ACCOKEEK AREA

Admiral Ridge Rd., 2804-Kyle R. Tow to Denise A. Sinclair, $350,000.

Britfield Ct., 17206-U.S. Bank to Kymberlee Culpepper, $376,000.

Chatsworth Dr., 810-Darryl J. Vincent to Portia Landis and William D. Artis, $365,000.

Farmington Ct., 15602-Matthew D. Williamson to Ikeem Pingshaw and Francais Murdock, $279,900.

Hardy Tavern Dr., 14206-NVR Inc. to Derrick A. and Ivy L. Yates, $476,615.

Holly Way, 16822-George E. and Alyce E. Scott to Conrad Wade Karlstrom and Sandra Lee Taylor, $102,000.

Medinah Ridge Rd., 2001-Bibi Shirin Ullah to Makery L. Duarte Valencia and Lufan E. Valencia De Duarte, $465,000.

River Birch Pl., 1305-Todd H. and Patricia A. Gray to Keith Wilson, $489,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Adelphi Rd., 9270, No. 204-Robert Rozario to Binyam Giorgis, $90,000.

Green Forest Dr., 10104-Shandev and Kendra Rai to Derrick Harlan Campbell and Elaine Dent, $399,999.

Merrimac Dr., 1715-Robert Alan and Thelma Pauline Curtis to Elizabeth Tsige Berehe and Mesfin Behailu, $258,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 811-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Thomas Pham, $60,000.

Powder Mill Rd., 3112-W. Dickerson Charlton to Kirk R. and Jessica Dodson, $590,000.

Riggs Rd., 7973, No. 7-Richard W. Holliday to Asif Ali, $58,000.

17th Ave., 7315-Catherine A. and Tommy T. James to Felix N. Ocon Geuvara and Ricardo Salamanca, $275,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Armond Boyd Way, 6300-Daniel Irons to Oscar Selvyn Cifuentes De Leon, $390,000.

Blackpool Dr., 4504-John E. and Patricia A. Coffman to Marcia I. and Robert C. Van Horn, $350,000.

Calico Rock Landing Rd., 7308-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Karen M. Bellamy, $338,885.

Cedar Lane, 11204-Leonard I. and Theodora C. Okereke to Jose M. Flores Morales, Alex N. Guardado Cruz and Rebeca E. Flores Arias, $375,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11310, No. 2-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Porfirio Hernandez, $112,100.

Collier Rd., 3601-Tanya B. and Jerry Minnick to Cicilia and Christopher Lahiry and Jenie Rozario, $425,000.

Garrett Ave., 4501-Omar Dale and Maria Lucia Suder to Aloysio and Patricia Velloso, $490,000.

Maidenwood Terr., 12804-Elmar Lamarques and David Gius to Roxan Steer, $475,000.

Odell Farms Ct., 11304-Michael R. and M. Susan Droulette to Katherine M. and Michael J. O’Hare, $479,000.

Romlon St., 4405, No. 302-Yehuda and Gila Nordman to Maria H. Vies, $69,000.

Romlon St., 4505, No. 104-JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to Jose Florentin Sandoval, $50,005.

Yates Rd., 4605-James A. and Joan K. Baker to Frehiwot R. McGlocklin and John Edward Scott Jr., $443,500.

BOWIE AREA

Alfalfa Field Ct., 14111-NVR Inc. to Shukeshia D. Herndon, $594,685.

Beaverdale Lane, 12802-Patricia E. Homan to Gary M. and Quondra L. Gaskins, $405,000.

Belle Meade Trce., 12910-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Zoubida Benhamida, $385,000.

Craft Lane, 12612-Brien E. and Aimee M. Vorhees to Gordon S. and Shelia Gaye Scholler, $346,500.

Fern Lane, 12108-Joshua A. and Julia K. Fickes to George M. Ceaser Jr. and Robert Morton, $321,500.

Heather Glen Way, 10709-Darryl A. Scott and Crecilla V. Cohen to Idiyat Olufunke Oseni, $312,000.

Ivy Hill Lane, 3708-Laura K. Martin and Glenn A. Harmon Jr. to Jonathan Lear, $352,000.

Kensington Lane, 12513-Zemrushe Shabiu to Clara L. and Andrea M. Penado Dominguez and Helen D. Mejia, $382,000.

Knowledge Lane, 12707-Merlin E. and Cacilia Bush to Derek Douglas and Laura P. Scrivener, $370,000.

Lisborough Rd., 12105-Debora J. Cottrell to Izydor and Monika Radzik, $483,000.

Midwood Lane, 12723-Mountain Prime 2017 Corp. to Ashley M. DeCruise, $239,500.

Moreland Pl., 3309-Son Hai Nguyen and Trung Huynh to John and Sara A. Yormie, $407,000.

Myra Pl., 12101-Robert E. and Pamela M. Truitt to Gabrielle A. and Seth A. Aycock, $415,000.

Ridge Farm Ct., 14911-Larry L. and Kina M. Gilmore to Larry D. and Shereta L. Clark, $490,000.

Roving Wood Dr., 15121-Rhonda M. Caver Holmes to Jason Nappier and Alexandra Harry, $480,000.

Shelter Lane, 12413-Julio C. Teran and Claudia L. Guadamuz to Yowanda Valencia Godfrey, $419,900.

Starlight Lane, 12302-Federal National Mortgage Association to Tala Youssef, $265,000.

Stretton Lane, 12408-James H. and Barbara W. Doty to Linda Harbaugh King, $410,000.

Tulip Grove Dr., 12007-Tara and Jordan Cunningham to Ronald A. Mayo and Tara Burt, $332,500.

Welling Lane, 12303-U.S. Bank National Association and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Juan Carlos and Dora J. De La Cruz, $267,000.

Woodhaven Lane, 4108-Elizabeth N. Boyer and estate of Marjorie L. Ntakounakis to Kelli Davis, $275,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Andoran Ct., 3404-Christopher B. and Laura A. Lockwood to Cherie R. Clemmons, $455,000.

Arbor Hill Lane, 1908-Robert S. and Josephine Cuffey Contee to Marva N. Ganzy and Thomas Walker, $356,000.

Audubon Lane, 16207-Irving L. and David D. Resnick to Michael A. Oakley, $342,500.

Easthaven Ct., 15813, No. 207-Meghan E. Still Mattison to Diane R. Bouchard, $155,000.

Enders Lane, 3800-Christopher J. Williamson to Kimberly A. Foster and William P. Carter, $289,000.

Neman Ct., 2718-Samuel K. Beamon Jr. to Najee Ellerbe, $250,000.

Northcote Lane, 15007-Kokeb M. Tarekegn and Terhas B. Kahsay to Cinthia Paola Avery, $339,900.

Palai Turn, 15819-Robert Platt to Jeraldine W. and Manfred Wardlaw Herbin, $250,000.

Peach Walker Dr., 15518-Richard A. and Laura L. Pometto to Mary M. Norris, $300,000.

Pennypacker Lane, 1105-Robert S. Jordan to James Douglas and Belinda Kaye Gravel, $334,900.

Pointer Ridge Dr., 15711-Real Estate Anwers Corp. to Dennis and Jan Marie Hill, $329,900.

Russet Dr., 17106-Joseph A. and Lianne Roberts to Christopher, Theresa Tracy and Alison Tracy Allen, $485,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Cherry Tree Crossing Rd., 11504-Edward Walter and Charlita R. Fickus to Andrew Thomas Kosakowski, $245,000.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15122-DR Horton Inc. to Tasha Rowland, $320,000.

Oglethorpe Mill Dr., 6104-Savannah Investors to Alfreda Wright, $583,109.

Sheehan Dr., 8707-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Tiffany R. Johnson, $363,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

39th Pl., 4317-Habtegiorgi H. and Yeshu Woldemicael to Dora A. Mejia, $345,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Alton St., 3900-Nathan S. Williams to Gregory V. and Latisha Stubbs, $227,000.

Beacon Hill Pl., 6102-Rhonda Harrison to Katina M. Bigelow, $174,900.

Burgundy St., 5900-JCHS Investments Corp. to James Nelson, $375,000.

Clovis Ave., 828-Emanuel Inc. to Miguel Angel Cruz Espindola and Maria M. Herrea, $211,000.

Dateleaf Ave., 510-Kingsley Achikeh to Beatrice B. Mwanza and Germaine Meffo, $269,900.

Heath St., 4510-Daniel E. Wilson to Genevieve Strahan, $269,000.

Jansen Ave., 1126-R. E. Properties Corp. to Jerome Cornelius Lee, $255,000.

Logwood Rd., 902-RNP Investments Corp. to Wendy Elizabeth Munoz, $326,000.

Oakford Rd., 5618-Rahssan Fenner and estate of Irvin L. Hall to Nimota Olayinka Akinbayo, $232,000.

Quarry Ave., 294-Tamula C. and Kevin Darnell Anderson to Syndy Cruz and Ludwin Francisco Portillo Marquez, $275,000.

Santo Pl., 6328-Raven O. Johnson to Andrea Riley Simpson, $320,000.

Valley Park Rd., 6619-Bouchard Equity Holdings Corp. to Rony Moreno Chilel, $275,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Carlough St., 710-Wells Fargo Bank and Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust to Edvin Joel Villeda Morales and Santa Maria Hernandez Padilla, $248,500.

Congress Pl., 9003-Tiffany Marshall to Xenia Y. Guerra, $232,000.

Gibbs Way, 8307-Jocelyn Smith to Raymond Thomas Jr., $335,000.

Kilmer St. E., 7010-Anthony and Jo Ann Serafini to Israel A. Morales Hernandez, $180,650.

Manor Terr., 108-Jabri Ian Martin to Nicole Y. Fisher, $250,000.

Pinebrook Rd., 2900-SM Landover Corp. to Etienne C. Toussaint, $370,285.

Ray Leonard Rd., 1901-Jenni Brown to Dora A. Mancia Ramirez and Ana G. Salazar Mancia, $206,000.

Suiter Way, 7808-Angelique Braithwaite to Stephan Stanbach, $250,000.

63rd Ave., 3110-Geoffrey and Thomas B. Lerch to Victoria Marie Lerch, $340,000.

CLINTON AREA

Aquone Pl., 8811-Darius J. and Lea C. Gould to Valerie J. Stringer, $340,000.

Boniwood Turn E., 5826-Julian I. Brown Jr. to Michael William Hicks and Lashawn Renee Cooper, $265,125.

Brolass Rd., 12210-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Ayesha Salahuddin, $183,000.

Dewdrop Way, 7011-Christopher and Patrick Burnett to Willie S. Sutton, $240,000.

Fox Run Dr., 9301-David and Lisa L. Scipio to Rodney M. Scott, $316,000.

Huntwood Ct., 8202-U.S. Bank to Joseph E. and Rene G. Myers, $344,104.

Mary Catherine Dr., 11503-Federal National Mortgage Association to Joyce A. Newland, $250,000.

Old Branch Ave., 7301-Jimmy and Mary Tillie Frank Johnson to Elvis Moussi Nana, $404,000.

Piscataway Rd., 11203-Bank of America to Ronald A. Fuentes Martinez, $271,700.

Springbrook Lane, 6500-Susan Lynn White to Cyle Y. White, $327,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Hollywood Rd., 5114-Dennis B. Guignet Jr. and Maria Jose Tapia Barraza to Sean Shui Hsieng Ho and Grace Nai Yu Ho, $350,000.

Paducah Rd., 5212-Christopher L. and Barbara Pando Behnke to Bingxing and Gui Fei Chen, $348,000.

Ruatan St., 6121-Daniel Joseph and Stephany Spahr to Susannah Pearce, $349,000.

48th Ave., 8125, No. 202-Brian D. and Colleen M. Zweller to Jayasree Dutta, $190,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

East Pl., 5701-DC Metro Investments Group Corp. to Dashawn M. Johnson, $310,000.

Forest Park Dr., 1706-Kimberly Y. Hillian to Andrea L. and Welton Barnes, $200,000.

Gateway Blvd., 7015-Christine Kirk to Sherita Hardy, $249,900.

Insey St., 6513-Melvin A. Felton and Jamila Zahar Wade to Reginald L. Harlan Jr., $251,000.

Kirtland Ave., 2808-Tyrone E. Whitman to David E. Fuller, $210,000.

Lorring Dr., 2607-Donnell and Robert Little to Charann Rochell West, $240,000.

Merritt St., 6622-Christopher R. Leary and estate of Roger T. Leary to Beatriz Espinoza Mendoza and Salvador Portillo, $275,000.

Ritchboro Rd., 8707-Jos Equity Management Co. to Kelly Brundidge, $240,000.

Senator Ave., 2308-Lillie B. Bumpers to Agustin Rivera Fuentes and Abel and Maria C. Ayala, $280,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Bellefield Ave., 7502-Resear Corp. to Francisco Y. Ventura Fuentes and Blanca M. Escobar, $279,900.

Blanchard Dr., 9305-Caruso Builder Washington Overlook Corp. to David T. Johnson and Audrey Swann, $665,000.

Captain Wendell Pruitt Way, 3502-Chrisotpher and Rachel Gaetano to Michael A. McCauley and Melanie N. White, $480,000.

Dania Dr., 1309-Caruso Builders Hunters Mill Corp. to Haja Aminata M. Kanu, $468,484.

Digges Lane, 512-Christopher R. Walker to Camille R. and Perry Antonio Brashears, $435,000.

Little Stone Dr., 9118-Brian K. and Trivia L. Cole to Marklita A. and Michael G. Cooke, $416,000.

Mary Pl., 2611-Federal National Mortgage Association to Rashea Bates, $275,000.

Othman Dr., 702-Frances Cuffie and estate of Clarence O. Mitchell III to Deborah L. Outten Mills, $405,000.

Reid Cir., 13412-George A. and Kathleen M. Roff to Denny Omar and Rosa Angela Zelaya, $356,000.

Rose Marie Dr., 8501-Jose Leon and Juan Magana to Selvin A. Guandique, $310,000.

Tinker Dr., 2030-Lore B. and Jack Jim Cavanaugh to Tomica Bragg, $327,999.

Vernon Dr., 8005-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Timothy Price, Diana Lovely Price and Vivian Lovely, $299,000.

Windjammer Ct., 1405-U.S. Bank and Bank of America to Ronnell Leggett, $385,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Harbor Ave., 10018-Prakash Sankurathri to Jenner J. Beckley and Christina P. Campbell, $451,900.

GREENBELT AREA

Canning Terr., 8213-Venus C. Young to Matthew Rene, Malia Elena and Rene Rodriguez, $243,000.

Greenbelt Rd., 8435, No. 201-Art Homes Corp. to Joseph M. Spector, $105,000.

Greenbrook Dr., 7541-Phan Ngoc Truong and Ka Leung Chan to Kenneth Jugwook Han, $270,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7830, No. 478-Stuart Washington to Archelius and Henrietta Gerber, $150,000.

Settling Pond Lane, 5317-NVR Inc. to Yutao and Li Ming Gao, $494,980.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Edmonston Rd., 5009-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Francisco A. Marquez Hernandez and Bianca Yuvicela Contreras Nanez, $275,000.

Kennedy St., 4003-Chad and Elissa Lockman Turner to Lena L. Bradley, $435,000.

Oglethorpe St., 4410, No. 309-Adrian Limmen to Kyle T. Stevens, $125,000.

49th Ave., 4808-Joshua C. and Shari S. Benson to Michael Archie Moore Jr., $275,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Franklin Ave., 9508-Jeffrey Geier to Cecilio A. Monroy Sagastume and Wilda I. Roque Monroy, $275,000.

Halton Terr., 10326-Sheila A. and Johnnie A. Banks to Amos Enahoro, $440,000.

Hubble Dr., 8008-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Emmanuel Jaff and Evelyn Nulah, $509,351.

Kinzer St., 9110-U.S. Bank and Specialized Loan Servicing Corp. to Ying Jenny Wang, $218,925.

Mclain Ave., 8710-Wells Fargo Bank to Andre Marcel Long, $315,100.

Smithview Pl., 9408-DR Horton Inc. to Landria N. Sheffey, $366,000.

Smithview Pl., 9905-Victor T. and Patrice R. Mitchell to Russell L. and Bridget M. Toof, $510,000.

Tuckerman St., 9502-Emanuel Acosta to Luis A. Torres Leiva and Maria J. Recinos De Torres, $300,000.

99th Pl., 6507-Camron Ranje and Noushin Shariati to Resham Suresh, $323,300.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Azalea Ct., 157-Dejuan and Chante Stewart to Shirley A. Hayden, $189,900.

Bolin Terr., 541-Raymond and Ebbony A. Jackson to Valeria Lee and Santana V. Jackson, $385,000.

Cecily Ct., 12412-Melvin W. and Sabrina A. Leeper to Darlene Brown, $360,000.

Citrus Lane, 2820-Wells Fargo Bank to Samson Olajide Ogujemilua, $444,000.

Garden Gate Lane, 103-Zoya Investments Corp. to Jaime J. and Teresa R. Melendres, $630,000.

Keverton Dr., 13211-Claude A. Tomlinson to Tanisha L. Brown, $309,000.

Medwick Ct., 14300-Richard L. and Carol J. Miller to Terence Liley, $399,999.

Mount Lubentia Ct. W., 679-Cross Country Equity Corp. to Meronica Dashawn Stoney, $255,000.

Newtonmore Lane, 15503-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Harry Canter, $428,385.

Pyles Dr., 3135-VIP Home Investment Corp. to Lance T. Kenney and Catherine Bonnilla, $303,000.

Rollys Ridge Ave., 12306, No. 1103-Marie A. Patrick Morton to Courtney Michelle Smith, $205,000.

Scotch Hill Dr., 10111-Nova Partners Corp. and Nova MD Corp. to Judith L. Ward, $200,000.

Swanscombe Loop, 15808-Brian and Tracie Brown to Devin A. and Lawan D. Dines, $410,000.

Winterbourne Dr., 3007-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Joseph D. and Lashawanna S. Reese, $579,089.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Way N., 7660, No. 144-Department of Housing and Urban Development Development to Maria I. Acevedo, $169,500.

Ashford Ct., 14916-Andrea E. Eba and Justine Chiacho Aboussou to Hairat Folashade Neal, $270,000.

Bradford Dr., 15712-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Olajide Mustapha and Hamidat Segunmaru, $285,100.

Caledon Ct., 7309-Princeton Tree Corp. to Agnes Jamina, $549,000.

Chapel Cove Dr., 8020-Rashad and Denise Boggs Wilkerson to Melissa Neal, $275,000.

Dorset Rd., 15702, No. 128-C. Michael Walls and Timothy Betts to Mario A. Zelaya and Ana Yesenia Del Cid De Zelaya, $122,000.

Grace Way, 300-Sandy Spring Village Corp. to Ryan A. Van Fleet, $327,500.

Julie Pl., 6313-Andrea C. Martino and James R. Wampler to Virginia M. and Russell P. Geis, $409,000.

Laurelton Dr., 15300-America Home Plus to Peter A. and Gladys Ajua, $335,000.

Nichols Dr., 913-Susan and Keith Sullivan to Victoria Bell, $260,000.

Patuxent Rd., 213-Thomas G. Scheller to Courtney Anne Pomeroy and Christian Ervin Brown, $387,500.

Split Rail Lane, 7110-Fawnn Hamilton to Donice Staten, $237,000.

Vista Dr., 14049, No. 165-Destiny L. Freeman to Ashley Kate A. Armah, $115,000.

Eighth St., 1004-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Cassandra L. Mulheron, $205,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Bealle Hill Rd., 16912-Herbert G. and Mary H. Christian to Paul Andrews, $225,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Bovelder Dr., 8603-Larry R. and Carolyn G. Evans to Patrick Uket, $405,000.

Cherry Lane, 9260, No. 34-Diane Joyce Plackett and Jerry E. Burdette to Ha Ran Chang, $145,500.

Engleman Dr., 13704-Deborah Lynn Thomas and estate of Carrol Ann Hall to Luis E. Herrera Espana, $290,000.

Montpelier Dr., 8506-Samuel K. and Agnes W. Owusu Acheaw to Keshanna L. Elrington, $335,000.

Oxwell Lane, 8763-Perry J. Becker and estate of Evelyn E. Lowe to Gregory Ziegler, $335,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Pogonia Ct., 3735, No. 6E-Nova Partners Corp. and Nova MD Corp. to Carlos Rivera, $220,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Comanche Dr., 1007-Keisha Bolaji to Kalin J. Broadie, $210,000.

Glassmanor Dr., 5103-Green Top Properties Corp. to Akilah Moore, $253,000.

Halliard Lane, 506-IHMW Potomac Overlook VIII Corp. to Reginald L. Spence, $699,479.

Marcy Ave., 1117-JT Management Investor Corp. to Shannelle Thurston, $238,000.

Onondaga Dr., 114-Green Top Properties Corp. to Yonis A. Barahona, $320,000.

Roseld Ct., 5042-Erik Q. Shaw to Frederick Wilburn, $210,000.

Seneca Dr., 121-Gary Ballard and estate of Barbara I. Hamilton to Yimingnoufu Ainiwaer and Wulamu Zuoerguli, $230,000.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 548, No. 6749-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Marcelo Gamboa and Lucy Veronica Gutierrez Rojas, $65,100.

RIVERDALE AREA

Nicholson St., 4815-Volta Corp. to Mersibel Bonilla and Ana Memia, $338,000.

Ravenswood Rd., 4709-Eric and Susan Gauch Coles to James William Rogers, $238,000.

57th Ave., 6210-Jorge E. Valenzuela to Veronica J. Rivera, $219,000.

60th Pl., 6307-James Rainer Risse to Julie Marie Swaney, $295,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Applegate Lane, 4302, No. 1-KCE Inc. to Saundra A. and Paul E. Thomas, $202,000.

Davis Blvd., 6122-Why Realey Corp. to Lee Hobbs, $255,000.

Lakewood St., 2326-Estate of Betty A. Hawkins and Taft Hylton to Linda Yates, $200,000.

Maple Rd., 4207-Emilio Herbas to Mauricio H. Ruiz and Maria D. Ayala, $310,000.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3807, No. T204-Audrey C. Burroghs and estate of John A. Burroughs Jr. to Leon K. and Tanya K. Fuller, $60,000.

Woodland Rd., 6517-Lillie R. Haggins to Davain A. McClain and Jessica C. Frye McClain, $212,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Afton St., 2604-JOA Investments Corp. to Nedesha Coleman, $265,000.

Chadwick Ct., 3520-Donald E. Pugh and estate of Edward Pugh to Lashawn T. Dupree, $225,000.

Dawn Lane, 2264-3T Investments Corp. to Laquida Johnson, $215,000.

Easton St., 2704-Christina N. Snowden and Kynai D. Johnson to Arlene and Natasha Park, $239,500.

Iverson Pl., 4902-Secretary Department of Housing and Urban Development to Alex Brown, $224,000.

Kenwood St., 5510-Turn Key Homes Corp. to Ashley Marie Blakely Julian, $325,000.

Northam Rd., 6617-Equity Trust Co. and Quang Pham Ira to Esmeralda Carolina and Brenda Jacqueline Fuentes, $293,000.

Saint Clair Dr., 2510-Taylormillz Corp. to Gregory Hamlin, $301,000.

Temple Hill Rd., 7300-Martha Louse Kroll and Polly Kroll Greene to Jee Eun Rosaline Rho, $249,900.

Weldon Dr., 4314-Jalena Jackson and estate of Sandy Jackson to Julien Dement and Melanie Hiller, $280,000.

28th Ave., 3840, No. 143-Yvonne P. Reed to Junior Mario Frazer, $85,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

America Blvd., 6506, No. 311-Steven D. and Tamarra L. Anthony to Mariam Kwamin, $243,100.

Gazette Way, 3505-NVR Inc. to Edward and Carolyn Washington, $489,065.

Nicholson St., 4105-Jennifer Lynn and James Emerson Wintle to Jeff Alan Jaksa and Jan Mary Guezynski, $442,000.

Quintana St., 4008-Dakota and Jennifer Pippins to John Forrest IV and Mina Uehara, $431,000.

Windsor Lane, 7004-Charles Donald and Tye Rose Buzard Mullikin to James W. Nussman and Michelle K. Holmes, $502,000.

33rd Ave., 5803-Sectetary of Veterans Affairs to Kesete G. Kidane, $330,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Captain Marbury Lane, 13816-Howard L. Johnson to Amber V. Carter, $272,000.

Chancelsors Dr., 3704-NVR Inc. to Sharon Pantoja, $586,970.

Colonel Fenwick Pl., 4636, No. 411-Delores P. and Lartha Anistead to Gail E. Sneed, $258,500.

Dressage Dr., 10133-Mab of Canter Creek Corp. to Kehinde M. Bankole, $670,784.

Flying Change Ct., 10708-Toll V Partnership to Teeko Christian and Nicole E. Banks, $481,329.

Furlong Ct., 11102-Toll V Partnership to Jerome S. Cooper and Norman A. Lowe, $836,159.

Grazing Way, 4615-Toll V Partnership to Eric Cook and Jean Womack, $682,188.

Jumping Way, 11014-Toll V Partnership to Dayne A. Wills and Ethel A. Otey, $522,158.

Lord Fairfax Ct., 4303-Capital Companies Corp. to Russell Holton, $334,900.

Manor Park Dr., 5503-Mab of WTC Corp. to Brittany Hopson and Barrington Little, $456,526.

Marlboro Pointe Dr., 12903-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to William H. Smith III and Kenya Campbell, $553,635.

Meadow Lark Ave., 9619-Reginald F. and Joann Renee Hollman Turner to Isaac A. Webb and Linda E. Baker, $475,000.

Old Colony Dr., 12218-Desmon D. Speight and Alese Finch to Craig A. Payne Jr. and Shakia R. Jones, $313,000.

Pegasus Ct., 11513-Toll V Partnership to Sean D. Smith and Marjorie C. Cooper Smith, $827,408.

Purple Avens Ave., 7215-Alex Young to Derrick A. Bishop, $411,000.

Sherwood Dr., 9501-Dante and Shondell Douglass to Marlene Forrest, $286,000.

Stratford Estates Dr., 16103-Celerity Verutes Corp. to Shane Marcus and Katrina Renee Everett, $419,000.

Sweet Rose Ct., 8707-Dan Ryan Bulders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Narida Thorne, $326,131.

Tealbriar Dr., 9608-SM Parkside Corp. to Tanya V. Nichols, $309,975.

Tealbriar Dr., 9618-SM Parkside Corp. to Ashley L. Brown, $351,520.

Thoroughbred Dr., 4312-Toll V Partnership to Kurt Jason Hinds and Jennifer B. Merzius, $524,044.

Wheeling Ave., 12121-House Buyers of America Inc. to Tomas A. Romero Melgar, $319,900.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Barrington Ct., 1713-Karen E. Pinkston to Laura B. Trowers, $250,000.

Brooke Grove Rd., 2311-2311 Brooke Grove Corp. to Jose Rigoberto Osorio and Iris E. Martinez, $470,000.

Decesaris Blvd., 11800-U.S. Bank National Association to Jock Hillery, $418,000.

Evening Star Pl., 603-Monterrio D. McFarlin to Donfred and Erica Napoleon, $309,000.

Golf Course Dr., 1528-Edward Lamont and Barbara Ann Blackwood to Silky Antwoin and Crystal Hawkins, $415,000.

Hall Station Dr., 908, No. 102-Maurice E. Newman to Haroon and Aisha Vohra, $235,000.

Pine Tree Way, 15314-Thomas E. and Jennifer M. Lohr to Roy L. Gertz, $244,800.

Water Port Ct., 10926-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Michael Eze Enyinnaya, $236,500.