These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in November 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Main Blvd., 15412-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Jose Geovanny Hernandez, $179,900.

Ridall Ct., 15203-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Tamela Davi and Thomas Hawkins, $375,000.

Wendells Lane, 3206-Laura Ann Wakefield to Megan G. Byrnes and Peter Juliana, $445,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Cox Ave., 829-Bernice and Rufus Leroy Bundy to Nicole M. Garro and Wesley Butler, $375,000.

Evansdale Dr., 2023-Stephen Lee Patch and estate of Margaret Bauer Patch to Efren Cazares and Madeline Morehouse, $315,000.

Lebanon St., 1922-Joseph and Norman B. King to Christopher and Lakisha Person, $176,000.

W. Park Dr., 7112-Henry Portillo and Dora Quintanilla to Chih Feng Huang, $231,000.

Riggs Rd., 7983, No. 8-Bank of New York Mellon to Oscar Lisandro Sosa Rodriguez, $57,300.

15th Pl., 8207-Delmy Contreras to Francis D. Snodgrass and Jeremy Sharp, $210,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Benjamin St., 12021-Wells Fargo Bank to Dennis Tuan Troung and Trai Thi Nguyen, $400,000.

Franklin St., 12104-HSBC Bank to Oswaldo Bertrand, $356,175.

Powder Mill Rd., 4508-Craig L. Fournier to Rafael A. and Reyna Miranda, $385,000.

Romlon St., 4503, No. 202-Aman Mohammed to Samuel Geraldo, $110,000.

Whethersfield Pl., 7608-Oluseyi Eko and estate of Adekunle Eko to Jennifer Y. Lopez and Rosa G. Rosero, $449,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Blue Heron Way, 4476-Thomas D. Gibbons to Siaojing Sang and Yang Li, $102,000.

Newton St., 5206, No. T3-Moddy Farouk to Brenda Barrera Morales, $60,000.

51st St., 4209-Matthew J. Menke to Stephen Brendan Hagenbuch and Hai Lam Ba Phan, $290,000.

BOWIE AREA

Buckingham Dr., 12728-Lois Wenzell and estate of Norman R. Cook Jr. to Jerry W. and Jennifer D. Piper, $210,000.

Chestnut Ave., 7910-Misael Perla Romero to Erica C. Cruz Caceres and Jose M. Morales, $283,000.

Forest Creek Ct., 4903-Shirley A. Curtis to Anthony M. and Dorothy D. Barnes, $470,000.

Jordans Endeavor Dr., 13007-Reginald V. and Sharon S. Burks to Aillyea Jilliane Blackman, $595,000.

Knowledge Lane, 12532-Michael and Emily C. Christofaro to Jane S. Avila, $349,900.

Millstream Dr., 12734-Katherine Reese and estate of Mary Ann Thompson to Marco Tulio and Teresa Zavala, $170,000.

Quill Point Dr., 7944-Ena A. Franco and Edwin F. Fuentes to Kirkland and Panela Glanville, $339,797.

Rambling Lane, 12417-Eric H. and Theresa E. Linker to Katie Mary Randall, $350,000.

River Valley Way, 4827, No. 122-Gretchen D. Lofland and Bernard E. Turner III to Mathew Brady Smith, $189,000.

Woodgate Way, 4501-Jamie E. Johnson to Wakaygo S. Cummings, $393,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alson Way, 16200-Irma Y. Salinas to Cassandra Janine Hoke, $405,500.

Elkhorn Lane, 16312-Michelle Diane Towles Monroe to Christopher Hicks, $290,000.

Ensleigh Lane, 15713-Lillie Alford Loggins to Keisha S. Camp, $320,000.

Nighthawk Lane, 14904-Summerfield Properties Corp. to Fidel Hernandez Macias and Lurdes Hernandez Ruiz, $340,300.

Paramont Lane, 15707-Reliable Management Group Corp. to Denisa Jennifer Caballero and Jeraldy Umanzor, $315,000.

Pewter Ct., 1102-Janet Baddol and Janet Brown to Leah Castaldi, $231,500.

Prince of Wales Ct., 2274-Abby E. Nackley to Fatima Samura, $231,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Earnshaw Ct., 11803-Stephen C. and Vondello Stevens Maynard to Tarneisha E. Robinson, $359,000.

Kingsmill Rd., 8001-U.S. Bank and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Ahtora Brooks, $310,000.

Wylie Rd., 15507-Tonia D. Ashton to Danika Wigglesworth and Oliver Brady, $230,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Varnum St., 3709-Jante Charee Santos to Jose R. Hernandez and Maria L. Guevara, $270,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Booker Pl., 809-Jewel Butler to Jhamiyia Pleasant, $220,000.

Curled Oaks Pl., 1111-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Joao Manuel and Isabelle M. Pereira, $129,000.

Eagle St., 5705-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Nasser Termah Zonoozi, $110,100.

Elfin Ave., 904-Teofilo De Jesus Macedo to Timothy and Taylore Perez, $260,000.

Ingleboro Ct., 5403-Regina Lopez Wurth and Miguel Lopez Aguilar to Amanda Aisha Copeland, $210,000.

Kayak Ave., 1204-Diane S. Rosenberg and Mark D. Meyer to Alysha Marie and Karen Lawrence, $275,000.

W. Mill Ave., 214-Leon N. and Frances J. Jones to Tho Van Nguyen, $170,000.

Omaha St., 4614-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Lakiesha Perdue, $170,000.

Rollins Ave., 310-Patrick Dodson to Elizabeth Dunagan, $285,000.

Shady Glen Dr., 436-Deborah Garnett and Daniel Harris to Maikia Moore, $225,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Blackstone Ave., 10707-Oxford Enterprises Corp. to Sean Meredith, $399,900.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Crest Ave., 2518-Jessica Jeane and Jessica L. Watkins to Colbi Alyssa and Joshua Young, $445,000.

Fiji Ave., 1113-Sylvester R. and Paulette J. Frazier to Kelvin M. Hernandez Reyes, $282,800.

Gondar Ave., 1105-KF Investments Corp. to Jazmene K. and Trina L. Stewart, $274,200.

Merrick Lane, 7706-Elaine V. Tharrington to Keyara M. Dorn, $212,000.

Ohio Ave., 2108-German Torres to Giles W. Pouakam and Patricia B. Toukam, $320,000.

Pinebrook Rd., 2816-SM Landover Corp. to Hua Lin, $335,365.

E. Spring Pl., 2117-Adan Merino to Adam Cornell, $195,500.

Swan Terr., 7726-Deriece K. Pate Bennett to Abayomi A. Dairo, $220,000.

CLINTON AREA

Broken Lance Ct., 12205-Mark G. Hall and Duchance Assantajai to Virginia A. Saterfield, $540,000.

Gator Ct., 10602-Michelle and Michael Taylor to Meagan Mosslih, $330,000.

Helmsley Dr., 8708-Stephen L. and Beverly A. Swinson to Abenaa Nkrumah, $467,000.

Kidder Rd., 3703-Dauba D. and Daniel W. Adams to Theola Blocker, $275,000.

Rodgers Dr., 5017-U.S. Bank and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Cassandra Kanayo Amiah, $261,000.

Spunkyheart Pl., 6302-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and New Penn Financial Corp. to Lawrence Duckett and Myeisha Paskel, $460,000.

Thrift Rd., 10619-RRMZ Properties Corp. to Bernedette Brandon, $381,000.

Windbrook Dr., 12406-Angela Wilbon to Jose B. Umanzor and Sara E. Ramirez Umanzor, $255,000.

Wrensong Lane, 10412-Frederick and Joann H. Horn to Taquan Crews, Dorian Ferguson and Georgette Ferguson, $369,360.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Dewberry Lane, 9206-Dennis and Linda Butler to Baoqing Ma and Ling Zhang, $415,000.

Mineola Rd., 5102-Gerda C. and Andrew Van Schilfgaarde to Romel E. Hernandez, $290,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 6704-Thomas J. and Richard D. Wagner to Robert A. Biermann Smith and Jessica A. Theologidy, $499,000.

Wellesley Dr., 7401-Marjorie Copeland to Chongsheng Lin, $305,000.

51st Ave., 9907-Linda L. Emerson to Maria D. Caceres Espana and Elmer Amaya Oliba, $305,000.

60th Pl., 8517-Daniel S. and Julie S. Epstein to Christopher A. Furbee, $289,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Darkwood Ct., 6724-Premier Property Solutions Corp. to Dwayne J. Petersen, $262,000.

Key Turn St., 3622-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Dominyece Gregory, $219,000.

Lacona St., 6516-Susan B. Rodriguez and Katherine F. Moncada to Donzell M. Brown Williams, $285,000.

Milltown Ct., 6765-Vella M. Traynham to Kedra Byrd, $142,500.

Parkland Dr., 2806-Candace Jean Craig to Valenciua M. and Carl A. Colston, $180,000.

Prince Ranier Pl., 3227-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Danielle P. Smith, $195,000.

Ritchboro Rd., 8713-Alisa D. Robinson and Alisa D. Williams to Marie M. Belton Clayburn, $219,900.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Buchanan Dr., 13401-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Pedro Medina Colosia, $202,000.

Den Meade Ave., 7900-Janelle Matthews to Jazmin T. Pillow, $245,000.

Fawley Ave., 7504-Marco R. Baylor to Amelia Iriarte, $235,000.

Jefferson Rd., 1407-Roland E. and Beth G. Gallup to Byron Q. Holmes Sr., $265,000.

Lenfant Dr., 13208-Ali Hessari to Mario R. and Maria I. Ramos, $280,000.

Monroe Ave., 12805-TLC Homes Corp. to Maya Henderson, $295,000.

Old Fort Rd., 11532-Cesar A. Deras to Karrie M. Mosley, $200,000.

Parkton St., 12419-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Roger A. Pedroza, $210,000.

River Forest Lane, 109-Ian LB and Monica Oyola Coeur to Keith V. Barton and Silvia M. Dossmann, $495,000.

Shelfar Pl., 517-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Eugenia N. Dozier, $292,000.

E. Tantallon Dr., 909-Fronia Walker and Dewayne Wight Chambers to Rene Guevara and Marcela I. Aguilera, $287,000.

Trafalgar Dr., 2105-Keina Muschette Yearwood to Eduardo B. Patino Jemio, $312,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Damsel Ct., 6801-Federal National Mortgage Association to Lionel Anthony Ovide, $228,375.

Greenbrook Dr., 7810-Njeri M. Clark to John S. Craven and Rosalyn V. Williams, $319,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7814, No. 368-Yueh Hsia Lee to Jody Kay Thomas Moodie and Neilson R. McKenzie, $170,000.

Mandan Rd., 7752-Downs Group Corp. to Sirak T. Zeray and Yodit Oakubamicael, $289,900.

Somerset Ct., 7821-Patrick Eng to Keith Fawcett and Hua Ai, $203,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Kennedy St., 4512-Marvin A. Williams to Michael E. Gooden, $412,900.

42nd Ave., 6127-Eric and Natasha Anderson to Nancy Stewart, $360,000.

46th Pl., 5730-Jacqueline and Alexander Zajac to Hannah J. Kelly and Nicholas P. Orben, $450,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Brae Brooke Dr., 8630-Milton P. and Elizabeth A. Davis to Misty L. Trunnell, $169,000.

Cipriano Rd., 6025-Adepero A. Oreagba to Rahel S. Wondmagegen, $358,000.

Forbes Blvd., 7000-Cecelia Adele Fancey to Joseph C. Isimah and Ejime V. Morka, $297,000.

Hubble Dr., 8006-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Brian and Tonya Breaker, $534,500.

McHenry Lane, 9006-estate of Ronald G. and Turnice P. Brown to Edel Rey and Ama Presno, $369,900.

Seabrook Rd., 6107-Wake Venture Corp. to Allison Corina Baucom, $330,000.

Smithview Pl., 9702-Department of Veterans Affairs to Atina L. Covington and Levin C. Sullivan Jr., $500,000.

Storch Lane, 7019-Diao Yaun Su and Yan Ping Pei to Sheryl Ellison Ponds, $289,000.

Underwood St., 9511-Angel Valles Robles and Jessica Amaya Valles to Filadelfo Vergara Velazquez, $300,000.

Woodland Ave., 9601-John H. and Nenita S. Richardson to Talecia J. Frazier, $310,000.

Fourth St., 9116-Wendell R. and Catherine L. Jones to Jose M. Villanueva and Maria J. Arevalo, $270,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Barnstable Dr., 2221-Patrick Touchet to Nicholas Azu, $394,950.

Brice Ct., 13009-Frederick Greene and Delores A. Hemsley to Sylvia Wood, $367,000.

Congresbury Pl., 2219-Thomas L. Hawkins Jr. and Claydri Gutierrez to Tyrone Shaw, $359,900.

Effie Fox Way, 3800-NVR Inc. to Gay Ojugbana, $415,650.

Finchingfield Way, 15514-Simeon L. and Talia L. Bush to Ivey Freeman Butler, $759,900.

Jeff Rd., 3520-Federal National Mortgage Association to Nelson Ferman, $300,000.

Mary Bowie Pkwy., 14103-Darlene M. and Edward W. Felton to Jahmal Isaiah and Natayah Renay Adams, $585,000.

Northern Lights Dr., 1201-May E. Reid to Chonn Lacey and Cassandra Pean, $492,000.

Prince Pl., 10242, No. 20-207-Lystra Ann Lopez to Gerardo Esteve, $125,000.

Taylor St., 9018-Shujun Ding to Yajaira Cecibel Perdomo and Santiago Gutierrez Rodriguez, $250,000.

Trafton Dr., 11000-Virginia A. Brust to George and George Purcell Chase, $346,000.

Walcott Lane, 1711-Keeta A. and Michael A. Jones to Jonathan C. Camp, $329,900.

92nd Ave., 4004-Smart Tree Corp. to Yudis M. Reyes Ventura and Carlos N. Raymundo, $270,000.

LAUREL AREA

Breckenridge St., 7415-Laurence and Melanie Webb to Jun and Imee Vilarian, $385,000.

Dorset Rd., 15605, No. 42-Tina Madison to Karin L. Mock, $138,000.

Joyce Lane, 15908-Mimie M.C. and Louis M. Peele to John A. and Gina M. Embley, $397,000.

Millbrook Lane, 15819, No. 132-John Paul Miller Jr. to Syam Kumar Ganna and Raghua Thota, $170,000.

Plaid Dr., 15603-Lorena Zaldana and Juana Ramos to Bory Ventura and Hinmerelys Gonzalez, $250,000.

Split Rail Lane, 7106-April T. Chapman to Juan Miguel Cervantes and William Cervantes Bahena, $237,000.

Woodbine Dr., 7557-Jose S.C. Reyes to Jose R. Pineda Garcia, $240,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Cherry Lane, 9254-Jimmie A. and Barbra S. Cornell to Volodymyr V. and Demera G. Brytvych, $153,000.

Imperial Dr., 8483-Michael Joseph and Lindsay Anne Marino to Patricia Estis, $220,000.

Pheasant Run Dr., 12213-Baer Development Inc. to Danielle M. Ely, $258,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Newton St., 3409-Reyes Services Corp. to Kennon Dale Person III, $515,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Frederick Rd., 7740-Eloisa Portillo Miranda and Esperanza Rigores to Fausto Gonzales Chavez, $270,000.

Lamont Dr., 6604-Hasan and Tiva Lewter to Cesar A. Borja Tobar and Olga Gomez De Borja, $310,000.

Stanton Rd., 6609-Maria Castillo and Oscar Javier Lizama to Teofila and Maritza Maldonado, $298,000.

71st Ave., 4903-Integrity Professional Contracting Corp. to Jose R. Robles and Yolanda A. Blanco Turcios, $310,000.

85th Ave., 5406, No. 103-Evelin Fuentes to Seghen Atsbaha, $69,500.

OXON HILL AREA

Appletree Lane, 201-Virginia S. and Austin B.J. Clark to Oscar and Oseas I. Villalobos, $160,000.

Crisfield Dr., 1214-Israel Rosa to Ingris M. Argueta and Andres O. Osotio, $260,000.

E. Rosecroft Village Cir., 2410-Clifton J. Taylor and Sethia D. Taylor to Mina Niu, $217,000.

Shelby Dr., 907-U.S. Bank to Hector O. and Katya V. Flores, $153,200.

RIVERDALE AREA

Mustang Dr., 5911-Garfield Tyson Jr. and estate of Lucye C. Tyson to Francisco Rodriguez and Rosa C. Alvarez, $287,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Lanier Ave., 5555, No. 372-Alan L. Thompson to Lamar M. Brown, $275,000.

Stonecliff Rd., 3706-Aben Corp. to Ana Vasquez, Robert and Martinez Perkins, $286,000.

Walton Ave., 6106-Foca Corp. to April S. Price, $329,900.

Woodland Rd., 6609-Saul R. Orellana to Lillian and Tamara Gordon, $255,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Ashleys Crossing Ct., 6804-U.S. Bank to Kamaljeet Singh and Serife Turkol, $310,800.

Henderson Rd., 4605-Bellux Investment Inc. to David A. and Stephanie R. McWilliams, $319,000.

Joan Lane, 5507-Unique & Modern Homes Corp. to James Childs Jr., $295,000.

Middleton Lane, 6201-Redford Property Corp. to Mark T. Wilson and Gary Jamal Kelly, $305,000.

Oxon Park St., 2805-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Julio Henriquez, $167,713.

Saint Clair Dr., 2503-Thomas C. Bush to Fisher Howard IV, $282,500.

Temple Hill Rd., 7616-Josue O. Bonifacio to Carmen A. Henriquez Lemus, $270,000.

21st Ave., 3909-Felicia K. Messina D. Haiti and Joseph M. Messina to Brandon Lemons, $278,500.

25th Pl., 3513-Residential Value Corp. to Shadonna Thomas, $274,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

America Blvd., 6500, No. 400-Niki A. Lizarraga to Chikodiri Banabas Abeagowe, $220,000.

Queensbury Rd., 4003-Kevin M. Maloney to Jesse Luis Renteria, $460,000.

20th Ave., 6214-Evelyn M. Guzman and Jaime Reyes Melendez to Lidia H. Lovo and Jose B. Larios, $289,900.

37th Ave., 5001-Gisela Vason to Caleshia Angelene Myles, $228,800.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Barrington Lane, 13910-Bret Alden Lewis and Amy Elizabeth Walker to Katie J. Fickle, $240,000.

Chariot Way, 4113-RLP Investment Group Corp. to Daniel B. and Shellee M. Wilson, $420,000.

Crestmar Ct., 13101-James W. and Judith A. Murphy to Mitchell R. and Sarah W. Smith, $649,000.

Governor Kent Ct., 4647-Evan H. Davey to Sandy A. Daly, $262,000.

Hampshire Hall Ct., 14259, No. 708-U.S. Bank to Nesly Clerge, $137,000.

Kent Dr., 14521-Marco Decesaris to Chester Beasley, $360,000.

Live Oak Pl., 12706-Dennis L. Herrera to Kelli Y. Jenkins, $290,000.

Old Frank Tippett Rd., 9721-William H. Bowser II to Jose Ismael Mercado Bautista, $350,000.

Rhine Rd., 13004-Debra R. Bowers to Kenneth O. Odiete, $348,000.

Sand Wedge Lane, 12116-Jose R. and Yvette A. Wood to Eugeneio M. Jones Sr., $535,000.

Thorny Brook Ct., 10402-Tony and Vanessa Campbell to Gertrude Banda, $415,000.

Victoria Dr., 9432-Marcelo Ruben Flores Huaman to Jimmie and Crystal Missouri, $380,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Connor Ct., 2003, No. 703F-Dolores R. Jones to William and Diane Pommerenh, $172,000.

Doral Ct., 1706-Lukas Trevor Stanley to Turkessa Brown, $412,000.

Manorfield Ct., 1871-Barbara Yvette Porter and Carl Wade to Ingrid Sturgis and Edwin B. Lake, $319,000.

Oxbridge Way, 9626-Fernando M. and Viola Davila Kortright to Patricia Ann Hicks, $579,900.

Saint Michaels Dr., 905-Ani Real Estate Investment Corp. to Channell N. Hancock, $266,000.

Tulip Tree Dr., 9907-Annette M. and Anthony T. Hampton to Eunice Rouse, $340,000.