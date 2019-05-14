These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in September 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Barney Dr., 18007-Ems Real Estates Services Corp. to Dallas Coleman, $409,900.

Braemar Ct., 1603-Jason Kenneth and Michelle Lee Cummings to Gwenda Ella and Blake Jay Bradford, $463,000.

Chatsworth Dr., 925-Jean W. Davis to Beninno Guzman, $277,000.

Teresa Dr., 1106-Kristen R. Williams to Nathaniel Jerry Johnson Jr. and Antionette L. Moore, $300,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Edwards Way, 9250, No. 406-C-Barbara M. Devore to Alamgir Kabir, $56,000.

Gumwood Dr., 3305-John and Raymond Weiler to Gloria Estela Reyes Pena, $378,900.

Merrimac Dr., 1604-Rafael A. Lopez to Shui Xiu Chen, $362,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 607-Guohong Cui and Rongrong Yang to Jing Kun Zheng and Xiao Yan Chen, $60,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 1620-Adieba Hijazi to Tefaye Ambaye and Fitaw Ambaye Berhe, $115,000.

Park Dr. W., 7912-Sandra L. Jones to An M. Hong and Ji Wei Ren, $195,000.

Powder Mill Rd., 3223-Federal National Mortgage Association to Nuria M. Reyes and Elsa E. Turcios De Rodriquez, $289,000.

Sheridan St., 715-Stacey L. Brooks and estate of Mamie E. Brooks to Maria Dolores Rodriguez De Lainez, Sonia C. Lainez Rodriguez and Hector Garcia, $299,900.

17th Ave., 7417-Rosetta Greene to Santos Sabino Sanchez Rivera and Yohana G. Orozco, $260,000.

AQUASCO AREA

Neck Rd., 23300-Theresa M. Toole to Joseph Clayton Mosley and Amanda C. Woodard, $452,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Brickyard Blvd., 12823-Calatlantic Group Inc. to William and Jarimaris Garcia, $444,189.

Chapel View Dr., 3122-Sean C. McGrath Martinez and Robert McGrath Jr. to Adriana Romero, $399,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11232, No. 172-William O. Pineda Guevara and Yesenia D. Membreno Rogel to Juana M. Vasquez and Alexandrina Vanessa Hernandez, $120,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11354, No. 1X-Dawn K. Nichols to Gifty Agbeve, $138,000.

Dunnington Rd., 3209-Sigfrid Lindstrom and Jane Byers Wallberg to Jose D. and Adela C. Delgado, $400,000.

Greenmount Ave., 13003-Kimberly K. Pulliam and estate of Donna Kay Atkins to Exanter and Anette B. Cherichel, $370,000.

Innisbrook Dr., 12907-Robert J. and Rosa C. Clark to Hee Jung Song and Taek Soo Lee, $610,000.

Macon St., 11805-Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Xiwen Shi, $260,240.

Old Baltimore Pike, 11616-Glenn O. and Patricia A. Dewitt to Jobo, Alexis Jacobs and Liliana Vilmary Huerta, $338,000.

Oriole Dr., 13133-Turnkey Development Inc. to Jennifer L. Covington, $465,000.

Romlon St., 4405, No. 104-Angel and Rosa Bathancourt to Grace Reyes, $57,000.

Sellman Rd., 4130-Federal National Mortgage Association to Dong Hwa Chung, $283,072.

Wellford Dr., 13128-Molham Megahed to Kathleen O. Freeman and Krystal Dawn Melissa Covington, $373,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Taussig Rd., 5434-Joyful Living Corp. to Jacob Grotticelli, $340,000.

BOWIE AREA

Abbey Dr., 16300-Bank of New York Mellon and the Bank of New York to Chris William Siam, $283,500.

Bar Harbor Pl., 4203-Sterling A. and Raydiance M. Swanston to Bolaji Onabajo, $288,000.

Belair Dr., 2311-James Lewis Parker to Devin and Nicole Newton, $330,000.

Brigit Ct., 11608-HSBC Bank USA to Hugo Flores, $320,000.

Claxton Pl., 3903-Traci W. Duvall Humes to Vincent I. and Loretta E. Okeke, $320,000.

Fawn Lane, 2704-Alexander D. and Nina S. Frolov to Kristen J. Luise, $325,000.

Foxhill Lane, 12115-Richard L. and Maria M. Wharton to Raffi Papazian, $385,000.

Gresham Ct., 13509-Daniel V. and Dallison Halley Pierce to Hilda M. Evans, $385,000.

Hillmeade Rd., 5711-Gloria J. Greene and Larry Blackwell to Emenike Umunna and Louisa Chinwe Kanu, $680,000.

Keaton Pl., 2602-Duane A. and Karen L. Johnson to Angie M. and Cory J. Peck, $360,000.

Kensington Lane, 12422-Thomas and Vanessa J. Moore to Natasha I. and Derrick L. Massie, $350,000.

Kinderbrook Lane, 2514-Donald William and Krista Goodwin to Michael Joseph Chiddo, $317,000.

Libertys Delight Dr., 12800, No. 308-Victoria A. Haastrup and Olakuolie Akinyode to Delores C. Penn, $302,500.

Majestic Lane, 3600-James Michael Moraz and Arianna L. Edwards to Donald L. Wilson Sr. and Jillian Catterton, $347,500.

Maple Bluff Lane, 3405-Jeanne H. McMahon to Starlette S. Thomas, $215,000.

Megans Chance Ct., 5507-Michael M. and Danielle Y. Andrews to Sean and Jeanette Copeland, $490,000.

Millstream Dr., 12007-William R. Franklin Jr. and estate of Shirley T. Viands to Madeline J. and Telly M. McKnight, $305,000.

Moylan Dr., 3303-Kevin R. Kennedy and estate of Joan Kennedy to Tika P. Subedi, $240,000.

Resin Ct., 13902-Anh P. Nguyen to Martika and Kitou L. Futrell, $430,000.

Rolling Hill Lane, 12214-Sylvia M. Covington to Tammy S. Moss, $324,900.

Silver Maple Ct., 13017-Alessandro G. Russo to Demont C. Cook, $293,000.

Stonehaven Lane, 12319, No. T20-Janice Schweinsburg and estate of Claire Friedrich to Wendy S. and Robert T. Edwards, $157,000.

Tanbark Lane, 3001-Kenneth and Pamela Harris to Klaus Bernard Huebert and Lauren Maria Zamora, $308,500.

Victoria Heights Dr., 13007-Leigh J. and Kimberly A. Ossi Van Brecht to Dominique Cully and Franklin Frances, $332,000.

Westview Forest Dr., 13914-Surp Chin to Arline Marie Annette Drummond and Shamatto Abdullah Clarke, $440,000.

Willow Marsh Lane, 12814-Robert J. and Asure D. Contee to Gwendolyn J. Stepp and Ronald Wagner, $725,000.

Woodrow Lane, 4104-Christopher and Aimee Coyle to Maurice B. and Kelechi C. Fluitt, $345,700.

Yeadon Ct., 4206-John P. and Joan Geiling to Cora and Daniel Applen, $359,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alderwood Lane, 16304-Garth E. Stotsky to Jaime Douglas Valencia Torres, $258,000.

Ayrwood Lane, 16310-Jennifer M. Anderson to Melvin Tildon, $280,000.

Elkhorn Cir., 3911-Kathy Michelle Craft to Deonte and Dadria Brown, $317,000.

Erwin Ct., 15714-Reiner P. and Mary G. Castillo to Adenike O. Bucknor, $320,000.

Nemo Ct., 2635-Jerome C. Erwin to Patricia Belinda De Hostos, $240,000.

Norwalk Ct., 15314-Wells Fargo Bank to Prosper Osei Wusu, $175,505.

Paddock Lane, 1316-Eva Maria Williams and Ira G. Cole to Katie Daun and David Kirk Mitchell, $322,500.

Passaie Lane, 15603-Ronald A. and Patricia A. Marcolini to Michael W. Alexander, $363,000.

Penn Pl., 2310-Amy S. McCune to Elaine V. Williamson, $352,000.

Pennypacker Lane, 1104-Donna K. and Raymond W. Lauer to Karl and Erica E. Selle, $290,000.

Piller Lane, 15819-Kiera A. Finucane Reardon to Juliette Katrina Holloway, $238,500.

Presswick Lane, 15711-Son Nguyen to Andrew P. and Rachel D. Kern, $390,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Bredon Ct., 12508-Gregory R. and Mary C. Gillis to Yolanda Moore, $295,000.

Croom Rd., 15211-Denise Walls and estate of Janice Walls to Rodney A. and Matina E. Boddie, $360,000.

Gilpin Mews Lane, 15621-TZ 101 Corp. and Zhang Xianfu to Angela T. Simmons, $375,000.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15124-DR Horton Inc. to Willie L. and Delores Riddick, $334,990.

Redwood Dr. W., 11828-Luxury Prospects Corp. to Annette R. James, $359,000.

Sunnybrook Ct., 8316-Lift Capital Group Corp. to Bernard and Shayna Casiano Conley, $467,000.

Wylie Rd., 15409-Antonio Hood to Salamotu K. Smalling, $260,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Perry St., 3703-Christopher J. Gowen to Lauren Cramer and Justin Andrew Gifford, $399,900.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Arlene Dr., 6701-Angela O. Mathis and Stanley D. Brown to Dana E. Dandridge, $335,000.

Byers St., 4106-Eagle Management Co. to Amber N. Toney, $215,000.

Carmody Hills Dr., 315-Andre and Joy Marshall to Thomas B. Porter, $215,000.

Chance Pl., 602-Millicent R. Clay to Caren A. Gillison, $319,990.

Eagle St., 5723-Patricia A. Davis and Joanna Jacobs to Fanael Fuentes and Reyna E. Osorio Villeda, $190,000.

Emo St., 5105-Geovani Flores to Vernon M. Alston, $225,000.

Gunther St., 4814-Good Morrow Corp. to Morgann Shaner, $202,500.

Karen Blvd., 1042-Tammy M. Butler and Aaron Simmons to Topeka A. Totten, $253,000.

Modupeola Way, 6114-HSBC Bank USA and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Cheryl Patrick, $240,000.

Nova Ave., 418-D. and A. Home Rehab Corp. to Elizabeth R. Rene, $219,000.

Opus Ave., 533-Harborside Properties Corp. to Ana S. Alfaro, $235,500.

Pistachio Lane, 4613-Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. to Victoria Pratt, $220,000.

Quarry Ave., 604-Realty Properties Corp. to Jerry Butler, $290,000.

Ruston Ave., 1722-U.S. Bank to Jean Wanji, $214,000.

Vine St., 4303-Carolina I. Escobar and Silvia J. Castillo to Rosa Alma Hernandez and Walter Dumas Hernandez Quintero, $235,000.

63rd St., 603-Chris Papasava to Ronita Skinner, $260,000.

71st St., 603-Leon and Franchy Segears to Francisco Reyes Balbuena, $190,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Belgravia Lane, 7418-Dexter J. Kelly to Deborah C. Ihezie, $277,000.

Burnside Rd., 7604-Levi Concepcion Sanchez Hernandez and Emilia P. Pineda Ayala to Michelle Moten, $214,900.

Cheverly Ave., 2310-Prudent Capital Real Estate Group Corp. to Xavier Marti Santos and Lourdes Del Mar Cruz Hidalgo, $450,000.

Dutch Village Dr., 1777-Regina P.K. Carter to Sherilyn R. Cummings, $159,900.

Duvall Ridge Rd., 2718-SM Landover Corp. to Suzanne M. Zoumbaris, $304,120.

Euclid St., 5731-Michael W. and Mary G. Leimbach to Jason C. Andrew and Julie M. Hau, $380,000.

Forest Rd., 5710-Judd Mills to Nicholas A. and Lindsey F. Fedyk, $350,000.

Kent Town Dr., 6931-Arel Properties Corp. to Juan Carlos Ventura Salvador and Karina Yamileth Mendez Argueta, $225,000.

Orchard Summit Ct., 2603-Andre N. and Tania N. Joseph to Harry P. Arnold and Sylvia Min, $315,000.

Palmer Park Rd., 2003-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Jillian Noel, $220,000.

Pinebrook Rd., 2735-SM Landover Corp. to Shinavia McKinney, $284,505.

Stoddert Lane, 6903-SM Landover Corp. to Helena D. Trimmer, $319,130.

Stoddert Lane, 6915-SM Landover Corp. to Takila A. Harris, $276,695.

Swan Terr., 7724-Martin L. Cook to Kelechi Ajieren, $228,000.

CLINTON AREA

Applecross Dr., 12806-Pacific Union Financial Corp. to Agnesia Hipolito Medina, $186,500.

Butterfield Dr., 5909-Diana C. and Walter I. Banks to Junette Elaine Ford and Okeno Anthony George McFarlane, $250,000.

Chris Mar Ave., 5608-William O. Sydnor and estate of Catherine Jean Sydnor to Stephen N. Clark, $262,000.

Collins St., 3206-Sharon Coote and Michael T. Johnson to Seon Neville Wilburg, $435,000.

Eilerson St., 6712-Michael T. and Jean L. Young to Deborah W. Bell, $315,000.

Foxhall Rd., 8110-Allan L. and Lynda Matthews Gordon to Jerome and Laure Drake Manning, $405,000.

Goldfield Ct., 7812-Dana L. Washington to Margaret M. Hartso, $257,000.

Hermitt St., 11421-Tito Antezana to Nkebila Elvis Bah, $345,000.

Hunt Weber Dr., 6200-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Dione Williams, $485,365.

Lunan Rd., 12600-Theresa B. Johnson to Pauline Price, $225,000.

Milligan Lane, 7505-George Joseph and Jo Ann Vincetta Nutter to Chante Monique Kelliebrew, $330,000.

Pella Pl., 9303-Marnia Holdings Corp. to Cotina I. Carrington, $350,000.

Quaking Aspen Way, 10603-Charles A. and Katrinka M. Agurs to Oscelyn A. Anderson and Michael Thomas, $475,000.

Schultz Rd., 8412-Cheri W. Brackett and Margarettte Wah Ni Tahe Baker to Ethel L. and Brenda L. Silas, $342,000.

Shallow River Rd., 5535-Candace Vines to Patrice Kashif, $275,000.

Trent St., 5314-Natasha McNeil to Lori Morrow, $297,500.

Woodyard Rd., 8005-Legacy Business Associates Corp. to Terrence Dushawn Ross Jr., $234,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Berwyn Rd., 4816-Kevin R. and Melanie K. Carter to Mark and Miranda Goodson, $480,000.

Cunningham Dr., 8516-Richard S. and Robin L. Webster to Andriy D. and Danielle M. Villhauer, $380,000.

Erie St., 4901-Joyce E. Peay to Lucy C. and Jesus Antonio Hernandez, $286,000.

Indian Lane, 5008-Sherry L. Gotshall and Pamela M. Phillips to Jingxia Jiang, $235,000.

Lackawanna St., 4712-Richard C. and Joan Ellen Sicher to Erin J. Sicher, $310,000.

Metzerott Rd., 3502-Sachin G. Gokhale to Lenin Agusto Sierra and Nancy Llaneth De Sierra, $447,900.

Pierce Ave., 5008-Federal National Mortgage Association to Michael and Nancy Pettit, $340,000.

Saint Andrews Pl., 9325-Timothy E. and Sharon M. Fisk to Hyunkyung Kim, $392,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 11-611-Ivan O. Edafiogho to Osunde Frank Akamune, $143,500.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 9-1009-David John and Cristina Goroy Satterfield to Claudia Marcella Mendez and Gregory Theodore Komm, $72,000.

48th Ave., 8306-Dawn K. Nichols and Joseph R. Schultz to Carol A. Gray, $365,000.

53rd Ave., 9745-Daniel James and estate of Joyce Louise Kunz to Anthony J. DeFilippo, $249,900.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Bradmoore Dr., 1705-Donovan J. Spene to Giovanni Diaz Rodriguez, $280,000.

Driver Pl., 2400-Aliecia Shorts Shepherd to Katherine Brooks and Christina Bucher, $226,000.

Elmhurst St., 6425-Ruth Jones and estate of Caesar A. Lewis to Edgar C. Lopez Gonzalez and Catherine B. Martinez Garcia, $215,000.

Forest Run Dr., 2920-Preston and Imani Scott to Olusegun T. Fawehinmi, $235,000.

Marbury Ct., 7043-Joann Thomas to Latoya Gamer, $225,000.

Marlboro Pike., 5620-Alexander E. and Dwayne Veney to Ebele Akanegbu Brown, $260,000.

Milltown Ct., 6827-Brandi Reynolds to Ethelle Greenhill, $188,500.

Starshine Dr., 7705-Oxford Enterprises Corp. to Darrell and Daniale Lawrence, $390,000.

Stoney Meadows Dr., 5510-Nova Partners Corp. to Jazmin Willingham, $263,505.

Walters Pl., 6500-Darien M. and April Towns to Edgardo Troche Rivera, $320,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Belleau Trail, 9129-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Maria D. Carbajal and Rafael Antonio Carbajal Velasquez, $341,670.

Buckland Ct., 6506-Vermell McBride to Benjamin Jones and Dionne Brown, $235,000.

Captains View Lane, 11008-Sonya K. Friday to Timothy L. Commerford, $294,045.

Chalfont Ave., 13201-Paramount Investments Corp. to Dekieta Bethea, $335,000.

Eaglewing Lane, 6607-Tarnisha Boone to Luis R. Ferrufino Larrazabal, $325,000.

Firth Of Tae Dr., 12318-Francis X. and Constance O. Taylor to Imram Elahi and Ethan Scott Siddiqi, $775,000.

Henson Valley Way, 2314-Anthony B. Chase to Chanel McGuire, $315,000.

Inverness Lane, 220-Brenda Brown to German Isidro Cruz Parada and Jose Javier Vasquez Samayoa, $325,000.

Joe Klutsch Dr., 6546-Brian and Latasha Carson to Sheron Y. Jordan, $280,000.

Kings Lane, 604-Walter B. and Florence M. Stevens to Juan B. Stevens, $343,000.

Loch Ct., 7115-James and Elizabeth Stewart to Otto J. Snell, $368,000.

Monticello Ct., 2109-Caruso Builder Washington Overlook Corp. to Anthony Lemon and Candace A. Williams, $589,990.

Old Fort Rd., 12400-Hafizullah Salihi to Jonathan Taub, Ebony D. Fox and Tracy A. Schlegel, $339,000.

Parkton St., 12210-Andy T. and Lan T. Bui to Alex Montero, $305,000.

Piscataway Dr., 13729-Brad A. and Maureen S. Bartee to Jaenine St. Hill, $396,000.

Reid Lane, 13321-Paul Walker to Emanuel and Naima Doles, $450,000.

River Bend Rd., 403-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Tonia S. Canada, $393,620.

Riverview Rd., 10932-Scott A. Slater to James W. Garrison and Ana P. Sanguineti, $365,000.

Spring Forest Way, 11016-Wells Fargo Bank to Prakash Sankurathri and Thach Ha Phi Nguyen, $320,500.

Swan Creek Rd., 110-Sheryl C. and Anthony R. Picciolo to Hodjat Tavakoli and Fahimeh Khezr Heidari, $505,000.

Taylor Ave., 1811-Stars Homes Corp. to Deborah Ann Soulsby, $340,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Judicial Dr., 5602-Richard T. and Esther J. Booth to Abdulai T. and Mariame Barrie, $550,000.

Old Prospect Hill Rd., 11330-Jason and Annette C. Kiddy to Luis E. Barragan Ayaquica, Saul Fausto Barragan Silva and Concepcion J. Ayaquica Ponce, $272,500.

Wood Pointe Dr., 6201-Douglas F. Jones to Olawale Bishi, $400,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Davis Point Lane, 5320-Yao Hu to Quansheng Lu and Hong Liu, $460,000.

Greenbelt Rd., 8645, No. 201-Jun Chu to Rudoll E. Oledibe, $62,750.

Hanover Pkwy., 6984, No. 300-Maxine Mason Lyons to Kayla D. Jones, $115,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7720, No. 157-U.S. Bank and JP Alt 2006 S2 to Emmanuel Olu Ayeni, $108,000.

Julian Ct., 114-Digna M. and David Linh Cockerham to Melanie B. Cantwell, $468,000.

Ora Glen Ct., 7105-Ann C. Reilly to Jayaram Kancherla, $250,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Baltimore Ave., 5604-Kathryn E. Bond to Charles Hudson, $475,000.

Gallatin Pl., 5624-Patricia H. McLean to Jose R. Villegas, $275,000.

Jefferson St., 4011-Christian G. Moreau and Patricia Cronauer to Rachel Moore, $439,900.

Oglethorpe St., 4219-Jose Santos and Angelina Robles to Mara Stark Alcala and Justin Dunn, $369,900.

40th Ave., 5508-Kerri Patterson and Ryan Suess to Albert J. Ramirez and Mary R. Thomas, $490,000.

42nd Ave., 6215-Christina Roberts and estate of Lavonne Leslie Jackson to Luis E. Carrasco and Ginger G. Deason, $355,000.

45th Ave., 5708-Benjamin A. and Theresa T. Toll to Amanda R. and Jennifer L. Koslow, $422,000.

55th Pl., 4904-Robert E. Thomas Jr. to Carlos Luna, Emely Guadalupe Vivar and Laura Leon Vazquez, $294,900.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Brae Brooke Dr., 8511-Marita M. Douglas to Jose Luis Garcia Cruz, Eugenio Garcia, Beatriz Adriana Espinoza and Marlon A. Pineda Rosales, $345,000.

Edgerton Dr., 6521-William E. Barrera to Franklin B. and Perla Yesenia Perez, $339,000.

Galileo Ct., 7303-JC Properties and Remodeling Corp. to Tuyen Phat Le, Bich Thuan Nguyen and Mai Quynh Le, $493,500.

Good Luck Rd., 9202-Bridgitte A. Smith Harding and estate of Eileen Adelman to Blanca and Vladimir E. Cruz, $340,000.

Mueserbush Ct., 2821-Heather and Larry Langdon to Dorothy C. Johnson, $244,000.

Oliver St., 7307-Peggie Aida Robinson to Mary L. Vilorio Peguero, Jorge Ramos and Raul A. Pineda, $270,000.

Red Oak Lane, 2704-Maura and Dean De Raedt to Jallisa V. Arnold, $210,000.

Storch Ct., 6810-Onomaube D. Uzuzanor to Tom and Danyell L. Mathis, $285,000.

Washington Blvd., 9329-Jeremy and Tara M. Strain to Fei Wang, $180,000.

Woodberry St., 9817-Swain Holdings Corp. to Melanie P. Galloway, $339,000.

10th St., 1430-Sydna A. Jones and estate of James Edward Jones to Godwin O. Ekpo and Josephine Odaji, $320,000.

96th Ave., 6703-Fethi and Mehlika Yilmaz to Robert L. and Donna B. Jones Bey, $365,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Belton St., 11104-Donna J. McDonell and estate of James E. McDonell to Jennifer Arin Mary and Richard D. Hanks, $346,000.

Blue Wing Terr., 1119-Alicia M. Lindo to Chelsea Stinson, $342,500.

Dakota Dr., 1307-U.S. Bank to Paul Gyamerah, $353,600.

Dunloring Dr., 11555-Saba T. Logan to Deana P. Nisbett, $225,000.

Endicott Pl., 3805-Jerry Malloy to Grahamme S. and Emine T. Miller, $370,000.

Falling Leaf Ct., 10406-U.S. Bank to Lamonte and Shavon McNeil, $298,200.

Firethorn Ct., 136-Earth Housing Corp. to Johnny, Natasha and Vera Hamer, $199,999.

Gloxinia Ct., 11512-Veronica L. Priestley to Malamine Sane and Safietou Badji, $420,000.

Joyceton Dr., 11325-Asia T. Bullock to Kimberly Nikole Heard, $210,000.

King James Rd., 222-Erin and Neal Williams to Marion M. Torbit and Simeon Ogunjulugbe, $417,000.

Norton Hill Ct., 13906-NVR Inc. to Rachel Robinson, $766,158.

Pine Forest Lane, 906, No. 1803-Brittany L. Robinson Martinez to Brandi Reynolds, $230,000.

Ring Bill Loop, 1112-Bobbie Jones to Marie Nyangonu, $329,000.

Royal Commerce Pl., 9802-Paul and Airricka Butcher to Dillon A. and Carlene Ainsworth, $255,000.

Stoney Ridge Rd., 9513-Lyabode Olusegun and Akinbowale Samaiye to Edith Emelife, $333,000.

Town Center Cir., 8931, No. 6-112-Sharae L. Hayden to Ijeoma E. Onuigbo, $155,000.

Turner Wootton Pkwy., 14619-Christopher and Temea Simmons Collins to Antonio Jermaine Reynolds and Damien Christopher Hudson, $619,000.

Whistling Duck Dr., 1611-Ske Investments Corp. to Jill C. Joseph Johnson, $520,000.

Wood Branch Ct., 1006, No. 403-Stephen A. and Rebecca A. Schneider to Jennifer L. Jones, $215,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Ct., 7620, No. 57-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Kerlin Giselle Morales and Maria Isabel Rivera, $152,500.

Arbory Ct. E., 7637, No. 285-Rebecca Ellyn Coughlin to Carolyn V. Mathis, $223,000.

Ashford Pl., 14800-Leslie A. Pontz to Beakal Moges and Melat Makonnen, $290,000.

Bayshore Dr., 7902, No. 4442-Martha L. Pulido to Preston Terrell Johnson, $180,000.

Bond Mill Rd., 15506-Patricia D. Sobel to Hernan J. Cruz Orellana and Olga Marina Chias De Cruz, $300,000.

Brooktree Lane, 13112-Deborah A. Laforme to Jeffery Bates, $315,000.

Cherrywood Dr., 14925, No. 6F-Mary L. Padrick to Erick B. Cabrera and Yancy G. Berrios, $145,000.

Farnham Lane, 14611-Bobby and Premalatha Powers to Mohammad Abdul Musabbir, $530,000.

Ivy Bank Rd., 7224-Paul G. and Rosalie Vollmar to Brent M. and Jil W. Jensen, $516,000.

Lindendale Dr., 8406-Marva Properties Corp. to Richard D. Wilder Jr. and Isabel C. Ferrer, $290,000.

Marmick Pl., 7010-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas to William Roberts, $263,501.

Mayfair Terr., 6921-Heidrun L. and Inge C. McLain to Jemima A. Otchere, $277,900.

Montgomery St., 934-Gregory B. Bowers and estate of Kathryn Kay Harrison to Tai H. and Yen N. Truong, $358,000.

Woodruff Ct., 7606-Marilyn L. Aponte and John Michael Lyles to Justin Lukus, $274,900.

Seventh St., 603, No. 404-Guizhi Liang and Yonghui Yang to Zachary Marsh, $155,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Bovelder Dr., 8517-Barbara L. Hawes and Elizabeth Ann Ness to Benjamin J. Denissen and Katie M. Fink, $420,000.

Hilltop Ct., 9310-Samantha Y. Gardener to Charles S. and Chenai R. Kirkpatrick, $389,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Rainier Ave., 4204-Federal National Mortgage Association to Christopher Clinton Smith, $332,500.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Devil Tree Ct., 3832, No. 13A-Tariq Omar to Melvin J. Bonilla Amaya, $200,000.

Larchwood St., 8308-K2NC Corp. to Francisca De Samayoa De Sanchez, David Estrada Flores, Iris Coreni Sanchez De Estrada and Leonel Omar Estrada, $360,000.

Oglethorpe St., 8313-Andrew Joseph Hanko to Maria I. Gonzalez Villegas, $270,000.

Riverdale Rd., 7505, No. 2046-Jie Li to William A. Ortega, $50,000.

Standish Dr., 6900-Bah Capital Corp. to Carlos A. Perez, $261,000.

Topton St., 7708-Russell Allen Watts to Jeffrey E. Onwuzulligbo, $315,000.

70th Pl., 4805-Tyler W. and Heather Remkus to Deysi Lorena Guevara, $295,000.

86th Ave., 6203-Truman 2016 CS6 MD ML Corp. to Ximena Morales, $224,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Dumfries St., 1006-Jaime E. Iraeta Rivas to Gerson Alexander Alvarado Hernandez, $260,000.

Fleet St., 157, No. 902-Hak and Mi Young Pak to Terry L. Wright, $475,000.

Huron Dr. N., 112-Cristian B. Terrazas Coronado to Jon M. Miller II, $224,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 111-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Nicole M. Reese, $373,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 125-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Jacqueline M. Williams, $413,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 124-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Tashebia L. Bradley, $384,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 413-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Dalia Fadul, $609,900.

Seneca Dr., 213-Jack G. and Linda J. Bannister to Philip and Dawn Washington, $218,000.

Winslow Rd., 335-Mildred N. Rodgers to Hector Luis Marquez and Jose Luis Reyes Portillo, $260,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Beacon Pl., 6806-Helen S. Walters and Michelle Walters Ead to Pedro A. Somoza Avalos and Imelda M. Somoza, $253,000.

Powhatan St., 6619-German Sanchez Alamonte and Kinnsy R. Sanchez to John Anthony and Michael F. Carriel, $270,000.

Roanoke Ave., 6304-Enmanuel R. and Emmanuel R. Iglesias to Marcel Gilbert Pean, $373,000.

Van Buren St., 4705-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Varuna Singh, $466,501.

Second St., 6819-Wendy Keene and estate of Anne D. Etkin to Oscar R. Ventura Mendoza, $75,000.

50th Ave., 5303-Xiwen Shi and Q & P Realty Corp. to Jose Argueta Romero, Ilsia Argueta and Maria Argueta, $299,000.

67th Pl., 6027-Pamela K. and Belva M. Biery to Jose Luis Gonzalez, $257,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Crosier St., 4941-Hala Akhwan to Herman I. and Karen Michele Pryor, $475,000.

Glenn Dr., 3407-Katarina D. Marzullo to Donald R. Decourcy and Xueying Huang, $240,000.

Hartford Hills Dr., 4319-Meko and Larry Moten to Keith David Marlow, $250,000.

Ladd Rd., 6022-Visiono Investments Corp. to Jonathan and Carmen Powell, $309,970.

Manchester Dr., 5298-James M. and William H. Travis to Luis R. Reyes Perez and Israel Bonilla Reyes, $375,000.

Navy Day Dr., 3309-Jacob Asher and Kendra Hathaway to Rosa M. Villegas, $216,000.

Swann Rd., 3826-New Capital Investment Corp. to Ana Morena Bonilla and Jose H. Echeverria Lopez, $290,000.

Wood Creek Dr., 3534-Wells Fargo Bank to Malika Namibia Marryshow, $210,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Anvil Lane N., 2028-Virgil McDonald to Tamara Jones and Devarrow Day, $255,000.

Brentley Rd., 4910-Rebecca Iwssink to Faiza Jabeen and Daniel Thomas Richards, $395,000.

Brinkley Station Dr., 3042-Federal National Mortgage Association to Malinda Venable, $215,000.

Cedell Pl., 4508-Frances Payne Sabatini and Theresa Marie McGrath to Stephen A. Bottalico, $240,000.

Colebrooke Dr., 2020-Green Top Properties Corp. to Sylvia F. Williams, $300,000.

Iverson St., 2105-Malik & Wasim Holding Corp. to Jose J. Esparza, $323,000.

Iverson St., 2585-Janet N. Campbell to Doris E. Medley, $75,000.

Joan Lane, 5512-Unique & Modern Homes to Nestor M. Ventura Zavala and Lastenia D. Alvarez, $288,000.

Keppler Rd., 5707-Alvis C. and Thea S. Bradley to Penelope Vails Williams, $299,900.

Merchant Rd., 5704-MP Green CHS 26 Corp. to Aneasa M. Holland, $310,000.

Nile Pl., 5605-Os Consult Corp. to Ronald L. Edmonds Jr., $383,308.

Olson St., 2504-Tonya R. Taylor and estate of John T. Calloway to Marcelo A. Vasquez Romero, $225,000.

Summerhill Rd., 6003-Baham Corp. to Joshua D. and Sarah L. Potter, $383,000.

Trueman Dr., 6103-Andrea M. Ellwood to Samantha Williams, $210,000.

Wickham Dr., 4904-Troy L. and Christina M. Johnson to Albert Turner and Natasha Love, $365,000.

28th Ave., 4107-Appraisal Continent Inc. and State of Maryland to William A. and Karen H. Davis, $260,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

America Blvd., 6500, No. 407-Amanda Koslow to Tiffany Jones, $229,750.

America Blvd., 6506, No. 607-FV 1 Inc. Trust for Morgan Stanley Mortgage to Betzaida Tejada Vera, $195,000.

Chillum Rd., 1009, No. 204-Gulam Younossi to Margarita C. Ventura and Jose Romero Ventura Ayala, $90,000.

Marsh Pt., 2411-NVR Inc. to Paulette Early, $379,990.

Nicholson St., 3201- Rachel A. King and Charles E. Porter III to Timothy N. and Jessica L. Raimundo, $395,000.

Parkway Ct., 6532-Moore Coices Corp. to Juan B. Martinez, $355,900.

Van Buren St., 4411-Debra J. Cook to Eric W. Boyle and Jessica B. Garratt, $565,000.

33rd Pl., 5835-Vickie Marie Hall and Mary L. Davis to Pierre Zibi, $225,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Beckenham Pl., 4421-Laura A. Thrower to Neal Fitz, $270,000.

Brookes Reserve Rd., 10601-John and Brenda Vitale to Christopher Robert Gordon, $605,000.

Brooktrail Ct., 16338-Jeanette R. Williams and Albert Baxter to Sean Pryor, $257,500.

Carlene Dr., 13910-Betty A. Underwood to Lazarus Ronald and Audrey Rene Thicklen, $460,000.

Center Park Way, 12905-Phyllis Theresa Proctor to Johnathan L. Gentry and Angela Dorsey, $290,000.

Cone Ct., 9906-Donna Candice Brown to Tajuana F. and Ralph L. Jefferson, $299,000.

Dappah Ct., 10104-Jermaine Lamont and Timikia Renee Pegues to Maryann Ifeyinwa Ike, $575,000.

Duley Station Rd., 11810-Stephen and Judith K. Gordey to Harry Johnson Jr., $400,000.

Exmoore Ct., 4610-Nicholas Okoye to Lamon A. Gray, $650,000.

Flying Change Ct., 10712-Toll V Partnership to Dwight Smith Barrow, $457,726.

Grandhaven Ave., 8414-Charles Edward Pace to Gregory E. and Debbie Washington Stevens, $365,000.

Imperial Oaks Lane, 4605-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Felicia Agyeiwaa, $679,990.

King John Way, 4860, No. 265-Sharonn M. McLean Green to Jestin Darniel Ryles, $230,000.

Marewood Ct., 5105-Melda E. Chambers and Daniel William Martin to Enid and Natasha Alexandria Murray and Brian Dwayne Wilkins, $435,000.

Mimsey Rd., 4604-Dominia Development Corp. to Darius Regis and Gina Emmanuel, $343,000.

Newton Ct., 17311-FFI Holdings Corp. to Eric R. Stevenson, $364,999.

Old Marlboro Pike., 14001-Fubon Development Corp. to Jermaine Hawkins and Juanicia Carroll, $278,000.

Piaffe Cir., 9420-Mab of Canter Creek Corp. to Larry W. Smith and Ione Maddox, $608,950.

Rosaryville Rd., 9707-Pamela C. and Otto M.W. Neilson IV to Vania Carey, $320,000.

Thomas Sim Lee Terr., 5505-Wells Fargo Bank NA to Christopher Ajiri, $191,000.

Van Brady Rd., 11525-Spencer E. Stephens Jr. and Deborah A. Whitehead to Otto Anthony Seidel and Troy Edward Vaughn, $350,000.

Village Dr. W., 17020-Ally Bank to Kendrick R. Gordon, $286,000.

Woodford Lane, 4812-Michelle D. Hadrick and estate of Carolyn Ruthene Samuels to Vincent Hopkins, $268,500.

Wyman Way, 9756-Quinton Carnell Walker Jr. to Enoch Elijah Ezra Forbin, $320,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Balsam Poplar Pl., 10210-Johnnie T. Osborne II to Sharon D. Gulliver, $322,000.

Dahlia Dr., 15008-Vie A. and Wilfred J. Auber to Julius Chimenang and Beulah E. Ade, $679,000.

Doral Ct., 1715-Cross Country Equity Corp. to Clifton Dayvonne T. Roy, $450,000.

Evening Star Pl., 631-Vonda M. Patterson to Charles and Nicole Butler, $304,000.

Glenkirk Way, 9702-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Terri and Jean Fleuriot, $555,900.

Jaystone Ct., 406-Thomas J. and Rebecca W. Killion to Kenneth R. Moore Sr., $464,600.

Lake Arbor Way, 11026-495 Properties Corp. to Shannon M. Goode, $420,000.

Millwood Way, 2705-Bank of New York Mellon and New Penn Financial Corp. to Anthony and Corinne Margot Jobe, $485,625.

Saint Josephs Dr., 2306-Duncan E. and Ernestine Whiteside to Edrees Eric Osric and Farah Diba Shakour Bridges, $515,900.

Sycamore Heights Ct., 1722, No. 66-Ikechi Fred Okwara to Roberto Martinez, $283,750.

Vittoria Ct., 2107, No. 19-Bernita M. and Martin Kane Jr. to Gregory R. Niblett, $381,000.

Willow Oaks Dr., 10739-Federico M. and Nenita Ann M. Recio to Franckel and Vensie Raphael Constant, $420,000.