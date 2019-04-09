Accokeek Landing Dr., 1212-Byron M. and Erica A. Wilson to Ricky E. Fewell, $410,000.
Berry Rd., 14621-Sunny A. Mistry to Brent J. Campbell, $280,000.
Cold Harbour Dr., 14215-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Rahmutulla Ayuby, $373,275.
Hidden Forest Dr., 14312-NVR Inc. to Andrea and Mark Cobleigh, $492,945.
Kenlon Lane, 14302-Samuel and Cachet Terry to Michael A. Dolby Sr., $425,000.
Edwards Way, 9200, No. 716-Bernadette L. Miller and estate of Eloise C. Hall to Obinna Ekene and Eileen Thompson, $75,000.
Metzerott Rd., 1804, No. 406-Jasmine Williams to Luis Alfonso Moya, $103,000.
Philben Dr., 2706-William R. and Mary Elizabeth Anderson to Abebaw S. Habte, $350,000.
Stanford St., 3321-Sean F. and Sean F. Murphy to Mark A. Croft, $346,500.
Barrberry Lane, 7230-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Michael Brick and William Pope, $379,000.
Brickyard Blvd., 12525-Margaret M. Williams to Raul A. Armoa and Luz S. Riveros, $435,000.
Cherry Hill Ct., 3412-U.S. Bank to Dain P. Caesar, $238,900.
Dunnington Rd., 3613-Delores C. Findley to Kenneth E. Santos, $340,000.
Lockman Lane, 7501-HSBC Bank USA to Mirta Elizabeth and Evens Bonny, $335,000.
Wicomico Ave., 4509-107 Wood Duck Builders Corp. to David Cardenas, $380,000.
Emerson St., 6011, No. 105-Rahelle L. Crawford to Rolando Sanchez, $70,000.
Beaverdale Lane, 12904-Iris S. Hirst and George A. Burke to Loretta Ann and William Walter Augustin, $375,000.
Brick House Terr., 6400-Marlin J. Friend and Angela C. Coleman to Timothy P. Harris Jr. and Digna I. Menjivar, $455,000.
Deepwood Dr., 11440, No. 180E-Meredith Rowe to Uthmaan Moulta Ali, $175,000.
Holmehurst Way, 4606-Abidemi O. Ola to Abdul and Marlama Bulhassan, $475,000.
Knowledge Lane, 12700-Fidel A. Villacorta Ramirez and Jenny X. Lopez Moreira to Ayana Abdul Ali, $360,000.
Memphis Lane, 3417-Jeffrey Scott and Stefanie Burton Bragg to J. Quentin M. and Elizabeth K. Riegel, $344,700.
Mullin Lane, 3511-Scott D. Selzer to Luzviminda Liongzon and Francisco R. Bayarong, $325,000.
Old Chapel Rd., 13311-Pennymac Loan Services Corp. to Nainan Thomas and Pathickal K. Poulose, $228,000.
Quill Point Dr., 8280-Daryl Cory and Michelle C. Howard to Ryan Taylor Williams, $322,000.
Raritan Lane, 12213-Alexander and Erica Luke to Brenda Jimenez, $380,000.
Tarragon Lane, 2904-Patricia M. Weeks and Patricia M. Stanis to Peggye F. and Norwood M. Washington, $325,000.
Viewpoint Lane, 13007-Richard J. and Teresa J. Logue to David Matthew Arocho and Anissa Sorokin, $351,000.
Alderwood Lane, 16208-Ryan Daniel and Patricia Fallon Terrill to Mirna L. Ayala, Yolanda Ramirez and Fidel Ramirez, $282,000.
Easthaven Ct., 15776, No. 503-Christopher W. Alleyne to Arshad Khan, $105,000.
Emblem Cor., 3909-Chase Capital Corp. to Anna A. Eynaux, $275,000.
Europe Lane, 3828-Ramat O. Salau to Donnie Blue and Raisa I. Sherman, $300,000.
Pageant Ct., 1503-Omid Land Group Corp. to Dilma Y. Barahona, $365,000.
Crestwood Ave. S., 11912-Erich O. Koehler to Thorne Waugh, $270,000.
Nanjemoy Dr., 7411-Frankie Lee and Marilyn Washington to James L. and Phyllis A. Boone, $475,000.
Applewood St., 910-Federal National Mortgage Association to Herland G. Medrano, $200,000.
Brooksquare Dr., 1706, No. 6-Matthew Ross to Jonathan E. Amaya Pacheco, $125,000.
Fresno St., 7005-Eliseo D.M. Gonzalez to Tralicia S. Robinson, $215,000.
Shady Glen Terr., 7412-Karen A. Scott to Essoyomewe Paponam Alfa, $240,000.
Cheverly Ave., 3007-Thomas F. and Sarah G. Bishop to Nicole Monique Battle, $450,000.
Country Club Rd., 2715-Jainetta E. Johns to Alan C. Valencia, $240,000.
El Paso St., 6900-Leathey M. and Jordina Chandler to Jose Santos P. Arevalocruz and Maria Amalia Bonilla, $279,000.
Hill Stream Dr., 901-MTGLQ Investors LP and Selene Finance LP to Ronita E. Mack, $210,000.
Muncy Cir., 2405-Wakaygo S. Cummings to Elida Salvadora Estrada De Moreno, $200,000.
Pinebrook Rd., 2727-SM Landover Corp. to Segen T. Moges, $296,775.
Touchdown Dr., 614-Tykeisha Rice to Mary N. Bailey, $300,000.
Birchview Dr., 12041-Hever Cruz Reyes to Tanjina Akther, $330,000.
Burrell Ct., 5502-Eugertha C. Morris and Manuelita A. Brown to April Van and Roy Van Overbeek, $270,000.
Crafton Lane, 6915-Floyd W. James and Delores Pritchett to Cedric M. Gamble, $270,000.
Glissade Dr., 11208-Tamika A. Spragley to Alva V. and Marlene A. Conway, $319,950.
Goosecreek Ct., 10103-Barbara J. Outlaw to Jasmyn Tiara Walker, $290,000.
Lucky Lure Dr., 7705-Confidence and Oluwaseun Obadare to Malaika Perkins, $267,500.
Mullikin Dr., 10600-Celisa Moore to Shelley M. Archer Barron, $310,000.
Piscataway Rd., 12210-Robin C. Rubain and estate of Beverly Y. Jennings Ruba to Juan C. Aguilar Orellana and Gladiz Aguilar Montano, $264,900.
Windbrook Dr., 12404-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Ayondela Yuki Brooks and Glen Eric Frazer, $230,000.
Fox St., 5004-Robert C. Williamson to Khensani N. Marolen, $319,300.
Tecumseh St., 4800-James David and Sharon Lee O’Hagan to Michael V. and Rachel Urban, $420,000.
52nd Ave., 9629-Telma and Maria Ventura to Andreas Hochmuth and Richard Abendroth, $310,000.
Belwood St., 6209-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Vilma Menjivar and Noe E. Torres Beltran, $180,000.
Crestwick Pl., 2723-Kiara Y. Crawley to Crystal D. Davis and Doug J. Dawkins, $243,600.
Elmhurst St., 6423-Ronald H. and Charlotte L. Braswell to Troye and Elyce Robinson, $265,000.
Hil Mar Dr., 5903-David A. Baukman and estate of Sharon M. Baukman to Courtney Nicole Ford, $228,660.
Maemoore Ct., 1901-Spar Corp. to Derrick E. Colles and Michelyn D. Carter, $290,000.
Newkirk Ave., 3200-Darlene Bratcher Johnson to Terri Lyzet and Ajani Terryll Williams, $285,000.
Rock Quarry Terr., 5653-Residential Value Corp. to Kenzele L. Mason, $260,000.
Vineyard Dr., 8104-Ernest J. and Angela L. Fountain to Martin C. Bernard, $293,000.
Wintergreen Ave., 2410-BTZ Corp. to Lachaune L. Brown, $259,000.
Asbury Dr., 12217-Kaylan Berry to Edwin P. Verastegui and Teresita G. Avellaneda, $285,000.
Bonhill Dr., 304-Victor Pastor Development Corp. to Tamika Moore, $399,000.
Indian Head Hwy., 11312-495 Properties Corp. to Robert James McCormack, $396,000.
Klovstad Dr., 7808-Joy Lynn W. Ruiz Butler to Veda Williams, $270,000.
Mandale Ct., 401-Xuan T. Nguyen to Rejoice Tenerife, $399,500.
Oxon Hill Rd., 8508-Nana Mensah Bonsu to Delvin L. Nathaniel, $610,000.
Pitt Dr., 11808-Realty American Investments Corp. to Christopher D. and Nicole Katrika Lawrence, $375,000.
Skipjack Dr., 1705-Federal National Mortgage Association to Esther M. Bolding, $344,696.
Thistlewood Dr., 2001-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to DeAngelo C. Amos, $400,050.
Locust St., 10009-Terrence C. Hall to Francess W. Sesay, $295,000.
Greenbelt Rd., 8479, No. 101-Babatunde Odufuwa to Xiomara E. Amaya Gonzalez, $110,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 6986, No. 201-Remilekun A. Duyile to Dawn K. Nichols, $105,000.
Ora Ct., 7712-Hengyi Weng to Kaidi Weng, $280,000.
Oglethorpe St., 4225-Adam L. Angel and Miryam Rebecca Oziel to Dylan Hutchinson and Kendall Slivka, $399,900.
40th Pl., 4921-Anthony M. Fernandez and Thomas Edward Terrill to Brian P. Beary, $329,900.
55th Ave., 4803-Jes International Corp. to Rommel Alcides Cabrera Molina and Lorena E. Gonzalez Cerna, $290,000.
Cathedral Ave., 6728-Babatunde A. and Amudalat O. Ovelade to Ebele T. Melifonwu, $320,000.
Dorsey Lane, 10060-NVR Inc. to Jean Masoso, $358,990.
Galaxy View Lane, 10200-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Soma Aminata Samira, $562,500.
Hayes St., 3212-Marie B. Bracely and estate of Eleanor E. Boozer to Wilfredo Ramirez Munoz and Rosa P. Saavedra, $270,000.
Rolling View Dr., 9232-Shirley G. and Luther Alan Champ to Fayong Wu and Haiqing Jiang, $260,000.
Underwood St., 9407-Estate of Clinton Holmes Jessee to Dylan Gerson, $260,000.
Woodside Ct., 8502-Mahdee A. and Denise R. Sabir to Jafer Ferej, $340,000.
94th Ave., 6405-Olga G. Hernandez and Rony H. Osorio Santamaria to Ben A. and Susan N. Ako Egbe, $305,000.
Beech Orchard Lane, 2608-Waseema and Tahseen Dalvi to Marva A. Smith and James Williams Jr., $620,000.
Congresbury Pl., 2110-Department of Veterans Affairs to Garold Hamilton, $369,000.
Eddington Dr., 13107-Princeton Tree Corp. to Oluremi A. Olubiyi, $355,000.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 522-Truman Properties Corp. to Jeremy M. Ingram, $289,900.
Jumper Lane, 2305-Department of Veterans Affairs to Keara Brown Spinner, $492,000.
Layton St., 10906-Chester Lee and Earnestine H. Pruitt to Gregory K. Simms and Craig McDonald, $365,000.
Nancy Gibbons Terr., 15019-Savedra Scott to Sheila A. Robinson, $395,000.
Old Enterprise Rd., 184, No. 149-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Tristan H. Leeper, $177,000.
Rexford Way, 705-NVR Inc. to Otis and Cheryl Wilson, $608,145.
Sunningdale Pl., 15527-NVR Inc. to Courtney Stone, $399,000.
Westerdale Dr., 9605-Jante C. and Willie A. Turner to Elizabeth and Joy L. Davis, $367,000.
Belle Ami Dr., 14974, No. 54-Lori A. Carter to Barbara A. Jones, $210,000.
Carroll Ave., 922-Samuel S. and Michelle E. Hemphill to Rosa Aminda Bustillo, Yessica D. Mendoza Baustillo and Jose M. Carcamo, $267,000.
Crows Nest Ct., 7906, No. 322-Felecia C. Murphy to Kasey Vernon, $161,000.
Finglas Ct., 7607-Victor and Abiola Akinwale to Jing Sheng Hu and Yan Ping Chen, $625,000.
Maple Terr., 5806-Lucy A. Ertter to Esther Maria Macay, Javier E. Lozano and Jose Amadeo Delcid, $315,000.
Oxford Dr., 14206-David W. Hall to Sylvia Letizia Garcia, $300,000.
Tilghman Ct., 16205-Artour and Azanetta Vasmout to Chang Soo Lim and Nam Hee Lim Kim, $555,000.
Fourth St., 503-John B. and Sandra L. Parsley to Dylan Castle, $210,000.
Bristolwood Terr., 11801-Traci D. Motley to Maurice Robert and Ebone Coates, $440,000.
Laurelwalk Dr., 11349, No. 151-Dennis Bueka and Ifeanyi Uwemedimo to Maria Rivas Hernandez, $209,000.
Oxwell Lane, 8803-Erin Kelly Garrett and estate of William M. Garrett to Thurmond C. Miles Jr. and Marilyn Paola Nunez, $389,900.
Staggers Farm Ct., 8411-Department of Veterans Affairs to Ademola O. Degun, $488,000.
31st St., 4102-Kris Havens to Gabriel and Rebecca Kohlman Oran, $581,600.
Jodie St., 6419-Mario A. Ruiz Espino to Divine B. and Nijang N. Epse Acha, $344,000.
Karen Elaine Dr., 5548, No. 1430-Tahereh Bagherzadeh and Djamshid Bagherzadeh Akbari to Rafaela A. Vasquez, $89,900.
Meadow Trail Lane, 4009-Aky Enterprises Corp. to Michael A. Sese, $290,000.
71st Ave., 5105-Rudy M. Lim to Ronald A. Hernandez Garcia, Mariena L. Hernandez and Moises H. Hernandez, $260,000.
Crawford St., 814-Juliana Teese Huaillas and Sophia L. Chavez to Sandra K. Avelar, $276,000.
Martin Dr., 5110-Swan Properties Inc. to Guillermo A. Marquina and Manuel Torres Rivera, $324,000.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 221-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Rajdeep S. Dhillon, $473,900.
Spokane Dr., 5805-Shantell A. Diggs to Christopher D. Madden and Lakin Mae Bonner, $225,000.
Nicholson St., 5803-Margaret Keating and estate of Rose Marie Miller to Bin Jiang, $228,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 6639-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Fred and En Hong, $484,905.
67th Ave., 5410-Oscar A. Reyes to Sandra Cervantes and Cesar Cervantes Castillo, $230,000.
Afton St., 2231-Maria Mendez Rosario and Laura De La Rosa to Jarell L. Holley, $220,000.
Gifford Lane, 6404-Maverick Venture Group East Corp. to Esteban V. and Guissell Marlene Cordova, $245,000.
Huntley Square Dr., 3323, No. B1-Kathy Beavers to Temika Brown and Lenel Bynum, $95,000.
Keating St., 2515-Alvin and Eartha Sanders to Linda M. Richardson, $234,000.
Old Branch Ave., 5510-Darcella L. White to Israel E. Vasquez Coto and Johanna Celinda Vasquez Coto, $290,000.
Rayburn Dr., 5911-Aisha Development Corp. to Nicole M. Shaw, $300,000.
Tarquin Ave., 7020-Relance Group Corp. to John Pasley, $350,000.
Westchester Ct., 6804-Skylight Properties Corp. to Samuel M. Taylor, $359,900.
Brighton Rd., 2105-Deborah J. Jones to Edouard Niankoye Haba, $301,950.
Journal St., 3604-NVR Inc. to Laurence Wildgoose and Patrice Woods, $465,135.
Queens Chapel Rd., 6205-Stanton Properties Corp. to Xian Yu Wang, $416,000.
Wardman Rd., 2013-Cassidy J. Fludd to Felicia Anne Neveldine and Peter Neal Musto, $419,900.
22nd Pl., 6616-Gabriela Dole and Janelle Elizabeth Acosta to Patricia Nagle Eggerton, Stuart Conlan, and Ambuj Raj and Katie Neupane, $335,000.
31st Pl., 5818-Eleticia Reyes Quinteros and Marco A. Hernandez to Meyby M. and Alex R. Gomez, $277,000.
Brentwood Dr., 7005-Darian L. Morgan to Samuel Lewis Rose and Lifang Fion Pan, $700,000.
Carousel Ct., 12821-Janelle C. Davis to Marie Njoya, $270,000.
Chancelsors Dr., 3600-Caruso Builder Corp. to Adedeji Adebayo Alawode, $660,000.
Colonel Beall Pl., 4914-Kimberly D. Henley Phillips to Imani Omowale, $345,000.
Earlham Ct., 17104-DMV Homes Corp. to Evelyn Policarpio, $349,000.
Flying Change Ct., 10702-Toll V Partnership to Joycelyn N. Tay, $468,898.
Glover Park Dr., 5408-NVR Inc. to Andre Makell, $314,161.
Governor Ogle Ct., 4700, No. 492-Department of Veterans Affairs to Tangenika Davenport, $165,000.
Halloway N., 3723-Sergio Pereira to Lashone and Nathaniel Williams, $270,000.
Lieutenant Lansdale Pl., 4415-Verna M. Young to Baiyina Williams, $267,000.
Marlton Center Dr., 12714-Kemba A. Taylor to Marcus and Hope J. Beavers, $300,000.
Norus St., 15703-NVR Inc. to Imani Esparza Pitman, $523,145.
Thoroughbred Dr., 4300-Toll V Partnership to Orentha J. Holloway, $509,000.
Village Dr. N., 3406-Reginald D. and Leslie M. Dixon to Ebony Watkins, $265,800.
Woodyard Rd., 6504-Ronald Bergman and Angela Mattocks to Juan Carlos Chicas Diaz, $325,000.
Dunwood Valley Dr., 14000-U.S. Bank to Abiodun Salisu, $390,000.
Kings Valley Dr., 901-A & A Builders Corp. to Angela Maria Miller, $385,000.
Lake Shore Dr., 917-Kenneth Welch to Terri D. Harris and Perry A. Wandix, $265,500.
Old Lottsford Rd., 11514-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Sheppoint Mortgage Servicing to Olufunmilayo Onuoha, $600,000.
Queens Wood Terr., 11103-Keishawn D. Acker and Keishawn Gilbert to Harvey and Lisa Kendrick, $485,000.