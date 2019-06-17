These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in November 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Accokeek Landing Dr., 1312-Advesa Care Corp. to Anthony Mack and Blanca Diaz Nixon, $510,000.

Debra Lynn Ct., 2003-Doumit Mansour and Marcia Lynette Elias to Zainab Mohammed Ibrahim Adham, $350,000.

Holly Way, 16701-Donald H. and Deborah M. Parker to Joann and Joseph Burles, $420,500.

ADELPHI AREA

Adelphi Rd., 8400-Deborah A. King to Will R. and Maria Palacios Romero, $340,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1806, No. 306-Emily E. and Charles Phifer to Elmer Amaya Oliba and Maria De Jesus Caceres Espana, $107,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1826, No. 307-MDC Investments Corp. to Rony Figueroa Chacon and Marcela Zambrana Antezana, $78,000.

Park Dr. W., 7618-Barbara G. and Dena S. Solomon to Jeffrey E. Hernandez and Santoa L. Zelaya, $200,000.

Riggs Rd., 9331-Richard P. Sorrell Jr. and estate of Katherine M. Sorrell to Glendis Z. Ramos, Bryan R. Ramos Canales and Jason C. Ramos, $240,000.

17th Pl., 8209-Jose A. and Balnca E. Martinez to Carlos S. Urias, Manuel Jesus Uccda Avila and Xenia Clara Santos, $312,500.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Calico Rock Lndg Rd., 7314-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Sharon Veronica Donnella, $363,990.

Eagle Creek Dr., 12900-Randall J. and Pamela S. Grooman to Festus A. and Abigail U. Ukwuani, $545,000.

Green Ash Ct., 3722-Ananda and Sumita Poojary to Natasha Ruth Sekaren and Selvi Joy Isaac, $410,000.

Romlon St., 4505, No. 101-Lissan Gebeyehu Liben to Roberto A. and Mary Luz Artiaga, $110,000.

Stoconga Dr., 3910-Donald M. and Louise P. Rogers to Jose M. Benitez and Reina Del Carmen Vasquez Hernandez, $375,000.

Wicomico Ave., 4221-Moses G. Mamo to Mahesh, Sangeeta and Amandeep Singh, $360,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Buchanan St., 5321-Richard and Shirley Timothy to Esteban Fidel and Germa C. Cornejo Barahona, $285,000.

Newton St., 5215, No. 301-Diane D. Tapscott to Jonathan Garcia, $89,000.

BOWIE AREA

Big Cedar Lane, 13211-Andrea Watkins and Brandon L. Hairston to Shu Ho and Hisao Ning Chen, $650,000.

Cape Cod Cir., 4439-Nicholas Carrasco to Selinah O. Ale, $254,900.

Cornelias Prospect Dr., 5206-Robert T. and Mabel G. Sharp to Elizabeth R. and Christopher C. Welch, $590,000.

Felter Lane, 2624-Matthew J. and Lindsay M. Vaughan to Daniel Matthew Alexander, $336,500.

Fruitwood Dr., 11205-Real Estate Growth Fund Corp. to Vivian N. Chibikom, $355,000.

Kemmerton Lane, 12609-Barbara M. Penwell to William J. Arvin, $299,000.

Lake Spring Ct., 5601-PNC Bank to Babatunde F. Lewis, $525,000.

Maroon Lane, 3620-Epaminodas X. Mouhanis to Jamie French, $320,000.

Millstream Dr., 12752-Richard I. and Saundra L. Weiss to Blandon K. and Sally R. Bulger, $235,000.

Quanders Promise Dr., 4206-HSBC Bank to Ayman and Samar Ashkar, $382,736.

Red Gate Ct., 8212-David L. and Susan K. Baldwin to Sarith Prasad and Omaya Nilkashi Mahanama, $526,000.

Rockledge Dr., 12305-Christopher T. and Mary P. Connolly to Edwin and Eylin Orellana, $377,500.

Tallow Lane, 2929-Troy Allen and Emily E. Johnston to Denise Phillip Powell, $350,000.

Woodmore North Blvd., 12703-Fred K. and Janice Y. Olive to George Edward Greeley and Yvonne Levette Knight, $682,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Ancient Ct., 2702-Laurie Needer to Gail R. Tucker, $430,000.

Eastview Ct., 4007-Grace Oluwatoyin Osunjimi to Isaac A. Mayowa, $280,000.

Ellen Ct., 3503-Andrea D. Alexander to Qiana Hurt, $280,000.

Esquilin Terr., 3511-Patricia A. Young to Lenny Truong Lee, $315,000.

Plainview Lane, 15807-JLS Investments Corp. to Brooke Layne Hardison and Adam Abdul Alim, $345,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Aquasco Rd., 19120-U.S. Bank to James W. Graner Jr., $546,000.

Chatham Park Dr., 6507-Calvin Laverne Myers to Jeremy Myers and Jocelyn Bailey, $600,000.

English Point Lane, 6905-Michael A. Johnson to Wanda J. Colter, $497,000.

Kydan Ct., 14114-Roosevelt Lafontant to Karen Natasha and Mary R. Biggs, $374,000.

Springfield Ct., 4700-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Jose L. Argueta Guzman and Ana Marina Argueta De Mejia, $157,500.

Yaxley Pl., 6903-Montenegro Investments Corp. to Nichole M. and Devron J. Wright, $454,900.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Arenas Ct., 11-Vandra A. Turner and William F. Covington Jr. to Lashawnda M. Smith, $335,000.

Castlehaven Ct., 1112-SD Development Group Inc. to Melanisse Morris, $225,000.

Cranmer Way, 5114-Shelley M. Archer to Kenya Latrice S. Johnson, $224,000.

Drum Ave., 1209-Herhela Limousine Services Corp. to David Portillo Rivera, $240,000.

Elmleaf Ave., 310-Tammi T. Mack to Jesus Omar Reyes Romero, $165,000.

Ivyleaf Ave., 605-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisiton to Comfort A. Akinedoye, $250,000.

Keyworth Ct., 5512-J & J Property Investments Inc. to Rolando Coney, $206,000.

Morocco St., 6304-Ayr Properties Roth Corp. to Jerome Reginald Stewart and Laura Ann Turner, $235,000.

Omaha St., 4708-Ling Hung to Gary Russell, $217,500.

Wilberforce Ct., 1143-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Janelle and Nkenge Rufaro, $252,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Carnot Dr., 10002-Visino Investments Corp. to Coretta N. Bond, $312,500.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Allendale Dr., 7602-Portoa Shannel Williams to Shanae Tradwell, $204,000.

Allendale Pl., 1722-Opportunistic Corp. to Hugo E. Carranza and Ramon Josue Martinez Burgos, $220,000.

Cheverly Ave., 2208-Romolus International Corp. to Julian Sebastian Manu Sarbeng, $369,000.

Dunbar Ave., 8605-Jose Luis Vallejos to Jeremias F. Osorto Reyes, $265,000.

Flagstaff St., 7116-Yuzhi Liu to Daniel O. and Christina A. Bautista, $288,000.

Green Willow Ct., 7630-David Wingfield and Karen J. Miller to Khary Smith, $227,000.

Kent Town Dr., 6929-Scott Construction Group Corp. to Mamadou and Houssainatou Boiro, $215,000.

Mountain View Ct., 203-Everton Anderson to Ernestine Richard, $315,000.

Reicher St., 8611-Andy and Austin Bui to Carlos Guzman Sorto, $320,000.

Stoddert Lane, 6907-SM Landover Corp. to Tabitha McKelvy, $298,707.

CLINTON AREA

Annual Ct., 9301-Ramona Fields and Phillip Anthony Evans to Kevin A. and Alicia Y. Edwards, $385,000.

Deka Pl., 3602-Jerrilyn Ball Jones to Jacqueline Quattlebaum and Richard O. Hooks, $274,500.

Gerry Rd., 13106-Gregory R. Powell to Bruce and Phyllis Williams, $284,900.

Killarney St., 7006-Gina Tuff to Jason Christopher and Lashieta Rogers, $310,000.

Mullikin Dr., 10400-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Jerome Simmons and Bernice Celia B. Simmons, $341,250.

Pin Oak Ct., 6503-Esther Boquiren to Azin Pender, $333,000.

San Juan Dr., 5503-Modi and Associates Inc. to Marie Y. Johnson, $329,000.

Summersweet Dr., 6105-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Erica Woodard and Kenneth Owens, $496,800.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Berwyn Rd., 5902-David A. Hanken to Zorica and Rifat Omazic, $284,900.

Edgewood Rd., 4804-Ridha Hamid Krizi to Dorothy B. Saxon, $319,900.

Westchester Park Dr., 6030, No. 201-Andrea Elizabeth Sandler and Angelo P. Claudio to Karishma Kewalramani and Avinash Dewani, $135,000.

51st Ave., 10100-Mary Anna Cirlot to Carlos J. Rivas and Angela A. Reyes, $337,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Darkwood Ct., 6726-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Martha Patricia Ruyan, $155,001.

Forest Park Dr., 1730-Cannie Alisa Johnson to Deshauntra M. McFadden, $220,000.

Leona St., 7614-Federal National Mortgage Association to Felipe Reyes Jr., $200,000.

Richard Dr., 8106-Estate of Robert N. Smalls Sr. to Henry R. Barnes Jr., $269,900.

Timbercrest Dr., 2304-Ronald Cole and estate of Ann O. Winchester to Raul Osmin Sosa, $250,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Blanford Dr., 7525-Thelma T. Wheeler to Tehmina Sharif and Wahaj Choudhry, $310,000.

Cagle Rd., 8312-JLG Investments Corp. to Stephen Sampson and Kertrenia Lynch, $406,000.

Coldwater Dr., 13514-Christopher Booker and Jewell Yarbrough to Nicholas Thomas and Christopher T. Tyree, $310,000.

Fort Foote Rd., 8110-Victor Salmon to Brandon N. Powell and Lauren Meyer, $289,000.

Gleneagles Dr., 745-Arthur A. and Nancy J. Gladwell to Dorothea and Raymond Epps, $359,900.

Hickory Dr., 11410-Melisha L. Lamb to Hector F. and Zoila E. Caceres, and Victor A. Espinoza, $480,000.

Joselle Ct., 8207-Rochelle L. Mooney to Deron E. Bennett, $440,000.

Moreland St., 9802-Carla Robinson to Bradley Saunders, $260,000.

Piermont Dr., 2213-Alexis T. Perry to Bryan Carroll, $280,000.

Potomac Ridge Dr., 407-Peter Ngoc Phuoc Nguyen and Chi Quynh Nguyen to Joshua and Natalie Rocheh, $569,000.

Riverview Lane, 8305-Akinfemisola Akinyemi to Mekonnen Herpo and Betel Aklilu, $320,000.

Skipjack Dr., 1601-Dolores M. Allen to Akuvi Kaglo, $340,000.

Thomas Rd., 1615-Minh D. Nguyen and Alan Vinh Cong Bui to Rodriguez Alfaro, Ramon Manuel Cruz Canales and Larissa Gissela Cruz Flores, $324,000.

Traverse Way, 9514-James Nickens Sr. and estate of George E. Gerald to Maria Mamani, $235,000.

Whitwell Ct., 6432-Anthony U. Long to Charles M. Graham III and Tukura N. Whitaker, $228,500.

GLENN DALE AREA

Trillium Trail, 6411-U.S. Bank to Gloria U. Njoku, $401,100.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbury Dr., 7900-Tuyet T. Luong to Robert and Carmen Tabor, $375,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7816, No. 372-Greenbriar Condominium II Council to Dawn K. Nichols, $82,200.

Mandan Rd., 7925, No. 665-Ingrid E. Post to Carlos Esmith Osorio Cardona and Yesenia Marleni Osorio Menendez Osorio, $142,500.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Longfellow St., 4407-Tracy A. Mucci and Paul S. Porras to Matthew and Veronika Monahan, $430,000.

42nd Ave., 6219-Kimya L. Jones to Katherine Resta and Daniel Colbert, $411,000.

52nd Ave., 4909-Nak Properties Corp. to Maria Alvarez Vicente and Fredy Menjivar Galdamez, $295,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Lanham Severn Rd., 9133-Maurice Iguade to Oriyomi Badmus Mumuni, $240,000.

Misty Dr., 5707-Shahpour and Lenita Ahmadi to Miguel Amaya Sanchez, $360,000.

Smita Pl., 5517-Anna Maria Bell to Bruno U. Nwamara, $430,000.

Storch Dr., 10407-Yan Fang Guan and Fei Yang Xie to Jose De La Paz Lazo and Altagracia Lopez, $290,000.

Wallace Rd., 9118-S&S Development and Design Corp. to Fausto N. Medrano Amador and Sidia Arroyo, $319,000.

Woodstream Dr., 6802-Jennifer L. Hill Boulin and estate of George F. Hill to Judyann Sutherland, $350,000.

Fifth St., 9121-Eunice J. Rouse to Cuperto Argenis and Esperanza Maria Michaca, $240,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Ashaway Lane, 507-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Hakima Muhammad, $414,750.

Barnstable Dr., 2304-Lynda L. Norris to Christiana Ifeomachukwu Orji and Beatrice N. Okonkwo, $400,000.

Campus Way S., 9957, No. 145-HSR Development Corp. to Pedro J. Perz, $195,000.

Effie Fox Way, 3812-NVR Inc. to Chanel and Marcus Wedge, $499,570.

Firethorn Ct., 116-Fourth Dimension Properties Inc. to Theresa A. Young and Kevin Miller, $205,000.

Hannah Way, 11226, No. 7-U.S. Bank Trust and Hudson Homes Management Corp. to Monica Atkins, $206,000.

Joyceton Dr., 11117-Debra L. Dorn and estate of Gordon Lee Doran to Karen Fletcher, $280,000.

Moores Plains Blvd., 2410-HSBC Bank USA to Fatan O. Barak, $377,000.

Open View Lane, 12125, No. 201-U.S. Bank to Jennice Sharri Hagans, $175,922.

Texas Terr., 10100-Lashon Renee Dean Lulendo to Kerri Smith, $380,000.

Tree Leaf Ct., 13700-Gwen D. Mickerson to George K. and Fortune Darby, $440,000.

LAUREL AREA

Carriage Hill Dr., 7213-Pamela Ayodele to Ibironke Amusan, $276,000.

Dorset Rd., 15611, No. 76-Linda B. Foster to Amy L. Howard, $172,900.

Fitzpatrick Dr., 6901-Brett A. and Monique S. Roar to Francisco Javier Magadan and Maria G. Rios Chavez, $392,000.

Plantation Ct., 15614-Joseph K. Qwusu to Esther T. Ozor, $395,000.

Split Rail Lane, 7331-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Lamin Njie, $226,500.

Vista Dr., 14036, No. 102-Octavius E. Smith to Edwidge Nicolas, $115,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Churchfield Lane, 8902-Charles and Adelaide Manu to Daniel Dagucon, $373,500.

Laurelwalk Dr., 11333-Jalisa Whitley to Joshua and Samantha Fortiz, $153,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Varnum St., 3115-Bernice C. Jones and estate of Malinda M. Stringfellow to Gabrielle L. Fuentes and Thibault P. Raoult, $350,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Barton Rd., 7018-Bertha L. Montiel to Jeffrey N. Paz Garcia and Flor De Maria Ventura, $295,000.

Fremont St., 8301-Victor Eye and Chioma V. Kalu to Carlos A. Gonzalez Ceron and Evelyn Jeanneth Escolero Vasquez, $315,000.

Karen Elaine Dr., 5504, No. 945-Michelle Martin to Pamela Canas and Antonio M. Soto Camps, $66,000.

Quintana St., 8407-Said Younis and Almaz Tadesse to Negash Y. Said, $120,000.

Taylor St., 7009-Residential Value Corp. to Rosa M. Fernandez, Silvia Y. Calderon and Jose Y. Fernandez, $300,000.

Webster St., 7110-Wendi Jeanne Erickson Eddleman and estate of Ronald F. Erickson to Marling Sobal Varro and Gladys Diaz Duarte, $306,000.

85th Ave., 5448, No. 1-Geberehanna T. Demissie to Mentesinote G. Teshome and Marshet M. Batu, $130,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Gully Ct., 4909-Siddharth Gulhati to Antonise Lyles, $258,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 116-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Priscilla M. Saavedra Roman, $399,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 409-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Mark A. Brown and Cavelle J. Peterkin, $399,900.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 6639-Residential Value Corp. to Eddy Pozo Sarmiento and Doris Pezo Alarcon, $260,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Mustang Dr., 6006-RCW Construction Group Corp. to Feven A. Woldemichael, $322,000.

Rittenhouse St., 4813-Garth and Marlene Superville to Hopeton D. Morgan, $270,000.

Tuckerman St., 5711-David Dahan to Dane Christiansen, $291,000.

62nd Ave., 6300-Federal National Mortgage Association to George Fon and Abeck Ivonne Aboh, $298,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Bellamy Way, 3028-Tony N. Dorsey Sr. to Brian Whitaker, $209,000.

Elmendorf Dr., 6005-Oxford Enterprises Corp. to Chanteau M. Davis, $295,000.

Houston St., 2325-Nikia Brocks to Ralph and Uhura Williams, $222,000.

Lakewood St., 2005-Morgan R. Baker to Norma Galvez and Jesus Leonel Chinchilla, $240,000.

Reamy Dr., 4406-Brenda Coxbrown and estate of Monica Jones O’Neil to Lisa D. Williams and Linda F. Brooks, $255,000.

Silver Park Terr., 4011-Sam Harrison to Jasmine Perri and Cathaleen Canady Owens, $254,000.

Suitland Rd., 5807-Perry Watts Jr. to Daphne C. Martin and Edna V. Lowe Martin, $225,000.

Wilkinson Dr., 3723, No. 501-Arthuree R.M. Wright to Chandrika Brown, $190,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Huntley Square Dr., 3304, No. B2-MD Hub Corp. to Wanda Sykes, $111,000.

John Adams Dr., 5909-Malachi A. and Nickelle D. Alford to Nathaniel Joy, $200,665.

26th Ave., 3608-Deatress L. McMillon to Keyuana Raboya, $239,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

America Blvd., 6506, No. 515-Aydin and Beyhan Kaya to Dushani De Silva, $197,000.

Crest View Dr., 4803-NVR Inc. to Jasmine Mickens, $381,930.

Rittenhouse St., 2025-Federal National Mortgage Association to Lidia Sorto and Sergio Sporto Castellon, $280,000.

20th Ave., 6500-Celina Ramos to Nahun Isaac Mejia Carbajal and Yanira Rosibel Padilla Pacheco, $270,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Beckenham Pl., 4419-Melinda Toussaint to Byron Lawrence, $275,000.

Captain Bayne Ct., 4706-Angela N. and Connie M. Trafton to Marcia Janetta Grant, $285,000.

Chariot Way, 4237-Oladunni B. Adeyiga to Tamika A. Campbell and Ricardo O’Neil Grant, $395,000.

Colonel Dent Ct., 4701, No. 339-Gauri Realty Corp. to Neron Adams Escalera, $210,000.

Dario Rd., 4402-Renee Fairchild and the estate of Tommy Fairchild to Demetrius D. and Victoria E. Plate, $249,900.

Fox Stream Way, 9153-SM Parkside Corp. to Erick C. and Randolph Burke, $412,775.

Governor Lee Pl., 14211-Kenneth R. Rodgers to Demetrick G. Moore, $257,900.

Havenwood Ct., 5608-Glayds Fashaw to Susie J. Brown, $265,000.

King Gregory Way, 13803, No. 127-Tom W. Williams III to Anand Jagessar, $145,500.

Marilyn Ivy Ct., 9604-Anthony R. and Marcia Nadine Applewhite to Renee Gaffney, $478,000.

McCullagh Ct., 12222-Richard J. and Helena R. Carapellatti to Christi Bonaparte, $380,000.

Old Largo Rd., 3110-US Granite Marble Inc. to Makaria N. Green and Mignon I. Lewis, $420,000.

Sherwood Dr., 9512-Federal National Mortgage Association to Marlon Geovany Choj Gomez, $209,900.

Sugrue Ct., 7107-Beverly A. Bergmann to Tyrone Macklin, $265,000.

Trumps Hill Rd., 9106-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Alemnesh Allen, $270,000.

Victoria Dr., 9519-U.S. Bank and LaSalle Bank National Association to Faye Mizzell, $237,500.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Burning Tree Ct., 11511-John J. and Tamatha Pantano to Christopher and Courtney Crowley Rukan, $461,000.

Golf Course Terr., 10923-Naipaul Seegopaul to James E. Frye Jr. and Raquel R. Robertson Frye, $439,000.

Lake Overlook Pl., 11200-Adeola O. and Adeniyi L. Ifekoya to Noel Nnodim, $265,000.

Meadowlake Terr., 10504-Stephen L. and Paula D. Thomas to David and Denise Durham, $453,000.

Oxbridge Way, 9917-Gregory C. Steed Jr. and Ava R. Pitts to Chris A. and Demetra L. Crawford, $539,999.

Spanish Oak Way, 9900, No. 81-Smita Sharma to Carla R. Davis, $222,000.

Vista Verde Dr., 3522-Clay S. Gloster to Patrice Che, $415,000.