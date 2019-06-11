Cedar Dr., 15600-Diana and Eric Scott Lucas to Tramel A. Peterson, $261,000.
Hardisty Farm Lane, 16509-Tanikia Strawder to Robyn S. Gray, $420,000.
Maple Cross St., 2407-Ocean Holdings Corp. to Stacey L. Jackson, $535,000.
Overlea Ct., 15414-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jose Aguilar, $289,332.
Buck Lodge Rd., 2900-Joan A. Zardus to Tsehay W. Wanna and Hailu T. Tola, $345,000.
Edwards Way, 9200, No. 610-Reginald F. and James L. Allen to Bennie L. Whitaker, $110,000.
Fox St., 2603-Santos H. Lopez Gonzalez to Ingrid Najera and Ircia Arias, $280,000.
Luray Pl., 908-Elizabeth Kricfalusi to San Long Tse, $375,000.
Metzerott Rd., 1830, No. 103-Edna Leticia Oscal to Neil E. Harvey, $73,000.
Muskogee St., 2604-Carol W. and Larry M. Bergmann to Michael A. Blackmon, $340,000.
Powder Mill Rd., 3124-Michael L. Adkins and Anna M. Pepe to Nichole Lane, $360,000.
Riggs Rd., 6400-Shirley E. Lee to Jose R. and Daysi M. Hernandez, $655,000.
Rutland Pl., 10416-William J. and Rosalie A. Retzbach to Carlos Assan and Glenys Assan Polanco, $354,000.
16th Pl., 7202-Richard Nolan Isom to Linda Suzuki, Marillyn Suzuki and Debra Suzuki Walker, $268,000.
Bay Hill Dr., 12812-John V. and Lauren T. Huynh to Tazin Mahraj and Qamarul Ahsan, $560,000.
Big Horn Ct., 11317-John A. Rodriguez to Benjamin J. Zeher, $254,800.
Caverly Ave., 11710-Daniel K. Grumbine to Lindsay Lloyd and Matthew Flannery, $460,000.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11352, No. 1Y-Albert J. Gomez to Kamal Ramchandani and Jaikishin L. Daswani, $97,750.
Cody Ct., 6201-Zhuo Ou Yang and Xing Z. Lin to Ferdy E. Rodriguez and Yesika C. Ventura Pereira, $268,000.
Garrett Ave., 4710-Stanley P. Holliday II and Marie H. Chaffins to Eric G. Van Rite and Heather M. Carman, $325,000.
Heartwood Dr., 11706-Brian P. and Michelle A. Kittleson to Adane M. Gebresenbet and Kidist T. Chernet, $455,000.
Lomax Lane, 7603-Lifycapital Groupup Corp. to Anup Prashad Joshi and Rita Ranjit, $465,000.
Odell Rd., 6142-Ideal House Corp. to Peter L. Morris, $335,000.
Oriole Dr., 13115-Hector Mayorga and Jacqueline Orwick to Lena John and George John Ayoub, $393,000.
Running Bear Ct., 11427-Travis Keefer to Janel A. Frazier, $272,000.
Usange St., 4509-Dream Home Properties Corp. to Noe Romero Vasquez and Ingrid Lucrecia Escobar Romero, $378,750.
Annapolis Rd., 5203-SJE International Corp. to Douglas Eliu Guerra Espino and Enmaq Luvi Garcia Cordova, $354,000.
Newton St., 4919-JC Remodeling & Builders Corp. to Cristian R. Fuentes, $310,000.
Spring Rd., 5425-Tracy L. and Willie D. Crawford to Efrain Guzman Portillo and Nelson M. Melendez, $277,000.
Bar Harbor Pl., 4200-Miles Verney Hill to Ishmail Sesay and Jessy M. Kedjoupoue Kemjou, $257,000.
Brigit Ct., 11604-John Tung and Paul Dean Nguyen to Richard B. and Victoria B. Buie, $510,000.
Church Lane, 8418-Jeffrey S. Miller and Chelsey Mieke to Delmy Anali Torres Osorio, $449,000.
Crosswick Turn, 4116-Darilyn Erica Marinelli to Stacy L. Bromley, $348,900.
Farris Lane, 2803-Thomas M. Lawrence Jr. to Nicole A. Brown and Gerald Nembhard, $299,999.
High Bridge Rd., 7203-Luis Wanderlinder and Fanny Zambrano to Simone Ross, $260,000.
Kavanaugh Lane, 12618-Michael T. and Pamela K. Wolf to Matthew R. Schroeder, $350,000.
Kensington Lane, 12405-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Omayma Aboudokhan and Fady Eldardiry, $255,000.
Kinderbrook Lane, 2427-Michael H. Whalen to Kesha and Darnell Smith, $323,000.
Liana Pl., 2503-Brenda Joyce Slack to Wallis A. and Eolia P. Sibila, $400,000.
London Lane, 14613-Tiffany Little to Halimatu Bah, $275,000.
Madeley Lane, 12421-Kyle Unnewehr and estate David Lewis Unnewehr to Jean and Allan Mondejar, $350,000.
Maycheck Lane, 12106-Jared E. and Lynette M. Shaw to Sheldon Craig and Katherine Elizabeth Steffens, $333,000.
Millstream Dr., 12003-Peter Kalorumakis to Kenesha T. Starks and Rajon Jones, $332,900.
Morlock Lane, 3415-Teresha Michelle Saunders to Akil L. Joseph and Jiselle J. Manohar, $350,000.
Odens Bequest Dr., 12809-Lakeview Loan Servicing Corp. to Kakwa Koudii McClain and Rene Jovanie Stokes, $625,000.
Plummers Promise Dr., 4206-Martin T. and Ellen C. Hug to Darin K. and Toni A. Lovings, $515,000.
Quilt Patch Lane, 12331-Kenneth Label to Nneka Wogu, $345,000.
Regent Lane, 4305-James W. Franklin to Thomas E. and Susan G. Marcos, $340,000.
Rockledge Dr., 12404-Stephen V. and Randi L. Bulla to Shawn Xiong, $295,000.
Stonehaven Lane, 12319, No. T18-Edna M. Fazio to Bruce A. Blacker, $149,500.
Traymore Lane, 3042-Erin P. Favazza and estate of Elizabeth R. Dougherty to Katelyn M.P. and Patrick M. Skerpon, $266,000.
Twig Lane, 3117-U.S. Bank to Kelvin R. and Sharone Anderson Davis, $450,000.
Westholme Ct., 14103-Kevin R. and Lea D. Tame to Kwami and Yawa Kwakou, $430,000.
Willow Marsh Lane, 12708-Sumanthy J. Swaminathan to Linus V. and Lilian E. Angu, $699,000.
Woodlands Reach Dr., 4504-NVR Inc. to Brett Allen and Monique Sari Shalom Roar, $649,990.
Yarmouth Lane, 3905-Erin M. Dooley and Vincent J. Serio to Anthony J., Sasha L. and Sasha L. Varner, $350,000.
Alderwood Lane, 16112-Scott H. and Kelsey L. Hayes to Brenda and Cosdyn Akers, $385,000.
Eager Terr., 4003-Jamila H. Hodge and Jamila Z. Hoard to Adrienne Marshall, $292,900.
Easthaven Ct., 15789, No. 308-Morequity Inc. to Meenal Singh, $111,300.
Elite St., 3918-Robert P. Blosser to Williams C. and Kerry Ann P. Adams, $295,000.
Everglade Lane, 15612, No. 302-Yunhi Lee to Julian, Dawnette and Sadie Augustine Craig, $166,500.
Hindle Lane, 2214-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and New Penn Financial Corp. to Charles M. Haley, $280,000.
Nashua Lane, 14949-John W. and Terri L. Rice to Kelly F. and Robert L. Mauk III, $318,000.
Northshire Lane, 3540-Duane Jones to Jared C. Tipton, $287,900.
Pacific Ct., 15800-Leonor Munoz Alcivar and Kyle Hochreiter to Ashley Billing, $310,000.
Penn Pl., 2307-Erin T. Lorenz to Valery and Shaun Williford, $345,000.
Philmont Lane, 16018-Nicole and Ishmail Reaves to Antoinette K. Allen, $349,900.
Pointer Ridge Dr., 16400-Tina Omealy and estate of James Nathan Mills Jr. to Tony C. Robinson, $302,000.
Accokeek Rd., 5908-North Star Properteis Corp. to Devin Galicia, $234,000.
Charm Ct., 8805-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust to Ryan C. Wooten, $282,000.
Four Gardens Rd., 7402-DR Horton Inc. to Brandye Nicole Page, $318,000.
Lusbys Lane, 12006-Aisha Development Corp. to Michael and Elizabeth Sisco, $340,000.
Quarry View Rd., 14405-NVR Inc. to Andrew P. Suh and Aigul Suinova, $490,350.
Steam Mill Farm Dr., 12900-Anthony B. Graves to Makeise D. Faison Ricks, $649,900.
40th St., 4504-Werrlein Properties Corp. to Chad B. Leader, $589,990.
Applegarth Pl., 5904-Darnat Holdings Corp. to Kyna and Antonio Ricks, $226,000.
Balsamtree Dr., 1001-Alichanel Jones to Brianna Jalise Victory, $255,000.
Brooke Rd., 1509-Ella Hall to Santos E. Villatoro and Daysi M. Garcia, $220,000.
Cedarleaf Ave., 609-Christopher A. Rose to Alyssa Sommers and Jesse McCarley, $175,000.
Cranmer Way, 5110-Kimberly Gail Harris to Paul Lyles, $236,000.
Greig St., 6411-Cross Country Equity Corp. to Lakisha and Gwendolyn Hilliard, $260,000.
James Farmer Way, 6812-Rodney Foster to Patrice Copeland, $245,000.
K St., 5912-Jack G. and Linda J. Bannister to Alvin J. and Hazel L. Hall, $345,000.
Larchmont Ave., 705-Qianwen Huang to Mary A. Newman, $220,000.
Newington Ct., 919-Fitzroy E. Gardiner Jr. to Lashawn N. Fields, $221,810.
Nova Ave., 1109-Candace Butler and Candace A. Williams to Juan A. Padilla, $245,000.
Pacific Ave., 1518-Simply the Best Construction Home Improvement and Best Construction Home Improvement to Ray Eugene Lawrence, $254,999.
Prescott Ct., 5637-Donna Y. Eades Russell to Barbara J. Cartledge, $187,500.
Shady Glen Dr., 404-Cimberly Brown Birt to Shaylin R. Warren, $215,000.
Thomasson Ct., 12-Riccardo Jones to Reginald Morris Sealey II, $281,739.
Vine St., 4103-GMWB Corp. to Christina D. Reid, $275,000.
Walker Mill Rd., 5728-Sandra Ford and estate of William Johnson Weston Jr. to Hubert J. and Natacia K. Haughton, $175,000.
Brixton Lane, 10501-Nathaniel Wheeler to Shawntay Watson, $250,000.
Terraco Pl., 10214-Francis C. and Erma R. Campbell to Carleta Belton, $335,000.
Crest Ave., 2512-Monee Hale Daniels to Christina Willims, $267,500.
Duvall Ridge Rd., 2730-SM Landover Corp. to Rebecca Knight, $302,570.
Flagstaff St., 7218-Jose Leonidas Nunez Sarvia to Alberto Mariano Hamilton, $235,000.
Garrett A Morgan Blvd., 561-Abdullah and Lashawn O. Hijazl to Michael Martini, $260,000.
Hill Burne Dr., 7406-Comprehensive Properties Corp. to Diante Jones and Dominique Langford Harvin, $287,450.
Landover Rd., 6203-First Hand Land Corp. to Razia Sultana and Muhammad Naeem, $330,000.
Palmer Park Rd., 1908-Beverly J. Payton to Jorge Rene Hernandez Perez and Jorge Aron Hernandez Perez, $190,000.
Pinebrook Rd., 2731-SM Landover Corp. to Christine B. White, $286,500.
Stoddert Lane, 6901-SM Landover Corp. to Krystal Alexis Heard, $346,475.
Stoddert Lane, 6913-SM Landover Corp. to Winston A. Grey, $338,720.
Annual Ct., 9303-Marvin L. and Iris D. Sidberry to Patricia L. Britt and Herbet S. Wilson, $430,000.
Cloverleaf Ave., 5807-Visiono Investments Corp. to Carlos G. and Ernesa Anderson, $320,000.
Edward Dr., 6100-Mengyao Chen to Ternisha M. Caldwell, $294,000.
Golden Dr., 8301-John H. Wallace to Ricky Dent and Tia M. Moore, $260,000.
Gwynndale Pl., 5817-Aptus Capital Group Corp. to Tiffaney N. White, $352,490.
Hellen Lee Dr., 6108-Residential Value Corp. to Jose A. Ortiz Perez, $310,000.
Mike Shapiro Dr., 7800-Eric T. and Colenthia A. Malloy to Shareen Lawan and Shatae Capri Garner, $305,000.
Parker Lane, 12417-Feticia Guest to Nilda Tapia Terceros and Jairo A. Terceros Tapia, $235,000.
Plum Way, 6204-Kandece B. Williams to Aurelia Wilson, $272,500.
Sand Cherry Way, 6822-Alejandro S. and Anka L. Perez to Brandi H. and Akele R. Montgomery, $465,000.
Serenade Cir., 7601-Theresa A. and Theresa A. Upshaw to Stephanie A. Christian and Wayne M. Smith, $270,000.
Thrift Rd., 10106-Aptus Capital Group Corp. to Timothy S. and Tracey P. Jones, $302,000.
Woodley Rd., 6601-Livre Corp. to Marlon A. Canas Navarro and Margarita Isabel Flores, $267,500.
Columbia Ave., 7510-Xin Q. and Kenny Chen to Tyler S. Handley, $555,000.
Hollywood Rd., 4800-Emeziem Chukwuma Nwokekeh to Jeffrey Franklin Clark and Laura Rogers, $325,000.
Niagara Rd., 4811-Victor Ramos to Lorena Jeanneth Decorado, $310,000.
Ruatan St., 6214-Matthew A. and Kendra Jochum to Jorge Luis Cruz Garcia, Maria Bueno and Allende Cruz Bueno, $330,000.
Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 1-T-1-Raymond M. and Samuel H. Horne to Thomas Twigg, $125,000.
Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 8-1208-Jacquelyn Dolezal to Haoyan Guo, $95,000.
48th Ave., 8125, No. 415C-Tennant Properties College Park Corp. to Tianning Li and Yue Yang, $195,000.
51st Pl., 9721-Dundas and Jerrie Ellen Orr to Tayalya Grandanda Gilmore Moye, $311,000.
53rd Ave., 9706-Jeffrey I. and Samantha J. Urban Tarrant to Ahna De Triana, $331,900.
Addison Ave., 5916-Anita Clarke and Tiffany Anita Clarke Dowe to Ivan N. Guardado, $253,000.
Boundary Dr., 8011-Evelyn C. Blue to Anthony L. and Kai R. Blevins, $303,000.
Halleck St., 6714-D.C. Metro Investment Group Corp. to Anthony Jerome Holton, $269,000.
Seton Way, 2317-Tiffany L. Bascomb and Quanetta M. West to Saide Y. Ibrahim, $210,000.
Allentown Rd., 9404-Anthony Dison to Hye Won and Helen Jin Lee, $250,000.
Belfast Dr., 1913-Kimbly Y. Kellam to Rosa Maria Chavez and Stephanie S. Melendez, $240,000.
Bizet Ct., 11906-Isaac Tindle to Chester M. and Cynthia D. Cooper, $375,000.
Buckland Ct., 6503-Kheli and Edward Sharpe to Helen E. Morris, $206,000.
Calydon Ct., 3215-Visiono Investments Corp. to Sarah L. Jones and Cynthia C. Binette, $340,000.
Cedarwood Lane, 10502-Residential Mortgage Loan Trust and U.S. Bank to Marian Denise Hines, $355,537.
Coldwater Dr., 13304-Luis A. Rivera Gonzalez and Maria L. Villanueva Santos to Rhoshon M. Lockhart, $324,500.
Digges Lane, 504-Imran Siddiqi to Justin Michael Anderson, $455,000.
Doris Dr., 8812-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Pamela Nabami and Jean Jacques Mafungizi, $495,000.
Felwood St., 1729-Michael E. Collins to Norma Younes, $352,000.
Founders Woods Way, 8304-MTGLQ Investors and Selene Finance to Brian Bell, $248,000.
Harrison Ave., 13503-Aptus Capital Group Corp. to Candice Clemons, $275,000.
Jessica Dr., 907-George and Vudonnia J. Riley to Sylvester Hall, $429,900.
Kilbourne Dr., 4110-Cynthia D. Fogg and Chester M. Cooper to Jose E. Cruz Posada, $310,000.
Maidstone Pl., 4105-Prakash Sankurathri to Michele Sherri Nelson, $339,900.
Monroe Ave., 13000-Virgie Youssef to Erik Myles, $259,900.
Old Fort Rd., 12111-C & C Design and Remodeling Corp. to Adrianne Harris, $372,000.
Pamelia Pl., 9612-Ronald B. and Donna S. Williams to Xiomara L. Medrano and Adilman A. Lozano, $382,900.
Pine Rd., 501-Worldwide Financial Corp. to Jose F. Gonzalez, $643,500.
River Bend Rd., 332-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Cindy Whitaker, $249,900.
Riverview Rd., 10805-James D. Evans to Reynaldo and Blanca Chicas, $335,000.
Rosecroft Blvd., 2005-KCE Inc. to Genry B. Reyes, $331,645.
Southfield Rd., 6812-Veronica Guzman to Zachary Scott Jr., $332,000.
Taylor Ave., 1612-Melissa Alston to Karla Patricia Perez Garcia, $340,000.
Washington Overlook Dr., 2407-Angela L. Austin to Jason and Isabel C. Williams, $585,000.
Guinevere Rd., 12221-Paul L. Walker to Anthony M. Shelton, $385,000.
Wood Pointe Dr., 6101-Quinton Brooks and estate of Matthew Brooks Jr. to Nicholette Smith and Samuel Bligen, $437,000.
Greenbelt Rd., 8216-NVR Inc. to Muna Al Mayyahl and Yaseen Al Juboorj, $438,910.
Greenbelt Rd., 8495, No. 102-Citimortgage Inc. to Afifa Zakariya, $76,201.
Hanover Pkwy., 6946, No. 101-M & T Bank to Dana Etedgi, $91,500.
Hanover Pkwy., 7716, No. 125-Yuch Hsia Lee to Abraham Myles, $155,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 7822, No. 419-Department of Veterans Affairs to Brenda Lee Walker, $132,000.
Lakecrest Dr., 8010-Erik L. and David R. Twombly to Paul L. Brown Jr., $178,000.
Miner St., 8230-NVR Inc. to Robert L. and Esperance Becton, $358,890.
Stream Bank Lane, 5500-NVR Inc. to Xinyi Chen, $591,129.
Farragut St., 4112-Sol Kwon to David Lawrence and Erin T. Archer, $386,150.
Lustine St., 5611-Matthew R. Rudolphi to Michelle Hutchings Medina, $425,000.
Oglethorpe St., 4410, No. 610-Michael and Jennifer Montieth to Jacqueline Itziar Franco, $169,000.
42nd Ave., 6204-Caroline Papanikolaou to Angela M. Smith, $430,000.
44th Ave., 5619-Katrina Grace Cebey Lopez to Kevin M. and Francine R. Bennett Beasley, $470,000.
54th Ave., 5016-Bounds Appraisal Services Inc. to Hugo A. Arias and Maricela Flores De Arias, $297,000.
Dorsey Lane, 10066-NVR Inc. to Cheryl Grays, $318,170.
Echols Ave., 7924-Larney P. Michael and estate of Laura Michael to Ramota Almaroof, $267,000.
Finns Lane, 7298-David Grand to Lizbeth Lucero and Abraham Herrera, $275,000.
Franklin St., 9906-Wells Fargo Bank to Arnulfo Jose Villatoro, $272,500.
Goddard Dr., 7307-Pazhayannur K. and Shoba Subramanian to John Bundu Koroma, $449,100.
Martins Lane, 6302-Tillman C. Robinson to Ulises Martinez, Amancio Martinez Herrera and Antonia Munoz, $403,000.
Princess Garden Pkwy., 6209-U.S. Bank to Oluremi Ayoh, $205,275.
Seasons Way, 8629, No. 7-Greta A. Mason Bennett to William G. and Jennyfer V. Villalta, $183,000.
Van Buren St., 9503-Pamela A. Poirier and estate of Ophelia B. Ostrom to Franklin A. DeLeon, $285,000.
Woodstream Terr., 7035-Nicole M. Reese to Vivian I. Anekwe, $260,000.
94th Ave., 6708-Cheryl A. Waters to Hector A. Villalta, $270,000.
Beech Orchard Lane, 2600-William E. Sparrow III to William Amson and Equilla Sims, $685,997.
Bloxham Ct., 1308-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Eduardo E. Parris Jr., $245,000.
Campus Way S., 10108, No. 304-3C-Sunrise Link Corp. to Glenville B. Holmes, $80,000.
Castleton Pl., 227-Thomas Edwin Johnson to Jason Pilgrim and Marguerita Haynes, $277,000.
Cranston Ave., 615-NVR Inc. to Rico Wade, $618,234.
Doubletree Terr., 9900-Ismael and Marta Reyes to Melissa M. Leeling, $295,000.
Falconett Ct., 1104-Sedat Elmali to Rachael Omole, $345,000.
Fidgeway Lane, 306-Thomas J. and Ana C. Pannell to Brenda F. Lyles, $325,000.
Glastonbury Way, 15702-U.S. Bank to Tanna C. Jackson, $472,500.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 356, No. 249-James Q. Townsend to Lamarr Jones, $210,000.
Honeysuckle Ct., 11427-Vincent Steven Tabbs to Prem Raj Ruffin, $225,000.
Levenwick Pl., 15500-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Godfrey and Siata L. Lze Ovia, $617,750.
Mount Lubentia Ct. W., 639-Lucky Streak Properties Corp. to Jennifer Evon Rountree, $245,000.
New Acadia Lane, 14000, No. 405-Gustavia Tyler to Linda Floretta Jones, $210,250.
Peachleaf Ct., 12808-Paul Flanagan to Angella Murphy Marsh, $275,500.
Prince Pl., 10125, No. 103-11-Tekita Ali to Troy Miles II, $60,000.
Red Jade Ct., 11431-Top Real Estate Corp. to Victoria N. Spence, $200,000.
Robert Lewis Ave., 1610-Joaquin S. and Katrina M. Sorrell to Tamia N. and Kevin Perry, $350,000.
Sansbury Rd., 1804-101 Geneva Corp. to Jose Santos Andrade, $217,000.
Tolly Pl., 3502-Cherise Michelle Bullock Cassell to Oluranti B. and Adeola Adebusola Efunwoye, $398,000.
Turleygreen Pl., 2217-Milton McLean Jr. to Nikia J. Brocks, $420,000.
Alan Dr., 15302-Lisa Renee and Matthew Juan Rodriguez to Mike B. Ngo, $291,000.
Arbory Ct. E., 7627, No. 291-Lindsay D. and Nicholas J. Cane to Charity Symone Nwankpa, $232,000.
Archsine Lane, 7314-Keisha Jones and Oswald Johnson to Kene Ejinaka and Ezinne Anumudu, $436,500.
Barkham Ct., 14006-Kenneth A. Green to John T. and Lillian R. Carden, $425,000.
Berryleaf Dr., 7406-Tze F. Chu and estate of Kwai Lan Chu to Jin Eung, Son Hee and Daniel Younghoon Shin, $252,750.
Carriage Hill Dr., 7219-Noah Renaldo Waters to Elvira and Jorge Maniquis, $379,000.
Cherry Lane, 7578, No. 3A-HSBC Bank USA and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Xiaodong Xue, $162,800.
Concord Ave., 13923-Tahir Mahmood and Tahir Khan to Simone Gifford Allen, $429,900.
Dorset Rd., 16031, No. 161-Christina M. Rowe to Noble I. Okeke, $240,000.
Goodman Ct., 16104-Christine Russman to Sa Ard Yousuk and Daw Kyin Aye, $385,000.
Leaf Shade Ct., 7401-Mattie E. Glanville to Dorothy P. Roundtree and Lillas Beckford, $515,000.
Malcolm Dr., 16108-Paul B. and Margaret I. Smith to Scott Muir and Sarah Brittingham, $369,900.
Mayfair Rd., 6900-Christopher A. and Joyce A. Fulda to Katherine Anne Masetti, $335,000.
Montgomery St., 507B-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. to Santos Jose Perez Fuentes, $173,000.
Plaid Dr., 15602-Janelle Phillip to Tsige Ali, $270,000.
Summertree Way, 13103-Donna L. Wiltshire to Janice Marie Allison, $360,000.
Vista Dr., 14055, No. 150-Brendan Joseph and Lisa Jean Brady to Vishal and Aditi Taylor, $127,000.
Winding Trail Rd., 13218-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to James E. and Dawna L. Parks, $345,000.
Blue Moon Ct., 12206-Alison Marcia Hector to Yolanda Q. Gamble, $314,000.
Briarcroft Lane, 8604-Patricia Merritt and Katrina P. Carey to Amy I. Cruz Rodriguez, Edward O. Cruz and Moises E. Cruz, $389,000.
Cherry Lane, 9270, No. 68-Michael J. O’Rourke Jr. and Florence D. Kenny to Dawna Patricia DeFreitas Boney, $185,000.
Dove Cir., 12007-Neftali Flores Lemuz and Reyna Del Carmen Renderos to Luis Fernando Arias, $235,000.
Greenview Dr., 14109-James E. and Carol M. Lawn to Bettye J. Muwwakkil, $374,900.
Shadetree Lane, 12349-Joan L. Osborne to Leonela Nataly Martinez and Wildfredo Guzman, $350,000.
Snowden Oaks Pl., 8489-Jacqueline F. Crawford to Kellie Renee Quash, $282,000.
Farragut St., 7005-Irma Cartagena and Jose Dagoberto Florian Sagastume to Sonia E. Ramirez and Sandra Rosibel Zavala, $228,000.
Frederick Rd., 7722-Jun K. Kim to Chase C. Englund and Jason J. DeFazio, $349,900.
Garrison Rd., 7751-SKE Investments Corp. to William L. Gilchrist Jr., $375,000.
Jodie St., 6425-Miriam and Daniel Pereira to Mayra P. Malagon Espinosa and Aurora Loaeza Malagon, $340,000.
Nystrom St., 5816-U.S. Bank to Rahel Yohannes, $242,023.
Richley Ct., 4105-U.S. Bank to Misael A. and Zaida Argueta, $265,000.
Sprague Pl., 8313-Realty Experts Corp. to Carlos L. Guirola Mojica, Karla E. Guirola Mojica and Mauricio Antonio Garcia, $290,000.
Tilden St., 7403-Everth Loza Reyes to Andres Sauno Pintor and Isidro Sauno Inocencio, $265,000.
67th Ave., 4809-Pinehills Properties Corp. to Alberto Gonzalez Hernandez, $241,000.
Abbington Dr., 7403-Tonya M. Day Jefferson to Hector Bonilla and Jairo Barerra, $219,000.
Catone Ct., 7511-Abelardo and Luz Rodriguez to Christian G. Espinoza, $375,000.
Crisfield Dr., 1313-Thomas Monroe and Pamela E. Harley to Carlos R. Tejada, $230,000.
Harborview Dr., 540-IHMW Potomac Overlook VIII Corp. to Steven N. and Jacelyn S. Masler, $707,490.
Livingston Rd., 6041-Sann Marie Richardson to Cynthia Howard, $235,000.
Owens Rd., 804-Cerise Mason Corp. to Jose Silvestre and Cristelia F. Velasquez, $290,000.
Riverhaven Dr., 120-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Edith Ragland, $257,900.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 112-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Charles L. Galloway, $279,900.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 411-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Keturah A. Brown, $419,900.
Sandy Pl., 515-Raul M. Molina and Julio C. Rosa to Yorlis, Rubier B. and Delmer Y. Sosa Aragon, $275,000.
Wealding Way, 4926-Ivan Hardnett to Juan C. Rodriguez Orantes, $240,000.
Wilson Bridge Dr., 549, No. 6748-Shaleaka Prince to Chad M. Ernst, $65,000.
Woodland Dr., 5604-Lavern E. Haefele to Carolina Contreras and Alejandro A. Escobar, $265,000.
East West Hwy., 4904-George L. and Charlene Maria Guff to Carlos Galvez Barahoma and Elvin D. Galvez, $284,000.
Kennedy St., 6205-Firas Safar and Basma Zaiber to Estanislao Canales Reyes and Dora Velasquez, $259,500.
Patterson St., 5320-Juana L. Marroquin and Yesenia A. Guerra to Jose F. Ibarra Mejia and Luz M. Argueta Quintanilla, $260,000.
Van Buren St., 4703-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Latonya and Ian H. Groom, $515,106.
Woodberry St., 4504-Brent Anthony and Nicole Gidaya Bonine to Rebecca G. and Debbie G. Chu, $505,000.
47th Ave., 6516-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Amar D. James, $556,960.
67th Ave., 5636-Larry Phifer Jr. and estate of Gladys M. Humphrey to Edras Roque Miguel, $245,000.
Applegate Lane, 4320, No. 1-Cecil Warren and estate of Edwina Warren to Sophia L. Lafontant, $182,000.
Dianna Dr., 5101-Cambridge Estates Corp. and Abbas Ghassemi to Adrian K. and Labdonya Bragg, $305,000.
Gaylord Dr., 2309-Jessica D. Smith Grant to Verngina Smith, $185,000.
Hartfield Ave., 5520-Henry W. and Kimberly A. Bethea to Martha Mhlanga, $310,000.
Maria Ave., 6004-Synergy Gateway Corp. to Lekeisha and Dale Render, $305,000.
Reamy Dr., 4413-Roger Rojas to Phathom Donald, $265,000.
Swann Rd., 3811, No. 102-Darryl W. Jackson to Michael S. and Latoya Organ, $75,000.
Whitehall St., 2510-Asuzu Properties Corp. to Noe R. Cedillos, $285,000.
Anvil Lane N., 2006-Aptus Capital Group to Bianca and Lincoln Lawrence, $251,000.
Beechwood Dr., 6550, No. 54-Anthony T. Atkins to Princess Eno Inyang, $185,000.
Birchtree Lane, 4802-Bluestone Irrevocable Business Trust to Tyronda E. Boone, $321,000.
Brinkley Rd., 4604-Jean K. and Junius C. Steen to William Humberto Ortiz Mejia, $300,000.
Catskill St., 2609-Belgacem Mkaddem to Gladstone E. Harriott, $285,000.
Clothier St., 5505-Helen D. Fields Waltower to Lisa Keeton, $450,000.
Colonial Dr., 5001-Visiono Investments Corp. to Carlos Alberto Ortiz Pulido and Tracy J. Roman, $336,000.
Dodge Lane, 6803-Irdean U. and John Thomas Richardson to Jose S.S. Martinez Gonzalez and Lidia M. Ramos De Gonzalez, $230,000.
Huntley Square Dr., 3337, No. C1-Joe A. Montesinos to Karen C. Woodard, $105,000.
Keppler Pl., 4711-Aaron D. and Lakeisha D. McCombs to Rider A. Osegueda Cruz and Veronica K. Pachacama Poma, $434,000.
Long View Rd., 4869-BTZ Corp. to Jose S. and Lorena Y. Molina, $314,000.
Matthews Dr., 3906-Bruce R. and Susan M. Lewke to Christopher Ellis, $272,000.
Morton Pl., 6501-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to LaShonda M. Edwards, $363,900.
Roxanne Pl., 2103-Adrian Knights and Vincent V. Porter to Atilio D. Delgado Pineda, $335,000.
Triton Ct., 3910-Residential Value Corp. to Denise Fisher, $230,000.
28th Ave., 3822, No. 134-Patricia Wilson Carter to Elmer E. and Numa Rones, $82,000.
Adelphi Rd., 6427-John James DiCarlo and Mary Janet Conley to Valenka Jimenez, $435,000.
America Blvd., 6506, No. 510-HPB Investments Corp. to Ky Tran, $222,500.
Chillum Rd., 1001, No. 308-Bank of America to Karen M. Robinson, $60,800.
Ingraham St., 2100-18 Armatho Nesty Group Corp. to Henri Julian Portillo Marquez and Jessica Portillo, $389,000.
Madison St., 3111-Mary B. and Michael J. Young to Anibal Lopez, $289,000.
Parker House Terr., 5601, No. 412-Matthew J. Rosen to Gregory Myers, $73,500.
Rosedale Dr., 6117-Wells Fargo Bank to Kanitra D. Cobbs, $375,000.
Van Buren St., 4206-Ivan and Rosa Maria Duenas Rios to Sarah Leone and Matthew James Jasinski, $485,000.
31st Ave., 5609-Candace Gingrich Jones to Elishia Webster, $232,000.
Brightfield Lane, 10204-U.S. Bank and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Tunde Folorunsho and Oluwadamilola Adeyemo, $340,000.
Brooktrail Ct., 16300-Dorothy L. Chapman to Sylviene A. Mason, $199,500.
Carlene Dr., 13803-Joan P. and Clarence Godfrey to Nailah C. and Matthew A. Cook, $440,000.
Clirieden Lane, 4811-Kim Spriggs to Wesley R. Bryant, $250,000.
Colonels Choice, 14675-Halisha Stanyette Hunter Mays to Termika L. Harrell, $285,000.
Florin Way, 9027-Carl and Unbong Papaj to Nia L. Chisholm, $252,500.
Governor Sprigg Pl., 14549-Yolanda Y. Coleman to Ronald L. Anderson Jr., $270,000.
Green Tee Turn, 12001-James W. and Shelly J. Henson to Lisa D. Barnett and Donnell Keels, $340,000.
Ignatius Digges Dr., 10613-Federal National Mortgage Association and Old Republic Title Co. to Tiffany J. Allen, $239,900.
King John Way, 4733, No. 175-Neva G. Morris to Gregory Lamont Hooks, $224,000.
Live Oak Lane, 9107-Bank of America and Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Gloria S. Pena, $200,000.
Lord Fairfax Pl., 13931-Gerard M. Santiago to Dyeva L. Foster, $300,000.
Marathon Dr., 10700-Daysi M. Blanco Rivera to Sumatra and Darnell Key, $275,000.
Marlborough Lane, 14327-Harry A. Richardson Jr. to Robert Barber, $219,977.
Newton Ct., 17305-Alex and Cynthia Scurry to Jimmy D. and Katie E. McConner, $345,000.
Old Marlboro Pike., 12809-Demario T. and Charlene Y. Jones Newman to Feliciano A., Elida E. and Lesyle Rodriguez Guzman, $265,000.
Palomino Xing., 4611-Wells Fargo Bank to Brian Keith Richardson, $606,500.
Perthshire Pl., 3808-Caruso Builder Balmoral Corp. to Sirita L. Harmon, $589,490.
Ripon Pl., 13168-Dwight Johnson to Kimberly Wiseman, $265,000.
Sherborn Lane, 4520-Felicia Harrison to Tieya Qualls, $260,000.
Thames Ct., 4303-April A. Moore to Jason Shorter and Tierra Berthau, $320,000.
Village Dr. W., 16202-Abner J. and Rachel A. Carey to April K. Shepherd, $290,000.
Wood Sorrel Ct., 10300-Anthony W. and Sonja M. Cheatham to Rodney E. Johnson, $425,000.
Aynor Dr., 3802-Donald Twitty to Travis Asim Parson, $425,000.
Courtside Rd., 3211-Fulton Bank to Alan Richard Williams, $737,500.
Erion Ct., 10016-Patriot Homes Corp. to Horay W. and Jennifer S. Gibson, $550,000.
Foxlake Dr., 10308-Archie D. and Anh N. Harville to Darryl and Tamisha Guishard Mendoza, $375,000.
Hall Station Dr., 908, No. 206-Miya L. Batts to James M. Mixon, $305,000.
Jarvis Crest Ct., 607-Prakash Sankurathri to Shaba T. Bedney, $462,000.
Kencrest Dr., 10805-Bruce A. and Patty L. Bates to Thomas G. and Latanya S. Sothern, $445,000.
Millponds Ct., 949-Victoria Thompson to Kelvin Grant, $325,000.
Peartree Dr., 15102-Juan M. Montanez to Victoria Wolf, $450,000.
Saint Francis Way, 11913-Donald T. Washington to Malik Hijazi, $300,000.
Southwood Ct., 1904-Griffin and Deanne M. McKenzie Davis to Ronald S. Flowers, Jean R. James and Nichelle Stanley, $679,000.
Vista Verde Dr., 3521-Wells Fargo Bank to Daryl Anthony Gayhardt, $337,500.
Whittier Rd., 11715-Richard Carl Widmayer Jr. and Carrie Main to Olayinka Okiji and Olamide Oranseola, $300,000.