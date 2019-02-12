These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Barney Dr., 17907-Alexander W. and Anita F. Wiley to Leslie and Darryl A. Jackson, $349,900.

Caskadilla Lane, 1109-Glenn L. Taylor Jr. and estate of Glenn Lydell Taylor Sr. to Rhonda Cleavland, $420,000.

Cold Harbour Dr., 14207-Tommy L. and Paulette Randolph to Laquine V. and Frank R. Duran, $449,900.

Hardy Tavern Dr., 14214-NVR Inc. to Justin Jones, $477,490.

Lelani Way, 3401-NVR Inc. to Decole L. and Kelly W. Fields, $473,745.

Saint James Rd., 1612-St. James Haverford Construction Partners to Robert E. Ammons Sr. and Troy A. and Cassandra Renee Arnold, $681,170.

Tianna Way, 3303-Aminata and Shekha I. Bangura to Tracye D. Funn, $348,500.

ADELPHI AREA

Adelphi Rd., 9274, No. 101-Elizabeth S. Henrich to Yener Lopez Fuentes and Marisol Salas, $85,000.

Drexel St., 2307-Leobra Investments Corp. to Jose F. Romero Sanchez, $360,000.

Hannon St., 1702, No. 6-AEB Real Estate Corp. to Juan De Dios Choque Ampurero, $68,550.

Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 1119-Jose L. Gonzalez to Pamela L. Guyah, $95,000.

Muskogee St., 2802-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jamie Nguyen, $315,787.

Rambler Ct., 2704-Stephen Waterhouse to Vaughn T. Gray III, $370,000.

Riggs Rd., 7981, No. 4-Ditech Financial Corp. to Thomas Pham, $53,200.

23rd Ave., 7504-JES International Corp. to Xian Can Wang, $363,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Barrberry Lane, 7201-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Bernier Saint Jean, $395,990.

Calico Rock Lndg Rd., 7310-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Tachara C. Davis, $343,765.

Cedar Lane, 11300-George C. and Cosntaine G. Papazious to Caroline Steohnes and Alexnader Arias Rivas, $407,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11326, No. 2N-F. Martinez Investment Corp. to Juan F. Reyes, $105,000.

Collier Rd., 3608-Shamshad and Elizabeth Ali to Mastwal Shefferaw, $437,900.

Harford Ave., 4934-Jesus Q. Vargas to Jhon Erick Cano, $284,000.

Lexington Ave., 4802-Yuyu Bao and Xuemei Pan to Matthew D. Brown and Laura Montas, $344,000.

Romlon St., 4407, No. 201-Douglas I. and Lewis D. Zietz to David Elf, $69,000.

34th Pl., 11600-Kevin A. and Colleen A. Milligan to Timothy A. Wasserman, $299,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Emerson St., 6011, No. 716-Moddy Farouk to Mohammad Sohail and Hamad Sohail Arzoo, $57,000.

BOWIE AREA

Annapolis Rd., 11006-Robert and Amber Fitzwater to Jean Pierre Jean Baptiste, $450,000.

Beechfern Lane, 12611-Sheldonna M. Johnson Diggs to Erika D. Mondor, $365,000.

Bentley Lane, 12901-Marion M. and Don Bedwell to Stephen Sciannella, $299,900.

Chestnut Ave., 9207-Joseph K. Ngwafa to Maxwell Waritay and Mispa M. Atah, $370,000.

Global St., 13210-Deepa Kushilani to Ayuk B. Bakia Parker, $419,999.

Idlewild Dr., 13427-David M. Arocho and Anissa J. Sorokin to James A. and Heather J. Gazis, $340,000.

Kelford Lane, 2415-Walter L. and Amanda L. Calhoun to Benjamin D. Rollins and Christa A. Kronser, $385,000.

Kernel Cir., 12806-Todd Anthony and Manda Elizabeth Serino to Patrick C. Wan and Jie Y. Tan, $365,000.

Lakeford Lane, 5501-Pamela and Camille Smith to Akeria S. and James A. Brown, $430,000.

Madonna Lane, 3535-Joseph A. and Laura M. Anderson to Mark Lester N. and Annmarie D. Barnachea, $365,000.

Milburn Lane, 12623-Thomas J. and Elaine L. Mulrenin to Juan D. Puerto and Megan D. Stolzenberg, $285,000.

Morning Glory Trail, 4718-Sheila Monroe to Dellena M. Cunningham, $325,000.

Myrtle Ave., 9107-Youg Han and Bing Guan to Bessong Agbor and Paula Ashu Tambe Ebot, $480,000.

Oxford Ct., 16321-Eric P. Hoberg to Gerald J. Flatt, $385,000.

Quill Point Dr., 7829-Erik S. and Stacey L. Lymus to Jamia Jackson, $332,000.

Safety Turn, 12604-Robert E. and Carol P. Ailes to Gunnar and Alyssa Van Hook, $355,000.

Superior Landing., 11102-Craig L. and Shontelle S. Bonds to Douglas C. and Dana M. Plummer, $460,000.

Welsley Lane, 4012-Tracy L. and Richard J. DeMarco to Joseph and Jacqueline Kautzer, $370,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alameda Dr., 15958-Joanne P. and John Patrick Schiappa to Feliciano and Neosoty D. Hernandez, $385,000.

Apple Green Lane, 3002-Kevin and Katherine A. Morgan to Delores L. Holder and Ali Al Rahman, $479,900.

Arden Forest Lane, 2900-David Isiah and Kendis M. Dawson to Monique Reese, $455,000.

Azure Pl., 16203-Venkata K. Rayi and Shilpa Basala to Richard and Natasha C. Torres, $515,000.

Eastview Terr., 16606-Melissa R. Simmons Manall to Loretta Tackie, $269,000.

Endicott Dr., 15203-Guy G. Henggeler and Abigail A. Moses to Jessica N. Green, $330,000.

Haskell Lane, 12703-Herbert E. and Darlene R. Carter to Michael Bauknight and Emily Warnock, $310,000.

Nemeth Lane, 2905-Matthew Wills to Aivaro A. Aguirre Garcia, $310,000.

November Ct., 2927-Osita S. Osagbue to Tiffany Winston, $230,000.

Parkington Lane, 1303-Latrail M. Gatlin and Alexander Wright to Ricky E. and Jennie R. Mixon, $350,000.

Pennington Lane, 1315-Leslie C. Johnson to Michael D. and Valeire Colema Woodall, $350,000.

Pensive Lane, 1202-Dunnell O. Brown to Melissa K. Urbina, $313,000.

Pond Meadow Lane, 16019-Michael S. and Alice A. Canavan to Henry and Rosa M. Wilson, $360,000.

Sturbridge Lane, 802-Traviss Green and Charles Edward Moore to Charles Edward Moore, $605,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Church Dr., 6001-Linda S. Peebler to Rodney J. Young and Sarah L. Yopung, $240,000.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15203-DR Horton Inc. to Tikeya Aigner Milburn, $329,990.

Paoli Ct., 15303-Curtis and Rhyannon Renee Curry to Deborah N. Kotei and Franky M. Awuvey, $408,000.

Steam Mill Farm Dr., 12803-Caruso Bowie 11 Corp. to Kevin A. Ngala and Sola K. Anagho, $679,990.

Whistlestop Ct., 14502-Travis Hudnall to Despina Chymeftos, $332,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

39th St., 4430-Underwood Group to Brandon and Kara Snesko, $210,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Birchleaf Ave., 407-Inetta M. Moore and Rosetta H. Hawkins to Joao Manuel and Isabelle M. Pereira, $105,100.

Coleton Ct., 6410-Laverna B. Savoy to Connie Woodland, $275,000.

Drylog St., 6812-Michael G. and Desiree T. Minor to Randy R. and Kerresha K. Watson, $233,000.

Gunther St., 4934-Seacrest Homes Corp. to Moriah Brown, $281,000.

Iago Ave., 1023-Blue Tech Services Corp. to Tonya P. Jones, $260,000.

Joplin St., 6516-Mathavy Yasa to Mohamed Abdallah, $152,000.

Opus Ave., 539-Demetrius Hall to Karelyn Cruz Martinez, $305,000.

Pepper Mill Dr., 503-Edward Carmon to Juan Bonilla, $220,000.

Prescott Ct., 5607-Monica Venise Staples Garvin to Lynsey McAlpine, $215,000.

Shamrock Ave., 1716-BTZ Corp. to David G. and Renee H. Wilson, $282,000.

Walbridge St., 6223-Sian A. and Jonathan F. Terry to Adrian E. Butler, $385,000.

69th Pl., 413-Cemone A. Bynum Manigault to Seledonio Y. Portillo, $255,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Ardwick Ardmore Rd., 8803-Bret A. Douglas to Luis A. Molina, $225,000.

Crest Ave., 3026-David A. Feige and Rosita M. Parraguez Jara to Michael Francis and Dianne Janette Handy, $394,900.

Gondar Ave., 1104-Applied Civil Engineering Inc. and Devar Corp. to Ernest Renner, $320,000.

Kent Village Pl., 2400-Patricia A. and David Cheatham to Julio Perez Melendez, $170,000.

Lake Ave., 2501-Carolyn S. Byars to Jonathan and Nissa Fuller, $372,000.

Otis St., 6210-Richard Gray and Bruce Griswold to Anthea and Sheldon G. Davy, $260,000.

Pinebrook Rd., 2715, No. 408-SM Landover Corp. to Faye Theresa Bullock and Sean C. Jennings, $286,635.

Pinebrook Rd., 2906-SM Landover Corp. to George R. White Jr., $331,670.

Stoddert Lane, 6902-SM Landover Corp. to Joyce Anderson Crawford, $362,315.

Tamo Ct., 7212, No. 7-Olasupo Olusi to John A. Land, $218,000.

Willowwood Ct., 1650-Chinedu A. Akporji to Rhonda R. and Howard R. Ingram, $235,000.

CLINTON AREA

Boniwood Turn E., 5859-Mae C. Carmichael and estate of Bernard Carmichael to Barbara Moore, $233,000.

Brooke Jane Dr., 6205-Arlena Pannell to Clara Vaughns, $210,000.

Crafton Lane, 6914-Sami Mukhar to David D. Perez and Jose Mauricio Barahona, $298,000.

Foxcroft Ave., 9306-Lawrence C. and Maria Laye to Walter A. Portillo Abarca and Yulissa J. Martinez Rosario, $285,000.

Jackies Way, 5804-Elshazli & Jones Holdings Corp. to William Earl Washington, $309,000.

Natahala Dr., 4504-Carol Ann and Patrick Thomas Ward to Denorris J. Smith, $312,000.

Steuben Ct., 6504-Overland Drive Properties Corp. to Feliciano Cruz Giron and Ramon V. Sagastume, $349,000.

Zephyr Ave., 5405-Federal Home Loan Mortage Corp. to Sean D. and Tanisha L. Brown, $345,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Chestnut Hill Rd., 5808-Kirk S. Litton and Michael J. Prete to Stacia E. Woycheck and Thomas R. Gleason, $391,000.

Iroquois St., 4907-Timothy Paul Fink and estate of Edna Fink to Rumana Kemer Abubeker, $277,000.

Limestone Pl., 9313-Enkutatash K. Alemayehu to Zhengyi Qin and Xiang Li, $415,000.

Patuxent Ave., 8411-Donna Ann Swann and estate of Donald C. Thomas to James Andrew and Katherine Mary Spry, $302,000.

Ruatan St., 6122-Ram G. Gehani to Daniel and Danielle Barandiaran, $330,000.

48th Ave., 8125, No. 310A-Adam and Paul Maarec to Wai Tak Wong and Anna Xia Chen Wong, $185,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Glendora Dr., 1804-Paul J. Dorsey to Mariano Carvalho, $240,000.

Hil Mar Dr., 5026-Carolyn Hyslop to Daqueisha Lanee Oliver, $230,000.

Nimitz Dr., 7019-REI Management to Adrian and Dennis Reyes, $230,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Bernard Dr., 8302-Marina M. Ganpat to Elizabeth Rubio Martinez, $240,000.

Blanchard Dr., 9306-Caruso Builder Washington Overlook Corp. to Jennifer Pettiford Alexander, $704,404.

Brandyhall Ct., 6106-Gwendolyn M. Jackson to Bradford Holmes Jr., $215,000.

Crafford Pl., 7251-Danielle Gray to Linda Onibokun, $175,000.

Dania Dr., 1502-Caruso Builders Homes Mill Corp. to Miah A. Brown and Anthony Bertram Clay Jr., $515,990.

Foundry Lane, 301-Eunice T. Lee to Lori and Lloyd Hill, $215,000.

Gennene Lane, 3401-U.S. Bank and the RMAC Trust to Juan A. Gonzalez Gomez and Nancy L. Guerrero Recinos, $243,000.

Granada Ct., 9000-61 Properties Inc. to David R. Menjivar and Leslie J. Rosales, $328,000.

Henson Bridge Terr., 2906-TWZ Properties Inc. to Nanette M. McGraw, $250,000.

Jaywick Ave., 7800-Omid Land Group Corp. to Tysha D. Goldring, $340,000.

Round Table Dr., 402-Kasahun G. and Almaz G. Hagos to Monica Garcia Rocha, $330,000.

Stoney Harbor Dr., 9506-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Lance Hawkins and Wayne Parris, $473,500.

Trafalgar Ct., 11313-Robert Lewis and Doris Mapson to Ericka D. Mapson, $280,000.

Underwood Dr., 9702-Marvin and Jeannette Smith to Yerko Aliendre, $284,900.

Webster Lane, 7700-Princeton Tree Corp. to Gregory Lamont and Linda Johnson, $319,900.

Wood Hollow Pl., 2725-John R. and Dianna E. Vanerwerker to Rajhumar Hinds, $173,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Glen Ave., 3226-Q. and P. Realty Corp. to Melecio D. Villafuerte Pinto and Maria C. Castro, $360,000.

Ransom Dr., 12413-Naima L. Manley to Latoye S. Coleman, $393,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Hedgewood Dr., 120-David L. Abel to Robert N. and Rebecca J. McFarland, $437,000.

Mandan Rd., 8009, No. 498-Shelon Lowery to Michelle L. Adkins, $155,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Emerson St., 5610-Oluwabumi Y. Adesuko to Edger Noe Colinders Garcia and Sandra M. Vasquez, $300,000.

Oglethorpe St., 4410, No. 605-Richard S. Werner and Michael A. Gonzales to Michael B. and Janet K. Burch, $120,000.

39th Ave., 5718-Michael A. and Natalie K. Colville to Gareth E. Hinds and Alison L. Morris, $420,000.

56th Ave., 4919-Fraya J. Kerns to Juan Carlos Mejia Castillo and Estela Dominguez Ramos, $275,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Dawnwood Dr., 6523-William R. and Kevin S. Crabtree to Armstrong U. Onyeukwu, $344,000.

Geaton Park Pl., 9321-DR Horton Inc. to Chinweoke T. Akerele, $375,000.

Hubble Dr., 8010-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Elizabeth Ann and Jeffrey Brown, $505,047.

Main St., 6117-Realty American Investments Corp. to Oscar Caballero and Oneida Quezada, $319,900.

Nashville Rd., 6912-Peggy B. Holly to Debrah Pemberton and Almando Walters, $325,000.

Smithview Pl., 9410-DR Horton Inc. to Wanetta V. Wiggleswoprth, $365,000.

Trexler Rd., 6810-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and HSI Asset Corp. to Shaela Jones and Nicholas Mecholsky, $290,500.

Wilhelm Dr., 7502-Bruce and Dina Tomas to Kina Flood, $335,000.

Woodstream Lane, 6945-Ryan Alin Glover to Suhail Chaudhary, $180,000.

75th Ave., 5406-Federal National Mortgage Association to Dani Vasquez, $207,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Abbottswood Ct., 11436-Christie A. Preston to Jamaal Leonard Long, $190,000.

Big Chimney Br., 124-Andrea S. Dedier to Ebone Colbert, $184,000.

Boyden St., 405-Folayinka Dunola to Kathryn Lynette Thomas, $499,203.

Cameron Grove Blvd., 1, No. 210-Estate of Jessie F. Jordan to Najmah S. Aleem, $135,000.

Colton St., 209-Sherron Fay and Charles R. Woods to Owolabi Azeez, $308,000.

Geaton Dr., 3306-Rooster Corp. to Manuel Luis Sanchez, $440,000.

Glastonbury Way, 15707-Robert L. and Tiffany S. Gregory to Alisha L. Washington, $435,000.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 422, No. 280-Steven D. Potter to Latoya Mason, $135,299.

Hobart St., 9204-TTG Realty Valuation and Consultancy to Karamotu Akinfenwa and Emmanuel James Askere, $395,000.

Joyceton Dr., 10642-Tichi Property Corp. to Serge Colince Simo Fogue, $287,500.

Lake Pointe Ct., 9815, No. 301-Brian K. Rtichardson to Lexus S. Wheeler, $180,000.

Missoula Ct., 13501-Norma Lamont and Karen Mitchell to Jessica M. Garrett, $330,000.

Nareen St., 10304-Samora M. Proctor and estate of Barbara Malcolm Pegues to Chandra J. Brown, $318,000.

Newtonmore Lane, 15505-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Arthur J. and Brianna C. Kemp, $448,200.

Rosey Bill Dr., 1006-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Romanus Njunkeng, $336,515.

Southern Springs Lane, 1615-Dionne L. Smith to Kimberly D. Bishop Battle, $515,000.

Tadmore Pl., 11106-Lisa M. Harrison and Lisa M. Gant to Tamara and Duane Gilbert, $349,900.

Westphalia Rd., 9502-McLean Series 019 Corp. to Jennifer R. Dunlap, $274,900.

Winterbourne Dr., 3014-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Thecla Amin Nkemateh, $472,240.

LAUREL AREA

Carissa Lane, 7910-Corbett P. and Karen L. McClure to Lateef Adedolapo Gbadegesin, $275,000.

Cherry Lane, 7208-Magdaline Halous Desouse to Tracey A. Tittley, $461,000.

Dell Pl., 5-Unique and Modern Homes to Milton Tarkang, $345,000.

Dorset Rd., 15706, No. 168-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Breion L. Goodson, $130,037.

First Baptist Lane, 14909-Neil Moore to Ki Duk and Sung Sook Choi, $459,901.

Grace Way, 302-Sandy Spring Village Corp. to Francis N. Bombaito, $321,575.

Main St., 714-Bernard F. and Gloria A. Arnold to Alan D. and Julie H. Ernstein, $240,000.

Northlake Ct., 8213-Doris H. Brent to Kaki Caternor, $340,000.

Phair Pl., 1027-Community Development Administartion of to Griselda E. Chica De Mendoza and Elmer E. Mendoza Hernandez, $218,000.

Winterfield Terr., 7226-Pamela Breckles Peters to Donald and Sydna Cheatham, $382,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Gardner Rd., 16438-Donald Horseman and Anthony Lasswell to Theresa L. and Cyril H. Pittman, $285,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Briarwood Dr., 13300-Q & P Realty Corp. to Lawrence Ayuk, $370,000.

Claxton Dr., 12808-Sasha B. and Mark A. Taylor to Leonard C. Owens II, $234,000.

Erfurt Ct., 9111-Theodore J. and Janice V. Allen to Samuel A. Owireko, $320,000.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 11615-U.S. Bank to Walter L. Villeda Morales, $194,325.

Laurelwalk Dr., 11523-Tyler J. Ward to Marilis Karina Quijada Caceres, $165,000.

Oregold Ct., 9202-Latoya Coleman to Makia Robertson, $315,000.

Pheasant Run Dr., 12201-Harvinder Singh to Chhunly Chhorn and Sothea Rongna, $175,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Eastern Ave., 3615-Green Properties Corp. to Lauren Kayla Renee Pitts, $450,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Hanson Oaks Dr., 4034-Juan M. Guerrero to Therese E. Nkede and Feline Nyake Nkede Halle, $246,000.

Meadow Trail Lane, 3909-Pennymac Loan Services Corp. to Joy Kobani, $260,000.

Rockford Dr., 4710-Frederick G. Buss III and Betty J. Wines to Esther E. Ciammachilli and Jennifer Riddle, $344,900.

Thornwood Rd., 3824-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jose Dolores Perez Centeno and Ana Quintanilla, $283,250.

OXON HILL AREA

Arapahoe Terr., 5910-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Daysi G. Granados Velasquez, $190,000.

Carson Ave., 603-Tasha Berry to Jesus Martinez, $275,000.

Fenwood Ave., 1405-JR & G Enterprises Corp. to Carolina Godoy, $299,000.

Grenada Ave., 6904-KMW Property Management Corp. to Jose N. Machado Martinez and Ana M. Machado, $280,000.

Halliard Lane, 514-IHMW Potomac Overlook VII Corp. to Milton and Caro Hall, $768,343.

Maury Ave., 644-Katie M. Cox Johnson to Francis D. and Keisha Elliot Smith, $179,900.

Potomac Psge., 155, No. 401-Katherine W. Kingston and Phillip N. Wiegand to Jody Al and Carrie Ann Donela Fisher, $378,000.

Virginia Lane, 5648, No. 43-Jeromy Gilman and Gary Roebuck to Leroy W. Blake, $254,500.

RIVERDALE AREA

Carters Lane, 5709-Joel Adrian and Jenny Karina Padilla to Jose B. Aguilar Romero and Roberto Mendez Contreras, $333,000.

Oliver St., 6404-Integrity Professional Contracting Corp. to German R. Medina Portillo and Rosa Lilian Medina, $243,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 6645-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Yang Cao, $449,990.

Roanoke Ave., 6304-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Emmanuel R. Iglesias, $232,050.

44th Pl., 6100-Dena A. Crosson to Matthew I. Corley and Alicia C. Laporte, $425,000.

57th Ave., 6309-Neal V. Forman to Raychel M. Romero and Francisco Romero Garcia, $250,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Dianna Rd., 3728-Swan Properties Inc. to Rosario Guzman Martinez, $300,000.

Lacy Ave., 4600-Visiono Investments Corp. to John L. Matthews, $320,000.

Lamar Ave., 4653-Brent Holdings Corp. to Carlos Marcial Reyes Flores and Roselia M. Gonzalez, $258,000.

Marianne Dr., 6804-Omid Land Group Corp. to Kenneth F. Powell, $290,000.

Perrie Lane, 5722-Charles H. Ford and Latasha R. Staffored to Clarissa Wrothen, $465,000.

Talmadge Cir., 4201-Shaun R. Marable to Ponjella Tianne Martin, $327,000.

Woodland Rd., 6617-San L. Tse to Cordelia and Tony Alonzo Bullock, $235,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Allentown Rd., 6900-JES International Corp. to Octaviano Amaya Hernandez, $272,000.

Beechwood Dr., 6530, No. 16-KCE Inc. to Ashley N. Tolton, $198,000.

Edgewood Dr., 5505-Wells Fargo Bank Mortgage Investment II Inc. to Bernard L. McKoy, $182,250.

Henderson Rd., 4812-Jack G. and Linda J. Bannister to Robert D. and Jean Proctor, $292,500.

Matthews Dr., 3900-Melissa Simmons Johnson and Michael M. Simmons to Alexandria Louise Kendra Murphy, $295,000.

Northam Rd., 6619-Anthony R. and Dianne Taylor to Alexis A. Robionson, $275,000.

Saint Moritz Dr., 6046-Kweilin C. Hollis to Keyarna Commodore, $200,000.

28th Pkwy., 3217-Aptus Capital Group Corp. to Naomi Hall, $257,500.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Beechwood Rd., 4018-Thomas and Anne Wilson to Ricardo and Julia A. Garcia, $475,000.

Gazette Way, 3507-NVR Inc. to Ashutosh Koirala and Sneha Subedee, $470,560.

Sheridan St., 2421-Jeff J. Gu and Ling Liu to Maxine and Jassett Taylor, $305,000.

Woodberry St., 4124-Keegan and Richard K. Sawyer to Karin T. Burghardt and Brandon F. Redding, $601,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Capstan Dr., 11603-Jerome T. and Pamela C. Hariston to James and Stephanie Jenkins, $460,000.

Carousel Ct., 12803-Integrity Professional Contracting Corp. to Joseph Best, $255,000.

Copper Creek Ct., 9504-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Joseph and Latasha Taylor, $455,990.

Croom Rd., 9910-ASG Capital Partners Corp. to Brand E. Odhner Jr., $315,000.

Fairgreen Lane, 11810-Secured Improvements Corp. to Tesha R. Coleman, $370,000.

Flying Change Ct., 10710-Toll V Partnership to Christopher A. Hall Sr. and Pamela J. Smith, $412,888.

Gay Dr., 9912-Serena Goodyear Pitt to Ernestine Dorsey, $339,900.

Hampshire Hall Ct., 14211, No. 506-Melanie Middleton to Donna F. Beauchamp, $210,000.

Jumping Way, 11017-Toll V Partnership to David A. and Dianca E. Kelly, $541,575.

Lariat Dr., 4206-Toll V Partnership to Bryson M. Alexander, $456,812.

Manor Park Dr., 5505-Mab of WTC Corp. to Charles Daniels IV, $453,865.

Marlboro Pointe Dr., 12906-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Julien D. Jones and Rolanda Harris, $611,050.

Osborne Rd. S., 7300-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Laronda B. Haynesworth Durant, $399,900.

Richmond Run, 3804-SM Parkside Corp. to Leslie M. Downing, $402,900.

Sand Wedge Lane, 12118-DQZ Corp. to Omar K. Green and Sherida L. Britt, $539,000.

Stratford Estates Dr., 16501-Stephenie R. and William M. Barth to Caroline M. and Bryan Williams, $701,500.

Sweet Rose Ct., 8709-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Latoria Quaniece Moore, $329,212.

Tealbriar Dr., 9600-SM Parkside Corp. to Maurice L. Murriel, $320,785.

Tealbriar Dr., 9610-SM Parkside Corp. to Jenelle A. Lewis, $352,215.

Tealbriar Dr., 9620-SM Parkside Corp. to Charity L. Willard, $305,595.

Thrush Pl., 12703-Eva M. Sabree to Shuanda Washington, $300,000.

Village Dr. N., 3618-Flora Marisol Lazo to Brandon N. Henry and Andgel Ortiz, $350,000.

Wood Sorrel Ct., 10301-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Etrand F. Tamunang and Roseline E. Esambe, $333,100.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Caribon St., 4036-E. Generation Corporation to Jose R. Barrera and Sandra Elizabeth Flores Barrera, $459,000.

Foxwood Cir., 1861-Eroc Hampton Hunter and estate of Charles S. Davis to Mubashir and Irshad Ahmed, $355,500.

Hall Rd., 15403-John and Catherine Raeder to Mildred F. Limuaco, $285,000.

Hall Station Dr., 927-Gregory K. Ward to Chandra D. Williams, $364,000.

Kings Arrow St., 12208-Mary R. Osuji to Delores P. and Lartha Anistead, $329,000.

Puffin Ct., 15002-Roger E. and Kimberly S. Lemacks to Rod F. Manning and Dina J. Jolley, $475,000.

Saint Michaels Dr., 985-Residential Value Corp. to Alexander J. and Katherine R. Daley, $260,000.

Terrapin Hills Dr., 1602-Canjor Denika and Willie E. Reed to Andre E. Eba and Chiacho J. Aboussou, $405,000.