Auburn Rd. W., 14911-Nathan E. and Laurie Shannon Lyon to Robert E. Jagger II and Julia C. Paajanen, $490,000.
Cactus Hill Rd., 14607-Maureen P. Cronley to Karen M. Silhol and Matthew J. Bell, $400,000.
Farmington Rd. W., 753-Cervon A. Benitez to Marguerite M. Williams, $345,000.
Wendells Lane, 3201-Department of Veterans Affairs to Timothy and Danielle McLean, $410,000.
Deakins Hall Dr., 10219-Wilber and Terina Garcia to Elliot Jarret Reves and Jonathan A. Cruz, $335,000.
Hannon St., 2007-Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Paula Flores and Porfirio L. Hernandez, $285,000.
Rutgers St., 3408-Rebecca A. Cagle to Matthew Barnes and Christina Holowinsky, $337,900.
Eighth Pl., 6603-the Bank of New York Mellon and the Bank of New York to Pobitra Denis D’Rozario and Ratna Veronica Rozario, $265,650.
Beltsville Dr., 12032-Paul D. and Linda Marie Windsor to Fnu Anil Kumar and Fnu Manju Bala, $260,000.
Calico Rock Lndg Rd., 7320-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Tita Gray, $345,780.
Fallston Ave., 3130-Phillip Warren and Patricia H. Kane to Phu Vo and Thuy Bui, $380,000.
Montgomery Rd., 11416-Michael A. Barkett and Jennifer A. Galvin to Harrison W. Cox, $485,000.
Aberdeens Folly Ct., 14001-NVR Inc. to Edward T. Wilson Jr., $579,000.
Birchmere Terr., 5121-Vin Investments Corp. to Douglas and Paula Compton, $600,000.
Brunswick Lane, 12700-Breakers Home Improvement Inc. to Jasper Tucker III, $315,000.
Clover Hill Terr., 14512-Craig M. and Patricia Ryan to Eric F. Roche and Shannon K. Moore, $485,000.
Foxhill Lane, 12101-Albert A. and Rose M. Toth to Guender A. Diaz and Jennifer Selena Lopez, $345,000.
Kembridge Dr., 12707-Jamie L. Vavra to Kamnai and Samnang Suon, $350,000.
London Lane, 14781-Michael P. O’Neill to Temitope A. and Adefunke Adeshina, $251,000.
Madeley Lane, 12511-Richard W. Hennen to Matthew R. Kendrick, $370,000.
Millstream Dr., 12303-Natalie B. and Joshua A. Maisel to Christopher T. and Kashmiere M. Apollon, $340,000.
Myrtle Ave., 8205-Mark D. and Lori M. Jones to Ruth A. and Janice Lynn Clements, $402,000.
Quarterback Ct., 12332-Michele C. Bartley to Stephanie McWhirter, $350,000.
Ridge Farm Ct., 14901-Sadruddin Bangurah to Akinola F. Fashina and Luli R. Akinfiresoye, $509,900.
Sudberry Lane, 2803-Linda Ellinger Wells to Tyrone Saleem Umrani, $285,700.
Truths Promise Ct., 12706-Bank of America to Valerie A. Douglas and Kristal E. Roache, $448,875.
Woodlands Reach Dr., 4409-NVR Inc. to Jeffrey Soriaga and Tristina Mallard, $680,404.
Ann Arbor Lane, 2519-Ram G. and Taro Gehani to Wayne and Farah Rollock, $358,000.
Edenwood Dr., 16141-Serrita Rubino Anderson to Meredith Rowe, $290,000.
Emperor Ct., 3518-Shelly Dolford to Walter Thornton, $270,000.
Everglade Lane, 15606, No. C-102-Jessica Bryant to Shannon M. Thompson, $188,000.
Nebraska Lane, 15017-Susan E. Gonzalez to Juan Ortega Baltazar and Gustavo Rocha, $319,900.
Northcote Lane, 15014-Eugene D. Welch to Juan D. Rodriguez, $339,900.
Penfield Lane, 2221-Afsoon Khadjenouri to Robert E. Thomas Jr., $370,000.
Danville Rd., 3602-Triangle Homes Corp. to Sandra Sanchez and Kevin Spivey, $529,900.
Kathleen Lane, 14503-Carlos and Annette E. Richards to Donna Y. Unter, $400,000.
Owens Way, 8015-Victor M. and Bernice Reece to Quincy and Aja Green, $442,000.
40th Pl., 4306-SJE International Corp. to Griselda Flores Zavala, $295,000.
Abel Ave., 938-Bonnica McAllister to Samantha King, $240,000.
Clovis Ave., 606-Evangelical Church Rivers of Living Water to Madea Allen, $240,000.
Gladstone Way, 5781-Hermon and Stella E. Blount to Kendeedra L. Morgan, $197,500.
Jefferson Heights Dr., 5800-Demetrous E. and Rashanda D. Sanders to Mario B. Ramos Guzman, $241,000.
Malachite Pl., 6936-Marcie Patrice Pegram to Pierre and Jasmine Harris Thompson, $250,000.
Quo Ave., 1129-Horizon By SSA Corp. to Andrew Howard Benjamin, $285,000.
Urn St., 4109-Cherno More Corp. to Maria A. King and Bernave C. Bueno, $275,000.
Columbia Ave., 1922-Izetta Warner to Martin R. Youmans, $305,000.
Dunbar Ave., 8409-Carlos I. Guevara Campos to Olaide O. Ogbe, $325,000.
Fiji Ave., 1112-Steven D. and Michelle L. Walker to Steven Tuan Pham, $321,000.
Greenleaf Rd., 7901-Wilfredo Ramirez Munoz to Margarita Arenivar, $214,900.
Lacewood Terr., 803, No. 2-Angela T. Simmons to Kieara M. Burnette, $209,900.
Nalley Ct., 7722-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Nekesa R. Matlock, $229,900.
Post Oak Way, 8702-Rental AA Homes Corp. to Christina Miracle Bailey, $294,000.
Accolade Terr., 11402-Jean Noel and Nywade Davis to Ronald Bookhart, $415,000.
Boniwood Turn E., 5794-Arlene McMichael to Christopher Michael Ford, $250,000.
Caldran Dr., 9311-Janice C. Orie and Casper L. Cooper Jr. to Luis Alonzo Reyes and Jennifer Motta, $330,000.
Dangerfield Pl., 9002-Tifani L. Garris to Nathaniel Perry Jr., $355,000.
Helmsley Dr., 8908-James John Cox to Kenton Wengle Charles, $449,880.
Marwood Dr., 7900-Tracy J. Gavins to Shalonda and Gary Smith, $333,000.
Simmons Lane, 6416-ISA Investments Corp. to Richard M. and Rebecca Paull, $342,000.
Townsend Lane, 8900-Family Heritage Corp. to Jose R. Hernandez Garcia, $285,000.
Wooden Bridge Lane, 10204-Ying Zhi Xie and Xing Zhu to Avery L. Bowden, $375,000.
Chestnut Hill Rd., 5806-Robert C. Pizzano and Donna J. Forbes to Joan C. Bishop and Christopher David Brown, $385,000.
Harvard Rd., 4812-PCBC CP Housing Corp. to Daniel R. and Beverly S. Zook, $445,000.
Rhode Island Ave., 9321-Dwight S. and Naomi A. Spencer to Michael Nasser Zolfaghari, $324,000.
51st Ave., 9807-Laurel Keith and Yvonne M. Crowther to Erhlean Ho and Juj Len Wang, $298,025.
57th Ave., 8430-Michael J. Egnoto to Kendall Ryan Williams, $349,900.
Blue Holly Ct., 6930-Camilla G. Fleming to Teressa Godley Chase, $257,900.
Donnell Pl., 7312, No. C6-Kathy L. Lopez to Melvin Lovejones, $91,000.
Forest Park Dr., 1744-Lucky Streak Properties Corp. to Ruth Lasisi, $245,000.
Hil Mar Dr., 6305, No. 2-11-Diane D. Debnam to Chris St. Remy, $94,000.
Parkland Dr., 2914-Sharon L. and Shelton Johnson to Alecia Barkoy and Cleon R. Beharie, $235,000.
Seton Way, 2216-DC Metro Investments Group Corp. to Kiviette Gray, $267,000.
Walters Lane, 3420-Gusmer Herbas to Hunter Bales and Corey Leigh Latta, $255,000.
Aragona Blvd., 1607-Christopher M. Powell to Remy B. and Brittany Ganye, $395,000.
Battersea Ct., 10900-Conell Jones to Nicole L. Garner, $460,000.
Calvert Lane, 703-Armando Garcia to Erik I. Salazar, $295,000.
Flintlock Ct., 1004-John R. Stone to Venancio R. and Chidinma E. Biela, $376,000.
Grasmere Ct., 8796-Masuma Basheer to Curtis L. and Melody Miles Haynes, $149,000.
Hempstead Dr., 2918-Richard E. and Betty J. Shaffer to Douglas O. and Virginia V. Hardy, $269,900.
Joselle Ct., 8201-Angela Jeanette Tilghman to Pedro Pablo Espejo Guilarte, Miriam Amparo Espejo and Josselin R. Celis, $416,000.
Loch Carron Cir., 12301-Terence Crosby and Christina Moody to Athina Dalamaras, $388,000.
Monroe Ave., 13100-Daniel Cervantes to Jose Mauro Baires, $270,000.
Potomac Ridge Dr., 401-Daniel P. and Megan Anne K. Gelston to Eric Manuel Balmir, $610,000.
Rhodesia Ave., 1736-Maria O. Blanco to Rimer Guevara Copa and Rocio Rodriguez Soto, $364,500.
Rose Valley Dr., 3006-Jaime Johanna Cousins to Maria E. Lopez Montalvo, $260,000.
Targon Ct., 6240-Gary L. and Greta L. Thomas to Henry Vasquez Lopez, $212,000.
Wedgewood Pl., 9615-Idongesit Ibok Asua to Alvaro and Sandra I. Amaya, $319,000.
Old Chapel Rd., 12500-Maria L. Marr to Adrian Hameed and Rassjon and Aliyah Epps, $450,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 7732, No. 246-King Zhang to Josetta Williams and Ruby Jackson, $163,900.
Miner St., 8122-NVR Inc. to Kenitra Fokwa and Maisonobe Fokwa Kengne, $458,375.
Stream Bank Lane, 5335-Shana and Alvin Durant to Yibing Tao and Yining Chen, $475,000.
Kennedy St., 4001-Steven Hill and Bei Hai to Gayle Mauser and Nicholas Leonardi, $516,000.
Oliver St., 4407-Suat Celik to Christina Manning and Timothy Weatherhead, $405,000.
44th Ave., 5608-Melissa Saintil and Woodley Desir to Brian De Nicola, $455,000.
Belva Pl., 5502-Estelle G. Kirk and Deborah L. Igal to Jose A. Morales Torres and Neri Martinez, $208,000.
Dorsey Lane, 10068-NVR Inc. to Remel and Emmanuel Roberts, $368,680.
Geaton Park Pl., 9309-DR Horton Inc. to Misty Conrad and Antonio Lovett, $364,990.
Hilton Hill Dr., 8928-Christopher J. Rogers to Brima Conteh, $338,500.
Mueserbush Ct., 2815-Erica Woodard to Octavia C. Singleton, $205,000.
Standifer Pl., 2502-DR Horton Inc. to Karmala C. Brunson, $606,859.
Aden Ct., 308-U.S. Bank National Association to Cynthia Mercado, $343,875.
Bowers Ct., 14806-Toll XI Partnership to Kolawole S. and Barbara L. Oloniyo, $758,472.
Dunloring Dr., 11584-Sybil A. Cooke Barnes to Collette M. Tsedze, $268,000.
Haack Pl., 723-Aida D. and Armando C. Syfu to Ideye B. and Vivian A. Egbuanran, $365,000.
Joyceton Dr., 11541-Jessica Garrett to Twanda L. Young, $173,900.
Kettering Dr. W., 10803-Residential Value Corp. to Agnitey L. and Meheza A. Agbodjan Prince, $326,000.
Mary Bowie Pkwy., 14801-Toll XI Partnership to Terry and Danielle Hunter, $937,550.
New Pointe Dr., 9911-NVR Inc. to Moyo O. and Gboyega O. Adeniyi, $348,169.
Parev Way, 706-Chanel J. McGuire to Ernest Frederick and Yolanda Marie Hill, $325,000.
Sebago Ct., 10910-Brian B. and Janiece L. Scott Bedell to James K. Allrich, $380,000.
Tibberton Terr., 15711-Yichi Zhang to Kolade Adedayo Familoni, $380,000.
Wild Wood Ct., 14203-Jeffrey A. Johnson to Xanthius Terranika and Derrick Anthony Williams, $659,900.
Bonnett Lane, 14427-JP Morgan Mortgage Acquistion Corp. to Shagufta Master, $253,900.
Cypress St., 8403-Juan A. Flores to Fatima C. and Fredis E. Lara, $350,000.
Justin Way, 14007B-BWW Law Group Corp. and Federal National Mortgage Association to Jihan Bryan, $179,000.
Millbrook Lane, 15643, No. 16-Mohammad Harunar Rashid to Iqbal Hossain and Shilpe Akter, $170,000.
Plaid Dr., 15509-Mercedes A. Reyes and Escobar Cruz to Jose M. Aguilera, $275,000.
Dove Cir., 12135-Sean M. and Shelley Sandmaier to Bonnie Beckford, $220,000.
Laurelwalk Dr., 11488, No. 83-Happiness Is Today Corp. to Eriel Jeffery, $203,000.
Point Lane N., 13110-Jhalak S. and Sandeep B. Mehta to Kennedy L. and Niqui D. Clark, $390,000.
Vanfleet Ct., 9207-Pacific Union Financial Corp. to Kenneth Harmon Ness, $232,000.
34th St., 4017-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Premium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Jennifer Lee Pera, $365,000.
Quincy St., 6916-Adelso I. Morales Rosales and Maria E. Posada to Jorge Velazquez Ortiz and Irma E. Menjivar De Velazquez, $290,000.
68th Ave., 4709-Skyton Holdings Corp. to Herbert S. Santos Archila and Wendy Carolina Monterrosa, $320,000.
Deep Gorge Ct., 1414-Aisha Development Corp. to Deneen L. Pratt, $258,000.
Potomac Psge., 155, No. PH03-James D. Kim to Felton Magee Jr., $480,000.
Rosecroft Village Cir. E., 2435-Monique D. Watson to Alejandro Flores, $215,000.
Roanoke Ave., 5925-Marilyn J. Smith and David L. Proctor to Sean P. Skinner, $350,000.
60th Ave., 5602-Shelley M. Rawlings and estate of Olga F. Broderick to Oscar A. Torres and Gilma G. Portillo De Torres, $207,000.
Hartfield Ave., 5522-Dale S. and Mariette E. Sanders to Omolara K. Oyegunle, $322,000.
Walls Lane, 3814-Darnita S. Campbell to Keyawnia Steed, $223,500.
Buckingham Ct., 5503-Michelle L. Bringas and Reynaldo Medina to Lakisha Bryant, $300,000.
Dixon St., 3517-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Maria A. Skobeieva and Pavel Jiltsov, $170,000.
Henderson Rd., 4522-Testude Properties Corp. to Adesina Mercer, $225,000.
Leisure Dr., 3911-C & C Design and Remodeling Corp. to Robert L. Conyer, $388,500.
Olson St., 2200-HSBC Bank USA National Association to Jessica Melany Soto, $150,000.
Shopton Dr., 5005-Patricia L. Murphy to Hubert Randolph and Dusty Sheila Hunter, $320,000.
Tolson Rd., 5415-Rebecca Rolbert O’Neal and Vance and Muriel Oehme to Justin and Shawanesh Underwood, $382,000.
25th Ave., 3300-Wilder and Cinthia Soto to Kevin Glover Sr., $289,999.
Journal St., 3608-NVR Inc. to Leonides Gonzalez Mateo, $483,505.
Woodberry St., 4330-Afram J. and Margery Afram to Ludmilla Kolokolova, $495,000.
29th Ave., 5611-U. S. Bank National Association to Phirin and Sreya Tann and Sisavda Sar, $237,500.
37th Ave., 5703-Stephen C. Newbold and Michelle A. Timmer to Brian L. and Alexis Banks, $452,500.
Baskerville Pl., 8714-Charlene J. Sutton and estate of Tammara L. Sutton to Frederick Dinatis and Shenetha Delores Hancock, $323,000.
Brooke Lane, 12502-Joseph W. and Helen Milby to Darren Barnes and Kathy Ade, $775,000.
Carousel Ct., 12838-Sandra M. Jones to Chidinma Adaugo Iffagwu, $265,000.
Croom Rd., 10508-Scott M. Hertzberg and Tanya S. Tolchin to Jose Domingo Gomez and Jorge Vitelio Vanegas, $350,000.
Eastland Cir., 10814-Mab of WTC Corp. to Leon and Sharon R. Etherly, $453,364.
Glover Park Dr., 5402-NVR Inc. to Melissa Murphy, $320,687.
Glover Park Dr., 5412-NVR Inc. to Diamond Womack, $342,832.
Hollaway Dr., 10711-TWZ Properties Inc. to Brenda A. Browne, $270,000.
Marlboro Ridge Rd., 11307-Toll V Partnership to Al and Denisse Williams, $671,002.
Meadow Rue Terr., 7109-Sandra A. Thomas to Brianna L. Skinner, $480,000.
Palomino Xing., 4606-Anthony and Dianne Taylor to Norma F. Ruffin, $920,000.
Richmond Run, 3802-SM Parkside Corp. to Kwanzaa N. Nivens, $399,950.
Spring Water Lane, 10303-Lawrence T. Ford to Consuela Lee Ginn and R. Demetrius Johnson, $410,000.
Town Center Way, 12615-Anthony Washington III to John Romero III, $255,000.
Barrington Ct., 1927-Charlene T. Wade to Nana Bamfo and Jerika Easterling, $295,000.
Daventry Ct., 1212-Home Rescues Corp. to Styves and Tiffani S. Manigat, $519,900.
Forest Lake Terr., 10407-Yvonne J. Cypress and estate of Loretta Butts to Ahamed and Aminata Kamara, $415,000.
Kingsview St., 12405-Glenville E. Lowe to Clement Gervais Tiani and Ninon Teudjeu Tchouwa, $345,000.
Peachtree Lane, 1709-Abigale Bruce Watson and Peggy A. Martin to Nathaniel and Bridgette Blue Laney, $400,145.
Spanish Bay Ct., 1705-Paul J. and Delois B. Gist to Laronn W. Barnette, $425,000.