These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Accokeek Landing Dr., 1212-Byron M. and Erica A. Wilson to Ricky E. Fewell, $410,000.

Berry Rd., 14621-Sunny A. Mistry to Brent J. Campbell, $280,000.

Cold Harbour Dr., 14215-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Rahmutulla Ayuby, $373,275.

Hidden Forest Dr., 14312-NVR Inc. to Andrea and Mark Cobleigh, $492,945.

Kenlon Lane, 14302-Samuel and Cachet Terry to Michael A. Dolby Sr., $425,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Edwards Way, 9200, No. 716-Bernadette L. Miller and estate of Eloise C. Hall to Obinna Ekene and Eileen Thompson, $75,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1804, No. 406-Jasmine Williams to Luis Alfonso Moya, $103,000.

Philben Dr., 2706-William R. and Mary Elizabeth Anderson to Abebaw S. Habte, $350,000.

Stanford St., 3321-Sean F. and Sean F. Murphy to Mark A. Croft, $346,500.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Barrberry Lane, 7230-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Michael Brick and William Pope, $379,000.

Brickyard Blvd., 12525-Margaret M. Williams to Raul A. Armoa and Luz S. Riveros, $435,000.

Cherry Hill Ct., 3412-U.S. Bank to Dain P. Caesar, $238,900.

Dunnington Rd., 3613-Delores C. Findley to Kenneth E. Santos, $340,000.

Lockman Lane, 7501-HSBC Bank USA to Mirta Elizabeth and Evens Bonny, $335,000.

Wicomico Ave., 4509-107 Wood Duck Builders Corp. to David Cardenas, $380,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Emerson St., 6011, No. 105-Rahelle L. Crawford to Rolando Sanchez, $70,000.

BOWIE AREA

Beaverdale Lane, 12904-Iris S. Hirst and George A. Burke to Loretta Ann and William Walter Augustin, $375,000.

Brick House Terr., 6400-Marlin J. Friend and Angela C. Coleman to Timothy P. Harris Jr. and Digna I. Menjivar, $455,000.

Deepwood Dr., 11440, No. 180E-Meredith Rowe to Uthmaan Moulta Ali, $175,000.

Holmehurst Way, 4606-Abidemi O. Ola to Abdul and Marlama Bulhassan, $475,000.

Knowledge Lane, 12700-Fidel A. Villacorta Ramirez and Jenny X. Lopez Moreira to Ayana Abdul Ali, $360,000.

Memphis Lane, 3417-Jeffrey Scott and Stefanie Burton Bragg to J. Quentin M. and Elizabeth K. Riegel, $344,700.

Mullin Lane, 3511-Scott D. Selzer to Luzviminda Liongzon and Francisco R. Bayarong, $325,000.

Old Chapel Rd., 13311-Pennymac Loan Services Corp. to Nainan Thomas and Pathickal K. Poulose, $228,000.

Quill Point Dr., 8280-Daryl Cory and Michelle C. Howard to Ryan Taylor Williams, $322,000.

Raritan Lane, 12213-Alexander and Erica Luke to Brenda Jimenez, $380,000.

Tarragon Lane, 2904-Patricia M. Weeks and Patricia M. Stanis to Peggye F. and Norwood M. Washington, $325,000.

Viewpoint Lane, 13007-Richard J. and Teresa J. Logue to David Matthew Arocho and Anissa Sorokin, $351,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alderwood Lane, 16208-Ryan Daniel and Patricia Fallon Terrill to Mirna L. Ayala, Yolanda Ramirez and Fidel Ramirez, $282,000.

Easthaven Ct., 15776, No. 503-Christopher W. Alleyne to Arshad Khan, $105,000.

Emblem Cor., 3909-Chase Capital Corp. to Anna A. Eynaux, $275,000.

Europe Lane, 3828-Ramat O. Salau to Donnie Blue and Raisa I. Sherman, $300,000.

Pageant Ct., 1503-Omid Land Group Corp. to Dilma Y. Barahona, $365,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Crestwood Ave. S., 11912-Erich O. Koehler to Thorne Waugh, $270,000.

Nanjemoy Dr., 7411-Frankie Lee and Marilyn Washington to James L. and Phyllis A. Boone, $475,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Applewood St., 910-Federal National Mortgage Association to Herland G. Medrano, $200,000.

Brooksquare Dr., 1706, No. 6-Matthew Ross to Jonathan E. Amaya Pacheco, $125,000.

Fresno St., 7005-Eliseo D.M. Gonzalez to Tralicia S. Robinson, $215,000.

Shady Glen Terr., 7412-Karen A. Scott to Essoyomewe Paponam Alfa, $240,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Cheverly Ave., 3007-Thomas F. and Sarah G. Bishop to Nicole Monique Battle, $450,000.

Country Club Rd., 2715-Jainetta E. Johns to Alan C. Valencia, $240,000.

El Paso St., 6900-Leathey M. and Jordina Chandler to Jose Santos P. Arevalocruz and Maria Amalia Bonilla, $279,000.

Hill Stream Dr., 901-MTGLQ Investors LP and Selene Finance LP to Ronita E. Mack, $210,000.

Muncy Cir., 2405-Wakaygo S. Cummings to Elida Salvadora Estrada De Moreno, $200,000.

Pinebrook Rd., 2727-SM Landover Corp. to Segen T. Moges, $296,775.

Touchdown Dr., 614-Tykeisha Rice to Mary N. Bailey, $300,000.

CLINTON AREA

Birchview Dr., 12041-Hever Cruz Reyes to Tanjina Akther, $330,000.

Burrell Ct., 5502-Eugertha C. Morris and Manuelita A. Brown to April Van and Roy Van Overbeek, $270,000.

Crafton Lane, 6915-Floyd W. James and Delores Pritchett to Cedric M. Gamble, $270,000.

Glissade Dr., 11208-Tamika A. Spragley to Alva V. and Marlene A. Conway, $319,950.

Goosecreek Ct., 10103-Barbara J. Outlaw to Jasmyn Tiara Walker, $290,000.

Lucky Lure Dr., 7705-Confidence and Oluwaseun Obadare to Malaika Perkins, $267,500.

Mullikin Dr., 10600-Celisa Moore to Shelley M. Archer Barron, $310,000.

Piscataway Rd., 12210-Robin C. Rubain and estate of Beverly Y. Jennings Ruba to Juan C. Aguilar Orellana and Gladiz Aguilar Montano, $264,900.

Windbrook Dr., 12404-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Ayondela Yuki Brooks and Glen Eric Frazer, $230,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Fox St., 5004-Robert C. Williamson to Khensani N. Marolen, $319,300.

Tecumseh St., 4800-James David and Sharon Lee O’Hagan to Michael V. and Rachel Urban, $420,000.

52nd Ave., 9629-Telma and Maria Ventura to Andreas Hochmuth and Richard Abendroth, $310,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Belwood St., 6209-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Vilma Menjivar and Noe E. Torres Beltran, $180,000.

Crestwick Pl., 2723-Kiara Y. Crawley to Crystal D. Davis and Doug J. Dawkins, $243,600.

Elmhurst St., 6423-Ronald H. and Charlotte L. Braswell to Troye and Elyce Robinson, $265,000.

Hil Mar Dr., 5903-David A. Baukman and estate of Sharon M. Baukman to Courtney Nicole Ford, $228,660.

Maemoore Ct., 1901-Spar Corp. to Derrick E. Colles and Michelyn D. Carter, $290,000.

Newkirk Ave., 3200-Darlene Bratcher Johnson to Terri Lyzet and Ajani Terryll Williams, $285,000.

Rock Quarry Terr., 5653-Residential Value Corp. to Kenzele L. Mason, $260,000.

Vineyard Dr., 8104-Ernest J. and Angela L. Fountain to Martin C. Bernard, $293,000.

Wintergreen Ave., 2410-BTZ Corp. to Lachaune L. Brown, $259,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Asbury Dr., 12217-Kaylan Berry to Edwin P. Verastegui and Teresita G. Avellaneda, $285,000.

Bonhill Dr., 304-Victor Pastor Development Corp. to Tamika Moore, $399,000.

Indian Head Hwy., 11312-495 Properties Corp. to Robert James McCormack, $396,000.

Klovstad Dr., 7808-Joy Lynn W. Ruiz Butler to Veda Williams, $270,000.

Mandale Ct., 401-Xuan T. Nguyen to Rejoice Tenerife, $399,500.

Oxon Hill Rd., 8508-Nana Mensah Bonsu to Delvin L. Nathaniel, $610,000.

Pitt Dr., 11808-Realty American Investments Corp. to Christopher D. and Nicole Katrika Lawrence, $375,000.

Skipjack Dr., 1705-Federal National Mortgage Association to Esther M. Bolding, $344,696.

Thistlewood Dr., 2001-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. and Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to DeAngelo C. Amos, $400,050.

GLENN DALE AREA

Locust St., 10009-Terrence C. Hall to Francess W. Sesay, $295,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8479, No. 101-Babatunde Odufuwa to Xiomara E. Amaya Gonzalez, $110,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 6986, No. 201-Remilekun A. Duyile to Dawn K. Nichols, $105,000.

Ora Ct., 7712-Hengyi Weng to Kaidi Weng, $280,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Oglethorpe St., 4225-Adam L. Angel and Miryam Rebecca Oziel to Dylan Hutchinson and Kendall Slivka, $399,900.

40th Pl., 4921-Anthony M. Fernandez and Thomas Edward Terrill to Brian P. Beary, $329,900.

55th Ave., 4803-Jes International Corp. to Rommel Alcides Cabrera Molina and Lorena E. Gonzalez Cerna, $290,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Cathedral Ave., 6728-Babatunde A. and Amudalat O. Ovelade to Ebele T. Melifonwu, $320,000.

Dorsey Lane, 10060-NVR Inc. to Jean Masoso, $358,990.

Galaxy View Lane, 10200-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Soma Aminata Samira, $562,500.

Hayes St., 3212-Marie B. Bracely and estate of Eleanor E. Boozer to Wilfredo Ramirez Munoz and Rosa P. Saavedra, $270,000.

Rolling View Dr., 9232-Shirley G. and Luther Alan Champ to Fayong Wu and Haiqing Jiang, $260,000.

Underwood St., 9407-Estate of Clinton Holmes Jessee to Dylan Gerson, $260,000.

Woodside Ct., 8502-Mahdee A. and Denise R. Sabir to Jafer Ferej, $340,000.

94th Ave., 6405-Olga G. Hernandez and Rony H. Osorio Santamaria to Ben A. and Susan N. Ako Egbe, $305,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Beech Orchard Lane, 2608-Waseema and Tahseen Dalvi to Marva A. Smith and James Williams Jr., $620,000.

Congresbury Pl., 2110-Department of Veterans Affairs to Garold Hamilton, $369,000.

Eddington Dr., 13107-Princeton Tree Corp. to Oluremi A. Olubiyi, $355,000.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 522-Truman Properties Corp. to Jeremy M. Ingram, $289,900.

Jumper Lane, 2305-Department of Veterans Affairs to Keara Brown Spinner, $492,000.

Layton St., 10906-Chester Lee and Earnestine H. Pruitt to Gregory K. Simms and Craig McDonald, $365,000.

Nancy Gibbons Terr., 15019-Savedra Scott to Sheila A. Robinson, $395,000.

Old Enterprise Rd., 184, No. 149-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Tristan H. Leeper, $177,000.

Rexford Way, 705-NVR Inc. to Otis and Cheryl Wilson, $608,145.

Sunningdale Pl., 15527-NVR Inc. to Courtney Stone, $399,000.

Westerdale Dr., 9605-Jante C. and Willie A. Turner to Elizabeth and Joy L. Davis, $367,000.

LAUREL AREA

Belle Ami Dr., 14974, No. 54-Lori A. Carter to Barbara A. Jones, $210,000.

Carroll Ave., 922-Samuel S. and Michelle E. Hemphill to Rosa Aminda Bustillo, Yessica D. Mendoza Baustillo and Jose M. Carcamo, $267,000.

Crows Nest Ct., 7906, No. 322-Felecia C. Murphy to Kasey Vernon, $161,000.

Finglas Ct., 7607-Victor and Abiola Akinwale to Jing Sheng Hu and Yan Ping Chen, $625,000.

Maple Terr., 5806-Lucy A. Ertter to Esther Maria Macay, Javier E. Lozano and Jose Amadeo Delcid, $315,000.

Oxford Dr., 14206-David W. Hall to Sylvia Letizia Garcia, $300,000.

Tilghman Ct., 16205-Artour and Azanetta Vasmout to Chang Soo Lim and Nam Hee Lim Kim, $555,000.

Fourth St., 503-John B. and Sandra L. Parsley to Dylan Castle, $210,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Bristolwood Terr., 11801-Traci D. Motley to Maurice Robert and Ebone Coates, $440,000.

Laurelwalk Dr., 11349, No. 151-Dennis Bueka and Ifeanyi Uwemedimo to Maria Rivas Hernandez, $209,000.

Oxwell Lane, 8803-Erin Kelly Garrett and estate of William M. Garrett to Thurmond C. Miles Jr. and Marilyn Paola Nunez, $389,900.

Staggers Farm Ct., 8411-Department of Veterans Affairs to Ademola O. Degun, $488,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

31st St., 4102-Kris Havens to Gabriel and Rebecca Kohlman Oran, $581,600.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Jodie St., 6419-Mario A. Ruiz Espino to Divine B. and Nijang N. Epse Acha, $344,000.

Karen Elaine Dr., 5548, No. 1430-Tahereh Bagherzadeh and Djamshid Bagherzadeh Akbari to Rafaela A. Vasquez, $89,900.

Meadow Trail Lane, 4009-Aky Enterprises Corp. to Michael A. Sese, $290,000.

71st Ave., 5105-Rudy M. Lim to Ronald A. Hernandez Garcia, Mariena L. Hernandez and Moises H. Hernandez, $260,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Crawford St., 814-Juliana Teese Huaillas and Sophia L. Chavez to Sandra K. Avelar, $276,000.

Martin Dr., 5110-Swan Properties Inc. to Guillermo A. Marquina and Manuel Torres Rivera, $324,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 221-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Rajdeep S. Dhillon, $473,900.

Spokane Dr., 5805-Shantell A. Diggs to Christopher D. Madden and Lakin Mae Bonner, $225,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Nicholson St., 5803-Margaret Keating and estate of Rose Marie Miller to Bin Jiang, $228,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 6639-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Fred and En Hong, $484,905.

67th Ave., 5410-Oscar A. Reyes to Sandra Cervantes and Cesar Cervantes Castillo, $230,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Afton St., 2231-Maria Mendez Rosario and Laura De La Rosa to Jarell L. Holley, $220,000.

Gifford Lane, 6404-Maverick Venture Group East Corp. to Esteban V. and Guissell Marlene Cordova, $245,000.

Huntley Square Dr., 3323, No. B1-Kathy Beavers to Temika Brown and Lenel Bynum, $95,000.

Keating St., 2515-Alvin and Eartha Sanders to Linda M. Richardson, $234,000.

Old Branch Ave., 5510-Darcella L. White to Israel E. Vasquez Coto and Johanna Celinda Vasquez Coto, $290,000.

Rayburn Dr., 5911-Aisha Development Corp. to Nicole M. Shaw, $300,000.

Tarquin Ave., 7020-Relance Group Corp. to John Pasley, $350,000.

Westchester Ct., 6804-Skylight Properties Corp. to Samuel M. Taylor, $359,900.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Brighton Rd., 2105-Deborah J. Jones to Edouard Niankoye Haba, $301,950.

Journal St., 3604-NVR Inc. to Laurence Wildgoose and Patrice Woods, $465,135.

Queens Chapel Rd., 6205-Stanton Properties Corp. to Xian Yu Wang, $416,000.

Wardman Rd., 2013-Cassidy J. Fludd to Felicia Anne Neveldine and Peter Neal Musto, $419,900.

22nd Pl., 6616-Gabriela Dole and Janelle Elizabeth Acosta to Patricia Nagle Eggerton, Stuart Conlan, and Ambuj Raj and Katie Neupane, $335,000.

31st Pl., 5818-Eleticia Reyes Quinteros and Marco A. Hernandez to Meyby M. and Alex R. Gomez, $277,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Brentwood Dr., 7005-Darian L. Morgan to Samuel Lewis Rose and Lifang Fion Pan, $700,000.

Carousel Ct., 12821-Janelle C. Davis to Marie Njoya, $270,000.

Chancelsors Dr., 3600-Caruso Builder Corp. to Adedeji Adebayo Alawode, $660,000.

Colonel Beall Pl., 4914-Kimberly D. Henley Phillips to Imani Omowale, $345,000.

Earlham Ct., 17104-DMV Homes Corp. to Evelyn Policarpio, $349,000.

Flying Change Ct., 10702-Toll V Partnership to Joycelyn N. Tay, $468,898.

Glover Park Dr., 5408-NVR Inc. to Andre Makell, $314,161.

Governor Ogle Ct., 4700, No. 492-Department of Veterans Affairs to Tangenika Davenport, $165,000.

Halloway N., 3723-Sergio Pereira to Lashone and Nathaniel Williams, $270,000.

Lieutenant Lansdale Pl., 4415-Verna M. Young to Baiyina Williams, $267,000.

Marlton Center Dr., 12714-Kemba A. Taylor to Marcus and Hope J. Beavers, $300,000.

Norus St., 15703-NVR Inc. to Imani Esparza Pitman, $523,145.

Thoroughbred Dr., 4300-Toll V Partnership to Orentha J. Holloway, $509,000.

Village Dr. N., 3406-Reginald D. and Leslie M. Dixon to Ebony Watkins, $265,800.

Woodyard Rd., 6504-Ronald Bergman and Angela Mattocks to Juan Carlos Chicas Diaz, $325,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Dunwood Valley Dr., 14000-U.S. Bank to Abiodun Salisu, $390,000.

Kings Valley Dr., 901-A & A Builders Corp. to Angela Maria Miller, $385,000.

Lake Shore Dr., 917-Kenneth Welch to Terri D. Harris and Perry A. Wandix, $265,500.

Old Lottsford Rd., 11514-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Sheppoint Mortgage Servicing to Olufunmilayo Onuoha, $600,000.

Queens Wood Terr., 11103-Keishawn D. Acker and Keishawn Gilbert to Harvey and Lisa Kendrick, $485,000.