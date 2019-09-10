Farmington Rd. W., 16-Wayne Wiggins and Darlene Snowball to Sodalise Son and Sokpeak Kol, $558,000.
Medinah Ridge Rd., 2002-Donita R. and Jerry Vines to Lorenzo Antonio Rodriguez Olvera, $525,000.
Saint Marys View Rd., 3409-Christian A. and Viola J. Curtis to Robyn Kimberlyn Smith, $469,900.
Ashfield Rd., 10906-Glenn Towle to Aymen Romodan, $390,000.
Elliott Pl., 6411-Moreese C. and Myron C. Barnes to Demissie Ayele Woldemariam and Hibret B. Tafese, $251,750.
Higbee Rd., 2605-Agnes M. and Robert L. Thornburg to Mario Ronald and Wanda Saavedra, $325,000.
Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 812-James E. Clarke and Renee Dyson to Thomas C. Pham, $51,000.
Riggs Rd., 7201-Damion T. Tyson and estate of Avis V. Thomas Mason to Blanca Marilu Orellana, $285,000.
Towhee Ave., 10106-Renee L. and Carole D. Alston to Jenna Paoletti, $370,000.
25th Ave., 7605-Li Yun Zheng to Martin Antonio Garcia Jimenez and Alba L. Marquez, $285,000.
Beltsville Dr., 12125-Richard A. Jones Jr. to Jean Robert Joseph, $250,000.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11376, No. 1M-CVI Corp. Mortgage Loan Trust and Newrez Corp. to Shahriar S. Lavian and Farahnaz Hemmatzadeh, $104,000.
Evans Trail Ct., 3820-Denean Windley and estate of Fannie T. Bears Mitchell to Alex Hernandez Vasquez and Maria Margarita Rosales Mejia, $235,000.
Hawk Ridge Ct., 11412-Imbi and Moustapha Drame to Hameed Jamarussadiq, $285,000.
Josephine Ave., 4606-William T. Hanbury to Rosa Alvarado and Isidro Ventura, $260,000.
Major Denton Dr., 3336-Jaime C. Godoy and Leslie Y. Carrillo to Rony Salomon Cerrato Antunez and Cindy Marily Quinteros Paz, $285,000.
43rd Ave., 10429-Raymond N. and Janet H. Doetsch and Karen Sandra Robison to Ana B. Romero Rodriguez and Gregorio A. Santos, $345,000.
Annapolis Rd., 15304-David J. and Joanne M. Wadsworth to Rafe R. Ellison, $200,000.
Cape Cod Cir., 4433-Iris E. Pratt and Clarissa H. McCormack to Jose M. Martinez Iraheta, $242,000.
Felicia Lane, 6701-James L. and Hilarine M. Repace to Diana Mbugua, $349,900.
Hatties Progress Dr., 4219-Chinedu Ekwueme Jr. to Steven and Lissette Hubbard, $525,000.
Keel Turn, 12315-Dlas Designs Corp. to Myra L. Fullerton, $358,000.
Kennet Lane, 2506-Jason Thompson to Ronda Williams, $349,900.
Knowledge Lane, 12515-Nicholas Allgauer to Kathi L. Williams Young, $349,900.
Mabank Lane, 3609-James Bonnington to Devin Jacob and Jessica Lynn Leitner, $370,000.
Manor Field Dr., 4214-NVR Inc. to Sharla Michele Peters and Calvin Leon Smith Jr., $536,520.
Maycheck Lane, 12002-Sarah Maloney and estate of the Rosaria Luddy to Edvin Adolfo Pinto, $270,250.
Overbrook Lane, 13213-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Veronica E. Morales and Ana M. Gonzalez, $271,300.
Pleasant View Dr., 14301-Patrick M. and Pamela J. Tracy to Iain M. and Laura J. Davison, $400,000.
Quoting Poet Ct., 12608-A3 Real Estate Investments Corp. to James Whitcomb and Morakot Som Dolan, $505,000.
Ramsgate Lane, 4727-Brian J. Ringer to Rolando A. Liriano and Erika De La Cruz, $350,000.
Running Deer Way, 4503, No. 319A-James Michael and Sharon Marie Kelsey to Yolanda C. and Rudolph Tucker, $207,500.
Tempo Lane, 12004-Gail Yvonne Stone to Marcelle Lolita Brawner, $317,000.
Undermire Ct., 8612-Ag Construction Group Corp. to Michael and Tia Doughty, $431,000.
Wakefield Lane, 3907-Deana P. Herbert to Rahul Srivastava and Alyson C. Kelly, $325,000.
Willes Vision Dr., 4909-Isikilu and Larry I. Akinde to Palmer C. and Monica L. Young, $625,000.
Seventh St., 12906-Rhonda J. Doss and estate of Mary Frances Vansickler to Elmer A. and Olga E. Garcia, $349,900.
Aldridge Ct., 3200-Edwin T. and Celestine C. Allen to Stephanie N. Nyame and Madeleine N. Ngoya, $411,000.
Dale Lane N., 3058-Brian C. Gunter to Kathryn Von Der Heide and Sean Banks, $257,000.
Eastview Ct., 4011-Cecilia D. Marsh to Roger Tata, $295,000.
Enders Terr., 16511-Federal National Mortgage Association to Cleatus Peake, $295,000.
Everglade Lane, 15600, No. 301-Steven M. Hubbard to Claudia D. Arrieta, $220,000.
Excalibur Ct., 3710, No. 302-Tamilia C. Hall to Shalvin R. and Bhavia Banker, $199,000.
Heming Lane, 12647-Realty Properties Corp. to Maria M. and Jeffrey L. Bishop, $352,000.
Nighthawk Lane, 15000-Anthony M. Rodriguez to Juan Francisco Juarez Marchante and Rosa Del Carmen Amaya Juarez, $259,999.
November Ct., 2907-Benjamin Lam to Brandon Coachman, $247,000.
Patriot Lane, 1221-Lane Homebuyers Corp. to Chondria Larice Andrews, $242,050.
Pennsbury Way, 16302-Owb Reo Corp. to Tetita Jackson, $185,000.
Aquasco Rd., 17626-Pamela Wright Guffey and estate of Patricia Sue Wright to James R. Sonick and Philip C. Watson Jr., $325,000.
Chadsey Lane, 15611-Nicolas Alexander Gibbings and estate of Wayne K. Butler to Paul T. and Kayla Ann M. Bailey, $345,000.
Commander Howe Terr., 7018-Derick Holt to Malachi Southerland, $307,000.
Danville Rd., 3524-Triangle Homes Corp. to Landon Lewis, $589,900.
Lavender Dream Lane, 16105-Dana Aundra and Amanda Gravely to Doris C. Cruz and Julio A. Zambrano Martinez, $457,500.
Monterey Park Ct., 12501-Savannah Investors 4 Inc. to Dion Alfonso and Irene Reyes Smith, $679,945.
Pocopson Creek Way, 15313-Levi Sherrard Harrell to Renita Lashawn Hamlet and Erika Monroe, $310,000.
Smoot Way, 12309-Keith N. and Wanda M. Burroughs to Malorie and Tyrell Thomas, $465,000.
Taylerton Lane, 16031-Advantage Homes at Archer’s Glen Corp. to Kelvin Eugene and Queen Elizabeth Smith, $705,739.
Perry St., 3707-Jefferey I. Johnston to Olga Victorovna Naidenko, $519,925.
39th Pl., 3406-Jason H. and Shaunte E. Jennings to Addie Marie Darling and Jose U. Mena, $358,000.
42nd Ave., 3402-Four Corners Properties Corp. to Orbelina Reyes and Antonio Rios, $319,000.
Applegarth Pl., 5918-Toyia Robinson to Shaquetia G. Butler, $228,000.
Bugler St., 5723-Galilee Community Development Corp. to Michael D. Green, $209,000.
Carmody Hills Dr., 404-FG General Construction Corp. to Silvestre Marquez Pulido and Guadalupe Zarate Rodriguez, $274,050.
Drylog St., 6128-A Home 4 U Corp. to Rita and Joseph O. James, $280,000.
Early Oaks Lane, 1407-Jose Luis M. Parada and Janet Merida to Moises Rivera Morroquin and Ericka Iclea Cermeno, $265,000.
Ellis St., 3805-Sasha A. and Charles F. Varner to George C. Ellison Jr., $237,350.
Fresno St., 7012-Sandra Cruz to Luis Rodrigo Paredes Torres, $305,000.
Halsted Ave., 6222-Brandi S. Session and Thomas E. Byrd Jr. to Quentina Hamlett, $340,000.
Mill Ave. W., 118-Terri Jordan Williams to Reina Isabel Escobar Fuentes and Jennifer Calderon, $280,000.
Seat Pleasant Dr., 6003-City of Seat Pleasant to Khalia Chantel Hart, $237,000.
Shamrock Ave., 1523-Charles Demetrius Lucas to Latoya D. Graham, $210,000.
Willow Hill Dr., 7217-Tabitha Taylor Boone Matthews to Brian Jackson, $285,000.
Angora Dr., 10208-Theodore Jordan Smith to Donna M. and Samuel R. Morris, $275,000.
Cedarwood Ct., 1841-Baer Development Inc. to Jillian L. Causey, $237,000.
Crane Pl., 7401-Department of Veterans Affairs to Tameca Thomas, $206,000.
Forest Terr., 6803-Ann Lamers to Helen Rowe, $217,500.
Hawthorne St., 6726-Horace B. and Judy D. Jones to Jason Anthony Irick, $215,500.
Lockwood Rd., 5602-John B. and Brenda Davis to Marc S. and Melanie M. Friesen, $325,000.
Spring Pl. E., 2204-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. and Champion Mortgage Co. of Texas to Victor M. Cierra, $220,000.
Vermont Ct., 6718-Stephen P. and Linda L. Watson to Joyce Dare, $210,000.
Wayne Pl., 2539-Maria E.P. De Martinez and Rafael Martinez O’Ferrall to Shawn D. and Caitlin M. Affolter, $535,000.
Boniwood Turn W., 5216-Jessica and Julian Rooks to Joshua Dillion, $335,000.
Chris Mar Ave., 5911-Brenda C. Allen to Raphael V. Taylor, $300,000.
Gladeside Dr., 8812-David M. and Mia Whiteman to Lachelle M. Johnson and Alonzo Britton, $417,500.
Hale Dr., 9609-Orlando Ciccone and estate of W.I. Ciccone to Cesar and Jesus Gumercinda Castillo, $216,000.
Keystone Ave., 11304-Regis L. Austin and Rayisha Nashae Ouarrie to Shon L. Harris, $320,000.
Nathan Ct., 12400-Gary O. and Sharnell B. Brown to Anthony L. and Jacqueline D. Thomas, $566,000.
Plum Way, 6102-Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust and Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Jose J. Campos and Laura Campos Canales, $262,303.
Sheila Turn, 7255-Kevin G. and Paris M. Lyles to Brandon I. and Ebeny N. Tolson, $229,900.
Teaberry Way, 6212-FTB Homes Corp. to Alisha M. Johnson and Galina I. Georgieva, $300,000.
Osage St., 4819-Capital Investment Group Corp. to Kevin K. and Michelle C. Kluska, $407,500.
Wofford Lane, 9204-Charles T. and Stephanie Ann Smolka to Aubrey Delaney and Sarah Gordon Batten, $400,000.
49th Ave., 9034-Miriam M. Lucero to Yessenia E. De Leon and Albertina McCreary, $339,000.
52nd Ave., 9628-Michael S. Edwards to Christine Kennedy Hernandez, $267,300.
Boones Lane, 2512-Nora C. Reyes to Javier Mejia Guardado, $289,900.
Flag Harbor Dr., 7304-Nichole I. Greenaway to Laketa J. Bailey, $252,000.
Karen Blvd., 1542-Shanetta D. Ore to Folashade and Olufunmilayo Adeyosoye, $208,000.
Ritchboro Rd., 8549-Latasha R. Stafford to Javon M. Coleman and Shamekia Alston, $232,000.
Silverton Ct., 7100-Ardell I. Francis to Gerard Clarke, $339,000.
Viceroy Ave., 3102-Panalytics Corp. to Thomas A. Marble, $273,000.
Whittaker Ct., 2006-Lee R. and Diane P. Collins to Noel Carino, $365,000.
Blanchard Dr., 9400-Caruso Builder Washington Overlook Corp. to Leslie D. Lee and Tiffany Charles, $718,181.
Bock Rd., 8219-Unique & Modern Homes Corp. to Flora S. and Dante D. Dematera, $339,000.
Brierhill Rd., 2005-Tihitena Essatu and Tilahun Wolde Rafael to Owen McLeggon, $279,900.
Caltor Lane, 9813-Jeffrey W. Banks to Elmer Alexis Lopez, $290,000.
Colonel Seward Dr., 8500-Home Rescues Corp. to Abebe Kifle and Winta Assefa, $495,000.
Den Meade Ave., 8003-McArthur and Marie G. Whitlow to Pablo Amaya Pacheco and Elsa Nohemy, $262,000.
Everhart Pl., 5728-Morganne W. Foster to Amber N. Banks, $256,000.
Gable Lane, 12414-Capstone Investment Corp. to Franklin Ricardo Baires Zavala and Emma Lorena Baires, $329,000.
Glen Way, 10214-Chikel and Natasha Coleman to Kamara Lewis and Kadeam Vendryes, $400,000.
Harrison Ave., 13403-Full Circle Real Estate Investment Corp. to Jose R. Guerrero, $264,000.
Hollybank Dr., 12208-C&C Design and Remodeling Corp. to Jason Munro, $534,000.
Jadee Ct., 9705-Hasan N. Majied to Midge D. Brooks Fields, $477,500.
Kisconko Turn, 433-Jeffrey and Kimberlee Bryce to Thanh Xuan Dang and Thien Phong Thai, $260,000.
Lothian Lane, 7401-Ronald Peay and estate of Julia Ann Peay to Lazarus A. Tibbs Sr., $280,000.
Lumar Dr., 3813-Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust and U.S. Bank National Association to Rashaod M. Crosson, $575,000.
Mayfield Rd., 10800-Jerry White Jr. and Brittany S. Ellerbe to Hector Damian Enrique and Jhovana Cordova, $302,500.
Neon Rd., 11604-Caruso Builder Washington Acres Corp. to Colleen M. Applebaugh, $574,195.
Old Lantern Ct., 11702-Cwalt Inc. and Bank of New York Mellon to Weiqing Gu and Shenjun Jiang, $307,125.
Pats Lane, 7906-Aptus Capital Group Corp. to Thomas E. and Adrienne S. Robinson, $299,900.
River Bend Rd., 308-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Soffiyah Pakiza Nasher, $454,900.
Sandwick Cir., 13003-Houston Jerry and Pearl C. Jones to Suvd Tsolmon, $270,000.
Stonesboro Rd., 3706-5ive Star Homes Corp. to Rochelle Morton and Dante Kinnard Gayle, $339,555.
Tarboro Pl., 7202-Innovation Homes Corp. to Coretta L. Jones, $330,000.
Washington Terr., 13304-Deyar Corp. to Dejene Wolde Legesse, $375,000.
Windemere Ct., 1172-Rosio Davila Zurita and Sofiene Kouraichi to William E. Williams, $201,000.
Franklin Ave. E., 10005-Preston Leon Twyman Jr. to Njah Simon Tetuh and Mbah Josephine Endam, $330,000.
Justice Pl., 12211-Gelner T. and Milagros Castillo to Nkemdi Chukukere, $510,000.
Wingate Dr., 8013-Bcap Trust Corp. and Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Gerard A. Young, $405,825.
Damsel Ct., 6815-Evelyn McCorkle and estate of John L. White to Mfawa Omini and Ifeoma Uzoamaka Abam, $307,000.
Greendale Pl., 6-Anner C. Delcid to Kristin E. Fletcher and Romell Sandoval, $345,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 7722, No. 176-Cindy Campbell and estate of Chrissy Cecile Campbell to Maria Gisela Bardossy and Jose Patricio Tillard, $125,000.
Lastner Lane, 118-Federal National Mortgage Association to Carlos J. Muniz Canales and Ericka G. Vargas, $294,900.
Miner St., 8105-NVR Inc. to David M. Lawhorn and Emily S. Schmid, $587,389.
Miner St., 8286-NVR Inc. to Christina D. and Tatyana Akria Searcy, $500,495.
Vanity Fair Dr., 7801-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Selva Jayaraman and Prathiba Ramadoss, $267,000.
Oglethorpe St., 4410, No. 414-Franklin Hollis to Don B. Gatewood, $100,000.
43rd St., 6118-Genesis Property Development Corp. to Matthew Chase and Caitlin Janelle Whittemore, $455,000.
Aerospace Rd., 10008-NVR Inc. to Candace Cacho and David Matthew Rodriguez, $413,280.
Alcona St., 9347-Barbara Ann Broady Kirby to Israel A. Rodriguez, $280,000.
Dubarry Ave., 9443-Raymond Nwadiuko to Juan Carlos Huinil Lopez, $350,000.
Fontana Dr., 9333-Pedro R. Leiva to Jesus Natividad Bonilla Flores and Estefania S. Bonilla, $289,999.
Good Luck Rd., 9204-Brene A. Carrington to Wilber H. Bonilla Sanchez, $335,000.
Huxley Dr., 9805-Carl and Valdes Bennett to Lazarus G. and Angelina L. Toussaint, $435,000.
Lost Spring Way, 8703-Community Management Co. to Ghousia Syed, $372,330.
Sir Michael Pl., 2502-Raymond Donald Boatright and Taifa Ayanna Coger to Muhammad Zulfiqar, $510,000.
Timber Lane, 4604-Leon Monroe Segears to Reva Westpoint Fields, $370,000.
Wellington St., 9333-Paradise Home Corp. to Douglas Ademir Lovos Jimenez, $317,500.
Wood Glen Terr., 9814-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Ian Richard Thomas, $395,000.
Bar Geese Ct., 13103-FFC Properties Corp. to Anthony and Latonya Mayes, $475,000.
Bolin Terr., 518-Jason G. Johnson to Gerald A. Thomas Jr., $405,000.
Carry Pl., 809-Come Back Terps Corp. to Vincent E. and Bushra Thomas, $314,900.
Cranston Ave., 512-NVR Inc. to Jahmal and Aqueelha James, $639,946.
Drumsheugh Lane, 11320-Kenneth L. and Joyce V. Norman to Eduardo Preston and Vikkii Fitzhugh Jackson, $469,000.
Effie Fox Way, 3830-NVR Inc. to Holly Renee Pryor, $401,845.
Essenton Dr., 101-Estate of Betty L. Cobbs to Didacus Tamambang and Christel Awasirri, $315,000.
Fernwood Dr., 1627-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Gilbert Clayton and Kim Renee Shaw, $408,090.
Francisco Ct., 8818-Kia Nicole Newkirk to Karla Hall, $260,000.
Joyceton Dr., 10725-Christina J. Nunn to Kristen L. and Lawrence A. Staten, $249,000.
Kettering Pl., 11260-Ben and Sophia Mensah to Modupeola O. Ogunmekan, $255,000.
Lincolnshire Pl., 15205-Michelle M. Martin to Deepak and Pratima D. Mahulikar, $530,000.
Medstead Lane, 2814-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Elizabeth O. Bamidele and Adenike C. Bosunde, $421,490.
Mia Lane, 3007-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Gary Preston Lucombe, $393,320.
New Orchard Pl., 702-Natasha Young Jones to Latonya P. McKever, $348,000.
Pentland Hills Dr., 3603-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Byron Jerrell and Chane Marque Barlow, $549,990.
Pentland Hills Dr., 3801-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Michelle Scott, $445,730.
Pine Needle Ct., 13720-M&T Bank to Bianca and Emeka J. Emelike, $375,000.
Prince Pl., 10243, No. 28-306-Lisa K. Rosser to Phyllis T. Yates Manigault, $71,000.
Swiss Gap Rd., 131-Estate of Franklyn W. Taylor Jr. and Richard L. Taylor to Lennon Baccus, $175,000.
Turner Wootton Pkwy., 14514-Nene Ahuruele Wilson Amadi and Andre Philemon to Nikita J. and Patrick Thelwell, $499,999.
Weshire Dr., 9514-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Dominic J. and Cedric L. Jackson, $419,690.
Winterbourne Dr., 2915-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Bennett Abston Jr., $579,078.
Woodlawn Blvd., 10804-Quentin D. and Sandra W. Bembry to Ronesha Vaughn, $335,000.
Ashford Blvd., 8426-Kanayochukwo A. Odoe to Felix Anwuzia and Ngozi Augustina Okafor, $285,000.
Clayburn Dr., 15504-Donna M. Mills Palmer to Tania A. Pacheco, $430,000.
Dorset Rd., 15611, No. 78-Brandon Macon to Sien Celine Vernyns and Prasanna Krishnakant Vernenkar, $146,000.
Goodman Ct., 16101-Rodney Lee and Leah R. Young to Joel E. and Emily J. Wood, $368,000.
Jerald Rd., 16111-Federal National Mortgage Association to Andrew Marchwicki, $260,075.
Lauren Lane, 14105A, No. 14A-Wells Fargo Bank to Vineeta, Khushboo and Meenal Singh, $90,000.
Marton St., 1051-Leah M. Andrews to Dusty and Brandy Ellinger, $243,000.
Park Hall Dr., 6642-Elwood Hall and Wesley Wayne Davis to Daniel B. Grenier, $375,000.
Spring Arbor Dr., 8012-NVR Inc. to Kamala Gordon and Andre Allen, $446,650.
Newasa Lane, 16410-Stephen C. and Theresa Mackey to Britney M. Green, $300,000.
Laurel Grove Ct., 11204-Ronie Loberto and Erica Brambilla to David Edward and Melissa Lynn Kanney, $435,000.
Montague Dr., 11707-Abbie L. Nesbitt Dawkins to Marlon J. Alvarez Carcamo and Jessica Johanna Reyes, $350,000.
Oxwell Lane, 8743-Sheryl Ann Ferruzza and the estate of Violet E. Ferruzza to Garrett and Kelsey Hughes, $388,000.
Silverbirch Lane, 12510-Mark Timothy and Jane Nicolich Chandler to Melvin Jose Espino Cardona and Rosibel Quincin Guerra, $350,000.
Newton St., 3401-Susan Mathers to Iris Jacob, $315,000.
Glenoak Rd., 4816-Charles Smith to Jaime H. Escobar Granados and Christian Ariel Escobar Reyes, $264,000.
Karen Elaine Dr., 5548, No. 1422-Mazal M. Spranger to Marjorie R. Madikoto, $115,000.
Longbranch Dr., 7416-Jes International Corp. to Fauricio E. Bonilla and Claudia C. Gonzalez Pineda, $389,000.
Oglethorpe St., 8519-Kenya Covington to Jamila Hagans, $320,000.
Quentin St., 8209-Master Adjustable Rate Mortgages Trust and U.S. Bank National Association to Alejandro Reyes Gallardo, $236,250.
70th Pl., 4903-Warren B. and Takisha Reece to Oscar Leonel Montufar Garcia and Sandra M. Albeno De Montufar, $240,000.
73rd Ave., 4404-Timothy D. Reese to Jose Carlos Reyes Bonilla, $335,000.
85th Pl., 6401-Diana K. Weatherby Maragni to Jose R. Ramirez, $290,000.
Audrey Lane, 724-Sobariah Setiawan to Geneather Lloyd, $179,000.
Brookside Ct., 5102-Tanweer Bashir to Isaac H. Lambert, $316,520.
Comanche Dr., 1003-Jose Emilio Villatoro Carabantes to Alejandro Acevedo and Vilma Leticia Benitez, $219,900.
Fair Winds Way, 820, No. 285-David A. and Tracie A. Rance to Stephanie Hahn, $561,295.
Halliard Lane, 512-IHMW Potomac Overlook VIII Corp. to Latonja Deneen Smith Sloan, $694,450.
Maury Ave., 754-Pennsylvania Avenue 2006 Corp. to Feyintola Iroko, $270,710.
Riverhaven Dr., 121-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Samira Zewari, $299,900.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 256-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Katherine E. Carter, $299,900.
Rosecroft Village Cir. E., 2434-Ernest Dale Tatum to Fred Donnell Wright, $207,950.
Snowflower Blvd., 4814-Integrity Professional Contracting Corp. to Devonne Rudolph, $275,000.
Woodland Dr., 5810-Vadim Grinshtein and Ekaterina Shatski to Jaime McMillon, $308,000.
Eastpine Dr., 5728-Carlos A. Ocasio to Anthony Orlando Caldeira, $255,000.
Kenilworth Ave., 6135-Reynaldo Diaz to Jose Diaz Del Cid and Maria Iglesias, $300,000.
Patterson St., 6614-Iron Gate Dev Corp. to Pink Strasser, $303,000.
Sheridan St., 5006-Amt Homes Corp. to David Clyde and Darlene Renee Mauldin, $415,000.
Woodberry St., 4644-Laneka Allison Van Borkulo to Wendy L. Drescher and Chase Daniel McCann, $495,000.
47th Ave., 6504-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Jillian Merritt and Britt Jackson Campbell, $490,000.
61st Ave., 6305-Rom Holding Corp. to Oscar A. Villatoro, $340,000.
Belnor Lane, 4004-Ronald D. Edwards II to Mark A. and Angel De Nai Thomas, $359,000.
Fairhill Dr., 2427-Pearl E. and Diona Crystal Neverson to Lashawn Johnson, $250,000.
Sycamore Lane, 3217-Streamview Properties Corp. to Angela Wright, $245,000.
Afton St., 2519-Kwong P. Li to Anthony R. Ricketts, $343,389.
Anvil Lane, 2272-Maria Bustinza to Chauncey Wells, $255,000.
Ashleys Crossing Ct., 6804-Kamaljeet Singh and Serife Turkol to Kevina N. Rivers, $449,900.
Carlton Ave., 3204-Maine Streams Investments Corp. to Toyia Robinson, $280,000.
Colon Terr., 5707-Tholes Desrosiers to Jose J. Perdomo Martinez, $336,000.
Dixon St., 3614-Elliott M. Garrett to Alfred Beymun, $242,900.
Huntley Square Dr., 3337, No. B2-Pablo Emilio Amaya Pacheco to Jacqueline N. Loiseau, $112,000.
Redd Lane, 5307-Elizabeth C. Phillips to J.D. Young, $289,900.
Stratton Rd., 4109-Denise Deloatch to Samantha and Trevor Holland, $279,000.
Chillum Rd., 1001, No. 202-Efrain G. Flores to Roxanne R. McCarter, $78,000.
Chillum Rd., 1009, No. 111-William and Anh Finnerty to German E. Zurita, $72,000.
Crest View Dr., 4823-NVR Inc. to Michelle Pegram, $393,650.
Herald St., 6201-NVR Inc. to Scott Bloom, $501,330.
Oliver St., 3605-Giuseppe Anthony and Melissa Puglisi to Alison E. Decamp, $365,000.
Roanoke St., 2018-Mario Escobar to Maritza I. Canales and Katherine Marquez, $287,000.
Van Buren St., 4404-Linda C. Mechak to Daniel and Angela Evatt, $515,000.
29th Ave., 5606-Elizabeth J. Hunt to Juan Carlos and Marina D. Sanchez, $225,000.
Ascott Dr., 13802-Daneka Lucas Ivory to Jade Ahmad Dade, $249,000.
Brooktrail Ct., 16302-Robert T. Womack to Adrian and Gillian Reid, $253,000.
Canyonview Dr., 4321-James W. and Geneva A. Pate to Sheila Davis, $330,000.
Cheval Lane, 9004-Opportunistic Corp. to Sherri Wheeler, $244,000.
Colonel Fenwick Pl., 4631-David Weaver to Vladimir Vidal Vasquez Carbajal and Antonia Martinez Vasquez, $290,000.
Cranford Dr., 11300-Patricia D. Batie and estate of Edna Belle Jones to Mayron Ruano Yanez, $270,000.
Dunbarton Dr., 14607-Perry Becker and Rochelle Vaughan to Maria Urquilla and Emelcis Reyes, $275,000.
Fairway View Lane, 17120-KBRR Corp. to Oluwaseun and Marquisa Williams, $315,000.
Fox Meadow Way, 3710-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Jevonna D. Willis, $522,072.
Fox Stream Way, 9050-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Juvy M. Gibson, $373,091.
Glassy Creek Way, 9710-SM Parkside Corp. to Marcus P. Zamor, $458,000.
Glassy Creek Way, 9722-SM Parkside Corp. to Jasmine M. Hicks, $439,660.
Governor Sprigg Pl., 14634, No. 454-Arthur J. Johnson III to Brittany S. Kendrick, $260,900.
Grazing Way, 4518-Torrence and Kristina J. Reed to Charles Linwood Wesson Jr., $420,000.
Greenwich Cir., 5365-Mab of WTC Corp. to Surraun Calloway and Joseph Addo, $472,986.
Harcourt Rd., 4815, No. 13-Christopher Brubaker and Monica Deroche to Crystal L. Watson, $265,000.
Jumping Way, 11002-Toll V Partnership to Dawn L. Williams, $536,135.
King John Way, 4704, No. 194-Gayle Cody Mayo and estate of Alvin Claude Mayo to Kawan Desmond Rice, $155,000.
Lemocks Dr., 9705-Charles and Thomasina Ellis Penny to Jordi A. Vides Vasquez, $213,000.
Lord Loudoun Ct., 4416-Hugh G. McRandal Jr. to Yiasia Brent and Ericka Monet Sibedwo, $126,500.
Manor Park Dr., 5303-HWR Corp. to Shannon M. Brown, $362,490.
Marlborough Lane, 14300-Elite Rental Properties Corp. to Yolanda McGowan, $222,000.
Norbourne Farm Rd., 10520-NVR Inc. to David and Angela Hines Barmer, $352,915.
Old Colony Dr., 12207-Prof 2013 S3 Reo I. Corp. and Fay Servicing Corp. to Michelle Alexandra Ibarra and Alexander Perez, $376,100.
Palomino Crossing., 4402-Toll V Partnership to Mychelle L. Shegog, $1.12 million.
Piaffe Cir., 9518-Mab of Canter Creek Corp. to Deborah Dolores and Terry David Black, $574,355.
Rawlins Lane, 10500-NVR Inc. to Kavon Brown Delancy, $372,240.
Rawlins Lane, 10510-NVR Inc. to Darron Jamal Johnson, $326,000.
Sweet Christina Ct., 12915-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Tiffany Henry, $323,025.
Thomas Brooke Pl., 10006-Caruso Builder Duvall Woods Corp. to Jenae Davis and Ian Jerard Greenlee, $599,606.
Williamsburg Dr., 9904-TLA Properties Corp. to Alanna M. Cooper, $335,000.
Woodyard Cir., 9521-Jason C. Jones to Darlene A. Flowers, $322,000.
Colvin Ct., 3607-Collingbrook Development Corp. to Anthony and Olubukola Ayodele, $679,558.
Driftwood Rd., 14503-Stephen L. and Beverly A. Swinson to Jakira A. and Errika Jones Hameed, $660,000.
Golden Hill Dr., 3608-David Nelson Jr. and Leah M. Dix Nelson to Ronnie L. and Mickaela Nicholson Whittington, $407,000.
Lake Arbor Way, 10800-Gladys B. and Thomas Lemorine Dates to Sirajor Jalloh, $400,000.
Northern Dancer Rd., 2905-Heartwood 2 Corp. to James F. and Jamila Murray, $585,500.
Spriggs Request Way, 3230-Michael D. Perkinson to Valerie Eleanor Payton, $425,000.
Westbrook Lane, 3011-MT Oak Estates Corp. to Lynn A. and Jazmin E. Leeks, $281,890.
Whittier Rd., 11723-Prof 2013 S3 Legal Title Trust II and U.S. Bank National Association to Minmin Ei Berwald and Edward Cobb, $375,000.