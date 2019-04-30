Carlee Ct., 15705-Department of Veterans Affairs to Tiren Garrett and Desiree Tolbert, $501,652.
Xander St., 16100-DR Horton Inc. to Brian Allen and Lachrisa Shanee Jennings, $460,000.
Edwards Way, 9200, No. 104-Roger and Madra Cochrane to Shalom Itzhak Shai Cohen, $62,000.
Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 608-Norma J. Reyes to Nripendra and Pooja Shakya, $110,500.
Rutgers St., 3412-Edwin and Feme Depra to Ryan Henry and Shikha Manandhar, $279,000.
22nd Ave., 7006-Yu Lin to Dora L. Lemus and Aristides Reyes Matamoros, $369,000.
Calico Rock Lndg Rd., 7322-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Christopher John Mullins, $345,125.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11312, No. 2-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Mandana Mirghahari, $65,000.
Franklin St., 11928-Lawrence A. Frye Jr. and estate of Harriet A. Frye to Jiacheng Chen and Wangmei Huang, $325,000.
Running Bear Ct., 11410-Wilmington Savington Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Nicholas J. Novosel and Jessica A. Sides, $280,100.
35th Pl., 11606-Francine T. Bethea to Christine M. Soto and Johanny Manuel Soto Estecumber, $354,000.
Alexis Dr., 6510-Samuel T. and Pauline J. Reed to Godwin Madueke, $370,000.
Blackwell Lane, 12608-Patrick J. and Diane Campbell to Brandon M. Owens, $334,000.
Cape Cod Cir., 4435-Althea R. Rainge to Massiel S. Perez and Mahmoud Maher Elmaghraby, $242,000.
Cory Dr., 8503-Venkat and Vijaya L. Pindiprolu to Wayne J. Miller Jr., $399,900.
Gothic Lane, 6112-Adrienne J. Tracy to Shalaen M. Yancey, $358,000.
Kemmerton Lane, 12514-Robert Lee Slakes to Kathy J. Archbold, $384,000.
London Lane, 14910-Matthew Krimmel and Stephanie McCarthy to Deja Scantling, $245,000.
Moylan Dr., 3202-John C. and Anne Corinne Perkins to Nathan W. Bowen and Kelsey A. Meiklejohn, $395,000.
Olando Lane, 4405-Michael and Arlene Morgan to German Remberto Garcia Ulloa and Silva Carino, $349,900.
Rambling Lane, 12306-Patricia A. Harney to Fatoumata I. Jalloh, $325,000.
River Valley Way, 4800, No. 146-Kathy A. Naylor to Ayanna S. Gibson, $198,000.
Ulysses Ct., 13506-Kenneth and Lutithia V. Barbee to Khoa H.D. Vo and Phuong Thu Nguyen, $450,000.
Alameda Dr., 15940-Chartum Realty & Development Corp. to Brad Joseph and Jacqueline Lanette Moses, $424,900.
Antler Ct. N., 3006-Robin and Robin M. Browne to Candace M. Walls, $335,000.
Elegant Ct., 16030-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Dennis G. Garcia, $235,000.
Ensign Ct., 3308-HSBC Bank to Louis Onyejiaka, $314,000.
Everglade Lane, 15609, No. F301-Hiram Larew to Alica P. Harrison, $181,900.
New Oak Lane, 3058-Azeb B. Tadesse to Jason Marlon Bain, $270,000.
Norwalk Pl., 3904-Stokely Samuel to Laura R. Ellsworth and Kenneth Sean Haygood, $310,000.
Powell Lane, 15604-Three Rivers Builders Corp. to Keith C. and Jesusa V. Morgan, $368,000.
Battle Field Loop, 7105-Pamela A. and Darryl L. Lockley to Preston C. Scott, $390,000.
Floral Park Rd., 4802-Dennis and Desiree Shifflett to William and Cynthia Hall, $585,000.
Lady Lauren Lane, 15210-DR Horton Inc. to Sarah Ellen and Jacob Matthew Wielgosiek, $334,990.
Owings Ave., 14532-John T. Foust to Innocent Uwakwe, $450,000.
Addison Rd., 6002-Residential Value Corp. to Georgina Palma and Rosa A. Ucelo De Palma, $219,000.
Baltic St., 6202-Zewdi Tsegay to Aman and Naveed A. Siddiqui, $325,000.
Capitol Heights Blvd., 701-Khaya Holdings Corp. to Mohammed Mansour Nour and Angel Liu, $268,000.
Crown St., 5905-Residential Value Corp. to Milagro Sanchez De Mejia Ramos, $217,000.
Eagle St., 5716-Sami Homes Corp. to Jose R. and Raquel E. Rodas, $239,555.
Goldleaf Ave., 304-Akrami Real Estate Inc. to Leroy T. and Robin Mayo King, $255,000.
Joplin St., 6520-Residential Value Corp. to Jose G. Lopez Sanchez, $238,000.
60th Ave., 701-Dumou Holdings Corp. to Tosha Link, $255,000.
Garden Valley Ct., 10120-Michael L. and Kaleska R. Byrd to Walter B. Robinson Jr., $411,900.
Laurel Ave., 3003-Kevin K. Hill and James E. Kingdon to Jesse Ferber, $289,000.
Otis St., 6417-Barry D. and Marilyn S. Cohen to James M. Hansen, $311,000.
Warren Ave., 1505-Pennymac Loan Services Corp. and PMT NPL Financing 2015 to Miguel Antonio Garcia Torres, $259,000.
Killarney St., 6302-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Reina I. Canales and Oscar R. Turcios, $290,000.
Mimosa Ave., 8411-Aptus Capital Group Corp. to Noelle Davis and Kelvin Peterson Jr., $302,000.
Pine View Lane, 9401-Nicholette Smith Bligen to Tykenya R. Lee, $290,000.
Quiet Brook Lane, 10128-U.S. Bank to Kyla Hood, $274,900.
Edgewood Rd., 4713-SJE International Corp. to Jaime Medrardo Arevalo and Ziola M. Guevara, $341,000.
Hollywood Rd., 4914-Wafaa Hussein Von Blon to Karen Lissette Palma Mina, $235,000.
Saint Andrews Pl., 9312-Guliat and Beniam G. Gebeyehu to Jinhee Shin and Do Hyun Kim, $429,000.
51st Ave., 10104-Nak Properties Corp. to Wilson E. Ceron Jacome, $365,000.
Boones Lane, 2406-Brightstar Capital Corp. to Zechang Liu and Jie Fan, $258,000.
Dynasty Dr., 3106-Debra Elaine and Christine D. Atkinson to Nikki Lee, $239,000.
Halleck St., 7122-Thomas J. Williams III to Karen Lancaster, $215,000.
Karen Blvd., 1510-Daryl L. Jackson to Angelo R. Robinson, $251,000.
Millvale Ave., 2507-Jenni Brown to Timothy Wayne Rawls Jr. and Ashley Twailah Grooms, $226,800.
Walters Pl., 6515-Prince Properties Corp. to Sherri Denise Peterson, $400,000.
Bellefield Ave., 7504-Louise C. and Katherine J. Butler to Linda Raquel and Phillip Eric Walker, $306,000.
Bogota Dr., 305-Bruce A. and Pamela D. Joseph to Andres Sorto Andrade and Duvier Cristobal Reyes, $299,900.
Calvert Lane, 708-Anthony L. and E. Patricia Wagner to Romualdo and Antonio Ciotola, $300,000.
Fort Washington Rd., 12017-Edger V. Potter Jr. to Leigh Blackburn, $397,500.
Greer Dr., 7505-Christopher Michael Staley and Ravileen Singh to Aquilla Rucker, $336,000.
Kerby Hill Rd., 107-Tanya R. Nelson to Juan P. Romero Escobar, $245,000.
Potomac Valley Dr., 611-Norma F. and Robert E. Lynch to Daniel Bishop and Amanda Alvarez, $340,000.
River Bend Rd., 345-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Barbara C. Liverette, $274,900.
Saint Ignatius Dr., 6100, No. 2201-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Asa Paige, $137,900.
Gabriel Duvall Ct., 5807-Tresa L. Beale Davis to Wasim Zoheer and Jadwa Z. Shehadeh, $490,000.
Worrell Ave., 9915-Gwendolyn A. Dickson to Ehab Hijazi, $181,000.
Greenbrook Dr., 7749-Sheela Becton Naik to Jomarie Ladonna Lewis and Richard M. Park, $315,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 7800, No. 257-Dawn K. Nichols to Reginald Bell, $175,900.
Miner St., 8126-NVR Inc. to Jade Pridgeon and Kim Whitfield, $482,990.
Emerson St., 5507-Ever H. Hernandez to Obed J. Sanchez Rivera and Dora Raymundo De Beltran, $312,000.
Longfellow St., 4214-Michael V. Haga and Louise M. Weissman to Rachel Kahan and Genevieve Noyce, $401,000.
Spring Lane, 5400-Ronald M. and Terence Lewis to Hector Antonio Guevara, Luis Ernesto Urrutia and Sonia E. Quintanilla, $305,000.
45th Ave., 5702-Residential Value Corp. to Curtis Kelvin and Aretha Lois Cunningham, $384,000.
Brae Brooke Dr., 8638-Helana D. Johnson to Tianna Lashay Cox, $242,000.
Duchaine Dr., 5510-BWC Holdins Corp. to Lorenzo Hernandez Esquivel, $282,000.
Geaton Park Pl., 9311-DR Horton Inc. to Heather L. and Clinton J. Dalton, $375,000.
Hubble Dr., 8007-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlanic Corp. to Eldorado and Pamela D. Mills, $525,763.
Red Oak Lane, 2739-Huamei Investments Corp. to Virginia M. Garcia, $227,000.
Storch Dr., 10501-Angela Michelle Smith to Lubaba E. Yusuf, $275,000.
Wood Meadow Way, 7419-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Elizabeth W. Wanja, $377,098.
Zeek Lane, 2755-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Graham Southerland, $295,000.
Alicia Dr., 1205-Earl W. and Marie A. Checkley to Marcellus Corbett, $675,000.
Butterworth Lane, 1017-Joy A. Haskins to Mario L. Hernandez and Laura E. Romualdo, $345,000.
Cloverly Dr., 13014-A & A Builders Corp. to Frederick Lamont and Shante Ford, $359,000.
East Grove, 8848-Marcus Bell to Geron D. Ayers and Stephanie C. Gudger, $195,000.
Hancock Pl., 1417-Aaron L. and Yvette D. Wilson to Viviane B. Tanyingu, $333,000.
Joyceton Dr., 11550-Trina V. Marcus to Blair Cooper, $212,000.
Lake Pointe Ct., 9815, No. 104-Focus Investor Trust Corp. to Lita D. Roberts, $180,000.
Mary Bowie Pkwy., 15005-Toll XI Partnership to Frankie and Karen T. Comfort, $831,312.
North Grove, 2907-Olufunke Ajayi to Niamke Isabelle Akoun and Mensah Lassey Serge, $245,000.
Shannock Lane, 13802-NVR Inc. to Randy Bator and Revedlare Davis, $655,000.
Turleygreen Pl., 1918-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Ameenah Salaam, $594,220.
Wood Branch Ct., 1029, No. 305-Josephus Gray to Shakira Collymore, $206,000.
Bowsprit Lane, 14311, No. 826-Barnaby P. Jones to Sandra Whitfeld, $172,000.
Clark Ave., 13807-U.S. Bank to Allan Raul Guardado Cruz, $326,360.
Dorset Rd., 15605, No. 39-Rita E. Dev to Niya Cook, $129,000.
Laureland Pl., 15003-Guixian Xu to Feng Zhou and Jing Zhao, $200,000.
Londonderry Ct., 8297-Ronald L. Payne to Jared Mohammed, $235,000.
Scotch Dr., 6906-Janice M. Bailey to Michele E. M. Mbiock and Alex A. Wabo Tebu, $275,000.
Wilson St., 201-Michael Levender to Christine R. Grooby, $240,000.
Bovelder Dr., 8908-Glenn H. and Margo A. Carpenter to Ashwinkumar and Parul Vyas, $429,900.
Royal Ridge Lane, 8910-Estate of Elizabeth R. Thiele and Karen Sabins to Raymond E. Gandionco, $385,000.
Shepherd St., 3104-Stuart F. Martin and Andrea E. Knowles to Michael and Ashley Emilia Zanchelli, $485,000.
35th St., 3716-Miriam Del C. Talavera to Jason Alan Sproles, $280,000.
Frederick Rd., 7701-Stephen J. Jerrick and Harry T. Johnson to Eyole Luma, $328,000.
Randolph St., 6816-Paul C. Schwobel to Santos Alfredo Membreno Hernandez, $260,000.
84th Ave., 6135-Dean J. and Tina M. Rust to Talbert W. Evans Jr., $316,000.
Deep Gorge Ct., 1644-Iub B. Baroudi to Tanja M. Doy, $229,900.
Riverhaven Dr., 116-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Kathleen M. Keaveney, $358,900.
Wilson Bridge Dr., 552, No. 6753-Truman 2016 SC6 MD ML Corp. to Heath Bourne, $60,000.
Longfellow St., 6105-Dominique D. Simon to Stefan C. Corriea, $190,000.
Powhatan St., 6619-German Sanchez Alamonte and Kinnsy R. Sanchez to John Anthony and Michael F. Carriel, $270,000.
Somerset Rd., 4800-Olivia C. Gray and Karen Rowe to Eugene J. Leonardi, $325,000.
Bedford Pl., 4001-Tanisha D. and Bomani J. Jones to Angel R. Garcia Majano and Lucita A. Valdez Alvarado, $275,000.
John St., 4305-Estate of Carolyn L. Hall to Dilcia Maricela and Karla Vanessa Ordonez Lara, $255,000.
Randolph Rd., 6507-Milagro Martinez Castro to Latoya McDowney and Gerald W. Gaskins Jr., $339,000.
Bellbrook St., 2814-Kirk Goode to Melinda Frederick, $262,000.
Edgemere Dr., 6733-Remi and Joyce B. Ajayi to Ben Shungu, $274,000.
Hidden Pine Lane, 4705-Jacqueline Howeeda Green to Stephen D. and Lavonda C. Lyles, $299,500.
Jameson St., 2213-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Carroll H. Jackson Jr., $231,900.
Olson St., 2500-Luis A. Perez to Osmar A. Mazariegos and Sandra Y. Maldonado Vasquez, $285,000.
29th Pl., 3501-Prosper Osei Wusu to Angelica Fuentes and Jorge David Reyes Escobar, $280,000.
Journal St., 3600-NVR Inc. to Joshua W. Goldberg and Sandra S. Elvin, $499,990.
Journal St., 3610-NVR Inc. to Andre and Rodneyta Thomas Clayborne, $516,800.
Rittenhouse St., 2013-Glenda Umanzor to Jose I. Amaya Martinez, $295,000.
20th Ave., 5406-VP Construction Corp. to Brett J. Fairbrother, $440,500.
Amberfield Dr., 4719-Reginald E. and Antionette B. Davoll Crawley to Stephanie Crystal Slowly, $260,000.
Binghampton Pl., 8807-Antonio Williams to Steven A. and Alice S. Allen, $321,000.
Brookmead Ct., 16117-Kishma N. Brown to Daisey Couloote, $220,000.
Cauncer Ct., 15606-NVR Inc. to Marcus Lucas and Okiyyah Lyons, $573,000.
Churchville Dr., 13822-Gauri Realty Corp. to Derric Lipscomb, $255,000.
Crystal Brook Ct., 10307-Casey N. Wright to Gertrude Ngoasong, $450,000.
Edwall Dr., 13801-Tonya D. Yarber to Karla Lewis, $249,000.
Federal Ct., 5904-Peter D. Addicott Sr. to Abayomi G. and Janice Emiabata, $545,000.
Glover Park Dr., 5404-NVR Inc. to Brittnae Cornish, $361,755.
Glover Park Dr., 5414-NVR Inc. to Christopher D. Fisher, $416,170.
Halloran Ct., 4703-Jason L. and Angel A. Scott to Tonja L. and Carolyn D. Nelson, $420,000.
Marlborough Cir., 14528-Rebecca R. Holt to Cilicia L. Minor, $199,000.
Newcastle Farm Way, 12407-Andrea T. Thompson to Anthony R. and Rosalynn Gaskins, $455,000.
Parkmont Dr., 11102-Theron R. Miller to Felix and Amy Martinez Sanchez and Mirna Rodas Lemus, $290,000.
Sanborne Ct., 9409-Wilmington Trust and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Olufunke Ajayi, $410,000.
Sweet Rose Ct., 8701-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Kimmeta Black, $369,990.
Woodspring Lane, 4204-Mab of Parkside Towns Corp. to Robert Petry, $415,189.
Derby Ridge Rd., 14400-Shawn T. and Shellie E. Purnell Brown to Louis Derrick and Yolanda Violet Tinsley, $878,000.
Hall Station Dr., 904, No. 200-Ragna M. Newman to Coleman T. and Franchesca Sudduth, $303,000.
Kingswell St., 12235-Marion L. and Wilma B. Hutchins to Tonesia Fenton, $320,000.
Nicol Cir., 2430-Stephen A. and Leondra D. Turman to Ramatulie Jalloh and Komboh Kamara, $455,000.
Pine Tree Way, 15314-Roy L. Gertz to Kevin Derek and Kenna Sander Stroop, $445,000.
Spriggs Request Way, 3312-Larry D. Rollins to Nigisti Adane and Bradley B. Gillian, $350,000.