Prestige Group Inc. to Emperatriz C. Saragoza, $236,000.
Taylor Ave., 1815-Simone Smith Hampton and Julia M. Hooper to Walter H. and Elizabeth Menjivar and Miguel A. Godines, $258,000.
Tucker Rd., 2920-Mary B. Proctor and Danny R. Swann to Carlos A. Bonilla, $205,000.
Glenn Dale Woods Ct., 5115-Jacqueline R. and Corey L. Smalls to Estella T. and Agbor B. Etta, $299,900.
Green Crescent Ct., 6801-Mile Homes Corp. to Gertrude Macauley and Emmanuel G. Nwana Galega, $425,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 7802, No. 273-Kimberly E. Gregory and estate of Sara Diaz to Aaron Credle, $160,000.
Lake Park Dr., 6620, No. 2F-Thomas Schraa and Maria C. Orellana to Donna Y. Rucker, $199,900.
Miner St., 8208-NVR Inc. Corp. to Angela Dixon, $442,068.
42nd Ave., 5319-Jeanne Jones and Gary Peller to Sonora J. and Ricky Munks, $625,000.
60th Ave., 5207-Stacey Turner to Rosalinda Orozco and Mario Orozco Martinez, $232,000.
Brightlea Dr., 6442-Mopelola S. Adelotan to Keith T. Hail, $325,000.
Ellerbie St., 5501-Dave H. and Kook Mo Kim to Carlos Estrada Villalta, $300,000.
Nashville Rd., 7002-A & A Builders Corp. to Burchell Bryan and Lorna Wellington, $350,000.
Wood Meadow Way, 7427-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Adjete Wilson, $358,741.
Sixth St., 9100-Clara Luz Dominguez and Helen D. Mejia to Luis A. Valasquez Bonilla, $286,000.
Baikal Loop, 2403-Wilmington Trust National Association and First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust to Jasmine Duke, $239,400.
Bibury Alley, 15604-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Kevin L. Thurman, $421,650.
Campus Way S., 10110, No. 202-8A-Dwayne Logan to Dorothy Eric Williams, $61,000.
Castleton Pl., 200-Thomas L. Wimbish to Babatunde O. Olamilehin, $249,000.
Firethorn Ct., 105-William Ashe to Kaceya T. Sistare, $168,000.
Hobart St., 9108-Tharol A. Douglas to Alexis Isaac Cerna Lizama and Estefany Natali Romero, $215,000.
Lake Forest Dr., 2302-Major Scott and Angela Screen Galloway to Angel and Josefina Almaraz, $675,000.
Manor House Dr., 900-WFC Flagship Corp. to Stephen M. and Davetta L. Williamson, $470,000.
Moores Plains Blvd., 2812-Westphalia Row Properties Corp. to Lakesha C. Jackson, $418,000.
New Orchard Dr., 9602-Alexandra George and Andre C. Parker to Michael A. and Carla Stubbs Jacobs, $305,000.
Prince Pl., 10214, No. 8-201-Reginald E. Thomas to Germaine A. Porter, $130,000.
Pritchard Lane, 416-Santos Martinez Garcia to Eke Ebulu Orji, $315,000.
Rexford Way, 707-NVR Inc. to Dominique and Gail T. McCree, $530,345.
Shannock Lane, 13809-NVR Inc. to Terance A. and Ericka Howell, $589,075.
Symondsbury Way, 15423-Grafton Jeremy and Kristen N. Burley to Tracey L. and Fredrick E. Dooley, $539,900.
Whistling Duck Dr., 1818-Leopold Loga to Ruqayya Davis, $280,000.
Mayfair Rd., 6911-Delores Bromley Oakes to Anametemfiok E. Akpan, $312,000.
Oakpointe Dr., 14240-Margaret Baez Al Mallaha to Guy Tobet and Aline Nzouetap Sayou, $305,000.
Ridge View Lane, 14304-NVR Inc. to Adeatude Baptiste, $440,840.
Westmeath Dr., 14004-Citibank and Wilmington Trust to Hager Yeboah, $438,000.
Westside Ridge Dr., 14212-NVR Inc. to Djuro Karanovic, $439,055.
Woodbine Dr., 7655-Rodell D. Surgeon and Kimberly R. Ames to Alis Freeman, $225,000.
Briardale Lane, 8801-Barry Neale and Bettijoyce Breen to Zygmunt Jozwiak, $240,000.
Dove Cir., 12103-Brightstar Capital Corp. to Baozhu Sun, $230,000.
Mount Pleasant Dr., 12314-Lawrence and Bernice Goodwin to Alisa M. and Christopher C. Williams, $312,000.
31st St., 4404-James and Kimberly J. Stevens to Christopher Harper, $320,000.
Buchanan St., 7109-Victor Abel Pineda to Herber E. and Ana Z. Leiva Pacas, $281,000.
Nicholson Ct., 8305-Terri Jackson to Luis R. Mejia, $329,900.
Verona Dr., 8312-8312 Verona Corp. and Ryan Studner to Veronica E. Summers and Maria E. Marshal, $320,000.
Fenwood Ave., 1620-Odell J. and Daniel Wallace Cooper to Jose A. Sanchez Perez and Lourdes Xiomara Solorzano, $200,000.
Norlinda Cir., 5404-Samuel Walter and Marlene F. Dillon to Rockea Lawson, $331,000.
Nicholson St., 4709-Jose Abel Castro and Jose Oscar Silva to Marilyn Ramalho and William Thomas, $419,900.
Riverdale Rd., 4604-Laura Ann Vacante to Stephen K. Savage and Alison Clune, $435,000.
Tennyson St., 5711-NT Properties to Qin Zhang and Yufeng Zhu, $393,530.
62nd Pl., 6111-Keith T. Hall to Eder Salmeron, $275,000.
Elmendorf Dr., 6001-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and American Home Mortgage Investment Trust to Tonee A. McCarden and Yolanda E. Dews, $200,550.
Lewis Ave., 2406-Upshot Realty Corp. to Lewis S. and Maria D. Green, $240,000.
Saint Barnabas Rd., 3835, No. T201-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Jasmine Espinoza, $74,900.
Carozza Ct., 4114-Kathy Nha Tran to Audrey W. Mason and Phillip T. Horne, $308,888.
Edgemere Dr., 6723-Linda M. Richardson and Carrance E. Newsome to Evander Spinks Belk, $230,000.
Henderson Rd., 4813-Flagship Investments Corp. and Steven Bildman to Todd Hughes, $310,000.
26th Ave., 3911-Fletcher and Karmila Blackmon to Christopher Brooks, $75,000.
Beechwood Rd., 4013-Linda B. Ning and Bill B. Cai to Ann E. Smith Williams, $363,000.
Clagett Rd., 4302-Ideal House Corp. to Katherine Shields Jackson, $640,000.
Sheridan St., 4311-Sean W. and Emily M. Sunturn to Jillian Suzanne Holbrook and Matthew Stephen Cheetham, $503,250.
Tuckerman St., 4307-Wayland J. Radin to Marilyn Siegel, $555,000.
Amberfield Dr., 4710-Baer Development Inc. to Tosharo Brown, $269,000.
Bending Brook Way, 10204-Federal National Mortgage Association to Charles Workman, $320,000.
Brookes Reserve Rd., 10900-James L. and Karen W. Beall to Terrence R. and Robin Winston, $550,000.
Clairfield Lane, 17310-Charity O. Russell to Chinyere Ochulor Duru, $227,000.
Dunbarton Dr., 14608-Clifford W. Teal to Doria B. Brooks, $370,000.
Grazing Way, 4613-Toll V Partnership to Alfred L. Brown, $643,750.
Heartwood Lane, 7908-Nova Partners Corp. to Andre T. and Malaika Sams, $324,000.
James St., 8314-Cecelia Williams to Tawanna M. Glover, $280,000.
King Patrick Way, 4904, No. 204-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Oladipo Rowaiye, $135,000.
Lord Dunbore Pl., 13440-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Keena C. Howse, $125,000.
Manor Park Dr., 5501-Mab of WTC Corp. to Fredric and Lauren Friend Howze, $475,599.
Marlborough Cir., 14505-Candace Boston to Travis J. and Jessica Roney, $219,900.
Penzance Pl., 4637-Kenneth Okogi to Tiffany Gibson, $260,000.
Richmond Run, 3806-SM Parkside Corp. to Anthony Bernard and Towanda A. Bullock, $413,005.
Salford Terr., 13099-Bank of New York Mellon to Traci Dionne Williams, $217,876.
Starting Gate Dr., 5202-Lifetime Enterprises Corp. to Christopher and Anne Johnson Kelly, $414,950.
Village Dr. W., 17018-Shirley and Esmeralda Daniels to Phillip L. Higgins II, $215,000.
Winding Waters Terr., 4117-Parkside Townes Corp. to Jeremy R. and Carmelita George, $435,000.
Bermondsey Ct., 13211-U.S. Bank and BNC Mortgage Loan Trust to Daniel Bullock, $315,000.
Dew Dr., 14503-Sarmad N. and Saba T. Rizvi to Julius Ngole and Angela Besinge, $665,000.
Dunwood Valley Dr., 14209-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Tharol Douglas, $457,275.
Garden Grove Lane, 2106-K. Hovnanian Homes Maryland Corp. to Rafael Segovia, $375,000.
Lake Overlook Pl., 11230-Shelly M. Smith Turner to Yinka Flora Akindolle Ashin, $280,000.
Shadystone Terr., 11807-Clara Mae Lewis to Dionne and Lenwood Clemons, $376,000.
Tulson Lane, 2205-John E. Kendrick to Golda and Theophil Samuel, $492,000.
Westridge Dr., 10301-Bridgette J. Williams Davis to William Garcia, $117,000.