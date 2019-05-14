Barney Dr., 18007-Ems Real Estates Services Corp. to Dallas Coleman, $409,900.
Braemar Ct., 1603-Jason Kenneth and Michelle Lee Cummings to Gwenda Ella and Blake Jay Bradford, $463,000.
Chatsworth Dr., 925-Jean W. Davis to Beninno Guzman, $277,000.
Teresa Dr., 1106-Kristen R. Williams to Nathaniel Jerry Johnson Jr. and Antionette L. Moore, $300,000.
Edwards Way, 9250, No. 406-C-Barbara M. Devore to Alamgir Kabir, $56,000.
Gumwood Dr., 3305-John and Raymond Weiler to Gloria Estela Reyes Pena, $378,900.
Merrimac Dr., 1604-Rafael A. Lopez to Shui Xiu Chen, $362,000.
Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 607-Guohong Cui and Rongrong Yang to Jing Kun Zheng and Xiao Yan Chen, $60,000.
Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 1620-Adieba Hijazi to Tefaye Ambaye and Fitaw Ambaye Berhe, $115,000.
Park Dr. W., 7912-Sandra L. Jones to An M. Hong and Ji Wei Ren, $195,000.
Powder Mill Rd., 3223-Federal National Mortgage Association to Nuria M. Reyes and Elsa E. Turcios De Rodriquez, $289,000.
Sheridan St., 715-Stacey L. Brooks and estate of Mamie E. Brooks to Maria Dolores Rodriguez De Lainez, Sonia C. Lainez Rodriguez and Hector Garcia, $299,900.
17th Ave., 7417-Rosetta Greene to Santos Sabino Sanchez Rivera and Yohana G. Orozco, $260,000.
Neck Rd., 23300-Theresa M. Toole to Joseph Clayton Mosley and Amanda C. Woodard, $452,000.
Brickyard Blvd., 12823-Calatlantic Group Inc. to William and Jarimaris Garcia, $444,189.
Chapel View Dr., 3122-Sean C. McGrath Martinez and Robert McGrath Jr. to Adriana Romero, $399,000.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11232, No. 172-William O. Pineda Guevara and Yesenia D. Membreno Rogel to Juana M. Vasquez and Alexandrina Vanessa Hernandez, $120,000.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11354, No. 1X-Dawn K. Nichols to Gifty Agbeve, $138,000.
Dunnington Rd., 3209-Sigfrid Lindstrom and Jane Byers Wallberg to Jose D. and Adela C. Delgado, $400,000.
Greenmount Ave., 13003-Kimberly K. Pulliam and estate of Donna Kay Atkins to Exanter and Anette B. Cherichel, $370,000.
Innisbrook Dr., 12907-Robert J. and Rosa C. Clark to Hee Jung Song and Taek Soo Lee, $610,000.
Macon St., 11805-Ocwen Loan Servicing Corp. to Xiwen Shi, $260,240.
Old Baltimore Pike, 11616-Glenn O. and Patricia A. Dewitt to Jobo, Alexis Jacobs and Liliana Vilmary Huerta, $338,000.
Oriole Dr., 13133-Turnkey Development Inc. to Jennifer L. Covington, $465,000.
Romlon St., 4405, No. 104-Angel and Rosa Bathancourt to Grace Reyes, $57,000.
Sellman Rd., 4130-Federal National Mortgage Association to Dong Hwa Chung, $283,072.
Wellford Dr., 13128-Molham Megahed to Kathleen O. Freeman and Krystal Dawn Melissa Covington, $373,000.
Taussig Rd., 5434-Joyful Living Corp. to Jacob Grotticelli, $340,000.
Abbey Dr., 16300-Bank of New York Mellon and the Bank of New York to Chris William Siam, $283,500.
Bar Harbor Pl., 4203-Sterling A. and Raydiance M. Swanston to Bolaji Onabajo, $288,000.
Belair Dr., 2311-James Lewis Parker to Devin and Nicole Newton, $330,000.
Brigit Ct., 11608-HSBC Bank USA to Hugo Flores, $320,000.
Claxton Pl., 3903-Traci W. Duvall Humes to Vincent I. and Loretta E. Okeke, $320,000.
Fawn Lane, 2704-Alexander D. and Nina S. Frolov to Kristen J. Luise, $325,000.
Foxhill Lane, 12115-Richard L. and Maria M. Wharton to Raffi Papazian, $385,000.
Gresham Ct., 13509-Daniel V. and Dallison Halley Pierce to Hilda M. Evans, $385,000.
Hillmeade Rd., 5711-Gloria J. Greene and Larry Blackwell to Emenike Umunna and Louisa Chinwe Kanu, $680,000.
Keaton Pl., 2602-Duane A. and Karen L. Johnson to Angie M. and Cory J. Peck, $360,000.
Kensington Lane, 12422-Thomas and Vanessa J. Moore to Natasha I. and Derrick L. Massie, $350,000.
Kinderbrook Lane, 2514-Donald William and Krista Goodwin to Michael Joseph Chiddo, $317,000.
Libertys Delight Dr., 12800, No. 308-Victoria A. Haastrup and Olakuolie Akinyode to Delores C. Penn, $302,500.
Majestic Lane, 3600-James Michael Moraz and Arianna L. Edwards to Donald L. Wilson Sr. and Jillian Catterton, $347,500.
Maple Bluff Lane, 3405-Jeanne H. McMahon to Starlette S. Thomas, $215,000.
Megans Chance Ct., 5507-Michael M. and Danielle Y. Andrews to Sean and Jeanette Copeland, $490,000.
Millstream Dr., 12007-William R. Franklin Jr. and estate of Shirley T. Viands to Madeline J. and Telly M. McKnight, $305,000.
Moylan Dr., 3303-Kevin R. Kennedy and estate of Joan Kennedy to Tika P. Subedi, $240,000.
Resin Ct., 13902-Anh P. Nguyen to Martika and Kitou L. Futrell, $430,000.
Rolling Hill Lane, 12214-Sylvia M. Covington to Tammy S. Moss, $324,900.
Silver Maple Ct., 13017-Alessandro G. Russo to Demont C. Cook, $293,000.
Stonehaven Lane, 12319, No. T20-Janice Schweinsburg and estate of Claire Friedrich to Wendy S. and Robert T. Edwards, $157,000.
Tanbark Lane, 3001-Kenneth and Pamela Harris to Klaus Bernard Huebert and Lauren Maria Zamora, $308,500.
Victoria Heights Dr., 13007-Leigh J. and Kimberly A. Ossi Van Brecht to Dominique Cully and Franklin Frances, $332,000.
Westview Forest Dr., 13914-Surp Chin to Arline Marie Annette Drummond and Shamatto Abdullah Clarke, $440,000.
Willow Marsh Lane, 12814-Robert J. and Asure D. Contee to Gwendolyn J. Stepp and Ronald Wagner, $725,000.
Woodrow Lane, 4104-Christopher and Aimee Coyle to Maurice B. and Kelechi C. Fluitt, $345,700.
Yeadon Ct., 4206-John P. and Joan Geiling to Cora and Daniel Applen, $359,000.
Alderwood Lane, 16304-Garth E. Stotsky to Jaime Douglas Valencia Torres, $258,000.
Ayrwood Lane, 16310-Jennifer M. Anderson to Melvin Tildon, $280,000.
Elkhorn Cir., 3911-Kathy Michelle Craft to Deonte and Dadria Brown, $317,000.
Erwin Ct., 15714-Reiner P. and Mary G. Castillo to Adenike O. Bucknor, $320,000.
Nemo Ct., 2635-Jerome C. Erwin to Patricia Belinda De Hostos, $240,000.
Norwalk Ct., 15314-Wells Fargo Bank to Prosper Osei Wusu, $175,505.
Paddock Lane, 1316-Eva Maria Williams and Ira G. Cole to Katie Daun and David Kirk Mitchell, $322,500.
Passaie Lane, 15603-Ronald A. and Patricia A. Marcolini to Michael W. Alexander, $363,000.
Penn Pl., 2310-Amy S. McCune to Elaine V. Williamson, $352,000.
Pennypacker Lane, 1104-Donna K. and Raymond W. Lauer to Karl and Erica E. Selle, $290,000.
Piller Lane, 15819-Kiera A. Finucane Reardon to Juliette Katrina Holloway, $238,500.
Presswick Lane, 15711-Son Nguyen to Andrew P. and Rachel D. Kern, $390,000.
Bredon Ct., 12508-Gregory R. and Mary C. Gillis to Yolanda Moore, $295,000.
Croom Rd., 15211-Denise Walls and estate of Janice Walls to Rodney A. and Matina E. Boddie, $360,000.
Gilpin Mews Lane, 15621-TZ 101 Corp. and Zhang Xianfu to Angela T. Simmons, $375,000.
Lady Lauren Lane, 15124-DR Horton Inc. to Willie L. and Delores Riddick, $334,990.
Redwood Dr. W., 11828-Luxury Prospects Corp. to Annette R. James, $359,000.
Sunnybrook Ct., 8316-Lift Capital Group Corp. to Bernard and Shayna Casiano Conley, $467,000.
Wylie Rd., 15409-Antonio Hood to Salamotu K. Smalling, $260,000.
Perry St., 3703-Christopher J. Gowen to Lauren Cramer and Justin Andrew Gifford, $399,900.
Arlene Dr., 6701-Angela O. Mathis and Stanley D. Brown to Dana E. Dandridge, $335,000.
Byers St., 4106-Eagle Management Co. to Amber N. Toney, $215,000.
Carmody Hills Dr., 315-Andre and Joy Marshall to Thomas B. Porter, $215,000.
Chance Pl., 602-Millicent R. Clay to Caren A. Gillison, $319,990.
Eagle St., 5723-Patricia A. Davis and Joanna Jacobs to Fanael Fuentes and Reyna E. Osorio Villeda, $190,000.
Emo St., 5105-Geovani Flores to Vernon M. Alston, $225,000.
Gunther St., 4814-Good Morrow Corp. to Morgann Shaner, $202,500.
Karen Blvd., 1042-Tammy M. Butler and Aaron Simmons to Topeka A. Totten, $253,000.
Modupeola Way, 6114-HSBC Bank USA and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Cheryl Patrick, $240,000.
Nova Ave., 418-D. and A. Home Rehab Corp. to Elizabeth R. Rene, $219,000.
Opus Ave., 533-Harborside Properties Corp. to Ana S. Alfaro, $235,500.
Pistachio Lane, 4613-Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. to Victoria Pratt, $220,000.
Quarry Ave., 604-Realty Properties Corp. to Jerry Butler, $290,000.
Ruston Ave., 1722-U.S. Bank to Jean Wanji, $214,000.
Vine St., 4303-Carolina I. Escobar and Silvia J. Castillo to Rosa Alma Hernandez and Walter Dumas Hernandez Quintero, $235,000.
63rd St., 603-Chris Papasava to Ronita Skinner, $260,000.
71st St., 603-Leon and Franchy Segears to Francisco Reyes Balbuena, $190,000.
Belgravia Lane, 7418-Dexter J. Kelly to Deborah C. Ihezie, $277,000.
Burnside Rd., 7604-Levi Concepcion Sanchez Hernandez and Emilia P. Pineda Ayala to Michelle Moten, $214,900.
Cheverly Ave., 2310-Prudent Capital Real Estate Group Corp. to Xavier Marti Santos and Lourdes Del Mar Cruz Hidalgo, $450,000.
Dutch Village Dr., 1777-Regina P.K. Carter to Sherilyn R. Cummings, $159,900.
Duvall Ridge Rd., 2718-SM Landover Corp. to Suzanne M. Zoumbaris, $304,120.
Euclid St., 5731-Michael W. and Mary G. Leimbach to Jason C. Andrew and Julie M. Hau, $380,000.
Forest Rd., 5710-Judd Mills to Nicholas A. and Lindsey F. Fedyk, $350,000.
Kent Town Dr., 6931-Arel Properties Corp. to Juan Carlos Ventura Salvador and Karina Yamileth Mendez Argueta, $225,000.
Orchard Summit Ct., 2603-Andre N. and Tania N. Joseph to Harry P. Arnold and Sylvia Min, $315,000.
Palmer Park Rd., 2003-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Jillian Noel, $220,000.
Pinebrook Rd., 2735-SM Landover Corp. to Shinavia McKinney, $284,505.
Stoddert Lane, 6903-SM Landover Corp. to Helena D. Trimmer, $319,130.
Stoddert Lane, 6915-SM Landover Corp. to Takila A. Harris, $276,695.
Swan Terr., 7724-Martin L. Cook to Kelechi Ajieren, $228,000.
Applecross Dr., 12806-Pacific Union Financial Corp. to Agnesia Hipolito Medina, $186,500.
Butterfield Dr., 5909-Diana C. and Walter I. Banks to Junette Elaine Ford and Okeno Anthony George McFarlane, $250,000.
Chris Mar Ave., 5608-William O. Sydnor and estate of Catherine Jean Sydnor to Stephen N. Clark, $262,000.
Collins St., 3206-Sharon Coote and Michael T. Johnson to Seon Neville Wilburg, $435,000.
Eilerson St., 6712-Michael T. and Jean L. Young to Deborah W. Bell, $315,000.
Foxhall Rd., 8110-Allan L. and Lynda Matthews Gordon to Jerome and Laure Drake Manning, $405,000.
Goldfield Ct., 7812-Dana L. Washington to Margaret M. Hartso, $257,000.
Hermitt St., 11421-Tito Antezana to Nkebila Elvis Bah, $345,000.
Hunt Weber Dr., 6200-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Dione Williams, $485,365.
Lunan Rd., 12600-Theresa B. Johnson to Pauline Price, $225,000.
Milligan Lane, 7505-George Joseph and Jo Ann Vincetta Nutter to Chante Monique Kelliebrew, $330,000.
Pella Pl., 9303-Marnia Holdings Corp. to Cotina I. Carrington, $350,000.
Quaking Aspen Way, 10603-Charles A. and Katrinka M. Agurs to Oscelyn A. Anderson and Michael Thomas, $475,000.
Schultz Rd., 8412-Cheri W. Brackett and Margarettte Wah Ni Tahe Baker to Ethel L. and Brenda L. Silas, $342,000.
Shallow River Rd., 5535-Candace Vines to Patrice Kashif, $275,000.
Trent St., 5314-Natasha McNeil to Lori Morrow, $297,500.
Woodyard Rd., 8005-Legacy Business Associates Corp. to Terrence Dushawn Ross Jr., $234,000.
Berwyn Rd., 4816-Kevin R. and Melanie K. Carter to Mark and Miranda Goodson, $480,000.
Cunningham Dr., 8516-Richard S. and Robin L. Webster to Andriy D. and Danielle M. Villhauer, $380,000.
Erie St., 4901-Joyce E. Peay to Lucy C. and Jesus Antonio Hernandez, $286,000.
Indian Lane, 5008-Sherry L. Gotshall and Pamela M. Phillips to Jingxia Jiang, $235,000.
Lackawanna St., 4712-Richard C. and Joan Ellen Sicher to Erin J. Sicher, $310,000.
Metzerott Rd., 3502-Sachin G. Gokhale to Lenin Agusto Sierra and Nancy Llaneth De Sierra, $447,900.
Pierce Ave., 5008-Federal National Mortgage Association to Michael and Nancy Pettit, $340,000.
Saint Andrews Pl., 9325-Timothy E. and Sharon M. Fisk to Hyunkyung Kim, $392,000.
Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 11-611-Ivan O. Edafiogho to Osunde Frank Akamune, $143,500.
Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 9-1009-David John and Cristina Goroy Satterfield to Claudia Marcella Mendez and Gregory Theodore Komm, $72,000.
48th Ave., 8306-Dawn K. Nichols and Joseph R. Schultz to Carol A. Gray, $365,000.
53rd Ave., 9745-Daniel James and estate of Joyce Louise Kunz to Anthony J. DeFilippo, $249,900.
Bradmoore Dr., 1705-Donovan J. Spene to Giovanni Diaz Rodriguez, $280,000.
Driver Pl., 2400-Aliecia Shorts Shepherd to Katherine Brooks and Christina Bucher, $226,000.
Elmhurst St., 6425-Ruth Jones and estate of Caesar A. Lewis to Edgar C. Lopez Gonzalez and Catherine B. Martinez Garcia, $215,000.
Forest Run Dr., 2920-Preston and Imani Scott to Olusegun T. Fawehinmi, $235,000.
Marbury Ct., 7043-Joann Thomas to Latoya Gamer, $225,000.
Marlboro Pike., 5620-Alexander E. and Dwayne Veney to Ebele Akanegbu Brown, $260,000.
Milltown Ct., 6827-Brandi Reynolds to Ethelle Greenhill, $188,500.
Starshine Dr., 7705-Oxford Enterprises Corp. to Darrell and Daniale Lawrence, $390,000.
Stoney Meadows Dr., 5510-Nova Partners Corp. to Jazmin Willingham, $263,505.
Walters Pl., 6500-Darien M. and April Towns to Edgardo Troche Rivera, $320,000.
Belleau Trail, 9129-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Maria D. Carbajal and Rafael Antonio Carbajal Velasquez, $341,670.
Buckland Ct., 6506-Vermell McBride to Benjamin Jones and Dionne Brown, $235,000.
Captains View Lane, 11008-Sonya K. Friday to Timothy L. Commerford, $294,045.
Chalfont Ave., 13201-Paramount Investments Corp. to Dekieta Bethea, $335,000.
Eaglewing Lane, 6607-Tarnisha Boone to Luis R. Ferrufino Larrazabal, $325,000.
Firth Of Tae Dr., 12318-Francis X. and Constance O. Taylor to Imram Elahi and Ethan Scott Siddiqi, $775,000.
Henson Valley Way, 2314-Anthony B. Chase to Chanel McGuire, $315,000.
Inverness Lane, 220-Brenda Brown to German Isidro Cruz Parada and Jose Javier Vasquez Samayoa, $325,000.
Joe Klutsch Dr., 6546-Brian and Latasha Carson to Sheron Y. Jordan, $280,000.
Kings Lane, 604-Walter B. and Florence M. Stevens to Juan B. Stevens, $343,000.
Loch Ct., 7115-James and Elizabeth Stewart to Otto J. Snell, $368,000.
Monticello Ct., 2109-Caruso Builder Washington Overlook Corp. to Anthony Lemon and Candace A. Williams, $589,990.
Old Fort Rd., 12400-Hafizullah Salihi to Jonathan Taub, Ebony D. Fox and Tracy A. Schlegel, $339,000.
Parkton St., 12210-Andy T. and Lan T. Bui to Alex Montero, $305,000.
Piscataway Dr., 13729-Brad A. and Maureen S. Bartee to Jaenine St. Hill, $396,000.
Reid Lane, 13321-Paul Walker to Emanuel and Naima Doles, $450,000.
River Bend Rd., 403-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Tonia S. Canada, $393,620.
Riverview Rd., 10932-Scott A. Slater to James W. Garrison and Ana P. Sanguineti, $365,000.
Spring Forest Way, 11016-Wells Fargo Bank to Prakash Sankurathri and Thach Ha Phi Nguyen, $320,500.
Swan Creek Rd., 110-Sheryl C. and Anthony R. Picciolo to Hodjat Tavakoli and Fahimeh Khezr Heidari, $505,000.
Taylor Ave., 1811-Stars Homes Corp. to Deborah Ann Soulsby, $340,000.
Judicial Dr., 5602-Richard T. and Esther J. Booth to Abdulai T. and Mariame Barrie, $550,000.
Old Prospect Hill Rd., 11330-Jason and Annette C. Kiddy to Luis E. Barragan Ayaquica, Saul Fausto Barragan Silva and Concepcion J. Ayaquica Ponce, $272,500.
Wood Pointe Dr., 6201-Douglas F. Jones to Olawale Bishi, $400,000.
Davis Point Lane, 5320-Yao Hu to Quansheng Lu and Hong Liu, $460,000.
Greenbelt Rd., 8645, No. 201-Jun Chu to Rudoll E. Oledibe, $62,750.
Hanover Pkwy., 6984, No. 300-Maxine Mason Lyons to Kayla D. Jones, $115,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 7720, No. 157-U.S. Bank and JP Alt 2006 S2 to Emmanuel Olu Ayeni, $108,000.
Julian Ct., 114-Digna M. and David Linh Cockerham to Melanie B. Cantwell, $468,000.
Ora Glen Ct., 7105-Ann C. Reilly to Jayaram Kancherla, $250,000.
Baltimore Ave., 5604-Kathryn E. Bond to Charles Hudson, $475,000.
Gallatin Pl., 5624-Patricia H. McLean to Jose R. Villegas, $275,000.
Jefferson St., 4011-Christian G. Moreau and Patricia Cronauer to Rachel Moore, $439,900.
Oglethorpe St., 4219-Jose Santos and Angelina Robles to Mara Stark Alcala and Justin Dunn, $369,900.
40th Ave., 5508-Kerri Patterson and Ryan Suess to Albert J. Ramirez and Mary R. Thomas, $490,000.
42nd Ave., 6215-Christina Roberts and estate of Lavonne Leslie Jackson to Luis E. Carrasco and Ginger G. Deason, $355,000.
45th Ave., 5708-Benjamin A. and Theresa T. Toll to Amanda R. and Jennifer L. Koslow, $422,000.
55th Pl., 4904-Robert E. Thomas Jr. to Carlos Luna, Emely Guadalupe Vivar and Laura Leon Vazquez, $294,900.
Brae Brooke Dr., 8511-Marita M. Douglas to Jose Luis Garcia Cruz, Eugenio Garcia, Beatriz Adriana Espinoza and Marlon A. Pineda Rosales, $345,000.
Edgerton Dr., 6521-William E. Barrera to Franklin B. and Perla Yesenia Perez, $339,000.
Galileo Ct., 7303-JC Properties and Remodeling Corp. to Tuyen Phat Le, Bich Thuan Nguyen and Mai Quynh Le, $493,500.
Good Luck Rd., 9202-Bridgitte A. Smith Harding and estate of Eileen Adelman to Blanca and Vladimir E. Cruz, $340,000.
Mueserbush Ct., 2821-Heather and Larry Langdon to Dorothy C. Johnson, $244,000.
Oliver St., 7307-Peggie Aida Robinson to Mary L. Vilorio Peguero, Jorge Ramos and Raul A. Pineda, $270,000.
Red Oak Lane, 2704-Maura and Dean De Raedt to Jallisa V. Arnold, $210,000.
Storch Ct., 6810-Onomaube D. Uzuzanor to Tom and Danyell L. Mathis, $285,000.
Washington Blvd., 9329-Jeremy and Tara M. Strain to Fei Wang, $180,000.
Woodberry St., 9817-Swain Holdings Corp. to Melanie P. Galloway, $339,000.
10th St., 1430-Sydna A. Jones and estate of James Edward Jones to Godwin O. Ekpo and Josephine Odaji, $320,000.
96th Ave., 6703-Fethi and Mehlika Yilmaz to Robert L. and Donna B. Jones Bey, $365,000.
Belton St., 11104-Donna J. McDonell and estate of James E. McDonell to Jennifer Arin Mary and Richard D. Hanks, $346,000.
Blue Wing Terr., 1119-Alicia M. Lindo to Chelsea Stinson, $342,500.
Dakota Dr., 1307-U.S. Bank to Paul Gyamerah, $353,600.
Dunloring Dr., 11555-Saba T. Logan to Deana P. Nisbett, $225,000.
Endicott Pl., 3805-Jerry Malloy to Grahamme S. and Emine T. Miller, $370,000.
Falling Leaf Ct., 10406-U.S. Bank to Lamonte and Shavon McNeil, $298,200.
Firethorn Ct., 136-Earth Housing Corp. to Johnny, Natasha and Vera Hamer, $199,999.
Gloxinia Ct., 11512-Veronica L. Priestley to Malamine Sane and Safietou Badji, $420,000.
Joyceton Dr., 11325-Asia T. Bullock to Kimberly Nikole Heard, $210,000.
King James Rd., 222-Erin and Neal Williams to Marion M. Torbit and Simeon Ogunjulugbe, $417,000.
Norton Hill Ct., 13906-NVR Inc. to Rachel Robinson, $766,158.
Pine Forest Lane, 906, No. 1803-Brittany L. Robinson Martinez to Brandi Reynolds, $230,000.
Ring Bill Loop, 1112-Bobbie Jones to Marie Nyangonu, $329,000.
Royal Commerce Pl., 9802-Paul and Airricka Butcher to Dillon A. and Carlene Ainsworth, $255,000.
Stoney Ridge Rd., 9513-Lyabode Olusegun and Akinbowale Samaiye to Edith Emelife, $333,000.
Town Center Cir., 8931, No. 6-112-Sharae L. Hayden to Ijeoma E. Onuigbo, $155,000.
Turner Wootton Pkwy., 14619-Christopher and Temea Simmons Collins to Antonio Jermaine Reynolds and Damien Christopher Hudson, $619,000.
Whistling Duck Dr., 1611-Ske Investments Corp. to Jill C. Joseph Johnson, $520,000.
Wood Branch Ct., 1006, No. 403-Stephen A. and Rebecca A. Schneider to Jennifer L. Jones, $215,000.
Arbory Ct., 7620, No. 57-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Kerlin Giselle Morales and Maria Isabel Rivera, $152,500.
Arbory Ct. E., 7637, No. 285-Rebecca Ellyn Coughlin to Carolyn V. Mathis, $223,000.
Ashford Pl., 14800-Leslie A. Pontz to Beakal Moges and Melat Makonnen, $290,000.
Bayshore Dr., 7902, No. 4442-Martha L. Pulido to Preston Terrell Johnson, $180,000.
Bond Mill Rd., 15506-Patricia D. Sobel to Hernan J. Cruz Orellana and Olga Marina Chias De Cruz, $300,000.
Brooktree Lane, 13112-Deborah A. Laforme to Jeffery Bates, $315,000.
Cherrywood Dr., 14925, No. 6F-Mary L. Padrick to Erick B. Cabrera and Yancy G. Berrios, $145,000.
Farnham Lane, 14611-Bobby and Premalatha Powers to Mohammad Abdul Musabbir, $530,000.
Ivy Bank Rd., 7224-Paul G. and Rosalie Vollmar to Brent M. and Jil W. Jensen, $516,000.
Lindendale Dr., 8406-Marva Properties Corp. to Richard D. Wilder Jr. and Isabel C. Ferrer, $290,000.
Marmick Pl., 7010-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas to William Roberts, $263,501.
Mayfair Terr., 6921-Heidrun L. and Inge C. McLain to Jemima A. Otchere, $277,900.
Montgomery St., 934-Gregory B. Bowers and estate of Kathryn Kay Harrison to Tai H. and Yen N. Truong, $358,000.
Woodruff Ct., 7606-Marilyn L. Aponte and John Michael Lyles to Justin Lukus, $274,900.
Seventh St., 603, No. 404-Guizhi Liang and Yonghui Yang to Zachary Marsh, $155,000.
Bovelder Dr., 8517-Barbara L. Hawes and Elizabeth Ann Ness to Benjamin J. Denissen and Katie M. Fink, $420,000.
Hilltop Ct., 9310-Samantha Y. Gardener to Charles S. and Chenai R. Kirkpatrick, $389,000.
Rainier Ave., 4204-Federal National Mortgage Association to Christopher Clinton Smith, $332,500.
Devil Tree Ct., 3832, No. 13A-Tariq Omar to Melvin J. Bonilla Amaya, $200,000.
Larchwood St., 8308-K2NC Corp. to Francisca De Samayoa De Sanchez, David Estrada Flores, Iris Coreni Sanchez De Estrada and Leonel Omar Estrada, $360,000.
Oglethorpe St., 8313-Andrew Joseph Hanko to Maria I. Gonzalez Villegas, $270,000.
Riverdale Rd., 7505, No. 2046-Jie Li to William A. Ortega, $50,000.
Standish Dr., 6900-Bah Capital Corp. to Carlos A. Perez, $261,000.
Topton St., 7708-Russell Allen Watts to Jeffrey E. Onwuzulligbo, $315,000.
70th Pl., 4805-Tyler W. and Heather Remkus to Deysi Lorena Guevara, $295,000.
86th Ave., 6203-Truman 2016 CS6 MD ML Corp. to Ximena Morales, $224,000.
Dumfries St., 1006-Jaime E. Iraeta Rivas to Gerson Alexander Alvarado Hernandez, $260,000.
Fleet St., 157, No. 902-Hak and Mi Young Pak to Terry L. Wright, $475,000.
Huron Dr. N., 112-Cristian B. Terrazas Coronado to Jon M. Miller II, $224,900.
Riverhaven Dr., 111-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Nicole M. Reese, $373,900.
Riverhaven Dr., 125-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Jacqueline M. Williams, $413,900.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 124-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Tashebia L. Bradley, $384,900.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 413-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Dalia Fadul, $609,900.
Seneca Dr., 213-Jack G. and Linda J. Bannister to Philip and Dawn Washington, $218,000.
Winslow Rd., 335-Mildred N. Rodgers to Hector Luis Marquez and Jose Luis Reyes Portillo, $260,000.
Beacon Pl., 6806-Helen S. Walters and Michelle Walters Ead to Pedro A. Somoza Avalos and Imelda M. Somoza, $253,000.
Powhatan St., 6619-German Sanchez Alamonte and Kinnsy R. Sanchez to John Anthony and Michael F. Carriel, $270,000.
Roanoke Ave., 6304-Enmanuel R. and Emmanuel R. Iglesias to Marcel Gilbert Pean, $373,000.
Van Buren St., 4705-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Varuna Singh, $466,501.
Second St., 6819-Wendy Keene and estate of Anne D. Etkin to Oscar R. Ventura Mendoza, $75,000.
50th Ave., 5303-Xiwen Shi and Q & P Realty Corp. to Jose Argueta Romero, Ilsia Argueta and Maria Argueta, $299,000.
67th Pl., 6027-Pamela K. and Belva M. Biery to Jose Luis Gonzalez, $257,000.
Crosier St., 4941-Hala Akhwan to Herman I. and Karen Michele Pryor, $475,000.
Glenn Dr., 3407-Katarina D. Marzullo to Donald R. Decourcy and Xueying Huang, $240,000.
Hartford Hills Dr., 4319-Meko and Larry Moten to Keith David Marlow, $250,000.
Ladd Rd., 6022-Visiono Investments Corp. to Jonathan and Carmen Powell, $309,970.
Manchester Dr., 5298-James M. and William H. Travis to Luis R. Reyes Perez and Israel Bonilla Reyes, $375,000.
Navy Day Dr., 3309-Jacob Asher and Kendra Hathaway to Rosa M. Villegas, $216,000.
Swann Rd., 3826-New Capital Investment Corp. to Ana Morena Bonilla and Jose H. Echeverria Lopez, $290,000.
Wood Creek Dr., 3534-Wells Fargo Bank to Malika Namibia Marryshow, $210,000.
Anvil Lane N., 2028-Virgil McDonald to Tamara Jones and Devarrow Day, $255,000.
Brentley Rd., 4910-Rebecca Iwssink to Faiza Jabeen and Daniel Thomas Richards, $395,000.
Brinkley Station Dr., 3042-Federal National Mortgage Association to Malinda Venable, $215,000.
Cedell Pl., 4508-Frances Payne Sabatini and Theresa Marie McGrath to Stephen A. Bottalico, $240,000.
Colebrooke Dr., 2020-Green Top Properties Corp. to Sylvia F. Williams, $300,000.
Iverson St., 2105-Malik & Wasim Holding Corp. to Jose J. Esparza, $323,000.
Iverson St., 2585-Janet N. Campbell to Doris E. Medley, $75,000.
Joan Lane, 5512-Unique & Modern Homes to Nestor M. Ventura Zavala and Lastenia D. Alvarez, $288,000.
Keppler Rd., 5707-Alvis C. and Thea S. Bradley to Penelope Vails Williams, $299,900.
Merchant Rd., 5704-MP Green CHS 26 Corp. to Aneasa M. Holland, $310,000.
Nile Pl., 5605-Os Consult Corp. to Ronald L. Edmonds Jr., $383,308.
Olson St., 2504-Tonya R. Taylor and estate of John T. Calloway to Marcelo A. Vasquez Romero, $225,000.
Summerhill Rd., 6003-Baham Corp. to Joshua D. and Sarah L. Potter, $383,000.
Trueman Dr., 6103-Andrea M. Ellwood to Samantha Williams, $210,000.
Wickham Dr., 4904-Troy L. and Christina M. Johnson to Albert Turner and Natasha Love, $365,000.
28th Ave., 4107-Appraisal Continent Inc. and State of Maryland to William A. and Karen H. Davis, $260,000.
America Blvd., 6500, No. 407-Amanda Koslow to Tiffany Jones, $229,750.
America Blvd., 6506, No. 607-FV 1 Inc. Trust for Morgan Stanley Mortgage to Betzaida Tejada Vera, $195,000.
Chillum Rd., 1009, No. 204-Gulam Younossi to Margarita C. Ventura and Jose Romero Ventura Ayala, $90,000.
Marsh Pt., 2411-NVR Inc. to Paulette Early, $379,990.
Nicholson St., 3201- Rachel A. King and Charles E. Porter III to Timothy N. and Jessica L. Raimundo, $395,000.
Parkway Ct., 6532-Moore Coices Corp. to Juan B. Martinez, $355,900.
Van Buren St., 4411-Debra J. Cook to Eric W. Boyle and Jessica B. Garratt, $565,000.
33rd Pl., 5835-Vickie Marie Hall and Mary L. Davis to Pierre Zibi, $225,000.
Beckenham Pl., 4421-Laura A. Thrower to Neal Fitz, $270,000.
Brookes Reserve Rd., 10601-John and Brenda Vitale to Christopher Robert Gordon, $605,000.
Brooktrail Ct., 16338-Jeanette R. Williams and Albert Baxter to Sean Pryor, $257,500.
Carlene Dr., 13910-Betty A. Underwood to Lazarus Ronald and Audrey Rene Thicklen, $460,000.
Center Park Way, 12905-Phyllis Theresa Proctor to Johnathan L. Gentry and Angela Dorsey, $290,000.
Cone Ct., 9906-Donna Candice Brown to Tajuana F. and Ralph L. Jefferson, $299,000.
Dappah Ct., 10104-Jermaine Lamont and Timikia Renee Pegues to Maryann Ifeyinwa Ike, $575,000.
Duley Station Rd., 11810-Stephen and Judith K. Gordey to Harry Johnson Jr., $400,000.
Exmoore Ct., 4610-Nicholas Okoye to Lamon A. Gray, $650,000.
Flying Change Ct., 10712-Toll V Partnership to Dwight Smith Barrow, $457,726.
Grandhaven Ave., 8414-Charles Edward Pace to Gregory E. and Debbie Washington Stevens, $365,000.
Imperial Oaks Lane, 4605-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Felicia Agyeiwaa, $679,990.
King John Way, 4860, No. 265-Sharonn M. McLean Green to Jestin Darniel Ryles, $230,000.
Marewood Ct., 5105-Melda E. Chambers and Daniel William Martin to Enid and Natasha Alexandria Murray and Brian Dwayne Wilkins, $435,000.
Mimsey Rd., 4604-Dominia Development Corp. to Darius Regis and Gina Emmanuel, $343,000.
Newton Ct., 17311-FFI Holdings Corp. to Eric R. Stevenson, $364,999.
Old Marlboro Pike., 14001-Fubon Development Corp. to Jermaine Hawkins and Juanicia Carroll, $278,000.
Piaffe Cir., 9420-Mab of Canter Creek Corp. to Larry W. Smith and Ione Maddox, $608,950.
Rosaryville Rd., 9707-Pamela C. and Otto M.W. Neilson IV to Vania Carey, $320,000.
Thomas Sim Lee Terr., 5505-Wells Fargo Bank NA to Christopher Ajiri, $191,000.
Van Brady Rd., 11525-Spencer E. Stephens Jr. and Deborah A. Whitehead to Otto Anthony Seidel and Troy Edward Vaughn, $350,000.
Village Dr. W., 17020-Ally Bank to Kendrick R. Gordon, $286,000.
Woodford Lane, 4812-Michelle D. Hadrick and estate of Carolyn Ruthene Samuels to Vincent Hopkins, $268,500.
Wyman Way, 9756-Quinton Carnell Walker Jr. to Enoch Elijah Ezra Forbin, $320,000.
Balsam Poplar Pl., 10210-Johnnie T. Osborne II to Sharon D. Gulliver, $322,000.
Dahlia Dr., 15008-Vie A. and Wilfred J. Auber to Julius Chimenang and Beulah E. Ade, $679,000.
Doral Ct., 1715-Cross Country Equity Corp. to Clifton Dayvonne T. Roy, $450,000.
Evening Star Pl., 631-Vonda M. Patterson to Charles and Nicole Butler, $304,000.
Glenkirk Way, 9702-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Terri and Jean Fleuriot, $555,900.
Jaystone Ct., 406-Thomas J. and Rebecca W. Killion to Kenneth R. Moore Sr., $464,600.
Lake Arbor Way, 11026-495 Properties Corp. to Shannon M. Goode, $420,000.
Millwood Way, 2705-Bank of New York Mellon and New Penn Financial Corp. to Anthony and Corinne Margot Jobe, $485,625.
Saint Josephs Dr., 2306-Duncan E. and Ernestine Whiteside to Edrees Eric Osric and Farah Diba Shakour Bridges, $515,900.
Sycamore Heights Ct., 1722, No. 66-Ikechi Fred Okwara to Roberto Martinez, $283,750.
Vittoria Ct., 2107, No. 19-Bernita M. and Martin Kane Jr. to Gregory R. Niblett, $381,000.
Willow Oaks Dr., 10739-Federico M. and Nenita Ann M. Recio to Franckel and Vensie Raphael Constant, $420,000.