Catherine Fran Dr., 2121-NCD Group Corp. to Ashley L. Carter, $382,000.
Foust St., 14505-Ken and Lawrenta Okojie to Jnai Breyanna and Brian K. Perry, $330,000.
Hidden Forest Dr., 14311-NVR Inc. to Antonio Milindez, $540,000.
Poplar Hill Rd., 15201-Milburn G. and Judith B. Butler to Thomas M. and Crystal L. Garcia, $410,000.
Xander St., 16001-Ryan C. and Jenille D. Thibault to Lois J. McLean, $465,000.
Metzerott Rd., 1828, No. 502-Bank of New York Mellon to Binyam Giorgis, $80,100.
Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 1907-Guohong Cui and Rongrong Yang to Zhong and Xin B. Zheng, $60,000.
Park Dr. W., 7416-Dorothy Furbush and Carolyn L. Blackstone to Kona Weatherly, $290,000.
Red Oak Dr., 1931-Jacqueline C. Mosely and Frank C. Condatore to Ana Larios and Martha Perez Garcia, $349,000.
Talbert Lane, 812-Lenore E. Jennings to Aristides A. Phillips, $260,000.
Eagle Harbor Rd., 17704-Earl H. and Liliane Estep to John J., Ruby M., Desiree R. and V.D. Randall, $345,000.
Bellevue St., 13024-Wells Fargo Bank to Francisco A. Baires, $320,000.
Calico Rock Lndg Rd., 7302-Calatlantic Group Inc. and the Ryland Group Inc. to Leena Parks, $334,355.
Calico Rock Lndg Rd., 7316-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Parker Gray Harrell, $363,950.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11200, No. 46-Aseffa Belete to Jose Melvin and Meliza Yesenia Mendoza, $125,000.
Dunnington Rd., 3319-Nellambran and Elizabeth Tenali to Teresa O. and Hector Jose Marquez, $380,000.
Hockberry Way, 10610-Oladapo Bakare to Martin N. Fomengia, $270,000.
Odell Rd., 5412-Ernest P. Wichman to Amanda L. Braese and Charles A. Walsh, $291,000.
Prince George’s Ave., 4932-Doris V. and Gary W. Humphrey to William Nahhas, $150,000.
Rustic Rock Lane, 12809-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Dagmawit T. Mengesha and Yonatan S. Sertsu, $435,990.
45th Pl., 10301, No. 202-Rommel Robleto to Ibrahim Iro, $92,500.
Bartlett Lane, 2712-John and Jaclyn Bardakjy to Seaford, Pamela and Camille Smith, $340,000.
Belair Dr., 2508-Dat Properties Corp. to Evroy Marrett and Jemima Anglade, $375,000.
Chalford Lane, 12328-U.S. Bank to Regina and Kevin Andrews, $235,000.
Church Rd., 5209-David H. and Alexandra A. Peeler to Barbara Nelson, Hasan I. and Tiva L. Lewter, $536,000.
Galaxy Lane, 11945-Amanda L. and Lloyd J. Smith to Andrea and Ross Stirton, $439,998.
Grenfell Loop, 6006-Keith B. Plummer and Andrea Dennis to Dominique Deandre Plater, $275,000.
Idolstone Lane, 3712-Carolyn A. Trott and estate of Elvin E. Moore Jr. to Paul and Margaret R. Dabkowski, $300,000.
Kenhill Dr., 2615-Thomas Baumann and Janine Maher to Bree M. Taylor and Briana K. Robinson, $288,500.
Kimble Lane, 2606-Peter and Kathryn Murphy to Ligaya L. Roncal, $320,000.
London Lane, 14765-Diane E. Lehky to Maria R. Peters, $259,900.
Mase Lane, 3515-Michael M. Conner and estate of Marvin B. Conner to Heather E. and James A. Kirk, $289,900.
Millay Ct., 11751-David E. and Matilde C. McGlew to Earnest A. Hanley, $397,500.
Moylan Dr., 3414-Jeffery S. and Jude A. Synder to Jamie D. Turcios and Estela Y. Merlos, $359,900.
Pleasant View Dr., 14318-Teo James and Paula Bagnardi Sodeman to Juan Carlos and Zuleika Marie Garcia, $465,000.
Ross St., 8708-Alfred R. and Judith A. Richardson to Leonie D. Daley, $390,000.
Savoy Lane, 3005-Gary M. and Sandra A. Infante to Daniel Swann, $223,100.
Spruill Dr., 8400-Dbeorah A. and Joseph W. Manny to Michelle and Andrew Peters, $323,000.
Stonybrook Dr., 2806-Robert C. and Tanella Lopez to Andrew P. Lawson and Alison M. Robey, $330,000.
Trim Lane, 12002-John R. Stuehmeier to John F. Druhan and Susan M. Fleagle, $324,000.
Ulysses Ct., 13505-Larry W. and Twanda F. Richardson to Monica and Ashlyn E. Howard, $425,000.
Windflower Way, 4413-Lashawn E. Faison to Fatoumata and Bright Chinedum Onuoha, $305,000.
Yarmouth Lane, 3911-Eric M. and Cindy Carmen Elliott to Paul A. and Melissa A. Amick, $325,000.
10th St., 13125-LZ Investments Corp. to Robert Ruiz and Amber S. Maikui, $444,400.
Alban Lane, 2008-James Reginald McKinney III to Burt Karran Seearam, $322,500.
Apple Green Lane, 3210-Sam and Kenya Guinn to Euel K. and Suzanne M. Cowan, $430,000.
Eastham Ct., 16302-Nex Ventures Realty Inc. to Jarrett Gregory Carter, $290,000.
Elmcrest Lane, 3807-Lisa Y. Jones to Nicole D. Venters, $263,000.
Hyson Pl., 2200-William B. and Jenna N. Grimes to Philip R. and Carolyn G. Tiemann, $345,000.
New Oak Lane, 3002-Eugenia R. Watson and Darly L. Coates to Arlyn Arga and Cristobal Parales, $238,000.
Paisley Lane, 15913-Timothy L. and Donna M. Lowe to Timothy and Danielle Kellogg, $395,000.
Pennsbury Way, 16311-Chad M. Williams and Cynthia H. Owens to Wynette and Glenn Geonzon, $225,000.
Piller Lane, 15768-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Staci Lynn Morrison, $185,000.
Platte Dr. N., 15501-Peter Wole and Linda Kalle to Blair Savoy, $260,000.
Presswick Lane, 15808-Ronald Albert Bethke II to Agnes E. Brown and James H. Jones Jr., $345,000.
Benjamin Ring St., 15400-K. Mark Francis to Chrishon L. Blackwell, $275,000.
Brandywine Rd., 15916-Jason D. and Jennifer Tracy to Marvin O. Dorsey, $399,900.
Danville Rd., 3200-Jane Elizabeth Galen R. Kimble to Juan Barreto Leana, $220,000.
Gillmore Greens Ct., 15632-Jason P. and Shavone Murphy to Ida M. Robinson, $360,000.
Kingsmill Rd., 8004-Cecelia Brigham to Shawn Daughtry and Rush Holt, $366,399.
Lady Lauren Lane, 15207-DR Horton Inc. to Kevin T. Black, $329,990.
Pulaski Rd., 15406-James A. Peteet to Shynita V. Williams, $375,000.
Balboa Ave., 1004-Qianwen Huang to Betty C. Spencer, $215,000.
Birchleaf Ave., 701-Micon Corp. to Danielle Frazier, $244,000.
Booker Terr., 1252-Federal National Mortgage Association to Tamra Settles, $127,500.
Carmody Hills Dr., 406-Pab Investments Inc. to Miguel A. Sabillon and Zoila E. Umanzor, $206,000.
Chapelwood Lane, 1323-Leo Electric Corp. to Saul Umana Rivas, $245,000.
Dole St., 5508-First Premier Solutions Corp. to Edgardo Ortiz, $260,000.
Elmleaf Ave., 304-Carlo D. Anderson and Vernique M. Cason Anderson to Anthony L. Graham, $250,000.
Fernleaf Ave., 616-Residential Value Corp. to Valarie Bryant, $170,000.
Gladstone Way, 5720-Unique and Modern Homes to Nijensky Lowrie, $230,000.
Hastings Dr., 6716-Camille Rene Sirk to Tia West, $231,600.
J St., 6106-ICNA Relief USA Program Inc. to Mohammad A. Riaz, $200,000.
K St., 5910-Jack G. and Linda J. Bannister to Benjamin Obong, $344,950.
Opus Ave., 710-Residential Value Corp. to Harold R. and Denise Londrie, $231,750.
Quadrant St., 4721-Megapolis Construction Corp. to Dequan L. Jones, $255,000.
Rollins Lane, 5507-Marc D. Henry to Renee M. Cooper Jones and Darrell S. Jones, $210,500.
Wilburn Dr., 6704-MR Jones Enterprises Inc. and Simple Realty Solutions Corp. to Elnora Green Josey, $275,000.
Farrar Ave., 10317-Gladys B. and Paul R. Scales to Rosa Johnson, $260,000.
Barlowe Pl., 1901-AZ Capital Inc. to Elmer A. Gutierrez, $210,000.
Columbia Park Rd., 6514-George G. Williams to Laquita Simms and Mary Gater, $199,900.
Flagstaff St., 6904-Total Home Network Corp. to Adassa Grant, $217,000.
Hawthorne St., 6503-Janet Awkard to Jose F. Hernandez Guardado, $272,000.
Hill Stone Dr., 7409-Thomas Shadow to Christina Brew, $270,000.
Lake Ave., 2507-Benjamin and Dawn Gentry to Patrick C. Carter and Jessika Nicole Prillaman, $425,000.
Normandy Rd., 7727-Juan Ramon Hernandez and Milagro Rosa to Travon D. and Dominique T. Hunter, $177,000.
Parkway, 3112-Nathan J. and Melinda K. Schwartz to Zachary Halpert Aronow and Doris Parfaite Claude, $385,000.
Pinebrook Rd., 2802-SM Landover Corp. to Quentin Carr and Brittany Alexa Williams Lynch, $331,225.
Ray Leonard Rd., 1810-Danie E. Wilson to Shandale Herman and Octavius Robinson, $229,000.
Ryderwood Ct., 1835-Brandy Lawrence Winchester to Danielle Ford, $225,000.
Stoddert Lane, 6936-SM Landover Corp. to Demond Marvin and Morasha Wendela Younger, $361,175.
Vermont Ave., 1906-Malamine Sane and Safietou Badji to Hector Bernal and Jonathan Avila, $267,000.
59th Pl., 2414-Christopher and Kelly M. Meyers to Dolores and Geoffrey Prin, $367,000.
Allerton Terr., 9609-U.S. Bank to Gary Eaton, $281,400.
Atleigh Lane, 9404-Sharon Kelsey and Ulanders A. Craig to Jason Smith, $301,000.
Branchwood Pl., 7225-Robert M. and Geraldine K. Fields to Marcia J. Henry, $225,000.
Dangerfield Rd., 8411-James M. and Linda L. Finnegan to Victor Brooks and Corinne Jongen, $265,700.
Dorian Lane, 8708-Patricia A. Witherspoon Tyler to Shaniqua Menifee Holley, $407,000.
Golden Dr., 8301-John H. Wallace to Ricky Dent and Tia M. Moore, $260,000.
Holly Lane, 8100-Evan J. Drame to Michele Hale and Sheik Pearson, $500,000.
Mary Catherine Dr., 11303-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Endis Gutierrez Vigil, $245,000.
Oak Orchard Ct., 6603-Ivan Holmes to Vanessa Kuh and Precilia Ngeh Komalo, $320,000.
Pembroke Dr., 7411-Diemer Enterprises Corp. to Andrew A. Roberts, $330,000.
Sheila Turn, 7205-Merle Marie Lucien to Jonathan Parker, $180,000.
Teaberry Way, 6312-James L. and Phyllis Boone to Freddie Van and Pamela Renee Young, $268,500.
Beechwood Rd., 4607-Gary and Irene Lewandowski to Audrey Edmonds and David Stepp, $523,000.
Cree Lane, 5002-Bella Vista Properties Inc. to Bruk T. Berhane, $359,000.
Knox Rd., 4313, No. 301-Alexa Genelle Hawkins to Yue Yang, $224,900.
Niagara Rd., 4905-John R. and Dorothy S. Vanderpool to Jonathan Leonor, $299,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 6702-Linda Sahin to Michael G. Markovich and Sofia Seguel, $520,000.
Tecumseh St., 4709, No. 101-Rebekah R. Treadwell to Michael Alexander Navarrete, $192,000.
48th Ave., 8400-Dawn K. Nichols to Vaughn T. and Carol A. Gray, $385,000.
Alberta Dr., 1300-Javier Mazariegos to Jada C. Winston, $295,000.
Community Dr., 3510-Veronica Terrell to Kristofer H. and Kersha Marie Wintz, $229,000.
Dynasty Dr., 3223-Hajar Bencherki to Cinseria Frederick, $255,000.
Great Oak Dr., 3023-Helen Hilton to Rudis A. Torres Melgar and Lidia N. Flores De Torres, $255,000.
Hil Mar Cir. E., 6326-GNA Homes Corp. to Nina Kelly, $244,900.
Kingswood Dr., 3605-Michael W. Vincent and Kathy E. Douglas to Antwanette Evans, $190,000.
Ritchie Rd., 2614-Future Properties Corp. to Wilfredo Ayala Dubon, Roxana R. Lopez Hercules and Godofredo Lopez Abrego, $302,000.
Roslyn Ave., 2103-Marie A. Rawlings to Tanisha D. Jackson, $275,000.
Allen Gayle Dr., 9912-Leroy Hill and estate of Ernestine H. Holt to Michele Katherine Kallini and Joseph Alexander Knight, $245,000.
Berwick Cir., 12806-Michael Denver Rucker to Jermaine and Deanna Moore, $370,000.
Blount Dr., 1728-Julia Madison to Lorenzo I. Flores Hernandez, $250,000.
Constantine Dr., 9112-Valeria L. and Albert Thompson to Cesar Raul Espinal and Dilma Yolanda Izaguirre Arias, $278,000.
Dania Dr., 1304-Caruso Builder Hunters Mill Corp. to Franklyn L. Rigby and Dejana M. Hendrick, $536,107.
Devon Hills Dr., 8660-Jacqueline M. and Joseph Bissell to Mohsen Nikbakhshian, $155,000.
Fort Saratoga Ct., 11410-Jonathan Albrecht to Christopher K. Mullen and Doris Williams, $395,000.
Gallop Way, 3010-Laeeq A. and Saadia Shah to Kimberly L. Stevenson, $299,900.
Glen Way, 10003-Realty Home Services Corp. to Pablo J. Labrana, $330,000.
Grasmere Ct., 8734-Tammi M. Miles to Curtis L. Haynes, $135,000.
Jolly Lane, 8710-Estate of Ruth A. Petropol and George A. Petropol Jr. to Cindy Paola Pacheco Leonzo, $290,000.
Lanham Lane, 7632-Federal National Mortgage Association to Charles A. and Kimberly Michelle Star Cartier, $234,000.
Montezuma Dr., 1009-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. to Zina D. Hunter, $274,050.
Ridge Brook Ct., 13106-Maurice M. and Ryzell McKinney to La Don M. Williams, $420,000.
Testway Ave., 2707-Brent Sykes and Steve Gross to Margaret Burris, $330,000.
Trenary Cir., 708-Ceciley Tyrise Williams Carter to Kittinut Sangsri, $303,000.
Velvet Ct., 9200-Caruso Builder Hunters Mill Corp. to Tonette Beamon Thompson, $549,990.
Armaan Dr., 6015-Lydia G. Sermons to Clyde Doughty Jr., $535,000.
Guinevere Rd., 12205-Johnwood and Nadhege J. Raphael to Lawanda P. Wright, $389,995.
Lake Glen Dr., 7621-John A. and Norma Ryskewich to Sarah Mathai, $496,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 6998, No. 300-Real Estate Investment Firm to Amber A. Morgan, $115,000.
Lake Park Dr., 6612, No. 2F-Federal National Mortgage Association to Lakishia Hall, $166,000.
Ingraham St., 4000-Mary C. Thompson and Joshua H. Hall to Hope Eliot, $385,000.
Lustine St., 5608-Riaz and Nida Zaman to Eric W. Carson, $480,000.
Aerospace Rd., 10208-NVR Inc. to Marc Holly, $404,990.
Buckthorn Ct., 2934-Adrian Hameed to Christine Young, $230,000.
Finns Lane, 7292-John and Sabrina Frank to Miguel A. and Michael Cardenas and Ruth Soriano, $357,000.
Glen Ave., 5500-Iantha Casen and Wilfred Pickett to Nelson Alvarenga, $312,000.
Hilton Hill Ct., 6305-Solis Corp. to Joseph A. Jones, $378,000.
Justina Dr., 5509-Nicholas Schmerr and Amy McAdam to Edwin A. Quijada, $334,000.
Smithview Pl., 9308-DR Horton Inc. to Taurean D. and Janine A. Branch, $370,000.
Smithview Pl., 9503-DR Horton Inc. to Harold J. Lloyd, $349,900.
Trotter Park Lane, 2701-DR Horton Inc. to John E. Kendrick and Ernest McCarley Jr., $629,990.
Wood Meadow Way, 7409-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Katrina Powell, $359,081.
Fourth St., 9003-Hue Thi Thai and My Ha Thi Luong to Rene Mendez Rincon, $255,000.
Ardonia Terr., 724-Willie L. and Debra D. Holmes to Olubowale Akintimehin, $675,000.
Bolin Terr., 506-the Department of Housing and Urban Development to Remi Adenika, $360,000.
Butterfly Lane, 9705-Patricia Ann Wihite to Wilkin and Francisca Martinez, $315,000.
Chesterton Dr., 12305, No. 89-Louis Halter to Zhong Lin and Mei Juan Zheng, $128,000.
Darlenen St., 12617-Sandra Gail Hylton to Eunice N. Basung, $359,900.
Edwards St., 3609-Kaliq Saillant McGee to Rodrigo Rodriguez, $300,000.
George Hilleary Terr., 2903-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Khaliss and Travis Dolford, $474,144.
Green Wing Terr., 15107-Aleishia G. Dunn to Natosha Peterson Speight, $340,000.
Herrington Dr., 22-Barbara J. and Robert Winston to George R. Hughes IV and Clarence E. Bush, $325,000.
Joyceton Dr., 10562-Adrienne McSears and Vivienne K. White to Katrina L. Jones, $280,000.
Kettering Dr., 30-Cambridge Estates Corp. to Christine Ward, $328,000.
Layton St., 10901-Joan A. Nelson to Joseph N. and Anna S. Ngu, $382,500.
Moores Plains Blvd., 2816-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Eric Williams and Mark D. Matthews, $417,640.
New Orchard Pl., 616-Melvin and Brenda Cole to Tyshera Dunn, $330,000.
Old Enterprise Rd., 152, No. 136-Francisco Zelaya and Ana Garcia to Greta Chapin McGill and Charles De Arman, $189,000.
Ritchie Marlboro Rd., 2800-Tracey L. Debrew to Moses Ogunwuyi and Tajean Roper, $334,000.
Saint Johns Pl., 3618-Morris and Mattie Stell to Jose V. Murataya, $267,500.
Shapswick Pl., 15207-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Francine and Bobby Williams, $555,455.
Sunningdale Pl., 15537-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Kyle Terell and Allana Monet Carter, $412,165.
Vega Ct., 11405-Faron K. Paramore to Kabir Olasunkanmi Folami, $387,000.
Winsford Ave., 11001-Semco Home Improvement Inc. to Tiffany Marshall, $399,900.
Archsine Lane, 7209-Sharon J. Gibson to Rashida Ashmna, $435,000.
Belle Chasse Blvd., 13401, No. 310-Eric S. and Susan K. Kasischke to Rena Koehling, $275,000.
Brooklyn Bridge Rd., 7901-Carla L. Cassidy and Denise P. Jerning to Daniel E. Vasquez Cardona, Ingrid I. Saez Bustos and Felipe I. Vasquez Saez, $410,000.
Chadsworth Terr., 13916-American International Relocation Solution to James R. McKinney III, $480,000.
Chestnut Ct., 14039-Erik Paul and Andrea Baldwin to Bethany D. Sires, $225,000.
Glenlivet Grove, 13905-WT Carpenter to Abu Saleh M. Munuddin and Fawzia B. Al Rashid, $515,000.
Huckburn Ct., 5803-Muhammad A. Umar and Francessa Pegan to Melekte Y. Truneh, $450,000.
Kiltipper Ct., 7707-Jere and Myrna Dick to Esmond Felix Jardine, $550,000.
Mayfair Dr., 14532-Emma Rawlinson to Magdaline H. DeSousa, $305,000.
Millbrook Lane, 15750, No. 88-Wells Fargo Bank National Association and Asset Backed Recievable Corp. Trust to Sami Shaibini, $175,001.
Old Field Terr., 13100-Cassandra L. Freeman to Sharon D. Marable, $419,000.
Westside Ridge Dr., 14204-NVR Inc. to Pamgrace Gachenge, $445,495.
11th St., 1106-Eve Bynoe to Gloria Umana, Eddy Fernando Garcia, Adan Umana Lemus and Maria Elubina Ramos, $312,000.
Barclay Pl., 12203-NSP Residential Corp. to Brenda D. Larkin, $317,041.
Dortmund Ct., 9313-Barbara S. Alexander Hutchinson to Daniel Timothy Cade Jr., $317,000.
Fernwood Turn, 12805-Gary L. and Ellen R. Eldridge to Brent and Angela Burdick, $430,000.
Laurelwalk Dr., 11381-Meikenjar I. Corp. to Eric K. Waicuga, $135,000.
Oxwell Lane, 8714-Kevin and Denise Lee to Delores Yvette Frazier, $365,000.
Shadetree Lane, 12218-Michael Edward Skelly to Grace Noelia Carmouze Cunningham, $420,000.
Farmcrest Dr., 7410-Richard H. Fields to Daniel M. Irons, $215,000.
Landing Way, 6407-Alba L. Downing to Venita M. and Arnold Lee, $277,500.
Warner Ave., 3920-Rokel Corp. to Urania Rivas Ruiz, $250,000.
Alexandria Dr., 5-Jerry All and Gloria W. Howard to Ahsan Naeem, $375,000.
Birchwood Dr., 1411-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. and Champion Mortgage Co. to Bladimir Hernandez Jr., $216,000.
Cedar Ridge Dr., 311-Evelyn Delos and Ivan Delos Reyes to Christopher Allen Bellone, $290,000.
Elroy Pl., 7801-Yang Yu and Yuchu Cao to Timothy W. Blair and Daniel J. Schneck, $254,000.
Knoll Dr., 1822-Unique and Modern Group Corp. and Modern Homes Corp. to Jose Luis and Dilia Yudith Santos, $282,000.
Sandy Pl., 506-Barbara J. Jones to Raul and Brenda Castillo, $245,000.
Tecumseh Dr., 12-Guillermina Y. Morales to Nicholas A. and Ellen S. Pyle, $329,900.
Wilson Bridge Dr., 561, No. 6760-Angel Bonilla to Darren Lee, $70,000.
Kennedy St., 6200-Miguel Rojas to Joanne M. Meighoo, $243,000.
Queensbury Rd., 4504-Anthony Dubose and Gretchen Kainz to Samuel J. Laury Jr. and Myron K. Bush, $463,500.
Brooks Dr., 2603-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Jose M. Garcia Blanco and Arturo Ramos Rubio, $295,000.
Silver Park Terr., 4037-Barry L. and Denise Price to Alicia Nathan and Khirey Donte Lewis, $235,000.
Weltham St., 3414-Deborah Douglas Wright and James P. Douglas to Yolanda P. Jefferson, $260,000.
Anderson Dr., 6408-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to William James and Joi Danielle Washington, $279,900.
Anvil Lane S., 2035-Sauntel M. and Rodney Maurice Miller to Jeremiah Johnson, $215,000.
Berkshire Dr., 6710-Aundra Brenard and Joyce M. Alexander to Nelson N. Argueta, $285,000.
Broadwater St., 5410-U.S. Bank and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Nohelia Alvarez, $185,963.
Dixon St., 3619-Swan Properties Inc. to Tawanna D. Hughes, $235,000.
Keating St., 2801-Charles A. Luther to Umar Calaiborne, $210,000.
Loch Raven Rd., 7205-LZ Investments Corp. to Wilver A. Castro Perez and Cristina Hernandez, $289,900.
27th Ave., 3415-Otis and Betty Lucretia Harrell to Melvin and Wanda Christian, $250,000.
Chillum Rd., 1001, No. 304-Lawrence M. Barreto and Trumond L. Maynard to Jesus Chaucca, $170,000.
Gazette Way, 3501-NVR Inc. to Brian and Elizabth Liebman, $489,990.
Hunter Lane, 7014-Liangbing Hu and Amy Shin Hwei Gong to Theodore Richard Flo, $745,000.
Van Buren St., 2513-Joshua Wenz to Elalu Haile and Ayele Amado, $300,000.
23rd Pl., 6637-Kenna S. McKinney Ware to Winston Sanchez, $236,000.
40th Ave., 6707-Daniel C. Collins and Kathleen Murray to Reginald McNeill II and Melanie Keys, $409,500.
Biscayne Ct., 8506-Tichi Property Corp. to Amanda C. Smith and Dustin J. Euents, $285,000.
Boswell Pl., 16315-Bank of New York Mellon to Sabrina Laverne Holmes, $275,000.
Carousel Ct., 12827-Lance Harris to Jonathon Ladue, $265,000.
Clearwater Ct., 10305-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Patrick Goodwin and Tiffany Woodland, $400,000.
Curtis Ct., 9212-Reginald R. Hudson to Arlene D. and Demishia A. Ricanek, $310,000.
Farnsworth Lane, 14000, No. 3304-Alita M. McKinley to Crystal Renee McCalop, $111,000.
Flying Change Ct., 11002-Gregory A. Lee to Stacy and Michelle Tetschner, $615,000.
Grazing Way, 4521-Della M. Woodard Minor to Christina Hynson and Edward A. Esters, $429,800.
Hampshire Hall Ct., 14306, No. 904-Marlecia Newby to Consuella A. North, $187,000.
Kennington Ct., 5002-SW Waterford Estates Corp. to Alfreida R. and Lisa M. Edelen, $594,990.
Lt Lansdale Pl., 4400-Pamela M. Barner to Virgil Boysaw III and Julia A. Grandison, $269,999.
Manor Park Dr., 5511-Mab of WTC Corp. to Dante Hicks, $450,205.
Norus St., 15608-NVR Inc. to Earl C. and Ayesha K. Thompson, $591,441.
Pavillion Ct., 12606-John S. and Karen S. Marshall to Hamed Maina Ngombala and Salma Daba Moussa, $273,000.
Phillips Dr., 10819-Stars Home Corp. to Phillip and Sherri Fauci, $370,000.
Rectory Lane, 14007-James Storey to Corey K. Lopez, $190,000.
Rising Castle Ct., 15600-Carusa Builder Balmoral Corp. to Jose Armando Morataya Larreynaga, $539,990.
Sauerwein Way, 5919-NVR Inc. to Kwok and Phyllis Tang, $409,000.
Sycamore Grove, 9512-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Teresa Smith, $345,000.
Tealbriar Dr., 9604-SM Parkside Corp. to Dennis E. Dickens, $300,490.
Tealbriar Dr., 9614-SM Parkside Corp. to Capri Jones, $376,548.
Tealbriar Dr., 9624-SM Parkside Corp. to Teresa Lucille Robinson, $320,000.
Toucan Dr., 9605-Jahmal Louis and Tisha P. Waiters Webster to Charles I. and Ebere V. Okorom, $347,000.
Crimson Pl., 1708-Claudette V. Carson to Terri A. Hunchries, $285,000.
Dundee Dr., 11504-Lester L. and Carmen Oates to Meaza A. Whitehead, $400,000.
Glenkirk Way, 9617-Katrina Lombre to Akinfemisola Akinyemi, $422,100.
Hall Station Dr., 901-Cecelia Daniel Harrod to Terry Joel Black, $365,000.
Peartree Lane, 1410-HSBC Bank USA and Fremont Home Loan Trust to Doris Fombin, $317,100.
Saint Josephs Dr., 2318-Lucile P. Saylor and Janise E. Wicker to Omoboianie Temitayo Makinde, $490,000.
Upshire Ct., 2011, No. 72-Roger William to Joyce M. Henderson Jackson and Dennis E. Jackson, $381,000.