Beech Lane, 17928-Jack E. Hay II to Jacquelyn Kinney, $166,700.
Cedar Dr., 15400-David Jimenez and Janet Lynn Bader to Luis Armando Urrutia Del Cid, $275,000.
Madrillon Way, 17010-James E. and Erin M. Shircliffe to Karen Walker Ellis, $405,000.
Rhone Ct., 15608-FLS Group Inc. to Oliver M. and Makeeda B. Fitzjohn, $440,000.
Amherst Rd., 1509-1509 Amherst Road Corp. to Nikkia E. Grant, $335,000.
Keokee St., 1604-Adan Duarte Rodriguez to Jose E. Sanchez, $350,000.
Riggs Rd., 10142-Behrooz Javadpour to Charmaine P. Blackwood, $450,000.
23rd Ave., 7609-Arthur E. Perpall Jr. to Kevin Hall and Christian Terrazas Coronado, $194,995.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11374, No. 1N-Sharon Walter to Dominic and Jhuma F. Rozario, $149,900.
Foreston Rd., 4005-Lois E. Harris to Kanko G. Blame, $375,000.
Hawk Ridge Ct., 11411-Mark and Laura P. Borowski to Sofia E. Palmares, $274,900.
Josephine Ave., 4310-Dolores C. and James K. Lynch to Samuel A. Garay, $366,000.
Lockman Lane, 7509-Swain Holdings Corp. to Sherrif D. and Ifeoma C. Olasewere, $332,500.
Stephanie St., 4606-A & B. Corp. to Hsu A. De Franco, $350,000.
55th Ave., 4203-Genevieve Finjap to Mardochee Ogu, $295,000.
Alfalfa Field Ct., 14115-NVR Inc. to Adejumoke Olamide Osuntogun and Olugbenga Tamunabelema, $607,980.
Buxmont Lane, 2801-Jeff Indeck to Andrews Stewart Penn and Savannah L. Swaim, $320,000.
Deepwood Ct., 4627, No. 112C-Prosper Osei Wusu to Jermal N. McCoy, $240,000.
Grenfell Loop, 6012-Terryn L. Stokley to Kaala Evans, $340,000.
Jordans Endeavor Dr., 13109-Deepak K. and Sabita Sharma to William F. West and Demetress R. Lovett, $545,000.
Marquette Lane, 13046-Karen Lamber and Karen Blocker to Evan M. Long and Brianna Mcphatter, $240,000.
Oakview Lane, 4503-Charles L. and Michelle Trotter to Stephen and Shasta Payne, $350,000.
Quanders Promise Dr., 4209-Durrick T. and Alvina Hayes Coleman to Wale and Kate Ojeyinka, $525,000.
Redding Lane, 4703-Michael Denouter to Dana K. and Norberto L. Tayag, $345,000.
Saint James Sanctuary Dr., 13111-Marilyn E. Thomas to Rosalyn Barney, $410,000.
Skylark Lane, 12412-Wells Fargo Bank NA to Robert Figliozzi and Robert Gray, $213,200.
Woodlands Reach Dr., 4406-NVR Inc. to Tamarah A. and Emmanuel Fosso, $644,500.
Third St., 13020-David Palmer and L. Jane Mott Palmer to Aaron Tyler and Tanger Li Simms, $500,000.
Althea Lane, 2002-William E. and Shirley L. Maxwell to Matthew W. and Charlotte Avery, $380,000.
Eastham Ct., 16306-Yvette M. Fields to Karen Swain, $270,000.
Ellipse Terr., 16426-Sharon R. and Karen V. Rice to Kerry F. Burger, $250,000.
Everglade Lane, 15616, No. 304-Jermaine and Lindsey Shakes to Tanvi Inamdar and Bhavia Banker, $145,000.
Nemo Ct. N., 15528-US Bank NA to Lester L. Oates III, $195,000.
Norwegian Ct., 15524-Nelson A. Mejia to Jose A. Reves, $220,000.
Pennsbury Way, 16303-Glenda Stevens Woodard to Mary Bryant, $240,000.
Portland Lane, 1606-Ayreal Estate Corp. to Enrique D. and Sarah A. Cobas, $370,000.
Chadds Ford Dr., 7014-Christopher Vendemia to Isaac T. and Lakita J. Bolden, $264,900.
Four Gardens Rd., 7405-D.R. Horton Inc. to Ashley Noel Powell, $304,990.
Lady Lauren Lane, 15116-D.R. Horton Inc. to Vincent Maurice and Ethel Colvin Cooke, $318,455.
Lady Lauren Lane, 15206-D.R. Horton Inc. to Keith Edwin and Anna Perry Watkins, $310,000.
Magruders Ferry Rd., 17205-Allan and Jessica Johnson Wilburn to Reginald F. and Camille A. Robinson, $424,000.
Lawrence St., 4201-Imelda and Noel Marucot to Jonathan and Mannylen Marucot, $103,408.
40th St., 4502-Werrlein Properties Corp. to Kenneth D. White, $589,900.
Central Ave., 6101-Rosalyn McKine to Reginald Thornes, $285,000.
Clovis Ave., 600-Julio C. Lopez to Sean Conley, $282,000.
Drylog St., 6712-Residential Value Corp. to Zhenhuan Lin and Qiongzhu Wu, $229,000.
Elfin Ave., 915-North Star Properties Corp. to Yuvinis Guzman and Suyapa D. Pereira, $211,000.
Heath St., 4503-Anna Moseley and Cynthia Eloise Smith to Kevin A. Smith and Kerry Neal, $150,000.
Jansen Ave., 1130-Rollaton and Yvonne Taylor to Irma Tirado Gomez, Olimpia C. Gomez Vasquez and Jairon G. Gomez Cabrera, $155,000.
Kayak Ave., 1107-Lisa Copeland to Tho Van Nguyen, $115,000.
Mentor Ave., 915-Uhland Properties Corp. to Ulices Isaac Campos Sorto and Martza Del Carmen Hernandez Martinez, $240,000.
Opus Ave., 517-Simpley the Best Construction Home Impr. to Jovan R. Duncan, $279,999.
Possum Ct., 374-Aky Enterprises Corp. to Jenell Smith, $257,500.
Saint Bernadines Way, 2025-NRZ Reo VI Crop to Adebona Ekundayo, $228,000.
Shady Glen Terr., 7406-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Nagasivani Movva and Suresh Babu Vemulapalli, $153,405.
Upcot Ct., 1311-Joan Smith to Olasupo Olusi, $150,000.
Walker Mill Rd., 7407-US Bank NA to Lester W. and Jeja R. Simeon, $168,000.
70th St., 311-Albion Gate Series 101 Corp. to Hugo A. Machado and Cesar B. Hernandez, $330,000.
Avanti Pl., 705-Delores Young to Takeya Lindsay, $228,000.
Burnside Rd., 7741-Scott Construction Group Corp. to Calvetta Scott, $222,000.
Congress Pl., 9011-Jessandra F. Hough to Casandra Sanders, $235,000.
Fire House Rd., 2315-Patricia Daugett Cooper to Harold S. Dotson, $116,500.
Garrett A Morgan Blvd., 526-Sarah L. Seipelt to Lacoya D. Theus and Jackie D. Morris, $260,000.
Hillview Rd., 8305-Richard Salas to Angela Bea Brown, $360,000.
Mahogany Dr., 7172, No. 7-Federal National Mortgage Association to Rafe R. Ellison, $160,000.
Montrose Rd., 6109-Robert L. Ware to Andrew Kyle Murray, $400,000.
Oxman Rd., 7624-Charles Roberts to Tynisha Gordon, $179,900.
Perez Ct., 3101-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Carlos O. Cardenas, $290,000.
Pinebrook Rd., 2729-SM Landover Corp. to Jared C. Orr, $342,335.
Pinebrook Rd., 2812-SM Landover Corp. to Ofelia D. Dela Cruz and Edgardo S. Dela Cruz, $344,695.
Tailgate Terr., 519-Patricia Jackson to Devin D. Banks, $349,999.
Willow Hill Pl., 406-Angela M.F. Wilmer and Susie Ellen Fowler to Anthony W. and Genise S. Flournoy, $300,000.
Bellefonte Lane, 8205-6411 Lamont Corp. to Epaminondas Chisholm, $310,000.
Chris Mar Ave., 5721-Wendy M. George and Margaret M. Saukel to Jose Corral Rendon, $173,000.
Cosca Park Pl., 11526-HSBC Bank USA NA to Jin Ming Shen, $185,759.
Mardella Blvd., 5903-Bernard W. and Kimberly Douglas to Harry Lee Smith, $300,000.
Plata St., 5704-Green Pictures Corp. to Melinda Williamson, $340,000.
Schultz Rd., 8518-Emma A. Wright to Joseph C. Daniels, $365,000.
Trubador Dr., 9009-Romero Realty Group Corp. to Torre A. Smith, $349,999.
Woodley Rd., 6507-Ficabe Corp. to Louise Diane Price, $250,000.
Hartwick Rd., 4330, No. 513-Ranu Kundu and Mukul R. Kundu to Keia Nouse, $135,000.
Milestone Way, 9621-Crystal V. and Cesar Augusto Martinez to Nevine El Leithy, Nevina Jakopin and Noriana Jakopin, $485,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 9310-Steven Bradley Gross to Santigao Holley, $557,500.
Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 1-901-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Larry M. Radbill, $107,500.
Community Dr., 3602-Hugh J. Green to Nationstar Mortgage Corp. and MR Cooper, $178,457.
Dynasty Dr., 3143-Fannie Mae and BWW Law Group Corp. to Latonya V. Carter and Keith M. Byrd, $248,500.
Fowlers Ct., 7901-Gregory Funding Corp. and US Bank NA to Kevin and Sylvia Walker Crowder, $275,000.
Halleck St., 6941-George W. Mazzola to Qamer Ghumman, $95,000.
Lorring Dr., 2609-Scott Shatrowsky and Jennifer Lee to Wendy A. Winston, $283,000.
Newglen Ave., 2512-LZ Investmentes Corp. to Elizabeth T. Aldrich, $214,900.
Ritchboro Rd., 8635-Slemmuel B. and Theodora Ezekwerre to Kenneth Eugene Gayden, $190,000.
Stoney Meadows Dr., 5306-Derick Holt to Michelle Nguyen, $270,000.
Beech St., 406-Stephanie Ludinton to Christopher and Brittney Bookout, $275,000.
Clamor Ct., 703-Caruso Builder Washington Acres Corp. to Jose F. Revollo and Rocio Borda, $578,606.
Gallop Way, 3106-Angelica Springgs and Angelica Samuels to Brittany M. Bowman, $315,000.
Henson Valley Way, 2304-Diane G. Sullivan to Kimberly Minor, $379,500.
Latham Ave., 7603-Sifredo Jovel Lopez to Marcos A. Silva, $192,000.
Mecca Ct., 300-Enrique L. Kotoiriy to Brandon M. Burell and Natalie Whittingham, $285,000.
Monroe Ave., 12904-Michael C. and Jenene Marie Lee to Ivan Giron Escoto, $255,000.
Newlight Ct., 6802-6802 Newlight Corp. to Earnest Hicks, $335,000.
Portland Ave., 1604-Larry T. and Dianne L. Mcswain to Ahmad Jan and Nasir Shah, $405,000.
Reid Cir., 13506-Dianne L.J. Brown to Jeffrey Todd Dorman and Michelle Diane Wadkins, $330,000.
Southfield Rd., 6822-Ethel A. and James D. Allen to Federal National Mortgage Association, $209,300.
Swan Creek Rd. E., 509-Hedayatulla Ayuby to Ricardo G. Stewart, $409,900.
Wenzel Lane, 9704-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Zekeriya Polat, $259,000.
Glenn Dale Woods Ct., 5165-Niel E. and Peguy V. Tallack to Nicole Yvette Horton, $480,000.
Canning Terr., 8250-Jennifer Maria Barnes to William H. Washington III, $215,000.
Greenbelt Rd., 8671, No. 201-Joseph A. Aina to Mary H. Pietrzak, $94,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 7802, No. 278-James E. Harper to Raymond C. Harrod Jr., $108,000.
Lakecrest Dr., 7970-Erica Mel Broady and Ry Phay to Robert S. Sommer, $160,000.
Mandan Terr., 8152-Sinnie L. Lymore and Sinnie L. Smith to Michael E. and Aisha M. Rice, $289,000.
Gallatin St., 5413-Fannie Mae and BWW Law Group Corp. to Maria A. Valle, $215,000.
Madison St., 4221-Antonio and Patricia D. Lupo to Adam Alexander Eig, $425,000.
55th Pl., 4918-Yuan Corp. and Pinehills Properties Corp. to Fay Van Hook, $289,900.
Forbes Blvd., 6921-Dyon F. Toney to Simon Paniagua and Nancy Yaneth Martinez Ramos, $294,000.
Galaxy View Lane, 10301-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Michael O. and Latricia C. Bailey, $526,864.
Hobblebush Ct., 2913-Marcelus Newton to Lawrence and Danielle R. Washington, $215,000.
Mueserbush Ct., 2811-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Amanuel W. Gezhegn, $241,660.
Powhatan St., 7323-Amir H.Z. Mirakabadi to Jose G. Moreno and Fatima D. Rivas Moreno, $330,000.
Tuckerman St., 9504-David A. and Susan L. Ennis to Alfred Atanga Forgwe and Henrietta Ngulefac Lerah, $290,000.
Wellington St., 9611-Sje International Corp. to Alexis Rafael Alvarenga and Jairo J. Rivera, $340,000.
Ambler Lane, 9805-Home Rescues Corp. to Alexander P. and Alana Cheij, $315,000.
Berwick Ct., 2906-Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Karlos Emanuel and Candace Towanda Dent, $485,990.
Bolin Terr., 502-Dionne L. Holmes and Patricia Jackson to Christopher Olusegun and Temitope Omololu Daniel, $385,000.
Glastonbury Way, 15308-US Bank NA to Melonie Barnes, $454,650.
Lake Pointe Ct., 9805, No. 204-James R. Reyton and Simo Homes Corp. to Patricia W. Jones, Paul Jenkins and Candace Anderson, $187,500.
Montana Terr., 10510-Stacy R. and Rhonda M. Simley to Nkolika Ndubisi, $444,990.
New Acadia Lane, 13301, No. 204-Patsy A. Barton and Todd Lorne Roye to Delores Evelyn Hawkins, $205,000.
Prince Pl., 10107, No. 304-9B-REI Management Corp. to Fanny Castillo Juarez and Zlatomir Atanasov, $70,000.
Red Jade Dr., 244-Keyuna Roundtree to Melisa Pinkney, $178,500.
Saxton Ct., 103-Michael Offorbuike to Christopher and Jamia Chiles, $365,000.
Sunningdale Pl., 15618-D.R. Horton Inc. to Phithizela Ngcobo, $395,000.
Westphalia Rd., 10500-Yoowon Kim to Michael Duane and Randi L. Schneider, $429,000.
Belle Chasse Blvd., 13901, No. 213-Patricia A. Ramsahai to Barbara P. and Edward S. Franklin, $260,000.
Cherrywood Dr., 14906, No. 5B-Hector Pineda Velasquez to Vijay and Chetan Gulati, $233,800.
Laurel Oaks Lane, 15035, No. 69-Kurt and Amy Ponting to Alexander Scott Erhardt and Jenna Rachel Barger, $257,000.
Pirate Lane, 15101-Patrick J. Miller to Sherri D. McGee, $590,000.
Westside Ridge Dr., 14202-NVR Inc. to Christina Putman, $439,990.
Balsamwood Dr., 10302-Tabitha Dolley to Wander Roa Pena, Wanda Ortiz Medina and Wanda Ortiz Medina, $425,000.
Dove Cir., 12117-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jose A. Guerra, $185,000.
Mount Pleasant Dr., 12301-Joseph A. and Esther M. Ballard to Shirlon E. and Lajuana Maynard, $424,900.
Varnum St., 3201-3919 Neh Corp. to David and Amanda Rutter, $515,000.
Devil Tree Ct., 3836, No. 13C-Michael Waldhauser and Sarah Farmer to Selina Clenney, $203,000.
Greenvale Pkwy., 6817-Juan Carlos Chacas Diaz and Arquimen Chicas to Pablo A. Saravia Sagastizado and Marcela Del Rosario Gonzalez, $275,000.
Lanham Dr. W., 5101-Tamarra M. Richardson to Amanda R. Moodie, $295,500.
Sondra Ct., 7705-Joyce F. Richardson and Murry Roy Fife to Rafael Alberto Iraheta, $318,000.
70th Ave., 4213-Sass Corp. and Sass Properties Corp. to Vera Mbah, $303,000.
85th Pl., 6403-Hadi Mehrsefat to Patrice A. and Katherine L. Johns, $320,000.
Circle Dr. E., 7321-Milagro H. and Gloria Y. Campos to Alba Digna Umanzor, $310,000.
Summertime Dr., 4751-Margie Powell to Eric A. Folson, $248,000.
Wilson Bridge Dr., 563, No. 6762-Vinneta Singh to Jenifher Marino, $55,000.
Woodland Blvd., 5009-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Moises J. Paz, $177,000.
Queensbury Rd., 4715-Barbara J. Legg and Virginia C. Hodges to Larry L. Johnson, $280,000.
61st Ave., 6308-Ora S. Zeira to David Zweifel and Cobun Keegan, $350,000.
Darel St., 6019-Luis E. Amaya and Silvia Amaya Hernandez to Cecelia Miller, $280,000.
Oakland Way, 5108-Helen J. Piatt and Maria Anai Moreno to Maria Anai Moreno Mora, $225,500.
Swann Rd., 3813, No. T1-James and Audrey Oliver to Robin L. Washington Bartlett, $118,000.
Aley Rd., 5814-Rashard R. Weston to Charles Watts and Jameelah Thalley, $315,000.
Broadwater Ct., 5309-Housing Initiative Partnership Inc. to Sonia A. Albanes and Ashley Y. Alvanez, $299,000.
Gaither St., 1906-Julius P. Terrell and Margaret Conyers to Ivan A. Cabrejo Castaneda, Jose Quispesivana Almora and Miriam Y. Ravelo Santisteban, $225,000.
Iverson St., 2574-Deborah F. Shipman to Shawn Sethi and Francisco Bustinza, $70,000.
Old Branch Ave., 5414-Cuong Tran to James Bridgers and Kevin Hoover, $335,000.
Temple Hill Rd., 4917-Citifiancial Servicing Corp. to Alcea Blocker, $155,000.
24th Ave., 4006-Daryl L. Jackson and Natalie A. Earl Jackson to Consulo Wade and Lanier Strange, $246,000.
26th Ave., 3907-John R. Rogers to Jerome Maples, $85,000.
Brighton Rd., 2019-Eric M. Welp and Natalie Kate Greiner to Rho Henry Olaisen, Alicenne H. Passavanti and Cheryl Michelle Passavanti, $448,000.
Oliver St., 4000-Haile T. Andemariam to Samuel J. Lahood and Natalie A. Lahood, $450,000.
Sligo Pkwy., 6409-Teresa M. Romero and Manuel E. Romero Hernandez to Felipe De La Cruz Medina and Rosa I. Rivera, $270,000.
Underwood St., 4205-Luke D. and Brittany L. Moore to Michael Bain and Cara Rosen, $547,000.
41st Ave., 6007-MP Green HCHS 15 Corp. to Yiselle M. Santos Rivera and Holly R. Santos, $426,500.
Center Park Way, 12802-RVS Holding & Investments Co. to Rekel S. Darden, $310,000.
Croom Rd., 8610-Bryan Daniel James and Laura Jean Van Syckle to Matthew J. Novak and Sara M. Huey, $280,000.
Eastland Cir., 10810-Mab of WTC Corp. to Renita L. Chappell, $470,008.
Eastland Cir., 10822-Mab of WTC Corp. to Alshonta Clemons, $449,893.
Fox Stream Way, 9179-SM Parkside Corp. to Tiffany C. Turner Allen, $414,036.
Grazing Way, 4617-Toll MD V. Partnership to Travis and Yvette Williams, $765,545.
Hollaway Dr., 10729-David N. Ostrin to Kimberly N. Brunson, $290,000.
King Richard Pl., 10302-Marc A. Renois to Tinesha and Gem Brower, $290,000.
Mimsey Rd., 4706-Henry T. and June L. Arrington to Heliodoro A. Tapia, Jovany A. Tapia and Sotero C. Herrera, $349,900.
Observatory Pl., 10500-NVR Inc. to Dan Clayton, $416,225.
Old Crain Hwy., 5819-Bank of America NA to Stanley C. Ford Sr., $534,000.
Penzance Pl., 4603-Leslie J. Watson to Desha Taylor, $260,000.
Salford Terr., 13080-Luvenia J. Hawkins to Elizabeth Gibbs, $240,000.
Tealbriar Dr., 9731, No. 255-SM Parkside Corp. to Anecia N. and Courtney B. Sanders, $297,505.
Williamsburg Dr., 9903-Omid Land Group Corp. to Josephine Gordon and Ibrahim Bangura, $329,000.
Arctic Fox Dr., 2203-Denise R. Milligan to Titilayo and Olorunfemi Patrick Afe, $415,000.
Diplomat Ave., 3808-Rainbow 29 Consulting Corp. to Krystal R. Scofield, $650,000.
Forestgrove Lane, 10210-Gale L. Hanks to Oluwatobi Aimaroof and Abdulaziz Bakare, $303,000.
Juniper Dr., 9903-Terry L. and Pamlea M. Howard to Aliman Barry, $320,000.
Lisle Dr., 715-USAA Federal Savings Bank to Jasmine L. Butler, $237,500.
Sycamore Heights Ct., 1810, No. 54-Carlos R. Contreras to Jacinda Clarissa White, $230,000.