These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in February by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Biddle Rd., 309-Ying Ming and Ying Wan Yeung to Gaudencio F. Dagdag and Rodolfo A. Villanueva, $300,000.

Lusby Ridge Rd., 14315-Oliver M. and Jackie L. Alignay to Roderick Conrad Daniels, Nancine Lovette Daniels and Clara Walker, $410,000.

Medinah Ridge Rd., 2900-Department of Veterans Affairs to Roynette B. Smith and George Jimmy, $303,000.

Spring Grove Dr., 2014-Martha A. Miller and estate of Aretha Janine Cole to Lateace Hicks, $232,200.

Vintage Lane, 14129-Jaenine T. St. Hill Craig to Brian Alexis Medrano and Erick Arnoldo Zacatales, $345,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Chillum Rd., 822-Federal National Mortgage Association to Romeo Amaya and Jose Antonio Castro Ascencio, $230,000.

Edwards Way, 9200, No. 808-Derrick Wells to Saabir Deen Barnes, $113,000.

Metzerott Rd., 2217-Carlos M. Lim to Douglas A. Reyes and Maria D. Lopez, $210,000.

18th Ave., 7300, No. 17-Jorge A. Ramirez to Milos Manic, $123,750.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Calico Rock Lndg Rd., 7340-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Elvira V. Cooper, $357,151.

Cedar Lane, 11103-Chia Cheh and Patricia Y. Chang to Yamileth Palacios Nieto, $355,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11372, No. 1O-Talmom M. Silva to Ovrang Sohrabi, $90,000.

Franklin St., 12106-Emebet Maru and Henok Asfaw to Massan Comedja, $468,000.

Old Baltimore Pike., 11534-Desmond N. Abban to Eliel A. Ramirez De Paz, $330,000.

Queen Anne Ave., 11408-Nathaniel S. Jacobs Jr. and estate of Nathaniel S. Jacobs Sr. to Vineeth Paul Katta, $340,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Newton St., 5201, No. T3-Mishon L. Horton to Gladys Obiamaka Palmer, $105,000.

55th Ave., 4219-Project 2 Funding Corp. to Desiree J. Harding, Seaba R. Bosse and Nagou Traore, $285,000.

BOWIE AREA

Belair Dr., 3111-Karen Furst and estate of Edith Furst to James D. and Laurice L. Brame, $300,000.

Canfield Lane, 12421-Vincent and Angela Sgro to David Thomas Silvers, $277,600.

Chapel Glebe Ct., 5804-Amin Amonra and Tracy Mitchell Salaam to Sheila N. and Belinda N. Greene Sango, $595,000.

Claxton Pl., 3901-Cory M. and Carrie J. Ahonen to Alfred G. and Mayra Altagracia Johnson, $353,500.

Geoffrey Rd., 13906-Zarinah Akinbiyi Casanova to Uzoamaka Enezuagu and Joseph Nzioki, $337,500.

Greenes Promise Ct., 12804-Gary Rosen and Dennis C. Ezenwaka to Sunday Joseph and Olukemi Roseline Omogoke, $448,000.

Kayhill Lane, 2518-Luann T. Battersby and estate of Stanley Letherman to Selena Swilling, $350,000.

Lake Victoria Lane, 11103-Yunhi Lee to Carolina Marie Gomes and Stefan Michael Bruno, $500,000.

Libertys Delight Dr., 12800, No. 209-Tatyana Tevs Rikhter to Blinda A. Williams, $265,000.

Mabank Lane, 3600-Martha L. Ramirez and Maria Velasquez to William and Tracy Bell, $319,000.

Maries Retreat Dr., 5210, No. 131-Jake & Brooke Corp. to Min and Fei Min Zhang, $340,500.

Midwood Lane, 12744-Alva Retta Trahan and estate of Dan R. Trahan to Terra Nance, $220,000.

Morningside Lane, 3625-Anne and Scott Davidson to Christine and Richard Lawrence, $191,500.

Old Laurel Bowie Rd., 9401-Edgar Warren Wiggins and Donna K. Kreitzer to Justin Lovell and Betty Morgan, $469,900.

Pleasant View Dr., 14200-Cherubin Dorcil to Solomon A. and Yemisi Osofero, $415,000.

Quintette Lane, 12314-Newrez Corp. and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Zhong and Jianjun Zheng, $330,000.

Riverton Lane, 4810-Ernest Ralph and Kathryn Ann Newton Lawley to Jason Michael Klemm and Sara Marie Hyde, $330,000.

Skylark Lane, 12412-Robert Figliozzi and Robert Gray to Elizabeth Silva, $360,000.

Stonehaven Lane, 12319, No. T29-Miriam B. Busch to Maritza M. and Glen K. Doty, $128,000.

Tyson Lane, 3019-Robert Bryan Figliozzi and Robert Arnold Gray to Gerald James and Michelle Marie Coleman, $380,000.

Wrangell Rd., 6500-T & S Partners Corp. to Aliyeroh Jalloh, $375,500.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Eightpenny Lane, 3767, No. 184-Erwin T. Coleman to Deitra C. Tasco, $240,000.

Ellipse Terr., 16437, No. 100-Prakash Sankurathri to Melinda Neri Noble, $339,900.

Estevez Ct., 4009-Truman SC6 MD ML Corp. to Gionesia Andrea Richardson, $274,000.

Longleaf Ct., 4305-Iris R. Boon to Alicia Derenoncourt, $480,000.

Nomad Ct. E., 2815-Perry J. Moon to Chioke and Tanea Johnson, $180,000.

Pegg Ct., 15400-Susan and Joseph Burge to Yocelyn Baqueiro and Noel Reyes, $355,000.

Presswick Lane, 15812-Norma J. and George F. Vanagas to Patricia S. Howe, $325,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Chadds Ford Dr., 7021-Ferdinand Torres-Leon to Tyara M. Garry, $260,000.

Kennett Square Way, 15514-Laverne C. Haynes to Keenan Yarborough and Crystal Lacour, $302,500.

Springfield Rd. S., 13801-Springfield Road Partners Corp. to Dionta L. and Radeesha T. Douglas, $575,000.

Sudley Ave., 7210-Michelle Tolver to Marissa Y. Sylvester, $415,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Adak St., 6514-ARCI Corp. to Sun B. Jin, $320,000.

Bugler St., 5718-McLean Construction Group Corp. to Jucain E. Butler, $269,900.

Carmody Hills Dr., 311-Xaris Corp. to Tanisha Knight, $228,000.

Cedar Heights Dr., 806-Maria Urquilla Dereyes and Emelcis Reyes to Akini M. Lafortune, $370,000.

Dillon Ct., 1315-Residential Value Corp. to Paola Roxana Flores, $260,000.

Highview Dr., 1000-Drake L. Abney to Sarah Christine Truitt, $245,000.

Oakford Rd., 5702-Hilda Marquez to Vivian Kilcran, $270,000.

Quinn St., 4217-Christiana Trust to Saul Anibal and Miguel De Jesus Alvarado Castillo, $144,900.

Shady Glen Dr., 330-Ray and Victoria Washington to Tonisha Weeks, $179,000.

Walker Mill Dr., 7425-Karen D. and Joyce I. Smith to Jose Alexander Canales, $230,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Angora Dr., 10014-Sheila L. Horton Pratt to April Lynette Skinker Fleet, $409,000.

Westwood Dr., 10811-BWW Law Group Corp. and Federal National Mortgage Association to Linda M. Wright, $235,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Allendale Dr., 8137-Gamma Housing Corp. to Noufou Kirakoya, $240,000.

Columbia Ave., 1611-Bah Capital Corp. to Jose E. Dominguez Hernandez, $270,000.

Dewey St., 5806-Charles W. and Tanisha M. Edmonds to Travis Pirkl and Alyssa N. Wootton, $402,500.

Flagstaff St., 6701-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Natalie Morgan, $195,000.

Girard St., 8623-Shirley Walker and Fred Douglas Sneed to Henry Francisco Solis and Silvia Ruth Lorenzana Herrera, $255,000.

Kelner Dr., 2708-Bolarinwa B. Osilesi to Brandie D. Cole, $280,000.

Muncy Rd., 7734-Manuel De Jesus Garcia Montelongo to Donato Lopez, $236,000.

Palmer Park Rd., 1925-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Edder Sermeno Cornejo and Iris Abigail Coronado Sermeno, $213,000.

Vauxhall Rd., 921-Michael Nana Brako Boadi Jones and Michael J. Antwi to Briana A. Andrews, $270,000.

CLINTON AREA

Armor Dr., 6109-Aptus Capital Group Corp. to Lenwood and Angela Mack, $314,000.

Birchview Dr., 12200-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Mecca A. Morton, $235,000.

Brandywine Rd., 11312-Kevin L. and Parbatie Schneider to Wesley E. Howe and Savienne S. Mitchell, $269,000.

Cheltenham Ave., 8905-Robin L. Pevarnik and the estate of Nancy L. Lowry to Reagan M. Chaney, $234,000.

Cosca Park Pl., 11512-Citimortgage Inc. to Tholes Desrosiers, $180,000.

Denton Dr., 7829-Navy Federal Credit Union to Heath Bourne, $218,300.

Glissade Dr., 11101-Runwell Corp. and Kamaljeet Singh to Tarnya Deloatch McPhatter and Jeffrey T. Rascoe, $499,900.

Lottie Pl., 6003-Omid Land Group Corp. to Jaccar Nicholas and Michelle Eboni Moore, $430,000.

Paros Dr., 10000-Allure Homes Corp. and American IRA Corp. to Jose A. Villegas Trejo and Maritza Sanchez Romero, $308,000.

Silver Fox Turn, 9401-Eugenia Stevenson Hayes to Christine Bryant, $270,000.

Woodyard Rd., 8506-Richard V. Wasilewski and Pamela Patton to Anthony V. and Donna M. Chase Gales, $295,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Cunningham Dr., 8412-Ryan Dean and Katherine J. Curtis to Timothy James Farrell, $355,000.

Kenesaw St., 5001-Eladio Cabrera Hernandez and Katia M. Echeverria to Eduardo I. Villela Monroy, $308,500.

Niagara Rd., 4803-Patricia Hagye Alcalde and estate of Frances Dolores Hagye to Francisco F. Mercado and Maria Maribel Gomez Arevalo, $305,000.

Sweetbriar Dr., 7521-Ai Shuan Shih and Shyh Horng Cherng to Ernesto Sorto, $245,000.

48th Ave., 8125, No. 406A-Necmeddin B. and Reyyan Erdogan to Jingyi Wu, $189,900.

52nd Ave., 9633-Federal National Mortgage Association to Michelle Delabrer, $242,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Asheville Rd., 1309-Richard Salas to Carlos Osiris Nunez Dela Cruz, $268,500.

Darkwood Ct., 6726-Martha Patricia Ruyan to Charlinda Sims, $267,500.

Donnell Pl., 7240, No. A7-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Newrez Corp. to Galina B. Belcheva, $43,000.

Gateway Blvd., 6308-JBN Realty Investment Inc. to Francesca Louis, $319,900.

Hil Mar Dr., 6302, No. 6-1-Rekiya Beach to Marlene Duran Novoa, $55,000.

Keyhole Ct., 3707-Ying Hua Au and Guojo Ou to Nestor Molina Galvez and Gertrudis Del Carmen Ramirez De Molina, $284,000.

Marbury Ct., 7033-Ladonna and Triston Simon to Ashley Greene and Damond Gorman, $234,900.

Overdale Pl., 2609-Parvez Amini to Latanya Anderson, $225,000.

Quay Ave., 2801-S & S Development & Design Corp. to Lorraine S. Lee, $237,200.

Seton Way, 2225-Prosper Osei-Wusu to Tonya Phillips, $249,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Buckland Ct., 6546-JOA Investment Corp. to Savohn A. Gardner, $245,000.

Cornish St., 905-JLG Investments Corp. to Julio C. Quevedo-Gonzalez and Juanita Z. Canas Nieto, $329,000.

Fran Del Dr., 8817-Domenic DiFabrizio III and Craig S. Carter to Michael R. Williamson, $529,000.

Glen Rock Ave., 5901-Friendly Hills Corp. to Roxet T. Romero-Palacios, $290,000.

Halyard Pl., 12715-JWE Group Inc. to Zhaodong Liu and Ya Shuang Xu, $435,000.

Kingsway Rd., 2904-Lynnse G. Piper to Maylin L. Ibanez, $215,000.

Luxor Ct., 603-Gee Hyun McNease to Crystal L. Lewis Vanzee, $465,000.

Moat Way, 510-Bank of America to Pablo Rosas Gutierrez and Ivonne Lisinski, $255,000.

Old Allentown Rd., 9728-Deutsche Bank Nationa Trust Co. to Shakira Conquest, $310,800.

Old Piscataway Rd., 1406-Zanetta Williams to Moises Monge Rivera, $343,000.

Potomac Heights Dr., 1481, No. 238-Ty Webb Corp. to Jacson Moscoso, $119,999.

Riverview Rd. W., 1100-Fred Kirwan Wineland and estate of Fred L. Wineland to Carmen E. Estrada Castaneda, $357,000.

Saint Andrews Dr., 214-Reo II Corp. to Justine DiGiovanni and Thomas Blot, $439,900.

Spring Forest Way, 11016-Prakash Sankurathri and Thach Ha Phi Nguyen to Robert R. and Jesusa R. Wolgamotti, $519,900.

Swan Creek Rd., 1108-Tachawanna J. Loury to Jake and Katherine Wadsley, $520,000.

Tuckaway Terr., 901-Three Gray Gables Corp. to Ashleigh N. and Jarvis D. Tillman, $380,000.

Vernon Dr., 8009-Nathaniel Joy to Nestor G. Fuentes Escobar, $326,000.

Windemere Ct., 1108-Najia Baqeri to Sharon Culver, $151,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Wood Pointe Dr., 6306-Carroll and Barbara Parks to Manuel D. Saravia and Claudia Carolina Benitez, $375,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Hanover Pkwy., 6928, No. 301-Pedro J.H. Ponce to Christian M. Edwards, $125,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7814, No. 359-Dawn K. Nichols to Travis Robert and Sarah Madden Auman, $180,500.

Mandan Rd., 8003, No. 585-Dave S. Kang to Chanel M. Mayo, $165,000.

Morrison Dr., 7313-Deborah Craig Rhodes and estate of Marjorie M. Whitacre to Daniel and April Crosby, $235,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Decatur St., 4905-Ramon Garciaguirres to Brianna Lynne Craig and Matthew Alexander Poulos, $360,000.

Livingston St., 3920-Rishiraj and Amanda Jones Das to William Brandon Bray and Mia Montgomery, $503,033.

42nd Ave., 6120-Glenn Scott and Charice Eleanor Shellahamer to Benjamin D. Serinsky and Samantha J. Hassard, $390,101.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Baltimore Lane, 5101-Cuong Quoc Tran to Paula D. Gueory, $335,000.

Cawker Ave., 7934-John O. Onimole to Felicia U. Asongwe, $275,340.

Finns Lane, 7601-Truman SC6 MD ML Corp. to William A. Bonilla and Maritza A. Castillo Orellana, $337,000.

Greenfield Ct., 6501-Hillary C. Henderson to Jermaine Daley, $335,000.

Kidmore Lane, 7210-Wadener Misidor and Hermila Vilme to Kelly Dorcelus, $375,000.

Lois Lane, 7307-Edna J. Fields to Michelle Pingchen and Mickey Hua Young, $282,000.

Nashville Rd., 6932-Neeknaum Corp. and Liam T. Corp. to Lionel L. Williamson, $369,000.

Powhatan St., 7315-Tuyen Letuyen and Bich T. Nguyen to Rhonda and Rhoel Beete, $319,888.

Van Buren St., 9602-Susan L. Black to Jose Arturo Sagastume and Deysi Sarai Ortiz Ramos, $290,000.

Fifth St., 9126-Latrice Johnson to Jorge Ivan Tellez Vivaldo, $269,900.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Argos Pl., 14635-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Crystal Rhodes, $399,900.

Berrywood Ct., 9805-Kevin C. Williams to Taliah Thomas, $295,000.

Campus Way S., 10507-Althea N. Wilson to Sylvia Udeh, $277,000.

Congresbury Pl., 2207-Lisette O. and James W. Morrison to Daniel A. and Ashley N. Sydnor, $385,000.

Derek St., 318-Deon Jones and estate of William H. Jones Jr. to Lamonica and Jeffrey Lyles, $370,000.

Dunloring Ct., 906-Alicia B. and Bridget S. Bates to Elizabeth L. Jackson, $238,000.

Fittleworth Terr., 2107-David and Mayri S. Leslie to Brian and Jennifer D. Spraggins, $539,000.

Heidi Marie Ct., 12700-Silifat M. and Olatunji O. Amodou to Adedayo H. and Emmanuel O. Ahmed, $300,000.

Lavall Ct., 3107-Aderonke Folashade Solanke to Oscar E. Portillo and Maria Arevalo, $359,900.

Manor House Dr., 902-WFC Flagship Corp. to Karla G. Coto Diaz, $465,000.

Mount Lubentia Ct. W., 557-Harned O. Ajao and Luqman O. Nofiu to Amuche L. Nnawuba, $195,000.

Picard Lane, 8109-Malcolm M. Dennis and Tanya R. Lockley to Pamela Gross, $300,000.

Prince Pl., 10216, No. 9-203-Joyce Freeland and estate of Joan Freeland O’Neal to Aziz R. Qarghah and Suraya Sadeed, $81,000.

Red Jade Ct., 11438-Karin Saffold to Sherry Ways, $205,000.

Robert Bowie Dr., 2012-Sebastian C. Arevalo to Ronald Merino Martinez, $370,000.

Tearthumb Ct., 11619-Jamaal S. and Tanesha Claggion to Charoscar Alestan Coleman, $458,000.

Turner Wootton Pkwy., 14518-Hosea D. and Tobia C. Hargrett to Christopher B. and Patrice N. Legrand, $660,000.

Winamac Ct., 13401-Itsy and Rachel Furneaux to Katrena T. Green and Kristin Marie Gray, $569,000.

LAUREL AREA

Ashford Pl., 14802-Skyhill Investments Corp. to Kelly Ho, $316,500.

Breckenridge St., 7401-Ageliki Dimitrios Tsipouras to Kimberly Cook, $387,500.

Cherrywood Dr., 14937, No. 2G-Hector G. Pineda to Tiffany Harrison, $250,000.

Dorset Rd., 15712, No. 207-Vernell W. Jackson to Glenn Ndibnu, $178,000.

Justin Way, 14008, No. B-Nardia Yvette Bennett to Zephaniah Stribling, $179,900.

Ledbury Ct., 14100-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Robert C. and Glynis L. Jones, $565,000.

Marmick Pl., 7005-Nadol F. and Amanda M. Hishmeh to Yimy De Jesus Monge, $374,000.

Oxford Dr., 14201-Leslie N. Adjei Laryea and Ama Opokua Takyi Laryea to Kobina Anamoah Aidoo, $230,000.

Redmiles Rd., 6904-Johann Wolfgang MacDonagh to Kenneth A. Wright and Rachel A. Curry, $373,000.

Vista Dr., 14023, No. 88-Carmen Bell to Chi Siu, $135,000.

Yardarm Way, 14109, No. 1109-Vu Nguyen to Anthony and Wanda McPhee, $115,000.

Eighth St., 1002-Federal National Mortgage Association to Binh T. and My Nguyen, $128,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Bristolwood Ct., 10300-Patrick Frye and estate of Mary K. Dresser to Syed R. Hussain and Imrana M. Jilani, $365,000.

Laurelwalk Dr., 11452, No. 103-Amanda Lenor Byrd to Jerisa Harris and Sheretta Williams, $216,500.

River Ridge Pl., 12900-Samuel and Patricia Davis Spann to Brian D. Short, $324,900.

Snowden Rd., 10302-Baltimore Home Wholesalers Corp. to Florence Mombo Aiyuk, $405,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Wells Ave., 3735-Design Homes Corp. to Monica Savoy, $323,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Allison St., 7117-Ronda Lee Fiste and estate of Margaret Lucille Reamy to Lindy Rivera-Ramos and John J. Diez Barreto, $245,000.

Fontainebleau Dr., 7609, No. 2207-Robert E. Latham and estate of Donald E. Latham to Edin R. Lopez Rivera, $81,000.

Good Luck Rd., 7213-Yuen K. Wong and estate of Carol T. Wong to Yocasta E. Sanchez Fernandez, $248,000.

Stanton Rd., 6717-Herberth A. and Gladys X. Chavez to Delores A. Weekes, $281,000.

70th Pl., 5001-Nimia Delgado to Alcides Gonzalez Lucero, $276,500.

OXON HILL AREA

Chloe Dr., 5501-Johnsie Petite and estate of Johnny Lee Augustus to Felix J. Garcia, $250,000.

Fenwood Ave., 1605-Murray Group Holdings Corp. to Rey D. Ramos, $292,000.

Helmont Pl., 5615-Hazel D. Johnson to Frank A. Johnson Jr., $200,000.

Neptune Ave., 728-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Ryan A. Pitts, $275,000.

Potomac Psge., 155, No. 805-Anne M. and William F. Warpinski to Mary Tonya Berrios, $420,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 117-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Marvell Mays, $289,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 319-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Teresa L.G. Artis Lewis, $479,900.

Shelby Dr., 903-Lawanda Reese to Edis Canales, $248,900.

Sutler Terr., 1417-Anthony Agathe to Tara J. Moore, $260,000.

Wheeler Rd., 5109-Omega Home Solutions Corp. to Edgar A. Cerna, $310,000.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 573, No. 6772-Melvin Carl Clay Sr. to Jaida C. Jenkins and Sonja Henry, $93,500.

RIVERDALE AREA

Croton Pl., 5208-Solis Corp. to Richard Oscar Veliz, $360,000.

Patterson St., 6703-Henok Mulugeta to Ismael Barreto Reyeros, $370,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Auth Way, 5500, No. 417-Elan C. and Robert A. Williams to Dennis Green, $229,000.

Gaylord Dr., 2227-John Lesniewski and Christopher Wroten to Willie Robertson III, $255,000.

Pine Grove Dr., 6709-DMV Building Partners Corp. and DMV Building Partners to Sara Mary Kathryn Dwyer, $259,800.

Ridgecrest Dr., 4308-Top Real Estate Corp. to Larena Sessoms, $306,000.

Shadyside Ave., 2418-Residential Value Corp. to Robert David Andoh, $289,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Brinkley Rd., 3128, No. 1-MTGLQ Investors to Christian Ochoa Torres and Carina Quijano Calderon, $56,000.

Buck Creek Rd., 4007-Avis V. Wheaton to Herman D. Torres Villatoro and Rhina I. Bonilla De Torres, $280,000.

Crystal Lane, 3802-Robert Alvin and Joseph Elwood Knipple to Reubina Halsey, $245,000.

Huntley Square Dr., 3301, No. A1-Belgacem Mkaddem to Portia Drew, $85,000.

Huntley Square Dr., 3344, No. T2-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Faith Y. Lucas, $70,000.

Keating St., 2013-FFI Holdings Corp. to Jose Santacana, $385,900.

Old Branch Ave., 5923-Shirley A. Stewart-Tibbs and estate of Norman M. Tibbs to Mark A. and Marcia L. Green, $275,000.

Sharon Rd., 4700-Jeremy D. and Michelle L. Dahlquist to Alex Flores Diaz and Fernando Alexis Gonzalez Vega, $245,000.

Triton Ct., 3916-Moscoso Chien and Associates Corp. to Dominique Wilkins, $235,000.

23rd Pkwy., 4306-Jorge Luis Guevara to Edilberto Guzman Campos and Laura Sarai Castro De Guzman, $232,000.

28th Pkwy., 3401-Charles T. Lauer and Daniel Sangaree to Juliana Huard, $250,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Avondale Rd., 4918-Hannah Fekade to Nehemias O. Velasquez Godinez, Miguel A. Garcia Martinez and Mario Arturo Garcia Arriaga, $431,000.

Kennedy Pl., 3713-Jas Holdings V Corp. to Andrew Fichter and Annelise Cohon, $415,000.

Nicholson St., 3111-Nelson Cardenas to Stephen P. and Anne Ballard Sara, $370,000.

Rittenhouse St., 2305-Joseph F. Vallario III to Ming Chun Lu, $340,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Aquinas Ave., 7314-L & V Quality Contractor Corp. to Troy Damon Newton and April Rene Battle, $300,000.

Blue Sage Lane, 6403-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to James P. and Nicole S. Royster, $353,627.

Central Park Dr., 9700-SM Parkside Corp. to Brooke Treseder, $439,990.

Colonel Ashton Pl., 4811-Tori B. Sterling to Henri L. Magee, $265,000.

Crystal Oaks Lane, 9303-Jermaine K. and D’Andria Jackson to Sarah Gale, $560,000.

Fairhaven Ave., 9415-Sunvest Corp. to Tammi Leigh and Haru Carter, $379,900.

Foxhound Ct., 12803-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Jacqueline McDonald, $404,900.

Green Grove Pl., 6703-Cheryl L. Smiler and Anton L. Sutton to Steven Lamont and Caretha Gennell Richardson, $665,000.

High Holly Ct., 4304-Zachary D. and Shana L. Walko to Regis L. Austin and Rayisha N. Quarrie, $580,000.

Lariat Way, 10802-Avery M. and Kaisha M. Morton to Tenisha S. Lewis, $435,000.

Marlton Center Dr., 13004-Cleveland C. Adams to Tiffany H. and Damein D. Taylor, $272,000.

Monmouth Dr., 8810-Ricardo and Lauricia G.M. Wooten to Michael and Brittany Childers, $339,000.

Pompey Ct., 9705-Rodolfo V. and Michelle J. Parks to Randolph Tobin, $408,000.

Tallinn Ct., 7806-Ronnie L. Farrar to Nathaniel T. Brady, $368,000.

Twin View Ct., 13007-Metro Insulation Corp. to Marcus L. and Dana F. Kline, $439,900.

Victoria Dr., 9427-Lem F. and June M. Woo to Tia R. Reid, $316,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Apple Blossom Ct., 1710-Derek Orlander and Malika Melton Covington to Oluwabunmi A. Adekoya, $325,000.

Black Branch Way, 604-MTGLQ Investors to Nana Yaqub Ogun, $775,000.

Chantilly Lane, 11707-Aliya Bano Rizvi to Elizabeth Carmen Meza and Noel J. Lozano Reyes, $445,000.

Dawn Ct., 14601-Walter and Paulette Clark to Basil E. and Emelda S. Ntinglet Fomanka, $645,000.

Jerimiah Lane, 15001-Julius N. Anyu and Jacqueline A. Batcha to Mercy Anchang, Kasandra Fulai Mbu and Rodrique Chia, $455,000.

Post Oak Dr., 1614, No. 45-Michael C. Broadaway to Conrad Williams, $237,000.

Shadystone Terr., 11804-David E. and Pamela J. Goatley to Danny and Rymenia Lee, $565,000.

Terrapin Hills Dr., 1725-Denise D. Canada to Andrew Ashmore, $416,500.

Woodlake Rd., 2731-James E. Hawkins to Darlette Shamell and Kiana Maria Hinton, $453,000.