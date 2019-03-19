These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Barney Dr., 18104-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Prakash Sankurathri, $291,500.

Bryan Point Rd., 1611-Jeffrey A. and Denise E. Yeager to Sven Pierre Paret, $315,000.

Holly Way, 16702-Emanuel Inc. to Joseph Odartei Laryea, $390,000.

Old Cabin Pl., 16602-C & C Design and Remodeling Corp. to Julian and Rana Dotson, $350,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Adelphi Rd., 9280, No. 203-Integrity Professional Contracting Corp. to Joseph C. Rodrigues and Liza F. Quiah, $110,000.

Griffen St., 2414-Rom Holdings Corp. to Margaret Contompasis and Luigi Colombo, $345,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 301-Stephen E. Wilson and estate of Clarence Wilson to Horacio Tovar Garnica and Josephine Camargo, $96,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Apex Lane, 4500-BSR Realty Corp. to Chinedu N. Amadife and Oluwabunmi C. Oloruntoba, $470,000.

Brandon Lane, 4606-John W. Eccles Jr. and Francis Krutchie M. Arquiza to Justin T. and Erin R. Lappin, $362,000.

Hartford Ave., 4506-Kurt U. and Nicole K. Gilbert to Leidy Dama Jimenez De Martinez, William Steven Martinez Duare and Jonathan Garcia Jimenez, $359,900.

Howard Rd., 4102-Charles Messer to Gerber U. Velasquez and Gizelle Y. Alvarez, $410,000.

Lincoln Ave., 5001-Stephen M. Wade to Manuel D. Benavides Reyes and Marlin A. Cruz De Benavides, $320,000.

Shoal Creek Terr., 12618-Paul R. and Barbara O. Schneeman to Carla Benson, $502,500.

Ulster Rd., 4211-Vito A. Catalanotto to Efrain R. Quinones and Nahim S. Vargas Lamboy, $400,000.

BOWIE AREA

Alfalfa Field Ct., 14106-NVR Inc. to Tracy and Jaritta Jo Morgan, $677,657.

Buckingham Dr., 12708-Hunter and Sahvanna Owen to George and Adrienne Moses, $355,000.

Dangelo Dr., 13218-STK Real Estate Corp. to Henry A. Cardenas, $395,000.

Grason Lane, 11914-Aubrey C. and Mary M. King to Danielle Janine Smith and Brandon Terrell, $468,000.

Mullin Lane, 3516-Robert L. Payne and Sheri E. Darling to Michael and Zoe Beth Farris, $310,000.

Overbrook Lane, 13314-Teresa L. Alder Paulk to Karen Elizabeth Starr and Justin Reeve Lacy, $333,000.

Racetrack Field Ct., 13809-Rebekah C. Brown to Vonda M. Patterson, $585,000.

Running Deer Way, 4511, No. 320B-Vince Edwards to Dereck Williams, $195,000.

Silver Maple Ct., 13106-Natalie Wagstaffe and Brian Stoute to Obinna Okafor, $291,900.

William Lane, 4011-Branch Banking & Trust to Krista and Luis Sandoval, $299,900.

Youngwood Turn, 13538-Jose A. and Maria V. Couto to Karina Maricela Zamora Ramos, $334,500.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Early Glow Lane, 3818-Dominique Lamb to Hannah W. Mbugu, $295,000.

Everette Dr., 3448-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Alexander Dixon, $235,000.

Needlewood Lane, 2817-Benjamin D. and Callie J. Isenberg to Gino Edward Ricci Jr., $340,000.

Northwick Pl., 3603-Jody Kerns to Erika E. Torres Urias and Jose Hector Perla, $306,000.

Peach Walker Dr., 15703-James H. and Mary Martha Jacobs to Katrina Haywood and Angela Foster, $350,000.

Plumwood Ct., 15601-David Lee and Charlotte Nichols to Tracy Ellen Kaltman Ahmed, $419,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Bryantown Lane, 7512-NVR Inc. to Omolola and Olufemi Adedayo, $566,200.

Elkton Terr., 6612-Wells Fargo Bank to Tracey Denese Lawson and Maleka Tamara Green, $254,000.

Kennett Square Way, 15317-Dekisha Raquel and Darnell Jacorey Posey to Taiesha S. and Travis Murphy, $325,000.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15202-DR Horton Inc. to Patricia Alice Brooks, $315,000.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15307-DR Horton Inc. to Folasade Auoka Odegbile, $319,990.

BRENTWOOD AREA

40th St., 4301-Juana D. and Jose M. Alba De Jesus to Bertoldo and Edwin Vaquero and Kevin Vaquero Flores, $349,900.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Beacon Hill Pl., 5926-Ali Khan to Kevin Wade, $220,000.

Drum Ave., 618-Hope Jenell and Marcus Benee Beavers to Kevin Brandon and Verna Thompson, $235,000.

Hastings Dr., 7001-Randy Drayton to Whitney Bellinger, $303,000.

Kayak Ave., 1004-Dwight L. Anthony Jr. to Mohamed Souare and Hawa Kromah, $241,000.

Mentor Ave., 722-1st Choice Homes Corp. to James Draper, $285,000.

Possum Ct., 368-Residential Value Corp. to Malik D. Owens, $248,900.

Saint Bernadines Way, 1908-Cassandra Williams to Kendra Marshall, $235,000.

Shady Glen Dr., 406-Gwendolyn and Robert E. Nicholson to Abubakarr and Fatima Sannoh, $225,000.

70th Pl., 308-GMWB Corp. to Lucia Roa, $220,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Asset Dr., 6704-Dong P. and Phuong Thu T. Nguyen to Maria Estela Gimang Rosales, $345,000.

Columbia Pl., 2210-Raymond V. Pascarella to Louis Gooch, $205,000.

Crestlawn Ave., 2309-Eric Scaldeferri to Taylor A. Hanson and Suzanne Marie Berkey, $375,000.

Forest Rd. E., 7102-Baltimore Home Wholesalers Corp. to Joseph Ivanov Jr., $235,000.

Hawthorne St., 7100-Dani Vasquez and Jose A. Sosa to Teresa M. and Manuel E. Romero, $285,000.

Lockwood Rd., 5607-Sheri Page to Joy and Thomas Lehnert, $399,850.

Osborn Rd., 6111-Residential Value Corp. to Manuel Alexi Garcia Trejo and Maria Ana Marquez, $290,000.

Pinebrook Rd., 2725-SM Landover Corp. to Toni Pierce, $325,540.

Pinebrook Rd., 2810-SM Landover Corp. to Priscilla Bennett and Antoine Harden, $333,525.

Willow Hill Dr., 7703-Bank of New York Mellon and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Cimoya Collins, $309,000.

CLINTON AREA

Alderbrook Ct., 8401-Nevon M. Muhammad to Jessica Rodriguez, $310,000.

Carolina Meadow Lane, 12801-Timberlake Thirft Manor Corp. to Robert W. and Sabrina W. Scott, $633,603.

Colonial Lane, 7711-Monica Sampson and estate of Eleanor Ann Dunn to Wayne A. McClinton, $200,000.

Kittama Dr., 8611-Timberlake Cheltenham Corp. to Eric B. Green, $639,593.

Plata St., 5014-Romero Realty Group Corp. to Katrina Colleen Allen, $350,000.

San Juan Dr., 5804-Elijah W. Thorne to Patricia O. Akinyede, $190,000.

Strawberry Hill Pl., 13207-Richard W. Shelton to Jose E. Vilatoro Maldonado, $440,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Goucher Dr., 5803-Keri L. Francis to Victor A. and Abigail F. Umanzor, $305,000.

Mangum Rd., 4716-MaryKay Kerr to Wen Ying Chen and Ming Ying Lu, $320,000.

Potomac Ave., 8300-John Stephen and Anne F. Johnson to Baruch and Sara Pondak, $345,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6214, No. 402H-Chi Yon and Jong Mok Lee to Sijie and Fei Yu, $210,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Dottie Kelly Ct., 3500-Dottie Kelly Corp. to Kimberly A. Eddings, $289,900.

Forest Run Dr., 2801, No. 1-404-Suntrust Mortgage Inc. to Sayad Hussain, $106,500.

Gould Dr., 1507-Prakash Sankutathri and Thach Nguyen to Mijal Denee and Addison Paton Harvey, $359,900.

Leona St., 7204-Anita B. Buffaloe to Jose L. Del Cid Jimenez, $217,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Bayview Ct., 10704-Mark I. Brown to Rabiat A. Osunsade, $464,900.

Clamor Ct., 701-Caruso Builder Washington Acres Corp. to Vickie and Marcus D. Hall, $593,557.

Gallop Way, 3014-Stacey B. Terry to Shamanique Shamia and Michael A. Hawkins, $295,000.

Kingsway Rd., 3200-AAA Home Realty Corp. to Beatriz Hernandez Gutierrez and Jose E. Martinez Canales, $325,000.

Military Post Ct., 8706-Joseph and Myung Lee Moon to Nilda M. Asterita, Charisma Reyes and Charmay M. Reyes, $515,000.

Neon Rd., 11526-Caruso Builder Washington Acres Corp. to Rufino Sison and Joyce De La Pena Vinluan, $569,990.

Pinehurst Dr., 9202-Valerie J. Smith and estate of Elizabeth C. Moore to Oscar Ventura Iglesias, $279,900.

Redford Dr., 1603-Julian Dotson to Luis Alonso Ortiz Jarquin, $270,000.

Swan Creek Rd., 301-Uko Corp. to Carlos Alexander Moreno, $440,000.

Webster Lane, 7401-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Peter Orji, $205,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Glenn Dale Ridge Rd., 11306-U.S. Bank and the GSR Mortgage Loan Trust to Mohammad Alkarmi and Kamaljeet Singh, $483,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8487, No. 202-Rachel S. Griffin to Huahong Tu, $100,000.

Mandan Rd., 8007, No. 610-Anthony J. Lee to Sylvia Nedumu and Valentine Nunyi, $160,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Edmonston Rd., 4820-Matilde Moreno to Rondi Doreathea Hammond, $384,999.

49th Ave., 4920-Jeffrey Bumgardner and Stephanie A. Barnes to Jonathan D. and Laura W. Askonas, $447,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Fiske Ave., 7939-Bernard Pettus and estate of Susie S. Grimes to Victor O. Alvarez, $215,000.

Galaxy View Lane, 10213-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Umaru and Mohammed Jalloh, $500,185.

Havelock Rd., 4307-Inmer S. Benitez to Carlos Rene Martinez Morales, $365,000.

Palamar Terr., 7037-Christie J. Knight to Islamiyat A. Haskel, $230,000.

98th Ave., 6417-Alicia D. and Clayton T. Jackson to Omar Alejandro Lemus Ticas, $264,900.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Bennington Ct., 302-Select Resource Corp. to Betrand A. Ekenja and Awendong E. Yolande, $394,000.

Bluefield Rd., 9201-Elizabeth Ekoyon Elesinmogun and Emmanuel Oluyemi Ojuolape to Divine Folefac Zisuh, $360,000.

Cable Hollow Way, 55-Linda C. Johnson to Sheldon Bryan, $180,000.

Claggett Landing Rd., 16616-Deutsche Bank Trust Cpompany and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Rebecca L. Ngumbah and Noah Ewondo Bende, $236,242.

George Hilleary Terr., 2909-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Christin M. and Michael R. Scott, $570,990.

Lake Pointe Ct., 9715, No. 204-Sherrylle Little and estate of Sandra K. Pruitt to Rafe Reginald Ellison, $130,000.

Mary Bowie Pkwy., 13517-Vicky and William Thomas to Jeffrey J. and Lisa M. Arrington, $660,000.

Presidential Golf Dr., 3614-Cathy Hope Colston to Rolando Flores, $690,000.

Sangerville Cir., 814-NVR Inc. to Edna Nkemngu, $504,615.

Sunningdale Pl., 15617-DR Horton Inc. to Henry and Kiah W. Udoh, $399,990.

Taylor St., 9105-James Williams Jr. to Jesus Magdaleno, $166,000.

Wesbourne Dr., 9604-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Aaron Jerrod Duncan, $369,990.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Ct. E., 7628, No. 261-Owen D. Bruce to Tisha Daye, $225,000.

Bayshore Dr., 7904, No. 4312-Ayodeji Oladipupo Agbebi to Phyllis Maria Murphy Amos, $180,000.

Chadsworth Terr., 13910-Delbert Bervin and Marilyn Curdell Pearman to Michael Devante and Sandra White, $532,000.

Dorset Rd., 15607, No. 54-Iryna Berestenko and estate of Tatiana Panov to Joy R. Sheppard, $135,000.

Finglas Ct., 7606-Melby Febus and Sergio Gutierrez to Vincent and Anthonia Udemba, $475,000.

Laurel Ave., 331-Andrea and Lindsay M. De Biase to Christopher M. Reardon, $289,000.

Millbrook Lane, 15822, No. 112-Tiffane Cecelia Golson and Mary F. Curtis to Rosslyn Davis, $210,000.

Philip Powers Dr., 1031-Therence R. Weefur to Georgia E. Bryant and Rancy Jan, $205,000.

Straughn Dr., 15513-Gary L. Paeirer to Oliver Dinallo, $388,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Balsamwood Dr., 10208-Patrick D. Rodges and Curtis Hughes to Roxanna Marcel Vargas and Jose Miguel Diaz, $352,000.

Creekview Dr., 9335-Evelyn Reyes Junio and William Rettig to James A. and Delrose M. Lyttle, $340,000.

Montague Dr., 11802-Brent J. and Michelle Bos to Belinda O. Gnansounou, $364,900.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Perry St., 3213-Jimmy G. Russle Jr. and Jon T. Self to Charles R. Riebiling and Kathleen E. Stephan, $435,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Fairwood Rd., 6805-Nyia Terrell to Edwin H. Salmeron Benitez, $215,000.

Lamont Dr., 6405-Jonathan D. Jeung to Vanessa E. Requeno and Doris E. Diaz Cedillos, $310,000.

Nicholson St., 8304-Ryan and Megan Gilmore to Paula Cantos and David R. Damon, $337,500.

Riverdale Rd., 7525, No. 1805-Juan Carlos Rosas Camacho to Pedro A. and Yanira E. Turcios, $82,000.

85th Pl., 6209-Barbara L. Bundy to Dana F. Woolfolk, $285,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Catone Ct., 7511-Abelardo and Luz Rodriguez to Christian G. Espinoza, $375,000.

Ottawa St., 5816-Reyes Armando Herrera to Rico Graham, $224,900.

Shelby Dr., 820-Derrick E. Green Sr. and estate of Joanne Christian Green to Gicela Stefany Ascendo Amaya and Manfredy Rafael Amaya Carballo, $224,900.

RIVERDALE AREA

Madison St., 6109-Moises V. Landaverry Guerra and Julisa M. Pinto De Landaverry to Reva Smith and James Jones, $225,000.

Patterson St., 6319-John C. and Angelene E. Bradshaw to Robert Owen Griffiths IV, $305,000.

Tuckerman St., 5707-Theodore W. and Suzanne M. Austin to Jamie Haroldson and Bonnie B. Alexander, $309,000.

60th Ave., 5540-Jeffery and Cassandra White to Maria A. Olson, $210,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Apple Orchard Ct., 4111, No. 3-Federal National Mortgage Association to Gwendolyn D. Green, $200,000.

Huron Ave., 4830-April L. Wills and Tyrone Buford to Anthony R. Miller and Andrea D. Thomas, $270,000.

Norfolk Ct., 4817-Robert C. and Sheila Burnette White to Lashawn B. Campbell, $285,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Brinkley Rd., 5306-Arlene Glenn to Terrence M. Clark Sr., $280,000.

Dunlap St., 3613-Arlander Jackson to Lizzah Whitaker, $225,000.

Fisher Rd., 5717-HSR Development Corp. to Jorge A. Rivas, Miguel A. Sanchez and Ludis M. Escobar Zetino, $244,500.

Oakwood St., 2002-Edward L. Allen and estate of Lillian C. Allen to Mispa A. Leke, $302,000.

Walnut St., 5907-Reginald E. May to Georginia Fitzpatrick, $260,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

America Blvd., 6506, No. 504-Sarah Adehambo to Harold and Valerie Breedlove, $245,000.

Enquirer St., 6202-NVR Inc. to Chase Mitchell and Teodora Prandzheva, $474,990.

Rosedale Dr., 6112-Steven Greenfeld and estate of Celso Lopez and Cristine Lelon to Barbara Anyan, $449,900.

Tribune Ct., 3210-NVR Inc. to Gary Shorter, $481,990.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Captain Marbury Lane, 13714-American Ira Corp. and Yihong Sun Roth Ira to Anita Lynch, $269,900.

Chancelsors Dr., 3616-NVR Inc. to Reginald and Glenetta Harris, $604,190.

Eastland Cir., 10724-HWR Corp. to Tenia N. Pritchard, $420,460.

Eastland Cir., 10820-Mab of WTC Corp. to Eric Anthony Adgerson Jr., $451,422.

Fillys Ford Crossing, 11003-Toll V Partnership to Faye Williams, $498,774.

Forest Pines Dr., 4808-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Saba Wondifraw, $383,000.

King Patrick Way, 4906, No. 203-Letushelpva Corp. to Aura Gardner, $215,000.

Lord Fairfax Pl., 13924-Department of Veterans Affairs to Jennifer E. and Patrick A. Thiele, $265,000.

Meadow Lark Ave., 9620-Andre C. and Keony T. Denson to Dametric Aundre and Bernice Hamm, $450,000.

Norus St., 15706-Caruso Builder Balmoral Corp. to Gregory Keith and April Henderson, $713,163.

Observatory Pl., 10508-NVR Inc. to Brandon Sparks and Danielle Duckett, $389,807.

Pegasus Ct., 11500-Toll V Partnership to Brian B. and Alyse C. Bullock, $836,431.

Saint Thomas Church Rd., 14711-Michael A. and Donna J. Giroux to Joshua J. Felder and Codi S. Hennessey, $339,500.

Sir Edwards Dr., 15606-Rolando A. Flores to Tracy Michelle Adams Queen, $493,000.

Tealbriar Dr., 9729, No. 256-SM Parkside Corp. to Eric I. Stukes, $382,805.

Tealbriar Dr., 9743, No. 249-SM Parkside Corp. to Erica La Trice Frazier, $303,769.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Danwood Lane, 1508-Terry Anthony McCann to Tyrone Whitman and Nichole Butler, $363,000.

Johnstone Lane, 15210-William Walter Howell and Belinda L. Carter to Michael Casanova Cepeda and Lidia Santana De Nunez, $457,000.

Lake Shore Dr., 1006-Tracy Gist Thames to Adebayo Egbewole, $260,000.

Sundew Ct., 1603-Jerry L. and Yvonne Jefferson to Michael and Marcia A. Taylor, $425,000.

Woodview Dr., 10004-Omid Land Group Corp. to Saunjie M. Decembre, $335,000.