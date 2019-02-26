These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Catherine Fran Dr., 2121-NCD Group Corp. to Ashley L. Carter, $382,000.

Foust St., 14505-Ken and Lawrenta Okojie to Jnai Breyanna and Brian K. Perry, $330,000.

Hidden Forest Dr., 14311-NVR Inc. to Antonio Milindez, $540,000.

Poplar Hill Rd., 15201-Milburn G. and Judith B. Butler to Thomas M. and Crystal L. Garcia, $410,000.

Xander St., 16001-Ryan C. and Jenille D. Thibault to Lois J. McLean, $465,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Metzerott Rd., 1828, No. 502-Bank of New York Mellon to Binyam Giorgis, $80,100.

Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 1907-Guohong Cui and Rongrong Yang to Zhong and Xin B. Zheng, $60,000.

Park Dr. W., 7416-Dorothy Furbush and Carolyn L. Blackstone to Kona Weatherly, $290,000.

Red Oak Dr., 1931-Jacqueline C. Mosely and Frank C. Condatore to Ana Larios and Martha Perez Garcia, $349,000.

Talbert Lane, 812-Lenore E. Jennings to Aristides A. Phillips, $260,000.

AQUASCO AREA

Eagle Harbor Rd., 17704-Earl H. and Liliane Estep to John J., Ruby M., Desiree R. and V.D. Randall, $345,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Bellevue St., 13024-Wells Fargo Bank to Francisco A. Baires, $320,000.

Calico Rock Lndg Rd., 7302-Calatlantic Group Inc. and the Ryland Group Inc. to Leena Parks, $334,355.

Calico Rock Lndg Rd., 7316-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Parker Gray Harrell, $363,950.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11200, No. 46-Aseffa Belete to Jose Melvin and Meliza Yesenia Mendoza, $125,000.

Dunnington Rd., 3319-Nellambran and Elizabeth Tenali to Teresa O. and Hector Jose Marquez, $380,000.

Hockberry Way, 10610-Oladapo Bakare to Martin N. Fomengia, $270,000.

Odell Rd., 5412-Ernest P. Wichman to Amanda L. Braese and Charles A. Walsh, $291,000.

Prince George’s Ave., 4932-Doris V. and Gary W. Humphrey to William Nahhas, $150,000.

Rustic Rock Lane, 12809-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Dagmawit T. Mengesha and Yonatan S. Sertsu, $435,990.

45th Pl., 10301, No. 202-Rommel Robleto to Ibrahim Iro, $92,500.

BOWIE AREA

Bartlett Lane, 2712-John and Jaclyn Bardakjy to Seaford, Pamela and Camille Smith, $340,000.

Belair Dr., 2508-Dat Properties Corp. to Evroy Marrett and Jemima Anglade, $375,000.

Chalford Lane, 12328-U.S. Bank to Regina and Kevin Andrews, $235,000.

Church Rd., 5209-David H. and Alexandra A. Peeler to Barbara Nelson, Hasan I. and Tiva L. Lewter, $536,000.

Galaxy Lane, 11945-Amanda L. and Lloyd J. Smith to Andrea and Ross Stirton, $439,998.

Grenfell Loop, 6006-Keith B. Plummer and Andrea Dennis to Dominique Deandre Plater, $275,000.

Idolstone Lane, 3712-Carolyn A. Trott and estate of Elvin E. Moore Jr. to Paul and Margaret R. Dabkowski, $300,000.

Kenhill Dr., 2615-Thomas Baumann and Janine Maher to Bree M. Taylor and Briana K. Robinson, $288,500.

Kimble Lane, 2606-Peter and Kathryn Murphy to Ligaya L. Roncal, $320,000.

London Lane, 14765-Diane E. Lehky to Maria R. Peters, $259,900.

Mase Lane, 3515-Michael M. Conner and estate of Marvin B. Conner to Heather E. and James A. Kirk, $289,900.

Millay Ct., 11751-David E. and Matilde C. McGlew to Earnest A. Hanley, $397,500.

Moylan Dr., 3414-Jeffery S. and Jude A. Synder to Jamie D. Turcios and Estela Y. Merlos, $359,900.

Pleasant View Dr., 14318-Teo James and Paula Bagnardi Sodeman to Juan Carlos and Zuleika Marie Garcia, $465,000.

Ross St., 8708-Alfred R. and Judith A. Richardson to Leonie D. Daley, $390,000.

Savoy Lane, 3005-Gary M. and Sandra A. Infante to Daniel Swann, $223,100.

Spruill Dr., 8400-Dbeorah A. and Joseph W. Manny to Michelle and Andrew Peters, $323,000.

Stonybrook Dr., 2806-Robert C. and Tanella Lopez to Andrew P. Lawson and Alison M. Robey, $330,000.

Trim Lane, 12002-John R. Stuehmeier to John F. Druhan and Susan M. Fleagle, $324,000.

Ulysses Ct., 13505-Larry W. and Twanda F. Richardson to Monica and Ashlyn E. Howard, $425,000.

Windflower Way, 4413-Lashawn E. Faison to Fatoumata and Bright Chinedum Onuoha, $305,000.

Yarmouth Lane, 3911-Eric M. and Cindy Carmen Elliott to Paul A. and Melissa A. Amick, $325,000.

10th St., 13125-LZ Investments Corp. to Robert Ruiz and Amber S. Maikui, $444,400.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alban Lane, 2008-James Reginald McKinney III to Burt Karran Seearam, $322,500.

Apple Green Lane, 3210-Sam and Kenya Guinn to Euel K. and Suzanne M. Cowan, $430,000.

Eastham Ct., 16302-Nex Ventures Realty Inc. to Jarrett Gregory Carter, $290,000.

Elmcrest Lane, 3807-Lisa Y. Jones to Nicole D. Venters, $263,000.

Hyson Pl., 2200-William B. and Jenna N. Grimes to Philip R. and Carolyn G. Tiemann, $345,000.

New Oak Lane, 3002-Eugenia R. Watson and Darly L. Coates to Arlyn Arga and Cristobal Parales, $238,000.

Paisley Lane, 15913-Timothy L. and Donna M. Lowe to Timothy and Danielle Kellogg, $395,000.

Pennsbury Way, 16311-Chad M. Williams and Cynthia H. Owens to Wynette and Glenn Geonzon, $225,000.

Piller Lane, 15768-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Staci Lynn Morrison, $185,000.

Platte Dr. N., 15501-Peter Wole and Linda Kalle to Blair Savoy, $260,000.

Presswick Lane, 15808-Ronald Albert Bethke II to Agnes E. Brown and James H. Jones Jr., $345,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Benjamin Ring St., 15400-K. Mark Francis to Chrishon L. Blackwell, $275,000.

Brandywine Rd., 15916-Jason D. and Jennifer Tracy to Marvin O. Dorsey, $399,900.

Danville Rd., 3200-Jane Elizabeth Galen R. Kimble to Juan Barreto Leana, $220,000.

Gillmore Greens Ct., 15632-Jason P. and Shavone Murphy to Ida M. Robinson, $360,000.

Kingsmill Rd., 8004-Cecelia Brigham to Shawn Daughtry and Rush Holt, $366,399.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15207-DR Horton Inc. to Kevin T. Black, $329,990.

Pulaski Rd., 15406-James A. Peteet to Shynita V. Williams, $375,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Balboa Ave., 1004-Qianwen Huang to Betty C. Spencer, $215,000.

Birchleaf Ave., 701-Micon Corp. to Danielle Frazier, $244,000.

Booker Terr., 1252-Federal National Mortgage Association to Tamra Settles, $127,500.

Carmody Hills Dr., 406-Pab Investments Inc. to Miguel A. Sabillon and Zoila E. Umanzor, $206,000.

Chapelwood Lane, 1323-Leo Electric Corp. to Saul Umana Rivas, $245,000.

Dole St., 5508-First Premier Solutions Corp. to Edgardo Ortiz, $260,000.

Elmleaf Ave., 304-Carlo D. Anderson and Vernique M. Cason Anderson to Anthony L. Graham, $250,000.

Fernleaf Ave., 616-Residential Value Corp. to Valarie Bryant, $170,000.

Gladstone Way, 5720-Unique and Modern Homes to Nijensky Lowrie, $230,000.

Hastings Dr., 6716-Camille Rene Sirk to Tia West, $231,600.

J St., 6106-ICNA Relief USA Program Inc. to Mohammad A. Riaz, $200,000.

K St., 5910-Jack G. and Linda J. Bannister to Benjamin Obong, $344,950.

Opus Ave., 710-Residential Value Corp. to Harold R. and Denise Londrie, $231,750.

Quadrant St., 4721-Megapolis Construction Corp. to Dequan L. Jones, $255,000.

Rollins Lane, 5507-Marc D. Henry to Renee M. Cooper Jones and Darrell S. Jones, $210,500.

Wilburn Dr., 6704-MR Jones Enterprises Inc. and Simple Realty Solutions Corp. to Elnora Green Josey, $275,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Farrar Ave., 10317-Gladys B. and Paul R. Scales to Rosa Johnson, $260,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Barlowe Pl., 1901-AZ Capital Inc. to Elmer A. Gutierrez, $210,000.

Columbia Park Rd., 6514-George G. Williams to Laquita Simms and Mary Gater, $199,900.

Flagstaff St., 6904-Total Home Network Corp. to Adassa Grant, $217,000.

Hawthorne St., 6503-Janet Awkard to Jose F. Hernandez Guardado, $272,000.

Hill Stone Dr., 7409-Thomas Shadow to Christina Brew, $270,000.

Lake Ave., 2507-Benjamin and Dawn Gentry to Patrick C. Carter and Jessika Nicole Prillaman, $425,000.

Normandy Rd., 7727-Juan Ramon Hernandez and Milagro Rosa to Travon D. and Dominique T. Hunter, $177,000.

Parkway, 3112-Nathan J. and Melinda K. Schwartz to Zachary Halpert Aronow and Doris Parfaite Claude, $385,000.

Pinebrook Rd., 2802-SM Landover Corp. to Quentin Carr and Brittany Alexa Williams Lynch, $331,225.

Ray Leonard Rd., 1810-Danie E. Wilson to Shandale Herman and Octavius Robinson, $229,000.

Ryderwood Ct., 1835-Brandy Lawrence Winchester to Danielle Ford, $225,000.

Stoddert Lane, 6936-SM Landover Corp. to Demond Marvin and Morasha Wendela Younger, $361,175.

Vermont Ave., 1906-Malamine Sane and Safietou Badji to Hector Bernal and Jonathan Avila, $267,000.

59th Pl., 2414-Christopher and Kelly M. Meyers to Dolores and Geoffrey Prin, $367,000.

CLINTON AREA

Allerton Terr., 9609-U.S. Bank to Gary Eaton, $281,400.

Atleigh Lane, 9404-Sharon Kelsey and Ulanders A. Craig to Jason Smith, $301,000.

Branchwood Pl., 7225-Robert M. and Geraldine K. Fields to Marcia J. Henry, $225,000.

Dangerfield Rd., 8411-James M. and Linda L. Finnegan to Victor Brooks and Corinne Jongen, $265,700.

Dorian Lane, 8708-Patricia A. Witherspoon Tyler to Shaniqua Menifee Holley, $407,000.

Golden Dr., 8301-John H. Wallace to Ricky Dent and Tia M. Moore, $260,000.

Holly Lane, 8100-Evan J. Drame to Michele Hale and Sheik Pearson, $500,000.

Mary Catherine Dr., 11303-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Endis Gutierrez Vigil, $245,000.

Oak Orchard Ct., 6603-Ivan Holmes to Vanessa Kuh and Precilia Ngeh Komalo, $320,000.

Pembroke Dr., 7411-Diemer Enterprises Corp. to Andrew A. Roberts, $330,000.

Sheila Turn, 7205-Merle Marie Lucien to Jonathan Parker, $180,000.

Teaberry Way, 6312-James L. and Phyllis Boone to Freddie Van and Pamela Renee Young, $268,500.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Beechwood Rd., 4607-Gary and Irene Lewandowski to Audrey Edmonds and David Stepp, $523,000.

Cree Lane, 5002-Bella Vista Properties Inc. to Bruk T. Berhane, $359,000.

Knox Rd., 4313, No. 301-Alexa Genelle Hawkins to Yue Yang, $224,900.

Niagara Rd., 4905-John R. and Dorothy S. Vanderpool to Jonathan Leonor, $299,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 6702-Linda Sahin to Michael G. Markovich and Sofia Seguel, $520,000.

Tecumseh St., 4709, No. 101-Rebekah R. Treadwell to Michael Alexander Navarrete, $192,000.

48th Ave., 8400-Dawn K. Nichols to Vaughn T. and Carol A. Gray, $385,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Alberta Dr., 1300-Javier Mazariegos to Jada C. Winston, $295,000.

Community Dr., 3510-Veronica Terrell to Kristofer H. and Kersha Marie Wintz, $229,000.

Dynasty Dr., 3223-Hajar Bencherki to Cinseria Frederick, $255,000.

Great Oak Dr., 3023-Helen Hilton to Rudis A. Torres Melgar and Lidia N. Flores De Torres, $255,000.

Hil Mar Cir. E., 6326-GNA Homes Corp. to Nina Kelly, $244,900.

Kingswood Dr., 3605-Michael W. Vincent and Kathy E. Douglas to Antwanette Evans, $190,000.

Ritchie Rd., 2614-Future Properties Corp. to Wilfredo Ayala Dubon, Roxana R. Lopez Hercules and Godofredo Lopez Abrego, $302,000.

Roslyn Ave., 2103-Marie A. Rawlings to Tanisha D. Jackson, $275,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Allen Gayle Dr., 9912-Leroy Hill and estate of Ernestine H. Holt to Michele Katherine Kallini and Joseph Alexander Knight, $245,000.

Berwick Cir., 12806-Michael Denver Rucker to Jermaine and Deanna Moore, $370,000.

Blount Dr., 1728-Julia Madison to Lorenzo I. Flores Hernandez, $250,000.

Constantine Dr., 9112-Valeria L. and Albert Thompson to Cesar Raul Espinal and Dilma Yolanda Izaguirre Arias, $278,000.

Dania Dr., 1304-Caruso Builder Hunters Mill Corp. to Franklyn L. Rigby and Dejana M. Hendrick, $536,107.

Devon Hills Dr., 8660-Jacqueline M. and Joseph Bissell to Mohsen Nikbakhshian, $155,000.

Fort Saratoga Ct., 11410-Jonathan Albrecht to Christopher K. Mullen and Doris Williams, $395,000.

Gallop Way, 3010-Laeeq A. and Saadia Shah to Kimberly L. Stevenson, $299,900.

Glen Way, 10003-Realty Home Services Corp. to Pablo J. Labrana, $330,000.

Grasmere Ct., 8734-Tammi M. Miles to Curtis L. Haynes, $135,000.

Jolly Lane, 8710-Estate of Ruth A. Petropol and George A. Petropol Jr. to Cindy Paola Pacheco Leonzo, $290,000.

Lanham Lane, 7632-Federal National Mortgage Association to Charles A. and Kimberly Michelle Star Cartier, $234,000.

Montezuma Dr., 1009-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. to Zina D. Hunter, $274,050.

Ridge Brook Ct., 13106-Maurice M. and Ryzell McKinney to La Don M. Williams, $420,000.

Testway Ave., 2707-Brent Sykes and Steve Gross to Margaret Burris, $330,000.

Trenary Cir., 708-Ceciley Tyrise Williams Carter to Kittinut Sangsri, $303,000.

Velvet Ct., 9200-Caruso Builder Hunters Mill Corp. to Tonette Beamon Thompson, $549,990.

GLENN DALE AREA

Armaan Dr., 6015-Lydia G. Sermons to Clyde Doughty Jr., $535,000.

Guinevere Rd., 12205-Johnwood and Nadhege J. Raphael to Lawanda P. Wright, $389,995.

Lake Glen Dr., 7621-John A. and Norma Ryskewich to Sarah Mathai, $496,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Hanover Pkwy., 6998, No. 300-Real Estate Investment Firm to Amber A. Morgan, $115,000.

Lake Park Dr., 6612, No. 2F-Federal National Mortgage Association to Lakishia Hall, $166,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Ingraham St., 4000-Mary C. Thompson and Joshua H. Hall to Hope Eliot, $385,000.

Lustine St., 5608-Riaz and Nida Zaman to Eric W. Carson, $480,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Aerospace Rd., 10208-NVR Inc. to Marc Holly, $404,990.

Buckthorn Ct., 2934-Adrian Hameed to Christine Young, $230,000.

Finns Lane, 7292-John and Sabrina Frank to Miguel A. and Michael Cardenas and Ruth Soriano, $357,000.

Glen Ave., 5500-Iantha Casen and Wilfred Pickett to Nelson Alvarenga, $312,000.

Hilton Hill Ct., 6305-Solis Corp. to Joseph A. Jones, $378,000.

Justina Dr., 5509-Nicholas Schmerr and Amy McAdam to Edwin A. Quijada, $334,000.

Smithview Pl., 9308-DR Horton Inc. to Taurean D. and Janine A. Branch, $370,000.

Smithview Pl., 9503-DR Horton Inc. to Harold J. Lloyd, $349,900.

Trotter Park Lane, 2701-DR Horton Inc. to John E. Kendrick and Ernest McCarley Jr., $629,990.

Wood Meadow Way, 7409-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Katrina Powell, $359,081.

Fourth St., 9003-Hue Thi Thai and My Ha Thi Luong to Rene Mendez Rincon, $255,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Ardonia Terr., 724-Willie L. and Debra D. Holmes to Olubowale Akintimehin, $675,000.

Bolin Terr., 506-the Department of Housing and Urban Development to Remi Adenika, $360,000.

Butterfly Lane, 9705-Patricia Ann Wihite to Wilkin and Francisca Martinez, $315,000.

Chesterton Dr., 12305, No. 89-Louis Halter to Zhong Lin and Mei Juan Zheng, $128,000.

Darlenen St., 12617-Sandra Gail Hylton to Eunice N. Basung, $359,900.

Edwards St., 3609-Kaliq Saillant McGee to Rodrigo Rodriguez, $300,000.

George Hilleary Terr., 2903-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Khaliss and Travis Dolford, $474,144.

Green Wing Terr., 15107-Aleishia G. Dunn to Natosha Peterson Speight, $340,000.

Herrington Dr., 22-Barbara J. and Robert Winston to George R. Hughes IV and Clarence E. Bush, $325,000.

Joyceton Dr., 10562-Adrienne McSears and Vivienne K. White to Katrina L. Jones, $280,000.

Kettering Dr., 30-Cambridge Estates Corp. to Christine Ward, $328,000.

Layton St., 10901-Joan A. Nelson to Joseph N. and Anna S. Ngu, $382,500.

Moores Plains Blvd., 2816-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Eric Williams and Mark D. Matthews, $417,640.

New Orchard Pl., 616-Melvin and Brenda Cole to Tyshera Dunn, $330,000.

Old Enterprise Rd., 152, No. 136-Francisco Zelaya and Ana Garcia to Greta Chapin McGill and Charles De Arman, $189,000.

Ritchie Marlboro Rd., 2800-Tracey L. Debrew to Moses Ogunwuyi and Tajean Roper, $334,000.

Saint Johns Pl., 3618-Morris and Mattie Stell to Jose V. Murataya, $267,500.

Shapswick Pl., 15207-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Francine and Bobby Williams, $555,455.

Sunningdale Pl., 15537-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Kyle Terell and Allana Monet Carter, $412,165.

Vega Ct., 11405-Faron K. Paramore to Kabir Olasunkanmi Folami, $387,000.

Winsford Ave., 11001-Semco Home Improvement Inc. to Tiffany Marshall, $399,900.

LAUREL AREA

Archsine Lane, 7209-Sharon J. Gibson to Rashida Ashmna, $435,000.

Belle Chasse Blvd., 13401, No. 310-Eric S. and Susan K. Kasischke to Rena Koehling, $275,000.

Brooklyn Bridge Rd., 7901-Carla L. Cassidy and Denise P. Jerning to Daniel E. Vasquez Cardona, Ingrid I. Saez Bustos and Felipe I. Vasquez Saez, $410,000.

Chadsworth Terr., 13916-American International Relocation Solution to James R. McKinney III, $480,000.

Chestnut Ct., 14039-Erik Paul and Andrea Baldwin to Bethany D. Sires, $225,000.

Glenlivet Grove, 13905-WT Carpenter to Abu Saleh M. Munuddin and Fawzia B. Al Rashid, $515,000.

Huckburn Ct., 5803-Muhammad A. Umar and Francessa Pegan to Melekte Y. Truneh, $450,000.

Kiltipper Ct., 7707-Jere and Myrna Dick to Esmond Felix Jardine, $550,000.

Mayfair Dr., 14532-Emma Rawlinson to Magdaline H. DeSousa, $305,000.

Millbrook Lane, 15750, No. 88-Wells Fargo Bank National Association and Asset Backed Recievable Corp. Trust to Sami Shaibini, $175,001.

Old Field Terr., 13100-Cassandra L. Freeman to Sharon D. Marable, $419,000.

Westside Ridge Dr., 14204-NVR Inc. to Pamgrace Gachenge, $445,495.

11th St., 1106-Eve Bynoe to Gloria Umana, Eddy Fernando Garcia, Adan Umana Lemus and Maria Elubina Ramos, $312,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Barclay Pl., 12203-NSP Residential Corp. to Brenda D. Larkin, $317,041.

Dortmund Ct., 9313-Barbara S. Alexander Hutchinson to Daniel Timothy Cade Jr., $317,000.

Fernwood Turn, 12805-Gary L. and Ellen R. Eldridge to Brent and Angela Burdick, $430,000.

Laurelwalk Dr., 11381-Meikenjar I. Corp. to Eric K. Waicuga, $135,000.

Oxwell Lane, 8714-Kevin and Denise Lee to Delores Yvette Frazier, $365,000.

Shadetree Lane, 12218-Michael Edward Skelly to Grace Noelia Carmouze Cunningham, $420,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Farmcrest Dr., 7410-Richard H. Fields to Daniel M. Irons, $215,000.

Landing Way, 6407-Alba L. Downing to Venita M. and Arnold Lee, $277,500.

Warner Ave., 3920-Rokel Corp. to Urania Rivas Ruiz, $250,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Alexandria Dr., 5-Jerry All and Gloria W. Howard to Ahsan Naeem, $375,000.

Birchwood Dr., 1411-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. and Champion Mortgage Co. to Bladimir Hernandez Jr., $216,000.

Cedar Ridge Dr., 311-Evelyn Delos and Ivan Delos Reyes to Christopher Allen Bellone, $290,000.

Elroy Pl., 7801-Yang Yu and Yuchu Cao to Timothy W. Blair and Daniel J. Schneck, $254,000.

Knoll Dr., 1822-Unique and Modern Group Corp. and Modern Homes Corp. to Jose Luis and Dilia Yudith Santos, $282,000.

Sandy Pl., 506-Barbara J. Jones to Raul and Brenda Castillo, $245,000.

Tecumseh Dr., 12-Guillermina Y. Morales to Nicholas A. and Ellen S. Pyle, $329,900.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 561, No. 6760-Angel Bonilla to Darren Lee, $70,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Kennedy St., 6200-Miguel Rojas to Joanne M. Meighoo, $243,000.

Queensbury Rd., 4504-Anthony Dubose and Gretchen Kainz to Samuel J. Laury Jr. and Myron K. Bush, $463,500.

SUITLAND AREA

Brooks Dr., 2603-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Jose M. Garcia Blanco and Arturo Ramos Rubio, $295,000.

Silver Park Terr., 4037-Barry L. and Denise Price to Alicia Nathan and Khirey Donte Lewis, $235,000.

Weltham St., 3414-Deborah Douglas Wright and James P. Douglas to Yolanda P. Jefferson, $260,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Anderson Dr., 6408-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to William James and Joi Danielle Washington, $279,900.

Anvil Lane S., 2035-Sauntel M. and Rodney Maurice Miller to Jeremiah Johnson, $215,000.

Berkshire Dr., 6710-Aundra Brenard and Joyce M. Alexander to Nelson N. Argueta, $285,000.

Broadwater St., 5410-U.S. Bank and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Nohelia Alvarez, $185,963.

Dixon St., 3619-Swan Properties Inc. to Tawanna D. Hughes, $235,000.

Keating St., 2801-Charles A. Luther to Umar Calaiborne, $210,000.

Loch Raven Rd., 7205-LZ Investments Corp. to Wilver A. Castro Perez and Cristina Hernandez, $289,900.

27th Ave., 3415-Otis and Betty Lucretia Harrell to Melvin and Wanda Christian, $250,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Chillum Rd., 1001, No. 304-Lawrence M. Barreto and Trumond L. Maynard to Jesus Chaucca, $170,000.

Gazette Way, 3501-NVR Inc. to Brian and Elizabth Liebman, $489,990.

Hunter Lane, 7014-Liangbing Hu and Amy Shin Hwei Gong to Theodore Richard Flo, $745,000.

Van Buren St., 2513-Joshua Wenz to Elalu Haile and Ayele Amado, $300,000.

23rd Pl., 6637-Kenna S. McKinney Ware to Winston Sanchez, $236,000.

40th Ave., 6707-Daniel C. Collins and Kathleen Murray to Reginald McNeill II and Melanie Keys, $409,500.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Biscayne Ct., 8506-Tichi Property Corp. to Amanda C. Smith and Dustin J. Euents, $285,000.

Boswell Pl., 16315-Bank of New York Mellon to Sabrina Laverne Holmes, $275,000.

Carousel Ct., 12827-Lance Harris to Jonathon Ladue, $265,000.

Clearwater Ct., 10305-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Patrick Goodwin and Tiffany Woodland, $400,000.

Curtis Ct., 9212-Reginald R. Hudson to Arlene D. and Demishia A. Ricanek, $310,000.

Farnsworth Lane, 14000, No. 3304-Alita M. McKinley to Crystal Renee McCalop, $111,000.

Flying Change Ct., 11002-Gregory A. Lee to Stacy and Michelle Tetschner, $615,000.

Grazing Way, 4521-Della M. Woodard Minor to Christina Hynson and Edward A. Esters, $429,800.

Hampshire Hall Ct., 14306, No. 904-Marlecia Newby to Consuella A. North, $187,000.

Kennington Ct., 5002-SW Waterford Estates Corp. to Alfreida R. and Lisa M. Edelen, $594,990.

Lt Lansdale Pl., 4400-Pamela M. Barner to Virgil Boysaw III and Julia A. Grandison, $269,999.

Manor Park Dr., 5511-Mab of WTC Corp. to Dante Hicks, $450,205.

Norus St., 15608-NVR Inc. to Earl C. and Ayesha K. Thompson, $591,441.

Pavillion Ct., 12606-John S. and Karen S. Marshall to Hamed Maina Ngombala and Salma Daba Moussa, $273,000.

Phillips Dr., 10819-Stars Home Corp. to Phillip and Sherri Fauci, $370,000.

Rectory Lane, 14007-James Storey to Corey K. Lopez, $190,000.

Rising Castle Ct., 15600-Carusa Builder Balmoral Corp. to Jose Armando Morataya Larreynaga, $539,990.

Sauerwein Way, 5919-NVR Inc. to Kwok and Phyllis Tang, $409,000.

Sycamore Grove, 9512-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Teresa Smith, $345,000.

Tealbriar Dr., 9604-SM Parkside Corp. to Dennis E. Dickens, $300,490.

Tealbriar Dr., 9614-SM Parkside Corp. to Capri Jones, $376,548.

Tealbriar Dr., 9624-SM Parkside Corp. to Teresa Lucille Robinson, $320,000.

Toucan Dr., 9605-Jahmal Louis and Tisha P. Waiters Webster to Charles I. and Ebere V. Okorom, $347,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Crimson Pl., 1708-Claudette V. Carson to Terri A. Hunchries, $285,000.

Dundee Dr., 11504-Lester L. and Carmen Oates to Meaza A. Whitehead, $400,000.

Glenkirk Way, 9617-Katrina Lombre to Akinfemisola Akinyemi, $422,100.

Hall Station Dr., 901-Cecelia Daniel Harrod to Terry Joel Black, $365,000.

Peartree Lane, 1410-HSBC Bank USA and Fremont Home Loan Trust to Doris Fombin, $317,100.

Saint Josephs Dr., 2318-Lucile P. Saylor and Janise E. Wicker to Omoboianie Temitayo Makinde, $490,000.

Upshire Ct., 2011, No. 72-Roger William to Joyce M. Henderson Jackson and Dennis E. Jackson, $381,000.