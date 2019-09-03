These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in April by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Bealle Hill Forest Lane, 16717-James E. and Maria A. Spero to Gary and Shelley Cunningham, $470,000.

Livingston Rd., 15213-Chrishonna S. Scott to Raquel Cheri and Janice Lee Porter, $283,000.

Manning Rd. W., 16008-Nadia G. and Nicholas C. Grenier to Christopher P. Pierre, $230,000.

Saint James Rd., 1803-St. James Haverford Construction Partners Inc. to Sytina J. and Christopher M. Smith, $758,611.

ADELPHI AREA

Adelphi Rd., 9274, No. 303-Santos A. Rivera to Promotho Halder and Costika Chinti, $130,000.

Chickadee Lane, 10119-Harry K. Rinker to Bamelaku Ayele, $415,000.

Elliott Pl., 6404-Zeng Zhu Xu to Marvin Ventura, $328,000.

Hannon St., 2409-Raymond and Alexis X. Diaz to Juan O. Turcios and Blanca E. Lovato, $355,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1800, No. 408-Fersan Corp. and Isamu Nagata to Aron and Ephrem Mebrahtu, $75,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 412-Tubosun Chris Ogundare and Adebayo Ayokunle Olayokun to Etsegenet Gebre, $65,000.

Red Oak Dr., 1935-Madonna Anyanwu to Edilberto P. Garay and Evelyn D. Chicas De Garay, $375,000.

24th Pl., 7217-Sequoia Mortgage Trust and HSBC Bank to Maria Salome Gutierrez, $302,925.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Barrberry Lane, 7222-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Shawn M. Raphael, $389,990.

Briggs Chaney Rd., 4107-Rosa A. Acevedo to Magnolia Baez and Jose Miguel Mota, $370,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11348, No. 2B-Blaise Cossi Sognonvi to Dawn K. Nichols, $100,000.

Edmonston Rd., 11481-Atiya Qaadri to Josue D. Duarte Estrada and Wendy Karina Duarte, $340,000.

Hammett St., 6253-Katie Ann M. and Jason L. Ball to Jeevan Shrestha and Nisha Hada, $265,000.

Josephine Ave., 4408-Craig Lee Porter and Suzanne Weiss to Luis Alfredo Calderon Perez, $342,250.

Long Feather Ct., 11416-Michael P. and Sharon L. Cannon to Martin Argueta Flores and Lesly Flores Argueta, $279,000.

Romlon St., 4419, No. 103-Bank of New York Mellon and Cwabs Inc. to Werner G. Lopez Bamaca, $89,900.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Emerson St., 6011, No. 509-Mark Erazo and Alejandrina Figueroa to Carlos E. Aranguren, $58,000.

BOWIE AREA

Alfalfa Field Ct., 14121-NVR Inc. to Samuel Snead and Sharon Smith, $624,090.

Bates Dr., 8302-Shelita S. Rogers to Okwuchi C. Obasi, $580,000.

Burkes Promise Dr., 4407-Marcus T. and Ashley I. McNeill to Romena and Garret Mitchell, $475,000.

Elon Ct., 11105-Caliber Home Loans Inc. and Hudson Homes Management Corp. to Angel and Joe Mbome, $479,900.

Gladys Retreat Cir., 12907, No. 33-Kimberly David to Kenton and Kristen Knowles, $325,000.

Hammermill Field Dr., 14000-NVR Inc. to Kimberly Letrice and Don Deleo Dunn, $673,255.

Ithan Lane, 13214-Joanne M. Kmetz to Muideen A. and Mojisola T. Lateef, $339,900.

Kemmerton Lane, 12606-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust to Eugene K. Lauer Jr., $300,000.

Killian Lane, 12602-David Bryan and Maria Lyn Underwood to Breanne Bears and Jonathan Grima, $377,500.

London Lane, 14938-Ebony M. Bounds to Valita S. Robinson, $262,000.

Manor Field Dr., 4211-NVR Inc. to Taofiq O. and Boladale K. Badmus, $553,010.

Maureen Lane, 3600-Thane Stielow and Katharine Leavitt to Ahmad Salam, $350,000.

Melfa Lane, 3611-Salmon Mani to Marcus Andreas and Onika Taishe Adams, $368,000.

Mont Clare Lane, 3301-Sean Michael and Janelle Suzanne Rigler to Cherry A. Simpelo, $255,000.

Orlan Lane, 4417-James W. and Susan M. Sharbaugh to Michael A. Coglianese, $352,790.

Park Dr., 5808-New Coach Corp. to Seshmi H. Taylor and Jonathan D. Williams, $365,000.

Quill Point Dr., 8331-Eric L. and Janell Conley to Monique N. Richards, $475,000.

Rocky Spring Lane, 4911-Gregory M. and Mary Ann Bents to Richard G. France, $350,000.

Shawmont Lane, 12419-Leonard A. and Ruth E. Drumm to Howard W. Chase, $339,900.

Tanbark Lane, 3015-Gerald J. and Jean Brown to Christopher M. Rosson, $300,000.

Wipkey Ct., 9005-Saxon Asset Securities Trust and Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Chinyere Ogwo, $393,225.

Fourth St., 13113A-Kathleen C. Harjess to Louise D. and Victor Z. Ahouansou, $415,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Agatha Terr., 15905-Philip Brannigan Jr. to Sharon Villanueva and Jun S. Baylosis, $364,900.

Ann Arbor Lane, 2519-Wayne and Farah Rollock to Sharonda M. Anderson, $367,000.

Dale Lane N., 3000-Todd A. McDaniel to Melissa Lynne Simpson, $255,000.

Emory Ct., 15207-Joyce Calambro to Maria Angela and Mercelita A. Mateo, $326,000.

Everette Dr., 3440-Genet Bekele and Solomon Eyob to Shafique Ahmad Naveed, $320,000.

Excalibur Ct., 3700, No. 303-Marvalesha French to Anngia M. Wood, $220,000.

Heming Lane, 12627-Theresa L. Mignosa to Ana P. Hernandez and Roberto Leiva, $293,000.

Nemo Ct. N., 15522-JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust and Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Chukwuemeka A. Nwaopara, $205,000.

Norwalk Ct., 15330-Brian P. Kezer to Toni A. Smith, $210,000.

Patriot Lane, 1214-Khawaja M. and Jamila Begum Ashraf to Carlton Suber, $247,000.

Pennsbury Dr., 16008-Lori Purdie to Kola O. Adetola, $440,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Bennetts Run Ct., 15405-Viola S. Thomas to Jacqueline Yvette Manson, $295,000.

Chaddsford Lake Dr., 15511-Department of Veterans Affairs to Michael and Sonia Gales, $290,000.

Clements Way, 14102-CL Summit Group Corp. to Daniuska R. and Ignacio Ylias Ruiz, $435,000.

Molly Berry Rd., 14001-William H. and Sandra Elizabeth Myers to Douglass Ryan and Shoshanna M. Palmer, $356,000.

Oglethorpe Mill Dr., 6114-Savannah Investors 2 Inc. and Mid-Atlantic Builders of Project 41 Inc. to Kevin Emanuel and Kowuana Johnson, $526,154.

Owings Ave., 14512-Johnny and Cheretta A. Clerkley to Rylander and Laura Lynch, $430,000.

Savannah Dr., 6607-Savannah Investors 4 Inc. to Samuel B. and Cachet C. Terry, $654,565.

Taylerton Lane, 16001-Advantage Homes at Archers Glen Corp. to Christopher and Mary Riley, $783,965.

Yellow Poplar Lane, 13507-Embree C. and Tyrone Love to James P. and Lavonna D. Powell, $620,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Newton St., 4320-Federal National Mortgage Association to Danyz E. Miranda and Manuel Villalobos, $159,900.

41st Ave., 3400-Vincent E. Thomas to Eva Harrison, $220,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Beacon Hill Pl., 6006-Alison M. Augustine and Alison M. Smith to Valerie Ann Edmondson, $204,000.

Brooksquare Dr., 1712, No. 2-Lydia S. Bradley to Alyson L. Dunn, $139,000.

Capitol Heights Blvd., 919-Alycia Hsu and Fung Or to Warrick S. Smith, $264,000.

Castlehaven Ct., 1105-Ariandevelopment Corp. to Gala A. Thomas and Rodney C. Cox, $251,000.

Daimler Dr., 130, No. 5-SE Bulldog Corp. to Carmen Y. and Enma C. Diaz Gallegos, $175,000.

Drum Ave., 1017-Luis Ferman to Milton O. Argueta Montiel and Rene A. Argueta, $269,900.

Falkland Pl., 5819-Quiana Napier to Bnyonka Simpkins and Monica M. Townsend, $234,999.

Jade Ct., 6826-Tyrell Bryant to Ayodeji G. and Ayotunbo T. Ajeigbe, $269,900.

Jansen Ave., 1000-Malik & Wasim Holding Corp. to Hector R. Coreas Perez and Mirna M. Coreas, $299,000.

Karen Blvd., 1301, No. 203-Marla Bartholomew Scott to Lizannette Velez, $109,000.

Opus Ave., 719-HJM Enterprises Corp. to Christopher Giddens, $284,900.

Pistachio Lane, 4801-Tower Federal Credit Union to Heather Maynard, $200,000.

Santo Pl., 6318-Chez M. Jackson to Neils E. and Shamelle I. Ribeiro Yemofio, $335,000.

Shady Glen Terr., 7337-Ashlee L. Montgomery to Tiffany Lashea Casey, $230,000.

Walker Mill Rd., 5702-Jose Argueta and Wendy Sosa to Dominic A. Bell, $234,900.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Wembrough Pl., 10711-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jose O. Aguilar, $259,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Carlough St., 710-Edvin Joel Villeda Morales and Santa Maria Hernandez Padilla to Eko G. Elad, $415,000.

Continental Pl., 9047-Diane C. Thompson to Rasheed and Afolake Gbadegesin, $219,900.

Forest Rd., 6010-Bradley J. Zellmer to Sarah Rotman and Jason La Bron Parker, $475,000.

Hawthorne St., 6714-John and Aminta Ashton to Manuel E. Melendez, $195,000.

Laurel Ave., 3103-Michael G. and Julia Chandler to Daniel William and Hannah R.R. Chasen, $380,000.

Merrick Lane, 7723-Savvy Investors Corp. to Monica F. Ramey, $250,000.

Perry St., 6118-Marc S. and Melanie M. Friesen to Marian N. Sanchez Morgado, $267,000.

Sheriff Rd., 7001-Icon Exim Inc. to Claudia E. Hernandez, $253,500.

Vermont Ave., 1919-Leathey M. Chandler to Cesar A. and Julia V. Cruz Jacinto, $289,500.

CLINTON AREA

American Swing Pl., 11513-Stephen and Sophia Carter to Pilar and Jerry Lightfoot, $497,000.

Boniwood Turn E., 5530-Tamika N. Burke Lewis to Crystal Washington, $255,000.

Brandywine Rd., 10302-Amama Jamil to Dianne P. Grant, $335,000.

Cedar Chase Dr., 8412-Victor Brooks to Charita Danee Alston and Jamal Justin Blackwell, $515,000.

Craig Lane, 6719-Barbara J. Hodges to Lewis A. Brandon, $348,500.

Eldon Dr., 9303-Diane B. Durbin to Lamont Toney, $258,000.

Garden Dr., 5715-Federal National Mortgage Association to Earlisha Anderson and Dwight Starks, $299,900.

Gwynndale Pl., 5606-DQZ Corp. to Carmella L. Long, $355,000.

Horseshoe Rd., 6618-Reo Corp. to Robert Aiken and Brenda L. Lewis, $414,000.

Hunt Weber Dr., 6204-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Ionis Theresa and Adeyemi Bandele, $438,990.

Kirby Rd., 5703-C & C Design and Remodeling Corp. to Brian D. and Tameka R. Clemons, $314,000.

Marwood Dr., 7802-Elayne Cousin and Andrew Gray to Cheryl Teague, $402,000.

Natahala Dr., 4400-Luis E. Ruiz Jacquez and Elizabel Sanchez Urrutia to Jose R. Gonzalez, $430,000.

Piscataway Rd., 12324-Mark B. and Terry L. Mazzullo to Fredis M. Ayala Marquez and Maria Carmen Rodriguez, $190,000.

Quiet Brook Lane, 9631-Seth K. Agyepong to Schuyler D. Green, $278,000.

Salima St., 4803-JKB Homes Corp. to Flor De Maria and Brayan Bladimir Gonzalez, $349,000.

Summitwood Ct., 8103-Arnetta R. Wingfield to Harold Chome Giron Sr., $315,000.

Wade Ave., 6904-Jon Michael V. and Aisha S. Calhoun to Candace Vines and Donqual Kennedy, $405,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Citadel Dr., 7503-Nestor W. Reyes Santos to Cesar A. Bolanos and Brenda Maritza Garcia Sorto, $353,000.

Hopkins Ave., 7400-Lawrence R. and Marguerite R. Woltz to Daniel Mermel, $465,000.

Marlbrough Way, 3528-Ruiming Tian and Yi Zhou to Jun Wu and Fang Yao, $370,000.

Saint Andrews Pl., 9213-James T. and Frances M. Powers to Alex and Julia Li, $410,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 9-1509-Stephen D. Page to Molly and Faeth Hamilton, $129,000.

48th Pl., 9526-Michael and Roseann Newell to Megan Flores, $282,000.

49th Pl., 9603-Tanja C. Peace and estate of Mary Helen Cousin Peace to Noe A. Blanco Romero and Leslye Sarai Castillo, $270,000.

52nd Ave., 9608-Santiago Castaneda Bautista to Juan M. Fuentes Vasquez, $300,000.

63rd Ave., 8721-Lester Keith and Susann Stephenson to Matthew T. Binsted and Courtney L. Cavanaugh, $355,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Boones Lane, 2400-Lisa Ramirez to Viola Jacobs, $235,000.

Cabot St., 6119-Rocstar Property Investment Group Corp. to David and Adria Thompson, $287,000.

Flag Harbor Dr., 7248-MTGLQ Investors and Selene Finance to Shanise Bland, $210,000.

Monacco Ct., 3703-Spar Corp. to Lexis Marie Jordan, $280,000.

Phelps Ave., 2708-Rodney Harris and Theresa Simon to Jonathan L. Long, $239,000.

Ramblewood Dr., 2207-Andrea Edwards to Marjorie Hernandez Vasquez, $264,500.

Richville Dr., 8402-Omololu Ogundijo to Pauline Y. Scott and Brianna C. Roberts, $293,000.

Shady Glen Dr., 1402-Nigel L. Nesbeth to John E. Jones Sr., $210,000.

Tulip Ave., 1752-Appaloosa Investment Corp. to Hiram Bryan Escalante and Jose Humberto Zelaya Campos, $225,000.

Whitney Ave., 7007-Timothy J. O’Connell to Jose Rigoberto Alavarez Fuentes, $250,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Arona Rd., 2009-Versa Tech Services Corp. to Jose L. and Leticia Del Rosario Ramos, $345,250.

Brandyhall Ct., 6110-Asm2 Corp. to Bilal Khbeiz, $247,500.

Caltor Lane, 9509-Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust and Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Mario H. Reyes Ramos and Jose Oscar G. Ramos Hernandez, $249,900.

Coldwater Dr., 13509-Esther N. Gray to Joyti Jiandani and Ritchie Math, $313,000.

Glasgow Ct., 12805-Akrami Real Estate Inc. to Dagmawi Kassahun and Sedey Kifle, $470,000.

Hickory Dr., 11805-James R. and Helen R. Cleaver to Eva James, $325,000.

Kisconko Rd., 9712-Charles A. Middleton and estate of Francis Irvin Middleton to Le Trong Tran, Thuc Hoang Do, Hung Kim Nguyen and Wayne Huu Cai, $230,000.

Lampton Lane, 12507-Claudia C. Mariscal Guilarte to Orlico E. Montejo, $339,000.

Lumar Dr., 3511-Edward Rhoden to Johania D. Colindres, $335,500.

Mary Pl., 2432-Marie Spangler to Yessica M. Ortiz and Iris M. Mejia, $276,500.

Neon Rd., 11523-Caruso Builder Washington Acres Corp. to Andre and Samora Bennerman Johnson, $588,400.

Old Fort Rd., 12206-Ricardo Sandoval to Victor R. Ventura and Jose M. Ordonez, $330,000.

Palmer Rd., 1800, No. 328-Dale Susan Wood and Pamela L. Albright to Karen J. Herbert, $230,000.

Potomac Valley Dr., 603-Cwambs Inc. and Bank of New York Mellon to Marcio De Mello Benedetti Dos Santos, $273,000.

River Bend Rd., 210-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Marcie R. McMinimee and Ryan Tracy, $399,900.

Rose Marie Dr., 8306-Next Level Property Group Inc. to Francisco Paz Lemus and Carmen Concepcion Sagastizado De Paz, $310,000.

Tantallon Dr. E., 611-Denali Properties Corp. to Sharee Lashell Battles and Burnett B. Forston, $350,000.

Tester Dr., 9405-Jessie L. Jones to Sheryl Pollard Thomas, $265,000.

Van Buren Dr., 1305-Delorian J. and James F. Cecil to Donna R. Blake, $250,000.

Windemere Ct., 1128-Kenita N. Council and Kenita Ricks to Kevin Butler, $137,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Dolby Ave., 9916-Glen L. and Shirisa Thomas to Mary B. and Gavin M. Omwega, $389,000.

Janesdale Ct., 5203-Edward J.B. and Patricia A. Warrick to Kenneth Nyasa, $440,000.

Sir Lancelot Dr., 12205-Andora E. Greaves and the estate of Renaldo Christie to Richard L. and Erica E. King, $381,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Center Dr. S., 5203-Jacqueline Elaine Risco and Baraka N. Ekpo to Linda Biney and Robert Ansah Birikorang, $560,000.

Greenbelt Station Pkwy., 8039, No. 306-Lina and Joseph Trullinger to Minghu Wang and Ye Yang, $348,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7708, No. 73-Joseph R. Schultz and Dawn K. Nichols to Kevin and Julie Ann Hawk, $185,000.

Lakecrest Dr., 7750-Estate of Mary C. Kopp and Kenneth Andrew Kopp to William Gamble, $129,000.

Miner St., 8103-NVR Inc. to Yanyan Wu, $578,384.

Miner St., 8282-NVR Inc. to Shenaz Hussain, $447,180.

Ora Ct. S., 7254-Sasco Mortgage Loan Trust and U.S. Bank to Feven M. Ghebru, $217,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Oglethorpe St., 4410, No. 315-Ricardo Vasquez to Celso A. Pastran, $126,000.

43rd St., 6114-Annalisa F. Givens to Alysia Peich and Paul Lewsey, $435,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Aerospace Rd., 10006-NVR Inc. to Aaron Brown and Ema Reshkoska, $421,875.

Alcona St., 9341-Global Marketing International Corp. to Leonor Elvira Arballo Verdugo, $275,000.

Brae Brooke Dr., 8678-Cassandra Fiddler to William Lemuel and Ayla W. Mori Ramos, $267,000.

Dubarry Ave., 9304-Brightstar Capital Corp. to Shangxian Gao, $298,000.

Fiske Ave., 7921-Delores A. and James M. Johnson to Ilcia X. Borja Bolla and Jairo O. Mayorga, $187,500.

Goddard Ct., 9406-Bernard R. and Linda Boone Abbott to Conrad L. Bell and Gussie A. Assam, $405,000.

Hubble Dr., 7808-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Melvis Ngwenyi Nde and Andason Tashi, $624,065.

Linwood Ave., 9604-Celestine Howard to Donaldo A. Sandoval Y. Sandoval and Yenis De Maria Mendez, $310,000.

Newburg Dr., 7625-U.S. Bank and JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to Yumiao Lin, $249,990.

Seasons Way, 8583, No. 5-Estate of Shireen Marian Blair and Quinn Breece Lobato to Zhanqing Li and Fenting Huang, $280,000.

Washington Blvd., 9401-Jose E. Carranza to Jimmy Newell, $270,000.

Wood Edge Way, 9903-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Matthew and Yatta Frazier, $375,647.

Worrell Ave., 9411-Hong Ye and Huan Jin Au to Anthony Jonathan and Jose Mamerto Aguilar, $269,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Andean Goose Way, 1111-Derick V. and Vincent H. Newton to M. Baye Diao and Asma Hamza, $538,500.

Bleak Hill Pl., 724-Navy Federal Credit Union to Dominic Derek and Tamara Chapell Nichols Austin, $535,000.

Burford Lane, 15612-William Jerome and Travis Cornelius Williams Dock to Stephen and Juanita Durham, $429,900.

Canary Ct., 9710-Hoop Etiquette Corp. to Antonio Smith, $335,000.

Cedar Crest Ct., 2900-Davisa Gaynell Hughes and Michael Anthony Whitley to Margaret Adeyeri, $400,000.

Cranston Ave., 507-NVR Inc. to Ruth Patricia Turner, $562,430.

Effie Fox Way, 3828-NVR Inc. to Nyasa M. Hampton, $408,905.

Falling Leaf Ct., 10410-Ervin R. and Caroline Spivey to Lilian S. and Ally Hassan Makono, $440,000.

Fox Bow Dr., 12900, No. 307-Federal National Mortgage Association to Tawakalitu Bakare, $230,000.

Glastonbury Way, 15525-Russell E. Hinds to George Colbert, $440,000.

Heidi Lane, 3304-JLG Investments Corp. to Duc Trong and Tan Trong Le, $340,000.

Kettering Pl., 11227-Yolanda E. King Davis to Donald Jerome and Marsha Lois Strong, $220,480.

Lincolnshire Pl., 15204-Maurice and Shawna Reshard Harmon to Njeri Clark, $475,000.

Medstead Lane, 2812-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Prince K. Awuah, $414,390.

Mia Lane, 3006-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Nimfa Palomar and Andres Palana, $365,065.

Pentland Hills Dr., 3601-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Hayward Allen and Wendy Jean Sullivan Lewis, $573,681.

Pentland Hills Dr., 3709-NVR Inc. to George Isaiah Harrison, $482,965.

Pentland Hills Dr., 3815-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Larry Nero and Juanita Denise Priester, $437,990.

Prince Pl., 10242, No. 20-T6-Aderemi A. Adetayo and Lillian Konquep to Annette Cunningham, $139,000.

Snow Geese Ct., 1505-Mary M. and Patrick E. Kamara to Daniel and Sekinat O. Omolola, $499,900.

Weshire Dr., 9502-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Lolita Hall, $405,000.

Westerdale Dr., 9507-Chivonne R. Everette to Karen D. Smith, $389,000.

Willow Switch Lane, 2001-Carderock Enterpirses Corp. to Tonya Coppin, $564,786.

Wood Ember Dr., 13606-Wilmington Trust and Citibank to Bakary Kourouma and Mawata Dulleh, $410,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Ct., 7635, No. 65-2020 Investment Group Inc. to Dana J. Vann, $244,900.

Ashford Blvd., 8216-Eric Dwomoh to Ashley McConnell, $295,000.

Bowsprit Lane, 14311, No. 823-Anna Y. Moore to Alana Maureen Scott, $189,900.

Cherrywood Dr., 15051, No. 6R-Adel Kathryn Wortman to Claycia Lively, $225,000.

Forests Edge Ct., 7400-John H.H. and Janice L. Mathews to James H. and Diane M. Ferrera, $502,900.

Jerald Rd., 16016-Thomas E. Huber to Hermione Levette Nickens, $415,000.

Malcolm Dr., 16012-Eric Adrian Hoar to Anugrahit L. and Premdan S. Lakra, $342,500.

Mayfair Rd., 6921-Ming Chiang and Betty W. Li to Reginald E. McArthur, $305,000.

Millbrook Lane, 15754, No. 90-Taheya Kazim to Derricka L. McCray, $255,200.

Oxford Dr., 14214-Rafael Lopez and Milton Flores to Jose M. Reyes and Maria A. Fuentes, $260,000.

Railroad Ave., 14010-Renisha Webster to Yeury G. and Michelle A. De La Cruz, $360,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Eastbourne Lane, 8805-Frances M. Barnes to Scott A. Ward, $370,000.

Madronawood Dr., 10101-Jose L. and Evelyn O. Medina to Danny Rosado Nieves and Liza M. Sanchez Burgos, $345,000.

Orwood Lane, 8805-Belvon L. and Deborah M. Cowling to Jose R. Cruz, $360,000.

Shadetree Lane, 12230-Laura Margulies and estate of Ana Carolina Diaz to Florentin and Natalia C. Diaz, $290,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Bunker Hill Rd., 3208-Elizabeth and Michael J. Zepeda to Thomas Jean and Elena J. Benning, $384,900.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Annapolis Rd., 6908-Michael P. Moran to Alan Hugh Thrift, $280,000.

Frederick Rd., 7727-Margaret R. Ford to Luis Eduardo Arambula Martinez and Alison Palencia, $185,000.

Karen Elaine Dr., 5532, No. 1728-5939 HMD Corp. to Matthew T. Chisholm, $85,000.

Longbranch Dr., 7406-Q & P Realty Corp. to Johany M. Argueta Alfaro and Roberto C. Martinez, $350,000.

Nystrom St., 5806-Lillie Vivian Turner and estate of Thelma B. Lucas to Jose O. Quintanilla and Lissette B. Caballero Lopez, $280,000.

Pogonia Ct., 3603, No. 2D-Asymptote Corp. to Ming Wen Wong, $159,900.

Thornwood Rd., 3904-Rolando H. Sabogal to Inez Feazell, $317,550.

73rd Ave., 3805-Amt Developments Corp. to Ramon N. Franco, $305,000.

85th Ave., 5404, No. 201-Zoran Majkic to Terrence McKinley, $68,000.

85th Ave., 6401-Juan C. and Rosa D. Reyes to Jorge L. and Karen V. Olvera Loaeza, $345,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Brierfield Rd., 1805-Laura C. Greene to Diana Helene Castillo, $295,000.

Fair Winds Way, 700-Gregory and Tracie Owens to Leslie Patrice and Michael Echols, $745,000.

Galloway Dr., 5515-Patricia A. Carroll and Raymond L. Locke to Maria F. Lopez Serrano and Vicente P. Chicas Machado, $247,500.

Maury Ave., 752-Pennsylvania Avenue 2006 Corp. to Tyrone L. Jackson, $320,000.

Potomac Psge., 155, No. PH11-Wells Fargo Bank to Dorinda White, $389,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 255-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Camille D. Boyd, $296,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 555-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Lisa Jane Temple, $371,900.

Shelby Dr., 827-Vera Barker and Carroll J. Hawkins to Pedro A. Rodezno Santos and Rene E. Marquez Serrano, $193,000.

Virginia Lane, 5714, No. 8-Kendria A. and Juanita E. Jones to Jayson J. Sutton, $300,000.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 528, No. 6729-William Allen Gaskins to Brittney Alston, $60,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Apple Orchard Lane, 4301, No. 6-Kathy M. Lewis to Frank J. Anderson Jr., $126,500.

Carswell Ave., 5331-Renee M. Jackson to Juan Linaco, $210,000.

Fairhill Dr., 2408-Trident Real Estate Investments Corp. to Jeanie Martinez Jantz, $315,000.

Gaylord Dr., 2225-Bernadette M. Herrion to Pam Hippolyte, $208,000.

Spaulding Ave., 2023-Dorothy S. Savage to Elvis Alfredo Guevara, $185,000.

Swann Rd., 3815, No. 204-Antoinette Parrott Carr to Stephanie W. and Rudolph A. Yates, $77,000.

Wyngate Rd., 2303-Leah Garrison to Tonia Price, $205,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Afton St., 2305-Laura Byrd Pettaway Lynch and Henry Robert Pettaway to Yeni Portillo, $260,000.

Camp Springs Ave., 5608-Securitized Asset Backed Receivables Corp. and Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Juan Canlas, $266,000.

Delmar Ave., 4306-House Buyers of America to Ingris Yamileth Ayala Carabantes, $273,000.

Freeman Dr., 5113-Ryan Studner to Ronald S. Swayne and Evangela L. Dixon, $339,900.

Huntley Square Dr., 3321, No. T1-Rania Izzat Challan to Matthew L. Johnson, $79,900.

Iverson St., 1885-Harry D. White II to Sean R. Curry, $250,000.

Loch Raven Rd., 7302-Audrey Y. Smith to Kerry R. Newbold, $300,000.

Portal Ave., 3708-Robert Scott to Florida Y. Garcia Ventura and Jose Rivelino Funes Garcia, $260,000.

Wilkins Dr., 5110-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jacqueline Taylor, $231,000.

24th Ave., 3504-Phillip A. Wynn to Nora C. Reyes De Rivera, $270,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

America Blvd., 6506, No. 711-Frank Edward Oliva Ignacio and Michelle Harrison to Stephen James O. Dare, $248,000.

Crest View Dr., 4821-NVR Inc. to Zayrahn Husbands, $410,970.

Kennedy St., 3704-Jonathan S. Morris and Cameron B. McPhee to Zachary D. Levine and Andrea L. Moody, $340,000.

Monitor St., 6202-NVR Inc. to Daniel Kochis, $462,370.

Queens Chapel Rd., 6701-Daniel R. and Teresa C. Puma to Jeffrey Butler, $478,000.

Van Buren St., 4104-Martin W. Gallahan and Melody V. Lawrence to Erika Wilson and Eric Fuller, $527,000.

Woodberry St., 4309-Irene M. and Frank B. McDonald to Carlton Travis and Calle Roubic Cone, $550,000.

24th Ave., 6623-Arlp Trust 3 and Christiana Trust to Bi Qing He, $251,000.

35th Ave., 5609-Alazar Holdings Corp. to Allison Z. Ahdieh and Sergio Sanchez, $450,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Amberfield Way, 4807-Ronnie E. McClendon to Megan C. Gormley, $263,000.

Blue Sage Lane, 6306-U.S. Bank and Bank of America to Nipa Parikh, $396,252.

Brookmeadow Lane, 17110-Gerald and Sara Denise Ward to Carlos A. Cabrera and Maria Hilda Ruiz, $278,000.

Canyonview Dr., 4209-CGT Development & Investment Corp. to Niesha J. Brown, $306,000.

Chariot Way, 4231-Halverson West to Darryl Hawkins, $400,000.

Fairhaven Ave., 9317-Lisa Gregory to Nemesio Mamani Chura, $244,000.

Fox Meadow Way, 3703-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Helion Acosta and Valeria Zavala, $526,000.

Fox Stream Way, 9048-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Corey T. Dotson, $400,006.

Garden Knoll Lane, 9102-SM Parkside Corp. to Leathey Chandler, $515,780.

Glassy Creek Way, 9718-SM Parkside Corp. to Jerry S. Porter and Kristina M. Santana, $467,855.

Governor Lee Pl., 14325-Natalie S. Henson to Michelle Pitts, $245,000.

Grazing Way, 4412-Toll V Partnership to Beth Ann Lovejoy, $501,795.

Greenwich Cir., 5355-Mab of WTC Corp. to Krystle Nicole and Derek Lamar Gorham, $474,785.

Hampshire Hall Ct., 14219, No. 510-Steven Reeves to Najah A. Musa, $224,000.

King Henry Way, 5104, No. 284-Demitry Lajean Hopkins to Judy Griffin, $207,000.

Landis Way, 5704-2016 1 Reo Corp. to Glenda N. Amaya Andasol, $469,900.

Lord Baltimore Pl., 13548-Katrina Dixon Patterson to Alma W. Washington, $250,000.

Manor Park Dr., 5301-HWR Corp. to John Randolph Dismond, $392,290.

Marlborough Grove, 4913-Beeren & Barry Investments Corp. to Jennifer Muse, $225,000.

Midstock Lane, 13004-Stevenson Abraham to Isatu Mansaray Colbert, $330,000.

Norbourne Farm Rd., 10518-NVR Inc. to Rosa H. and Gina Caroline Romero, $370,745.

Old Burton Cir., 9120-MD Properties 3 Corp. to Yolinda Lewis, $300,000.

Old Marlboro Pike., 11951-Guy L. Blocker to Beverly D. Rochester, $485,000.

Piaffe Cir., 9516-Mab of Canter Creek Corp. to Brandon M. and Tiauna Rice, $644,576.

Presidential Pkwy., 10500-Getro Associates Corp. to Michelle Lennon, $380,000.

Rawlins Lane, 10508-NVR Inc. to Brandace and Melvin Timbers, $333,455.

Richmanor Terr., 5909-NVR Inc. to Nancy Thomas and Jegan Imani Tucker, $370,000.

School Lane, 14104-Emma Jeanne Hopkins to Salifou Keita, $329,000.

Sweet Christina Ct., 12910-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Ityran Taylor and Gregory J. Champion, $375,990.

Thomas Brooke Pl., 10005-Caruso Builder Duvall Woods Corp. to Paul Marshall, $674,115.

Trotters Glen Dr., 4917-Dion J. and Ann Marie Kong Pollard to Pamela O. Liddell, $500,000.

Whittington Lane, 5003-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Ethel C. Hale and Deshannon A. Sharps, $538,035.

Wyld Dr., 10702-Tabatha S. Briscoe to Joseph and Garciela Scott, $300,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Colvin Ct., 3601-Collingbrook Development Corp. to Charlton J. and Trianne E. Mosley, $851,110.

Downey Ct., 14908-Sarath Puthussery Jerome to Patricia Peterson, $490,000.

Forestgrove Lane, 10206-Horace and Rosetta Thompson to Omotayo O. Fagbemi, $325,000.

Jennings Lane, 15101-Cross Country Equity Corp. to Rita H. and James Blount, $450,000.

Kings Valley Dr., 1107-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Philip T. Nkeng and Nadege A. Tindongmuh, $258,270.

Pine Tree Ct., 15406-Bridget M. and Daniel J. Kopetzky to Robert J. Murray and Jennifer M. Marengo Firpo, $429,900.

Southwood Ct., 1908-Cynthia C. Myers to Alfred K. Sesay, $660,000.

Vittoria Ct., 2153, No. 42-Estate of George S. Mozee and Evan J. Krame to Cheryl Capers Hogans, $325,000.

White Fox Dr., 2101-Basil Fomanka and Emelda Siri Ntinglet to Doris S. Njomen, $450,000.