These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Beech Lane, 17928-Jack E. Hay II to Jacquelyn Kinney, $166,700.

Cedar Dr., 15400-David Jimenez and Janet Lynn Bader to Luis Armando Urrutia Del Cid, $275,000.

Madrillon Way, 17010-James E. and Erin M. Shircliffe to Karen Walker Ellis, $405,000.

Rhone Ct., 15608-FLS Group Inc. to Oliver M. and Makeeda B. Fitzjohn, $440,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Amherst Rd., 1509-1509 Amherst Road Corp. to Nikkia E. Grant, $335,000.

Keokee St., 1604-Adan Duarte Rodriguez to Jose E. Sanchez, $350,000.

Riggs Rd., 10142-Behrooz Javadpour to Charmaine P. Blackwood, $450,000.

23rd Ave., 7609-Arthur E. Perpall Jr. to Kevin Hall and Christian Terrazas Coronado, $194,995.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Cherry Hill Rd., 11374, No. 1N-Sharon Walter to Dominic and Jhuma F. Rozario, $149,900.

Foreston Rd., 4005-Lois E. Harris to Kanko G. Blame, $375,000.

Hawk Ridge Ct., 11411-Mark and Laura P. Borowski to Sofia E. Palmares, $274,900.

Josephine Ave., 4310-Dolores C. and James K. Lynch to Samuel A. Garay, $366,000.

Lockman Lane, 7509-Swain Holdings Corp. to Sherrif D. and Ifeoma C. Olasewere, $332,500.

Stephanie St., 4606-A & B. Corp. to Hsu A. De Franco, $350,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

55th Ave., 4203-Genevieve Finjap to Mardochee Ogu, $295,000.

BOWIE AREA

Alfalfa Field Ct., 14115-NVR Inc. to Adejumoke Olamide Osuntogun and Olugbenga Tamunabelema, $607,980.

Buxmont Lane, 2801-Jeff Indeck to Andrews Stewart Penn and Savannah L. Swaim, $320,000.

Deepwood Ct., 4627, No. 112C-Prosper Osei Wusu to Jermal N. McCoy, $240,000.

Grenfell Loop, 6012-Terryn L. Stokley to Kaala Evans, $340,000.

Jordans Endeavor Dr., 13109-Deepak K. and Sabita Sharma to William F. West and Demetress R. Lovett, $545,000.

Marquette Lane, 13046-Karen Lamber and Karen Blocker to Evan M. Long and Brianna Mcphatter, $240,000.

Oakview Lane, 4503-Charles L. and Michelle Trotter to Stephen and Shasta Payne, $350,000.

Quanders Promise Dr., 4209-Durrick T. and Alvina Hayes Coleman to Wale and Kate Ojeyinka, $525,000.

Redding Lane, 4703-Michael Denouter to Dana K. and Norberto L. Tayag, $345,000.

Saint James Sanctuary Dr., 13111-Marilyn E. Thomas to Rosalyn Barney, $410,000.

Skylark Lane, 12412-Wells Fargo Bank NA to Robert Figliozzi and Robert Gray, $213,200.

Woodlands Reach Dr., 4406-NVR Inc. to Tamarah A. and Emmanuel Fosso, $644,500.

Third St., 13020-David Palmer and L. Jane Mott Palmer to Aaron Tyler and Tanger Li Simms, $500,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Althea Lane, 2002-William E. and Shirley L. Maxwell to Matthew W. and Charlotte Avery, $380,000.

Eastham Ct., 16306-Yvette M. Fields to Karen Swain, $270,000.

Ellipse Terr., 16426-Sharon R. and Karen V. Rice to Kerry F. Burger, $250,000.

Everglade Lane, 15616, No. 304-Jermaine and Lindsey Shakes to Tanvi Inamdar and Bhavia Banker, $145,000.

Nemo Ct. N., 15528-US Bank NA to Lester L. Oates III, $195,000.

Norwegian Ct., 15524-Nelson A. Mejia to Jose A. Reves, $220,000.

Pennsbury Way, 16303-Glenda Stevens Woodard to Mary Bryant, $240,000.

Portland Lane, 1606-Ayreal Estate Corp. to Enrique D. and Sarah A. Cobas, $370,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Chadds Ford Dr., 7014-Christopher Vendemia to Isaac T. and Lakita J. Bolden, $264,900.

Four Gardens Rd., 7405-D.R. Horton Inc. to Ashley Noel Powell, $304,990.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15116-D.R. Horton Inc. to Vincent Maurice and Ethel Colvin Cooke, $318,455.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15206-D.R. Horton Inc. to Keith Edwin and Anna Perry Watkins, $310,000.

Magruders Ferry Rd., 17205-Allan and Jessica Johnson Wilburn to Reginald F. and Camille A. Robinson, $424,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Lawrence St., 4201-Imelda and Noel Marucot to Jonathan and Mannylen Marucot, $103,408.

40th St., 4502-Werrlein Properties Corp. to Kenneth D. White, $589,900.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Central Ave., 6101-Rosalyn McKine to Reginald Thornes, $285,000.

Clovis Ave., 600-Julio C. Lopez to Sean Conley, $282,000.

Drylog St., 6712-Residential Value Corp. to Zhenhuan Lin and Qiongzhu Wu, $229,000.

Elfin Ave., 915-North Star Properties Corp. to Yuvinis Guzman and Suyapa D. Pereira, $211,000.

Heath St., 4503-Anna Moseley and Cynthia Eloise Smith to Kevin A. Smith and Kerry Neal, $150,000.

Jansen Ave., 1130-Rollaton and Yvonne Taylor to Irma Tirado Gomez, Olimpia C. Gomez Vasquez and Jairon G. Gomez Cabrera, $155,000.

Kayak Ave., 1107-Lisa Copeland to Tho Van Nguyen, $115,000.

Mentor Ave., 915-Uhland Properties Corp. to Ulices Isaac Campos Sorto and Martza Del Carmen Hernandez Martinez, $240,000.

Opus Ave., 517-Simpley the Best Construction Home Impr. to Jovan R. Duncan, $279,999.

Possum Ct., 374-Aky Enterprises Corp. to Jenell Smith, $257,500.

Saint Bernadines Way, 2025-NRZ Reo VI Crop to Adebona Ekundayo, $228,000.

Shady Glen Terr., 7406-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Nagasivani Movva and Suresh Babu Vemulapalli, $153,405.

Upcot Ct., 1311-Joan Smith to Olasupo Olusi, $150,000.

Walker Mill Rd., 7407-US Bank NA to Lester W. and Jeja R. Simeon, $168,000.

70th St., 311-Albion Gate Series 101 Corp. to Hugo A. Machado and Cesar B. Hernandez, $330,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Avanti Pl., 705-Delores Young to Takeya Lindsay, $228,000.

Burnside Rd., 7741-Scott Construction Group Corp. to Calvetta Scott, $222,000.

Congress Pl., 9011-Jessandra F. Hough to Casandra Sanders, $235,000.

Fire House Rd., 2315-Patricia Daugett Cooper to Harold S. Dotson, $116,500.

Garrett A Morgan Blvd., 526-Sarah L. Seipelt to Lacoya D. Theus and Jackie D. Morris, $260,000.

Hillview Rd., 8305-Richard Salas to Angela Bea Brown, $360,000.

Mahogany Dr., 7172, No. 7-Federal National Mortgage Association to Rafe R. Ellison, $160,000.

Montrose Rd., 6109-Robert L. Ware to Andrew Kyle Murray, $400,000.

Oxman Rd., 7624-Charles Roberts to Tynisha Gordon, $179,900.

Perez Ct., 3101-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Carlos O. Cardenas, $290,000.

Pinebrook Rd., 2729-SM Landover Corp. to Jared C. Orr, $342,335.

Pinebrook Rd., 2812-SM Landover Corp. to Ofelia D. Dela Cruz and Edgardo S. Dela Cruz, $344,695.

Tailgate Terr., 519-Patricia Jackson to Devin D. Banks, $349,999.

Willow Hill Pl., 406-Angela M.F. Wilmer and Susie Ellen Fowler to Anthony W. and Genise S. Flournoy, $300,000.

CLINTON AREA

Bellefonte Lane, 8205-6411 Lamont Corp. to Epaminondas Chisholm, $310,000.

Chris Mar Ave., 5721-Wendy M. George and Margaret M. Saukel to Jose Corral Rendon, $173,000.

Cosca Park Pl., 11526-HSBC Bank USA NA to Jin Ming Shen, $185,759.

Mardella Blvd., 5903-Bernard W. and Kimberly Douglas to Harry Lee Smith, $300,000.

Plata St., 5704-Green Pictures Corp. to Melinda Williamson, $340,000.

Schultz Rd., 8518-Emma A. Wright to Joseph C. Daniels, $365,000.

Trubador Dr., 9009-Romero Realty Group Corp. to Torre A. Smith, $349,999.

Woodley Rd., 6507-Ficabe Corp. to Louise Diane Price, $250,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Hartwick Rd., 4330, No. 513-Ranu Kundu and Mukul R. Kundu to Keia Nouse, $135,000.

Milestone Way, 9621-Crystal V. and Cesar Augusto Martinez to Nevine El Leithy, Nevina Jakopin and Noriana Jakopin, $485,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 9310-Steven Bradley Gross to Santigao Holley, $557,500.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 1-901-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Larry M. Radbill, $107,500.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Community Dr., 3602-Hugh J. Green to Nationstar Mortgage Corp. and MR Cooper, $178,457.

Dynasty Dr., 3143-Fannie Mae and BWW Law Group Corp. to Latonya V. Carter and Keith M. Byrd, $248,500.

Fowlers Ct., 7901-Gregory Funding Corp. and US Bank NA to Kevin and Sylvia Walker Crowder, $275,000.

Halleck St., 6941-George W. Mazzola to Qamer Ghumman, $95,000.

Lorring Dr., 2609-Scott Shatrowsky and Jennifer Lee to Wendy A. Winston, $283,000.

Newglen Ave., 2512-LZ Investmentes Corp. to Elizabeth T. Aldrich, $214,900.

Ritchboro Rd., 8635-Slemmuel B. and Theodora Ezekwerre to Kenneth Eugene Gayden, $190,000.

Stoney Meadows Dr., 5306-Derick Holt to Michelle Nguyen, $270,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Beech St., 406-Stephanie Ludinton to Christopher and Brittney Bookout, $275,000.

Clamor Ct., 703-Caruso Builder Washington Acres Corp. to Jose F. Revollo and Rocio Borda, $578,606.

Gallop Way, 3106-Angelica Springgs and Angelica Samuels to Brittany M. Bowman, $315,000.

Henson Valley Way, 2304-Diane G. Sullivan to Kimberly Minor, $379,500.

Latham Ave., 7603-Sifredo Jovel Lopez to Marcos A. Silva, $192,000.

Mecca Ct., 300-Enrique L. Kotoiriy to Brandon M. Burell and Natalie Whittingham, $285,000.

Monroe Ave., 12904-Michael C. and Jenene Marie Lee to Ivan Giron Escoto, $255,000.

Newlight Ct., 6802-6802 Newlight Corp. to Earnest Hicks, $335,000.

Portland Ave., 1604-Larry T. and Dianne L. Mcswain to Ahmad Jan and Nasir Shah, $405,000.

Reid Cir., 13506-Dianne L.J. Brown to Jeffrey Todd Dorman and Michelle Diane Wadkins, $330,000.

Southfield Rd., 6822-Ethel A. and James D. Allen to Federal National Mortgage Association, $209,300.

Swan Creek Rd. E., 509-Hedayatulla Ayuby to Ricardo G. Stewart, $409,900.

Wenzel Lane, 9704-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Zekeriya Polat, $259,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Glenn Dale Woods Ct., 5165-Niel E. and Peguy V. Tallack to Nicole Yvette Horton, $480,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Canning Terr., 8250-Jennifer Maria Barnes to William H. Washington III, $215,000.

Greenbelt Rd., 8671, No. 201-Joseph A. Aina to Mary H. Pietrzak, $94,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7802, No. 278-James E. Harper to Raymond C. Harrod Jr., $108,000.

Lakecrest Dr., 7970-Erica Mel Broady and Ry Phay to Robert S. Sommer, $160,000.

Mandan Terr., 8152-Sinnie L. Lymore and Sinnie L. Smith to Michael E. and Aisha M. Rice, $289,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Gallatin St., 5413-Fannie Mae and BWW Law Group Corp. to Maria A. Valle, $215,000.

Madison St., 4221-Antonio and Patricia D. Lupo to Adam Alexander Eig, $425,000.

55th Pl., 4918-Yuan Corp. and Pinehills Properties Corp. to Fay Van Hook, $289,900.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Forbes Blvd., 6921-Dyon F. Toney to Simon Paniagua and Nancy Yaneth Martinez Ramos, $294,000.

Galaxy View Lane, 10301-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Michael O. and Latricia C. Bailey, $526,864.

Hobblebush Ct., 2913-Marcelus Newton to Lawrence and Danielle R. Washington, $215,000.

Mueserbush Ct., 2811-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Amanuel W. Gezhegn, $241,660.

Powhatan St., 7323-Amir H.Z. Mirakabadi to Jose G. Moreno and Fatima D. Rivas Moreno, $330,000.

Tuckerman St., 9504-David A. and Susan L. Ennis to Alfred Atanga Forgwe and Henrietta Ngulefac Lerah, $290,000.

Wellington St., 9611-Sje International Corp. to Alexis Rafael Alvarenga and Jairo J. Rivera, $340,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Ambler Lane, 9805-Home Rescues Corp. to Alexander P. and Alana Cheij, $315,000.

Berwick Ct., 2906-Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Karlos Emanuel and Candace Towanda Dent, $485,990.

Bolin Terr., 502-Dionne L. Holmes and Patricia Jackson to Christopher Olusegun and Temitope Omololu Daniel, $385,000.

Glastonbury Way, 15308-US Bank NA to Melonie Barnes, $454,650.

Lake Pointe Ct., 9805, No. 204-James R. Reyton and Simo Homes Corp. to Patricia W. Jones, Paul Jenkins and Candace Anderson, $187,500.

Montana Terr., 10510-Stacy R. and Rhonda M. Simley to Nkolika Ndubisi, $444,990.

New Acadia Lane, 13301, No. 204-Patsy A. Barton and Todd Lorne Roye to Delores Evelyn Hawkins, $205,000.

Prince Pl., 10107, No. 304-9B-REI Management Corp. to Fanny Castillo Juarez and Zlatomir Atanasov, $70,000.

Red Jade Dr., 244-Keyuna Roundtree to Melisa Pinkney, $178,500.

Saxton Ct., 103-Michael Offorbuike to Christopher and Jamia Chiles, $365,000.

Sunningdale Pl., 15618-D.R. Horton Inc. to Phithizela Ngcobo, $395,000.

Westphalia Rd., 10500-Yoowon Kim to Michael Duane and Randi L. Schneider, $429,000.

LAUREL AREA

Belle Chasse Blvd., 13901, No. 213-Patricia A. Ramsahai to Barbara P. and Edward S. Franklin, $260,000.

Cherrywood Dr., 14906, No. 5B-Hector Pineda Velasquez to Vijay and Chetan Gulati, $233,800.

Laurel Oaks Lane, 15035, No. 69-Kurt and Amy Ponting to Alexander Scott Erhardt and Jenna Rachel Barger, $257,000.

Pirate Lane, 15101-Patrick J. Miller to Sherri D. McGee, $590,000.

Westside Ridge Dr., 14202-NVR Inc. to Christina Putman, $439,990.

MONTPELIER AREA

Balsamwood Dr., 10302-Tabitha Dolley to Wander Roa Pena, Wanda Ortiz Medina and Wanda Ortiz Medina, $425,000.

Dove Cir., 12117-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jose A. Guerra, $185,000.

Mount Pleasant Dr., 12301-Joseph A. and Esther M. Ballard to Shirlon E. and Lajuana Maynard, $424,900.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Varnum St., 3201-3919 Neh Corp. to David and Amanda Rutter, $515,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Devil Tree Ct., 3836, No. 13C-Michael Waldhauser and Sarah Farmer to Selina Clenney, $203,000.

Greenvale Pkwy., 6817-Juan Carlos Chacas Diaz and Arquimen Chicas to Pablo A. Saravia Sagastizado and Marcela Del Rosario Gonzalez, $275,000.

Lanham Dr. W., 5101-Tamarra M. Richardson to Amanda R. Moodie, $295,500.

Sondra Ct., 7705-Joyce F. Richardson and Murry Roy Fife to Rafael Alberto Iraheta, $318,000.

70th Ave., 4213-Sass Corp. and Sass Properties Corp. to Vera Mbah, $303,000.

85th Pl., 6403-Hadi Mehrsefat to Patrice A. and Katherine L. Johns, $320,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Circle Dr. E., 7321-Milagro H. and Gloria Y. Campos to Alba Digna Umanzor, $310,000.

Summertime Dr., 4751-Margie Powell to Eric A. Folson, $248,000.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 563, No. 6762-Vinneta Singh to Jenifher Marino, $55,000.

Woodland Blvd., 5009-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Moises J. Paz, $177,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Queensbury Rd., 4715-Barbara J. Legg and Virginia C. Hodges to Larry L. Johnson, $280,000.

61st Ave., 6308-Ora S. Zeira to David Zweifel and Cobun Keegan, $350,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Darel St., 6019-Luis E. Amaya and Silvia Amaya Hernandez to Cecelia Miller, $280,000.

Oakland Way, 5108-Helen J. Piatt and Maria Anai Moreno to Maria Anai Moreno Mora, $225,500.

Swann Rd., 3813, No. T1-James and Audrey Oliver to Robin L. Washington Bartlett, $118,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Aley Rd., 5814-Rashard R. Weston to Charles Watts and Jameelah Thalley, $315,000.

Broadwater Ct., 5309-Housing Initiative Partnership Inc. to Sonia A. Albanes and Ashley Y. Alvanez, $299,000.

Gaither St., 1906-Julius P. Terrell and Margaret Conyers to Ivan A. Cabrejo Castaneda, Jose Quispesivana Almora and Miriam Y. Ravelo Santisteban, $225,000.

Iverson St., 2574-Deborah F. Shipman to Shawn Sethi and Francisco Bustinza, $70,000.

Old Branch Ave., 5414-Cuong Tran to James Bridgers and Kevin Hoover, $335,000.

Temple Hill Rd., 4917-Citifiancial Servicing Corp. to Alcea Blocker, $155,000.

24th Ave., 4006-Daryl L. Jackson and Natalie A. Earl Jackson to Consulo Wade and Lanier Strange, $246,000.

26th Ave., 3907-John R. Rogers to Jerome Maples, $85,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Brighton Rd., 2019-Eric M. Welp and Natalie Kate Greiner to Rho Henry Olaisen, Alicenne H. Passavanti and Cheryl Michelle Passavanti, $448,000.

Oliver St., 4000-Haile T. Andemariam to Samuel J. Lahood and Natalie A. Lahood, $450,000.

Sligo Pkwy., 6409-Teresa M. Romero and Manuel E. Romero Hernandez to Felipe De La Cruz Medina and Rosa I. Rivera, $270,000.

Underwood St., 4205-Luke D. and Brittany L. Moore to Michael Bain and Cara Rosen, $547,000.

41st Ave., 6007-MP Green HCHS 15 Corp. to Yiselle M. Santos Rivera and Holly R. Santos, $426,500.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Center Park Way, 12802-RVS Holding & Investments Co. to Rekel S. Darden, $310,000.

Croom Rd., 8610-Bryan Daniel James and Laura Jean Van Syckle to Matthew J. Novak and Sara M. Huey, $280,000.

Eastland Cir., 10810-Mab of WTC Corp. to Renita L. Chappell, $470,008.

Eastland Cir., 10822-Mab of WTC Corp. to Alshonta Clemons, $449,893.

Fox Stream Way, 9179-SM Parkside Corp. to Tiffany C. Turner Allen, $414,036.

Grazing Way, 4617-Toll MD V. Partnership to Travis and Yvette Williams, $765,545.

Hollaway Dr., 10729-David N. Ostrin to Kimberly N. Brunson, $290,000.

King Richard Pl., 10302-Marc A. Renois to Tinesha and Gem Brower, $290,000.

Mimsey Rd., 4706-Henry T. and June L. Arrington to Heliodoro A. Tapia, Jovany A. Tapia and Sotero C. Herrera, $349,900.

Observatory Pl., 10500-NVR Inc. to Dan Clayton, $416,225.

Old Crain Hwy., 5819-Bank of America NA to Stanley C. Ford Sr., $534,000.

Penzance Pl., 4603-Leslie J. Watson to Desha Taylor, $260,000.

Salford Terr., 13080-Luvenia J. Hawkins to Elizabeth Gibbs, $240,000.

Tealbriar Dr., 9731, No. 255-SM Parkside Corp. to Anecia N. and Courtney B. Sanders, $297,505.

Williamsburg Dr., 9903-Omid Land Group Corp. to Josephine Gordon and Ibrahim Bangura, $329,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Arctic Fox Dr., 2203-Denise R. Milligan to Titilayo and Olorunfemi Patrick Afe, $415,000.

Diplomat Ave., 3808-Rainbow 29 Consulting Corp. to Krystal R. Scofield, $650,000.

Forestgrove Lane, 10210-Gale L. Hanks to Oluwatobi Aimaroof and Abdulaziz Bakare, $303,000.

Juniper Dr., 9903-Terry L. and Pamlea M. Howard to Aliman Barry, $320,000.

Lisle Dr., 715-USAA Federal Savings Bank to Jasmine L. Butler, $237,500.

Sycamore Heights Ct., 1810, No. 54-Carlos R. Contreras to Jacinda Clarissa White, $230,000.