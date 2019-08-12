Biddle Rd., 309-Ying Ming and Ying Wan Yeung to Gaudencio F. Dagdag and Rodolfo A. Villanueva, $300,000.
Lusby Ridge Rd., 14315-Oliver M. and Jackie L. Alignay to Roderick Conrad Daniels, Nancine Lovette Daniels and Clara Walker, $410,000.
Medinah Ridge Rd., 2900-Department of Veterans Affairs to Roynette B. Smith and George Jimmy, $303,000.
Spring Grove Dr., 2014-Martha A. Miller and estate of Aretha Janine Cole to Lateace Hicks, $232,200.
Vintage Lane, 14129-Jaenine T. St. Hill Craig to Brian Alexis Medrano and Erick Arnoldo Zacatales, $345,000.
Chillum Rd., 822-Federal National Mortgage Association to Romeo Amaya and Jose Antonio Castro Ascencio, $230,000.
Edwards Way, 9200, No. 808-Derrick Wells to Saabir Deen Barnes, $113,000.
Metzerott Rd., 2217-Carlos M. Lim to Douglas A. Reyes and Maria D. Lopez, $210,000.
18th Ave., 7300, No. 17-Jorge A. Ramirez to Milos Manic, $123,750.
Calico Rock Lndg Rd., 7340-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Elvira V. Cooper, $357,151.
Cedar Lane, 11103-Chia Cheh and Patricia Y. Chang to Yamileth Palacios Nieto, $355,000.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11372, No. 1O-Talmom M. Silva to Ovrang Sohrabi, $90,000.
Franklin St., 12106-Emebet Maru and Henok Asfaw to Massan Comedja, $468,000.
Old Baltimore Pike., 11534-Desmond N. Abban to Eliel A. Ramirez De Paz, $330,000.
Queen Anne Ave., 11408-Nathaniel S. Jacobs Jr. and estate of Nathaniel S. Jacobs Sr. to Vineeth Paul Katta, $340,000.
Newton St., 5201, No. T3-Mishon L. Horton to Gladys Obiamaka Palmer, $105,000.
55th Ave., 4219-Project 2 Funding Corp. to Desiree J. Harding, Seaba R. Bosse and Nagou Traore, $285,000.
Belair Dr., 3111-Karen Furst and estate of Edith Furst to James D. and Laurice L. Brame, $300,000.
Canfield Lane, 12421-Vincent and Angela Sgro to David Thomas Silvers, $277,600.
Chapel Glebe Ct., 5804-Amin Amonra and Tracy Mitchell Salaam to Sheila N. and Belinda N. Greene Sango, $595,000.
Claxton Pl., 3901-Cory M. and Carrie J. Ahonen to Alfred G. and Mayra Altagracia Johnson, $353,500.
Geoffrey Rd., 13906-Zarinah Akinbiyi Casanova to Uzoamaka Enezuagu and Joseph Nzioki, $337,500.
Greenes Promise Ct., 12804-Gary Rosen and Dennis C. Ezenwaka to Sunday Joseph and Olukemi Roseline Omogoke, $448,000.
Kayhill Lane, 2518-Luann T. Battersby and estate of Stanley Letherman to Selena Swilling, $350,000.
Lake Victoria Lane, 11103-Yunhi Lee to Carolina Marie Gomes and Stefan Michael Bruno, $500,000.
Libertys Delight Dr., 12800, No. 209-Tatyana Tevs Rikhter to Blinda A. Williams, $265,000.
Mabank Lane, 3600-Martha L. Ramirez and Maria Velasquez to William and Tracy Bell, $319,000.
Maries Retreat Dr., 5210, No. 131-Jake & Brooke Corp. to Min and Fei Min Zhang, $340,500.
Midwood Lane, 12744-Alva Retta Trahan and estate of Dan R. Trahan to Terra Nance, $220,000.
Morningside Lane, 3625-Anne and Scott Davidson to Christine and Richard Lawrence, $191,500.
Old Laurel Bowie Rd., 9401-Edgar Warren Wiggins and Donna K. Kreitzer to Justin Lovell and Betty Morgan, $469,900.
Pleasant View Dr., 14200-Cherubin Dorcil to Solomon A. and Yemisi Osofero, $415,000.
Quintette Lane, 12314-Newrez Corp. and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Zhong and Jianjun Zheng, $330,000.
Riverton Lane, 4810-Ernest Ralph and Kathryn Ann Newton Lawley to Jason Michael Klemm and Sara Marie Hyde, $330,000.
Skylark Lane, 12412-Robert Figliozzi and Robert Gray to Elizabeth Silva, $360,000.
Stonehaven Lane, 12319, No. T29-Miriam B. Busch to Maritza M. and Glen K. Doty, $128,000.
Tyson Lane, 3019-Robert Bryan Figliozzi and Robert Arnold Gray to Gerald James and Michelle Marie Coleman, $380,000.
Wrangell Rd., 6500-T & S Partners Corp. to Aliyeroh Jalloh, $375,500.
Eightpenny Lane, 3767, No. 184-Erwin T. Coleman to Deitra C. Tasco, $240,000.
Ellipse Terr., 16437, No. 100-Prakash Sankurathri to Melinda Neri Noble, $339,900.
Estevez Ct., 4009-Truman SC6 MD ML Corp. to Gionesia Andrea Richardson, $274,000.
Longleaf Ct., 4305-Iris R. Boon to Alicia Derenoncourt, $480,000.
Nomad Ct. E., 2815-Perry J. Moon to Chioke and Tanea Johnson, $180,000.
Pegg Ct., 15400-Susan and Joseph Burge to Yocelyn Baqueiro and Noel Reyes, $355,000.
Presswick Lane, 15812-Norma J. and George F. Vanagas to Patricia S. Howe, $325,000.
Chadds Ford Dr., 7021-Ferdinand Torres-Leon to Tyara M. Garry, $260,000.
Kennett Square Way, 15514-Laverne C. Haynes to Keenan Yarborough and Crystal Lacour, $302,500.
Springfield Rd. S., 13801-Springfield Road Partners Corp. to Dionta L. and Radeesha T. Douglas, $575,000.
Sudley Ave., 7210-Michelle Tolver to Marissa Y. Sylvester, $415,000.
Adak St., 6514-ARCI Corp. to Sun B. Jin, $320,000.
Bugler St., 5718-McLean Construction Group Corp. to Jucain E. Butler, $269,900.
Carmody Hills Dr., 311-Xaris Corp. to Tanisha Knight, $228,000.
Cedar Heights Dr., 806-Maria Urquilla Dereyes and Emelcis Reyes to Akini M. Lafortune, $370,000.
Dillon Ct., 1315-Residential Value Corp. to Paola Roxana Flores, $260,000.
Highview Dr., 1000-Drake L. Abney to Sarah Christine Truitt, $245,000.
Oakford Rd., 5702-Hilda Marquez to Vivian Kilcran, $270,000.
Quinn St., 4217-Christiana Trust to Saul Anibal and Miguel De Jesus Alvarado Castillo, $144,900.
Shady Glen Dr., 330-Ray and Victoria Washington to Tonisha Weeks, $179,000.
Walker Mill Dr., 7425-Karen D. and Joyce I. Smith to Jose Alexander Canales, $230,000.
Angora Dr., 10014-Sheila L. Horton Pratt to April Lynette Skinker Fleet, $409,000.
Westwood Dr., 10811-BWW Law Group Corp. and Federal National Mortgage Association to Linda M. Wright, $235,000.
Allendale Dr., 8137-Gamma Housing Corp. to Noufou Kirakoya, $240,000.
Columbia Ave., 1611-Bah Capital Corp. to Jose E. Dominguez Hernandez, $270,000.
Dewey St., 5806-Charles W. and Tanisha M. Edmonds to Travis Pirkl and Alyssa N. Wootton, $402,500.
Flagstaff St., 6701-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Natalie Morgan, $195,000.
Girard St., 8623-Shirley Walker and Fred Douglas Sneed to Henry Francisco Solis and Silvia Ruth Lorenzana Herrera, $255,000.
Kelner Dr., 2708-Bolarinwa B. Osilesi to Brandie D. Cole, $280,000.
Muncy Rd., 7734-Manuel De Jesus Garcia Montelongo to Donato Lopez, $236,000.
Palmer Park Rd., 1925-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Edder Sermeno Cornejo and Iris Abigail Coronado Sermeno, $213,000.
Vauxhall Rd., 921-Michael Nana Brako Boadi Jones and Michael J. Antwi to Briana A. Andrews, $270,000.
Armor Dr., 6109-Aptus Capital Group Corp. to Lenwood and Angela Mack, $314,000.
Birchview Dr., 12200-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Mecca A. Morton, $235,000.
Brandywine Rd., 11312-Kevin L. and Parbatie Schneider to Wesley E. Howe and Savienne S. Mitchell, $269,000.
Cheltenham Ave., 8905-Robin L. Pevarnik and the estate of Nancy L. Lowry to Reagan M. Chaney, $234,000.
Cosca Park Pl., 11512-Citimortgage Inc. to Tholes Desrosiers, $180,000.
Denton Dr., 7829-Navy Federal Credit Union to Heath Bourne, $218,300.
Glissade Dr., 11101-Runwell Corp. and Kamaljeet Singh to Tarnya Deloatch McPhatter and Jeffrey T. Rascoe, $499,900.
Lottie Pl., 6003-Omid Land Group Corp. to Jaccar Nicholas and Michelle Eboni Moore, $430,000.
Paros Dr., 10000-Allure Homes Corp. and American IRA Corp. to Jose A. Villegas Trejo and Maritza Sanchez Romero, $308,000.
Silver Fox Turn, 9401-Eugenia Stevenson Hayes to Christine Bryant, $270,000.
Woodyard Rd., 8506-Richard V. Wasilewski and Pamela Patton to Anthony V. and Donna M. Chase Gales, $295,000.
Cunningham Dr., 8412-Ryan Dean and Katherine J. Curtis to Timothy James Farrell, $355,000.
Kenesaw St., 5001-Eladio Cabrera Hernandez and Katia M. Echeverria to Eduardo I. Villela Monroy, $308,500.
Niagara Rd., 4803-Patricia Hagye Alcalde and estate of Frances Dolores Hagye to Francisco F. Mercado and Maria Maribel Gomez Arevalo, $305,000.
Sweetbriar Dr., 7521-Ai Shuan Shih and Shyh Horng Cherng to Ernesto Sorto, $245,000.
48th Ave., 8125, No. 406A-Necmeddin B. and Reyyan Erdogan to Jingyi Wu, $189,900.
52nd Ave., 9633-Federal National Mortgage Association to Michelle Delabrer, $242,000.
Asheville Rd., 1309-Richard Salas to Carlos Osiris Nunez Dela Cruz, $268,500.
Darkwood Ct., 6726-Martha Patricia Ruyan to Charlinda Sims, $267,500.
Donnell Pl., 7240, No. A7-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Newrez Corp. to Galina B. Belcheva, $43,000.
Gateway Blvd., 6308-JBN Realty Investment Inc. to Francesca Louis, $319,900.
Hil Mar Dr., 6302, No. 6-1-Rekiya Beach to Marlene Duran Novoa, $55,000.
Keyhole Ct., 3707-Ying Hua Au and Guojo Ou to Nestor Molina Galvez and Gertrudis Del Carmen Ramirez De Molina, $284,000.
Marbury Ct., 7033-Ladonna and Triston Simon to Ashley Greene and Damond Gorman, $234,900.
Overdale Pl., 2609-Parvez Amini to Latanya Anderson, $225,000.
Quay Ave., 2801-S & S Development & Design Corp. to Lorraine S. Lee, $237,200.
Seton Way, 2225-Prosper Osei-Wusu to Tonya Phillips, $249,000.
Buckland Ct., 6546-JOA Investment Corp. to Savohn A. Gardner, $245,000.
Cornish St., 905-JLG Investments Corp. to Julio C. Quevedo-Gonzalez and Juanita Z. Canas Nieto, $329,000.
Fran Del Dr., 8817-Domenic DiFabrizio III and Craig S. Carter to Michael R. Williamson, $529,000.
Glen Rock Ave., 5901-Friendly Hills Corp. to Roxet T. Romero-Palacios, $290,000.
Halyard Pl., 12715-JWE Group Inc. to Zhaodong Liu and Ya Shuang Xu, $435,000.
Kingsway Rd., 2904-Lynnse G. Piper to Maylin L. Ibanez, $215,000.
Luxor Ct., 603-Gee Hyun McNease to Crystal L. Lewis Vanzee, $465,000.
Moat Way, 510-Bank of America to Pablo Rosas Gutierrez and Ivonne Lisinski, $255,000.
Old Allentown Rd., 9728-Deutsche Bank Nationa Trust Co. to Shakira Conquest, $310,800.
Old Piscataway Rd., 1406-Zanetta Williams to Moises Monge Rivera, $343,000.
Potomac Heights Dr., 1481, No. 238-Ty Webb Corp. to Jacson Moscoso, $119,999.
Riverview Rd. W., 1100-Fred Kirwan Wineland and estate of Fred L. Wineland to Carmen E. Estrada Castaneda, $357,000.
Saint Andrews Dr., 214-Reo II Corp. to Justine DiGiovanni and Thomas Blot, $439,900.
Spring Forest Way, 11016-Prakash Sankurathri and Thach Ha Phi Nguyen to Robert R. and Jesusa R. Wolgamotti, $519,900.
Swan Creek Rd., 1108-Tachawanna J. Loury to Jake and Katherine Wadsley, $520,000.
Tuckaway Terr., 901-Three Gray Gables Corp. to Ashleigh N. and Jarvis D. Tillman, $380,000.
Vernon Dr., 8009-Nathaniel Joy to Nestor G. Fuentes Escobar, $326,000.
Windemere Ct., 1108-Najia Baqeri to Sharon Culver, $151,000.
Wood Pointe Dr., 6306-Carroll and Barbara Parks to Manuel D. Saravia and Claudia Carolina Benitez, $375,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 6928, No. 301-Pedro J.H. Ponce to Christian M. Edwards, $125,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 7814, No. 359-Dawn K. Nichols to Travis Robert and Sarah Madden Auman, $180,500.
Mandan Rd., 8003, No. 585-Dave S. Kang to Chanel M. Mayo, $165,000.
Morrison Dr., 7313-Deborah Craig Rhodes and estate of Marjorie M. Whitacre to Daniel and April Crosby, $235,000.
Decatur St., 4905-Ramon Garciaguirres to Brianna Lynne Craig and Matthew Alexander Poulos, $360,000.
Livingston St., 3920-Rishiraj and Amanda Jones Das to William Brandon Bray and Mia Montgomery, $503,033.
42nd Ave., 6120-Glenn Scott and Charice Eleanor Shellahamer to Benjamin D. Serinsky and Samantha J. Hassard, $390,101.
Baltimore Lane, 5101-Cuong Quoc Tran to Paula D. Gueory, $335,000.
Cawker Ave., 7934-John O. Onimole to Felicia U. Asongwe, $275,340.
Finns Lane, 7601-Truman SC6 MD ML Corp. to William A. Bonilla and Maritza A. Castillo Orellana, $337,000.
Greenfield Ct., 6501-Hillary C. Henderson to Jermaine Daley, $335,000.
Kidmore Lane, 7210-Wadener Misidor and Hermila Vilme to Kelly Dorcelus, $375,000.
Lois Lane, 7307-Edna J. Fields to Michelle Pingchen and Mickey Hua Young, $282,000.
Nashville Rd., 6932-Neeknaum Corp. and Liam T. Corp. to Lionel L. Williamson, $369,000.
Powhatan St., 7315-Tuyen Letuyen and Bich T. Nguyen to Rhonda and Rhoel Beete, $319,888.
Van Buren St., 9602-Susan L. Black to Jose Arturo Sagastume and Deysi Sarai Ortiz Ramos, $290,000.
Fifth St., 9126-Latrice Johnson to Jorge Ivan Tellez Vivaldo, $269,900.
Argos Pl., 14635-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Crystal Rhodes, $399,900.
Berrywood Ct., 9805-Kevin C. Williams to Taliah Thomas, $295,000.
Campus Way S., 10507-Althea N. Wilson to Sylvia Udeh, $277,000.
Congresbury Pl., 2207-Lisette O. and James W. Morrison to Daniel A. and Ashley N. Sydnor, $385,000.
Derek St., 318-Deon Jones and estate of William H. Jones Jr. to Lamonica and Jeffrey Lyles, $370,000.
Dunloring Ct., 906-Alicia B. and Bridget S. Bates to Elizabeth L. Jackson, $238,000.
Fittleworth Terr., 2107-David and Mayri S. Leslie to Brian and Jennifer D. Spraggins, $539,000.
Heidi Marie Ct., 12700-Silifat M. and Olatunji O. Amodou to Adedayo H. and Emmanuel O. Ahmed, $300,000.
Lavall Ct., 3107-Aderonke Folashade Solanke to Oscar E. Portillo and Maria Arevalo, $359,900.
Manor House Dr., 902-WFC Flagship Corp. to Karla G. Coto Diaz, $465,000.
Mount Lubentia Ct. W., 557-Harned O. Ajao and Luqman O. Nofiu to Amuche L. Nnawuba, $195,000.
Picard Lane, 8109-Malcolm M. Dennis and Tanya R. Lockley to Pamela Gross, $300,000.
Prince Pl., 10216, No. 9-203-Joyce Freeland and estate of Joan Freeland O’Neal to Aziz R. Qarghah and Suraya Sadeed, $81,000.
Red Jade Ct., 11438-Karin Saffold to Sherry Ways, $205,000.
Robert Bowie Dr., 2012-Sebastian C. Arevalo to Ronald Merino Martinez, $370,000.
Tearthumb Ct., 11619-Jamaal S. and Tanesha Claggion to Charoscar Alestan Coleman, $458,000.
Turner Wootton Pkwy., 14518-Hosea D. and Tobia C. Hargrett to Christopher B. and Patrice N. Legrand, $660,000.
Winamac Ct., 13401-Itsy and Rachel Furneaux to Katrena T. Green and Kristin Marie Gray, $569,000.
Ashford Pl., 14802-Skyhill Investments Corp. to Kelly Ho, $316,500.
Breckenridge St., 7401-Ageliki Dimitrios Tsipouras to Kimberly Cook, $387,500.
Cherrywood Dr., 14937, No. 2G-Hector G. Pineda to Tiffany Harrison, $250,000.
Dorset Rd., 15712, No. 207-Vernell W. Jackson to Glenn Ndibnu, $178,000.
Justin Way, 14008, No. B-Nardia Yvette Bennett to Zephaniah Stribling, $179,900.
Ledbury Ct., 14100-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Robert C. and Glynis L. Jones, $565,000.
Marmick Pl., 7005-Nadol F. and Amanda M. Hishmeh to Yimy De Jesus Monge, $374,000.
Oxford Dr., 14201-Leslie N. Adjei Laryea and Ama Opokua Takyi Laryea to Kobina Anamoah Aidoo, $230,000.
Redmiles Rd., 6904-Johann Wolfgang MacDonagh to Kenneth A. Wright and Rachel A. Curry, $373,000.
Vista Dr., 14023, No. 88-Carmen Bell to Chi Siu, $135,000.
Yardarm Way, 14109, No. 1109-Vu Nguyen to Anthony and Wanda McPhee, $115,000.
Eighth St., 1002-Federal National Mortgage Association to Binh T. and My Nguyen, $128,000.
Bristolwood Ct., 10300-Patrick Frye and estate of Mary K. Dresser to Syed R. Hussain and Imrana M. Jilani, $365,000.
Laurelwalk Dr., 11452, No. 103-Amanda Lenor Byrd to Jerisa Harris and Sheretta Williams, $216,500.
River Ridge Pl., 12900-Samuel and Patricia Davis Spann to Brian D. Short, $324,900.
Snowden Rd., 10302-Baltimore Home Wholesalers Corp. to Florence Mombo Aiyuk, $405,000.
Wells Ave., 3735-Design Homes Corp. to Monica Savoy, $323,000.
Allison St., 7117-Ronda Lee Fiste and estate of Margaret Lucille Reamy to Lindy Rivera-Ramos and John J. Diez Barreto, $245,000.
Fontainebleau Dr., 7609, No. 2207-Robert E. Latham and estate of Donald E. Latham to Edin R. Lopez Rivera, $81,000.
Good Luck Rd., 7213-Yuen K. Wong and estate of Carol T. Wong to Yocasta E. Sanchez Fernandez, $248,000.
Stanton Rd., 6717-Herberth A. and Gladys X. Chavez to Delores A. Weekes, $281,000.
70th Pl., 5001-Nimia Delgado to Alcides Gonzalez Lucero, $276,500.
Chloe Dr., 5501-Johnsie Petite and estate of Johnny Lee Augustus to Felix J. Garcia, $250,000.
Fenwood Ave., 1605-Murray Group Holdings Corp. to Rey D. Ramos, $292,000.
Helmont Pl., 5615-Hazel D. Johnson to Frank A. Johnson Jr., $200,000.
Neptune Ave., 728-Jack Spicer Properties Corp. to Ryan A. Pitts, $275,000.
Potomac Psge., 155, No. 805-Anne M. and William F. Warpinski to Mary Tonya Berrios, $420,000.
Riverhaven Dr., 117-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Marvell Mays, $289,900.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 319-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Teresa L.G. Artis Lewis, $479,900.
Shelby Dr., 903-Lawanda Reese to Edis Canales, $248,900.
Sutler Terr., 1417-Anthony Agathe to Tara J. Moore, $260,000.
Wheeler Rd., 5109-Omega Home Solutions Corp. to Edgar A. Cerna, $310,000.
Wilson Bridge Dr., 573, No. 6772-Melvin Carl Clay Sr. to Jaida C. Jenkins and Sonja Henry, $93,500.
Croton Pl., 5208-Solis Corp. to Richard Oscar Veliz, $360,000.
Patterson St., 6703-Henok Mulugeta to Ismael Barreto Reyeros, $370,000.
Auth Way, 5500, No. 417-Elan C. and Robert A. Williams to Dennis Green, $229,000.
Gaylord Dr., 2227-John Lesniewski and Christopher Wroten to Willie Robertson III, $255,000.
Pine Grove Dr., 6709-DMV Building Partners Corp. and DMV Building Partners to Sara Mary Kathryn Dwyer, $259,800.
Ridgecrest Dr., 4308-Top Real Estate Corp. to Larena Sessoms, $306,000.
Shadyside Ave., 2418-Residential Value Corp. to Robert David Andoh, $289,000.
Brinkley Rd., 3128, No. 1-MTGLQ Investors to Christian Ochoa Torres and Carina Quijano Calderon, $56,000.
Buck Creek Rd., 4007-Avis V. Wheaton to Herman D. Torres Villatoro and Rhina I. Bonilla De Torres, $280,000.
Crystal Lane, 3802-Robert Alvin and Joseph Elwood Knipple to Reubina Halsey, $245,000.
Huntley Square Dr., 3301, No. A1-Belgacem Mkaddem to Portia Drew, $85,000.
Huntley Square Dr., 3344, No. T2-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Faith Y. Lucas, $70,000.
Keating St., 2013-FFI Holdings Corp. to Jose Santacana, $385,900.
Old Branch Ave., 5923-Shirley A. Stewart-Tibbs and estate of Norman M. Tibbs to Mark A. and Marcia L. Green, $275,000.
Sharon Rd., 4700-Jeremy D. and Michelle L. Dahlquist to Alex Flores Diaz and Fernando Alexis Gonzalez Vega, $245,000.
Triton Ct., 3916-Moscoso Chien and Associates Corp. to Dominique Wilkins, $235,000.
23rd Pkwy., 4306-Jorge Luis Guevara to Edilberto Guzman Campos and Laura Sarai Castro De Guzman, $232,000.
28th Pkwy., 3401-Charles T. Lauer and Daniel Sangaree to Juliana Huard, $250,000.
Avondale Rd., 4918-Hannah Fekade to Nehemias O. Velasquez Godinez, Miguel A. Garcia Martinez and Mario Arturo Garcia Arriaga, $431,000.
Kennedy Pl., 3713-Jas Holdings V Corp. to Andrew Fichter and Annelise Cohon, $415,000.
Nicholson St., 3111-Nelson Cardenas to Stephen P. and Anne Ballard Sara, $370,000.
Rittenhouse St., 2305-Joseph F. Vallario III to Ming Chun Lu, $340,000.
Aquinas Ave., 7314-L & V Quality Contractor Corp. to Troy Damon Newton and April Rene Battle, $300,000.
Blue Sage Lane, 6403-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to James P. and Nicole S. Royster, $353,627.
Central Park Dr., 9700-SM Parkside Corp. to Brooke Treseder, $439,990.
Colonel Ashton Pl., 4811-Tori B. Sterling to Henri L. Magee, $265,000.
Crystal Oaks Lane, 9303-Jermaine K. and D’Andria Jackson to Sarah Gale, $560,000.
Fairhaven Ave., 9415-Sunvest Corp. to Tammi Leigh and Haru Carter, $379,900.
Foxhound Ct., 12803-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Jacqueline McDonald, $404,900.
Green Grove Pl., 6703-Cheryl L. Smiler and Anton L. Sutton to Steven Lamont and Caretha Gennell Richardson, $665,000.
High Holly Ct., 4304-Zachary D. and Shana L. Walko to Regis L. Austin and Rayisha N. Quarrie, $580,000.
Lariat Way, 10802-Avery M. and Kaisha M. Morton to Tenisha S. Lewis, $435,000.
Marlton Center Dr., 13004-Cleveland C. Adams to Tiffany H. and Damein D. Taylor, $272,000.
Monmouth Dr., 8810-Ricardo and Lauricia G.M. Wooten to Michael and Brittany Childers, $339,000.
Pompey Ct., 9705-Rodolfo V. and Michelle J. Parks to Randolph Tobin, $408,000.
Tallinn Ct., 7806-Ronnie L. Farrar to Nathaniel T. Brady, $368,000.
Twin View Ct., 13007-Metro Insulation Corp. to Marcus L. and Dana F. Kline, $439,900.
Victoria Dr., 9427-Lem F. and June M. Woo to Tia R. Reid, $316,000.
Apple Blossom Ct., 1710-Derek Orlander and Malika Melton Covington to Oluwabunmi A. Adekoya, $325,000.
Black Branch Way, 604-MTGLQ Investors to Nana Yaqub Ogun, $775,000.
Chantilly Lane, 11707-Aliya Bano Rizvi to Elizabeth Carmen Meza and Noel J. Lozano Reyes, $445,000.
Dawn Ct., 14601-Walter and Paulette Clark to Basil E. and Emelda S. Ntinglet Fomanka, $645,000.
Jerimiah Lane, 15001-Julius N. Anyu and Jacqueline A. Batcha to Mercy Anchang, Kasandra Fulai Mbu and Rodrique Chia, $455,000.
Post Oak Dr., 1614, No. 45-Michael C. Broadaway to Conrad Williams, $237,000.
Shadystone Terr., 11804-David E. and Pamela J. Goatley to Danny and Rymenia Lee, $565,000.
Terrapin Hills Dr., 1725-Denise D. Canada to Andrew Ashmore, $416,500.
Woodlake Rd., 2731-James E. Hawkins to Darlette Shamell and Kiana Maria Hinton, $453,000.