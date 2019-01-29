These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Brandy Lane, 2506-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Crystal M. Spithaler, $438,000.

Catzell Ct., 13802-Lauren L. Rivers to Taju Osman, $315,000.

Hardy Tavern Dr., 14102-NVR Inc. to Kevin L. and Marie Jackson, $437,775.

Hidden Forest Dr., 14316-NVR Inc. to Frantz P. and Sharon W. Pago, $501,595.

Stroh Ct., 13816-Tracee M. Jordan to Tanisha M. Gary, $320,000.

Young Ct., 15808-Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trusts and U.S. Bank National Association to Felicia Y. Thurman, $260,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Cherry Mill Dr., 3204-Lawrence Moses and Eunice Ruth Branch to Charles Zhongxia Li and Zhiqian Fan, $435,000.

Edwards Way, 9250, No. 505-C-Eric E. and Chandra Dubose to Jose S. Flores, $76,000.

Lynmont Dr., 9321-Justin Graves and Christine Halpin to Heba El Koudsy Helal, $350,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 103-U.S. Bank and Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage to Yohannes L. Aemro, $87,000.

Powder Mill Rd., 3030-W. Dickerson and Elaine S. Charlton to Ira Lee Sorkin, $682,500.

Riggs Rd., 7973, No. 1-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Christiana Trust to Jyoti Devkota, $78,500.

Truxton Rd., 10416-Nenita Davis to Wendis A. Sanchez Romero and Jose E. and Gerardo A. Diaz Sorto, $345,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Alloway Lane, 7809-Juan Carlos Fernandez to Trang T. and Phong L. Tran, $465,000.

Beltsville Dr., 11991-Jesse A. Ferrell and estate of Sandra Kay Ferrell to Josephine A. and Jacob A. Devasahayam, $225,000.

Calico Rock Lndg Rd., 7306-Calatantic Group Inc. to Jazmin Dalson and Wayne Taylor, $333,680.

Caverly Pl., 5109-Joseph and Mary Musolino to Abednego G. Lee, $359,000.

Cherryvale Dr., 3614-Terry S. MacFarlane to Routie Ramnarine Reddy, $400,000.

Longhorn Ct., 11402-Philip E. and Neva Powers to Desiree Joseph, $395,000.

Odell Farms Ct., 11202-Juan R. Calderon to Evelin Jimenez Lemus, $232,000.

Quimby Ave., 4617-Yesenia P. Gaitan and Hugo A. Bonilla to Hilary O. and Loraine A. Beharry, $330,000.

Worcester Ave., 10607-Donald A. and Darlene Amanda Hall to Ivan Collazos, $230,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Newton St., 5215, No. 302-Kerrieka Clarke to Yidnekachew Lachor, $85,000.

BOWIE AREA

Belair Dr., 3014-Kyle J. Benson to Troy Steven and Amber Lee Tarnowski, $370,000.

Chesney Lane, 12810-Jane Dennis Squires to Curtis Wolridge, $309,000.

Federal Lane, 2806-Erika Ricucci Wieland to Sergio Reyes Saavedra and Estela Ortiz Romualdo, $327,000.

Gladys Retreat Cir., 12505, No. 28-Peraline Murdaugh to Matthew and Marc Spicer, $290,000.

Gwinnett Lane, 6421-Gregory A. Smith to Animbeng Beni Asongwe, $444,300.

Houndwood Way, 12305-Warren J. and Bertha R. Williams to Bryan K. Waters, $500,000.

Irongate Lane, 3816-Louis and Marguerite Kreitzer to Lisa M. Gillison and Biruk N. Gebrehiwot, $330,000.

Knowledge Lane, 12536-Andrew L. and Christina M. Glendening to Gretchen Schoch and Lauren Cummings, $360,000.

Maycheck Lane, 12104-Terrence A. and Nancy J. Tietney to Gerald V. Kosh Jr., $340,000.

Mont Clare Lane, 3311-Phillip Yates Sr. to Adrianne Clark, $255,000.

Mullin Lane, 3506-Andrew Scott and Jamey Hatter to Adam C. and Amber R. Jackson, $315,000.

Old Stage Rd., 14427-Robert H. and Pearlie K. Collier to Trevor Royce and Colleen C. Shiftlett, $453,000.

Orchard Run Dr., 15516-Pauline B. and Lauren Murray to Ifeyinwa Chinwe Utoh and Okechukwu Ofodile, $400,000.

Quatrefoil Ct., 7906-Kevin E. and Janice L. Buckner to Laterica D. Curtis, $475,000.

Red Gate Ct., 8205-Paul Burnett to Michele Marie Seiler and Robert J.K. Gable, $525,000.

Round Tree Lane, 12217-Albert L. Yarashus Jr. to Geoffrey Smith, $296,940.

Shamrocks Delight Dr., 5102, No. 82B-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Josephine Ajayi, $259,000.

Stanfield Ct., 12209-Chin U. and Sun H. Ham to Sean M. Sargent, $453,000.

Stonybrook Dr., 2907-John and Joan A. Shumar to Robert N. and Pamela M. Winters, $385,000.

Triple Crown Rd., 8209-Jason Craig Barnes and Mayling Melissa Jahns to Mark Dennis, $397,500.

Vista Gardens Dr., 10422-David Barney to Elizabeth D. and Gerald R. Gomes, $295,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Appleton Lane, 2520-James A. and Cathy M. Williams to Rochelle Marie B. and Jancarlo Declaro B. Rabutaso, $430,000.

Audubon Lane, 16204-Jacqueline F. and James N. Miller to Ngozi Irene Atuowu, $320,000.

Empress Way, 15401-David and Louisiana Reese to Carole H. Turner, $225,000.

Everglade Lane, 15612, No. 104-Virgie Coulbourn to Donald Wood, $104,000.

Narrows Lane, 15110-Madhir and Kulwant K. Singh to Stephen and Jennifer White, $385,000.

Nighthawk Lane, 14919-Simo Homes Corp. to Melissa Gibson, $363,000.

Palai Turn, 15807-15807 Palai Turn Corp. to Regina A. Savoy and Earl Maurice Campbell, $374,000.

Pennsbury Way, 16341-Deutsche Bank National Trust Company and Nationstar Mortgage Corp. to Gary Eaton, $162,700.

Pinecroft Lane, 15905-Marlene Graham to Carlene Edwards and Jeffrey Robb, $370,000.

Platte Dr. N., 15515-Augustine K. and Foluke Obisesan to Phameca Morgan, $230,000.

Prince Of Wales Ct., 2222-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Kenia and Kim Prophet, $181,760.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Boundary Lane, 8413-Sean W. McCloskey and Amy J. Lawson to Kanesha B. Brown, $225,500.

Gilpin Mews Lane, 15601-William and Rhonda Turner to Juan Jose Segura and Maria C. Reyes, $385,000.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15114-DR Horton Inc. to Durrell Denorse Crawford and Marian Renee Powell, $323,690.

Lusbys Turn, 7905-Lorenzo Randle and estate of Lolita Bernice Williamson to Julius Njabebuh, $303,000.

Tower Rd., 13916-TWZ Properties Inc. to Leah D. and Vaughn S. Lawson, $250,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Perry St., 3709-William Zell to Melissa Glasser, $304,000.

39th Ave., 3404-Aurora Holdings Corp. to Carlos Javier Vazquez, $355,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Bayou Ave., 24-Oscar E. Esquivel Beltran to Kenneth Washington, $201,000.

Blacklog St., 6707-Zenith Investing Corp. to Andrew Redenburg, $260,000.

Burgundy St., 5809-Angela M. Rawlins to Ishmael K. Badru, $225,000.

Field St., 6208-Wen Rong Chen to Jose I. Santos Ramirez and Maria E. De Santos Guevara, $255,000.

Gray St., 112-Mary Ann Sypert to Carlton and Crystal Calhoun, $325,000.

Hastings Dr., 7010-Derrick Lowe and estate of Ruth Amita Lowe to Julio Alfaro Calderon, $210,000.

Jansen Ave., 1009-Steven Bradley to Elsa Vanirta and Bryan Alfredo Bermundez Fuentes, $190,000.

Kayak Ave., 905-Enio Lemus Quinonez to Darien J. Long, $225,000.

Mountain Lake Pl., 6906-VIP Home Investments Corp. to Antonio Terrell Williams and Victoria Levon Mickens, $240,000.

Opus Ave., 1300-Aziz Properties Corp. to Linda Washington and Amu Khari Mullins, $270,000.

Quadrant St., 4722-U.S. Bank and LaSalle Bank National Association to Tawanda Brown, $158,377.

Rollins Lane, 5609-Maurice E. and Arminta McKinney to Donald D. and Lovely Rhea Alviar Osmeyer, $222,000.

Seat Pleasant Dr., 6724-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Jazzmin Gayle, $215,000.

Urn St., 4316-Mac Investments & Remodeling Corp. to Daniel L. Giles Jr., $289,900.

71st Ave., 706-Thomas Group Corp. to Donta E. Henson Garrett, $174,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Columbia Park Rd., 6801-Oscar Dubon Castillo to Juan Carlos Orellana, Yolanda Ramirez and Levys Osmar Robles, $263,000.

Highland Park Dr., 6607-Deyar Corp. to Domingo Rafael DeLeon, $310,000.

Inwood St., 6301-Zachary B. Corringan and Robyn E. Sperling to Henning Snell and Lacey Maddrey, $355,000.

Kilmer St., 6215-Jonathan and Shannon Leeman to Ryan and Angela K. Payne, $420,000.

Mahogany Dr., 7111, No. 6-Nicole D. Edwards to Keith H. Anderson and Grace Ann G. Anderson, $203,000.

Normandy Rd., 7733-Cedric Ronate Brady to Ario Josue Prudencio, $190,000.

Pinebrook Rd., 2804-SM Landover Corp. to Quinn Robinson, $327,970.

Ray Leonard Rd., 1900-Arturo Alfaro to Joel Lopez Ayala, $207,000.

Spectator Ave., 547-Rakeish Nassene Williams and Lexido D. Arias to Effrem G. and Audrey R. Young, $335,000.

Stoddert Lane, 6938-SM Landover Corp. to Adran Luwon Reid and Milton L. Brown II, $376,105.

CLINTON AREA

Applecross Dr., 12914-Baltimore Investors Corp. to Jacobi Hawkins, $309,900.

Beverly Ave., 9702-Veronica S. Harley Bates and estate of James F. Barnes to Amilcar Roberto Morales Catalan, $239,000.

Cimmaron Ash Ct., 7204-Michael R. and Emili Johnson to Marcia S. Miller, $451,000.

Deborah St., 8706-EMCC Real Estate Corp. to Yicki Lee and Diane Doreen Dock, $315,000.

Goosecreek Ct., 10219-Franklyn Z. and Carolynn M. Ellis to Courtney N. Calhoun, $299,000.

Manor Rd., 6100-Ross M. Rutter and estate of Pauline E. Rutter to Mary and Dwight M. Harbin, $235,000.

Mary Catherine Dr., 11311-RVS Holdings & Investments Co. to Krystina Renee Bright, $318,400.

Mimosa Ave., 8411-Aptus Capital Group Corp. to Noelle Davis and Kelvin Peterson Jr., $302,000.

Sir Woodburn Way, 4700-Jonathan and Shavun Hawkins to Muhombi B. Makangu and Jean B. Adumanisa, $453,000.

Teaberry Way, 6316-Clarissa L. Horton Worthen to Faith Rivers, $264,999.

Wombat Ct., 9204-Cente Homes Inc. and Nick Conte Jr. Builders Inc. to Marlon S. and Tameka Laverne Dyer, $409,900.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Hollywood Rd., 4711-David W. Keer to Derrick Wilcox, $340,000.

Knox Rd., 4313, No. 418-Jamshed H. and Zahida P. Shah to Ziaohong Hu, $231,000.

Niagara Rd., 5013-Residential Value Corp. to Feng Ying Zhang and Xiaolan Pan, $242,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 9430-Angelo Bertolli to Robert John and Rajshree Agarwal Tronetti, $345,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6010, No. 301-Taimi Anderson and estate of Patricia Sue O’Leary to Wayne M. and Fang Chao Chow, $120,000.

Wichita Ave., 9711-Carlos F. Escamilla Flores and Carlos Armando Escamilla Flores to William D. Seally and Ariela Ivy Haber, $264,500.

48th Pl., 9101-Cortes J. Randell to Stephen J. Belyea and Carrie E. Leonard, $362,000.

52nd Ave., 9729-Kodo Corp. to Brian J. and Ava M. Knox, $352,500.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Alberta Dr., 1302-Livre Corp. to Deborah J. Fallings, $335,000.

Donnell Pl., 7127, No. D2-Ram Gehani to Albert McCants, $85,000.

Forest Park Dr., 1702-Jewel V. Thompson to Gene Watson, $197,000.

Harwood Rd., 2107-Federal National Mortgage Association to Evilio Munoz Perez, $235,000.

Little Hill Lane, 3422-Teknica Evans to Regina L. Winston, $240,000.

Mason St., 7502-SMC Realty Investments Corp. to Minerva A. Jackson, $225,000.

Millvale Ave., 2509-Sonja and Gregory A. Thompson to Atilio Robles, $190,000.

Regency Pkwy., 3505-David A. Hamilton to Anthony Jones, $255,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Birdsong Dr., 8203-Clarence E. and Angela Harris Hammond to Isey M. Yohannes, $345,000.

Canoe Ct., 12906-Julias Wright and Brandy Edwards to Julias Wright, $233,785.

Chalfont Ave., 13308-Vicki Nelms and estate of Kathryn Nelms to Kwai Lan Lau, $269,900.

Dania Dr., 1305-Caruso Builder Hunters Mill to Brian J. and Carly R. Kennedy, $566,397.

Digges Lane, 502-Brian T. Salaver to Denise Young, $435,000.

Fort Washington Rd., 13304-Guy L. and Loriel Tyndal to Roberto Elias Saenz, $350,000.

Gemini Lane, 11500-Shafaquat Ali to Gelila Asfaw and Konjit Edward, $439,000.

Harpers Dr., 7511-Fairlakes Corp. to Gabriel E. Campos Martinez and Eduardo A. Hernandez Torrez, $350,000.

Holly Dr., 2608-Herbert E. and Mary W. Reynolds to Nakeeta Wade and James R. Brown, $260,000.

Karla Lane, 7827-Connie Yolanda Ashley to Enrique Jaramillo, $293,000.

Lindesfarn Terr., 2856-Keith L. and Nia Dowdy to Charles Bazen III, $262,000.

Mary Pl., 2417-Wilfredo Ventura to Angela Maria and Melida De Los Angeles Landaverde Diaz, $300,000.

Neon Rd., 11529-Caruso Builder Washington Acres Corp. to Jacob C. and Cristine Gail Snider Patterson, $630,000.

Red Hill Ct., 11701-Caruso Builder Washington Acres Corp. to Dennis Nguyen, $708,222.

Riverview Rd., 12105-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Bismarck Aguilera Justiniano, $585,000.

Scarborough Dr., 2613-Omid Land Group Corp. to Victor Webb, $320,000.

Thomas Rd., 1806-AMT Homes Corp. to Alexander L. Perry, $294,000.

Trowbridge Pl., 6508-Justin P. Patterson to Jason Christopher and Shauna Anice Ellis, $254,590.

Velvet Ct., 9203-Caruso Builder Hunters Mill Corp. to Sarah Veatch and Matthew E. Schmitt, $507,820.

Wilson Way, 7711-Mary C. Chaney to John Philip Slattery and Kristen E.D. Wolfe, $360,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Ashleigh Glen Ct., 5200-Eric O. and Yewande O. Aigbedion to Robyn R. and Mark T. Peoples, $311,000.

Guinevere Rd., 12223-David T. Bailey and Diane E. Clark to Veronica A. Mukurm, $340,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Frankfort Ct., 7316-Pushpa Cheriyan and Bob S. George to Ebony Latrelle Sanders, $318,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 6930, No. 201-Isidoro and Jessica V. Garcia to Eric Reyes Nieto, $117,500.

Hanover Pkwy., 7804, No. 283-June D. Prout to Alexander and Joyce E. Williams, $86,700.

Landon Ct., 6809-Hua Ai and Hong Zheng to Nakasha Ramsey, $410,000.

Megan Lane, 6820-William W. Choi to Aley and Rossanna Julie Joseph, $422,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Donovan Pl., 4916-Alba Y. Cabrera and Socorro E. Vasquez to Ruben Alberto Lazo Castro and Jose F. Ramos, $269,000.

Kennedy St., 3910-Edward Crowder to Anthony and Sandy Mejia, $425,000.

Madison St., 3904-Christopher M. North to Claire M. Dunning and Zachary P. Dorner, $494,000.

Queensbury Rd., 4103-Bernadette Thorne to Benjamin and Heather Simson, $540,000.

45th Ave., 5721-Christin L. and Andrew S. Kim to Olalekan Kolawole Jr., $439,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Belva Pl., 5514-Joe Defrawi to Valentine Bentiz Cruz, $265,000.

Buena Vista Ave., 10205-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Michael Pulliam and Mesi Walton, $265,650.

Finns Lane, 7716-Deborah P. Villagra to Adam D. Lopez Hernandez, $225,000.

Grant St., 9945-Judith Hodge to Maria L. Briggs, $220,000.

Hubble Dr., 7606-NVR Inc. to Rickey and Marquita Bushrod, $402,800.

Mazzoni Ave., 9605-Victor Tapia Balmes and Miguel Herrera to Guadalupe Benita Saavedra, $250,000.

Smithview Pl., 9406-DR Horton Inc. to Hatib Prom and Oumie Samba, $360,000.

Smithview Pl., 9513-DR Horton Inc. to Eric Pierce, $350,000.

Terra Alta Dr., 6713-Vicky Jamail to Theodore N. Gakesh, $312,500.

Tuckerman St., 9403-Residential Value Corp. to Candida Rosa Romano Rubio, Joseline Elena Ascencio Romano and Javier Alexis Orellana Flores, $260,000.

White Oak Lane, 2908-Aisha L. Maxwell to Deborah A. Batie, $179,400.

96th Pl., 7014-Karin C. Cottle Bethel to Alberto Arnez and Cindy R. Gutierrez Torres, $360,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Barcroft Dr., 3207-Tam Properties Corp. to Phillip Wesley Ross and Blannier Guerrero Paulus, $344,900.

Bolin Terr., 532-Jeffrey R. and Quiana E. Dawson to Katrina Thompson, $395,900.

Campus Way S., 10102-Don J. and Sara J. Garris to Marcus C. and Sharon R. Brown, $79,000.

Chiddingstone Cir., 15506-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Mark and Amber Vincent, $484,640.

Dorchester Rd., 2406-Mary Lynn Aiken McManamen to Marc Gerry Chevry, $325,000.

Falcon Dr., 815-Priscilla R. Jones to Marvin Diggs II, $309,000.

Gadwell Ct., 13505-Kassandra White Henry to Shawn L. Satterwhite and Victor D. Evans Jr., $359,900.

Glastonbury Way, 15515-JLG Investments Corp. to Crystal N. and Arthur Edwards, $490,000.

Green Wing Terr., 15108-Derrick A. and Tracy L. Prigmore to Felicia Folarin, $330,000.

Joyceton Dr., 10615-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Olamiposi B. Adesoji, $190,000.

Levenwick Pl., 15500-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Godfrey and Siata L. Ize Ovia, $617,750.

Moores Plains Blvd., 2818-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Annette and Ibrahim H. Koroma, $417,665.

Newtonmore Lane, 15501-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Soleil Grant, $436,100.

Old Largo Rd., 2010-Bank of New York Mellon and the Bank of New York to Clivrett Harrison and Rhonda E. Hinton, $255,555.

Sangerville Cir., 918-NVR Inc. to Julian Brown and Stephanie Sharpe, $579,035.

Shapswick Pl., 15211-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Alexander and Joyce Ajanaku, $482,923.

Sunningdale Pl., 15539-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Jeffrey Renaldo and Pamela Doreen Clark, $452,390.

Water Fowl Way, 13007-Popular Ventures Corp. to Nneka A. Offiah, $420,000.

Winterbourne Dr., 2900-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Franchaun B. and Troy D. Armstead, $574,990.

LAUREL AREA

Belle Chasse Blvd., 13501, No. 111-Estate of Samuel S. Cameron and Paul F. Riekhof to Syed Ameen, $232,500.

Caledon Ct., 7308-Jeffrey A. Rodeffer and Wenona L. Lemke to Nicolae Covaci, $497,000.

Chapel Cove Dr., 7818-Mohamed Mansaray to Jesse Vincent Schoen, $245,000.

Dorset Rd., 15702, No. 127-Douglas E. Saxty to Kellie Washington, $117,000.

Dover Ct., 14307-Omar Farm Produce Inc. to David A. and Brenda Villalta, $285,000.

Ironbridge Lane, 7030-HSBC Bank USA National Association to Muhammad Bilal and Azeem Vohra, $519,000.

Patuxent Rd., 208-Philip A. and Susan M. Komornik to Hannah M. Bigler and Nelson A. Ticas, $440,000.

Spinnaker Rd., 7802, No. 543-Joseph R. and Sue A. Mitchem to William J. McNamara Jr., $182,000.

Westside Ridge Dr., 14216-NVR Inc. to Jeremy Maniece, $465,670.

MONTPELIER AREA

Bovelder Dr., 8510-Wilmington Trust and Citibank to Peilin Cong, $309,750.

Briarwood Dr., 14015-Gustavo I. Beder and estate of Jose Beder to Fei Wang, $245,000.

Elmshorn Way, 11402-Ronald E. Browne to Gloria Asiamah Fosu, $319,900.

Golden Oak Dr., 13102-Bogumil Bazyluk to Erick A., Rosa M. and Feliciano A. Bonilla, $379,000.

Mallard Dr., 9903-Ganesh and Nisha Dhakal to Jackson G. Carney II, $188,100.

Oxwell Lane, 8754-John A. and Tracie L. Lamirande to Lila M. Ingram and Derek J. Finley, $432,600.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

35th St., 3804-Joseph and Catherine Whiteman to Meekael Wynton and Divinity L. Atiava Buggs, $335,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Good Luck Rd., 7305-U.S. Bank National Association to Ruben Acevedo and Graciela Valdez, $260,000.

Jodie Ct., 7405-Marcus V. and Patricia L. Adams to Raymond, Christine and Ronald J. Quashie, $335,000.

Randolph St., 6813-Naomi Johnson to Zuleima M. Martinez, $245,000.

56th Pl., 3513-Residential Value Corp. to Donald Linares, $340,000.

85th Ave., 5444, No. 2-Wells Fargo Bank to Theophilus Henry Lewis, $87,850.

87th Ave., 6216-Hiep V. Tran to Santos Rene Zeron and Sebastian Arias, $285,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Fair Winds Way, 616-HMW Potomac Overlook Corp. to Sean Carroll and Angelina Hidalgo, $659,990.

Fleet St., 157, No. 1109-NHK Residential Corp. to Donald L. McComas II and Dewey W. Matthews, $490,000.

Halliard Lane, 504-IHMW Potomac Overlook VIII Corp. to Michael C. and Coleen B. Sullivan, $725,331.

Knoll Dr., 1829-Thomas Moore II and Brittany N. Stoutamire to Jose E. Fuentes Robles, $287,400.

Neptune Ave., 848-Global Talents Investment and Trading to Harold A. and Lisa M. Coleman, $222,000.

River Mist Dr., 727, No. 183-Hirut M. Gebrehiwot Ibru to Marlon V. and David B. Taubenheim, $699,990.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 540, No. 6741-Youssef C. Salaheddine to Arturo and Marisa Teresa Cuellar, $72,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Madison St., 6011-Spar Corp. to Claudia L. Lazo Rivera, Jose E. and Mirian Villanueva, $234,500.

Queensbury Rd., 4713-Betty Thweatt and estate of Annette Victoria Patterson to Michele A. Reid, $390,000.

Riverdale Rd., 5406-Swan Properties Inc. to Aura Y. Orellana and Efrain Alarcon, $323,000.

Van Buren St., 4708-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Elizabeth A. Otto, $480,525.

54th Ave., 6207-Neal V. Forman to Hong Wu and Cunping Qiu, $220,000.

60th Ave., 5606-Christopher Lahiry to Santiago Osorio, $228,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Applegate Lane, 4224, No. 3-2D Rentals Corp. to Lashae S. Doby, $208,000.

Fairhill Dr., 2415-Rashida Monique Mosby to Venecia K. Robertson, $250,000.

Houston St., 2313-Carla Martina Burr and Anthony Omar Cuff to Danielle N. Mack, $204,900.

Larkspur Rd., 6715-Franklin Drefs to Ofelia Galeano Barragan and Roberto Herrera, $219,999.

Morgan Rd., 4411-Lynne Marie Brown to Arsenio Reyes Balbuena and Flor Carino Sanchez, $205,000.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3805, No. T204-Darien M. Towns to Irving M. Thomas, $62,000.

Silver Park Terr., 4039-Wardell C. Jefferies to Rayshawn Ford, $224,000.

Wood Creek Dr., 3439-Federal National Mortgage Association to Tariq M. Rushdan, $221,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Afton St., 2243-Kim Mowatt to Wensworth E. Lovell, $227,500.

Anvil Lane, 2207-Denise M. Campbell Smith and Denis William Campbell to Mary A. Pierre, $250,000.

Atmore Pl., 4109-Patricia A. and Ralph L. Powell to Tiffany K. Walker, $195,000.

Catskill St., 2128-Brandi M. Watts to Nitiia R. Jackson, $187,000.

Dawn Lane, 2248-Brandi and John Dupree to Kody N. Mayers, $196,500.

Dunlap St., 3723-Jes International Corp. to Carlos Chavez, $211,000.

Simmons Lane, 4410-Peter and Juana A. Lennon to Letecia L. Francois, $260,000.

Tamworth Ct., 4701-Charlie E. and Flora A. Oliver to Julio A. Garcia Reyes and Yolanda Guzman Zambrana, $315,000.

Waldran Ave., 7209-Flora Ellen Parmely to Keith T. Watts, $279,000.

27th Ave., 3420-JLG Investments Corp. to Lakesia L. Boone and Stanley Dotson, $315,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

America Blvd., 6500, No. 207-Francine J. Tall to Michael V. Dimperio and Lisa Barbara, $230,000.

Gazette Way, 3503-NVR Inc. to Omar Stephenson, $482,915.

Lancer Pl., 3003-Rodolfo Cruz to Anuj Y. Christian, $385,000.

Queensbury Rd., 3908-Scott P. and Katherine Graham to Sarah and Andrew Tsui, $408,500.

Wells Pkwy., 7207-Carol A. Stabile and Mark C. Ungere to Karen Anne Generose and Ryan T. Moore, $615,000.

41st Ave., 6505-Aaron Rust and Megan F. O’Rourke to Derek J. and W. Paige Andros, $476,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Biscayne Ct., 8508-Mark L. and Pamela W. Hoimes to Yussuf O. Sanni, $245,000.

Bressler Way, 13007-Kenneth Kelley to Tyrone R. and Vivian Liggins, $359,500.

Colonel Addison Pl., 4918-Trina M. Alexander Eaddy to Nancy Adkins, $318,900.

Fairgreen Lane, 11804-Elizabeth S. and Kermit Elsworth Gresham to Naglaa C. Chemenju, $360,000.

Fillys Ford Crossing., 11010-Toll V Partnership to Arthur S. and Jamelle Rone, $568,263.

Grazing Way, 4605-Toll V Partnership to Loretta O. Best, $670,947.

King Gregory Way, 13904, No. 424-Anand and Camille Jagessar to Julie Bryant, $218,000.

Marlboro Pointe Dr., 12811-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Sophia M. Waymer, $598,355.

McCullagh Ct., 12223-Julia D. Jones to Vera J. Williams, $335,000.

Payan St., 12710-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Ebony P. Kelly and Eric Allen Bunn Sr., $664,740.

Pirouette Ct., 9401-John W. Anderson and Eileen C. Lee to Angela P. and Freddie J. Curtis, $520,000.

Sherborn Lane, 4502-Kalan M. and Mikiela Nelson to Brevard Browner, $232,500.

Stilton Ct., 4802, No. 51-Kimberly M. Smith to Timothy E. Wheeler, $265,000.

Sweet Rose Ct., 8703-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Carla Avery, $322,842.

Tam O Shanter Dr., 9709-Bruce A. and Helen D. Etherton to Tyrone A. Johnson, $320,000.

Tealbriar Dr., 9606-SM Parkside Corp. to Robert Garland III, $346,000.

Tealbriar Dr., 9616-SM Parkside Corp. to Devon N. Davis and Ashley N. Hillian, $302,920.

Tealbriar Dr., 9626-SM Parkside Corp. to Keron Tooles, $367,000.

Tripper Lane, 4715-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Ahmad and Shavon Ware, $591,710.

Wedgedale Ct., 12733-107 Wood Duck Builders Corp. to Corinne Cooper, $280,000.

Woodyard Cir., 9903-Anna V. Brunner to Charles A. Ables and Jennifer A. Willis, $275,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Dartford Lane, 1008-Veronica Wales and Gary Cochran to Angelique and Kevin Leo Vuilleumier, $419,500.

Elders Hollow Dr., 10401-Paula L. Sellers to Veneshia Catrina Ford, $290,000.

Glenkirk Way, 9914-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Natoya Johnson and Kirk Shorter, $453,947.

Hall Station Dr., 904, No. 103-Pacific Union Financial Corp. to Shanay A. Snead, $242,855.

Jordon Pond Lane, 503-Latonya T. Groom to Olubunmi Olaniyan, $461,500.

Saint Michaels Dr., 885-Joseph C. Hawkins Jr. to Kelly Sims, $225,000.

Stourbridge Ct., 1701-Keisa C. Williams to Ahmed Mohamed Fadul, $290,000.

Vittoria Ct., 2174, No. 55-Sheila J. Freeman and estate of Ertie F. Barnes to Margaret A. Patterson, $335,000.