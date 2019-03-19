Barney Dr., 18104-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Prakash Sankurathri, $291,500.
Bryan Point Rd., 1611-Jeffrey A. and Denise E. Yeager to Sven Pierre Paret, $315,000.
Holly Way, 16702-Emanuel Inc. to Joseph Odartei Laryea, $390,000.
Old Cabin Pl., 16602-C & C Design and Remodeling Corp. to Julian and Rana Dotson, $350,000.
Adelphi Rd., 9280, No. 203-Integrity Professional Contracting Corp. to Joseph C. Rodrigues and Liza F. Quiah, $110,000.
Griffen St., 2414-Rom Holdings Corp. to Margaret Contompasis and Luigi Colombo, $345,000.
Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 301-Stephen E. Wilson and estate of Clarence Wilson to Horacio Tovar Garnica and Josephine Camargo, $96,000.
Apex Lane, 4500-BSR Realty Corp. to Chinedu N. Amadife and Oluwabunmi C. Oloruntoba, $470,000.
Brandon Lane, 4606-John W. Eccles Jr. and Francis Krutchie M. Arquiza to Justin T. and Erin R. Lappin, $362,000.
Hartford Ave., 4506-Kurt U. and Nicole K. Gilbert to Leidy Dama Jimenez De Martinez, William Steven Martinez Duare and Jonathan Garcia Jimenez, $359,900.
Howard Rd., 4102-Charles Messer to Gerber U. Velasquez and Gizelle Y. Alvarez, $410,000.
Lincoln Ave., 5001-Stephen M. Wade to Manuel D. Benavides Reyes and Marlin A. Cruz De Benavides, $320,000.
Shoal Creek Terr., 12618-Paul R. and Barbara O. Schneeman to Carla Benson, $502,500.
Ulster Rd., 4211-Vito A. Catalanotto to Efrain R. Quinones and Nahim S. Vargas Lamboy, $400,000.
Alfalfa Field Ct., 14106-NVR Inc. to Tracy and Jaritta Jo Morgan, $677,657.
Buckingham Dr., 12708-Hunter and Sahvanna Owen to George and Adrienne Moses, $355,000.
Dangelo Dr., 13218-STK Real Estate Corp. to Henry A. Cardenas, $395,000.
Grason Lane, 11914-Aubrey C. and Mary M. King to Danielle Janine Smith and Brandon Terrell, $468,000.
Mullin Lane, 3516-Robert L. Payne and Sheri E. Darling to Michael and Zoe Beth Farris, $310,000.
Overbrook Lane, 13314-Teresa L. Alder Paulk to Karen Elizabeth Starr and Justin Reeve Lacy, $333,000.
Racetrack Field Ct., 13809-Rebekah C. Brown to Vonda M. Patterson, $585,000.
Running Deer Way, 4511, No. 320B-Vince Edwards to Dereck Williams, $195,000.
Silver Maple Ct., 13106-Natalie Wagstaffe and Brian Stoute to Obinna Okafor, $291,900.
William Lane, 4011-Branch Banking & Trust to Krista and Luis Sandoval, $299,900.
Youngwood Turn, 13538-Jose A. and Maria V. Couto to Karina Maricela Zamora Ramos, $334,500.
Early Glow Lane, 3818-Dominique Lamb to Hannah W. Mbugu, $295,000.
Everette Dr., 3448-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Alexander Dixon, $235,000.
Needlewood Lane, 2817-Benjamin D. and Callie J. Isenberg to Gino Edward Ricci Jr., $340,000.
Northwick Pl., 3603-Jody Kerns to Erika E. Torres Urias and Jose Hector Perla, $306,000.
Peach Walker Dr., 15703-James H. and Mary Martha Jacobs to Katrina Haywood and Angela Foster, $350,000.
Plumwood Ct., 15601-David Lee and Charlotte Nichols to Tracy Ellen Kaltman Ahmed, $419,000.
Bryantown Lane, 7512-NVR Inc. to Omolola and Olufemi Adedayo, $566,200.
Elkton Terr., 6612-Wells Fargo Bank to Tracey Denese Lawson and Maleka Tamara Green, $254,000.
Kennett Square Way, 15317-Dekisha Raquel and Darnell Jacorey Posey to Taiesha S. and Travis Murphy, $325,000.
Lady Lauren Lane, 15202-DR Horton Inc. to Patricia Alice Brooks, $315,000.
Lady Lauren Lane, 15307-DR Horton Inc. to Folasade Auoka Odegbile, $319,990.
40th St., 4301-Juana D. and Jose M. Alba De Jesus to Bertoldo and Edwin Vaquero and Kevin Vaquero Flores, $349,900.
Beacon Hill Pl., 5926-Ali Khan to Kevin Wade, $220,000.
Drum Ave., 618-Hope Jenell and Marcus Benee Beavers to Kevin Brandon and Verna Thompson, $235,000.
Hastings Dr., 7001-Randy Drayton to Whitney Bellinger, $303,000.
Kayak Ave., 1004-Dwight L. Anthony Jr. to Mohamed Souare and Hawa Kromah, $241,000.
Mentor Ave., 722-1st Choice Homes Corp. to James Draper, $285,000.
Possum Ct., 368-Residential Value Corp. to Malik D. Owens, $248,900.
Saint Bernadines Way, 1908-Cassandra Williams to Kendra Marshall, $235,000.
Shady Glen Dr., 406-Gwendolyn and Robert E. Nicholson to Abubakarr and Fatima Sannoh, $225,000.
70th Pl., 308-GMWB Corp. to Lucia Roa, $220,000.
Asset Dr., 6704-Dong P. and Phuong Thu T. Nguyen to Maria Estela Gimang Rosales, $345,000.
Columbia Pl., 2210-Raymond V. Pascarella to Louis Gooch, $205,000.
Crestlawn Ave., 2309-Eric Scaldeferri to Taylor A. Hanson and Suzanne Marie Berkey, $375,000.
Forest Rd. E., 7102-Baltimore Home Wholesalers Corp. to Joseph Ivanov Jr., $235,000.
Hawthorne St., 7100-Dani Vasquez and Jose A. Sosa to Teresa M. and Manuel E. Romero, $285,000.
Lockwood Rd., 5607-Sheri Page to Joy and Thomas Lehnert, $399,850.
Osborn Rd., 6111-Residential Value Corp. to Manuel Alexi Garcia Trejo and Maria Ana Marquez, $290,000.
Pinebrook Rd., 2725-SM Landover Corp. to Toni Pierce, $325,540.
Pinebrook Rd., 2810-SM Landover Corp. to Priscilla Bennett and Antoine Harden, $333,525.
Willow Hill Dr., 7703-Bank of New York Mellon and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Cimoya Collins, $309,000.
Alderbrook Ct., 8401-Nevon M. Muhammad to Jessica Rodriguez, $310,000.
Carolina Meadow Lane, 12801-Timberlake Thirft Manor Corp. to Robert W. and Sabrina W. Scott, $633,603.
Colonial Lane, 7711-Monica Sampson and estate of Eleanor Ann Dunn to Wayne A. McClinton, $200,000.
Kittama Dr., 8611-Timberlake Cheltenham Corp. to Eric B. Green, $639,593.
Plata St., 5014-Romero Realty Group Corp. to Katrina Colleen Allen, $350,000.
San Juan Dr., 5804-Elijah W. Thorne to Patricia O. Akinyede, $190,000.
Strawberry Hill Pl., 13207-Richard W. Shelton to Jose E. Vilatoro Maldonado, $440,000.
Goucher Dr., 5803-Keri L. Francis to Victor A. and Abigail F. Umanzor, $305,000.
Mangum Rd., 4716-MaryKay Kerr to Wen Ying Chen and Ming Ying Lu, $320,000.
Potomac Ave., 8300-John Stephen and Anne F. Johnson to Baruch and Sara Pondak, $345,000.
Westchester Park Dr., 6214, No. 402H-Chi Yon and Jong Mok Lee to Sijie and Fei Yu, $210,000.
Dottie Kelly Ct., 3500-Dottie Kelly Corp. to Kimberly A. Eddings, $289,900.
Forest Run Dr., 2801, No. 1-404-Suntrust Mortgage Inc. to Sayad Hussain, $106,500.
Gould Dr., 1507-Prakash Sankutathri and Thach Nguyen to Mijal Denee and Addison Paton Harvey, $359,900.
Leona St., 7204-Anita B. Buffaloe to Jose L. Del Cid Jimenez, $217,000.
Bayview Ct., 10704-Mark I. Brown to Rabiat A. Osunsade, $464,900.
Clamor Ct., 701-Caruso Builder Washington Acres Corp. to Vickie and Marcus D. Hall, $593,557.
Gallop Way, 3014-Stacey B. Terry to Shamanique Shamia and Michael A. Hawkins, $295,000.
Kingsway Rd., 3200-AAA Home Realty Corp. to Beatriz Hernandez Gutierrez and Jose E. Martinez Canales, $325,000.
Military Post Ct., 8706-Joseph and Myung Lee Moon to Nilda M. Asterita, Charisma Reyes and Charmay M. Reyes, $515,000.
Neon Rd., 11526-Caruso Builder Washington Acres Corp. to Rufino Sison and Joyce De La Pena Vinluan, $569,990.
Pinehurst Dr., 9202-Valerie J. Smith and estate of Elizabeth C. Moore to Oscar Ventura Iglesias, $279,900.
Redford Dr., 1603-Julian Dotson to Luis Alonso Ortiz Jarquin, $270,000.
Swan Creek Rd., 301-Uko Corp. to Carlos Alexander Moreno, $440,000.
Webster Lane, 7401-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Peter Orji, $205,000.
Glenn Dale Ridge Rd., 11306-U.S. Bank and the GSR Mortgage Loan Trust to Mohammad Alkarmi and Kamaljeet Singh, $483,000.
Greenbelt Rd., 8487, No. 202-Rachel S. Griffin to Huahong Tu, $100,000.
Mandan Rd., 8007, No. 610-Anthony J. Lee to Sylvia Nedumu and Valentine Nunyi, $160,000.
Edmonston Rd., 4820-Matilde Moreno to Rondi Doreathea Hammond, $384,999.
49th Ave., 4920-Jeffrey Bumgardner and Stephanie A. Barnes to Jonathan D. and Laura W. Askonas, $447,000.
Fiske Ave., 7939-Bernard Pettus and estate of Susie S. Grimes to Victor O. Alvarez, $215,000.
Galaxy View Lane, 10213-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Umaru and Mohammed Jalloh, $500,185.
Havelock Rd., 4307-Inmer S. Benitez to Carlos Rene Martinez Morales, $365,000.
Palamar Terr., 7037-Christie J. Knight to Islamiyat A. Haskel, $230,000.
98th Ave., 6417-Alicia D. and Clayton T. Jackson to Omar Alejandro Lemus Ticas, $264,900.
Bennington Ct., 302-Select Resource Corp. to Betrand A. Ekenja and Awendong E. Yolande, $394,000.
Bluefield Rd., 9201-Elizabeth Ekoyon Elesinmogun and Emmanuel Oluyemi Ojuolape to Divine Folefac Zisuh, $360,000.
Cable Hollow Way, 55-Linda C. Johnson to Sheldon Bryan, $180,000.
Claggett Landing Rd., 16616-Deutsche Bank Trust Cpompany and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Rebecca L. Ngumbah and Noah Ewondo Bende, $236,242.
George Hilleary Terr., 2909-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Christin M. and Michael R. Scott, $570,990.
Lake Pointe Ct., 9715, No. 204-Sherrylle Little and estate of Sandra K. Pruitt to Rafe Reginald Ellison, $130,000.
Mary Bowie Pkwy., 13517-Vicky and William Thomas to Jeffrey J. and Lisa M. Arrington, $660,000.
Presidential Golf Dr., 3614-Cathy Hope Colston to Rolando Flores, $690,000.
Sangerville Cir., 814-NVR Inc. to Edna Nkemngu, $504,615.
Sunningdale Pl., 15617-DR Horton Inc. to Henry and Kiah W. Udoh, $399,990.
Taylor St., 9105-James Williams Jr. to Jesus Magdaleno, $166,000.
Wesbourne Dr., 9604-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Aaron Jerrod Duncan, $369,990.
Arbory Ct. E., 7628, No. 261-Owen D. Bruce to Tisha Daye, $225,000.
Bayshore Dr., 7904, No. 4312-Ayodeji Oladipupo Agbebi to Phyllis Maria Murphy Amos, $180,000.
Chadsworth Terr., 13910-Delbert Bervin and Marilyn Curdell Pearman to Michael Devante and Sandra White, $532,000.
Dorset Rd., 15607, No. 54-Iryna Berestenko and estate of Tatiana Panov to Joy R. Sheppard, $135,000.
Finglas Ct., 7606-Melby Febus and Sergio Gutierrez to Vincent and Anthonia Udemba, $475,000.
Laurel Ave., 331-Andrea and Lindsay M. De Biase to Christopher M. Reardon, $289,000.
Millbrook Lane, 15822, No. 112-Tiffane Cecelia Golson and Mary F. Curtis to Rosslyn Davis, $210,000.
Philip Powers Dr., 1031-Therence R. Weefur to Georgia E. Bryant and Rancy Jan, $205,000.
Straughn Dr., 15513-Gary L. Paeirer to Oliver Dinallo, $388,000.
Balsamwood Dr., 10208-Patrick D. Rodges and Curtis Hughes to Roxanna Marcel Vargas and Jose Miguel Diaz, $352,000.
Creekview Dr., 9335-Evelyn Reyes Junio and William Rettig to James A. and Delrose M. Lyttle, $340,000.
Montague Dr., 11802-Brent J. and Michelle Bos to Belinda O. Gnansounou, $364,900.
Perry St., 3213-Jimmy G. Russle Jr. and Jon T. Self to Charles R. Riebiling and Kathleen E. Stephan, $435,000.
Fairwood Rd., 6805-Nyia Terrell to Edwin H. Salmeron Benitez, $215,000.
Lamont Dr., 6405-Jonathan D. Jeung to Vanessa E. Requeno and Doris E. Diaz Cedillos, $310,000.
Nicholson St., 8304-Ryan and Megan Gilmore to Paula Cantos and David R. Damon, $337,500.
Riverdale Rd., 7525, No. 1805-Juan Carlos Rosas Camacho to Pedro A. and Yanira E. Turcios, $82,000.
85th Pl., 6209-Barbara L. Bundy to Dana F. Woolfolk, $285,000.
Catone Ct., 7511-Abelardo and Luz Rodriguez to Christian G. Espinoza, $375,000.
Ottawa St., 5816-Reyes Armando Herrera to Rico Graham, $224,900.
Shelby Dr., 820-Derrick E. Green Sr. and estate of Joanne Christian Green to Gicela Stefany Ascendo Amaya and Manfredy Rafael Amaya Carballo, $224,900.
Madison St., 6109-Moises V. Landaverry Guerra and Julisa M. Pinto De Landaverry to Reva Smith and James Jones, $225,000.
Patterson St., 6319-John C. and Angelene E. Bradshaw to Robert Owen Griffiths IV, $305,000.
Tuckerman St., 5707-Theodore W. and Suzanne M. Austin to Jamie Haroldson and Bonnie B. Alexander, $309,000.
60th Ave., 5540-Jeffery and Cassandra White to Maria A. Olson, $210,000.
Apple Orchard Ct., 4111, No. 3-Federal National Mortgage Association to Gwendolyn D. Green, $200,000.
Huron Ave., 4830-April L. Wills and Tyrone Buford to Anthony R. Miller and Andrea D. Thomas, $270,000.
Norfolk Ct., 4817-Robert C. and Sheila Burnette White to Lashawn B. Campbell, $285,000.
Brinkley Rd., 5306-Arlene Glenn to Terrence M. Clark Sr., $280,000.
Dunlap St., 3613-Arlander Jackson to Lizzah Whitaker, $225,000.
Fisher Rd., 5717-HSR Development Corp. to Jorge A. Rivas, Miguel A. Sanchez and Ludis M. Escobar Zetino, $244,500.
Oakwood St., 2002-Edward L. Allen and estate of Lillian C. Allen to Mispa A. Leke, $302,000.
Walnut St., 5907-Reginald E. May to Georginia Fitzpatrick, $260,000.
America Blvd., 6506, No. 504-Sarah Adehambo to Harold and Valerie Breedlove, $245,000.
Enquirer St., 6202-NVR Inc. to Chase Mitchell and Teodora Prandzheva, $474,990.
Rosedale Dr., 6112-Steven Greenfeld and estate of Celso Lopez and Cristine Lelon to Barbara Anyan, $449,900.
Tribune Ct., 3210-NVR Inc. to Gary Shorter, $481,990.
Captain Marbury Lane, 13714-American Ira Corp. and Yihong Sun Roth Ira to Anita Lynch, $269,900.
Chancelsors Dr., 3616-NVR Inc. to Reginald and Glenetta Harris, $604,190.
Eastland Cir., 10724-HWR Corp. to Tenia N. Pritchard, $420,460.
Eastland Cir., 10820-Mab of WTC Corp. to Eric Anthony Adgerson Jr., $451,422.
Fillys Ford Crossing, 11003-Toll V Partnership to Faye Williams, $498,774.
Forest Pines Dr., 4808-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Saba Wondifraw, $383,000.
King Patrick Way, 4906, No. 203-Letushelpva Corp. to Aura Gardner, $215,000.
Lord Fairfax Pl., 13924-Department of Veterans Affairs to Jennifer E. and Patrick A. Thiele, $265,000.
Meadow Lark Ave., 9620-Andre C. and Keony T. Denson to Dametric Aundre and Bernice Hamm, $450,000.
Norus St., 15706-Caruso Builder Balmoral Corp. to Gregory Keith and April Henderson, $713,163.
Observatory Pl., 10508-NVR Inc. to Brandon Sparks and Danielle Duckett, $389,807.
Pegasus Ct., 11500-Toll V Partnership to Brian B. and Alyse C. Bullock, $836,431.
Saint Thomas Church Rd., 14711-Michael A. and Donna J. Giroux to Joshua J. Felder and Codi S. Hennessey, $339,500.
Sir Edwards Dr., 15606-Rolando A. Flores to Tracy Michelle Adams Queen, $493,000.
Tealbriar Dr., 9729, No. 256-SM Parkside Corp. to Eric I. Stukes, $382,805.
Tealbriar Dr., 9743, No. 249-SM Parkside Corp. to Erica La Trice Frazier, $303,769.
Danwood Lane, 1508-Terry Anthony McCann to Tyrone Whitman and Nichole Butler, $363,000.
Johnstone Lane, 15210-William Walter Howell and Belinda L. Carter to Michael Casanova Cepeda and Lidia Santana De Nunez, $457,000.
Lake Shore Dr., 1006-Tracy Gist Thames to Adebayo Egbewole, $260,000.
Sundew Ct., 1603-Jerry L. and Yvonne Jefferson to Michael and Marcia A. Taylor, $425,000.
Woodview Dr., 10004-Omid Land Group Corp. to Saunjie M. Decembre, $335,000.