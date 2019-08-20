These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in March were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Blackburn St., 15701-107 Wood Duck Builders Corp. to Devonte Richardson, $297,500.

Lusby Ridge Rd., 14419-Tiffany M. Hart to Juan and Cisha Nelson, $425,000.

Merino Dr., 18115-Ani Real Estate Investments Corp. to Albert Gamble and Akilah D. Britton, $454,400.

Strausberg St., 1222-Bank of America and Servicelink NLS Corp. to Hedayatulla Ayuby, $325,900.

ADELPHI AREA

Adelphi Rd., 8900-Iwona E. Kubiczek and Eva Kubiczek Love to Lixin Shen and Wei Yu, $441,500.

Carnation Ct., 10518-Eric O. and Olga P. Madiou Beale to Edgar A. Perez Villegas and Elida A. Hernandez De Perez, $372,000.

Crosby Rd., 7000-Prodraft Corp. to Gerald Joseph Kim, $350,000.

Edwards Way, 9200, No. 1217-U.S. Bank National Association to Hongyan Wu, $70,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1822, No. 205-Brian Stendahl to Sisay Mihret, $70,000.

Muskogee St., 3102-David A. Tahmoush to Juana E. Ventura and Roman Rosales Cruz, $465,000.

Riggs Rd., 7930-Ernest Postorino and Mary Postorino Fyock to Adriano Amato and Amy Daza, $137,000.

Somerset Pl., 719-21st Mortgage Corp. to German Antonio Rubio, $346,000.

18th Ave., 7401, No. 9-Rebuild America Inc. to Filagot Lemma Kibret, $65,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Beltsville Dr., 12109-Valencia McKenzie and estate of Brian S. McKenzie to Bisrat Hailemeskel, $220,000.

Calvert Hills Dr., 12505-William Martin Clark and estate of Anne M. Clark to Heron Palacios Trujillo and Juan M. Lopez Garcia, $339,900.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11242, No. 11-Darwin A. and Jose A. Calderon to Byron Antonio Duarte Lopez and Byron Rene Duarte Portillo, $105,000.

Franklin Terr., 4502-Jamie Nguyen to Brayan I. Lopez-Funes and Yuri Larios Maldonado, $380,000.

Ivy Dr., 13003-Candelario Elmo Bonilla to Sabrina Steward Salters, $396,000.

Macon St., 11805-Xiwen Shi to Lilian Del Carmen Rivera, $403,000.

Rosedale Lane, 11406-William R. and Ruth M. Boone to Luis F. Saldiver Benitez, $375,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Emerson St., 6011, No. 609-Rowena Nelson to Sajimi Olusegun Elijah, $61,000.

Newton St., 5219, No. 201-Zart Ogunyankin to Patrice M. Harrison, $122,000.

BOWIE AREA

Belair Dr., 3125-Edward D. Sagin Jr. to William E. Perry Jr. and Kwanza Carter, $400,000.

Carvel Lane, 3905-903 MD Corp. to Felix A. and Janet C. Nunez, $375,000.

Chelton Lane, 12512-Honeycutt Residential Solutions Corp. to Brandon and Janice Searles, $370,000.

Clover Hill Terr., 14519-Jabberia R. and Randoshia M. Miller to Tonya and Noah Creager, $463,000.

Gladys Retreat Cir., 12606, No. 84-Alana M. Beard to Sabino Epiceno Jr., $345,000.

Grid St., 4907-U.S. Bank to Danavon and Carlene Dixon, $356,475.

Kinderbrook Lane, 2605-Lundy S. Taylor III to Cristina Alis Vega, $369,900.

Lakevale Terr., 5314-Carolyn E. Walker to Saba Afzal Warraich and Ahtisham Shaukat, $463,500.

Marleigh Dr., 12611-Jeffrey W. and Deanna L. Dedrick to Keith Donyale and Kamarai Layla Frazier, $490,000.

Midwood Lane, 12755-Thomas G. and Joyce M. Galgano to Dianne Wallerson, $225,000.

Myrtle Ave., 8912-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Anita Bimbo Olusoga and Jonathan David Johnson, $355,000.

Old Stage Rd., 14416-Michael L. Haxton to Kristen A. and Lloyd D. Franklin, $460,000.

Quarum Pl., 12019-Michael E. and Deirdre A. Younger to Monkham Chanthalath and Lai Somchanmavong, $425,000.

Raging Brook Dr., 11228, No. 217-Reshone Moore to Robert Dowsn II, $201,000.

Spindle Lane, 2702-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Tyler Nguyen, $325,000.

Tanbark Lane, 3008-Robert Figliozzi Gray to Cassandra Elizabeth Brand, $365,000.

Union Bridge Ct., 5706-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Shara Nichole Jones and Richard Jarreney Drummond, $366,450.

Willow Marsh Lane, 12614-Omololu and Abimbola Fatukasi to Oladapo and Oludolapo Ekundayo, $335,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Aspen Leaf Dr., 17115-John W. Middlebrooks Jr. to Nicole Lavonia and Willie Olubumi Cole, $464,000.

Elan Ct., 3937-Juanita Molina to Wesley Hansborough, $242,000.

Everglade Lane, 15618, No. 306-Kerryaine Yarber-Hiller and estate of Ruth A. Yarber to Thomas H. Babb, $155,000.

Northrop Pl., 3804-Francis David and Judy Stout to Jose N. Buruca, $317,000.

Penn Pl., 2309-Farooq Zahid and Eshan Properties Inc. to Randolph E. Edmead, $329,900.

Prince of Wales Ct., 2261-John Lesniewski to Julia Pietras and Jabari Decoteau, $225,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Brandywine Rd., 15507-Kimberly Vega and Debora E. Rosado to Maria C. Lopez, $274,000.

Croom Rd., 16840-Cecilia M. Keller to Mark Gillett, $540,000.

General Lafayette Blvd., 15228-Barbara Denise Williams to Demetrice Jones, Margaret F. Jones and Sharon Spain, $330,000.

Lytton Ave., 12405-J.O.A. Investment Corp. to Earl and Gwinnetta Brandon, $330,000.

Springfield Rd. S., 13914-Department of Veterans Affairs to Quaniesha Edwards, $196,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Banner St., 4519-Daisy Properties Corp. to Jamie L. Marks and Daniel S. Robinson, $360,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Addison Rd., 6004-Tina Pearson to Benje Morales and Marceliza Simon, $239,900.

Carmody Hills Dr., 408-Capital Holdings Corp. to Elmer G. Romero Prudencio, $210,000.

Cypresstree Dr., 909-Armindo V. and Ricardo S. Mourao to Lily Zandniapour, $250,000.

Gunther St., 4932-Dap Homes Corp. to Donald G. Belton, $330,000.

Larchmont Ave., 907-Sami Homes Corp. to Francisco G. Viera, $229,555.

Mentor Ave., 1225-Wild Road Development Corp. to Porshia McCall, $225,000.

Shady Glen Dr., 410-Linda M. Carter to Keith Kirkland, $243,000.

Southern Ave., 4327-Leones Environmental Corp. to Luther Rachon Dixon, $271,000.

Walker Mill Rd., 5532-Margaret D. Jones to Leona Bradford, $200,850.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Brixton Lane, 10503-JLG Investments Corp. to Dawn Rachel and Garth S. Gordon, $362,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Allendale Cir., 7647-Courtney M. Gray to Carlos E. Rivera, $220,000.

Allendale Pl., 1705-Edwin Anderson to Durrell A. Gresham, $200,000.

Bender Rd., 7700-First Class Elite Investments Corp. to Latasha V. Boone, $229,648.

Dunbar Ave., 8708-Emad Khalid Mohamed to Lynne D. Hines, Russell W. and Sarah M. Bogle, $339,000.

Flagstaff St., 7105-Melvin Campos to Alexander A. Diaz Oliva and Felix Vasquez, $288,000.

Kent Town Dr., 7103-Josiane Y. Sakam to Teresita De Jesus Rodriguez Martinez, $178,000.

Kilmer St., 6009-Atlant Construction Corp. to Robert Austin and Elizabeth Smith, $459,900.

Manor Terr., 118-Appraisal Continent Inc. to Jason and Jessica Richardson, $300,000.

Sheriff Rd., 8012-Housing Initiative Partnership Inc. to John R. Grant Jr., $223,750.

CLINTON AREA

Boniwood Turn W., 5325-Diversified Investments Group Corp. to Teresa E. Williams, $332,000.

Cheltenham Ave., 9400-Investments Real Estate Corp. to Joseph P. Cabacungan, $295,000.

Creekway Dr., 8827-U.S. Bank and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Michelle Goodwin, $335,000.

Fishermens Ct., 5628-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Michel Bridgeman, $195,000.

Killarney St., 6404-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Rosario and Hector Cachola, $389,000.

Marcia Pl., 12807-Jemch Corp. to Maurice Washington, $336,000.

Northgate Pkwy., 6717-Dorin L. Connolly and Joseph Gordon to Stevon Simmons, $310,000.

Patrick Dr., 9100-Department of Veterans Affairs to Calvin and Leah Simpson, $365,000.

Plata St., 4906-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Tina Smith, $339,000.

Seawood Ct., 7302-Joseph M. and Anne E. Jennifer to Bagna Bienvenu, $300,000.

Townsend Lane, 9008-Scenic Homes Corp. to Joshua G. Chretien, $336,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Baylor Ave., 7303-Danny and Adela Lopez to Thomas M. and Robert McMullen, $440,000.

Cunningham Dr., 8503-Lisa M. and Pauline Carroll to Taylor Hahn and Jade Olson, $345,000.

Harvard Rd., 4621-Angel Novikov and Wolfgang Jank to Michael Tseytlin and Nona Rinburg, $485,000.

Lackawanna St., 4708-Gregory Hnarakis to David S. Amaya, $280,000.

Odessa Rd., 5003-U.S. Bank to Wilter Amado Marroquin-Morales, $295,000.

Wellesley Dr., 7602-Lee L. and Mark K. Schiek to Sanjay Agarwal, $256,000.

48th Pl., 9103-Kelli McGowan Baker and estate of Harry Edward McGowan Jr. to Jeffrey D. Brown and Rachel R. Unger, $335,000.

52nd Ave., 9751-Albert and Joan Mayhew to Jan Michael Ostertag and Marian Parsons, $353,900.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Alberta Dr., 1302-Livre Corp. to Deborah J. Fallings, $320,000.

Cedar Post Dr., 6034-Cornell Datcher and Bernice C. Burke to Tiffany J. Moore, $257,000.

Daventry Terr., 5234-Donnie and Lawanda Edwards to Andrew Gibson, $256,500.

Donnell Pl., 7300, No. C2-Michael C. McGoings to Quentin Daniels, $72,000.

Gateway Blvd., 7013-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Alicia Wallace, $277,500.

Hil Mar Cir. E., 6213-Keyona T. King to Karlea Anita Jackson, $245,000.

Kingswood Dr., 3602-Yusef and Lonnisha M. Scott to Calvin Morgan Jr., $249,900.

Marbury Ct., 7122-Ty Webb Corp. to Brittany Robinson, $241,000.

Ramblewood Dr., 2506-Al Jerry Marcus and Danielle Elyssia Fisher to Yesly G. Chavez Contreras, $270,000.

Seton Way, 2303-Prosper Daniel Osei Wusu to Sheena P. and Ray Walker, $255,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Alcoa Dr., 8106-Tracey Prince Ross and estate of Ralph O. Prince Jr. to Moshraf Hossain and Sabana Bakul, $280,000.

Calhoun St., 2205-Prechelle Shannon to Victoriano Gallardo Arevalo and Judith O. Nunez De Gallardo, $290,000.

Cinibar Ct., 4302-Jose Caceres and Carol D. Martinez to Wanda B. Manochehri-Davis, $380,000.

Dania Dr., 1611-Unique & Modern Homes Corp. to Timothy Joseph Quinn Jr., $270,000.

Flintwood Ct., 9000-Lennon West Enterprises Corp. to Casandra Russell and Ariana Graham, $350,000.

Friar Rd., 9308-Denali Properties Corp. to William Michael and Elizabeth Dayton, $322,500.

Grago Dr., 11402-Mercedita A. and Cesar Francis Pineda to Patricia Dean Purvis, $312,000.

Holiday Ave., 8005-Mark and Cindy Tyrie to Troy Weaver, $220,000.

Klovstad Dr., 7824-Nationwide Investment Corp. to Adam Dodgshon and Corey B. Lowery, $380,000.

Mecca Ct., 307-KCE Inc. to Michael Earl and Charissa Sanchez Talbot, $332,000.

Old Fort Rd., 12107-Cabrera Construction Corp. to Robert Cole Gibson, $300,000.

Olympic Dr., 11607-Dorothy Rice Cobbs to Thomas B. Stephenson Jr., $305,000.

River Bend Rd., 301-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Kirk L. and Christina T. McLean, $292,900.

Rose Valley Dr., 2914-Quinten and Monique Heyward to Ernesto Alonso Gamez Garcia and Nixa Enis Gamez Rios, $294,000.

Stonesboro Rd., 3705-ISA Investments Corp. to Jason Michael Bass and Hannah Renee Stuckey, $360,000.

Thornknoll Dr., 2306-Garon Reeves to Walter and Aisha B. Staples, $380,000.

Tucker Rd., 1632-Miguel and Deanna Dodge to Daniel M. Soresi, $187,000.

Warburton Dr., 13316-Jacqueline B. and Eric H. Charles to Daneth E. and Alexandre Mascrier, $350,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Augusta Dr., 12021-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Cecilia Obando, $255,000.

Harbor Ave., 10017-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Andrea Thomas, $473,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Bird Lane, 8102-House Buyers of America to Edna Fofana, $270,000.

Greenbelt Rd., 8683, No. 202-Christianah Farinloye to Golamazam Choudhury, $69,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 6934, No. 202-Desirae Moorer and Lois Summerville to Nasir Ahmad Saeedy, $114,500.

Lakecrest Cir., 2-Carl Quick III and Karla Anderson to Faical Rihane and Sondes Labidi, $255,000.

Mandan Rd., 8005, No. 592-Cherice N. Holloway to Christopher Jacobs, $130,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Edmonston Rd., 5103-Javier E. Rubio and Izharam E. Recinos to Ricardo Guerrero and Maria Angelica Rivas, $270,000.

Longfellow St., 4101-Nancy V. Sims to Joshua Atri Keshen Goldberg and Teresa Jimenez, $402,000.

44th Ave., 5605-Sean Alexander and Nury Agudo Siekkinen to Justina Lee, $437,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Fowler Lane, 9224-Johanna B. and Ulrich H. Lohrmann to Milton E. Cruz Ramirez, $245,000.

Huxley Dr., 9609-Latara T. Harris to Celso H. Martinez, $470,000.

Kinmount Rd., 4518-Yain Kain and James Solleh Kargbo to Olajumoke S. Famodun, $319,900.

Luria Lane, 9717-Sasikala Pillai to Rose M. and Matthew A. Anderson, $325,000.

Newburg Dr., 7622-Chanhsamone and Larry M. Arnold to Andy D. Nuh, $300,000.

Red Wing Lane, 8409-Cathleen Aimee Burley and Michael James Dillon to Jose D. and Carina Hernandez, $375,000.

Storch Cir., 6928-Wilma J. Lowery to Atalay T. Gelaw, $225,000.

Washington Blvd., 9516-JES International Corp. to Bianca Kenneta and Steve M. Wright, $300,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Argos Pl., 14727-Sharon K. Parker to Sandra K. Long, $405,000.

Berrywood Lane, 2811-Maimunatu Bangura Mansaray to Lennox Thompson, $285,000.

Buxton Pl., 15810-HSBC Bank to Antione Hudson, $302,000.

Canary Ct., 9704-Johnnie Porter III to Ausencio G., David and Leticia Guadalupe Cortez De Vazquez, $295,000.

Cranston Ave., 515-NVR Inc. to Shirley Stinson, $509,155.

Dorking Run, 2106-Willie Thomas Stovall II to Yery Camacho Reyes, $252,000.

Galeshead Dr., 2912-Michael J. Williams to Olutayo A. and Iyabo Oyelade, $590,000.

Heidi Marie Ct., 12709-Nelson S. Brockenborough Jr. to Rodney M. and Charmaine M. Bernard, $238,000.

Joyceton Dr., 10723-Federal National Mortgage Association and Old Republic Title Co. to Andrew Brown, $212,000.

New Acadia Lane, 14040, No. 105-Beverly A. Butler to Michael A. Stover, $125,000.

Open View Lane, 12344, No. 1210-Lisa Y. Gunn to Deshaun Bowens, $279,000.

Picard Lane, 8119-Charlotte L. Henderson to Michele Lenora Jones and Rande Sherard Atcherson, $314,500.

Prince Pl., 10218, No. 10-T5-William M. Harvey Jr. to Janice Jewett, $142,000.

Red Jade Dr., 219-Karen V. Poe to Arianna Monet Douglas, $170,000.

Ronald Beall Rd., 12426-Federal National Mortgage Association to Bomposseh Kamara, $306,000.

Tewkesbury Pl., 15330-Joseph T. Aiken to Jermone Andre Leach, $369,000.

Utica Pl., 9217-William H. and Jurine Hardy Richmond to Dayo and Joyce Awosika, $385,000.

Wright Pl., 13201-Newrez Corp. and New Penn Financial Corp. to James S. and Mark J. McCain, $345,000.

LAUREL AREA

Bond Mill Rd., 16105-Shawn P. Dowling to Joellen Gregory, $322,000.

Carleton Ct., 6610-Jarod D. and Bethany L. Thomas to Nima Sheybani Agdam, $379,000.

Cherrywood Dr., 15024, No. 4N-Marcsimo Real Estate Ventures II Corp. to Shamecca Shawan Williams, $175,000.

Dorset Rd., 16029, No. 162-Department of Veterans Affairs to John Ballentine, $230,000.

Kilcroney Ct., 7812-Quyen Thi and Hieu Viet Nguyen to Mohammad Javaid and Mohammad Waseem, $545,000.

Marmick Pl., 7010-William Roberts to Ariel Samaroo, $385,500.

Millbrook Lane, 15807, No. 138-Constance A. Miller to Sami Shaibani, $164,000.

Paperbark Terr., 7207-Luis and Susana Alice Schulz to Ganoune Haim and Helene S. Diop, $380,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Claxton Dr., 12832-David P. Jones to Paul R. and Holly T. Belanger, $240,000.

Greenview Dr., 14114-James and May C. Alvarez to Ahmed Majall and Ahlam Tahir Shouli, $360,000.

Madronawood Dr., 10005-Kathy Shope and estate of Phillip J. McGuire to Debra M. and Adesola Adisa, $302,500.

River Ridge Pl., 12903-Horacio Xavier Chamorro and Miguel Antonio Marrero to Bryan and Tacora Webb, $355,000.

Snowden Pond Rd., 11106-Alda F. Ngassa and Constantine Asangong to Darwin A. Calceron and Ingrid M. Sorto, $415,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

28th St., 4109-Christine Ellen Howlett to Saverio Giovacchini, $389,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Karen Elaine Dr., 5503, No. 1130-Mary E. Wright to Sylvia E. Karpf, $81,000.

Landing Way, 6510-Donald O. Seward to Sherwyn A. and Shellana M. Emanuel Bazil, $270,000.

Ravenswood Rd., 8400-Manuel D. and Julio C. Saravia to Regina N. Bebnju and Joceline M. Chofong, $323,000.

Taylor St., 7002-Icon Exim Inc. to Roxanaa M. Velasquez, $265,000.

71st Ave., 4111-Q & P Realty Corp. to Karen K. Thompson and Trevor Anthony Wynter, $310,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Choctaw Dr., 5813-JC Remodeling and Builders Corp. to Scott J. Maddox, $238,900.

Fleet St., 157, No. 611-Hak and Mi Young Pak to Barbara Massey, $260,000.

Iverson St., 1714-Nathan A. Brown to Kira K. Sims and Paul Franklin Cook Jr., $412,824.

Marcy Ave., 1129-Gail Anderson Sutton and Oliver W. Holmes to Jaindra Dutt, $200,000.

Onondaga Dr., 103-Houston and Tracina Adkinson to Chinmaobi Onwunli, $270,000.

Potomac Psge., 155, No. 906-Skyline PG Homes Corp. to John W. Sanders III, $283,500.

Riverhaven Dr., 127-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Fredy Leonardo Martinez and Judith Cecilia Almeida, $329,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 417-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Evelyn R. Washington, $484,900.

Virginia Lane, 5658, No. 65-Erica Young to Rienzi Seijo, $265,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Auburn Ave., 6411-Elshazli & Jones Holdings Corp. to Kendall Michelle Sethna and Michael David Murray, $340,000.

East West Hwy., 4903-Daniel and Jean Wright to Santos Herrera, $252,000.

Patterson St., 6710-V & R Investments Corp. to Donato Ramirez Vasquez and Manuel A. Argueta Olivier, $280,000.

Tuckerman St., 4912-Chen Friedman and Mor Gilad to Emma Dorst and Mattison Brady, $305,000.

60th Pl., 6303-Jeffrey E. Hernandez to Edgar O. Cordero Molina, $215,000.

69th Ave., 5013-Eshetu Wondimu and Ghebriela Tekle to Henok Mulugeta, $446,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Bellamy Way, 3108-Monique Farook to Catherine Jones, $210,000.

Crab Apple Ct., 4102, No. 1-Juanita M. Doggett to Quinzella M. Williams, $189,900.

John St., 4404-Integrity Professional Contracting Corp. to Ryan Jackson, $330,000.

Old Soper Rd., 4703, No. 448-MTGLQ Investors and Selene Finance to Danielle Jackson, $200,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Huntley Square Dr., 3318, No. A2-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Justin D. Gatling, $110,000.

Iverson St., 1884-Bank of America to Brian Lewis, $200,000.

Olson St., 2302-Arel Properties Corp. to Shakira B. Hawkins, $300,000.

Sharon Rd., 4914-Judith E. and Jim Robert Howell to Cesar E. Gonzalez, $269,000.

23rd Pkwy., 4322-Homebuyers Express Corp. to Sabrina L. Simmons, $259,143.

28th Ave., 3827, No. 23-RC Income Fund Corp. to Moti Kachlon, $67,500.

28th Pkwy., 3531-JBN Realty Investments Inc. to Christopher Keith Brooks and Jessica Zadlo, $314,900.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Chillum Rd., 1009, No. 413-Angela M. Miller to Josephine Ntchanleu, $95,000.

Nicholson St., 3136-Eileen M. Olsen to Raymond and Freddy Ventura, $310,000.

Sligo Pkwy., 6415-Crysla Flores to Joaquin A. Moran Reyes, Maritza Yamileth Gonzales Velasquez and Maria Hernandez, $286,900.

20th Ave., 6217-Sebastian Sanchez to James and Eva Alexander Brettell, $304,500.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Assisi St., 11597-Charles E. Jewett and estate of Betty Helen Jewett to David Redd, $284,000.

Brentwood Dr., 7011-Stuart Himes and estate of Joyce E. Himes to Tamilia Hall, $460,000.

Captain Covington Pl., 4625-Department of Housing and Community Development to Kay Miller, $268,000.

Colonel Darnell Pl., 4706-Elite Rental Properties Corp. to Dimas Martin Nunez Pena and Maria Ramos, $335,000.

Croom Rd., 11414-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jeffery E. Azumah, $249,999.

Doralshire Ct., 15303-Jonathan David and Robin Yvette Alston to Rachel E. Kindell and Deon Murray, $485,000.

Dunkirk Dr., 12612-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Maurice and Tamika Bass, $412,000.

Fairway Manor Terr., 9507-Markita Miller to Carolyn M. Auzenne, $310,000.

Foyette Lane, 12410-Lawrence and Sandra D. Greer to Antonio and Yvette Trammell, $360,000.

Hollow Ridge Ct., 13301-Denise H. and Harold King to Christopher France Lagorlen and Felisha Fionne Jefferson, $425,000.

Locris Dr., 7604-Value Real Estate Corp. to Christopher M. and Lenora G. Felder, $335,000.

Mapleshade Lane W., 5209-Willander Gonzalez Giron and Monica Yajaira Gonzalez to D’Anthony M. Fortson, $308,000.

Meadow Lark Ave., 9626-Kristina Britt and estate of Dannette M. Lawrence to Dietrich L. and Stephanie Douglas, $474,000.

Mount Calvert Rd., 14901-Charles E. and Jeanne Marie Laroque to Eolus and Joela Ferguson, $540,000.

Old Marlboro Pike., 11113-Vivian Gross Rich and estate of Ruby E. Hinnant to Limbert Emmanuel, $300,000.

Pavillion Ct., 12612-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Chelsea Nichols, $220,900.

Queen Elizabeth Dr., 10206-Kevin Brandon and Veronica Esmeralda Cruz to Gilber R. and Reina Lidia Argueta, $270,000.

Sherborn Lane, 4503-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Ashley P. and Angela B. Ewell, $244,000.

Tiberias Dr., 9609-Joseph B. and Mary S. Parker to Joseph F. Jackson Sr., $275,000.

Tyre St., 11610-Jason M. and Tamara L. Mok to Marquita L. Chase, $285,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Bald Hill Rd., 9808-McCormick 106 Corp. to Afolabi O. Arawole, $405,000.

Bright Sun Dr., 600-Robert L. Gilchrist and Johnnie M. Lewis to Nedra Davis, $300,000.

Clairton Dr., 4005-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Paula Moore, $430,000.

Falls Lake Dr., 705-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Bladimir Barahona Escobar and Ivett Beatriz Pineda Barahona, $375,000.

Hall Station Dr., 902, No. 103-John D. Norris to Horace K. Ervin, $280,000.

Johnstone Lane, 15100-Home Rescues Corp. to Maurice Quentin and Tiffany Antoinette James, $490,000.

Lottsford Vista Rd., 3400-America Home Plus to Tamika and Jean Monday, $370,000.

Pebble Beach Ct., 1605-E-Trade Bank to Justina Brown, $362,350.

Saint Francis Way, 11929-Brenda J. and Byron K. Travis to Reginald McKay, $425,000.

Somerton Ct., 2601-Jonathan C. and Alexis Burroughs to William Andrew and Leslie Tatum, $517,500.

Trevor Ct., 11205-Wilmington Trust Co. to Muhammad Amjad, $351,750.

Waesche Dr., 11602-U.S. Bank and Newrez Corp. to Sametta R. and Ayodele O. Sanyaolu, $387,500.