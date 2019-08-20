Blackburn St., 15701-107 Wood Duck Builders Corp. to Devonte Richardson, $297,500.
Lusby Ridge Rd., 14419-Tiffany M. Hart to Juan and Cisha Nelson, $425,000.
Merino Dr., 18115-Ani Real Estate Investments Corp. to Albert Gamble and Akilah D. Britton, $454,400.
Strausberg St., 1222-Bank of America and Servicelink NLS Corp. to Hedayatulla Ayuby, $325,900.
Adelphi Rd., 8900-Iwona E. Kubiczek and Eva Kubiczek Love to Lixin Shen and Wei Yu, $441,500.
Carnation Ct., 10518-Eric O. and Olga P. Madiou Beale to Edgar A. Perez Villegas and Elida A. Hernandez De Perez, $372,000.
Crosby Rd., 7000-Prodraft Corp. to Gerald Joseph Kim, $350,000.
Edwards Way, 9200, No. 1217-U.S. Bank National Association to Hongyan Wu, $70,000.
Metzerott Rd., 1822, No. 205-Brian Stendahl to Sisay Mihret, $70,000.
Muskogee St., 3102-David A. Tahmoush to Juana E. Ventura and Roman Rosales Cruz, $465,000.
Riggs Rd., 7930-Ernest Postorino and Mary Postorino Fyock to Adriano Amato and Amy Daza, $137,000.
Somerset Pl., 719-21st Mortgage Corp. to German Antonio Rubio, $346,000.
18th Ave., 7401, No. 9-Rebuild America Inc. to Filagot Lemma Kibret, $65,000.
Beltsville Dr., 12109-Valencia McKenzie and estate of Brian S. McKenzie to Bisrat Hailemeskel, $220,000.
Calvert Hills Dr., 12505-William Martin Clark and estate of Anne M. Clark to Heron Palacios Trujillo and Juan M. Lopez Garcia, $339,900.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11242, No. 11-Darwin A. and Jose A. Calderon to Byron Antonio Duarte Lopez and Byron Rene Duarte Portillo, $105,000.
Franklin Terr., 4502-Jamie Nguyen to Brayan I. Lopez-Funes and Yuri Larios Maldonado, $380,000.
Ivy Dr., 13003-Candelario Elmo Bonilla to Sabrina Steward Salters, $396,000.
Macon St., 11805-Xiwen Shi to Lilian Del Carmen Rivera, $403,000.
Rosedale Lane, 11406-William R. and Ruth M. Boone to Luis F. Saldiver Benitez, $375,000.
Emerson St., 6011, No. 609-Rowena Nelson to Sajimi Olusegun Elijah, $61,000.
Newton St., 5219, No. 201-Zart Ogunyankin to Patrice M. Harrison, $122,000.
Belair Dr., 3125-Edward D. Sagin Jr. to William E. Perry Jr. and Kwanza Carter, $400,000.
Carvel Lane, 3905-903 MD Corp. to Felix A. and Janet C. Nunez, $375,000.
Chelton Lane, 12512-Honeycutt Residential Solutions Corp. to Brandon and Janice Searles, $370,000.
Clover Hill Terr., 14519-Jabberia R. and Randoshia M. Miller to Tonya and Noah Creager, $463,000.
Gladys Retreat Cir., 12606, No. 84-Alana M. Beard to Sabino Epiceno Jr., $345,000.
Grid St., 4907-U.S. Bank to Danavon and Carlene Dixon, $356,475.
Kinderbrook Lane, 2605-Lundy S. Taylor III to Cristina Alis Vega, $369,900.
Lakevale Terr., 5314-Carolyn E. Walker to Saba Afzal Warraich and Ahtisham Shaukat, $463,500.
Marleigh Dr., 12611-Jeffrey W. and Deanna L. Dedrick to Keith Donyale and Kamarai Layla Frazier, $490,000.
Midwood Lane, 12755-Thomas G. and Joyce M. Galgano to Dianne Wallerson, $225,000.
Myrtle Ave., 8912-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Anita Bimbo Olusoga and Jonathan David Johnson, $355,000.
Old Stage Rd., 14416-Michael L. Haxton to Kristen A. and Lloyd D. Franklin, $460,000.
Quarum Pl., 12019-Michael E. and Deirdre A. Younger to Monkham Chanthalath and Lai Somchanmavong, $425,000.
Raging Brook Dr., 11228, No. 217-Reshone Moore to Robert Dowsn II, $201,000.
Spindle Lane, 2702-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Tyler Nguyen, $325,000.
Tanbark Lane, 3008-Robert Figliozzi Gray to Cassandra Elizabeth Brand, $365,000.
Union Bridge Ct., 5706-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Shara Nichole Jones and Richard Jarreney Drummond, $366,450.
Willow Marsh Lane, 12614-Omololu and Abimbola Fatukasi to Oladapo and Oludolapo Ekundayo, $335,000.
Aspen Leaf Dr., 17115-John W. Middlebrooks Jr. to Nicole Lavonia and Willie Olubumi Cole, $464,000.
Elan Ct., 3937-Juanita Molina to Wesley Hansborough, $242,000.
Everglade Lane, 15618, No. 306-Kerryaine Yarber-Hiller and estate of Ruth A. Yarber to Thomas H. Babb, $155,000.
Northrop Pl., 3804-Francis David and Judy Stout to Jose N. Buruca, $317,000.
Penn Pl., 2309-Farooq Zahid and Eshan Properties Inc. to Randolph E. Edmead, $329,900.
Prince of Wales Ct., 2261-John Lesniewski to Julia Pietras and Jabari Decoteau, $225,000.
Brandywine Rd., 15507-Kimberly Vega and Debora E. Rosado to Maria C. Lopez, $274,000.
Croom Rd., 16840-Cecilia M. Keller to Mark Gillett, $540,000.
General Lafayette Blvd., 15228-Barbara Denise Williams to Demetrice Jones, Margaret F. Jones and Sharon Spain, $330,000.
Lytton Ave., 12405-J.O.A. Investment Corp. to Earl and Gwinnetta Brandon, $330,000.
Springfield Rd. S., 13914-Department of Veterans Affairs to Quaniesha Edwards, $196,000.
Banner St., 4519-Daisy Properties Corp. to Jamie L. Marks and Daniel S. Robinson, $360,000.
Addison Rd., 6004-Tina Pearson to Benje Morales and Marceliza Simon, $239,900.
Carmody Hills Dr., 408-Capital Holdings Corp. to Elmer G. Romero Prudencio, $210,000.
Cypresstree Dr., 909-Armindo V. and Ricardo S. Mourao to Lily Zandniapour, $250,000.
Gunther St., 4932-Dap Homes Corp. to Donald G. Belton, $330,000.
Larchmont Ave., 907-Sami Homes Corp. to Francisco G. Viera, $229,555.
Mentor Ave., 1225-Wild Road Development Corp. to Porshia McCall, $225,000.
Shady Glen Dr., 410-Linda M. Carter to Keith Kirkland, $243,000.
Southern Ave., 4327-Leones Environmental Corp. to Luther Rachon Dixon, $271,000.
Walker Mill Rd., 5532-Margaret D. Jones to Leona Bradford, $200,850.
Brixton Lane, 10503-JLG Investments Corp. to Dawn Rachel and Garth S. Gordon, $362,000.
Allendale Cir., 7647-Courtney M. Gray to Carlos E. Rivera, $220,000.
Allendale Pl., 1705-Edwin Anderson to Durrell A. Gresham, $200,000.
Bender Rd., 7700-First Class Elite Investments Corp. to Latasha V. Boone, $229,648.
Dunbar Ave., 8708-Emad Khalid Mohamed to Lynne D. Hines, Russell W. and Sarah M. Bogle, $339,000.
Flagstaff St., 7105-Melvin Campos to Alexander A. Diaz Oliva and Felix Vasquez, $288,000.
Kent Town Dr., 7103-Josiane Y. Sakam to Teresita De Jesus Rodriguez Martinez, $178,000.
Kilmer St., 6009-Atlant Construction Corp. to Robert Austin and Elizabeth Smith, $459,900.
Manor Terr., 118-Appraisal Continent Inc. to Jason and Jessica Richardson, $300,000.
Sheriff Rd., 8012-Housing Initiative Partnership Inc. to John R. Grant Jr., $223,750.
Boniwood Turn W., 5325-Diversified Investments Group Corp. to Teresa E. Williams, $332,000.
Cheltenham Ave., 9400-Investments Real Estate Corp. to Joseph P. Cabacungan, $295,000.
Creekway Dr., 8827-U.S. Bank and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Michelle Goodwin, $335,000.
Fishermens Ct., 5628-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Michel Bridgeman, $195,000.
Killarney St., 6404-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Rosario and Hector Cachola, $389,000.
Marcia Pl., 12807-Jemch Corp. to Maurice Washington, $336,000.
Northgate Pkwy., 6717-Dorin L. Connolly and Joseph Gordon to Stevon Simmons, $310,000.
Patrick Dr., 9100-Department of Veterans Affairs to Calvin and Leah Simpson, $365,000.
Plata St., 4906-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Tina Smith, $339,000.
Seawood Ct., 7302-Joseph M. and Anne E. Jennifer to Bagna Bienvenu, $300,000.
Townsend Lane, 9008-Scenic Homes Corp. to Joshua G. Chretien, $336,000.
Baylor Ave., 7303-Danny and Adela Lopez to Thomas M. and Robert McMullen, $440,000.
Cunningham Dr., 8503-Lisa M. and Pauline Carroll to Taylor Hahn and Jade Olson, $345,000.
Harvard Rd., 4621-Angel Novikov and Wolfgang Jank to Michael Tseytlin and Nona Rinburg, $485,000.
Lackawanna St., 4708-Gregory Hnarakis to David S. Amaya, $280,000.
Odessa Rd., 5003-U.S. Bank to Wilter Amado Marroquin-Morales, $295,000.
Wellesley Dr., 7602-Lee L. and Mark K. Schiek to Sanjay Agarwal, $256,000.
48th Pl., 9103-Kelli McGowan Baker and estate of Harry Edward McGowan Jr. to Jeffrey D. Brown and Rachel R. Unger, $335,000.
52nd Ave., 9751-Albert and Joan Mayhew to Jan Michael Ostertag and Marian Parsons, $353,900.
Alberta Dr., 1302-Livre Corp. to Deborah J. Fallings, $320,000.
Cedar Post Dr., 6034-Cornell Datcher and Bernice C. Burke to Tiffany J. Moore, $257,000.
Daventry Terr., 5234-Donnie and Lawanda Edwards to Andrew Gibson, $256,500.
Donnell Pl., 7300, No. C2-Michael C. McGoings to Quentin Daniels, $72,000.
Gateway Blvd., 7013-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Alicia Wallace, $277,500.
Hil Mar Cir. E., 6213-Keyona T. King to Karlea Anita Jackson, $245,000.
Kingswood Dr., 3602-Yusef and Lonnisha M. Scott to Calvin Morgan Jr., $249,900.
Marbury Ct., 7122-Ty Webb Corp. to Brittany Robinson, $241,000.
Ramblewood Dr., 2506-Al Jerry Marcus and Danielle Elyssia Fisher to Yesly G. Chavez Contreras, $270,000.
Seton Way, 2303-Prosper Daniel Osei Wusu to Sheena P. and Ray Walker, $255,000.
Alcoa Dr., 8106-Tracey Prince Ross and estate of Ralph O. Prince Jr. to Moshraf Hossain and Sabana Bakul, $280,000.
Calhoun St., 2205-Prechelle Shannon to Victoriano Gallardo Arevalo and Judith O. Nunez De Gallardo, $290,000.
Cinibar Ct., 4302-Jose Caceres and Carol D. Martinez to Wanda B. Manochehri-Davis, $380,000.
Dania Dr., 1611-Unique & Modern Homes Corp. to Timothy Joseph Quinn Jr., $270,000.
Flintwood Ct., 9000-Lennon West Enterprises Corp. to Casandra Russell and Ariana Graham, $350,000.
Friar Rd., 9308-Denali Properties Corp. to William Michael and Elizabeth Dayton, $322,500.
Grago Dr., 11402-Mercedita A. and Cesar Francis Pineda to Patricia Dean Purvis, $312,000.
Holiday Ave., 8005-Mark and Cindy Tyrie to Troy Weaver, $220,000.
Klovstad Dr., 7824-Nationwide Investment Corp. to Adam Dodgshon and Corey B. Lowery, $380,000.
Mecca Ct., 307-KCE Inc. to Michael Earl and Charissa Sanchez Talbot, $332,000.
Old Fort Rd., 12107-Cabrera Construction Corp. to Robert Cole Gibson, $300,000.
Olympic Dr., 11607-Dorothy Rice Cobbs to Thomas B. Stephenson Jr., $305,000.
River Bend Rd., 301-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Kirk L. and Christina T. McLean, $292,900.
Rose Valley Dr., 2914-Quinten and Monique Heyward to Ernesto Alonso Gamez Garcia and Nixa Enis Gamez Rios, $294,000.
Stonesboro Rd., 3705-ISA Investments Corp. to Jason Michael Bass and Hannah Renee Stuckey, $360,000.
Thornknoll Dr., 2306-Garon Reeves to Walter and Aisha B. Staples, $380,000.
Tucker Rd., 1632-Miguel and Deanna Dodge to Daniel M. Soresi, $187,000.
Warburton Dr., 13316-Jacqueline B. and Eric H. Charles to Daneth E. and Alexandre Mascrier, $350,000.
Augusta Dr., 12021-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Cecilia Obando, $255,000.
Harbor Ave., 10017-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Andrea Thomas, $473,000.
Bird Lane, 8102-House Buyers of America to Edna Fofana, $270,000.
Greenbelt Rd., 8683, No. 202-Christianah Farinloye to Golamazam Choudhury, $69,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 6934, No. 202-Desirae Moorer and Lois Summerville to Nasir Ahmad Saeedy, $114,500.
Lakecrest Cir., 2-Carl Quick III and Karla Anderson to Faical Rihane and Sondes Labidi, $255,000.
Mandan Rd., 8005, No. 592-Cherice N. Holloway to Christopher Jacobs, $130,000.
Edmonston Rd., 5103-Javier E. Rubio and Izharam E. Recinos to Ricardo Guerrero and Maria Angelica Rivas, $270,000.
Longfellow St., 4101-Nancy V. Sims to Joshua Atri Keshen Goldberg and Teresa Jimenez, $402,000.
44th Ave., 5605-Sean Alexander and Nury Agudo Siekkinen to Justina Lee, $437,000.
Fowler Lane, 9224-Johanna B. and Ulrich H. Lohrmann to Milton E. Cruz Ramirez, $245,000.
Huxley Dr., 9609-Latara T. Harris to Celso H. Martinez, $470,000.
Kinmount Rd., 4518-Yain Kain and James Solleh Kargbo to Olajumoke S. Famodun, $319,900.
Luria Lane, 9717-Sasikala Pillai to Rose M. and Matthew A. Anderson, $325,000.
Newburg Dr., 7622-Chanhsamone and Larry M. Arnold to Andy D. Nuh, $300,000.
Red Wing Lane, 8409-Cathleen Aimee Burley and Michael James Dillon to Jose D. and Carina Hernandez, $375,000.
Storch Cir., 6928-Wilma J. Lowery to Atalay T. Gelaw, $225,000.
Washington Blvd., 9516-JES International Corp. to Bianca Kenneta and Steve M. Wright, $300,000.
Argos Pl., 14727-Sharon K. Parker to Sandra K. Long, $405,000.
Berrywood Lane, 2811-Maimunatu Bangura Mansaray to Lennox Thompson, $285,000.
Buxton Pl., 15810-HSBC Bank to Antione Hudson, $302,000.
Canary Ct., 9704-Johnnie Porter III to Ausencio G., David and Leticia Guadalupe Cortez De Vazquez, $295,000.
Cranston Ave., 515-NVR Inc. to Shirley Stinson, $509,155.
Dorking Run, 2106-Willie Thomas Stovall II to Yery Camacho Reyes, $252,000.
Galeshead Dr., 2912-Michael J. Williams to Olutayo A. and Iyabo Oyelade, $590,000.
Heidi Marie Ct., 12709-Nelson S. Brockenborough Jr. to Rodney M. and Charmaine M. Bernard, $238,000.
Joyceton Dr., 10723-Federal National Mortgage Association and Old Republic Title Co. to Andrew Brown, $212,000.
New Acadia Lane, 14040, No. 105-Beverly A. Butler to Michael A. Stover, $125,000.
Open View Lane, 12344, No. 1210-Lisa Y. Gunn to Deshaun Bowens, $279,000.
Picard Lane, 8119-Charlotte L. Henderson to Michele Lenora Jones and Rande Sherard Atcherson, $314,500.
Prince Pl., 10218, No. 10-T5-William M. Harvey Jr. to Janice Jewett, $142,000.
Red Jade Dr., 219-Karen V. Poe to Arianna Monet Douglas, $170,000.
Ronald Beall Rd., 12426-Federal National Mortgage Association to Bomposseh Kamara, $306,000.
Tewkesbury Pl., 15330-Joseph T. Aiken to Jermone Andre Leach, $369,000.
Utica Pl., 9217-William H. and Jurine Hardy Richmond to Dayo and Joyce Awosika, $385,000.
Wright Pl., 13201-Newrez Corp. and New Penn Financial Corp. to James S. and Mark J. McCain, $345,000.
Bond Mill Rd., 16105-Shawn P. Dowling to Joellen Gregory, $322,000.
Carleton Ct., 6610-Jarod D. and Bethany L. Thomas to Nima Sheybani Agdam, $379,000.
Cherrywood Dr., 15024, No. 4N-Marcsimo Real Estate Ventures II Corp. to Shamecca Shawan Williams, $175,000.
Dorset Rd., 16029, No. 162-Department of Veterans Affairs to John Ballentine, $230,000.
Kilcroney Ct., 7812-Quyen Thi and Hieu Viet Nguyen to Mohammad Javaid and Mohammad Waseem, $545,000.
Marmick Pl., 7010-William Roberts to Ariel Samaroo, $385,500.
Millbrook Lane, 15807, No. 138-Constance A. Miller to Sami Shaibani, $164,000.
Paperbark Terr., 7207-Luis and Susana Alice Schulz to Ganoune Haim and Helene S. Diop, $380,000.
Claxton Dr., 12832-David P. Jones to Paul R. and Holly T. Belanger, $240,000.
Greenview Dr., 14114-James and May C. Alvarez to Ahmed Majall and Ahlam Tahir Shouli, $360,000.
Madronawood Dr., 10005-Kathy Shope and estate of Phillip J. McGuire to Debra M. and Adesola Adisa, $302,500.
River Ridge Pl., 12903-Horacio Xavier Chamorro and Miguel Antonio Marrero to Bryan and Tacora Webb, $355,000.
Snowden Pond Rd., 11106-Alda F. Ngassa and Constantine Asangong to Darwin A. Calceron and Ingrid M. Sorto, $415,000.
28th St., 4109-Christine Ellen Howlett to Saverio Giovacchini, $389,000.
Karen Elaine Dr., 5503, No. 1130-Mary E. Wright to Sylvia E. Karpf, $81,000.
Landing Way, 6510-Donald O. Seward to Sherwyn A. and Shellana M. Emanuel Bazil, $270,000.
Ravenswood Rd., 8400-Manuel D. and Julio C. Saravia to Regina N. Bebnju and Joceline M. Chofong, $323,000.
Taylor St., 7002-Icon Exim Inc. to Roxanaa M. Velasquez, $265,000.
71st Ave., 4111-Q & P Realty Corp. to Karen K. Thompson and Trevor Anthony Wynter, $310,000.
Choctaw Dr., 5813-JC Remodeling and Builders Corp. to Scott J. Maddox, $238,900.
Fleet St., 157, No. 611-Hak and Mi Young Pak to Barbara Massey, $260,000.
Iverson St., 1714-Nathan A. Brown to Kira K. Sims and Paul Franklin Cook Jr., $412,824.
Marcy Ave., 1129-Gail Anderson Sutton and Oliver W. Holmes to Jaindra Dutt, $200,000.
Onondaga Dr., 103-Houston and Tracina Adkinson to Chinmaobi Onwunli, $270,000.
Potomac Psge., 155, No. 906-Skyline PG Homes Corp. to John W. Sanders III, $283,500.
Riverhaven Dr., 127-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Fredy Leonardo Martinez and Judith Cecilia Almeida, $329,900.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 417-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Evelyn R. Washington, $484,900.
Virginia Lane, 5658, No. 65-Erica Young to Rienzi Seijo, $265,000.
Auburn Ave., 6411-Elshazli & Jones Holdings Corp. to Kendall Michelle Sethna and Michael David Murray, $340,000.
East West Hwy., 4903-Daniel and Jean Wright to Santos Herrera, $252,000.
Patterson St., 6710-V & R Investments Corp. to Donato Ramirez Vasquez and Manuel A. Argueta Olivier, $280,000.
Tuckerman St., 4912-Chen Friedman and Mor Gilad to Emma Dorst and Mattison Brady, $305,000.
60th Pl., 6303-Jeffrey E. Hernandez to Edgar O. Cordero Molina, $215,000.
69th Ave., 5013-Eshetu Wondimu and Ghebriela Tekle to Henok Mulugeta, $446,000.
Bellamy Way, 3108-Monique Farook to Catherine Jones, $210,000.
Crab Apple Ct., 4102, No. 1-Juanita M. Doggett to Quinzella M. Williams, $189,900.
John St., 4404-Integrity Professional Contracting Corp. to Ryan Jackson, $330,000.
Old Soper Rd., 4703, No. 448-MTGLQ Investors and Selene Finance to Danielle Jackson, $200,000.
Huntley Square Dr., 3318, No. A2-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Justin D. Gatling, $110,000.
Iverson St., 1884-Bank of America to Brian Lewis, $200,000.
Olson St., 2302-Arel Properties Corp. to Shakira B. Hawkins, $300,000.
Sharon Rd., 4914-Judith E. and Jim Robert Howell to Cesar E. Gonzalez, $269,000.
23rd Pkwy., 4322-Homebuyers Express Corp. to Sabrina L. Simmons, $259,143.
28th Ave., 3827, No. 23-RC Income Fund Corp. to Moti Kachlon, $67,500.
28th Pkwy., 3531-JBN Realty Investments Inc. to Christopher Keith Brooks and Jessica Zadlo, $314,900.
Chillum Rd., 1009, No. 413-Angela M. Miller to Josephine Ntchanleu, $95,000.
Nicholson St., 3136-Eileen M. Olsen to Raymond and Freddy Ventura, $310,000.
Sligo Pkwy., 6415-Crysla Flores to Joaquin A. Moran Reyes, Maritza Yamileth Gonzales Velasquez and Maria Hernandez, $286,900.
20th Ave., 6217-Sebastian Sanchez to James and Eva Alexander Brettell, $304,500.
Assisi St., 11597-Charles E. Jewett and estate of Betty Helen Jewett to David Redd, $284,000.
Brentwood Dr., 7011-Stuart Himes and estate of Joyce E. Himes to Tamilia Hall, $460,000.
Captain Covington Pl., 4625-Department of Housing and Community Development to Kay Miller, $268,000.
Colonel Darnell Pl., 4706-Elite Rental Properties Corp. to Dimas Martin Nunez Pena and Maria Ramos, $335,000.
Croom Rd., 11414-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jeffery E. Azumah, $249,999.
Doralshire Ct., 15303-Jonathan David and Robin Yvette Alston to Rachel E. Kindell and Deon Murray, $485,000.
Dunkirk Dr., 12612-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Maurice and Tamika Bass, $412,000.
Fairway Manor Terr., 9507-Markita Miller to Carolyn M. Auzenne, $310,000.
Foyette Lane, 12410-Lawrence and Sandra D. Greer to Antonio and Yvette Trammell, $360,000.
Hollow Ridge Ct., 13301-Denise H. and Harold King to Christopher France Lagorlen and Felisha Fionne Jefferson, $425,000.
Locris Dr., 7604-Value Real Estate Corp. to Christopher M. and Lenora G. Felder, $335,000.
Mapleshade Lane W., 5209-Willander Gonzalez Giron and Monica Yajaira Gonzalez to D’Anthony M. Fortson, $308,000.
Meadow Lark Ave., 9626-Kristina Britt and estate of Dannette M. Lawrence to Dietrich L. and Stephanie Douglas, $474,000.
Mount Calvert Rd., 14901-Charles E. and Jeanne Marie Laroque to Eolus and Joela Ferguson, $540,000.
Old Marlboro Pike., 11113-Vivian Gross Rich and estate of Ruby E. Hinnant to Limbert Emmanuel, $300,000.
Pavillion Ct., 12612-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Chelsea Nichols, $220,900.
Queen Elizabeth Dr., 10206-Kevin Brandon and Veronica Esmeralda Cruz to Gilber R. and Reina Lidia Argueta, $270,000.
Sherborn Lane, 4503-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Ashley P. and Angela B. Ewell, $244,000.
Tiberias Dr., 9609-Joseph B. and Mary S. Parker to Joseph F. Jackson Sr., $275,000.
Tyre St., 11610-Jason M. and Tamara L. Mok to Marquita L. Chase, $285,000.
Bald Hill Rd., 9808-McCormick 106 Corp. to Afolabi O. Arawole, $405,000.
Bright Sun Dr., 600-Robert L. Gilchrist and Johnnie M. Lewis to Nedra Davis, $300,000.
Clairton Dr., 4005-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Paula Moore, $430,000.
Falls Lake Dr., 705-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Bladimir Barahona Escobar and Ivett Beatriz Pineda Barahona, $375,000.
Hall Station Dr., 902, No. 103-John D. Norris to Horace K. Ervin, $280,000.
Johnstone Lane, 15100-Home Rescues Corp. to Maurice Quentin and Tiffany Antoinette James, $490,000.
Lottsford Vista Rd., 3400-America Home Plus to Tamika and Jean Monday, $370,000.
Pebble Beach Ct., 1605-E-Trade Bank to Justina Brown, $362,350.
Saint Francis Way, 11929-Brenda J. and Byron K. Travis to Reginald McKay, $425,000.
Somerton Ct., 2601-Jonathan C. and Alexis Burroughs to William Andrew and Leslie Tatum, $517,500.
Trevor Ct., 11205-Wilmington Trust Co. to Muhammad Amjad, $351,750.
Waesche Dr., 11602-U.S. Bank and Newrez Corp. to Sametta R. and Ayodele O. Sanyaolu, $387,500.