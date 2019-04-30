These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in August 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Carlee Ct., 15705-Department of Veterans Affairs to Tiren Garrett and Desiree Tolbert, $501,652.

Xander St., 16100-DR Horton Inc. to Brian Allen and Lachrisa Shanee Jennings, $460,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Edwards Way, 9200, No. 104-Roger and Madra Cochrane to Shalom Itzhak Shai Cohen, $62,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 608-Norma J. Reyes to Nripendra and Pooja Shakya, $110,500.

Rutgers St., 3412-Edwin and Feme Depra to Ryan Henry and Shikha Manandhar, $279,000.

22nd Ave., 7006-Yu Lin to Dora L. Lemus and Aristides Reyes Matamoros, $369,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Calico Rock Lndg Rd., 7322-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Christopher John Mullins, $345,125.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11312, No. 2-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Mandana Mirghahari, $65,000.

Franklin St., 11928-Lawrence A. Frye Jr. and estate of Harriet A. Frye to Jiacheng Chen and Wangmei Huang, $325,000.

Running Bear Ct., 11410-Wilmington Savington Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Nicholas J. Novosel and Jessica A. Sides, $280,100.

35th Pl., 11606-Francine T. Bethea to Christine M. Soto and Johanny Manuel Soto Estecumber, $354,000.

BOWIE AREA

Alexis Dr., 6510-Samuel T. and Pauline J. Reed to Godwin Madueke, $370,000.

Blackwell Lane, 12608-Patrick J. and Diane Campbell to Brandon M. Owens, $334,000.

Cape Cod Cir., 4435-Althea R. Rainge to Massiel S. Perez and Mahmoud Maher Elmaghraby, $242,000.

Cory Dr., 8503-Venkat and Vijaya L. Pindiprolu to Wayne J. Miller Jr., $399,900.

Gothic Lane, 6112-Adrienne J. Tracy to Shalaen M. Yancey, $358,000.

Kemmerton Lane, 12514-Robert Lee Slakes to Kathy J. Archbold, $384,000.

London Lane, 14910-Matthew Krimmel and Stephanie McCarthy to Deja Scantling, $245,000.

Moylan Dr., 3202-John C. and Anne Corinne Perkins to Nathan W. Bowen and Kelsey A. Meiklejohn, $395,000.

Olando Lane, 4405-Michael and Arlene Morgan to German Remberto Garcia Ulloa and Silva Carino, $349,900.

Rambling Lane, 12306-Patricia A. Harney to Fatoumata I. Jalloh, $325,000.

River Valley Way, 4800, No. 146-Kathy A. Naylor to Ayanna S. Gibson, $198,000.

Ulysses Ct., 13506-Kenneth and Lutithia V. Barbee to Khoa H.D. Vo and Phuong Thu Nguyen, $450,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alameda Dr., 15940-Chartum Realty & Development Corp. to Brad Joseph and Jacqueline Lanette Moses, $424,900.

Antler Ct. N., 3006-Robin and Robin M. Browne to Candace M. Walls, $335,000.

Elegant Ct., 16030-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Dennis G. Garcia, $235,000.

Ensign Ct., 3308-HSBC Bank to Louis Onyejiaka, $314,000.

Everglade Lane, 15609, No. F301-Hiram Larew to Alica P. Harrison, $181,900.

New Oak Lane, 3058-Azeb B. Tadesse to Jason Marlon Bain, $270,000.

Norwalk Pl., 3904-Stokely Samuel to Laura R. Ellsworth and Kenneth Sean Haygood, $310,000.

Powell Lane, 15604-Three Rivers Builders Corp. to Keith C. and Jesusa V. Morgan, $368,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Battle Field Loop, 7105-Pamela A. and Darryl L. Lockley to Preston C. Scott, $390,000.

Floral Park Rd., 4802-Dennis and Desiree Shifflett to William and Cynthia Hall, $585,000.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15210-DR Horton Inc. to Sarah Ellen and Jacob Matthew Wielgosiek, $334,990.

Owings Ave., 14532-John T. Foust to Innocent Uwakwe, $450,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Addison Rd., 6002-Residential Value Corp. to Georgina Palma and Rosa A. Ucelo De Palma, $219,000.

Baltic St., 6202-Zewdi Tsegay to Aman and Naveed A. Siddiqui, $325,000.

Capitol Heights Blvd., 701-Khaya Holdings Corp. to Mohammed Mansour Nour and Angel Liu, $268,000.

Crown St., 5905-Residential Value Corp. to Milagro Sanchez De Mejia Ramos, $217,000.

Eagle St., 5716-Sami Homes Corp. to Jose R. and Raquel E. Rodas, $239,555.

Goldleaf Ave., 304-Akrami Real Estate Inc. to Leroy T. and Robin Mayo King, $255,000.

Joplin St., 6520-Residential Value Corp. to Jose G. Lopez Sanchez, $238,000.

60th Ave., 701-Dumou Holdings Corp. to Tosha Link, $255,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Garden Valley Ct., 10120-Michael L. and Kaleska R. Byrd to Walter B. Robinson Jr., $411,900.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Laurel Ave., 3003-Kevin K. Hill and James E. Kingdon to Jesse Ferber, $289,000.

Otis St., 6417-Barry D. and Marilyn S. Cohen to James M. Hansen, $311,000.

Warren Ave., 1505-Pennymac Loan Services Corp. and PMT NPL Financing 2015 to Miguel Antonio Garcia Torres, $259,000.

CLINTON AREA

Killarney St., 6302-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Reina I. Canales and Oscar R. Turcios, $290,000.

Mimosa Ave., 8411-Aptus Capital Group Corp. to Noelle Davis and Kelvin Peterson Jr., $302,000.

Pine View Lane, 9401-Nicholette Smith Bligen to Tykenya R. Lee, $290,000.

Quiet Brook Lane, 10128-U.S. Bank to Kyla Hood, $274,900.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Edgewood Rd., 4713-SJE International Corp. to Jaime Medrardo Arevalo and Ziola M. Guevara, $341,000.

Hollywood Rd., 4914-Wafaa Hussein Von Blon to Karen Lissette Palma Mina, $235,000.

Saint Andrews Pl., 9312-Guliat and Beniam G. Gebeyehu to Jinhee Shin and Do Hyun Kim, $429,000.

51st Ave., 10104-Nak Properties Corp. to Wilson E. Ceron Jacome, $365,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Boones Lane, 2406-Brightstar Capital Corp. to Zechang Liu and Jie Fan, $258,000.

Dynasty Dr., 3106-Debra Elaine and Christine D. Atkinson to Nikki Lee, $239,000.

Halleck St., 7122-Thomas J. Williams III to Karen Lancaster, $215,000.

Karen Blvd., 1510-Daryl L. Jackson to Angelo R. Robinson, $251,000.

Millvale Ave., 2507-Jenni Brown to Timothy Wayne Rawls Jr. and Ashley Twailah Grooms, $226,800.

Walters Pl., 6515-Prince Properties Corp. to Sherri Denise Peterson, $400,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Bellefield Ave., 7504-Louise C. and Katherine J. Butler to Linda Raquel and Phillip Eric Walker, $306,000.

Bogota Dr., 305-Bruce A. and Pamela D. Joseph to Andres Sorto Andrade and Duvier Cristobal Reyes, $299,900.

Calvert Lane, 708-Anthony L. and E. Patricia Wagner to Romualdo and Antonio Ciotola, $300,000.

Fort Washington Rd., 12017-Edger V. Potter Jr. to Leigh Blackburn, $397,500.

Greer Dr., 7505-Christopher Michael Staley and Ravileen Singh to Aquilla Rucker, $336,000.

Kerby Hill Rd., 107-Tanya R. Nelson to Juan P. Romero Escobar, $245,000.

Potomac Valley Dr., 611-Norma F. and Robert E. Lynch to Daniel Bishop and Amanda Alvarez, $340,000.

River Bend Rd., 345-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Barbara C. Liverette, $274,900.

Saint Ignatius Dr., 6100, No. 2201-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Asa Paige, $137,900.

GLENN DALE AREA

Gabriel Duvall Ct., 5807-Tresa L. Beale Davis to Wasim Zoheer and Jadwa Z. Shehadeh, $490,000.

Worrell Ave., 9915-Gwendolyn A. Dickson to Ehab Hijazi, $181,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbrook Dr., 7749-Sheela Becton Naik to Jomarie Ladonna Lewis and Richard M. Park, $315,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7800, No. 257-Dawn K. Nichols to Reginald Bell, $175,900.

Miner St., 8126-NVR Inc. to Jade Pridgeon and Kim Whitfield, $482,990.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Emerson St., 5507-Ever H. Hernandez to Obed J. Sanchez Rivera and Dora Raymundo De Beltran, $312,000.

Longfellow St., 4214-Michael V. Haga and Louise M. Weissman to Rachel Kahan and Genevieve Noyce, $401,000.

Spring Lane, 5400-Ronald M. and Terence Lewis to Hector Antonio Guevara, Luis Ernesto Urrutia and Sonia E. Quintanilla, $305,000.

45th Ave., 5702-Residential Value Corp. to Curtis Kelvin and Aretha Lois Cunningham, $384,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Brae Brooke Dr., 8638-Helana D. Johnson to Tianna Lashay Cox, $242,000.

Duchaine Dr., 5510-BWC Holdins Corp. to Lorenzo Hernandez Esquivel, $282,000.

Geaton Park Pl., 9311-DR Horton Inc. to Heather L. and Clinton J. Dalton, $375,000.

Hubble Dr., 8007-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlanic Corp. to Eldorado and Pamela D. Mills, $525,763.

Red Oak Lane, 2739-Huamei Investments Corp. to Virginia M. Garcia, $227,000.

Storch Dr., 10501-Angela Michelle Smith to Lubaba E. Yusuf, $275,000.

Wood Meadow Way, 7419-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Elizabeth W. Wanja, $377,098.

Zeek Lane, 2755-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Graham Southerland, $295,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Alicia Dr., 1205-Earl W. and Marie A. Checkley to Marcellus Corbett, $675,000.

Butterworth Lane, 1017-Joy A. Haskins to Mario L. Hernandez and Laura E. Romualdo, $345,000.

Cloverly Dr., 13014-A & A Builders Corp. to Frederick Lamont and Shante Ford, $359,000.

East Grove, 8848-Marcus Bell to Geron D. Ayers and Stephanie C. Gudger, $195,000.

Hancock Pl., 1417-Aaron L. and Yvette D. Wilson to Viviane B. Tanyingu, $333,000.

Joyceton Dr., 11550-Trina V. Marcus to Blair Cooper, $212,000.

Lake Pointe Ct., 9815, No. 104-Focus Investor Trust Corp. to Lita D. Roberts, $180,000.

Mary Bowie Pkwy., 15005-Toll XI Partnership to Frankie and Karen T. Comfort, $831,312.

North Grove, 2907-Olufunke Ajayi to Niamke Isabelle Akoun and Mensah Lassey Serge, $245,000.

Shannock Lane, 13802-NVR Inc. to Randy Bator and Revedlare Davis, $655,000.

Turleygreen Pl., 1918-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Ameenah Salaam, $594,220.

Wood Branch Ct., 1029, No. 305-Josephus Gray to Shakira Collymore, $206,000.

LAUREL AREA

Bowsprit Lane, 14311, No. 826-Barnaby P. Jones to Sandra Whitfeld, $172,000.

Clark Ave., 13807-U.S. Bank to Allan Raul Guardado Cruz, $326,360.

Dorset Rd., 15605, No. 39-Rita E. Dev to Niya Cook, $129,000.

Laureland Pl., 15003-Guixian Xu to Feng Zhou and Jing Zhao, $200,000.

Londonderry Ct., 8297-Ronald L. Payne to Jared Mohammed, $235,000.

Scotch Dr., 6906-Janice M. Bailey to Michele E. M. Mbiock and Alex A. Wabo Tebu, $275,000.

Wilson St., 201-Michael Levender to Christine R. Grooby, $240,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Bovelder Dr., 8908-Glenn H. and Margo A. Carpenter to Ashwinkumar and Parul Vyas, $429,900.

Royal Ridge Lane, 8910-Estate of Elizabeth R. Thiele and Karen Sabins to Raymond E. Gandionco, $385,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Shepherd St., 3104-Stuart F. Martin and Andrea E. Knowles to Michael and Ashley Emilia Zanchelli, $485,000.

35th St., 3716-Miriam Del C. Talavera to Jason Alan Sproles, $280,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Frederick Rd., 7701-Stephen J. Jerrick and Harry T. Johnson to Eyole Luma, $328,000.

Randolph St., 6816-Paul C. Schwobel to Santos Alfredo Membreno Hernandez, $260,000.

84th Ave., 6135-Dean J. and Tina M. Rust to Talbert W. Evans Jr., $316,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Deep Gorge Ct., 1644-Iub B. Baroudi to Tanja M. Doy, $229,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 116-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Kathleen M. Keaveney, $358,900.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 552, No. 6753-Truman 2016 SC6 MD ML Corp. to Heath Bourne, $60,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Longfellow St., 6105-Dominique D. Simon to Stefan C. Corriea, $190,000.

Powhatan St., 6619-German Sanchez Alamonte and Kinnsy R. Sanchez to John Anthony and Michael F. Carriel, $270,000.

Somerset Rd., 4800-Olivia C. Gray and Karen Rowe to Eugene J. Leonardi, $325,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Bedford Pl., 4001-Tanisha D. and Bomani J. Jones to Angel R. Garcia Majano and Lucita A. Valdez Alvarado, $275,000.

John St., 4305-Estate of Carolyn L. Hall to Dilcia Maricela and Karla Vanessa Ordonez Lara, $255,000.

Randolph Rd., 6507-Milagro Martinez Castro to Latoya McDowney and Gerald W. Gaskins Jr., $339,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Bellbrook St., 2814-Kirk Goode to Melinda Frederick, $262,000.

Edgemere Dr., 6733-Remi and Joyce B. Ajayi to Ben Shungu, $274,000.

Hidden Pine Lane, 4705-Jacqueline Howeeda Green to Stephen D. and Lavonda C. Lyles, $299,500.

Jameson St., 2213-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Carroll H. Jackson Jr., $231,900.

Olson St., 2500-Luis A. Perez to Osmar A. Mazariegos and Sandra Y. Maldonado Vasquez, $285,000.

29th Pl., 3501-Prosper Osei Wusu to Angelica Fuentes and Jorge David Reyes Escobar, $280,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Journal St., 3600-NVR Inc. to Joshua W. Goldberg and Sandra S. Elvin, $499,990.

Journal St., 3610-NVR Inc. to Andre and Rodneyta Thomas Clayborne, $516,800.

Rittenhouse St., 2013-Glenda Umanzor to Jose I. Amaya Martinez, $295,000.

20th Ave., 5406-VP Construction Corp. to Brett J. Fairbrother, $440,500.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Amberfield Dr., 4719-Reginald E. and Antionette B. Davoll Crawley to Stephanie Crystal Slowly, $260,000.

Binghampton Pl., 8807-Antonio Williams to Steven A. and Alice S. Allen, $321,000.

Brookmead Ct., 16117-Kishma N. Brown to Daisey Couloote, $220,000.

Cauncer Ct., 15606-NVR Inc. to Marcus Lucas and Okiyyah Lyons, $573,000.

Churchville Dr., 13822-Gauri Realty Corp. to Derric Lipscomb, $255,000.

Crystal Brook Ct., 10307-Casey N. Wright to Gertrude Ngoasong, $450,000.

Edwall Dr., 13801-Tonya D. Yarber to Karla Lewis, $249,000.

Federal Ct., 5904-Peter D. Addicott Sr. to Abayomi G. and Janice Emiabata, $545,000.

Glover Park Dr., 5404-NVR Inc. to Brittnae Cornish, $361,755.

Glover Park Dr., 5414-NVR Inc. to Christopher D. Fisher, $416,170.

Halloran Ct., 4703-Jason L. and Angel A. Scott to Tonja L. and Carolyn D. Nelson, $420,000.

Marlborough Cir., 14528-Rebecca R. Holt to Cilicia L. Minor, $199,000.

Newcastle Farm Way, 12407-Andrea T. Thompson to Anthony R. and Rosalynn Gaskins, $455,000.

Parkmont Dr., 11102-Theron R. Miller to Felix and Amy Martinez Sanchez and Mirna Rodas Lemus, $290,000.

Sanborne Ct., 9409-Wilmington Trust and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Olufunke Ajayi, $410,000.

Sweet Rose Ct., 8701-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Kimmeta Black, $369,990.

Woodspring Lane, 4204-Mab of Parkside Towns Corp. to Robert Petry, $415,189.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Derby Ridge Rd., 14400-Shawn T. and Shellie E. Purnell Brown to Louis Derrick and Yolanda Violet Tinsley, $878,000.

Hall Station Dr., 904, No. 200-Ragna M. Newman to Coleman T. and Franchesca Sudduth, $303,000.

Kingswell St., 12235-Marion L. and Wilma B. Hutchins to Tonesia Fenton, $320,000.

Nicol Cir., 2430-Stephen A. and Leondra D. Turman to Ramatulie Jalloh and Komboh Kamara, $455,000.

Pine Tree Way, 15314-Roy L. Gertz to Kevin Derek and Kenna Sander Stroop, $445,000.

Spriggs Request Way, 3312-Larry D. Rollins to Nigisti Adane and Bradley B. Gillian, $350,000.